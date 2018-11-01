Patrick Daugherty

Week 9 Rankings

Thursday, November 1, 2018


Once again left for dead in the offseason, Adrian Peterson has roared back to life as the centerpiece of the Redskins’ offense. “All Day” has cleared 96 yards rushing in 5-of-7 games and is averaging 115 over his past three. The hot streak has come with a 5.14 YPC despite heavy usage (22 carries per game).


On deck for Week 9 is a Falcons defense hemorrhaging 4.81 yards per carry and allowing the eighth-most running back fantasy points. The Redskins are expected to be missing change-of-pace back Chris Thompson. Second in the league in time of possession, the Redskins will lean on their ball-control offense as they try to keep Matt Ryan’s high-flying attack off the field. It all adds up to a perfect RB1 climate for 33-year-old Peterson.  


Week 9 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes at CLE -
2 Cam Newton vs. TB Questionable (shoulder)
3 Aaron Rodgers at NE -
4 Tom Brady vs. GB -
5 Jared Goff at NO -
6 Ryan Fitzpatrick at CAR -
7 Kirk Cousins vs. DET -
8 Drew Brees vs. LAR -
9 Deshaun Watson at DEN -
10 Matt Ryan at WAS -
11 Russell Wilson vs. LAC -
12 Philip Rivers at SEA -
13 Mitchell Trubisky at BUF -
14 Matthew Stafford at MIN -
15 Dak Prescott vs. TEN -
16 Baker Mayfield vs. KC -
17 Ben Roethlisberger at BAL Questionable (finger)
18 Alex Smith vs. ATL -
19 Derek Carr at SF -
20 Joe Flacco vs. PIT -
21 Case Keenum vs. HOU -
22 C.J. Beathard vs. OAK Questionable (wrist)
23 Marcus Mariota at DAL -
24 Brock Osweiler vs. NYJ -
25 Sam Darnold at MIA -
26 Nathan Peterman vs. CHI -
27 Nick Mullens vs. OAK -


QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 300 yards every game since Week 1 and has posted four touchdowns in 5-of-8 contests, including three straight. … The QB5 by average points, Cam Newton gets a Bucs defense that’s still surrendering the most quarterback fantasy points. Newton is completing 66.4 percent of his passes under new OC Norv Turner, which would be a new career best by 4.7 percent. … Aaron Rodgers has had just two three-touchdown performances in seven games. He had four in seven 2017 appearances. Looking as healthy since he has since Week 1, Rodgers is about to go on a rampage. … Coming off a fluke one-score game against the Bills, Tom Brady should pay dividends in what is guaranteed to be a shootout with the Packers. Despite a somewhat uneven fantasy season by his standards, Brady delivered in previous shootout spots with the Texans, Colts and Chiefs. … Jared Goff has a modest six scores over his past four games, though three of them came in Week 8 against the Packers. The Saints are permitting the third-most quarterback fantasy points. Getting Cooper Kupp (knee) back would further enhance Goff’s outlook in a game with a mind-boggling 59.5 over/under.


Ryan Fitzpatrick played 17 minutes against the Bengals. He went 11-of-15 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Turnovers will remain part of the deal, but Fitz has rained genuine hellfire in OC Todd Monken’s air raid. The Panthers have a league-average pass defense. … Kirk Cousins has not had a three-score game since September and has a modest six passing touchdowns over his past four starts. Although the Lions are limiting raw passing game production, i.e. yards, they are allowing 8.6 yards per attempt and have been stung for a 15:2 TD:INT ratio. … Drew Brees’ 332 yards over the past two weeks are his fewest since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2006 season, when he rested in the finale. Some home cooking and an undermanned Rams defense should hopefully get him back on track in fantasy. … Matt Ryan comes off bye against a Redskins team that loves to control the ball. Only the Eagles have racked up more possession. It’s a concern, but averaging 362 yards over his past five starts while completing 74.9 percent of his passes, Ryan is too hot to fade.


Deshaun Watson welcomed himself back to the fantasy season with a five-touchdown demolition of the Dolphins last Thursday night but then promptly lost unique weapon Will Fuller for the year. Trade acquisition Demaryius Thomas will lessen the blow, but there is no question Watson’s three-receiver set got weaker. … Russell Wilson has not cleared 30 attempts since Week 2 and is averaging 23 throws over his past five starts. He’s been “Alex Smith with touchdowns” as coach Pete Carroll’s ground-and-pound has taken form. Wilson is capable of exploding any given Sunday, but his baseline is no longer that of a top-10 fantasy quarterback. … Philip Rivers has been doing major damage on limited volume the past three weeks, posting six scores while averaging 11.7 yards per attempt on 73 passes. Impressive, but he’s going to have major problems reaching his ceiling against a Seahawks defense allowing the fewest enemy quarterback points. … On a true fantasy rampage, Mitchell Trubisky will be put to the test against a Bills defense that just held Tom Brady to zero passing scores. On the season, only five teams are coughing up fewer quarterback fantasy points than Buffalo.


Matthew Stafford is averaging exactly two touchdowns through seven starts. He will enter Week 9 having lost security blanket Golden Tate at the trade deadline. Working in his favor is a Vikings pass D that has taken a big step back from last season. … This is probably overly ambitious with Dak Prescott, though he does have rushing scores in each of his past two games and just got a No. 1 receiver off the trade market. In a week with six teams on bye, he’s a legitimate top-16 option. … Averaging 211 yards over his past three starts, Baker Mayfield will be hoping a refreshed offensive staff will be enough to spark him and his struggling supporting cast against the Chiefs’ still-terrible defense. … Ben Roethlisberger will be a popular Week 9 fade. The Ravens are permitting the third-fewest quarterback fantasy points, and Ben has just two total touchdowns over his past four starts in Baltimore. … The Falcons are a mouthwatering matchup for Alex Smith, but mouthwatering matchups don’t really matter for quarterbacks with nine touchdowns in seven games. Overseeing a ground-heavy, conservative offense, Smith is living his dream.


Derek Carr is coming off just his second multi-score game of the year. It will be a major concern if he does not register at least two touchdowns against the 49ers’ collapsing defense. … Speaking of the collapsing 49ers, second-year UDFA Nick Mullens will be a full fade if C.J. Beathard (wrist) can’t give it a go. The Raiders have been historically awful on defense — check out this stat on the amount of pressure they have generated — but Mullens has zero track record and a shaky supporting cast. … Pathetic Joe Flacco has gone all the way back into his shell, managing all of four touchdowns over his past four starts. … Case Keenum has thrown at least one interception every game since Week 2. Trading Demaryius Thomas was good for Courtland Sutton. The quarterback, not so much. … Marcus Mariota has four touchdowns in six games. How. Why. A Cowboys defense allowing the third-fewest passing yards won’t be the Week 9 antidote. … Brock Osweiler ran out of smoke and mirrors against the Texans. You are better off streaming the Jets against Osweiler than vice versa. … Each new Nathan Peterman start instantly becomes the dumbest moment in NFL history.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Patrick Daugherty


