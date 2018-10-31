Week 8: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Observations: Josh Reynolds leveraged his second consecutive spot-start into 3/42/2 on 32 routes Sunday, but will return to the bench with Cooper Kupp (knee) on the mend. Reynolds played a total of nine snaps in the Rams’ first four games with their usual three-wide trio healthy. Week 9 should still ultimately spell fireworks for Brandin Cooks , who’s recorded the fourth-most air yards among all receivers on a 22% target share over the last three weeks. That elite downfield volume should’ve resulted in more than just 9/191/1 in that span, but that’s what Sunday’s for. Cooks will be returning to the Superdome, where he split 5.2/78.2/0.6 in 21 games at home in his first three seasons with the Saints. Those averages dropped to 4.9/57.9/0.3 in 21 games away from New Orleans.

Observations: Aaron Jones coincidently set season-highs in snaps (32), carries, and routes (17) only a few days prior to Ty Montgomery being shipped out. Jones isn’t expected to suddenly shore up every carry, but he need only maintain Sunday’s usage to be a weekly RB3. The purge to make this a two-headed situation is simply a plus, and ensures Jones’ surging role doesn’t deplete. He’s still clearly the back to own over Jamaal Williams , who got a season-low four carries and 13 snaps Sunday. With Davante Adams , Geronimo Allison , and Randall Cobb all active for the first time since Week 3, Marquez Valdes-Scantling notably finished second among the group with 31 snaps. MVS ran 22 routes to Cobb’s 17, not so subtly hinting at a changing of the guard. If the rookie was dropped over Green Bay’s bye, he’s worth stashing in hopes he’s the clear-cut No. 3 by the time fantasy playoffs come around.

Observations: Kerryon Johnson was bottled up for 8/22 on the ground against the Seahawks, but his on-field usage increased even further in Detroit’s second game without Theo Riddick (knee). Johnson out-carried LeGarrette Blount 8-3 on the day and recorded season-highs in snap rate (81.4%), targets (12), and routes run (30). He doesn’t have an ideal matchup on paper against Minnesota’s No. 10 rush defense DVOA in Week 9, but his floor will stay safe given the additional looks out of the backfield as long as Riddick remains out. Brandon Powell led the Lions in receptions (16) and receiving yards (103) during the preseason and is currently pegged to replace Golden Tate in the slot. Powell would undoubtedly receive more run if this were still a Jim Caldwell -led team as the Lions used 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) at the second-highest rate (72%) last season, additionally averaging the league’s highest pass play rate (64%) in one-score situations (which typically shows an offenses intent). But the Lions rank No. 19 in 11 personnel usage (62%) this year under coach Matt Patricia and have scaled back their pass play rate in neutral situations to the 13th-highest clip (59%). Powell will be the team’s incumbent slot wideout, but Tate’s vacant 27% target share should fall directly into the hands of both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones .

Observations: Anthony Miller led Chicago in targets and routes (30) with Allen Robinson (groin) ruled out. It was an underwhelming showing for the Bears’ passing game given the weather and gameflow, but Miller’s third-straight performance with 80-plus air yards shows the team has every intent of peppering him downfield. Sluggish game script also propelled Jordan Howard into a foreseeable 22-carry outing, but alas, it was Cohen who turned one of his eight touches on the day into a 70-yard touchdown scamper. Note that Howard and Cohen split time with 38 snaps each.

Observations: Coach Ron Rivera said D.J. Moore and gadget WR Curtis Samuel would play more in wake of Torrey Smith ’s (knee) absence, but it ultimately resulted in Moore’s breakout party. The 92nd-percentile SPARQ rookie set season-highs in snaps (46, 70.8%), targets (6), and routes (29), inevitably posterizing the league’s No. 10 pass defense DVOA for 5/90. There’s no guarantee this increased role sticks once Smith returns, but Moore need be owned/started in any week Torrey sits moving forward.

