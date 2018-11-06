John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 9: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 6, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (8, 12, 9, 9, 5, 7), John Brown (7, 14, 3, 7, 7, 6), Willie Snead (7, 7, 10, 7, 11, 8), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 8, 3, 5, 5), Alex Collins (1, 4, 0, 4, 2, 1)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (205, 209, 53, 90, 108, 38), Michael Crabtree (71, 84, 142, 121, 104, 85), Willie Snead (52, 59, 123, 57, 96, 32), Javorius Allen (4, 1, -5, -5, 38, -6), Alex Collins (2, 8, 0, 7, 3, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (116, 58, 28, 134, 28, 15), Michael Crabtree (29, 66, 93, 66, 31, 32), Willie Snead (56, 55, 60, 23, 54, 58), Javorius Allen (19, 17, 44, 18, 18, 8), Alex Collins (3, 7, 0, 10, 14, 4)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (11, 12, 19, 11, 11, 9), Javorius Allen (10, 8, 1, 3, 0, 1), Lamar Jackson (4, 3, 1, 3, 3, 5)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 4), Lamar Jackson (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (4, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-16, 3-56, 1-17, 2-12, 1-19, 4-80), Tavon Young (2-39, 3-58, 1-18, 2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1), Jimmy Smith (X, 0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27)

 

Observations: Ty Montgomery was healthy-scratched in his first game with Baltimore, allowing Alex Collins (9/35/1) to stick ahead of teammates Javorius Allen (5/8 receiving) and Gus Edwards (1/10) for one more week. It was the first game all year Collins played over 50% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps (50.8%), but his role will likely decrease once Lamar Jackson becomes even more involved. Montgomery figures to step in and siphon a few catches from Allen, who played 26 snaps (42.6%) on Sunday. If you have a spot or two to fill, Jackson’s worth stashing ahead of time for his amazing fantasy playoffs schedule (at Falcons, at Chiefs, Buccaneers). He obviously offers league-winning rushing upside, too.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (6, 5, 6, 5, 7, 9), Zay Jones (7, 4, 8, 5, 8, 6), LeSean McCoy (6, 3, 5, 0, 8, 4), Charles Clay (6, 1, 5, 5, 6, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, 6, 2, 4), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, X, 5)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (97, 88, 89, 81, 131, 128), Zay Jones (77, 49, 78, 34, 81, 13), Charles Clay (24, 10, 14, 41, 70, 0), LeSean McCoy (-3, -6, 4, 0, 24, -1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, -1, 4, -3, -10), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, X, 66)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (38, 20, 35, 27, 55, 18), Kelvin Benjamin (34, 11, 43, 71, 45, 40), Charles Clay (40, 12, 20, 14, 36, 0), LeSean McCoy (13, 23, 21, 0, 82, 19), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 4, 21, 11, 20), Terrelle Pryor (X, X, X, X, X, 17)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 24, 16, 2, 12, 10), Josh Allen (5, 4, 4, X, X, X), Chris Ivory (6, 14, 6, 16, 6, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (1, 1, 3, 1, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (0, 2, 1, X, X, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 3, 3, 0, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (5-89, 0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8, 2-15, 0-0), Phillip Gaines (X, 1-23, 3-33, 0-0, 7-99, 4-57), Taron Johnson (3-25, 3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1, 1-4, 1-7)

 

