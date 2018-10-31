John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 8: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 31, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 7, 3, 8, 8, 12), Christian Kirk (8, 5, 4, 7, 6, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (3, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4), David Johnson (4, 4, 3, 5, 3, 4), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 2), Chad Williams (4, 3, 6, 2, 8, 2)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (7, 78, 48, 63, 36, 109), Christian Kirk (71, 34, 59, 56, 102, 83), David Johnson (11, 11, -2. -8, 6, -13), Ricky Seals-Jones (29, 55, 110, 60, 35, 20), Chad Williams (66, 51, 43, -1, 86, 19), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, -5, -4)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (9, 28, 35, 39, 40, 102), Christian Kirk (90, 28, 85, 77, 57, 42), Ricky Seals-Jones (35, 52, 0, 69, 12, 12), David Johnson (30, 41, 16, 15, 31, 41), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 0, 0, 12, 12), Chad Williams (8, 22, 23, 5, 34, 21)

 

Carries: David Johnson (12, 22, 18, 18, 14, 16), Chase Edmonds (5, 3, 1, 1, 5, 2)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, 3, 5, 5, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42, 1-3, 1-55-1), Budda Baker (6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55, 3-15, 0-0), Jamar Taylor (3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13, 1-12, 2-34), Bene Benwikere (1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61, 3-42-1, 3-25)

 

Observations: There’s suddenly reason to believe in Arizona’s offense as OC Byron Leftwich rejuvenated a few key pieces that were thought to be left for dead. Josh Rosen attempted a season-high 40 passes Sunday, honing in on Larry Fitzgerald for a season-high in targets. Fitzgerald’s peripherals were actually up across the board, additionally mounting 2018-highs in catches (8), receiving yards, and air yards. David Johnson’s on-field usage remained shaky, still accruing just -13 air yards on four targets to the flats, but Arizona will have one whole week to correct that before attempting to match the Chiefs point-for-point in Week 10.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 6, 12, 9, 14, 12), Mohamed Sanu (2, 7, 9, 7, 2, 2), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (5, 4, 2, 12, 10, 4), Tevin Coleman (4, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2), Calvin Ridley (5, 8, 6, 5, 3, 6), Ito Smith (1, 4, 3, 1, 2, 2)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (195, 71, 165, 118, 187, 122), Mohamed Sanu (5, 50, 129, 50, 21, 6), Austin Hooper (38, 18, 20, 86, 62, 59), Calvin Ridley (33, 150, 81, 65, 38, 30), Tevin Coleman (1, -1, 2, 4, 21, 9), Ito Smith (2, 9, 2, 0, -1, 5)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (64, 96, 173, 62, 143, 104), Tevin Coleman (18, 14, 26, 15, 6, 32), Austin Hooper (59, 23, 19, 77, 71, 48), Mohamed Sanu (19, 36, 111, 73, 46, 21), Calvin Ridley (64, 146, 54, 38, 47, 43), Ito Smith (8, 41, 13, 5, -1, 29)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (16, 15, 14, 7, 10, 11), Ito Smith (9, 2, 7, 3, 11, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86, 5-70), Brian Poole (9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1, 1- -8), Robert Alford (3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68, 7-224-1)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (2, BYE, 6, 8, 6, 6), Devin Funchess (7, BYE, 7, 8, 11, 3), Torrey Smith (6, BYE, 1, 5, 6, X), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 7, 5, 4), D.J. Moore (2, BYE, 4, 5, 5, 6)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (120, BYE, 84, 111, 128, 27), Torrey Smith (79, BYE, 26, 40, 56, X), D.J. Moore (17, BYE, 39, 45, 34, 64), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 47, 42, 46), Christian McCaffrey (1, BYE, -6, 34, -13, 8)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (10, BYE, 35, 46, 51, 11), Devin Funchess (67, BYE, 53, 74, 62, 27), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 48, 5, 56), Torrey Smith (19, BYE, 0, 43, 61, X), D.J. Moore (3, BYE, 49, 59, 29, 90)

 

