Week 9: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Observations: Without Will Fuller (torn ACL) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins was targeted on 12 of Deshaun Watson ’s 24 attempts. His 50% target share was unsurprisingly the highest mark any skill player’s amassed this season. Demaryius Thomas played over the team’s other options in two-wide sets, but still saw just three targets. What’s more is that Coutee may not be close to returning, stating he “won’t be back until I’m 100%,” so Hopkins may have a few more nuclear target shares to come. Watson hasn’t eclipsed 25 attempts or 240 yards in four consecutive performances (since initially being diagnosed with a collapsed lung). His volume will need to improve if he has any chance of sustaining his torrential 9:2 TD:INT ratio in that span.

Observations: Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker ultimately stayed in a 60-40 timeshare in Denver’s second consecutive game without Royce Freeman (ankle) Sunday. Lindsay out-touched Booker 19-5 on the day, but merely out-snapped him 38-26. Booker made the most of his only touch inside the 20, scampering in from 14-yards out. He’ll undoubtedly move back into an irrelevant third-down role once Freeman returns after the team’s Week 10 bye. Courtland Sutton expectedly ran the second-most routes (39) for Denver, but still came up short (3/57) on five targets. Primarily utilized as an explosive downfield threat, outings like Sunday’s are Sutton’s weekly floor. His pending ceiling games are why he remains a WR2/3 moving forward. TE Jeff Heuerman is also worth a stash just in case his 10/83/1 on a team-high 11 targets weren’t a fluke. It’s possible the Texans just struggled over the middle of the field without coverage ILB Zach Cunningham available.

Observations: It was only right to suspect the Browns would overhaul some key aspects of their offense with new OC Freddie Kitchens calling plays. One drastic (and long overdue) change was immediately instilling Duke Johnson (9/78/2) into the offense, seeing the elusive back finish with a team-high nine targets on 35 snaps (47%). His nine catches and two red zone targets actually tied his high marks in 40 games under Hue Jackson . Nick Chubb rushed for 22/85/1 on 37 snaps, but his role on early downs was always safe. Chubb doesn’t profile as a receiving back, either, so Johnson’s increased usage (assuming it sticks) should have no ill effect on his teammate. Johnson still projects as the stronger option in Week 10 against an ailing Falcons defense that’s allowed the most receptions (68) to opposing running backs this season.

Observations: Terrelle Pryor signed with the Bills last Tuesday. Five days later, he out-snapped Kelvin Benjamin 75-67. Pryor inevitably ran more routes on the day (49 to 45) than Benjamin, too, though it was still the latter who led the team with nine targets. I don’t think I’ve said this about any of Buffalo’s skill players all year, but I legitimately consider Pryor a sneaky stash if only to see if his explosive play potential pans out with extremely inefficient gunslinger Josh Allen under center. Zay Jones actually led all receivers in Week 9 with a league-high 53 routes run, but that usage will inevitably amount to nothing because he’s Zay Jones .

Observations: Ty Montgomery was healthy-scratched in his first game with Baltimore, allowing Alex Collins (9/35/1) to stick ahead of teammates Javorius Allen (5/8 receiving) and Gus Edwards (1/10) for one more week. It was the first game all year Collins played over 50% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps (50.8%), but his role will likely decrease once Lamar Jackson becomes even more involved. Montgomery figures to step in and siphon a few catches from Allen, who played 26 snaps (42.6%) on Sunday. If you have a spot or two to fill, Jackson’s worth stashing ahead of time for his amazing fantasy playoffs schedule (at Falcons, at Chiefs, Buccaneers). He obviously offers league-winning rushing upside, too.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (8, 12, 9, 9, 5, 7), John Brown (7, 14, 3, 7, 7, 6), Willie Snead (7, 7, 10, 7, 11, 8), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 8, 3, 5, 5), Alex Collins (1, 4, 0, 4, 2, 1)

Air Yards: John Brown (205, 209, 53, 90, 108, 38), Michael Crabtree (71, 84, 142, 121, 104, 85), Willie Snead (52, 59, 123, 57, 96, 32), Javorius Allen (4, 1, -5, -5, 38, -6), Alex Collins (2, 8, 0, 7, 3, 1)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (116, 58, 28, 134, 28, 15), Michael Crabtree (29, 66, 93, 66, 31, 32), Willie Snead (56, 55, 60, 23, 54, 58), Javorius Allen (19, 17, 44, 18, 18, 8), Alex Collins (3, 7, 0, 10, 14, 4)

