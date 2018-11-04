Week 9 Live Blog

Sunday, November 4, 2018

Week Nine is here and it brings up a whopping six teams on bye and many players with questionable health status, including Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski and RB Sony Michel. Be careful with those two Sunday nighters.

(1:44PM) TOUCHDOWN: Get used to hearing this. The Chiefs have scored. This time, it came on an 11-yard pass from QB Patrick Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce. KC leads 14-3 and the Browns have already seen two of their defensive backs leave the game with injuries.

(1:41PM) TOUCHDOWN: QB Mitch Trubisky hit TE Trey Burton for a long 26-yard gain and that got the Bears into the red zone. Trubisky nearly ran it in himself but came up just short before RB Jordan Howard scored on a one-yard run to open the scoring in the game. The Bears lead the Bills 7-0.

(1:35PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Panthers are laying it on the Bucs terrible defense. RB Christian McCaffrey just finished off the latest scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Carolina leads 14-0 still in the opening quarter.

(1:33PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Steelers have taken the lead on a short pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger to RB James Conner, who powered into the end zone from seven yards out. Conner has 57 total yards already. WR Juju Smith-Schuster had a big 18-yard grab on the drive.

(1:21PM) TOUCHDOWN: This is not a new score but it appears officials went back to review the earlier Vikings touchdown and gave the score to RB Latavius Murray, which would also take the fumble off his stat line.

(1:18PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns tried to control the clock early in the game and the Chiefs just showed us why. QB Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs hit RB Kareem Hunt for a short pass and Hunt took it the distance, scoring from midfield for a 50-yard touchdown and a Kansas City lead.

(1:17PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Redskins defense has been solid in recent weeks but that didn't stop Falcons RB Tevin Coleman from slicing right through defenders for a 39-yard catch and run touchdown. That gives the Falcons a 7-0 lead. TE Austin Hooper also had a 23-yard grab on the drive.

(1:16PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Panthers took advantage of the turnover as RB Alex Armah scored from one-yard out.

(1:13PM) Another huge Week nine storyline involves the Buccaneers offense. Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has been reinstalled as the team's starter following a four-interception game from QB Jameis Winston last week. Fitzpatrick begins this game against Carolina with an interception of his own, badly overthrowing his intended receiver.

(1:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Vikings have the first touchdown of the day. RB Latavius Murray reached for the goal line on a short run and had the ball knocked away. TE Kyle Rudolph fell on the ball and got credit for the touchdown.

(1:07PM) Among the stories we'll be following closely today is the Browns under interim HC Gregg Williams. They begin with a fourth-down conversion on their opening drive as they move the ball against the Chiefs.

(12:59PM) AMong the players that are ACTIVE today are RB Dalvin Cook, WR Quincy Enunwa and WR Robby Anderson. Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is OUT.