Matchups: SNF and MNF

Matchups: SNF and MNFSunday, November 4, 2018
Sunday Night Football
Green Bay @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 31, Packers 25.5
Packers-Patriots is Week 9’s second-highest-totaled game between teams that rank Nos. 4 (NE) and 13 (GB) in points per game despite myriad offensive injuries in the season’s first half (Packers at Patriots, Sunday at 8:20 pm ET; watch on NBC and the NBC Sports app). Whereas Tom Brady has struggled in road dates with the Bills, Lions, and Jags, he’s been a difference maker in Foxboro with a 69.9% completion rate, 308-yard average, and 12 all-purpose TDs in four home affairs. Back home following last week’s scoreless clunker at Buffalo, Brady catches a prime rebound spot in this probable shootout. … After Cordarrelle Patterson was unsuccessfully shoehorned into the Patriots’ Week 8 lead-rushing role, Sony Michel (knee) is tentatively due back against a Green Bay defense coughing up 4.68 yards per carry to enemy backs, including a 26/121/0 (4.65 YPC) rushing line to Rams RBs last week. Michel’s continued knee problems elevate his risk; pre-draft rumors swirled he had a “bone-on-bone” condition, and Michel missed nearly all of training camp due to a knee “procedure.” Michel emerged as an offensive focal point before his latest setback on Weeks 4-6 touch counts of 25 – 19 – 24. Nearly a touchdown home favorite in a favorable matchup, Michel will be a high-ceiling, low-floor RB2 if he gets the green light. … White has earned every-week RB1 treatment regardless of Michel’s status, ranking No. 3 in the NFL in targets (44) over the last month. White leads the Patriots in red-zone targets (12) and targets inside the ten (6) and has double-digit touches in five of the last six weeks. His increased usage as a split-out receiver stood out on Week 8 tape. Fellow RB Todd Gurley led the Rams in receiving (6/81/1) against this same Packers defense last week.
Brady’s Week 8 target distribution: White 13; Julian Edelman 10; Rob Gronkowski 8; Josh Gordon 6; Chris Hogan 2. … Averaging 8.5 targets since returning from suspension, Edelman has hit pay dirt and/or cleared 100 yards in three straight games and in Week 9 will draw Packers 35-year-old slot CB Tramon Williams, whom PFF has charged with a team-high four touchdowns allowed. Edelman has eight red-zone targets and four targets inside the ten in only four games. … Expectations must be lowered for Gronkowski, whose separation ability is limited by his bad back. Opportunity is still in Gronk’s favor; he set a season high with 44 routes run and led New England in Air Yards (121) in last week’s win. Unless something suddenly changes with his health, however, Gronk can no longer be viewed in the Travis Kelce-Zach Ertz tier. … Shut down by Bills top CB Tre’Davious White last week, Gordon popped as Week 9’s No. 3 buy-low receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. Gordon’s 270 Air Yards lead the Patriots since he became a full-time player three games ago, while the Packers have surrendered the NFL’s third-most TDs (12) to enemy wideouts. … Hogan nearly hit pay dirt on a 29-yard reception in last week’s victory at Buffalo, only to be pushed out of bounds inside the five, setting up White’s goal-line score. Hogan has exceeded five targets in just 1-of-8 games, devolving into a touchdown-or-bust WR4.
Aaron Rodgers’ Week 8 box score disappointed because Jimmy Graham’s first-quarter touchdown was overturned on replay, Green Bay scored two of its three TDs on the ground, the coaching staff too often balked at designing boots and rolls for Rodgers to avoid interior disruptors Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald, and Ty Montgomery’s lost fumble eliminated any shot at late-game heroics. Rodgers still played at a high level, averaging a season-high 9.5 yards per attempt with zero turnovers and improving his TD-to-INT ratio to 13:1 on the year. This is a bounce-back spot against a Patriots defense that has allowed top-six fantasy results to four of its last seven quarterbacks faced, exceptions being Nathan Peterman/Derek Anderson, Ryan Tannehill/Brock Osweiler, and Matthew Stafford, who threw for a cool 262 yards and two TDs on 75% passing in Detroit’s Week 3 upset of the Pats. … Aaron Jones emerged from Green Bay’s Week 7 bye in a true lead-back role against the Rams, setting season highs in snaps (62%), routes run (17), and touches (14) en route to 86 yards and a score, repeatedly breaking chunk runs including a 33-yard mad dash to pay dirt. Jamaal Williams vultured a goal-line TD but managed a season-low four touches, and Montgomery was traded away on Tuesday. Jones has finally earned RB2 treatment for Week 9’s Foxboro trip. Bill Belichick’s defense has permitted an unimposing 4.25 yards per carry to running backs, plus the NFL’s second-most receiving yards (520) to the position. Montgomery’s departure increases the chances Jones will stay in the game and see targets if Green Bay falls behind.