Carries: Alex Collins (11, 12, 19, 11, 11, 9), Javorius Allen (10, 8, 1, 3, 0, 1), Lamar Jackson (4, 3, 1, 3, 3, 5)

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 4), Lamar Jackson (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-16, 3-56, 1-17, 2-12, 1-19, 4-80), Tavon Young (2-39, 3-58, 1-18, 2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1), Jimmy Smith (X, 0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27)

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (6, 5, 6, 5, 7, 9), Zay Jones (7, 4, 8, 5, 8, 6), LeSean McCoy (6, 3, 5, 0, 8, 4), Charles Clay (6, 1, 5, 5, 6, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, 6, 2, 4), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, X, 5)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (97, 88, 89, 81, 131, 128), Zay Jones (77, 49, 78, 34, 81, 13), Charles Clay (24, 10, 14, 41, 70, 0), LeSean McCoy (-3, -6, 4, 0, 24, -1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, -1, 4, -3, -10), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, X, 66)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (38, 20, 35, 27, 55, 18), Kelvin Benjamin (34, 11, 43, 71, 45, 40), Charles Clay (40, 12, 20, 14, 36, 0), LeSean McCoy (13, 23, 21, 0, 82, 19), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 4, 21, 11, 20), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, X, 17)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 24, 16, 2, 12, 10), Josh Allen (5, 4, 4, X, X, X), Chris Ivory (6, 14, 6, 16, 6, 7)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (1, 1, 3, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (0, 2, 1, X, X, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 3, 3, 0, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (5-89, 0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8, 2-15, 0-0), Phillip Gaines (X, 1-23, 3-33, 0-0, 7-99, 4-57), Taron Johnson (3-25, 3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1, 1-4, 1-7)

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (9, 8, 8, 10, 12, 14, 7), Tyler Boyd (7, 15, 7, 9, 4, 10), Joe Mixon (X, X, 4, 7, 5, 4), Giovani Bernard (9, 4, X, X, X, X), John Ross (7, 2, X, X, 1, X), C.J. Uzomah (2, 1, 2, 7, 2, 4)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (72, 146, 123, 135, 158, 125), Tyler Boyd (113, 56, 87, 67, 28, 82), John Ross (109, 44, X, X, 47, X), C.J. Uzomah (14, 6, 0, 68, 12, 31), Giovani Bernard (9, -14, X, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (X, X, 18, 38, -21, 2)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (69, 58, 78, 112, 85, 117), Joe Mixon (X, X, 22, 20, 1, 15), Tyler Boyd (132, 100, 44, 62, 27, 138, 76), Giovani Bernard (25, 27, X, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (19, 0, 43, 54, 13, 0), John Ross (16, 52, X, X, 0, X)

Carries: Joe Mixon (X, X, 22, 11, 13, 21), Giovani Bernard (12, 15, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (2, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1), John Ross (1, 0, X, X, 0, X), Joe Mixon (X, X, 1, 0, 1, 1), Tyler Boyd (1, 3, 0, 2, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, X, X, X, X)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (X, X, 2, 2, 1, 3), Giovani Bernard (3, 2, X, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17, 0-0, 1-9, 4-119-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0, 2-52, 2-63, 5-67), Darqueze Dennard (2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37, 4-67, X, X), Darius Phillips (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-1, 3-22, 7-68)

Observations: Bye.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 10, 9, 15, 12, 7), David Njoku (7, 11, 12, 6, 0, 5), Rashard Higgins (5, 4, X, X, X, 4), Duke Johnson (6, 1, 5, 4, 3, 9), Antonio Callaway (9, 5, 10, 2, 6, 5), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 1), Breshad Perriman (X, X, X, 1, 1, 6)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (83, 99, 69, 185, 100, 72), David Njoku (51, 87, 63, 56, 0, 51), Rashard Higgins (61, 75, X, X, X, 29), Antonio Callaway (138, 55, 130, 21, 33, 76), Duke Johnson (53, 9, 40, 5, -5, 9), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 14, 10, 2), Breshad Perriman (X, X, X, 2, 16, 122)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (34, 69, 11, 97, 39, 50), Rashard Higgins (61, 66, X, X, X, 19), Antonio Callaway (54, 22, 9, 14, 36, 51), David Njoku (52, 69, 55, 52, 0, 53), Duke Johnson (45, 7, 73, 23, 16, 78), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 10, 5), Breshad Perriman (X, X, X, 6, 0, 36)

Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 3, 3, 18, 18, 22), Duke Johnson (2, 5, 2, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (2, 1, 2, 4, 2, 0), Antonio Callaway (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, X, X, X, 0), David Njoku (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 3, 2, 5), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (1-28, 5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36, 5-37-1, 1-8), T.J. Carrie (6-62, 5-51, 3-28, 5-58, 4-37, 2-45), E.J. Gaines (3-42, 5-51, 1-44, X, X, 0-0)

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (7, 14, 10, 7, 4, 9), Courtland Sutton (6, 6, 4, 3, 4, 5), Phillip Lindsay (2, 4, 7, 1, 3, 3), Jeff Heuerman (7, 4, 6, X, 5, 11), Devontae Booker (2, 6, 3, 1, 4, 4), Royce Freeman (0, 4, 0, 0, X, X)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (58, 99, 70, 106, 52, 50), Courtland Sutton (92, 44, 17, 72, 78, 67), Jeff Heuerman (52, 15, 43, X, 62, 17), Phillip Lindsay (0, -3, 1, -6, -11, -9), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, X, X), Devontae Booker (-4, 3, 6, -2, -3, 1)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (45, 72, 115, 102, 57, 47), Courtland Sutton (51, 18, 58, 28, 78, 57), Phillip Lindsay (10, 20, 48, 6, 17, 24), Jeff Heuerman (57, 18, 23, X, 4, 83), Devontae Booker (9, 59, 14, -1, 23, 9), Royce Freeman (0, 16, 0, 0, X, X)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (12, 12, 4, 14, 18, 17), Royce Freeman (8, 5, 9, 13, X, X), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 2, 0, 9, 3)

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 1, 3, X, 4, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Royce Freeman (2, 0, 1, 1, X, X), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (6-47, 1-12, 2-25, 5-44, 1-6, 3-29), Bradley Roby (3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45, 3-17, 7-111-1, X), Adam Jones (4-12, 0-0, X, X, X, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-21, 0-0, 4-76)

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 13, 6, 8, 7, 12), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 3), Ryan Griffin (1, 9, 5, X, X, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 3, 3, 2, 2), Keke Coutee (15, 7, 5, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (1, 3, 8, 3, 0, 0)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (182, 201, 56, 93, 74, 76), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 25), Ryan Griffin (1, 61, 39, X, X, 21), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 17, -11, 3, -2), Keke Coutee (51, 60, 27, 12, X, X), Alfred Blue (3, 8, 23, 0, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (169, 151, 63, 50, 82, 105), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 61), Ryan Griffin (12, 65, 0, X, X, 13), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 25, -1, 0, 27), Keke Coutee (109, 51, 33, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (4, 0, 73, 17, 0, 0)

Carries: Lamar Miller (14, 0, 15, 22, 18, 12), Deshaun Watson (6, 10, 2, 7, 1, 6), Alfred Blue (13, 20, 7, 8, 15, 15)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Ryan Griffin (0, 4, 1, X, X, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 0, 1, 2, 4, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (1, 4, 1, 0, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (9-155, 1-8, 4-51, 6-52, 0-0, X), Kareem Jackson (1-13, 1-11, 2-15, 6-51, 5-61, 6-54), Aaron Colvin (10-111, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, X), Shareece Wright (7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1, X, X, 3-45)

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (11, 10, 15, 7, 7, 3), Chester Rogers (4, 11, 11, 10, 4, 0), T.Y. Hilton (10, 6, X, X, 4, 5), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 7), Ryan Grant (4, 7, 9, 5, X, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 11, 9, 3, 2, 2), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 2, 3, 4), Zach Pascal (2, 10, 7, 7, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (102, 79, 137, 105, 59, 26), Chester Rogers (23, 66, 100, 64, 25, 0), T.Y. Hilton (75, 114, X, X, 24, 55), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 43), Ryan Grant (36, 60, 92, 44, X, X), Nyheim Hines (-6, 41, 14, 6, -3, -1), Jordan Wilkins (-4, -5, 1, 0, -3, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, -4, -8, 2), Zach Pascal (2, 119, 69, 87, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (33, 40, 105, 71, 31, 37), Chester Rogers (14, 85, 66, 55, 40, 0), T.Y. Hilton (50, 115, X, X, 25, 34), Ryan Grant (35, 64, 58, 24, X, X), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 70), Nyheim Hines (25, 63, 45, 21, -5, 7), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 9, 0, 8, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 4, 33, 17), Zach Pascal (3, 56, 12, 35, 0, -4)

Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 12, 19, 25), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 15, 3, 5, 11), Jordan Wilkins (6, 8, 6, 0, 6, 2)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (4, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1), Chester Rogers (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), T.Y. Hilton (1, 2, 0, X, X, 2, 3), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 1), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (2, 0, 1, 0, X, X), Zach Pascal (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 3, 5, 5), Nyheim Hines (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 5), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (4-52-1, 7-77, X, 4-74-1, 1-13, 1-31-1), Kenny Moore II (3-17, 2-21, 0-0, 4-43, 5-52, 2-17-1), Pierre Desir (2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1, 6-70, 1-14, 3-39)

Observations: Bye.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 13, 5, 5, 4, 6), Donte Moncrief (3, 5, 15, 3, 10, 7), Keelan Cole (9, 3, 10, 5, 7, 3), T.J. Yeldon (7, 3, 10, 5, 7, 9), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 1, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (1, 3, 6, 4, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 2), D.J. Chark (1, 1, 4, 1, 7, 5)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (31, 46, 186, 49, 64, 90), Keelan Cole (56, 8, 113, 49, 72, 22), Dede Westbrook (27, 53, 50, 63, 13, 31), T.J. Yeldon (11, -3, 29, -5, 6, -1), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 1, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (-6, 5, 58, 55, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 4), D.J. Chark (4, 0, 86, 28, 51, 30)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (40, 15, 70, 41, 21, 18), Dede Westbrook (31, 130, 55, 38, 17, 31), Donte Moncrief (16, 109, 76, 0, 76, 54), T.J. Yeldon (46, 48, 69, 29, 40, 83), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 5, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (0, 28, 27, 29, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 6, 68, 0, 31, 41)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (7, 18, 10, 8, 12, 2), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 11, X, X, X), Blake Bortles (5, 3, 4, 4, 6, 8), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 6)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), D.J. Chark (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 2, X, X, X), Blake Bortles (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (1-6, 2-15, 3-59, 1-1, 3-50-1, 3-31), D.J. Hayden (X, X, X, X, X, X), A.J. Bouye (5-58, 1-6, 4-32, 5-63, 6-68, X), Tyler Patmon (1-7, 5-49, 3-49, 2-17, 1-3, X)

Observations: Bye.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (5, 13, 7, 12, 10, 4), Travis Kelce (10, 12, 8, 9, 5, 10), Sammy Watkins (8, 1, 8, 4, 7, 9), Kareem Hunt (1, 4, 2, 6, 6, 6), Spencer Ware (3, 0, 1, 3, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (91, 108, 177, 125, 44, 70), Travis Kelce (78, 111, 69, 30, 99, 81), Sammy Watkins (9, 39, 22, 137, 87, 56), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1, 14, 0, -9), Kareem Hunt (1, -1, 35, 6, 10, -1)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (51, 54, 61, 142, 68, 70), Sammy Watkins (55, 0, 78, 18, 74, 107), Travis Kelce (114, 78, 100, 61, 95, 79), Kareem Hunt (0, 54, 7, 105, 55, 36), Spencer Ware (29, 0, 13, 9, 30, 0)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (18, 19, 22, 10, 15, 16), Patrick Mahomes (5, 3, 4, 2, 4, 2), Spencer Ware (1, 2, 1, 2, 8, 0)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (0, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (2, 1, 2, 1, 1, 2), Tyreek Hill (0, 2, 1, 2, 2, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 1), Spencer Ware (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (3, 5, 1, 3, 2, 2), Patrick Mahomes (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 1, 1, 4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (1-9, 4-102, 3-37, 2-33, 2-57, 7-81), Orlando Scandrick (4-33, 5-68, 5-42, 6-69, 0-0, 3-18), Kendall Fuller (6-72, 6-108, 3-66-1, 2-39, 5-54, 2-18)

