Waiver Wire: Week 10

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Welcome to the 10th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. The slow year of injuries mostly continued, knock on wood, but there are two major issues facing fantasy players. The first is A.J. Green’s toe injury, which will force the receiver to miss “at least” two games according to Adam Schefter. The second is the lingering thigh/hip injury to Chris Carson, which sounds like it could keep him out this week based on Pete Carroll comments on Monday. Both injuries open up some opportunities on the wire.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Derrick Henry, Carlos Hyde, Javorius Allen

WR: Jordy Nelson, Nelson Agholor, Chris Hogan

TE: Kyle Rudolph



Stafford is fine, and last week was his first “bad” game since Week 1, but he has also topped 18 points just twice this season, is currently the QB21 in per-game scoring, and faces the Bears two of the next three games. That just is not good enough to be a must-hold at quarterback this season. Monday night’s game set up well for Henry, but he saw just eight touches on 14 snaps while Dion Lewis, seemingly the No. 1 running back, dominated with 23 opportunities. Henry does have a touchdown in each of the last two games, but it seems like he will need to score to provide any value moving forward. Given Leonard Fournette’s injury history, keeping Hyde around if possible makes sense, but he is at least a cut option if a roster spot is needed. With Jared Cook and Jalen Richard atop the pecking order, Oakland’s passing game might not be good enough to support one fantasy receiver, and they are spreading the work between four. Hogan is likely to have some good games, but it is tough to imagine being comfortable with him in a lineup. Sunday set up well for Rudolph with Stefon Diggs out, but he produced another lackluster game. Scoreless since Week 3 and headed to a bye, he is not a must-hold even at a weak position.





Quarterbacks

1. Baker Mayfield

2. Marcus Mariota

3. Alex Smith

4. Dak Prescott



Running Backs

1. Duke Johnson

2. Mike Davis

3. Ito Smith

4. Josh Adams

5. Elijah McGuire

6. Wendell Smallwood

7. Ty Montgomery

8. Nyheim Hines

9. Theo Riddick

10. Kapri Bibbs



Wide Receivers

1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

2. Tyrell Williams

3. John Ross

4. Christian Kirk

5. Tre’Quan Smith

6. David Moore

7. DeVante Parker

8. Keke Coutee

9. Anthony Miller

10. Adam Humphries



Tight Ends

1. Jack Doyle

2. C.J. Uzomah

3. Chris Herndon



Defense/Special Teams

1. New York Jets

2. Los Angeles Chargers

3. Green Bay Packers

Looking Ahead: Arizona Cardinals



Kickers

1. Robbie Gould

2. Jake Elliott

3. Adam Vinatieri

Looking Ahead: Matt Bryant



QUARTERBACKS

1. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is not a banner weak for streamers, but Mayfield looks like a quality option. Coming off a solid first outing under the new coaching staff, the rookie gets a home date with a Falcons defense which has given up at least 300 yards passing to all but two quarterbacks they have faced this season including 306 last week to Alex Smith, who entered the game averaging 223 per contest.



2. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mariota overcame a rough start to post a respectable 240 and two touchdown passing line on Monday night, but the 10 carries for 32 yards and another score is more interesting moving forward. Since returning from injury, Mariota is averaging 34 yards a game with two scores on the ground, and the Patriots have given up the third-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season including 81 and a touchdown to Mitchell Trubisky in Week 7. Mariota could really bump up his fantasy total on the ground this week.



3. Alex Smith, Washington – Rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues

It was not a spectacular outing on Sunday, but Smith at least showed he can crank it up a little bit in a good matchup. This time around, he gets an even better one with a Bucs defense which has given up at least 20 fantasy points to every quarterback they have faced aside from Nick Foles.



4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues

Prescott is in a similar situation as Mariota against a Philly defense which has consistently given up rushing production to quarterbacks this season. He ran for just 11 yards against Tennessee Monday night, but he was averaging 34 yards per game on the ground heading into the game and had two rushing scores the two games before the bye.