Rodgers’ Week 8 target distribution: Davante Adams 7; Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Randall Cobb 5; Jimmy Graham 4; Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown 2; Williams and Geronimo Allison 1. … Fresh off dominating Marcus Peters (5/133/0), Adams gets a much-tougher draw against piping-hot Stephon Gilmore, whom PFF charged with just 8-of-25 targets allowed (32%) for 96 yards (3.84 YPA) and no TDs in his last five games. Rodgers’ willingness to throw into tight coverage keeps his top receivers matchup proof, however, and Adams would be silly to fade in this projected shootout. Adams is a fade-opponent Week 9 play. … Green Bay resorted to a four-way WRBC with Allison and Cobb back in Week 8. Allison ran the second most routes (23) behind Adams (25) but was targeted once. MVS’ route total (22) was right behind, and he was the lone complementary wideout to make a big play, dusting Rams CB Troy Hill down the right sideline on a 40-yard scoring bomb. Cobb was fourth in routes (17) and St. Brown ran 5. With Allison ruled out after pulling his groin in Thursday's practice, I'd rank Packers complementary wideouts MVS > Cobb > ESB as Week 9 plays. … On the off chance Gilmore does limit Adams, Graham stands out as a potential beneficiary. Popping as Week 9’s No. 2 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model, Graham lost a first-quarter TD to replay, drew an end-zone target on the very next snap, and was swarmed by Rams linebackers and safeties the rest of the way. The Patriots have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most yards (505) and a league-high five TDs to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Packers 28
Monday Night Football
Tennessee @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 23.5, Titans 17.5
The Cowboys return from an active bye week during which they traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper and fired OL coach Paul Alexander, whose position group ranked No. 13 in Football Outsiders’ run-blocking metrics in Weeks 1-7, but 27th in pass protection. Ezekiel Elliott averaged 24.5 touches per game in the month leading into the open date and returns as a Week 9 home favorite. Tennessee has shown no ability to score and force opponents into negative script, which should allow the Cowboys to control this game, feed Zeke, and limit Dak Prescott’s dropback volume behind porous pass blocking. … A fantasy non-factor in the season’s initial five weeks, Prescott caught fire with QB2 (Jaguars) and QB7 (Redskins) finishes just before Dallas’ bye. The Cowboys finally embraced using Prescott proactively as a runner rather than allowing all of his carries to occur on broken-play scrambles. Dak’s rushing lines in the last three games are 6/34/0 - 11/82/1 - 6/33/1, immensely supplementing his box-score results. The Titans are playing stout pass defense but have allowed the NFL’s 12th-most quarterback rushing yards per game (18.1). Prescott is a surefire two-quarterback-league starter with low-end streamer appeal.
