Dose: Cooper Coming Back

Thursday, November 1, 2018

We’re officially past the halfway point of the season and are on pace to witness the highest scoring season in NFL history. Teams are averaging 24.1 points per game, the most since 2013 where teams averaged 23.4. There are multiple reasons for so many points being scored this season including top quarterbacks staying healthy, innovative offensive coaching, and defensive injuries. While there will be many high-scoring bouts in Week 9, Thursday Night Football projects to be one of the lower-scoring games of the week. The 49ers host the Raiders as three-point favorites with a total that opened at 47 but has since moved down to 45.5. The Athletic's Matt Barrows expects C.J. Beathard (questionable, wrist) to play, a great sign for the 49ers chances in this one. On the other side, with their decimated roster and abysmal coaching, the Raiders have been one of the biggest disappointments this season. Trading away former top-5 pick Khalil Mack prior to the season was just the start as the Raiders traded away former first-round WR Amari Cooper after Week 6. For an in-depth breakdown of this game, check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column.

Cooper Kupp (knee) returns to practice





After suffering what looked to be a potentially severe injury in Week 6, Kupp tried to make an immediate return to the game. He ended up playing only a handful more of snaps before finding himself back on the sideline and getting diagnosed with a sprained MCL. After sitting out Weeks 7 and 8, he looks to be on track to play in Week 9 against the Saints with a limited practice on Wednesday. If he’s able to play he has a stellar draw against Saints CB P.J. Williams in the slot. I know Williams was recently named as the defensive player of the week after a pick-six in Week 8 but he hasn’t been very good in coverage. Per the WR/CB matchup tool over at TheQuantEdge.com, Williams has allowed a 142.8 passer rating this season and will mostly match up against Kupp. With the highest opening Vegas total in NFL history (60), and the Rams likely to skew pass-heavy against the Saints pass-funnel defense (29th in pass DVOA, 2nd in run DVOA), Kupp is in a great spot. His return will likely make Robert Woods primarily an outside receiver again with Josh Reynolds in a rotational role similar to his usage prior to the Kupp injury.

Brock Osweiler to start Week 9 against the Jets





With Ryan Tannehill ruled out for another week, Brock Osweiler will continue his tenure as the Dolphins starting quarterback. He has performed better than the rest of his career with a 64 percent completion rate and 6/3 TD/INT ratio. Helping his cause this week, Kenny Stills (groin) returned to practice Wednesday and should be active in Week 9 against the Jets. Osweiler has expressed his desire to remain the Phin’s’ starter even after Tannehill returns, and it isn’t all that outlandish. We know neither signal-caller is very good, but if Osweiler continues to run hot the Dolphins may decide to stick with him.

Marcus Davenport is expected to miss "about a month" with a toe injury





Davenport was injured on the final play in the Saint’s Week 8 win over the Vikings and is now expected to miss a month according to Ian Rapoport’s sources. Davenport was used rotationally with Alex Okafor and Cameron Jordan and had recorded four sacks through seven games. He is a big loss for a team that already ranked 23rd in Football outsider’s adjusted sack rate. Using the injury tool over at TheQuantEdge.com, the Saints defense has been much less efficient with Davenport off the field this season on a per-snap basis, allowing a 62 percent passing success rate, 23% explosive pass rate, and 10.46 yards per pass attempt. The sample size and situational factors matter, but it’s a bad sign for the Saints defense regardless.





Quick Hits





Jaguars signed QB Landry Jones, formerly of the Steelers. The Jaguars are reportedly concerned about Blake Bortles’ health who suffered a non-throwing shoulder injury. He’s still expected to play in Week 10 and the Jags are signing Jones in case of emergency. … Texans waived WR Bruce Ellington with an injury settlement. Ellington was waived from the injured reserve after badly pulling his hamstring in Week 3. He is only 27 years old and could find himself on another team fairly quickly. … Torrey Smith (knee) didn’t practice on Wednesday. Smith is a non-factor but D.J. Moore will receive a significant bump if Smith remains sidelined. Moore would be an intriguing flex play against the Bucs’ in a game that should feature plenty of scoring. … Chris Thompson (ribs) didn’t practice Wednesday. Thompson has been struggling with injuries the past few weeks and even if he does play he’ll likely be limited. Adrian Peterson figures to be in for another big workload against the Falcons. …Robby Anderson (ankle) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. Anderson doesn’t look likely to play after getting hurt late in Week 7 against the Vikings. … Royce Freeman (ankle) didn’t practicing Wednesday. Phillip Lindsay played extremely well in Freeman’s place last week, racking up 112 yards on 21 touches. Lindsay and Devontae Booker figure to share the workload if Freeman is unable to go on Sunday against the Texans. … Stefon Diggs missed Wednesday's practice with a rib injury. Diggs played the entire game on Sunday, so it’s likely not a serious injury. Check back on his practice participation throughout the rest of the week to make sure. … Dalvin Cook (hamstring) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. He is reportedly set to return after the Vikings Week 10 bye but is probably itching to get back into action. Even if he does play, it won’t be more than a handful of snaps. … Julian Edelman (ankle, illness) didn't practice Wednesday. Edelman is missing practice due to an illness and should be good to go for Sunday night’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. … Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) was limited at Wednesday's practice. He is healthy but will be nearly always listed as limited to give him some rest. Gronk takes on a vulnerable Packers defense this week. …Sony Michel (knee) remained limited at Wednesday's practice. Michel has a solid shot at suiting up on Sunday, especially if the Patriots start to ramp up his practice participation. His return would make for a slight downgrade to James White. … Matt Breida (ankle) is questionable for Week 9 against the Raiders. We have seen this same scenario play out the past few weeks. Breida should sit out a week and heal up, then instead suits up and plays a limited amount of snaps. He is tough to start with his usage being so volatile. … Allen Robinson (groin) didn't practice on Wednesday. Robinson’s playing status looks iffy at the moment and his participation in practice will be something to watch for this week. If he is unable to go, all other Bears pass-catchers receive a slight boost. … Michael Thomas (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice. This likely isn’t anything to worry about as the Saints are likely trying to give Thomas some light practices. He will be all-systems go against the Rams. … Keke Coutee (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Coutee has a good chance to suit up this week after sitting out last week. He will play a big role in Week 9 with Will Fuller done for the season and Demaryius Thomas still acclimating to his new team.