Watch List: Assuming he gets another start, gamblers can roll the dice on Nick Mullens, but it has to be noted the Giants have not allowed many big games so far this season including matchups against Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, and Drew Brees…Blake Bortles is in a pretty good spot this week against the Colts. He is also a risk for an in-game benching every week…Derek Carr’s matchup this week against the Chargers is not ideal. After last week’s debacle, he would not be a trustworthy option even if it was…Despite what Carr did last week, the 49ers’ defense should be one to target for streamers this season. Unfortunately, Eli Manning is probably not the one to do it…As has been noted here several times, Kansas City’s pass defense is better than the numbers indicate, and Josh Rosen’s one productive game is not enough to trust him in this spot.



~RUNNING BACKS

1. Duke Johnson, Browns – Rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues

Only limited by a lack of touches, Johnson was originally on the drop list last week before the coaching change, but he was removed in the hopes the new staff would actually utilize him. It was only one game, but that is exactly what happened against the Chiefs. Despite playing around the same number of snaps he has all season, Johnson set season-highs with nine targets, 78 yards, and his first two touchdowns. Baker Mayfield is now 26-of-30 for 266 yards and two scores when targeting Johnson. It is safe to assume that will continue moving forward, especially with the Falcons next up on the schedule.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Mike Davis, Seahawks – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues

As was the case in Week 4, Davis took over as the clear lead back with Chris Carson out of the lineup. Davis handled 10 of the 12 running back carries after Carson left the game against the Chargers and tied for the team lead with eight targets. Rashaad Penny finished the game with four carries and three targets on 15 percent of the snaps. Based on what Pete Carroll said Monday, Carson is at best questionable to face the Rams. If he sits, Davis will be a plug-and-play RB2. The decision between Johnson and Davis is a difficult one which should vary based on need. Assuming Carson’s injury is not serious, Johnson probably has more long-term value, but Davis will be ranked higher each of the next two weeks – Johnson is on bye Week 11.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. Ito Smith, Falcons – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

I overrated Smith following the Devonta Freeman injury, but that does not mean he should be available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. He is a great bet for double-digit touches in one of the best offenses in the league, has scored in four of the last five games, and would be a workhorse if something happened to Tevin Coleman.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Josh Adams, Eagles – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is possible I am out over my skis here, but the Eagles have been looking for a spark in the running game, and Adams offered it before the bye. He should not be put in lineups this week, but it makes sense to be a week early rather than a week late if he actually gets the starting job.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Elijah McGuire, Jets – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

As expected, McGuire took over as the clear No. 2 running back in his first game back from injured reserve. He benefitted from some long gains against soft defenses on third down or in the hurry-up, so the yardage total is a bit inflated. Even so, he played 55 percent of the snaps, 13 more than Isaiah Crowell, and ran the 8th-most routes in the league among running backs according to Pro Football Focus. This offense will hold him back, but he can return FLEX value in deeper formats.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues

Josh Adams will hopefully emerge as the starter, but Smallwood kept getting touches, especially the passing game, even with Adams running well before the bye. That role can be fantasy useful even if Adams takes over, and it is far from a given Adams is inserted as the starter.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. Ty Montgomery, Ravens – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Montgomery was not active against the Steelers, but he should be ready to take over the Javorius Allen role following the bye week. That job has not been worth much lately, but Allen was seeing around 30 percent of the carries and 10 percent of the targets early in the season along with some red-zone work.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Nyheim Hines, Colts – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues

Hines had himself a game before the bye, going for 78 yards on 11 carries, and should get more work in the passing game moving forward after the Colts were able to pack it in against the Bills and Raiders. He remains worth a stash in deeper leagues.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



9. Theo Riddick, Lions – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

Riddick returned from injury to record seven catches in the Lions’ first game without Golden Tate. It is possible game script played a role in that usage, but it would not be surprising if his target share grows with Tate no longer around. He is worth adding in PPR formats and even deeper standard leagues.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