Dallas is an unideal fantasy landing spot for Amari Cooper. First, he leaves a Raiders team that ranks 12th in pass attempts per game (37.3) and second in completion rate (72%) for a run-first Cowboys offense that is 29th in attempts (29.4) and 24th in completions (62.1%). Second, coach Jason Garrett last week called Amari an “elite outside receiver,” even though Cooper has long been more efficient in the slot. In 2017, Cooper averaged an elite 2.21 yards per route run on interior routes versus a miniscule 1.36 YPRR outside, struggling to beat press coverage. The Cowboys will feel incentivized to force their new toy targets in a primetime game before the home crowd, however, and Cooper should be able to win against struggling Titans RCB Malcolm Butler. Cooper is a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Cole Beasley faces Dallas’ toughest pass-catcher matchup against sturdy slot CB Logan Ryan. Fellow slot WRs Keenan Allen (5/72/0), Willie Snead (7/60/0), Dede Westbrook (3/31/0), Danny Amendola (4/26/0), and Nelson Agholor (5/22/0) have all underwhelmed against Tennessee. Beasley drew target counts of 11 and 8 in Dallas’ two pre-bye games, although Cooper’s addition will cut into Beasley’s volume. He’s a PPR-specific WR4/flex. … Rookie Michael Gallup had seemingly settled in as Dallas’ X receiver before the Cooper trade, logging his best box score of the season (3/81/1) in Week 7. Gallup will now either move to Z or rotate with Allen Hurns, who also had his best 2018 game (5/74/0) in Dallas’ pre-bye loss to the Redskins. … Missing Geoff Swaim (MCL), the Cowboys will turn to some combination of Blake Jarwin, Rico Gathers, and Dalton Schultz at tight end. Keyed by All-Pro FS Kevin Byard’s lockdown coverage, Tennessee has allowed the NFL’s third-fewest yards (253) to tight ends.
With WLB Sean Lee, DT Maliek Collins, and NT Antwaun Woods all available after missing early-season time, the Cowboys’ D/ST is an exciting play at home versus a low-scoring Titans team that has struggled mightily under first-year OC Matt LaFleur. Marcus Mariota has taken sacks on 10% of his dropbacks – the NFL’s fourth-highest rate – while Dallas’ underrated defense ranks sixth in sack rate (7.9%) and third in QB hit rate (17.9%). Just 1-of-7 passers to face the Cowboys has logged a top-12 fantasy score. … Acknowledging their dysfunctional passing game, the Titans’ post-bye signing of lead-blocking FB Jalston Fowler hinted at run-heavy intentions the rest of the way. This is a poor matchup to execute that plan; the Cowboys have stymied enemy backs for a 146/506/3 (3.47 YPC) rushing line. Dion Lewis reasserted himself as a superior option to Derrick Henry in Tennessee’s pre-bye loss to the Chargers, out-touching Henry 19 to 14, out-snapping him 63% to 34%, and outgaining Henry 155 to 65 in Lewis’ year-best game. Lewis is a passable RB2/flex play. Henry is a touchdown-dependent flex whose lack of receiving usage creates a back-breaking floor.
Mariota’s 2018 target distribution: Corey Davis 43; Lewis 26; Taywan Taylor 22; Tajae Sharpe 21; Jonnu Smith 9; Henry 8. … Silenced by Casey Hayward (3/10/0) in Tennessee’s pre-bye loss, Davis has finished below 65 yards in 6-of-7 games. Dallas’ plus-sized duo of RCB Byron Jones (6’1/199) and LCB Chidobe Awuzie (6’0/202) has contained perimeter WRs Kenny Golladay (4/74/0), Marvin Jones (3/56/0), Odell Beckham (4/51/0), Josh Doctson (3/42/0), Devin Funchess (3/41/0), and Donte Moncrief (0/0). … Sharpe moved ahead of Taylor before the bye to lead the team in targets (9) and receiving (7/101/0) against the Chargers. As Sharpe runs a team-high 48% of his routes inside, he has the Titans’ top pass-catcher draw against a Cowboys defense that has struggled versus slot receivers Golden Tate (8/132/2), Tyler Lockett (4/77/1), Keke Coutee (6/51/1), and Dede Westbrook (3/38/1). Just keep in mind that was Sharpe’s first game above 33 yards this year. … Taylor lost a Week 5 fumble and drew just four combined targets in Weeks 6-7. He’s topped 32 yards once in seven games. In Week 7, Taylor beat the Chargers’ defense for a would-be 75-yard touchdown bomb in the first quarter, only for Mariota to miss the throw. … Mariota is 3-of-9 for 23 yards when targeting Smith, who has lost passing-down snaps to rookie Anthony Firkser.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, Titans 13
