Silva's Week 9 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Kansas City @ Cleveland
Team Totals: Chiefs 29.5, Browns 21.5
With Machiavellian coach Hue Jackson finally deposed and failed OC Todd Haley also sent packing, ex-Bruce Arians understudy Freddie Kitchens inherits the Browns’ offense to face a Kansas City defense that has held opponents to 18.5 points per game at home but allowed 32.8 on the road. Albeit against Lions backups, Kitchens called plays in the Browns’ preseason finale, winning 35-17 with plus efficiency in the air (8.9 YPA) and on the ground (5.19 YPC). With Cleveland’s pass protection continually breaking down – UDFA rookie LT Desmond Harrison is a colossal liability – a ground-and-pound game plan makes sense featuring Nick Chubb. The Chiefs’ defense has permitted 5.34 yards per carry and ten TDs to enemy backs in eight games. Chubb has touch counts of 18 and 20 since the Carlos Hyde trade and caught the first two passes of his career in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. … It’s impossible to say if Duke Johnson’s touches will rise, but we do know Kitchens can’t be any more committed to keeping the ball out of Duke’s hands than Haley was. This matchup is favorable; the Chiefs have yielded a league-high 551 receiving yards to running backs. Still averaging just five touches per game, Johnson is a hope-and-pray flex option under the revised staff. … Never a fan of Hue, Baker Mayfield was by all accounts happy to see him go. As Haley’s schemes failed to protect him, Mayfield has finished QB15 or worse in 4-of-5 starts with 17 sacks taken in the last month. Nevertheless, Mayfield warrants QB1 streamer discussion back home with all Browns pass catchers in good spots against a Chiefs defense that has shown sustained elevated scoring allowance outside of Arrowhead.
Mayfield’s 2018 target distribution: Jarvis Landry 65; David Njoku 38; Antonio Callaway 37; Johnson 21; Damion Ratley 15; Rashard Higgins 12; Chubb 6. … Landry is a volume-based WR2 play facing a Chiefs defense that has clamped down on slot receivers, checking Emmanuel Sanders twice (4/57/0, 5/45/0), Dede Westbrook (3/55/0), Julian Edelman (4/54/1), and Tyler Boyd (3/27/0). Landry has double-digit targets in 7-of-8 games and leads the entire NFL in targets over the last month (48). He also checks in as Week 9’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. Landry was No. 1 in the Week 7 model and went off (10/97/1). … Callaway remained Cleveland’s clear-cut No. 2 wideout in last week’s loss to the Steelers, playing 92% of the snaps and scoring at the goal line. Callaway’s inefficiency is a recurring obstacle, but his opportunity hasn’t waned. His 377 Air Yards rank second behind Landry’s 536 in Mayfield’s five starts. Big plays are Callaway’s specialty, and Kansas City has given up an NFL-high 38 completions of 20-plus yards. Last week, Sanders and Courtland Sutton both ripped the Chiefs for 40-plus-yard receiving gains. … Njoku’s Week 8 goose egg is a reminder that Cleveland’s offense is dysfunctional and quarterbacked by a rookie, but his snaps (83%) and route total (32) were in line with Njoku’s weekly norms. This is a bounce-back spot; the Chiefs have surrendered the NFL’s second-most yards to tight ends (596). … Higgins’ return from an MCL sprain will threaten Ratley’s playing time.
Patrick Mahomes visits Cleveland with seven straight games above 300 passing yards, over 8.0 yards per attempt in 8-of-9 career starts, and three straight top-three weeks to face a Browns defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes to just 2-of-8 quarterbacks faced. Ben Roethlisberger twice (QB21, QB16), Drew Brees (QB15), and Philip Rivers (QB20 have all managed well-below-expectation fantasy scores against Cleveland’s underrated pass defense. In Week 7 against the Browns, Jameis Winston was a hit thanks primarily to a career-best 10/55/1 rushing line. Mahomes is an obvious every-week lineup lock as fantasy football’s top-scoring quarterback, but this is quietly one of the toughest matchups he’ll catch all year. … Lit on Week 8 fire by James Conner for 212 total yards and two TDs, the Browns’ defensive weakness remains versus the run, having yielded a 205/947/10 (4.62 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs. Kareem Hunt’s continued passing-game ascension helped him overcome last week’s 16/50/0 rushing clunker with 5/36/1 in the air, including a hurdling 23-yard receiving score on a fourth-and-one shovel pass. No. 3 in the NFL in carries inside the ten-yard line (17) behind only Todd Gurley (30) and Alvin Kamara (22), Hunt is an elite RB1 play with 20-plus touches in four of his last five games.
Mahomes’ Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Travis Kelce 70; Tyreek Hill 65; Sammy Watkins 49; Hunt 27; Chris Conley 19; Spencer Ware 11; Demetrius Harris 10. … Kelce paid Week 8 fantasy dividends (6/79/1) yet left points on the field by dropping a would-be eight-yard TD in the first half. In Pro Bowl MLB Joe Schobert’s (hamstring) two games missed, opposing tight ends have caught 16-of-22 targets (73%) for 161 yards against Cleveland. With Hill (groin) potentially hobbled and likely to be chased by Browns top CB Denzel Ward, this adds up to an eruption spot for Kelce. … Ultimately, Hill will probably be fine after practicing this week, and TyFreak catches Ward one week after the impressive rookie got taught a lesson by Antonio Brown (6/74/2). Hill’s odd road-game splits have continued this year, failing to top 70 yards in 4-of-4 home games but averaging 114 yards with six of his seven touchdowns away from Arrowhead Stadium. … As Ward’s sticky coverage has had limiting effects on No. 1s, No. 2 WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (5/119/0), Tyrell Williams (3/118/2), Michael Crabtree (6/66/0), and Jordy Nelson (5/48/1) have produced at or above expectation against Cleveland. Watkins has cleared 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in five of the last six games he played start to finish, earning every-week WR3 treatment in the AFC’s highest-powered passing attack. Last week, the Broncos were so concerned with Hill they allowed Watkins to drift into ILB Todd Davis’ coverage for his 13-yard second-quarter score. Later, Watkins wasn’t even covered on his ten-yard TD.
Score Prediction: Browns 28, Chiefs 27
Tampa Bay @ Carolina
Team Totals: Panthers 30.5, Buccaneers 24.5
Bucs-Panthers sets up as a probable shootout in Week 9’s third-highest-totaled game between teams that rank Nos. 7 (TB) and 12 (CAR) in points scored with the lower-scoring team facing a Tampa Bay defense hemorrhaging the NFL’s most points per game (33.3). The Bucs allow touchdowns on a league-high 88% of opposing red-zone trips, while Cam Newton’s red-zone passer rating (120.7) is highest in football. Cam has top-ten fantasy results in five of his last six starts, while 6-of-7 quarterbacks to face Tampa Bay have logged top-12 scores. It’s a best-case-scenario spot for Newton. … Christian McCaffrey is stackable in DFS lineups with Newton. Badly missing MLB Kwon Alexander (ACL) with LE Vinny Curry (knee) and DT Gerald McCoy (calf) uncertain to return from multi-week injuries, the Bucs got shredded by Joe Mixon for 138 yards and two TDs last week. CMC ranks fourth among NFL backs in targets per game (7.4), while Tampa Bay permits the eighth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (54.4).
Cam’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: McCaffrey 52; Devin Funchess 50; Torrey Smith 27; Jarius Wright 26; D.J. Moore 24; Greg Olsen 18; Ian Thomas 17; Curtis Samuel 8. … Held to 27 scoreless yards in last week’s blowout win, Funchess was victimized by low passing volume and an end-zone target intended for Funchess that Ravens S Eric Weddle deflected and McCaffrey dove to catch. As Michael Thomas (16/180/1), Julio Jones (10/144/0), Tyler Boyd (9/138/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/116/0), Taylor Gabriel (7/104/2), Jarvis Landry (10/97/1), Nelson Agholor (8/88/1), A.J. Green (5/76/1), Ted Ginn (5/68/1), Antonio Brown (6/50/1), and Mohamed Sanu (2/46/1) can all attest, facing this Bucs secondary is any wideout’s dream. … Olsen hit pay dirt for the second game in a row last week, getting inside against Ravens S Tony Jefferson for an 11-yard TD. Olsen has run the third most routes among all tight ends over the past three weeks, while Tampa Bay yields the NFL’s second-most fantasy points per game to Olsen’s position. … Moore broke out in Smith’s Week 8 absence, logging season highs in routes (30) and snaps (71%) and gaining 72 yards from scrimmage on a single second-quarter drive. His biggest catch was a 33-yard seam ball, demonstrating the explosiveness that made Moore the No. 2 SPARQ wide receiver in this year’s draft. With Smith appearing unlikely to return versus Tampa Bay, Moore belongs in all lineups as an upside WR3. … Samuel (17 routes) and Wright (14 routes) rounded out Carolina’s wideout corps. Samuel is big-play capable and warrants deep-league discussion in the softest matchup he’ll get all year.