Observations: There’s suddenly reason to believe in Arizona’s offense as OC Byron Leftwich rejuvenated a few key pieces that were thought to be left for dead. Josh Rosen attempted a season-high 40 passes Sunday, honing in on Larry Fitzgerald for a season-high in targets. Fitzgerald’s peripherals were actually up across the board, additionally mounting 2018-highs in catches (8), receiving yards, and air yards. David Johnson ’s on-field usage remained shaky, still accruing just -13 air yards on four targets to the flats, but Arizona will have one whole week to correct that before attempting to match the Chiefs point-for-point in Week 10.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 7, 3, 8, 8, 12), Christian Kirk (8, 5, 4, 7, 6, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (3, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4), David Johnson (4, 4, 3, 5, 3, 4), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 2), Chad Williams (4, 3, 6, 2, 8, 2)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (7, 78, 48, 63, 36, 109), Christian Kirk (71, 34, 59, 56, 102, 83), David Johnson (11, 11, -2. -8, 6, -13), Ricky Seals-Jones (29, 55, 110, 60, 35, 20), Chad Williams (66, 51, 43, -1, 86, 19), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0, -5, -4)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (9, 28, 35, 39, 40, 102), Christian Kirk (90, 28, 85, 77, 57, 42), Ricky Seals-Jones (35, 52, 0, 69, 12, 12), David Johnson (30, 41, 16, 15, 31, 41), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 0, 0, 12, 12), Chad Williams (8, 22, 23, 5, 34, 21)

Carries: David Johnson (12, 22, 18, 18, 14, 16), Chase Edmonds (5, 3, 1, 1, 5, 2)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, 3, 5, 5, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42, 1-3, 1-55-1), Budda Baker (6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55, 3-15, 0-0), Jamar Taylor (3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13, 1-12, 2-34), Bene Benwikere (1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61, 3-42-1, 3-25)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 6, 12, 9, 14, 12), Mohamed Sanu (2, 7, 9, 7, 2, 2), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (5, 4, 2, 12, 10, 4), Tevin Coleman (4, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2), Calvin Ridley (5, 8, 6, 5, 3, 6), Ito Smith (1, 4, 3, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (195, 71, 165, 118, 187, 122), Mohamed Sanu (5, 50, 129, 50, 21, 6), Austin Hooper (38, 18, 20, 86, 62, 59), Calvin Ridley (33, 150, 81, 65, 38, 30), Tevin Coleman (1, -1, 2, 4, 21, 9), Ito Smith (2, 9, 2, 0, -1, 5)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (64, 96, 173, 62, 143, 104), Tevin Coleman (18, 14, 26, 15, 6, 32), Austin Hooper (59, 23, 19, 77, 71, 48), Mohamed Sanu (19, 36, 111, 73, 46, 21), Calvin Ridley (64, 146, 54, 38, 47, 43), Ito Smith (8, 41, 13, 5, -1, 29)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (16, 15, 14, 7, 10, 11), Ito Smith (9, 2, 7, 3, 11, 7)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86, 5-70), Brian Poole (9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1, 1- -8), Robert Alford (3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68, 7-224-1)

Observations: Bye.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (2, BYE, 6, 8, 6, 6), Devin Funchess (7, BYE, 7, 8, 11, 3), Torrey Smith (6, BYE, 1, 5, 6, X), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 7, 5, 4), D.J. Moore (2, BYE, 4, 5, 5, 6)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (120, BYE, 84, 111, 128, 27), Torrey Smith (79, BYE, 26, 40, 56, X), D.J. Moore (17, BYE, 39, 45, 34, 64), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 47, 42, 46), Christian McCaffrey (1, BYE, -6, 34, -13, 8)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (10, BYE, 35, 46, 51, 11), Devin Funchess (67, BYE, 53, 74, 62, 27), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 48, 5, 56), Torrey Smith (19, BYE, 0, 43, 61, X), D.J. Moore (3, BYE, 49, 59, 29, 90)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (28, BYE, 17, 8 ,7, 14), Cam Newton (10, BYE, 8, 9, 7, 10)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (1, BYE, 0, 1, 2, 1), Christian McCaffrey (0, BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1), Greg Olsen (X, BYE, X, 0, 1, 1), Torrey Smith (0, BYE, 0, 2, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (4, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 4), Cam Newton (3, BYE, 0, 1, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (4-43, BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26, 5-65-1, 7-74-1), Donte Jackson (5-43, BYE, 7-117, 1-6, 1-22, 2-13), Captain Munnerlyn (2-32, BYE, 2-38, 3-15, 5-15, 3-28)

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 4, BYE, 6, 5, X), Tarik Cohen (3, 8, BYE, 9, 12, 3), Taylor Gabriel (10, 7, BYE, 5, 4, 6), Trey Burton (5, 4, BYE, 4, 11, 4), Jordan Howard (2, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (5, X, BYE, 4, 7, 7)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (97, 64, BYE, 69, 69, X), Trey Burton (46, 63, BYE, 3, 105, 2), Taylor Gabriel (153, 74, BYE, 90, 31, 91), Anthony Miller (35, X, BYE, 99, 124, 80), Tarik Cohen (0, 51, BYE, 55, 52, 9), Jordan Howard (5, -4, BYE, 3, 5, 2)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (50, 23, BYE, 64, 4, X), Taylor Gabriel (34, 104, BYE, 110, 26, 52), Tarik Cohen (15, 121, BYE, 90, 69, 70), Anthony Miller (35, X, BYE, 29, 35, 37), Jordan Howard (20, 0, BYE, 0, 9, 0), Trey Burton (55, 86, BYE, 23, 126, 18)