Observations: Terrelle Pryor signed with the Bills last Tuesday. Five days later, he out-snapped Kelvin Benjamin 75-67. Pryor inevitably ran more routes on the day (49 to 45) than Benjamin, too, though it was still the latter who led the team with nine targets. I don’t think I’ve said this about any of Buffalo’s skill players all year, but I legitimately consider Pryor a sneaky stash if only to see if his explosive play potential pans out with extremely inefficient gunslinger Josh Allen under center. Zay Jones actually led all receivers in Week 9 with a league-high 53 routes run, but that usage will inevitably amount to nothing because he’s Zay Jones.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (9, 8, 8, 10, 12, 14, 7), Tyler Boyd (7, 15, 7, 9, 4, 10), Joe Mixon (X, X, 4, 7, 5, 4), Giovani Bernard (9, 4, X, X, X, X), John Ross (7, 2, X, X, 1, X), C.J. Uzomah (2, 1, 2, 7, 2, 4)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (72, 146, 123, 135, 158, 125), Tyler Boyd (113, 56, 87, 67, 28, 82), John Ross (109, 44, X, X, 47, X), C.J. Uzomah (14, 6, 0, 68, 12, 31), Giovani Bernard (9, -14, X, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (X, X, 18, 38, -21, 2)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (69, 58, 78, 112, 85, 117), Joe Mixon (X, X, 22, 20, 1, 15), Tyler Boyd (132, 100, 44, 62, 27, 138, 76), Giovani Bernard (25, 27, X, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (19, 0, 43, 54, 13, 0), John Ross (16, 52, X, X, 0, X)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (X, X, 22, 11, 13, 21), Giovani Bernard (12, 15, X, X, X, X)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (2, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1), John Ross (1, 0, X, X, 0, X), Joe Mixon (X, X, 1, 0, 1, 1), Tyler Boyd (1, 3, 0, 2, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, X, X, X, X)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (X, X, 2, 2, 1, 3), Giovani Bernard (3, 2, X, X, X, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17, 0-0, 1-9, 4-119-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0, 2-52, 2-63, 5-67), Darqueze Dennard (2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37, 4-67, X, X), Darius Phillips (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-1, 3-22, 7-68)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 10, 9, 15, 12, 7), David Njoku (7, 11, 12, 6, 0, 5), Rashard Higgins (5, 4, X, X, X, 4), Duke Johnson (6, 1, 5, 4, 3, 9), Antonio Callaway (9, 5, 10, 2, 6, 5), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 1), Breshad Perriman (X, X, X, 1, 1, 6)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (83, 99, 69, 185, 100, 72), David Njoku (51, 87, 63, 56, 0, 51), Rashard Higgins (61, 75, X, X, X, 29), Antonio Callaway (138, 55, 130, 21, 33, 76), Duke Johnson (53, 9, 40, 5, -5, 9), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 14, 10, 2), Breshad Perriman (X, X, X, 2, 16, 122)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (34, 69, 11, 97, 39, 50), Rashard Higgins (61, 66, X, X, X, 19), Antonio Callaway (54, 22, 9, 14, 36, 51), David Njoku (52, 69, 55, 52, 0, 53), Duke Johnson (45, 7, 73, 23, 16, 78), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 10, 5), Breshad Perriman (X, X, X, 6, 0, 36)

 

Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 3, 3, 18, 18, 22), Duke Johnson (2, 5, 2, 1, 2, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (2, 1, 2, 4, 2, 0), Antonio Callaway (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, X, X, X, 0), David Njoku (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 3, 2, 5), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (1-28, 5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36, 5-37-1, 1-8), T.J. Carrie (6-62, 5-51, 3-28, 5-58, 4-37, 2-45), E.J. Gaines (3-42, 5-51, 1-44, X, X, 0-0)

 

Observations: It was only right to suspect the Browns would overhaul some key aspects of their offense with new OC Freddie Kitchens calling plays. One drastic (and long overdue) change was immediately instilling Duke Johnson (9/78/2) into the offense, seeing the elusive back finish with a team-high nine targets on 35 snaps (47%). His nine catches and two red zone targets actually tied his high marks in 40 games under Hue Jackson. Nick Chubb rushed for 22/85/1 on 37 snaps, but his role on early downs was always safe. Chubb doesn’t profile as a receiving back, either, so Johnson’s increased usage (assuming it sticks) should have no ill effect on his teammate. Johnson still projects as the stronger option in Week 10 against an ailing Falcons defense that’s allowed the most receptions (68) to opposing running backs this season.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (7, 14, 10, 7, 4, 9), Courtland Sutton (6, 6, 4, 3, 4, 5), Phillip Lindsay (2, 4, 7, 1, 3, 3), Jeff Heuerman (7, 4, 6, X, 5, 11), Devontae Booker (2, 6, 3, 1, 4, 4), Royce Freeman (0, 4, 0, 0, X, X)   