Reinstalled after Jameis Winston’s four-pick meltdown, Ryan Fitzpatrick visits Carolina with top-six fantasy results in 3-of-3 games played start to finish and last week’s QB15 score despite entering after halftime. Most important is the scheme; under innovative Air Raid OC Todd Monken, Bucs QBs average 28.7 fantasy points per game, more than overall QB1 Patrick Mahomes (27.9). Monken’s Bucs average 69.0 offensive plays – fourth most in the NFL – and a league-high 467.6 total yards per game. Albeit still an uncomfortable bet on a team playing musical chairs at quarterback, FitzMagic has persistently shown a high ceiling in Monken’s offense. Carolina has allowed multiple touchdown passes in six straight games and struggles to rush the passer, ranking 22nd in sacks (18) and 25th in QB hit rate (13.5%). … Ronald Jones’ (hamstring) multi-week absence solidifies Peyton Barber coming off a 19-carry game where he was fortunate to hit pay dirt when replay downed Adam Humphries at the one-yard line, negating Humphries’ 18-yard score. Barber punched it in a play later. Barber drew zero targets, however, and Jacquizz Rodgers logged season highs in snaps (38%) and routes run (26). Barber’s floor will lower if the Bucs fall behind. Ultimately, Barber remains a touchdown-dependent RB2/flex option. This matchup is unimposing; Carolina has coughed up 4.61 yards per carry and six TDs in seven games to enemy backs.
Fitzpatrick’s 2018 target distribution: Mike Evans 37; Chris Godwin 24; DeSean Jackson 22; O.J. Howard 18; Adam Humphries 14; Rodgers 10; Cameron Brate 8; Barber 5. … Evans’ receiving lines in six near-full games with Fitzpatrick are 6/137/1 > 10/83/1 > 7/147/1 > 5/92/0 > 6/78/0 > 3/95/1. Evans came alive when Fitzpatrick entered last week’s loss, dusting Cincy’s backend on a 72-yard touchdown bomb with an additional 27-yard gain from Fitz. Evans dominated Air Yards (470) in Fitzpatrick’s Weeks 1-3 starts by a nearly 200-yard margin over Godwin (238). … Godwin has hit pay dirt four times this year, three via FitzMagic, who also hit Godwin for last week’s fourth-quarter two-point conversion to send the game to OT. Held below 60 yards in 6-of-7 games, Godwin remains a touchdown-or-bust WR3/flex. … D-Jax has been a high-variance producer regardless of quarterback play, but his efficiency has been far higher with Fitzpatrick than Winston. Jackson will likely be chased by Panthers rookie CB Donte Jackson, who runs 4.32 and shut down John Brown last week (3/28/0). D-Jax reproved his deep speed in last week’s loss by Mossing Bengals top CB William Jackson for a 60-yard touchdown bomb. … Howard ranked seventh among NFL tight ends in Air Yards (158) during Fitzpatrick’s Weeks 1-3 starts and caught an 18-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick that helped send last week’s game to OT. Teams targeting tight ends against Carolina have converted 32-of-44 passes (73%) for 346 yards (8 YPA) and four TDs in the last five games.
Score Prediction: Panthers 34, Buccaneers 27
NY Jets @ Miami
Team Totals: Dolphins 23.5, Jets 20.5
Brock Osweiler will make his third straight start coming off descending fantasy results of QB7 > QB14 > QB27 to face a Jets defense that permitted top-14 fantasy quarterback results in six of its last seven games. Gang Green’s biggest defensive shortcoming is pass rush, ranking 26th in sack rate (5.2%) and a middling 15th in QB hit rate (15.8%) despite the NFL’s fifth-highest blitz frequency (31.6%). Osweiler is a viable two-quarterback-league play. … As exhibited on Tarik Cohen’s 70-yard Week 8 score, the blitz-heavy Jets are vulnerable to screen plays, where Kenyan Drake can be deadly. The Dolphins lead the NFL in both cumulative yards gained on screens (280) and yards per catch on screens (10.0). Even amid last week’s negative script at Houston, Drake just barely out-touched Frank Gore 14 to 13, yet paid dividends on a wide-open 12-yard touchdown run and 23-yard TD catch from Danny Amendola. Drake enters Week 9 with double-digit touches in 6-of-8 games as a home-favorite lead back facing a Jets defense that got busted up for 83/422/3 (5.08 YPC) by enemy backs in Weeks 5-8. Wildly efficient, Drake’s rushing line is 37/233/2 (6.30 YPC) over the last month. … Regardless of matchups, Gore is a low-floor, touchdown-or-bust flex option with one TD in eight weeks and just one game above 65 total yards.
Osweiler’s Weeks 6-8 target distribution: Danny Amendola 24; Drake 16; Jakeem Grant 14; DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki 10; Nick O’Leary 7; Kenny Stills 5; Gore 4. … Clearly Osweiler’s most-trusted receiver, Amendola has five or more catches in each of Osweiler’s starts. As the Jets have been flamed by slot WRs Dede Westbrook (9/130/0), Adam Thielen (9/110/1), Jarvis Landry (8/103/0), Golden Tate (7/79/1), Emmanuel Sanders (9/72/0), Chester Rogers (4/55/1), and Anthony Miller (3/37/1), it is noteworthy that Amendola runs 80% of his routes inside. … Grant has been held below 40 yards in 7-of-8 games but remains WR4/flex worthy with Stills (groin) not expected back. Grant drew seven first-half targets in last week’s loss to the Texans, then was largely ignored in the second half as Parker went off. Grant still played 96% of the snaps with a season-high 38 routes run. … Parker turned in the game of his life in last Thursday night’s loss, dominating in contested situations and demonstrating all the tools that made Parker the 14th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He played all 66 of Miami’s offensive snaps. Parker is hardly trustworthy after spending most of the first half of the season nursing a quad injury, then being a healthy scratch, but he should remain an offensive focal point so long as he stays on track. This is an exciting matchup; the Jets have allowed a league-high 129 catches and the NFL’s fourth-most yards (1,535) to enemy wideouts. … Gesicki is scoreless on the season with 7-of-8 finishes below 35 yards.
Sam Darnold visits Miami with zero top-12 fantasy finishes and an injury-ruined supporting cast. Last week’s Jets receiving leader was UDFA rookie Deontay Burnett (4/61/0), with whom Darnold played at USC. Gang Green’s running game has vanished. Miami does provide a plus draw after yielding 27-plus points in five straight games, including top-15 quarterback scores in four of its last five. The Fins got lit up by previously-struggling Deshaun Watson on Week 8 Thursday Night Football. Darnold is useful in two-quarterback leagues, but he has not shown QB1 streamer-caliber upside. ... A sub-60-yard dud in three straight games and six of his last seven, Isaiah Crowell was out-snapped by Trenton Cannon 54% to 46% last week, even as Crowell out-touched the rookie 14 to 9. Coaching-staff favorite Elijah McGuire (foot) is due back from I.R./return, further muddying New York’s backfield. The Jets’ run-game matchup is certainly appealing; Miami has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in six straight games, including a 143/752/5 (5.26 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over the last five weeks. The Fins also placed key run-stuffing DT Vincent Taylor (foot) on I.R. this week. Unfortunately, Crowell’s ineffectiveness on the ground and limited receiving role render him a low-floor, touchdown-or-bust flex option. McGuire is worth stashing in season-long PPR leagues. He should assume Bilal Powell’s (neck, I.R.) old role soon.
