Week 9 Rankings

Thursday, November 1, 2018

Matthew Stafford is averaging exactly two touchdowns through seven starts. He will enter Week 9 having lost security blanket Golden Tate at the trade deadline. Working in his favor is a Vikings pass D that has taken a big step back from last season. … This is probably overly ambitious with Dak Prescott , though he does have rushing scores in each of his past two games and just got a No. 1 receiver off the trade market. In a week with six teams on bye, he’s a legitimate top-16 option. … Averaging 211 yards over his past three starts, Baker Mayfield will be hoping a refreshed offensive staff will be enough to spark him and his struggling supporting cast against the Chiefs’ still-terrible defense. … Ben Roethlisberger will be a popular Week 9 fade. The Ravens are permitting the third-fewest quarterback fantasy points, and Ben has just two total touchdowns over his past four starts in Baltimore. … The Falcons are a mouthwatering matchup for Alex Smith , but mouthwatering matchups don’t really matter for quarterbacks with nine touchdowns in seven games. Overseeing a ground-heavy, conservative offense, Smith is living his dream.

Deshaun Watson welcomed himself back to the fantasy season with a five-touchdown demolition of the Dolphins last Thursday night but then promptly lost unique weapon Will Fuller for the year. Trade acquisition Demaryius Thomas will lessen the blow, but there is no question Watson’s three-receiver set got weaker. … Russell Wilson has not cleared 30 attempts since Week 2 and is averaging 23 throws over his past five starts. He’s been “ Alex Smith with touchdowns” as coach Pete Carroll ’s ground-and-pound has taken form. Wilson is capable of exploding any given Sunday, but his baseline is no longer that of a top-10 fantasy quarterback. … Philip Rivers has been doing major damage on limited volume the past three weeks, posting six scores while averaging 11.7 yards per attempt on 73 passes. Impressive, but he’s going to have major problems reaching his ceiling against a Seahawks defense allowing the fewest enemy quarterback points. … On a true fantasy rampage, Mitchell Trubisky will be put to the test against a Bills defense that just held Tom Brady to zero passing scores. On the season, only five teams are coughing up fewer quarterback fantasy points than Buffalo.

Ryan Fitzpatrick played 17 minutes against the Bengals. He went 11-of-15 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Turnovers will remain part of the deal, but Fitz has rained genuine hellfire in OC Todd Monken ’s air raid. The Panthers have a league-average pass defense. … Kirk Cousins has not had a three-score game since September and has a modest six passing touchdowns over his past four starts. Although the Lions are limiting raw passing game production, i.e. yards, they are allowing 8.6 yards per attempt and have been stung for a 15:2 TD:INT ratio. … Drew Brees ’ 332 yards over the past two weeks are his fewest since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2006 season, when he rested in the finale. Some home cooking and an undermanned Rams defense should hopefully get him back on track in fantasy. … Matt Ryan comes off bye against a Redskins team that loves to control the ball. Only the Eagles have racked up more possession. It’s a concern, but averaging 362 yards over his past five starts while completing 74.9 percent of his passes, Ryan is too hot to fade.

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 300 yards every game since Week 1 and has posted four touchdowns in 5-of-8 contests, including three straight. … The QB5 by average points, Cam Newton gets a Bucs defense that’s still surrendering the most quarterback fantasy points. Newton is completing 66.4 percent of his passes under new OC Norv Turner , which would be a new career best by 4.7 percent. … Aaron Rodgers has had just two three-touchdown performances in seven games. He had four in seven 2017 appearances. Looking as healthy since he has since Week 1, Rodgers is about to go on a rampage. … Coming off a fluke one-score game against the Bills, Tom Brady should pay dividends in what is guaranteed to be a shootout with the Packers. Despite a somewhat uneven fantasy season by his standards, Brady delivered in previous shootout spots with the Texans, Colts and Chiefs. … Jared Goff has a modest six scores over his past four games, though three of them came in Week 8 against the Packers. The Saints are permitting the third-most quarterback fantasy points. Getting Cooper Kupp (knee) back would further enhance Goff’s outlook in a game with a mind-boggling 59.5 over/under.

On deck for Week 9 is a Falcons defense hemorrhaging 4.81 yards per carry and allowing the eighth-most running back fantasy points. The Redskins are expected to be missing change-of-pace back Chris Thompson . Second in the league in time of possession, the Redskins will lean on their ball-control offense as they try to keep Matt Ryan ’s high-flying attack off the field. It all adds up to a perfect RB1 climate for 33-year-old Peterson.

Once again left for dead in the offseason, Adrian Peterson has roared back to life as the centerpiece of the Redskins’ offense. “All Day” has cleared 96 yards rushing in 5-of-7 games and is averaging 115 over his past three. The hot streak has come with a 5.14 YPC despite heavy usage (22 carries per game).