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (28, BYE, 17, 8 ,7, 14), Cam Newton (10, BYE, 8, 9, 7, 10)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (1, BYE, 0, 1, 2, 1), Christian McCaffrey (0, BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 0, 1, 1), Torrey Smith (0, BYE, 0, 2, 0, X)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (4, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 4), Cam Newton (3, BYE, 0, 1, 1, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (4-43, BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26, 5-65-1, 7-74-1), Donte Jackson (5-43, BYE, 7-117, 1-6, 1-22, 2-13), Captain Munnerlyn (2-32, BYE, 2-38, 3-15, 5-15, 3-28)

 

Observations: Coach Ron Rivera said D.J. Moore and gadget WR Curtis Samuel would play more in wake of Torrey Smith’s (knee) absence, but it ultimately resulted in Moore’s breakout party. The 92nd-percentile SPARQ rookie set season-highs in snaps (46, 70.8%), targets (6), and routes (29), inevitably posterizing the league’s No. 10 pass defense DVOA for 5/90. There’s no guarantee this increased role sticks once Smith returns, but Moore need be owned/started in any week Torrey sits moving forward.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 4, BYE, 6, 5, X), Tarik Cohen (3, 8, BYE, 9, 12, 3), Taylor Gabriel (10, 7, BYE, 5, 4, 6), Trey Burton (5, 4, BYE, 4, 11, 4), Jordan Howard (2, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (5, X, BYE, 4, 7, 7)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (97, 64, BYE, 69, 69, X), Trey Burton (46, 63, BYE, 3, 105, 2), Taylor Gabriel (153, 74, BYE, 90, 31, 91), Anthony Miller (35, X, BYE, 99, 124, 80), Tarik Cohen (0, 51, BYE, 55, 52, 9), Jordan Howard (5, -4, BYE, 3, 5, 2)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (50, 23, BYE, 64, 4, X), Taylor Gabriel (34, 104, BYE, 110, 26, 52), Tarik Cohen (15, 121, BYE, 90, 69, 70), Anthony Miller (35, X, BYE, 29, 35, 37), Jordan Howard (20, 0, BYE, 0, 9, 0), Trey Burton (55, 86, BYE, 23, 126, 18)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (24, 11, BYE, 14, 12, 22), Mitchell Trubisky (2, 3, BYE, 8, 6, 6), Tarik Cohen (5, 13, BYE, 5, 6, 5)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (3, 1, BYE, 1, 1, X), Anthony Miller (0, X, BYE, 0, 1, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 2, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Trey Burton (0, 1, BYE, 1, 2, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 2, BYE, 2, 2, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 1, BYE, 3, 3, 4), Tarik Cohen (3, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-28, X, BYE, 0-0, 2-54, 3-32), Kyle Fuller (2-15, 3-15, BYE, 7-147-1, 4-41, 1-29), Bryce Callahan (0-0, 5-45, BYE, 6-40, 4-41-1, 2-23)

 

Observations: Anthony Miller led Chicago in targets and routes (30) with Allen Robinson (groin) ruled out. It was an underwhelming showing for the Bears’ passing game given the weather and gameflow, but Miller’s third-straight performance with 80-plus air yards shows the team has every intent of peppering him downfield. Sluggish game script also propelled Jordan Howard into a foreseeable 22-carry outing, but alas, it was Cohen who turned one of his eight touches on the day into a 70-yard touchdown scamper. Note that Howard and Cohen split time with 38 snaps each.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (6, 8, 4, 7, 1, 6), Cole Beasley (3, 5, 5, 3, 11, 8), Allen Hurns (2, 4, 5, 3, 5, 6), Geoff Swaim (0, 7, 5, 3, 2, 3), Michael Gallup (2, 4, 5, 3, 2, 5), Tavon Austin (3, 3, 1, 3, 1, X)   

 

Air Yards: Tavon Austin (91, -3, 34, 76, 5, X), Cole Beasley (28, 37, 46, 15, 79, 72), Allen Hurns (7, 35, 37, 71, 75, 66), Michael Gallup (39, 41, 74, 25, 41, 101), Geoff Swaim (0, 32, 36, -1, 19, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (-6, -1, 30, 5, 1, 18)