Darnold’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Quincy Enunwa 43; Jermaine Kearse 39; Robby Anderson 36; Chris Herndon 18; Crowell 14; Cannon and Eric Tomlinson 10; Andre Roberts 9; Neal Sterling and Jordan Leggett 8; Deontay Burnett 6; Rishard Matthews 0. … Enunwa and Anderson’s high ankle sprains appear likely to keep both out another week. … Kearse led Jets wideouts in Week 8 routes run (31) and targets (10) but managed 30 scoreless yards with a drop in an ugly performance by all of Gang Green’s passing attack. Kearse did check in as Week 9’s No. 7 buy-low receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model with double-digit targets in two of his last three games. Kearse ran 90% of his Week 8 routes inside and will therefore avoid Fins top boundary CB Xavien Howard’s coverage, although rookie slot CB Minkah Fitzpatrick is no slouch. … A slot player at USC, Burnett is being stretched on the perimeter due to the Jets’ shortage of wideout bodies. He did catch all four of his targets for 61 yards in last week’s defeat and has an obvious rapport with Darnold after leading the 2017 USC Trojans in receiving. … Burnett’s 27 routes run in Week 8 were second behind Kearse, with Roberts (20), Matthews (12), and Charone Peake (9) rounding out the talent-deficient five-man corps. … The Jets are still using Herndon rotationally – he draw just two targets on 17 routes in last week’s loss to Chicago – but Sterling’s latest concussion should increase Herndon’s usage. Herndon has hit pay dirt in three straight games, while enemy tight ends have caught a perfect 13-of-13 targets for 108 yards and five (!) TDs against Miami over the last three weeks.
Score Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 20
Detroit @ Minnesota
Team Totals: Vikings 27, Lions 22
Missing LT Riley Reiff (foot) and LG Tom Compton (knee), Kirk Cousins faced pressure on nearly half of his dropbacks in Week 8’s loss to New Orleans yet still threw for 359 yards and two scores at 8.8 yards per attempt. Cousins has shown a high floor and ceiling with top-16 fantasy results in 6-of-8 starts, including three top-ten scores. Although Matt Patricia’s Lions lead the NFL in sack rate (10.3%) and rank No. 9 in QB hit rate (16.6%), three straight quarterbacks to face Detroit have logged top-14 weeks. Playing at a high level even when under duress, Cousins is a rock-solid QB1 play as usual. Cousins ranks No. 1 in the NFL in passer rating under pressure (92.9). … Latavius Murray enters Week 9 with consecutive touch counts of 25 – 17 – 18 to face a Lions defense that has served up 5.53 yards per carry and seven TDs in seven games to enemy running backs. Their trade acquisition of 350-pound NT Damon Harrison did pay immediate dividends, however, as Detroit stamped out Seattle’s Week 8 rushing efficiency (3.76 YPC), specifically holding the Seahawks to 3.2 yards per carry with Harrison on the field but allowing 5.6 YPC with Harrison on the sideline. Murray remains a strong, volume-based RB2 play as a home-favorite running back with 20-plus-touch upside. Dalvin Cook (hamstring) did resume practicing, but it would still make the most sense for Minnesota to hold out Cook through their Week 10 bye.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Adam Thielen 96; Stefon Diggs 85; Kyle Rudolph 43; Laquon Treadwell 37; Murray 21; Dalvin Cook 12; Aldrick Robinson 10. … As Cousins is leading the league in completions per game (30.1) and ranks top five in passing yards (315.1), both Thielen and Diggs get theirs consistently in Minnesota’s pass-heavy attack. The NFL’s new record holder in consecutive 100-yard receiving games (8), Thielen runs 62% of his routes inside and will avoid 93% boundary CB Darius Slay on the vast majority of Sunday’s snaps. … Slay has struggled lately, however; PFF charged him with 15-of-18 targets (83%) allowed for 178 yards (9.9 YPA) and three TDs allowed over Detroit’s last three games. Diggs still runs a quarter of his routes inside and has drawn double-digit targets in six of his last seven games. Both Vikings wideouts are WR1s. … Detroit’s tight end coverage has sprung leaks, yielding 3/70/1 to Seahawks TEs in Week 8, 5/67/0 on 6 targets to Dolphins TEs in Week 7, 8/84/1 to Packers TEs in Week 5, and 3/39/1 to Geoff Swaim in Week 4. With just one 60-yard game on the season, Rudolph remains a touchdown-or-bust play. Rudolph disappointingly ranks 14th among NFL tight ends in Air Yards (251). He has drawn a team-high five targets inside the ten-yard line, but has only converted one.
Playing from behind in last week’s loss to Seattle forced Matthew Stafford to tee up 40 attempts – his most since Week 3 – as Stafford threw multiple touchdowns for the sixth straight game and would have had three if not for a goal-line pick. Tuesday’s Golden Tate trade signals Detroit’s intention of becoming a run-first, vertical-passing team featuring Kerryon Johnson and outside stretchers Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay over a chain mover in the slot. Injuries to WLB Anthony Barr (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (ACL), and FS Andrew Sendejo (groin) have made Minnesota’s defense far less imposing with 27-plus points allowed in four of its last seven games. The Vikings have yielded the NFL’s fifth-lowest rate of opposing red-zone trips to result in TDs (43%), however, and Stafford has been more floor than ceiling play with one top-12 fantasy result through seven starts, and none since Week 2. He’s a low-end QB1. … Although negative script limited him to 14 touches in last week’s defeat, Johnson set season highs in snaps (81%), routes (32), and targets (8) against the Seahawks. LeGarrette Blount touched the ball just four times. Johnson’s every-down usage raises his odds of becoming a matchup-proof RB2, important since Week 9 opponent Minnesota has held enemy backs to 3.77 yards per carry and just five touchdowns in eight games. The Vikings’ allowance of the league’s seventh-most running back receiving yards per game (55.6) improves Johnson’s PPR stock as a surefire fantasy start. Theo Riddick (knee) is due back, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays more slot receiver than tailback.
Stafford’s Weeks 7-8 target distribution: Marvin Jones 14; Johnson 11; Luke Willson 6; Michael Roberts 4; Golladay 3; Ameer Abdullah 2; Blount 1. … Tate’s departure frees up 9.9 targets per game and 22% of Detroit’s Air Yards, narrowing the passing game in Jones and Golladay’s favor. … Jones torched Seattle’s secondary in last week’s blowup game (7/117/2), even as the box score doesn’t show a second-half 56-yard pass-interference penalty Jones drew to place Detroit’s offense at the one-yard line. (Stafford was picked by Seahawks CB Justin Coleman at the goal line.) Now leading the Lions in Air Yards by nearly 200, Jones is a locked-in WR2 with WR1 upside. Rhodes has historically shadowed Jones in Vikings-Lions games, although Rhodes is trying to play through a high ankle sprain, and Jones kicked Rhodes’ butt at full strength (6/109/2) last Thanksgiving. … Golladay’s three combined targets since Detroit’s Week 6 bye are cause for some concern, but his playing time hasn’t waned, and his usage is certain to rise in Tate’s wake. Golladay’s 46 routes run in last week’s loss were his most since Week 2, and he played 92% of the snaps. Golladay remains a playable WR2 in a matchup where Detroit will likely have to lean on the pass more than usual to move the ball. … Roberts’ two-touchdown Week 7 proved a predictable flash in the pan, goose egging on one target last week. Roberts’ season high in pass routes run is 13. … Pedestrian veteran T.J. Jones is next in line for post-Tate slot snaps, although the Lions could send Riddick on interior routes and/or dial up more two-tight end packages. Another slot candidate is Brandon Powell, who led Detroit in preseason catches.
Score Prediction: Vikings 28, Lions 27
Atlanta @ Washington
Team Totals: Redskins 24.5, Falcons 22.5
The Skins continued to put their run-the-ball, stop-the-run philosophy into successful Week 8 action, improving to 5-2 as Adrian Peterson logged 25-plus touches for the second straight game. He hit pay dirt early on a seven-yard receiving score after making Giants MLB Nathan Stupar miss and sealed the deal late on a 64-yard breakaway sprint. Peterson tied Barry Sanders for most 50-plus-yard touchdown runs in league history (15), while the receiving TD was All Day’s first since 2013. With Chris Thompson (ribs) again ailing, Peterson’s feature-back usage is all-but unchallenged drawing a Falcons defense that has allowed enemy backs to average a crisp 4.34 yards per carry and score nine TDs in seven games. … Kapri Bibbs logged touch counts of 3 and 6 on snap rates of 47% and 38% when Thompson missed Weeks 6 and 7. Bibbs ran 39 routes compared to Peterson’s 23 in those games and offers desperate PPR viability against a Falcons defense allowing a league-high 8.9 catches per game to running backs. … Matchups haven’t mattered for game-manager Alex Smith, who has thrown 20-plus yards downfield on just 11% of attempts with a repulsive 28% completion rate after connecting on 53% of such passes last year. Merely a two-quarterback-league play, Smith has finished as the fantasy QB16 or worse in six straight starts.