Week 9 Quarterbacks





Derek Carr is coming off just his second multi-score game of the year. It will be a major concern if he does not register at least two touchdowns against the 49ers’ collapsing defense. … Speaking of the collapsing 49ers, second-year UDFA Nick Mullens will be a full fade if C.J. Beathard (wrist) can’t give it a go. The Raiders have been historically awful on defense — check out this stat on the amount of pressure they have generated — but Mullens has zero track record and a shaky supporting cast. … Pathetic Joe Flacco has gone all the way back into his shell, managing all of four touchdowns over his past four starts. … Case Keenum has thrown at least one interception every game since Week 2. Trading Demaryius Thomas was good for Courtland Sutton. The quarterback, not so much. … Marcus Mariota has four touchdowns in six games. How. Why. A Cowboys defense allowing the third-fewest passing yards won’t be the Week 9 antidote. … Brock Osweiler ran out of smoke and mirrors against the Texans. You are better off streaming the Jets against Osweiler than vice versa. … Each new Nathan Peterman start instantly becomes the dumbest moment in NFL history.





Week 9 Running Backs





RB Notes: Todd Gurley,,,,, that hurt. … After averaging 58 yards from scrimmage across his first three starts, Kareem Hunt has resumed producing like it’s 2017, averaging 136 over his past five. The Browns are both leaky on the ground and vulnerable to running back receptions. … Ezekiel Elliott had a game to forget heading into the Cowboys’ Week 8 bye. Nevertheless, his 88.4 rushing yards per game are third in the league even though he’s running behind an offensive line that just got its coach fired. … Melvin Gordon had a bye week to heal up after his surprise Week 7 deactivation with a hamstring issue. If he can go, he will be facing a Seahawks team that just put on a 35-minute time of possession clinic in Detroit. Gordon will be looking to counter against a run defense that’s true middle of the road. … Terminating memories of Le'Veon Bell, James Conner is averaging a jaw-dropping 175 yards from scrimmage over his past three games. He should be in the top three, but the Ravens are genuinely foreboding on the ground, allowing the league’s fewest running back fantasy points.





Christian McCaffrey has cleared 60 yards rushing once in seven games. He is averaging 103 yards from scrimmage by virtue of his receiving work. You would like to see him goose his ground production against the league’s worst defense, but the Bucs’ true vulnerability is through the air. … Alvin Kamara has out-touched Mark Ingram 39-30 over the past two games. A Rams defense that has coughed up the ninth-most running back receptions is not a concerning matchup. The Rams are also allowing 4.83 yards per carry. … With Sony Michel sideliend against the Bills, James White caught 10 passes for the second time this season. White is averaging eight weekly grabs since Tom Brady demanded he be more involved five games ago. Michel has been active for four of those games, so a potential Michel return would not significantly dent White’s fantasy ranking. Perhaps he would slide to the RB13-15 range. Michel would be slotted in somewhere similar. … At least for one game, Damon Harrison made zero difference for the Lions’ awful run defense. Detroit got run over by the Seahawks. That’s excellent news for Latavius Murray, who is averaging 5.38 yards per carry over his past three contests.





Phillip Lindsay has averaged at least 4.50 yards per carry in 8-of-8 games. With Royce Freeman (ankle) sidelined for Week 8, Lindsay went 18/95/1 on the ground, adding 3/17 through the air. As Evan Silva would say, some guys are just good at the game. … The Rashaad Penny revival lasted all of one game, as the first-rounder did not touch the ball in last week’s smackdown of the Lions. Chris Carson is the once and future king in the Seahawks’ backfield, and has cleared 100 yards rushing in 3-of-4 games. Carson is averaging 23 carries during that time frame. … Back from the dead, Lamar Miller has rushed 40 times for 233 yards (5.82 YPC) over his past two games, finding the end zone each week. I will be the first to admit I did not see it coming. Week 9 opponent Denver is tissue soft on the ground. … Nick Chubb has posted touch totals of 18 and 20 since Carlos Hyde was traded. That will be put to the test against the Chiefs, as game flow could get away from the Browns in a hurry. If it doesn’t, Chubb has a golden matchup in a defense silver plattering 5.37 yards per carry.





Isaiah Crowell has been arguably fantasy’s most volatile running back. Even with Bilal Powell done for the year, it’s never quite clear what Crowell is going to provide. His Week 9 setup could scarcely be better in a Dolphins run defense in full-on meltdown mode. … Kerryon Johnson had his worst rushing performance since Week 1 against the Seahawks but compensated with 6/69 through the air. That firewall will be gone against the Vikings if Theo Riddick (knee) returns from his two-game absence. Riddick resumed practicing on Wednesday. … Tarik Cohen has been James White with less volume but more big plays. He’s averaging 122 yards from scrimmage since the Bears made a bigger commitment to him four games ago. That number is just 54 for Jordan Howard during the same time period. Howard has one catch since Week 3, rendering him entirely touchdown dependent. … It all feels a bit uncertain for Kenyan Drake, but he is averaging 94 yards from scrimmage over his past four games. With Albert Wilson (hip) done for the season, the Dolphins badly needed Drake’s space/yards after catch ability.





