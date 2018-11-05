Ryan McDowell

Football Daily Dose

print article archives RSS

Dose: Week 9 Review

Monday, November 5, 2018


Pittsburgh- 23

Baltimore- 16

 

The day began with reports that Ravens HC John Harbaugh could be on the hot seat and ended with his Baltimore team falling short at home against division rival Pittsburgh. We’ll see what comes of the rumors of Harbaugh’s demise but for now, his team has lost three straight games after starting the season a promising 4-2. 

 

This was another game dominated by Pittsburgh’s star players, which now include second-year RB James Conner. Conner rushed for 107 yards and totaled 163 yards and a touchdown and he is doing things no other Steeler, or in some cases, no other NFL player has ever done. NFL insider Adam Caplan pointed out that Conner’s four games of 100 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and one touchdown is the most ever by a player in a single season. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that Conner is the first Steeler to ever record at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in the team’s first eight games.

 

QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and survived a scare when he was tackled hard by a Ravens defender. He missed one play in which backup QB Josh Dobbs threw for a huge first down. WR Juju Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 78 yards, leading a balanced Steelers receiving group. WR Antonio Brown had an inefficient line of five receptions and 42 yards on 11 targets but boosted his bottom line with a touchdown reception, his sixth straight game with a score.

 

There is little to be excited about when it comes to the Baltimore offense and it is surprising they were even able to stay in the game. QB Joe Flacco threw for 209 scoreless yards while RB Alex Collins, who was iffy to even play in this game, totaled 39 yards and a touchdown. WR Willie Snead led the team in receiving but that only required 58 yards on seven grabs. WRs Michel Crabtree (3/32) and John Brown (3/17) were duds in this one against the continually improving Steelers defense. RB Ty Montgomery, whom the Ravens traded for at the deadline, was a healthy scratch. 

 

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Miami- 13

New York Jets- 6

 

This game featured a pair of struggling AFC East teams and was about as ugly as you might have imagined, featuring four field goals and a defensive touchdown. That’s it! Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold continued to struggle with protecting the ball as he threw four interceptions, including the back-breaking pick-six in the fourth quarter. Darnold leads the league with 14 interceptions, four more than the next closest passer. 

 

QB Brock Osweiler started his fourth game in place of injured QB Ryan Tannehill, throwing for 139 scoreless yards. Veteran WR Danny Amendola led the team with 47 yards on five receptions. After his impressive game last week, WR DeVante Parker caught just one pass for eight yards. WR Kenny Stills surprised us all when he was activated for the game but was barely involved, catching his only target for 19 yards. RB Kenyan Drake totaled 35 yards in the game, snapping his previous hot streak.

 

The Jets got back WRs Quincy Enunwa (3/40) and Robby Anderson (4/32) but neither could overcome Darnold’s miscues to make an impact on offense. Rookie TE Chris Herndon stayed hot, leading the team with 62 yards on four catches. RB Elijah McGuire made his season debut, totaling 50 yards. He’s already overtaken rookie RB Trenton Cannon, as expected. Starting RB Isaiah Crowell totaled 60 yards. 

 

Atlanta- 38

Washington- 14

 

Our long national nightmare has come to an end. Falcons WR Julio Jones finally snapped his 12-game scoreless streak, breaking free against the Redskins for a 35-yard touchdown. That was Jones’ first touchdown since Week Twelve of last season when he scored twice. That was just part of the Falcons offensive domination against the Redskins on Sunday.

 

QB Matt Ryan threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, while RB Tevin Coleman had his best game of the season, totaling 156 yards and a pair of receiving scores. Rookie WR Calvin Ridley scored a 40-yard touchdown to break out of his mini-slump and finished with a 6/71/1 line for the game. The story of the game was Jones though. He caught seven of 10 targets for 121 yards and the all-important touchdown as his team wiped out the host Redskins.