10. Kapri Bibbs, Washington – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues

Chris Thompson could return this week, and Bibbs has not seen more than six touches in any game this season even with Thompson missing time. He did find the end zone last week, however, and the matchup against the Bucs means Washington could be forced to throw more than usual.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Watch List: The Texans continue to move the goalposts on D’Onta Foreman’s supposed return. He remains nothing more than a bench stash…Corey Clement fell out of the rotation before the bye, and he has struggled to produce even when given carries the last several weeks…Frank Gore saw 20 carries for some reason against the Jets and still managed just 53 yards. He remains a low-upside fantasy option…Jamaal Williams is squarely behind Aaron Jones on the depth chart…Giovani Bernard returned to practice Monday, making it likely he returns this week as Joe Mixon’s backup. That role did not create much fantasy value the first two weeks…With Royce Freeman likely to return following the bye, Devontae Booker can be sent back to the waiver wire…Alfred Morris should have a larger role with Raheem Mostert out for the season, but he has not shown much this year…Rashaad Penny saw just two carries after Chris Carson exited Week 9. Even if Carson is forced to miss time, he will be a distant second to Mike Davis in Seattle’s backfield…Alfred Blue has 15 carries in back-to-back games…It remains unclear when Darren Sproles will be back.



Deep Cuts: As the byes begin to dwindle down, this is the time of year handcuffs start to make a little more sense. Malcolm Brown is the best of the bunch, but Spence Ware, Rod Smith, Chase Edmonds, and Wayne Gallman are also on that list…With Chris Ivory hurt, Marcus Murphy is next up behind LeSean McCoy.



~WIDE RECEIVERS

1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues

Valdes-Scantling got a bit lost in the shuffle amongst all the breakout receivers last week, but those who added him are currently sitting pretty. The good news is he is still available in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues. After playing ahead of both Randall Cobb and a then-healthy Geronimo Allison in Week 8, Valdes-Scantling solidified himself as at worst the co-No. 2 receiver against the Patriots, playing more snaps than Cobb and seeing the same number of targets. More importantly, he made some more big plays and now has either 100 yards or a touchdown in each of his last four games. Especially with Allison looking likely to head to injured reserve, Valdes-Scantling is a must-roster asset in all formats.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



2. Tyrell Williams, Chargers – Rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

He once again saw fewer than five targets, but Williams once again found the end zone, although this time it was from just 12 yards out and he finished the game with just 23 yards. The wheels are likely to fall off at some point, but it probably will not happen this week in a great matchup against the Raiders.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues



3. John Ross, Bengals – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues

Ross presents a difficult case. The A.J. Green injury opens up targets behind Tyler Boyd. After returning to practice on Monday, it appears as if Ross will be healthy enough to step into that opportunity on Sunday, but he comes with two major questions. First, even if he is active, will he stay healthy long enough to really make an impact? He has now played eight games in two seasons, and his return in Week 7 lasted a grand total of 28 snaps. Second, will he be effective even if he is able to stay on the field? Ross has shown flashes this year including the touchdown on which he injured his groin, but he has mostly been ineffective to this point. That said, it is possible the answer to both questions is yes, and the Bengals have a good enough passing attack to make the No. 2 receiver role fantasy viable, as Boyd has proven. That upside makes him worth an add, but those concerns knock him down a few pegs.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



4. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues

Arizona’s passing game showed signs of life before the bye week and now heads into a nice stretch of games. The matchup this week against the Chiefs is tougher than it looks on paper, but Josh Rosen will almost certainly be forced to throw as a 16.5-point underdog in Kansas City. That likely game script should earn Kirk targets even with Larry Fitzgerald taking back over lead duties, and the rookie has been good when given the opportunity so far this season.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



5. Tre’Quan Smith, Saints – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues

The long-awaited breakout looked like it was going to happen after Smith scored in the second quarter, but he finished the win over the Rams with a measly three targets despite once again working as the clear No. 2 receiver. It is possible the volume never shows up this season, but he at least has another good matchup against the Bengals this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



6. David Moore, Seahawks – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues

Moore had a day to forget after dropping what could have been the game-tying score in the back of the end zone, but he set a new season-high with seven targets in the loss despite failing to haul in a touchdown for the first time since Week 4. Volume remains a concern, especially with Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett ahead of him on the depth chart, but it has become clear Moore will be a factor around the end zone.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