The Packers would seem to have cleared the deck for Aaron Jones by trading Ty Montgomery. Jones had his biggest game yet in Week 8, going 12/86/1 against the Rams. There is eruption potential against the Patriots if coach Mike McCarthy will allow it. … #AsExpected, Doug Martin slid right into Marshawn Lynch’s old role. He will be the sneakiest of RB2s if Nick Mullens is forced to start for the 49ers, thereby guaranteeing excellent game script for the Raiders. … It’s not an appealing spot for Tevin Coleman against a Redskins D that limits both rushing volume and production. … Ty Montgomery’s Ravens arrival could be the kiss of death for Javorius Allen. It should have zero effect on Alex Collins. … At far less than 100 percent on a short week, Matt Breida will be the wildest of wild cards against the Raiders’ talent-less defense. … LeSean McCoy has exceeded 40 yards rushing twice. … Dion Lewis #DidAThing against the Chargers in Week 7. Don’t expect lightning to strike twice against the Cowboys’ stout run defense. … There is no such thing as a “Duke Johnson week,” but the Chiefs would be one for a normal team. … Jalen Richard is dollar store James White.





Week 9 Receivers





WR Notes: Adam Thielen’s 6/102 Week 1 was his worst game of the season. … A banged up DeAndre Hopkins got 10 days to heal up following the Texans’ Week 8 Thursday night win. That same game also knocked Will Fuller out for the season. Keke Coutee is returning and Demaryius Thomas is joining, but we should see some monster Hopkins volume down the stretch. … Davante Adams has cleared 130 yards in three-straight games. He was getting bonkers separation against the Rams. That probably will not happen against Stephon Gilmore’s shadow coverage, but Adams has been close to un-erasable over the past two seasons, catching at least five passes in 16-of-21 appearances. … Julio Jones’ 116 receiving yards per game leads the NFL. No one on the Redskins is a scary matchup. … The return of Jimmy Smith has made the Ravens’ secondary worse. Even if Ben Roethlisberger struggles for his numbers in Baltimore, Antonio Brown always gets his. … Tyreek Hill’s late Week 8 removal with a groin injury proved purely precautionary. He is practicing in full for Sunday’s matchup with the Browns. … Mike Evans’ (knee) status is up in the air after his monster day against the Bengals.





The Rams are a potential blow-up spot for Michael Thomas, but he is averaging just 68 yards over his past four games. It has been a tough stretch of the schedule. … With Cooper Kupp (knee) set to return against the Saints, we are sort of back to square one with a Rams receiver corps that was slowly sorting itself out until Kupp went down against the Broncos. Robert Woods has been the most consistent, so I will rank him the highest. Cooks is second against a Saints D that gives up a lot of big plays. We will hedge Kupp in the late teens/early ‘20s not knowing quite what to expect. … The underreported aspect of Demaryius Thomas’ trade is that Emmanuel Sanders could be forced to play more on the outside. Either way, the Texans’ injury-ruined cornerback corps is a dream matchup. … Keenan Allen, what’s the deal, my dude? Allen has not scored since the opener and cleared 75 yards only once in his past six games. Despite being completely remade on defense, the Seahawks have remained ferocious against the pass.





Golden Tate and his 10 weekly targets have gone to the Eagles, which you would have to assume should free up at least three additional looks for each of Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. Neither player has been a picture of consistency. Hopefully this helps. The Vikings are not the best matchup for the first game of the Lions’ post-Tate world. … Jarvis Landry’s 5.6 yards per target leaves something to be desired. He has cleared 10 looks in 7-of-8 games, however. Even with the Browns struggling, you have to hang your hat on Landry’s usage in a plum spot with the Chiefs. … JuJu Smith-Schuster has been held to 60 yards or fewer in 3-of-4 games. The upside is ever present, but the Ravens are not exactly a slump-busting matchup. … Julian Edelman finally flashed some ceiling against the Bills, going 9/104. There will be targets to soak up in Sunday night’s shootout with the Packers. … The same is true of Josh Gordon, though he should garner plenty of attention from impressive rookie CB Jaire Alexander. Back from a long-term groin injury last week, Alexander was all over the field against the Rams. It was the kind of performance even casual fans could take notice of.





