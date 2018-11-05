Dynasty First Down: Week Nine

Monday, November 5, 2018

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR GB

Earlier this season, the Packers were forced to play without veteran WRs Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison, who both missed time with hamstring injuries. During their absence, QB Aaron Rodgers turned to the trio of rookies the team drafted in the spring, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J’Mon Moore. Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown were especially impressive during the stint, leading to questions about what the receiver depth chart would look like once the vets returned. That happened in Week Eight and MVS more than held his own, running 22 routes and playing 60% of the team’s snaps. Last week, Allison was back on the sidelines and Valdes-Scantling stepped up again, running 37 routes, second-most on the team, and playing 81% of the snaps. MVS led the team with 103 yards on three receptions. Over the past month, the rookie has weekly fantasy finishes of WR11, WR33, WR30 and WR18. At this point, Valdes-Scantling is clearly the second-best WR value on this team, behind superstar WR Davante Adams.