7. DeVante Parker, Dolphins – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues

Kenny Stills returned more quickly than expected, but Parker still played 90 percent of the snaps. He was limited to eight yards on one catch, but he had a screen pass called back on penalty and would have had another long gain if Brock Osweiler would have made a better throw. That said, those issues could remain a problem the rest of the way, and Stills is likely to play more snaps moving forward. Parker is worth keeping around to see what happens, but he may have already played his best game.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



8. Keke Coutee, Texans – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

Coutee was not healthy enough to give it a go against the Broncos, and now he heads to the bye week. He should be good to go following the week off, but Demaryius Thomas should also be more comfortable with the offense. Coutee remains worth a bench stash to see what happens, but he is trending the wrong way.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues



9. Anthony Miller, Bears – Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues

It all could change if Allen Robinson is able to return this week, but Miller has led the receivers in targets each of the last three games. He does not have much to show for it outside of a touchdown against the Jets, but he gets a golden matchup against the Lions this week.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



10. Adam Humphries, Bucs – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues

This might feel like an overreaction based on his two touchdowns, but we have been underselling Humphries for the last several weeks. Since the bye, Humphries is averaging 7.8 targets per game, almost 70 yards, and now has two touchdowns to his name. He has topped 75 yards in three of those contests. Considering those two touchdowns were the fifth and sixth of his four-year career, that kind of upside should not be expected week-to-week, but Humphries has carved out a consistent role in one of the most productive passing games in the league and could be a rich man's Willie Snead the rest of the way. That makes him valuable, especially in PPR formats.

Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues



Upside Stashes: My thoughts on stashing an “upside” receiver have not changed, but listing them all at the end of the pickups every week was starting to seem ridiculous…D.J. Chark has a good shot to supplant Keelan Cole coming out of the bye…Michael Gallup looked like the No. 2 option behind Amari Cooper on Monday night. That might not amount to much in this offense, but it is worth watching…James Washington set a season-high with 86.4 percent of the snaps against the Ravens...As he showed against the Bucs, Curtis Samuel is a playmaker. Now he just needs the touches.



Watch List: Dez Bryant will work out for the Saints on Tuesday, but there are better bench stashes out there…Mike Williams caught a touchdown, but he was targeted just three times and played a season-low 29.4 percent of the snaps…Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa could turn into good fantasy options now that they are back from injury, but the Jets’ passing game is just not good enough right now…Kenny Stills was limited to 49 percent of the snaps in his first game back from injury. That should grow, but he has struggled for targets for several weeks…Danny Amendola appears to be good for around 50 yards per game…Taylor Gabriel has fallen off since his back-to-back 100-yard games, and Allen Robinson is on the way back…Mohamed Sanu had a nice run earlier this season, but he has fallen back into his old ways the last couple games…The Jaguars’ receiver corps is a jumbled mess. Donte Moncrief seems like the No. 1 option with Keelan Cole falling away, and Dede Westbrook has two touchdowns in his last three games. All of them are just bench stashes at this point…Perhaps last Thursday’s game was a sign of things to come with Nick Mullens under center, but Pierre Garcon has not shown much to get excited about in a while…The targets do not matter. Willie Snead is going to get his 55 yards…Antonio Callaway made a big catch, but he is sharing time with Rashard Higgins, Breshad Perriman, and Damion Ratley…Josh Doctson found the end zone last week and has a big opportunity with Paul Richardson headed to injured reserve, but he has yet to be consistently productive in the NFL. More importantly, Maurice Harris is coming off a breakout, and Jamison Crowder could return this week. It is questionable if this passing game is good enough to support one fantasy receiver let alone three.