Observations: As noted last week, Spencer Ware’s season-low usage was worth monitoring because it essentially boosted Kareem Hunt’s floor. Oddly enough, Ware followed up his nine-snap, seven-route outing in Week 8 with six touches and 4/69 receiving against the Browns. He only ran eight routes, but still soaked up 14 snaps (22%). Hunt got there, though, punching in two carries inside the 10-yard line and taking a 50-yard screen to the house on 49 snaps (78%). That’s Hunt’s weekly ceiling. It’s nitpicking at this point, but Ware’s sporadic week-to-week role should still be baked into decision-making when attempting to decipher the mid-range crop of running backs in DFS every week. Note that Sammy Watkins’ role didn’t change in lieu of his recent 8/107/2 performance, as expected. He remains a weekly boom-bust on the league’s most explosive offense.





Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (10, 4, 4, X, BYE, 4), Keenan Allen (10, 9, 6, 5, BYE, 10), Mike Williams (3, 4, 4, 3, BYE, 3), Austin Ekeler (3, 3, 0, 7, BYE, 2), Tyrell Williams (5, 3, 4, 4, BYE, 3), Travis Benjamin (1, X, X, 1, BYE, 1), Antonio Gates (5, 2, 2, 3, BYE, 0)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (77, 54, 42, 47, BYE, 140), Mike Williams (65, 77, 37, 60, BYE, 71), Tyrell Williams (36, 47, 129, 77, BYE, 46), Travis Benjamin (-7, X, X, 13, BYE, 15), Austin Ekeler (22, -7, 0, -11, BYE, -5), Antonio Gates (36, 14, 12, 16, BYE, 0), Melvin Gordon (19, 2, -1, X, BYE, -4)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (63, 90, 62, 72, BYE, 124), Melvin Gordon (55, 62, 18, X, BYE, 10), Austin Ekeler (31, 44, 0, 26, BYE, 13), Mike Williams (15, 45, 4, 55, BYE, 30), Antonio Gates (27, 19, 5, 11, BYE, 0), Tyrell Williams (48, 66, 118, 118, BYE, 23), Travis Benjamin (2, X, X, 13, BYE, 0)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (15, 19, 18, X, BYE, 16), Austin Ekeler (8, 6, 7, 12, BYE, 3)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (0, 5, 0, 1, BYE, X), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Keenan Allen (1, 1, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Mike Williams (2, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 3), Antonio Gates (0, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (3, 2, 3, 4, BYE, X), Austin Ekeler (3, 1, 2, 2, BYE, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (3-16, 2-9-1, 5-40, 5-40, BYE, 2-16), Trevor Williams (5-59, 4-65, 5-75-1, 2-26, BYE, X), Casey Hayward Jr. (3-29-1, 1-10, 2-9, 1-5, BYE, 2-14-1)

Observations: Melvin Gordon owners can breathe a sigh of relief. Only one week after Todd Gurley-light (hamstring) was declared inactive, he returned and played a season-high 88.2% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps. Austin Ekeler was rendered to four touches on single-digit snaps (9), running only six routes on the day. It’s the only outing this season that Ekeler’s been treated as a true backup, so there’s no need to think his lowly usage continues. If he doesn’t receive so much as mop-up duty against Oakland’s tanking defense in Week 10, then it’ll be time to worry.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (6, 5, 2, 3, X, 1), Kenyan Drake (2, 11, 6, 8, 2, 6), Jakeem Grant (2, 1, 4, 2, 8, 2), Danny Amendola (3, 4, 11, 7, 6, 7), Mike Gesicki (2, 5, 2, 3, 5, 1), Frank Gore (3, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1), DeVante Parker (X, X, 1, X, 9, 2)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (125, 114, 60, 55, X, 7), Jakeem Grant (1, 5, 22, 31, 48, 19), Danny Amendola (8, 24, 57, 72, 74, 66), DeVante Parker (X, X, 41, X, 136, 18), Mike Gesicki (12, 53, 14, 20, 42, 30), Kenyan Drake (5, 13, 2, 75, 26, 13), Frank Gore (5, 0, -1, 4, -3, -3)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (40, 17, 35, 5, X, 19), Jakeem Grant (17, 0, 32, 32, 36, 16), Danny Amendola (21, 30, 59, 84, 43, 47), DeVante Parker (X, X, 0, X, 134, 8), Kenyan Drake (13, 69, 21, 15, 37, 26), Frank Gore (16, 0, 18, 4, 5, 6), Mike Gesicki (9, 26, 11, 44, 14, 0)