His big-play potential zapped by Smith’s passive style, Jordan Reed leads Washington in targets (43) by a commanding margin of 13 but has drawn just two 20-plus-yard targets, explaining Reed’s four-game streak of sub-50-yard games. Reed is catching everything on flat routes and screens and is rarely seen running down the seam. Ideally, this plus draw will get Reed going. PFF has charged Falcons LBs Duke Riley, De’Vondre Campbell, and Foyesade Oluokun with 64 combined completions allowed on 76 targets (84%) for 606 yards (8.0 YPA) and four TDs. Reed is popping as Week 9’s No. 1 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … Josh Doctson set a single-game career high in catches (5) last week. He’s finished below 50 yards in 11 of his last 12 games and is scoreless on the season. … Paul Richardson is averaging 41.0 yards per game with six targets or fewer in 6-of-6 appearances. … Filling in for slot WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), Maurice Harris’ stat lines are 3/47/0 – 3/13/0 – 3/22/0 – 2/20/0.
Washington’s running-game elimination continued against the Giants, bringing their combined rushing line allowed to running backs to 59/167/2 (2.83 YPC) in the last month despite facing Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram. Enemy backs did total 23 receptions against the Skins during that span, although neither Tevin Coleman nor Ito Smith has exceeded four targets in an individual week. In Devonta Freeman’s (I.R., groin) five missed games, Coleman’s touch counts are 13 – 11 – 17 – 17 – 20 compared to Smith’s 9 – 13 – 10 – 5 – 10. Coleman ran 41 routes to Smith’s 35 in Atlanta’s two pre-bye games, and they have the exact same number of carries inside the ten-yard line this year (5). In a tough road matchup, Coleman is a volume-based RB2 play. Smith is a lower-end flex. … The Falcons’ probable inability to run successfully in D.C. should force more onto Matt Ryan’s plate against a Washington defense that has permitted top-12 fantasy scores to four of its last five quarterbacks faced with the sole exception of washed-up Eli Manning. Ryan’s pass protection has too often failed him this year, however, permitting the NFL’s sixth-highest QB hit rate (19%) and ten sacks in just two road games. The Skins rank tenth in sack rate (7.4%) and seventh in QB hits per game (6.3). Ryan has been too good this year to fade in season-long leagues, but this is far from a plus draw.
Ryan’s 2018 target distribution: Julio Jones 81; Austin Hooper 41; Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley 35; Coleman 18; Smith 13; Justin Hardy 10; Marvin Hall 9. … Perimeter WRs Odell Beckham (8/136/0), Tre’Quan Smith (3/111/2), T.Y. Hilton (7/83/1), Michael Gallup (3/81/1), Geronimo Allison (2/76/1), Devin Funchess (5/74/1), Allen Hurns (5/74/0), Davante Adams (7/52/1), and Torrey Smith (5/43/1) have given Washington’s secondary fits, setting up Julio for a post-bye eruption in a week where he appears likely to have low DFS ownership. Jones runs 80% of his routes outside. … Ridley runs the Falcons’ second-most perimeter routes (25%) and out-snapped Sanu for the first time all year in Atlanta’s pre-bye win over the Giants, albeit by one snap. Held under 65 yards in 6-of-7 games, Ridley has settled in as a touchdown-or-bust WR3/flex. … Slot receivers to face the Skins include Cole Beasley (7/56/0), Sterling Shepard (4/34/0), Randall Cobb (4/22/0), Chester Rogers (3/17/0), and Jarius Wright (1/3/0). Sanu is a 75% slot receiver. With Atlanta’s pass-catcher corps at full strength, Sanu is similarly touchdown reliant as a WR4/flex. … Hooper’s usage has been all over the map with five games of five targets or fewer but two in double digits. Strong at safety and improved with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix acquired at the trade deadline, Washington has not allowed a single 50-yard game to a tight end this season.
Score Prediction: Falcons 21, Redskins 20
Chicago @ Buffalo
Team Totals: Bears 24, Bills 14
The going-nowhere Bills strangely held onto LeSean McCoy through Tuesday’s trade deadline and will trot him back out there against the Bears, the NFL’s only team yet to allow a rushing score while limiting enemy backs to 3.49 yards per carry. McCoy has at least flirted with bankable volume, handling 18-plus touches in three of his last four games. Carrying the ball like a loaf of bread, McCoy looked terrific in the passing game in last week’s blowout loss with a season-high 82 yards on a team-high eight targets. He’s an RB2/flex play with low scoring probability. … With Derek Anderson (concussion) and Josh Allen (shoulder) unavailable, Nathan Peterman will get the Week 9 start, ensuring Chicago’s D/ST is an elite play. Defenses facing the Bills have finished with top-five fantasy results in 6-of-8 weeks, and Buffalo has scored more than 13 points twice all year. This is “Five Pick” Peterman’s 2018 target distribution in the unlikely event you care: Kelvin Benjamin 9; McCoy 7; Zay Jones 4; Jason Croom 3; Andre Holmes 2; Charles Clay 1. Buffalo showed its receiver desperation by signing Terrelle Pryor off the street this week.
Even after his fourth straight top-ten fantasy week, this is a letdown spot for Mitchell Trubisky on the road against a Bills defense allowing the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards per play (5.2) while holding five of its last six quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB19 or worse, namely Aaron Rodgers (QB19), Tom Brady (QB21), Kirk Cousins (QB23), Deshaun Watson (QB27), and Marcus Mariota (QB30). … Especially with flashy Bills rookie MLB Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) on the shelf, there is reason to believe this game sets up nicely for Jordan Howard as a grinding, run-heavy affair coming off last week’s 22 carries. Buffalo’s defense has permitted ten running back touchdowns in eight games. Howard remains a TD-dependent RB2 option with just one reception since Week 3, giving him a worrisome floor each week. … Tarik Cohen took a blitz-beating screen pass 70 yards to the house in the first quarter of last Sunday’s win over the Jets, then effectively let Howard salt the game away with only five touches thereafter in Chicago’s smooth-sailing win. Buffalo been generous to running backs in the passing game, yielding the NFL’s sixth-most catches (51) and tenth-most receiving yards (408) to the position. Matchup-focused Matt Nagy may identify Buffalo’s Edmunds-less linebacker corps as worthy of attacking with Cohen. Cohen’s consistency is not a given, but his box-score bottom line over the last four games has earned every-week RB2/flex treatment. Cohen still leads the Bears in targets (32) during that four-game span.
Trubisky’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Taylor Gabriel 44; Allen Robinson 43; Cohen 41; Trey Burton 38; Anthony Miller 29; Howard 15; Josh Bellamy 11. … Fantasy leaguers considering Gabriel should hope Robinson (groin) does play to occupy Tre’Davious White’s coverage. Gabriel teased with 100-yard performances in Weeks 4 and 6 but is scoreless with fewer than 55 yards in each of Chicago’s other five games. Gabriel did pop on Week 8 tape with a terrific downfield block on Cohen’s 70-yard score. … Miller’s catch radius still seems inhibited by his shoulder injury, but he has seven targets in consecutive games and hit pay dirt from four yards out in the third quarter of last week’s win over the Jets. The Bills got torched for 117 yards by fellow slot WR Julian Edelman last week, keeping Miller in the WR4/flex hunt. … Chicago’s run-heavy Week 8 victory cut down on passing-game volume, so Burton dudded with 18 scoreless yards on four targets. Buffalo is 20th in yards allowed to tight ends (343). Burton is a fringe TE1 in what projects as a low-scoring game. … Former UDFA Bellamy – not former No. 7 overall pick Kevin White – got the Week 8 start in place of Robinson, managing 4/37/0 on five targets.
Score Prediction: Bears 17, Bills 10
Pittsburgh @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 25, Steelers 22
Losers of two straight and three of their last four, the Ravens return home after last week’s beatdown in Carolina to face a Steelers defense that’s quietly righted its ship with an average of 18.3 points allowed over its last three games after permitting 29.0 PPG in the first month. Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, and Baker Mayfield all finished QB18 or worse against Pittsburgh in Weeks 5-8, while Joe Flacco has finished QB20 or worse in four of his last six starts. The Steelers’ defensive improvement is directly attributable to pass rush; DC Keith Butler’s unit is up to No. 7 in sack rate (7.8%) and No. 2 in QB hit rate (18.2%), while Baltimore is missing LT Ronnie Stanley (foot) and RT James Hurst (back). Flacco is only start-able in two-quarterback leagues. … The Ravens stayed the Week 8 course with Alex Collins despite his latest lost fumble, this one occurring at Baltimore’s own 15-yard line. Hitting pay dirt on a tackle-breaking 14-yard first-quarter run following Lamar Jackson’s handoff, Collins still led the backfield in touches (13) and snaps (49%) over Javorius Allen, who has become unplayable with touch counts of 6 – 4 – 3 since his own Week 5 loose ball. Tuesday’s trade for Ty Montgomery poses another threat to Allen’s usage. Pittsburgh’s defensive strength is versus the run, where Butler’s unit has limited enemy backs to 132/465/3 (3.52 YPC) rushing and the NFL’s second-fewest receiving yards (174). Held to 90 total yards or fewer in 8-of-8 games, Collins is a touchdown-dependent RB2 in this tough draw.