A crazy stat from Rich Hribar’s incomparable Worksheet: DeSean Jackson has corralled 18 of his 22 targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick while going just 8-of-22 with Jameis Winston. The Magic is back for Week 9. If Mike Evans (knee) sits, Jackson will need to be moved higher despite his inherent volatility. Chris Godwin will be a legitimate top-30 option in Evans’ absence. … Devin Funchess had his worst game of the season in Week 8. The Bucs will do all they can to change that. … After flirting with early-season consistency, John Brown has settled back into his typical boom or bust. The good news is that his boom is all the way back. … The Demaryius Thomas trade was all about Courtland Sutton. However much you believe in the rookie, the Broncos believe in him more. The first game of the rest of Sutton’s NFL life comes at home against the Texans’ desperately-undermanned secondary. … Sammy Watkins is already just 140 yards shy of his 2017 mark. He has cleared 70 in 3-of-4 games. He’s finally taking advantage of opposing defenses keying in on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.





Doug Baldwin has Russell Wilson and David Moore problems. Wilson isn’t throwing enough. When he does, he is looking Moore’s way in the scoring area. … Baldwin’s problems are doubly true for Tyler Lockett, who has just 10 targets over his past three games. … If you are going to chase points with D.J. Moore, you might as well do it against the Bucs. … DeVante Parker returned from weeks of rumored healthy scratches to have the best game of his career against the Texans. A fluke 46-yarder helped, while Kenny Stills’ (groin) Week 9 return wouldn’t. It was still the sort of performance that immediately puts Parker back on the radar. Like the Texans, the Jets are hurting in the secondary. … My Amari Cooper ranking is a hope and a prayer. My guess is the Dallas Cowboys are not the kind of team that are going to flip a first-rounder for a receiver mid-season and then not force the issue. … Allen Robinson’s (groin) continued absence would free up targets for Taylor Gabriel but also consign him to Tre'Davious White Island. … We are still throwing darts with Packers receivers behind Davante Adams. … At least right now, Keke Coutee > Demaryius Thomas in Houston.





Week 9 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Travis Kelce is quite #good. … Amongst players to play at least seven games, Rob Gronkowski is merely the TE8 by average points in .5 PPR. Disappointing, though he has still cleared 75 yards in two of his past three games. At least by fantasy points allowed, the Packers have been tough on tight ends. Gronk gets the No. 2 nod because Zach Ertz is on bye, George Kittle could be catching passes from “Nick Mullens” and Jared Cook is on the Raiders. … So yeah … George Kittle could be working with second-year UDFA Nick Mullens if C.J. Beathard (wrist) can’t get cleared. Kittle has drawn at least seven targets in 6-of-8 games and is No. 3 in tight end yardage. … The Raiders’ new de facto No. 1 receiver, Jared Cook went 4/74/1 in his first game without Amari Cooper, albeit on just five targets. Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham have both had 100-yard games against the 49ers.





There’s an argument to be made O.J. Howard should be the No. 2 tight end. He has cleared 60 yards in each of his past five healthy appearances. For Week 9 he gets a Panthers defense surrendering the most tight end fantasy points. … David Njoku wasn’t targeted in Week 8, otherwise known as Hue Jackson and Todd Haley’s last stand. We are guessing new OC Freddie Kitchens will be instructed to correct that. Only the Bengals have coughed up more tight end yardage than the Chiefs. … Coming off his best game of the season, Greg Olsen gets a Bucs defense that’s been stung for the second-most seam yardage. … Jimmy Graham had his worst game as a Packer in Week 8, though he was .25 yards away from a touchdown. The Patriots have unimpressive tight end defenders. … Week 8 was the sixth time in seven games Trey Burton drew five or fewer targets. His Week 7 was what fantasy owners were hoping for in the preseason, but it’s a major outlier amongst his other 2018 performances.





I have nothing to say about Kyle Rudolph. … Jordan Reed is ninth in tight end targets but just the TE16 by average points in .5 PPR amongst tight ends to make at least four appearances. Alex Smith, who has been held below 180 yards passing in three-straight games, is to blame. … Matt Ryan is averaging 38 attempts, lifting all boats in the Falcons’ offense. That includes Austin Hooper’s. … Vance McDonald is 17th in tight end targets (26th) but 10th in tight end yardage (321). He’s just rollin’ with the flow. … Although he’s drawn just 11 targets in the process, Chris Herndon has scores in each of his past three games. For Week 8 he gets a Dolphins defense that’s allowed four combined touchdowns to Michael Roberts and Jordan Thomas over the past two weeks. … Charles Clay has at least five targets in each of his past three games. They have produced just 70 yards, of course. … You can dart throw Ed Dickson. … Mike Gesicki matched a season high with five targets in Week 8 but played only 16 snaps.





Week 9 Kickers





Week 9 Defense/Special Teams