 

Playing behind for nearly the entire game, Washington QB Alex Smith threw for 306 yards, his first game this season over the 300-yard plateau, and also led the team with a pitiful 22 rushing yards. Veteran Adrian Peterson was game-scripted out, rushing only nine times for 17 yards. WR Josh Doctson caught his first touchdown of the season and WR Maurice Harris came out of nowhere to lead the team with 12 targets, 10 receptions and 124 yards. TE Jordan Reed quietly remained one of the league’s most disappointing players, catching four passes for 34 yards. He hasn’t eclipsed 50 receiving yards in over a month and hasn’t scored since Week One. 

 

Kansas City- 37

Cleveland- 21

 

Entering the game, the predominant storyline was the new coaching staff of the Cleveland Browns, who finally canned former HC Hue Jackson following their Week Eight loss. QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs quickly reminded us that it didn’t really matter. For the eighth time in nine games, the Chiefs scored 30 or more points and pulled away from the new look Browns in the second half.

 

Mahomes threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and a pair of Cleveland natives made the difference for the Chiefs. RB Kareem Hunt totaled 141 yards and three touchdowns, while TE Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 99 yards and two scores. WR Tyreek Hill was out there after suffering a groin injury a week ago but couldn’t take advantage of multiple injuries to the Browns’ secondary, finishing with 69 yards on four receptions. WR Sammy Watkins also failed to follow up his huge Week Eight performance, posting a 5/62 line and leaving the game with an ankle injury. 

 

The most obvious difference in the Browns offense with previous OC Todd Haley also fired was the role of RB Duke Johnson. Prior to this game, Johnson’s season-high was just six touches. In this game, he was a focal point, leading the team with nine receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson was used almost exclusively as a receiver, carrying just once. Rookie RB Nick Chubb toted the ball times, a new season-high, for 85 yards and a touchdown. 

 

Rookie QB Baker Mayfield played well against the usually soft Chiefs defense, passing for 297 yards and two scores. Mayfield was also forced from the game as he was checked for a concussion but passed the protocol and returned to the game. TE David Njoku rebounded from his Week Eight goose egg, catching four passes for 53 yards. WR Jarvis Landry disappointed with 50 yards on six catches. 

 

Minnesota- 24

Detroit- 9

 

The Vikings defense sacked Lions QB Matthew Stafford 10 times and, as a result, Detroit was held to fewer than 14 points for the first time in nearly a year. Stafford finished with 199 scoreless yards as the Lions played their first game without WR Golden Tate, traded last week to the Eagles. Veteran WR Marvin Jones caught six passes for 66 yards and talented young WR Kenny Golladay continued his cold streak with three receptions for 46 yards. Kenny G hasn’t caught more than four passes since Week Three. Detroit did get RB, or maybe I should say WR Theo Riddick back on the field after missing two games. Riddick played mostly out of the slot and caught seven passes for 36 yards. He didn’t notch a single carry, which is good news for his fantasy outlook. Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson cooled off, totaling 44 yards on 15 touches.

 

The Vikings played without WR Stefon Diggs, who was dealing with a rib injury but did get RB Dalvin Cook back in the lineup. Cook was expected to be on a pitch count and ultimately split 20 carries with RB Latavius Murray but also added four receptions, totaling 109 yards on fresh legs. Murray finished with a respectable 47 yards and a touchdown. 

 

With Diggs ruled out, this looked like a smash spot for WR Adam Thielen but in the end, his 100-yard game streak ended at eight. Thielen caught just four passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. WR Laquon Treadwell actually led the Vikes in receiving with 37 yards as QB Kirk Cousins spread the ball around, throwing for a modest 164 yards and one score. 

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
Email :Ryan McDowell


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Football Daily Dose Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Ryan McDowell Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 9
    Player News: Week 9
  •  
    Matchups: Jones, Sutton, Moore
    Matchups: Jones, Sutton, Moore
  •  
    Dose: 49ers Embarrass Raiders
    Dose: 49ers Embarrass Raiders
  •  
    NASCAR: Picks Ahead of Texas
    NASCAR: Picks Ahead of Texas
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Chubb, Golladay
    DFS Analysis: Chubb, Golladay
  •  
    Dose: Kupp should play vs. NO
    Dose: Kupp should play vs. NO
  •  
    Dose: Busy trade deadline
    Dose: Busy trade deadline
  •  
    Texans Acquire Thomas
    Texans Acquire Thomas

 