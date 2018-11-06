Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wired

Waiver Wire: Week 10

Tuesday, November 6, 2018


Welcome to the 10th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. The slow year of injuries mostly continued, knock on wood, but there are two major issues facing fantasy players. The first is A.J. Green’s toe injury, which will force the receiver to miss “at least” two games according to Adam Schefter. The second is the lingering thigh/hip injury to Chris Carson, which sounds like it could keep him out this week based on Pete Carroll comments on Monday. Both injuries open up some opportunities on the wire.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Derrick Henry, Carlos Hyde, Javorius Allen
WR: Jordy Nelson, Nelson Agholor, Chris Hogan
TE: Kyle Rudolph

Stafford is fine, and last week was his first “bad” game since Week 1, but he has also topped 18 points just twice this season, is currently the QB21 in per-game scoring, and faces the Bears two of the next three games. That just is not good enough to be a must-hold at quarterback this season. Monday night’s game set up well for Henry, but he saw just eight touches on 14 snaps while Dion Lewis, seemingly the No. 1 running back, dominated with 23 opportunities. Henry does have a touchdown in each of the last two games, but it seems like he will need to score to provide any value moving forward. Given Leonard Fournette’s injury history, keeping Hyde around if possible makes sense, but he is at least a cut option if a roster spot is needed. With Jared Cook and Jalen Richard atop the pecking order, Oakland’s passing game might not be good enough to support one fantasy receiver, and they are spreading the work between four. Hogan is likely to have some good games, but it is tough to imagine being comfortable with him in a lineup. Sunday set up well for Rudolph with Stefon Diggs out, but he produced another lackluster game. Scoreless since Week 3 and headed to a bye, he is not a must-hold even at a weak position.

Quarterbacks
1. Baker Mayfield
2. Marcus Mariota
3. Alex Smith
4. Dak Prescott

Running Backs
1. Duke Johnson
2. Mike Davis
3. Ito Smith
4. Josh Adams
5. Elijah McGuire
6. Wendell Smallwood
7. Ty Montgomery
8. Nyheim Hines
9. Theo Riddick
10. Kapri Bibbs

Wide Receivers
1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
2. Tyrell Williams
3. John Ross
4. Christian Kirk
5. Tre’Quan Smith
6. David Moore
7. DeVante Parker
8. Keke Coutee
9. Anthony Miller
10. Adam Humphries

Tight Ends
1. Jack Doyle
2. C.J. Uzomah
3. Chris Herndon

Defense/Special Teams
1. New York Jets
2. Los Angeles Chargers
3. Green Bay Packers
Looking Ahead: Arizona Cardinals

Kickers
1. Robbie Gould
2. Jake Elliott
3. Adam Vinatieri
Looking Ahead: Matt Bryant

QUARTERBACKS
1. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is not a banner weak for streamers, but Mayfield looks like a quality option. Coming off a solid first outing under the new coaching staff, the rookie gets a home date with a Falcons defense which has given up at least 300 yards passing to all but two quarterbacks they have faced this season including 306 last week to Alex Smith, who entered the game averaging 223 per contest.

2. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues
Mariota overcame a rough start to post a respectable 240 and two touchdown passing line on Monday night, but the 10 carries for 32 yards and another score is more interesting moving forward. Since returning from injury, Mariota is averaging 34 yards a game with two scores on the ground, and the Patriots have given up the third-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season including 81 and a touchdown to Mitchell Trubisky in Week 7. Mariota could really bump up his fantasy total on the ground this week.

3. Alex Smith, Washington – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was not a spectacular outing on Sunday, but Smith at least showed he can crank it up a little bit in a good matchup. This time around, he gets an even better one with a Bucs defense which has given up at least 20 fantasy points to every quarterback they have faced aside from Nick Foles.

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Prescott is in a similar situation as Mariota against a Philly defense which has consistently given up rushing production to quarterbacks this season. He ran for just 11 yards against Tennessee Monday night, but he was averaging 34 yards per game on the ground heading into the game and had two rushing scores the two games before the bye.

Watch List: Assuming he gets another start, gamblers can roll the dice on Nick Mullens, but it has to be noted the Giants have not allowed many big games so far this season including matchups against Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, and Drew BreesBlake Bortles is in a pretty good spot this week against the Colts. He is also a risk for an in-game benching every week…Derek Carr’s matchup this week against the Chargers is not ideal. After last week’s debacle, he would not be a trustworthy option even if it was…Despite what Carr did last week, the 49ers’ defense should be one to target for streamers this season. Unfortunately, Eli Manning is probably not the one to do it…As has been noted here several times, Kansas City’s pass defense is better than the numbers indicate, and Josh Rosen’s one productive game is not enough to trust him in this spot.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