 

Receiving Yards: Ezekiel Elliott (9, 11, 88, 30, 11, 9), Tavon Austin (79, 2, 0, 44, 5, X), Cole Beasley (13, 46, 53, 8, 101, 56), Allen Hurns (9, 22, 30, 3, 0, 74), Geoff Swaim (0, 47, 39, 55, 21, 25), Michael Gallup (5, 17, 45, 6, 27, 81)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 16, 25, 20, 24, 15), Dak Prescott (7, 2, 3, 6, 11, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, X), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 0, 3, 3, 2, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60, 1-17, 1-15), Byron Jones (1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74, 0-0, 1-15), Chidobe Awuzie (5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0, 2-36), Jourdan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 1-45-1, 2-20, 3-21, 1-10)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (7, 4, 9, BYE, 2, 1), Marvin Jones (6, 6, 4, BYE, 4, 10), Theo Riddick (3, 5, 3, BYE, X, X), Kerryon Johnson (3, 1, 2, BYE, 3, 8)    

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (49, 53, 82, BYE, 16, 7), Marvin Jones (85, 74, 51, BYE, 44, 186), Theo Riddick (-4, -2, 28, BYE, X, X), Kerryon Johnson (-4, -5, -4, -2, BYE, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (53, 74, 98, BYE, 37, 12), Marvin Jones (69, 56, 8, BYE, 29, 117), Kerryon Johnson (1, 15, BYE, 31, -1, 69), Theo Riddick (36, 20, 20, BYE, X, X)  

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (16, 9, 12, BYE, 19, 8), LeGarrette Blount (16, 7, 12, BYE, 10, 3), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 3, BYE, X, X)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, BYE, X, X), Kenny Golladay (2, 0, 2, BYE, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 2, 0, BYE, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (4, 0, 4, BYE, 3, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 1, 0, BYE, 6, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, BYE, X, X)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2, BYE, 3-37-1, 2-16), Nevin Lawson (0-0, 2-46, 2-27, BYE, 3-39, 1-24-1), Teez Tabor (0-0, 0-0, 1-17, BYE, 5-69-1, 4-97-1)

 

Observations: Kerryon Johnson was bottled up for 8/22 on the ground against the Seahawks, but his on-field usage increased even further in Detroit’s second game without Theo Riddick (knee). Johnson out-carried LeGarrette Blount 8-3 on the day and recorded season-highs in snap rate (81.4%), targets (12), and routes run (30). He doesn’t have an ideal matchup on paper against Minnesota’s No. 10 rush defense DVOA in Week 9, but his floor will stay safe given the additional looks out of the backfield as long as Riddick remains out. Brandon Powell led the Lions in receptions (16) and receiving yards (103) during the preseason and is currently pegged to replace Golden Tate in the slot. Powell would undoubtedly receive more run if this were still a Jim Caldwell-led team as the Lions used 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) at the second-highest rate (72%) last season, additionally averaging the league’s highest pass play rate (64%) in one-score situations (which typically shows an offenses intent). But the Lions rank No. 19 in 11 personnel usage (62%) this year under coach Matt Patricia and have scaled back their pass play rate in neutral situations to the 13th-highest clip (59%). Powell will be the team’s incumbent slot wideout, but Tate’s vacant 27% target share should fall directly into the hands of both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (9, 14, 12, 16, BYE, 7), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1, 3, 10, 6, BYE, 5), Jimmy Graham (7, 6, 11, 9, BYE, 4), Randall Cobb (11, X, X, X, BYE, 5), Geronimo Allison (4, 11, X, X, BYE, 1), Jamaal Williams (3, 0, 4, 3, BYE, 1), Aaron Jones (1, 1, 3, 1, BYE, 2), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 5, 1, BYE, 2)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (55, 157, 151, 176, BYE, 112), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 39, 98, 67, BYE, 38), Jimmy Graham (36, 47, 105, 77, BYE, 53), Geronimo Allison (69, 154, X, X, BYE, 7), Randall Cobb (108, X, X, X, BYE, 22), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 5, -4, BYE, 1), Aaron Jones (0, -1, 3, 2, BYE, -3), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 84, 19, BYE, 22)