Carries: Frank Gore (11, 12, 15, 10, 12, 20), Kenyan Drake (3, 6, 13, 6, 12, 3)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 0, 0, 1, X, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (2, 0, 3, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (1-4, 5-56, 0-0, 1-5, 1-6, 1-11), Bobby McCain (1-13, X, X, 4-41, 4-57-1, 3-35), Xavien Howard (3-73-2, 3-49, 2-4, 3-32, 3-23-1, 3-31), Torry McTyer (0-0, 0-0, 5-126-1, 0-0, 0-0, 2-14)

Observations: Despite being borderline doubtful at kick-off, Kenny Stills (groin) played through injury and saw one target. It’s noteworthy if only because his usage didn’t torpedo DeVante Parker’s (as it’s done in the past). Parker was in on 51 snaps (89%) Sunday and, although you wouldn’t know it from his lowly box score, ran a team-high 28 routes. With Albert Wilson done for the year, Parker is quietly locked into a top-two receiving role with the Dolphins henceforth. Frank Gore’s usage peaked in what was a one-score affair for most of the afternoon, allowing the 35-year-old to out-carry Kenyan Drake 20-3. That’s not a mistype. Drake hit rock-bottom, running 18 empty routes to Gore’s 7. It doesn’t get any easier for Drake, who’s seen his usage deflate to a singular role over the last month, as the Packers have allowed just the seventh-fewest receptions (36) to opposing running backs on the year.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (10, 14, 7, 10, 13, 7), Rob Gronkowski (7, 7, 4, X, 8, X), Chris Hogan (1, 4, 4, 7, 2, 1), Sony Michel (0, 1, 1, 1, X, X), Josh Gordon (2, 4, 9, 7, 6, 10), Julian Edelman (X, 9, 7, 8, 10, 10)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (8, 36, 70, 40, 34, 1), Rob Gronkowski (82, 70, 56, X, 121, X), James White (28, 64, 41, 22, 23, -4), Sony Michel (0, -4, 2, 0, X, X), Josh Gordon (17, 71, 90, 96, 84, 169), Julian Edelman (X, 43, 68, 53, 80, 66)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (44, 75, 97, X, 43, X), James White (68, 77, 53, 57, 79, 72), Chris Hogan (25, 34, 78, 63, 49, 0), Sony Michel (0, 12, 0, 13, X, X), Josh Gordon (32, 50, 42, 100, 42, 130), Julian Edelman (X, 57, 54, 36, 104, 71)

Carries: Sony Michel (25, 18, 24, 4, X, X), James White (8, 2, 6, 11, 8, 12), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 1, 1, 10, 11)

RZ Targets: James White (2, 4, 0, 2, 1, 2), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rob Gronkowski (1, 0, 0, X, 1, X), Josh Gordon (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Julian Edelman (X, 1, 3, 3, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (6, 4, 4, 0, X, X), James White (3, 2, 1, 1, 2, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (2-13, 1-12, 2-18, 1-8, 2-45, 2-15), Jonathan Jones (6-33, 6-54, 1-6, 5-67-1, 1-14, 6-52-1), Jason McCourty (2-20, 4-44, 5-112-1, 3-73, 5-57, 3-60)