Flacco’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Michael Crabtree 69; John Brown and Willie Snead 61; Allen 38; Nick Boyle 27; Mark Andrews 26; Collins 20; Maxx Williams and Chris Moore 14; Hayden Hurst 7. … Outclassed by James Bradberry in last week’s loss, Crabtree enters Week 9 with fewer than 70 yards in 14 of his last 15 games. The Steelers held Crabtree to 3/29/0 receiving on eight targets in these teams’ Week 4 date. … Impressive Panthers rookie Donte Jackson deserves credit for checking Brown last week. The Steelers don’t have nearly the same speed at cornerback; Jackson runs 4.32, while LCB Joe Haden (4.62) is Pittsburgh’s lone imposing cover man. Leading the Ravens in Air Yards (1,122) and red-zone targets (7), Brown dusted the Steelers (3/116/1) in Week 4 and warrants continued every-week WR2 treatment amid ups and downs. Pittsburgh has allowed the NFL’s fifth-most touchdown catches (17), 11 of which have been caught by wide receivers. … Snead led the Ravens in Week 8 targets but was flagged twice for offensive pass interference and targeted on Flacco’s second pick in slot CB Captain Munnerlyn’s coverage. Snead still hasn’t topped 60 yards all year and is scoreless since Week 1, but sheer volume keeps him in PPR-specific conversations with seven or more targets in 7-of-8 games. Snead promisingly checked in as Week 9’s No. 4 buy-low receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … The Ravens reduced their four-man tight end rotation to three by scratching Williams in Week 8, although none of Baltimore’s remaining tight ends topped five targets. Hurst caught his first-career TD from Lamar Jackson in garbage time. This remains a fantasy situation to avoid.
Shelled by Cam Newton in Carolina last week, the Ravens now catch Ben Roethlisberger at home after shutting him down for Week 4’s QB21 mark at Heinz Field. 1pm ET road games have long been Ben’s kryptonite; his last six yardage/TD/INT totals in such affairs are 369/1/0 – 335/1/3 – 236/2/1 – 216/1/1 – 235/1/0 – 263/2/1, while just 2-of-8 quarterbacks to face Baltimore have logged top-12 fantasy scores this year. The Ravens rank top three in sack rate (9.0%) and top ten in QB hit rate (16.6%). Big Ben is a higher-variance QB1 option in a game I expect to fly under the 47-point total. … James Conner is a bet-on-volume, fade-matchup play against a Ravens defense holding enemy backs to 3.5 yards per carry and a league-low 21.1 receiving yards per game with just four TDs allowed to the position in eight weeks. Conner was erased for 44 scoreless yards when these clubs squared off in Week 4.
Big Ben’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Antonio Brown 80; JuJu Smith-Schuster 69; Conner 41; Vance McDonald 28; Jesse James 24; Ryan Switzer 16; James Washington 14. … Brown is on a white-hot tear with touchdowns in 6-of-7 games and a league-high eight TD receptions on the year, last week dusting Denzel Ward on a 43-yard end-zone trip. Ravens RCB Jimmy Smith has disappointed since coming off suspension with 12-of-14 targets allowed for 182 yards (13.0 YPA) and a touchdown in the last three games. Ben’s road splits will lower Brown’s DFS ownership, making him an excellent tournament play in a game where Pittsburgh’s rushing attack figures to struggle. … JuJu is an every-week WR2 regardless of matchups, although his underwhelming stat lines in two career Ravens meetings are 4/60/0 and 3/47/1. Smith-Schuster’s Week 8 results were limited by positive script and Conner’s second-half destruction of Cleveland. As Rotoworld trade guru Nicole Cohen wrote this week, Smith-Schuster is one of fantasy football’s top buy-low targets with his bye out of the way and recency bias temporarily lowering his perceived stock. … In Weeks 4-8, tight ends caught 30-of-36 targets (83%) for 374 yards (10.4 YPA) against the Ravens, including Ben Watson (6/43/1) and Greg Olsen’s (4/56/1) season-best games. Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley and SS Tony Jefferson have been particularly flammable in coverage, setting up McDonald to rebound from a slow Week 8 (3/47/0). ... Falling behind Switzer, rookie WR Washington was a healthy scratch last week.
Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 20
4:05 PM ET Games
Houston @ Denver
Team Totals: Broncos 23.5, Texans 22.5
Losers in four of their last five with trade-deadline acknowledgement their season has circled the drain, the Broncos will play for pride against the AFC South-leading Texans. Albeit against a convenient string of sorry offenses – Jags and Bills among them -- Houston has held its last four opponents to 14.8 points per game via shutdown run defense and improved pass rush that ranks No. 10 in sacks (21) and No. 13 in QB hit rate (16.1%). Keenum averaged just 7.2 yards per attempt throwing to Tuesday mover Demaryius Thomas compared to 10.2 YPA targeting Emmanuel Sanders and 8.8 to Courtland Sutton, so Demaryius’ removal isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Improved in the last month with multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four and 7.8 yards per attempt over his last three starts, Keenum is worth firing up in two-quarterback leagues with longer-shot DFS-tournament appeal. … Dealing with a high ankle sprain, Royce Freeman stayed out of practice this week to set up Phillip Lindsay for another high-volume game after Lindsay put Denver’s Week 8 offense on his back with 112 yards and a TD on 21 touches despite losing numerous big gains to holding calls. Houston has played stout run defense this year but will be without MLB Zach Cunningham (knee) after Miami backs shelled the Texans for 25/116/1 (4.64 YPC) rushing last week. Favored at home with 20-plus-touch upside, Lindsay will be a legitimate RB1 if Freeman continues to sit. … No. 2 back Devontae Booker gave the Broncos more reason to keep Freeman shelved for at least another week by delivering 101 yards on 13 touches in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. If Freeman doesn’t play again, Booker will be a PPR flex option.
Keenum’s 2018 target distribution: Emmanuel Sanders 65; Courtland Sutton 37; Jeff Heuerman 29; Booker 25; Lindsay 23; Matt LaCosse 14; Freeman and Tim Patrick 6; DaeSean Hamilton 4. … Decimated by injuries to LCB Johnathan Joseph (ankle/MCL), RCB Kevin Johnson (concussions), and slot CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), the Texans will trot out LCB Kareem Jackson, slot CB Tyrann Mathieu, and either annual burn victim Shareece Wright or fifth-round rookie Natrell Jamerson in Denver. Easily Keenum’s must-trusted weapon, Sanders has five-plus catches in 6-of-8 games and has been a team-high 15.4% likelier to be targeted with Demaryius off the field in a 445-snap sample this season. … Third in the NFL in yards per catch (19.1), Sutton runs the highest rate of perimeter routes on the team (79%) and is sure to be a chalky DFS play with spiked post-Demaryius opportunity coming off a season-high 78 yards at Kansas City. Thomas’ trade frees up 7.0 targets per game and 25% of Denver’s Air Yards, with Sutton as the biggest beneficiary. As longtime franchise stalwart Demaryius will play on the other side, the Broncos will be incentivized to force a big game to his replacement in front of the home crowd. … Patrick will operate as Denver’s No. 3 wideout until Hamilton (MCL) returns. Plus sized (6’4/208) with 4.47 wheels, Patrick is a better prospect than his UDFA track record suggests. He caught a game-clinching 26-yard pass in Denver’s Week 2 comeback win over Oakland and a 24-yard touchdown in last week’s loss to K.C. … Heuerman drew four red-zone targets against the Chiefs, increasing his team-leading season total to 12. Heuerman is a touchdown-or-bust streamer in a plus draw. Enemy tight ends have caught 35-of-44 (80%) targets for 402 yards (9.14 YPA) and three TDs versus the Texans.