 

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (58, 99, 70, 106, 52, 50), Courtland Sutton (92, 44, 17, 72, 78, 67), Jeff Heuerman (52, 15, 43, X, 62, 17), Phillip Lindsay (0, -3, 1, -6, -11, -9), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, X, X), Devontae Booker (-4, 3, 6, -2, -3, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (45, 72, 115, 102, 57, 47), Courtland Sutton (51, 18, 58, 28, 78, 57), Phillip Lindsay (10, 20, 48, 6, 17, 24), Jeff Heuerman (57, 18, 23, X, 4, 83), Devontae Booker (9, 59, 14, -1, 23, 9), Royce Freeman (0, 16, 0, 0, X, X)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (12, 12, 4, 14, 18, 17), Royce Freeman (8, 5, 9, 13, X, X), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 2, 0, 9, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 1, 3, X, 4, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Royce Freeman (2, 0, 1, 1, X, X), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (6-47, 1-12, 2-25, 5-44, 1-6, 3-29), Bradley Roby (3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45, 3-17, 7-111-1, X), Adam Jones (4-12, 0-0, X, X, X, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-21, 0-0, 4-76)

 

Observations: Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker ultimately stayed in a 60-40 timeshare in Denver’s second consecutive game without Royce Freeman (ankle) Sunday. Lindsay out-touched Booker 19-5 on the day, but merely out-snapped him 38-26. Booker made the most of his only touch inside the 20, scampering in from 14-yards out. He’ll undoubtedly move back into an irrelevant third-down role once Freeman returns after the team’s Week 10 bye. Courtland Sutton expectedly ran the second-most routes (39) for Denver, but still came up short (3/57) on five targets. Primarily utilized as an explosive downfield threat, outings like Sunday’s are Sutton’s weekly floor. His pending ceiling games are why he remains a WR2/3 moving forward. TE Jeff Heuerman is also worth a stash just in case his 10/83/1 on a team-high 11 targets weren’t a fluke. It’s possible the Texans just struggled over the middle of the field without coverage ILB Zach Cunningham available.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 13, 6, 8, 7, 12), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 3), Ryan Griffin (1, 9, 5, X, X, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 3, 3, 2, 2), Keke Coutee (15, 7, 5, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (1, 3, 8, 3, 0, 0)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (182, 201, 56, 93, 74, 76), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 25), Ryan Griffin (1, 61, 39, X, X, 21), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 17, -11, 3, -2), Keke Coutee (51, 60, 27, 12, X, X), Alfred Blue (3, 8, 23, 0, 0, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (169, 151, 63, 50, 82, 105), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 61), Ryan Griffin (12, 65, 0, X, X, 13), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 25, -1, 0, 27), Keke Coutee (109, 51, 33, 3, X, X), Alfred Blue (4, 0, 73, 17, 0, 0)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (14, 0, 15, 22, 18, 12), Deshaun Watson (6, 10, 2, 7, 1, 6), Alfred Blue (13, 20, 7, 8, 15, 15)

 

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1), Ryan Griffin (0, 4, 1, X, X, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Demaryius Thomas (X, X, X, X, X, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 0, 1, 2, 4, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (1, 4, 1, 0, 2, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (9-155, 1-8, 4-51, 6-52, 0-0, X), Kareem Jackson (1-13, 1-11, 2-15, 6-51, 5-61, 6-54), Aaron Colvin (10-111, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, X), Shareece Wright (7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1, X, X, 3-45)

 

