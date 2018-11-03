Weather: Week 9 Forecasts

Saturday, November 3, 2018

The weather has consistently been a factor in at least one game each week and as we get into November and December, snow and cold weather will be more prevalent. With six teams on bye this week, it’s a smaller slate than usual for fantasy purposes. Before setting your fantasy lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning. Let’s see what Week 9 has in store.

Kansas City at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): With the Browns firing ex-HC Hue Jackson and ex-OC Todd Haley, many expected a new era to begin immediately in Cleveland. That isn’t the case with former DC Gregg Williams up to bat as the interim head coach. His strong football guy persona is reportedly well-liked by the players though and teams have tended to perform better under new coaches for the first game or two. Weather could play a factor in this one as sustained 15 MPH winds with higher gusts are expected. This is right on the threshold which impacts deep passing statistically. Despite Mahomes being more of a down-field passer than Baker Mayfield, I think this impacts Mahomes less. His arm is so strong that he will still be able to gun balls down the field without the wind having much of an impact at all. The only passes it could really alter will be long floated bombs. For now, all fantasy options should be started as usual but if weather conditions worsen I would consider finding a different quarterback streaming option than Mayfield.





NY Jets at Miami (1:00 PM ET): Rookie Sam Darnold travels to Miami to take on the Brock Osweiler-led Dolphins in a tough divisional matchup. It’s expected to be one of the lower scoring games of the week and for good reason. Neither team’s offense has been consistent, and both defenses have been relatively average. Weather could make this “grind it out” type of game even more apparent as there is a chance of showers and 10-15 MPH winds. Neither is enough to make any serious changes to your fantasy squad but realistically you probably shouldn’t be starting many players from this game regardless.

LA Chargers at Seattle (4:05 PM ET): The red-hot Seahawks host the Chargers in what figures to be an extremely close game. There’s expected to be some rain early in the morning and right around kick off, but only a drizzle. Nothing extremely notable at the moment but certainly something to keep an eye on. 55-degree temperatures and cloudy skies are expected otherwise.





Chicago at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): The Bears reign atop the NFC North heading into Week 9, a distinction they haven’t had the opportunity of boasting for quite some time. The Bills will be without their rookie QB Josh Allen and will instead turn to Nathan Peterman. This could be a rough one for the Bills as they enter the game as 10-point home underdogs. 43-degree temperatures with 8 MPH winds and mostly cloudy skies won’t impact this one.

Tampa Bay at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to start after Jameis Winston threw multiple interceptions in last week’s game against the Bengals. This should be back-and-forth as Tampa Bay's defense ranks as one of the league’s worst in numerous metrics. Weather won’t be an issue in this one with 58-degree temperatures, clear skies, and 7 MPH winds expected. Fire up all fantasy options in what should be a shootout.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): Big Ben gets to play in his typical letdown spot, a 1 PM road game. This spot also happens to come against one of the NFL’s top defense in the Ravens. All fantasy options can be started as usual though with 53-degree temperatures, clear skies, and 6 MPH winds are expected.

Atlanta at Washington (1:00 PM ET): Washington hosts the Falcons as two-point favorites, a line that seems suspiciously lopsided towards the Redskins. This has the makings of a trap game for the normally strong Falcons. Weather won’t be an issue in this one with 54-degree temperatures, clear skies, and 6 MPH winds expected.

Houston at Denver (4:05 PM ET): WR Demaryius Thomas was moved to the Texans prior to the trade deadline and now must face his old team the first week. He likely won’t play a ton as he becomes acclimated to the offense. 49-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and 5 MPH winds won’t be an issue for either team.

Green Bay at New England (8:20 PM ET): This Sunday Night matchup pits two of this era’s greatest against one another, Brady vs. Rodgers. It will be chilly with 41-degree temperatures, but 3 MPH winds and mostly cloudy skies are nothing to worry about.

Three games will be played indoors this week including the matchup between the Rams and Saints which opened with the highest Vegas total ever recorded of 60.

LA Rams at New Orleans (4:25 PM ET)





Detroit at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)





Tennessee at Dallas (8:15 PM ET)