Deshaun Watson busted his two-game slump by ethering the Dolphins for five touchdowns on only 20 attempts in last Thursday night’s 42-23 shellacking, taking zero sacks for the first time all season with just one QB hit. On the road again, Houston’s swinging-gate offensive line will be put back to the test by a Denver pass rush that ranks top five in both sacks per dropback (8.1%) and QB hit rate (17.8%). The Broncos have also yielded the NFL’s second-fewest quarterback rushing yards (46). Since Week 1, Patrick Mahomes is the lone quarterback to log top-12 fantasy results against Denver. This is a boom-bust spot for Watson, whose volume the Texans’ coaching staff has proactively limited due to leaky line play. And Will Fuller’s loss (ACL) can’t be overlooked for Watson’s fantasy prospects. As Fuller is a DeSean Jackson-like difference maker, Watson averaged a whopping 12.8 more standard-scoring fantasy points with 3.1 more yards per pass attempt in games played by Fuller in the past two years. And declining Demaryius Thomas won’t atone for that impact. … Lamar Miller draws a Denver defense that permitted a combined 124/775/4 (6.25 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over its last five games. Alfred Blue piled up 15 carries in last week’s blowout victory, although the vast majority came in fourth-quarter garbage time. Miller’s 58-yard third-quarter run against Miami was easily his longest in three years as a Texan. Miller’s touch counts are 17 – 22 – 18 since returning from his Week 5 chest injury, locking him in as a quality RB2 play.
DeAndre Hopkins has experienced an historical volume spike with Fuller sidelined, averaging 2.3 more targets and 1.4 more catches in Fuller’s nine career missed games. Hopkins runs 80% of his routes outside, where Robby Anderson (3/123/2), Amari Cooper (10/116/0), Robert Woods (7/109/0), Sammy Watkins (8/107/2), John Brown (5/86/0), Michael Crabtree (7/61/0), and Brandon Marshall (3/46/1) have all met or beaten expectations against Denver. Broncos nominal top CB Bradley Roby sprained his ankle last week, further improving the matchup for Hopkins, who leads the league in receiving TDs (19) since Week 1 of the 2017 season. … Once among the NFL’s premier run-after-catch receivers, Thomas’ playmaking ability has declined steadily in recent years. He has devolved into a touchdown-dependent producer with 70 yards or fewer in 17 of his last 19 games. With only three days to learn the offense and practice with Watson after Tuesday’s trade, Demaryius is a basement-floor flex option facing his old team. The Texans can incorporate him more during next week’s bye. … Hamstring-hobbled slot WR Keke Coutee is due back to face Broncos shutdown slot CB Chris Harris. Coutee has endured enough setbacks that his health still can’t be taken for granted, and Harris has held passers throwing into his coverage to a putrid 4.40 yards per attempt with zero TDs through eight games. … After missing Weeks 7-8 with an illness, Ryan Griffin is a Hail Mary streamer against a Broncos defense allowing the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Griffin has caught two passes or fewer in 5-of-6 appearances this season.
Score Prediction: Broncos 27, Texans 24
LA Chargers @ Seattle
Team Totals: Seahawks 25, Chargers 23
Russell Wilson enters Week 9 with nine touchdowns on his last 54 attempts, good for an impressive yet obviously-unsustainable 16.7% TD rate. Peyton Manning’s 2004 touchdown rate of 9.9% is highest in modern NFL history. Wilson did not emerge from Seattle’s Week 7 bye running more, carrying just twice for gains of 11 and 4 and still looking sluggish as a scrambler. Just one of the last six quarterbacks to face the Chargers logged fantasy results above QB17, while Wilson has shown a consistent low ceiling with one top-ten finish since Week 1. Even without Joey Bosa (foot), the Chargers rank No. 7 in QB hit rate (16.8%). Seattle has permitted the NFL’s second-highest pressure rate (37.7%) and fifth-highest hit rate (19.2%). Wilson’s return home and high floor keep him playable as a low-end QB1, but his upside is capped as a low-volume pocket passer. … Chris Carson reasserted himself as OC Brian Schottenheimer’s bellcow with 124 yards and a TD on 27 touches in Week 8, while Mike Davis logged 11 touches and first-round error Rashaad Penny didn’t even play against the Lions. This matchup is enticing against the Bolts, whom enemy backs have gashed for a 132/590/3 (4.47 YPC) rushing line and the league’s fourth-most receiving yards (468). Averaging 23.8 touches over Seattle’s last four games, Carson is a rock-solid RB2 start who would flirt with RB1 value if he caught more balls. Davis is a low-end flex. Penny is unplayable.
Wilson’s Weeks 4-8 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 19; Tyler Lockett 17; David Moore 13; Davis 10; Nick Vannett 9; Carson 3; Ed Dickson 2. … Seattle's low-volume passing game is the most concerning obstacle for individual members. … Baldwin’s uneven target totals are 7 – 1 – 8 – 2 since returning from early-season knee injuries. Inconsistency has dropped Baldwin from borderline WR1 to fringe WR3, although his Week 9 draw is unimposing. Baldwin runs 70% of his routes inside, where PFF has charged Chargers slot CB Desmond King with 27-of-33 targets (82%) allowed for 225 yards and a TD. Slot WRs to face the Bolts include Tajae Sharpe (7/101/0), Cooper Kupp (4/71/1), Jordy Nelson (4/43/1), and Seth Roberts (4/41/0). Baldwin popped as Week 9’s No. 2 buy-low receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … Lockett has a TD in 6-of-7 games but descending weekly target counts of 6 > 5 > 4 > 2 since Baldwin came back. Last week, Lockett schooled Lions CB Nevin Lawson for his 24-yard score on a slot route. Lockett is a big-play-dependent WR3/flex. … Sophomore WR Moore sonned Lions CB Teez Tabor incessantly last week, reaffirming Moore’s upside as a big-play threat and born touchdown scorer. Now playing over 70% of the snaps, Moore has established himself as the Seahawks’ No. 3 wideout. Target totals of 2 – 4 – 3 – 4 still render Moore a low-floor, big-play-reliant WR3/4. As Moore runs a team-high 94% of his routes outside, he is Seattle’s likeliest pass catcher to encounter Chargers No. 1 CB Casey Hayward, who recently shut down Corey Davis (3/10/0) and Amari Cooper (1/10/0). … Dickson scored in his Week 8 Seahawks debut, but he ran only six pass routes. The Chargers have been up and down in tight end coverage, blanking Jared Cook (4/20/0) and Travis Kelce (1/6/0) but surrendering big games to George Kittle (6/125/1) and David Njoku (7/55/1).
The Chargers visit CenturyLink Field fresh off their bye with Philip Rivers playing high-efficiency football, throwing multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games with a 21:3 TD-to-INT ratio in his last nine. Still more floor than ceiling play, Rivers has logged top-20 results in 7-of-7 starts with only one finish inside the top ten. Six straight quarterbacks to face Seattle have fallen short of top-12 weekly scores. … Melvin Gordon sat out Week 7 to rest his balky hamstring, then got more time off during last week’s bye. He should return near strength at Seattle, which has stymied enemy backs for a 73/222/4 (3.04 YPC) rushing line in its last four games. Nevertheless, Gordon has cleared 100 total yards and/or scored a touchdown in 11 straight games, showing matchup-proof capability with nine TDs in six contests and 20-plus touches in three straight. No. 2 back Austin Ekeler has single-digit touches in three of Gordon’s last four games. Even in an unideal spot, Gordon’s usage and talent lock him in as an elite RB1. Gordon is the rare running back leading his team in both red-zone targets (10) and targets inside the ten (8).
Keenan Allen has a team-high 56 targets, but his box-score results have slumped in non-urgent game script with smooth-sailing Weeks 1-7 wins over the lowly Bills, Raiders, 49ers, Browns, and Titans. As rushing success is far from a given at The Clink, this could be an elevated pass-attempts game for Rivers, which would benefit his top wideout. … Mike Williams’ target counts over the last month are 3 – 4 – 4 – 3, remaining a touchdown-or-bust WR4 option. … Tyrell Williams teased his big-play ability in each of the Chargers’ last two games, but he has yet to exceed five targets in a 2018 appearance and should be seen similarly to Mike as a low-volume dart throw. Seattle has yielded the NFL’s second-fewest yards per game (141.6) to wideout groups. … Antonio Gates’ involvement may increase later in the season, but he’s not a fantasy factor for now. Gates ran fewer than 15 routes in each of the Bolts’ last five games.
Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Seahawks 23
4:25 PM ET Game
LA Rams @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 30.5, Rams 29.