Observations: Without Will Fuller (torn ACL) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) Sunday, DeAndre Hopkins was targeted on 12 of Deshaun Watson’s 24 attempts. His 50% target share was unsurprisingly the highest mark any skill player’s amassed this season. Demaryius Thomas played over the team’s other options in two-wide sets, but still saw just three targets. What’s more is that Coutee may not be close to returning, stating he “won’t be back until I’m 100%,” so Hopkins may have a few more nuclear target shares to come. Watson hasn’t eclipsed 25 attempts or 240 yards in four consecutive performances (since initially being diagnosed with a collapsed lung). His volume will need to improve if he has any chance of sustaining his torrential 9:2 TD:INT ratio in that span.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (11, 10, 15, 7, 7, 3), Chester Rogers (4, 11, 11, 10, 4, 0), T.Y. Hilton (10, 6, X, X, 4, 5), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 7), Ryan Grant (4, 7, 9, 5, X, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 11, 9, 3, 2, 2), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 2, 3, 4), Zach Pascal (2, 10, 7, 7, 0, 1)

 

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (102, 79, 137, 105, 59, 26), Chester Rogers (23, 66, 100, 64, 25, 0), T.Y. Hilton (75, 114, X, X, 24, 55), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 43), Ryan Grant (36, 60, 92, 44, X, X), Nyheim Hines (-6, 41, 14, 6, -3, -1), Jordan Wilkins (-4, -5, 1, 0, -3, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, -4, -8, 2), Zach Pascal (2, 119, 69, 87, 0, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (33, 40, 105, 71, 31, 37), Chester Rogers (14, 85, 66, 55, 40, 0), T.Y. Hilton (50, 115, X, X, 25, 34), Ryan Grant (35, 64, 58, 24, X, X), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 70), Nyheim Hines (25, 63, 45, 21, -5, 7), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 9, 0, 8, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 4, 33, 17), Zach Pascal (3, 56, 12, 35, 0, -4)

 

Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 12, 19, 25), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 15, 3, 5, 11), Jordan Wilkins (6, 8, 6, 0, 6, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (4, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1), Chester Rogers (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), T.Y. Hilton (1, 2, 0, X, X, 2, 3), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 1), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (2, 0, 1, 0, X, X), Zach Pascal (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 3, 5, 5), Nyheim Hines (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 5), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (4-52-1, 7-77, X, 4-74-1, 1-13, 1-31-1), Kenny Moore II (3-17, 2-21, 0-0, 4-43, 5-52, 2-17-1), Pierre Desir (2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1, 6-70, 1-14, 3-39)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 13, 5, 5, 4, 6), Donte Moncrief (3, 5, 15, 3, 10, 7), Keelan Cole (9, 3, 10, 5, 7, 3), T.J. Yeldon (7, 3, 10, 5, 7, 9), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 1, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (1, 3, 6, 4, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 2), D.J. Chark (1, 1, 4, 1, 7, 5)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (31, 46, 186, 49, 64, 90), Keelan Cole (56, 8, 113, 49, 72, 22), Dede Westbrook (27, 53, 50, 63, 13, 31), T.J. Yeldon (11, -3, 29, -5, 6, -1), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 1, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (-6, 5, 58, 55, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 4), D.J. Chark (4, 0, 86, 28, 51, 30)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (40, 15, 70, 41, 21, 18), Dede Westbrook (31, 130, 55, 38, 17, 31), Donte Moncrief (16, 109, 76, 0, 76, 54), T.J. Yeldon (46, 48, 69, 29, 40, 83), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 5, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (0, 28, 27, 29, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 6, 68, 0, 31, 41)

 

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (7, 18, 10, 8, 12, 2), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 11, X, X, X), Blake Bortles (5, 3, 4, 4, 6, 8), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 6)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), D.J. Chark (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 1)

 

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 2, X, X, X), Blake Bortles (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (1-6, 2-15, 3-59, 1-1, 3-50-1, 3-31), D.J. Hayden (X, X, X, X, X, X), A.J. Bouye (5-58, 1-6, 4-32, 5-63, 6-68, X), Tyler Patmon (1-7, 5-49, 3-49, 2-17, 1-3, X)

 

Observations: Bye.


You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