Observations: No skill player accrued more air yards than Josh Gordon in Week 9. While his on-field usage has consistently increased the last three weeks, though, Chris Hogan’s has bottomed-out, hitting season-low marks in targets and air yards Sunday. Bill Belichick noted RB Cordarrelle Patterson has officially jockeyed to that position after leading the team with 21 carries sans Sony Michel (knee) the last two games. He’s strictly a flier in extremely deep leagues or single-slate DFS games if Michel misses any further time.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (8, 5, 1, X, X, 4), Robby Anderson (6, 5, 5, 10, X, 6), Isaiah Crowell (1, 1, 2, 3, 1, 2), Jermaine Kearse (5, 4, 10, 2, 10, 9), Chris Herndon (1, 0, 2, 7, 2, 4), Deontay Burnett (X, X, X, 2, 4, 2), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, X, 5)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (44, 51, -1, X, X, 32), Robby Anderson (62, 93, 77, 66, X, 85), Isaiah Crowell (4, 1, 2, -3, 1, -5), Jermaine Kearse (88, 48, 49, 24, 88, 123), Chris Herndon (17, 0, 41, 75, 25, 45), Deontay Burnett (X, X, X, 7, 51, 3), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, X, 19)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (66, 0, 9, X, X, 40), Robby Anderson (18, 123, 39, 44, X, 32), Isaiah Crowell (3, 12, 12, 21, 13, 11), Jermaine Kearse (23, 14, 94, 0, 30, 20), Chris Herndon (18, 0, 56, 42, 16, 62), Deontay Burnett (X, X, X, 9, 61, 0), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, X, 37)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 15, 13, 11, 13, 13), Elijah McGuire (X, X, X, X, X, 7)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (2, 1, 0, X, X, 0), Jermaine Kearse (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Herndon (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 3, 4, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (4-47, 3-61-1, 4-55-1, 3-35, 3-51, 0-0), Trumaine Johnson (3-27, 4-92-1, X, X, X, X), Buster Skrine (7-87, 2-12, X, X, 2-18-1, 4-21), Darryl Roberts (1-7-1, 6-61-1, 2-22, 11-88-1, 3-38, 0-0), Parry Nickerson (0-0, 7-95, 8-74-2, 7-72, 0-0, 0-0)

Observations: New York activated RB Elijah McGuire (foot) from injured reserve on Friday and played him on 36 snaps (55%). Isaiah Crowell out-touched McGuire 14-9, but did so on just 23 snaps. McGuire dominated the Crow in routes run (25 to 9), too. The second-year pro is at worst a bench stash that has weekly potential to lead this backfield in touches. If you’re in need of a tight end, now’s the time to nab Chris Herndon, too. He’s quietly ranked as the TE7 over the past month of the season, running 62 routes to incumbent backup Jordan Leggett’s 47.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (6, 13, 6, 2, 5, 2), Jalen Richard (7, 5, 6, 8, 8, 4), Jordy Nelson (8, 8, 4, 3, 4, 3), Seth Roberts (0, 3, 7, 6, 4, 2), Martavis Bryant (5, 7, 3, 3, 0, 2), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, X, 4, 3), Doug Martin (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (8, 105, 39, 0, 61, 7), Jordy Nelson (75, 80, 22, 25, 58, 36), Seth Roberts (0, 23, 91, 7, 36, 9), Jalen Richard (15, -6, -2, -6, 8, 1), Martavis Bryant (65, 122, 64, 47, 0, 12), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, X, 31, 13), Doug Martin (0, 0, 3, 8, 7, 2)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (31, 110, 20, 10, 74, 20), Jalen Richard (59, 38, 53, 48, 50, 45), Jordy Nelson (173, 48, 43, 6, 14, 16), Seth Roberts (0, 12, 41, 31, 42, 18), Martavis Bryant (30, 51, 91, 18, 0, 29), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, X, 39, 20), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 8, 17, 20)

Carries: Doug Martin (9, 5, 2, 0, 13, 11), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (5, 2, 3, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Brandon LaFell (X, X, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Doug Martin (0, 2, 0, 0, 4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Leon Hall (2-17, 2-74, 3-61, 3-13, 1-0, 3-85), Rashaan Melvin (0-0, 7-85-1, 2-43, 1-10-1, X, X), Daryl Worley (0-0, 0-0, 4-17, 4-100, 4-42, 2-31-1)

Observations: Martavis Bryant saw a slight uptick in usage in Oakland’s second game without Amari Cooper, running 13 routes on 21 snaps. At the end of the day, though, none of the team’s receivers can be used confidently at this time. Doug Martin’s handled 27 touches and out-carried Jalen Richard 24-4 since Marshawn Lynch was moved to injured reserve, but Martin’s consistently been game-scripted off the field, whereas Richard doesn’t play in one-score situations. It’s a mess.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (9, 11, 13, 6, 8, 11), JuJu Smith-Schuster (11, 11, 4, 10, 6, 9), James Conner (6, 7, 4, 7, 6, 9), Jesse James (1, 1, 2, 7, 3, 3), Vance McDonald (5, 5, 2, 8, 3, 6)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (84, 107, 126, 64, 113, 117), JuJu Smith-Schuster (75, 131, 31, 159, 58, 78), Jesse James (72, 3, 18, 14, 22, 6), Vance McDonald (45, 15, 11, 20, 28, 40), James Conner (7, 20, -2, -8, -1, -13)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (116, 60, 34, 111, 33, 78), Antonio Brown (50, 62, 101, 105, 74, 42), Jesse James (23, 20, 26, 9, 32, 53), James Conner (34, 25, 75, 18, 66, 56), Vance McDonald (112, 62, 6, 68, 47, 25)