Rams-Saints sets up as a barnburner between teams that rank Nos. 2 (NO) and 3 (LAR) in scoring on the Superdome’s fast track. Los Angeles served up a 12:3 TD-to-INT ratio to enemy passers over its last six games, while Drew Brees has shown a high floor with top-15 fantasy results in 5-of-7 starts. The likely shootout nature of this matchup raises Brees’ ceiling in Week 9’s highest-totaled game (59.5). Brees’ lightest box scores have all come on the road this year. In three Superdome games, he is averaging 348.3 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. … Alvin Kamara out-snapped (72%) and out-touched (20) Mark Ingram (16, 44%) in last Sunday night’s win over Minnesota, while the Rams have allowed a generous 153/726/5 (4.75 YPC) rushing line to enemy running backs. It seemed like every time Aaron Jones (12/86/1) ran the ball against DC Wade Phillips’ front, he tore off a monster gain last week. In spite of Ingram’s return from suspension, Kamara has maintained elite RB1 value by continuing to dominate receiving and scoring-position work. Only Week 9 adversary Todd Gurley (30) has more rushing attempts inside the ten-yard line than Kamara’s 22. Ingram still warrants RB2/flex treatment with touch counts of 18 – 14 – 16 in Weeks 5-8 on a high-scoring team behind top-five run blocking.
Brees’ Weeks 7-8 target distribution: Michael Thomas 15; Kamara and Tre’Quan Smith 10; Ben Watson 6; Ingram 5; Dan Arnold 3; Cameron Meredith 0. … Fantasy leaguers who started Saints pass catchers against the Vikings were fortunate to survive with any production at all. Brees threw for a season-low 120 yards as the Saints downed Minnesota with defense, special teams, and two Kamara scores. Brees will inevitably play a much bigger role this week. … Thomas is a model of consistency with 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 6-of-7 games, while this game’s high-scoring projection elevates his TD outlook with the NFL’s sixth-most red-zone targets (14) and second-most targets inside the ten (9). Davante Adams (5/140/0), Emmanuel Sanders (7/115/1), Tyler Lockett (3/98/1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2/45/1), and David Moore (3/38/2) all produced at or above expectation against the Rams in Weeks 4-8. … A victim of last week’s low-volume passing affair, Smith remains intriguing as a big-play threat facing a Rams defense that has allowed the NFL’s third-most 20-plus-yard completions (32) and a league-high ten pass plays of 40-plus yards. Although Smith has only 13 targets in the last three games, his 130 Air Yards during that span are a close second on the team behind Thomas’ 172. As Smith is New Orleans’ primary perimeter receiver, it is notable that Rams primary perimeter CB Marcus Peters was torched for the NFL’s second-most yards (420) and a league-high five TDs in Weeks 3-8. … Watson ran a season-low seven routes in last week’s win over the Vikings, showing just how low his floor is on a team that rotates tight ends. He played 26% of the Saints’ offensive snaps compared to superior blocker Josh Hill’s 64%. Watson is a touchdown-or-bust streamer. … Meredith has drawn zero targets since Week 5.
In 2018’s highest-totaled game inside pro football’s Coors Field, Jared Goff won’t catch a higher-ceiling spot all year versus a New Orleans defense with pass-funnel qualities, permitting the NFL’s third-most yards per pass attempt (8.7) and fewest yards per rush (3.2). DC Dennis Allen’s unit will badly miss red-hot rookie RE Marcus Davenport (toe), who tallied four sacks and ten QB hurries in the last five games, including two Week 8 takedowns of Kirk Cousins. New Orleans is leaky in scoring-position defense, allowing the NFL’s third-highest rate of opposing red-zone trips to result in touchdowns (73.9%). Goff has shown a safe floor with top-16 fantasy results in 6-of-8 starts, and his Week 9 environment and matchup make Goff an elite season-long and DFS play. … The Saints’ run defense has been even tougher than its overall yards-per-carry allowed suggests, having specifically held running backs to a 123/353/4 (2.87 YPC) rushing line. Peyton Barber’s 69 yards in Week 1 still stand as the highest individual rushing total against the Saints. Todd Gurley remains fantasy’s most matchup-proof player, leading the NFL in touches (200), yards from scrimmage (1,151), and TDs (15) behind an offensive line that ranks No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ run-blocking metrics and No. 7 in yards created before contact per carry (3.0).
Goff’s 2018 target distribution: Robert Woods 65; Brandin Cooks 52; Gurley and Cooper Kupp 42; Gerald Everett 16; Josh Reynolds 12; Tyler Higbee 11. … Kupp (MCL) returns for a mouth-watering matchup against the Saints, who lost slot CB Patrick Robinson to a broken leg in Week 2 and have since been flamed by fellow slot WRs Adam Thielen (7/107/1), Sterling Shepard (10/77/1), and Mohamed Sanu (4/36/1). Despite missing two games, Kupp still leads the Rams in targets inside the ten-yard line (7). … As trade acquisition Eli Apple took over as the Saints’ full-time left corner, Marshon Lattimore did not shadow Stefon Diggs in last week’s victory, instead manning his side only at right cornerback. Diggs proceeded to go off. With Kupp back, Reynolds will return to the bench as Woods and Cooks resume their primary outside receiver roles against a Saints secondary that has been burned by fellow boundary WRs Mike Evans (7/147/1), Calvin Ridley (7/146/3), DeSean Jackson (5/146/2), John Brown (7/134/1), Diggs (10/119/1), Julio Jones (5/96/0), Antonio Callaway (3/81/1), and Chris Godwin (3/41/1). Woods has five-plus catches in seven straight weeks. Cooks has 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 6-of-7 games with the Rams. This, of course, is a revenge game for Cooks against the team that drafted him.
Score Prediction: Rams 35, Saints 34
Sunday Night Football
Green Bay @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 31, Packers 25.5
Packers-Patriots is Week 9’s second-highest-totaled game between teams that rank Nos. 4 (NE) and 13 (GB) in points per game despite myriad offensive injuries in the season’s first half. Whereas Tom Brady has struggled in road dates with the Bills, Lions, and Jags, he’s been a difference maker in Foxboro with a 69.9% completion rate, 308-yard average, and 12 all-purpose TDs in four home affairs. Back home following last week’s scoreless clunker at Buffalo, Brady catches a prime rebound spot in this probable shootout. … After Cordarrelle Patterson was unsuccessfully shoehorned into the Patriots’ Week 8 lead-rushing role, Sony Michel (knee) is tentatively due back against a Green Bay defense coughing up 4.68 yards per carry to enemy backs, including a 26/121/0 (4.65 YPC) rushing line to Rams RBs last week. Michel’s continued knee problems elevate his risk; pre-draft rumors swirled he had a “bone-on-bone” condition, and Michel missed nearly all of training camp due to a knee “procedure.” Michel emerged as an offensive focal point before his latest setback on Weeks 4-6 touch counts of 25 – 19 – 24. Nearly a touchdown home favorite in a favorable matchup, Michel will be a high-ceiling, low-floor RB2 if he gets the green light. … White has earned every-week RB1 treatment regardless of Michel’s status, ranking No. 3 in the NFL in targets (44) over the last month. White leads the Patriots in red-zone targets (12) and targets inside the ten (6) and has double-digit touches in five of the last six weeks. His increased usage as a split-out receiver stood out on Week 8 tape. Fellow RB Todd Gurley led the Rams in receiving (6/81/1) against this same Packers defense last week.
Brady’s Week 8 target distribution: White 13; Julian Edelman 10; Rob Gronkowski 8; Josh Gordon 6; Chris Hogan 2. … Averaging 8.5 targets since returning from suspension, Edelman has hit pay dirt and/or cleared 100 yards in three straight games and in Week 9 will draw Packers 35-year-old slot CB Tramon Williams, whom PFF has charged with a team-high four touchdowns allowed. Edelman has eight red-zone targets and four targets inside the ten in only four games. … Expectations must be lowered for Gronkowski, whose separation ability is limited by his bad back. Opportunity is still in Gronk’s favor; he set a season high with 44 routes run and led New England in Air Yards (121) in last week’s win. Unless something suddenly changes with his health, however, Gronk can no longer be viewed in the Travis Kelce-Zach Ertz tier. … Shut down by Bills top CB Tre’Davious White last week, Gordon popped as Week 9’s No. 3 buy-low receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. Gordon’s 270 Air Yards lead the Patriots since he became a full-time player three games ago, while the Packers have surrendered the NFL’s third-most TDs (12) to enemy wideouts. … Hogan nearly hit pay dirt on a 29-yard reception in last week’s victory at Buffalo, only to be pushed out of bounds inside the five, setting up White’s goal-line score. Hogan has exceeded five targets in just 1-of-8 games, devolving into a touchdown-or-bust WR4.