 

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (52, 81, 140, 132, BYE, 133), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (37, 38, 68, 103, BYE, 45), Geronimo Allison (76, 80, X, X, BYE, 14), Jimmy Graham (45, 21, 76, 104, BYE, 21), Randall Cobb (23, X, X, X, BYE, 40), Jamaal Williams (16, 0, 19, 10, BYE, 0), Aaron Jones (5, 17, 19, 0, BYE, 0), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 89, 19, BYE, 31)

 

Carries: Aaron Jones (6, 11, 7, 8, BYE, 12), Jamaal Williams (5, 11, 6, 6, BYE, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 1, 2, 4, BYE, 0), Geronimo Allison (1, 0, X, X, BYE, 0), Randall Cobb (2, X, X, X, BYE, 0), Jimmy Graham (1, 2, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 2, 3, BYE, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 2, 0, 3, BYE, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (X, X, 3-20-1, 1-17, BYE, 3-53), Tramon Williams (2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1, BYE, 2-49-1), Jaire Alexander (1-9, 1-34, X, X, BYE, 4-80), Josh Jackson (2-56, 4-41, 4-99, 0-0, BYE, 0-0)

 

Observations: Aaron Jones coincidently set season-highs in snaps (32), carries, and routes (17) only a few days prior to Ty Montgomery being shipped out. Jones isn’t expected to suddenly shore up every carry, but he need only maintain Sunday’s usage to be a weekly RB3. The purge to make this a two-headed situation is simply a plus, and ensures Jones’ surging role doesn’t deplete. He’s still clearly the back to own over Jamaal Williams, who got a season-low four carries and 13 snaps Sunday. With Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, and Randall Cobb all active for the first time since Week 3, Marquez Valdes-Scantling notably finished second among the group with 31 snaps. MVS ran 22 routes to Cobb’s 17, not so subtly hinting at a changing of the guard. If the rookie was dropped over Green Bay’s bye, he’s worth stashing in hopes he’s the clear-cut No. 3 by the time fantasy playoffs come around.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (11, 5, 7, 10, 7, 7), Brandin Cooks (8, 8, 0, 6, 5, 8), Cooper Kupp (6, 11, 9, 1, X, X), Todd Gurley (6, 6, 5, 5, 5, 7)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (96, 70, 55, 98, 83, 94), Brandin Cooks (41, 92, 0, 121, 103, 173), Cooper Kupp (39, 74, 114, 0, X, X), Todd Gurley (-1, 3, -11, -1, -10, 36)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (90, 116, 0, 53, 64, 74), Cooper Kupp (71, 162, 90, 0, X, X), Todd Gurley (51, 73, 36, 17, 23, 81), Robert Woods (104, 101, 92, 109, 78, 70)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (23, 17, 22, 28, 15, 25)

 

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 2, 1, 0, X, X), Robert Woods (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (1, 3, 2, 3, 2, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 2, 12, 5, 6, 5)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16, 0-0, 7-149), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 3-11, 3-43, 0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13), Troy Hill (0-0, 0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1)

 

Observations: Josh Reynolds leveraged his second consecutive spot-start into 3/42/2 on 32 routes Sunday, but will return to the bench with Cooper Kupp (knee) on the mend. Reynolds played a total of nine snaps in the Rams’ first four games with their usual three-wide trio healthy. Week 9 should still ultimately spell fireworks for Brandin Cooks, who’s recorded the fourth-most air yards among all receivers on a 22% target share over the last three weeks. That elite downfield volume should’ve resulted in more than just 9/191/1 in that span, but that’s what Sunday’s for. Cooks will be returning to the Superdome, where he split 5.2/78.2/0.6 in 21 games at home in his first three seasons with the Saints. Those averages dropped to 4.9/57.9/0.3 in 21 games away from New Orleans.

 


12
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