Carries: James Conner (15, 9, 21, 19, 24, 24)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (2, 3, 2, 1, 1, 2), Antonio Brown (0, 1, 4, 0, 1, 3), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), James Conner (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jesse James (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: James Conner (0, 2, 5, 4, 4, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (0-0, 7-85-1, 1-5, 7-61, 0-0, 0-0), Mike Hilton (4-55, 0-0, 3-12, 2-7, 2-10, 2-7), Joe Haden (3-23-1, 4-49, 6-69, 4-39, 5-43, 7-69), Artie Burns (5-115-1, 2-16, 3-41, 2-20-1, 0-0, 0-0), Coty Sensabaugh (6-87-1, 1-5, 1-7, 1-13, 1-1-1, 0-0)

Observations: James Conner is (and has been) matchup-proof, now ranking top-four in snap rate (84.3%), carries (151), explosive runs of 20-plus yards (8), and total routes (243) this season. Having said that, Judgement Day is officially upon us as Le’Veon Bell has just seven days (November 13) left to report. There’s been no indication on whether he’ll show, and quite frankly, we don’t even know what sort of shape he’ll be in even if he does. But Conner can only be an elite RB1 if Bell stays out the picture. That isn’t a suggestion to go out and trade for Bell -- just the reality of the situation. You’re absolutely holding onto Conner and keeping your fingers crossed until Bell actually walks through the door and suits up.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (15, 6, 4, 7, BYE, 10), Dion Lewis (9, 4, 2, 6, BYE, 4), Jonnu Smith (2, 2, 1, 3, BYE, 2), Tajae Sharpe (3, 4, 2, 9, BYE, 1), Derrick Henry (2, 1, 1, 2, BYE, 2), Taywan Taylor (9, 5, 2, 2, BYE, 2)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (213, 37, 64, 18, BYE, 97), Tajae Sharpe (34, 56, 29, 88, BYE, 0), Taywan Taylor (130, 41, 60, 27, BYE, 23), Jonnu Smith (24, 17, 5, 12, BYE, 15), Derrick Henry (-12, 4, 3, 11, BYE, -10), Dion Lewis (8, -5, -6, -7, BYE, -13)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (161, 49, 24, 10, BYE, 56), Dion Lewis (66, 14, 5, 64, BYE, 60), Taywan Taylor (77, 30, 13, 8, BYE, 24), Tajae Sharpe (27, 30, 33, 101, BYE, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 12, 11, BYE, 33), Derrick Henry (7, 0, 5, 32, BYE, 5)

Carries: Dion Lewis (4, 12, 5, 13, BYE, 19), Derrick Henry (8, 11, 7, 12, BYE, 6), Marcus Mariota (10, 2, 2, 7, BYE, 10)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (2, 0, 0, 3, BYE, 2), Tajae Sharpe (2, 0, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Taywan Taylor (1, 2, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 2), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (0, 3, 0, 3, BYE, 4), Derrick Henry (3, 0, 0, 3, BYE, 1), Marcus Mariota (1, 0, 0, 2, BYE, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (3-43, 2-19, 5-57, 4-67, BYE, Unavailable), Malcolm Butler (7-119-1, 2-8, 6-75-1, 2-30, BYE, Unavailable), Logan Ryan (3-25, 1-11, 2-8, 4-106-1, BYE, Unavailable)

Observations: Dion Lewis’ usage peaked with a season-high 23 touches on 84.3% of Titans’ offensive snaps Monday night. In his last two games alone, Lewis has out-touched Derrick Henry 42-22. Unless the Titans land inside the five-yard line, Henry genuinely has no role (and even then it’s possible he’s vultured by Marcus Mariota). Tennessee has made it clear they want to lean on Lewis in an 80-20 timeshare, going as far as shopping Derrick Henry at the trade deadline, making the smaller elusive back the one to own moving forward. For Week 10, note the New England Patriots have allowed the second-most receiving yards (550) to opposing running backs this season.