Aaron Rodgers’ Week 8 box score disappointed because Jimmy Graham’s first-quarter touchdown was overturned on replay, Green Bay scored two of its three TDs on the ground, the coaching staff too often balked at designing boots and rolls for Rodgers to avoid interior disruptors Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald, and Ty Montgomery’s lost fumble eliminated any shot at late-game heroics. Rodgers still played at a high level, averaging a season-high 9.5 yards per attempt with zero turnovers and improving his TD-to-INT ratio to 13:1 on the year. This is a bounce-back spot against a Patriots defense that has allowed top-six fantasy results to four of its last seven quarterbacks faced, exceptions being Nathan Peterman/Derek Anderson, Ryan Tannehill/Brock Osweiler, and Matthew Stafford, who threw for a cool 262 yards and two TDs on 75% passing in Detroit’s Week 3 upset of the Pats. … Aaron Jones emerged from Green Bay’s Week 7 bye in a true lead-back role against the Rams, setting season highs in snaps (62%), routes run (17), and touches (14) en route to 86 yards and a score, repeatedly breaking chunk runs including a 33-yard mad dash to pay dirt. Jamaal Williams vultured a goal-line TD but managed a season-low four touches, and Montgomery was traded away on Tuesday. Jones has finally earned RB2 treatment for Week 9’s Foxboro trip. Bill Belichick’s defense has permitted an unimposing 4.25 yards per carry to running backs, plus the NFL’s second-most receiving yards (520) to the position. Montgomery’s departure increases the chances Jones will stay in the game and see targets if Green Bay falls behind.
Rodgers’ Week 8 target distribution: Davante Adams 7; Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Randall Cobb 5; Jimmy Graham 4; Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown 2; Williams and Geronimo Allison 1. … Fresh off dominating Marcus Peters (5/133/0), Adams gets a much-tougher draw against piping-hot Stephon Gilmore, whom PFF charged with just 8-of-25 targets allowed (32%) for 96 yards (3.84 YPA) and no TDs in his last five games. Rodgers’ willingness to throw into tight coverage keeps his top receivers matchup proof, however, and Adams would be silly to fade in this projected shootout. Adams is a fade-opponent Week 9 play. … Green Bay resorted to a four-way WRBC with Allison and Cobb back in Week 8. Allison ran the second most routes (23) behind Adams (25) but was targeted once. MVS’ route total (22) was right behind, and he was the lone complementary wideout to make a big play, dusting Rams CB Troy Hill down the right sideline on a 40-yard scoring bomb. Cobb was fourth in routes (17) and St. Brown ran 5. All are fringe plays, but for Week 9 I’d rank them MVS > Allison > Cobb. … On the off chance Gilmore does limit Adams, Graham stands out as a potential beneficiary. Popping as Week 9’s No. 2 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model, Graham lost a first-quarter TD to replay, drew an end-zone target on the very next snap, and was swarmed by Rams linebackers and safeties the rest of the way. The Patriots have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most yards (505) and a league-high five TDs to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Packers 28
Monday Night Football
Tennessee @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 23.5, Titans 17.5
The Cowboys return from an active bye week during which they traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper and fired OL coach Paul Alexander, whose position group ranked No. 13 in Football Outsiders’ run-blocking metrics in Weeks 1-7, but 27th in pass protection. Ezekiel Elliott averaged 24.5 touches per game in the month leading into the open date and returns as a Week 9 home favorite. Tennessee has shown no ability to score and force opponents into negative script, which should allow the Cowboys to control this game, feed Zeke, and limit Dak Prescott’s dropback volume behind porous pass blocking. … A fantasy non-factor in the season’s initial five weeks, Prescott caught fire with QB2 (Jaguars) and QB7 (Redskins) finishes just before Dallas’ bye. The Cowboys finally embraced using Prescott proactively as a runner rather than allowing all of his carries occur on broken-play scrambles. Dak’s rushing lines in the last three games are 6/34/0 - 11/82/1 - 6/33/1, immensely supplementing his box-score results. The Titans are playing stout pass defense but have allowed the NFL’s 12th-most quarterback rushing yards per game (18.1). Prescott is a surefire two-quarterback-league starter with low-end streamer appeal.
Dallas is an unideal fantasy landing spot for Amari Cooper. First, he leaves a Raiders team that ranks 12th in pass attempts per game (37.3) and second in completion rate (72%) for a run-first Cowboys offense that is 29th in attempts (29.4) and 24th in completions (62.1%). Second, coach Jason Garrett last week called Amari an “elite outside receiver,” even though Cooper has long been more efficient in the slot. In 2017, Cooper averaged an elite 2.21 yards per route run on interior routes versus a miniscule 1.36 YPRR outside, struggling to beat press coverage. The Cowboys will feel incentivized to force their new toy targets in a primetime game before the home crowd, however, and Cooper should be able to win against struggling Titans RCB Malcolm Butler. Cooper is a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Cole Beasley faces Dallas’ toughest pass-catcher matchup against sturdy slot CB Logan Ryan. Fellow slot WRs Keenan Allen (5/72/0), Willie Snead (7/60/0), Dede Westbrook (3/31/0), Danny Amendola (4/26/0), and Nelson Agholor (5/22/0) have all underwhelmed against Tennessee. Beasley drew target counts of 11 and 8 in Dallas’ two pre-bye games, although Cooper’s addition will cut into Beasley’s volume. He’s a PPR-specific WR4/flex. … Rookie Michael Gallup had seemingly settled in as Dallas’ X receiver before the Cooper trade, logging his best box score of the season (3/81/1) in Week 7. Gallup will now either move to Z or rotate with Allen Hurns, who also had his best 2018 game (5/74/0) in Dallas’ pre-bye loss to the Redskins. … Missing Geoff Swaim (MCL), the Cowboys will turn to some combination of Blake Jarwin, Rico Gathers, and Dalton Schultz at tight end. Keyed by All-Pro FS Kevin Byard’s lockdown coverage, Tennessee has allowed the NFL’s third-fewest yards (253) to tight ends.
With WLB Sean Lee, RE Randy Gregory, DT Maliek Collins, and DT David Irving all available after missing early-season time, the Cowboys’ D/ST is an exciting play at home versus a low-scoring Titans team that has struggled mightily under first-year OC Matt LaFleur. Marcus Mariota has taken sacks on 10% of his dropbacks – the NFL’s fourth-highest rate – while Dallas’ underrated defense ranks sixth in sack rate (7.9%) and third in QB hit rate (17.9%). Just 1-of-7 passers to face the Cowboys has logged a top-12 fantasy score. … Acknowledging their dysfunctional passing game, the Titans’ post-bye signing of lead-blocking FB Jalston Fowler hinted at run-heavy intentions the rest of the way. This is a poor matchup to execute that plan, however; the Cowboys have stymied enemy backs for a 146/506/3 (3.47 YPC) rushing line and are the healthiest they’ve been up front. Dion Lewis reasserted himself as a superior option to Derrick Henry in Tennessee’s pre-bye loss to the Chargers, out-touching Henry 19 to 14, out-snapping him 63% to 34%, and outgaining Henry 155 to 65 in Lewis’ year-best game. Lewis is a passable RB2/flex play. Henry is a touchdown-dependent flex whose lack of receiving usage creates a back-breaking floor.
Mariota’s 2018 target distribution: Corey Davis 43; Lewis 26; Taywan Taylor 22; Tajae Sharpe 21; Jonnu Smith 9; Henry 8. … Silenced by Casey Hayward (3/10/0) in Tennessee’s pre-bye loss, Davis has finished below 65 yards in 6-of-7 games. Dallas’ plus-sized duo of RCB Byron Jones (6’1/199) and LCB Chidobe Awuzie (6’0/202) has contained perimeter WRs Kenny Golladay (4/74/0), Marvin Jones (3/56/0), Odell Beckham (4/51/0), Josh Doctson (3/42/0), Devin Funchess (3/41/0), and Donte Moncrief (0/0). … Sharpe moved ahead of Taylor before the bye to lead the team in targets (9) and receiving (7/101/0) against the Chargers. As Sharpe runs a team-high 48% of his routes inside, he has the Titans’ top pass-catcher draw against a Cowboys defense that has struggled versus slot receivers Golden Tate (8/132/2), Tyler Lockett (4/77/1), Keke Coutee (6/51/1), and Dede Westbrook (3/38/1). Just keep in mind that was Sharpe’s first game above 33 yards this year. … Taylor lost a Week 5 fumble and drew just four combined targets in Weeks 6-7. He’s topped 32 yards once in seven games. In Week 7, Taylor beat the Chargers’ defense for a would-be 75-yard touchdown bomb in the first quarter, only for Mariota to miss the throw. … Mariota is 3-of-9 for 23 yards when targeting Smith, who has lost passing-down snaps to rookie Anthony Firkser.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, Titans 13