Deep Cuts: Sony Michel is reportedly set to return this week, but that was the expectation last week as well. It makes some sense to stash Cordarrelle Patterson in a bench spot until Michel is officially given the green light...Laquon Treadwell managed two catches for 37 yards even with Stefon Diggs sidelined…Dontrelle Inman caught six passes for 52 yards in his last game, and it is not like the Colts have many better options behind T.Y. Hilton…Terrelle Pryor played 82 percent of the snaps in his first game with the Bills. Unfortunately, he plays for the Bills…It will be tough for any Raiders receiver to return value as long as four of them are getting targets...Kendrick Bourne did find the end zone, but his snap and target share collapsed with Pierre Garcon back…T.J. Jones appears to be Detroit’s new slot receiver…If John Ross cannot get healthy, the Bengals will need a No. 2 option. Alex Erickson, Josh Malone, Cody Core, and Auden Tate are names to watch.



~TIGHT ENDS

1. Jack Doyle, Colts – Rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues

Doyle was an add last week even though the Colts were on bye, and he is certainly worth rostering now they have returned from the off week. In his first game back from injury, Doyle out-snapped Eric Ebron 57-to-17, ran twice as many routes, and saw four more targets. Ebron should remain a threat to steal touchdowns, but with the issues Indy has at receiver, there is no reason both tight ends cannot find fantasy success in this offense. Doyle has the look of at worst a back-end TE1 and needs to be rostered in all formats.



2. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues

Uzomah disappointed in a good spot before the bye in part because he injured his shoulder early in the game. He seems to be fine coming out of the bye, however, and should remain the primary tight end for a likely shootout with the Saints. Especially with the issues Cincinnati has at receiver, Uzomah is a good bet to bounce back.



3. Chris Herndon, Jets – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

Herndon did not score against the Dolphins, but he played 64 percent of the snaps, ran 26 routes, and led the team with 62 yards, showing he can be a fantasy contributor even without scoring. Sam Darnold and the offense is a mess right now, and the Bills are not the best matchup. Even so, Herndon is beginning to look like a weekly option.



Watch List: Jeff Heuerman is not a good enough option to stash through the bye week in most leagues, but he is a name to know coming off a 10-83-1 performance on 11 targets. That said, targets had not really been a concern for Heuerman before last week. He simply was not doing much with his work, and it is possible he heads that direction again following the bye…Considering the issues Washington has at receiver, it is possible Vernon Davis’ seven targets against the Falcons was a sign of things to come. He gets the Bucs this week…Despite Ed Dickson scoring a touchdown in his Week 8 debut, Nick Vannett’s usage raised concerns about Dickson’s fantasy value moving forward, concerns which were realized when Vannett went for 52 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers while Dickson failed to record a catch. With both involved, it will be tough to trust either…Jonnu Smith shockingly did something with his work on Monday night, but he will need to put together a couple of games before getting on the streaming map…Dallas Goedert has two touchdowns in his last two games, making him a last-gasp streamer, but his floor is low…Jesse James caught a long pass, but otherwise, it was much of the same…The matchup is good, but Ricky Seals-Jones has not shown enough to really be a trustworthy option…It makes sense for the Bills to see what Logan Thomas can do with Charles Clay out, especially after he led the team with seven catches for 40 yards on Sunday, but investing in Buffalo’s passing game is not an exciting proposition.



DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

1. New York Jets – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Jets are playing the Bills. Defenses who play the Bills score fantasy points.



2. Los Angeles Chargers – Rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Chargers have a better defense than the Jets, and their matchup against a Raiders team which has given up 14 sacks in the last three games is almost as good.

3. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Colts also deserve a mention here, but the Packers are also in a great spot at home against a Brock Osweiler-led offense which managed a grand total of two field goals last week.



Looking Ahead: Buffalo is unfortunately on bye Week 11, but the Cardinals get a home date with the Raiders.



KICKERS

1. Robbie Gould, 49ers – Rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues

Gould has multiple attempts in all but two games and gets a home date with the Giants.



2. Jake Elliott, Eagles – Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues

Elliott’s matchup with the Cowboys is not great, but he has been rock solid since Carson Wentz took over.



3. Adam Vinatieri, Colts – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Vinatieri has multiple attempts in all but two games this season and gets to kick at home in a climate-controlled stadium each of the next three weeks.



Looking Ahead: Matt Bryant could return this week, and he should at worst be back to face the Cowboys in Week 11.