Carries: Jordan Howard (24, 11, BYE, 14, 12, 22), Mitchell Trubisky (2, 3, BYE, 8, 6, 6), Tarik Cohen (5, 13, BYE, 5, 6, 5)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (3, 1, BYE, 1, 1, X), Anthony Miller (0, X, BYE, 0, 1, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 2, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Trey Burton (0, 1, BYE, 1, 2, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 2, BYE, 2, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 1, BYE, 3, 3, 4), Tarik Cohen (3, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-28, X, BYE, 0-0, 2-54, 3-32), Kyle Fuller (2-15, 3-15, BYE, 7-147-1, 4-41, 1-29), Bryce Callahan (0-0, 5-45, BYE, 6-40, 4-41-1, 2-23)

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (6, 8, 4, 7, 1, 6), Cole Beasley (3, 5, 5, 3, 11, 8), Allen Hurns (2, 4, 5, 3, 5, 6), Geoff Swaim (0, 7, 5, 3, 2, 3), Michael Gallup (2, 4, 5, 3, 2, 5), Tavon Austin (3, 3, 1, 3, 1, X)

Air Yards: Tavon Austin (91, -3, 34, 76, 5, X), Cole Beasley (28, 37, 46, 15, 79, 72), Allen Hurns (7, 35, 37, 71, 75, 66), Michael Gallup (39, 41, 74, 25, 41, 101), Geoff Swaim (0, 32, 36, -1, 19, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (-6, -1, 30, 5, 1, 18)

Receiving Yards: Ezekiel Elliott (9, 11, 88, 30, 11, 9), Tavon Austin (79, 2, 0, 44, 5, X), Cole Beasley (13, 46, 53, 8, 101, 56), Allen Hurns (9, 22, 30, 3, 0, 74), Geoff Swaim (0, 47, 39, 55, 21, 25), Michael Gallup (5, 17, 45, 6, 27, 81)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 16, 25, 20, 24, 15), Dak Prescott (7, 2, 3, 6, 11, 6)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, X), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 0, 3, 3, 2, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60, 1-17, 1-15), Byron Jones (1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74, 0-0, 1-15), Chidobe Awuzie (5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0, 2-36), Jourdan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 1-45-1, 2-20, 3-21, 1-10)

Observations: Bye.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (7, 4, 9, BYE, 2, 1), Marvin Jones (6, 6, 4, BYE, 4, 10), Theo Riddick (3, 5, 3, BYE, X, X), Kerryon Johnson (3, 1, 2, BYE, 3, 8)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (49, 53, 82, BYE, 16, 7), Marvin Jones (85, 74, 51, BYE, 44, 186), Theo Riddick (-4, -2, 28, BYE, X, X), Kerryon Johnson (-4, -5, -4, -2, BYE, -1)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (53, 74, 98, BYE, 37, 12), Marvin Jones (69, 56, 8, BYE, 29, 117), Kerryon Johnson (1, 15, BYE, 31, -1, 69), Theo Riddick (36, 20, 20, BYE, X, X)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (16, 9, 12, BYE, 19, 8), LeGarrette Blount (16, 7, 12, BYE, 10, 3), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 3, BYE, X, X)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (1, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, BYE, X, X), Kenny Golladay (2, 0, 2, BYE, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 2, 0, BYE, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (4, 0, 4, BYE, 3, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 1, 0, BYE, 6, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, BYE, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2, BYE, 3-37-1, 2-16), Nevin Lawson (0-0, 2-46, 2-27, BYE, 3-39, 1-24-1), Teez Tabor (0-0, 0-0, 1-17, BYE, 5-69-1, 4-97-1)

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (9, 14, 12, 16, BYE, 7), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1, 3, 10, 6, BYE, 5), Jimmy Graham (7, 6, 11, 9, BYE, 4), Randall Cobb (11, X, X, X, BYE, 5), Geronimo Allison (4, 11, X, X, BYE, 1), Jamaal Williams (3, 0, 4, 3, BYE, 1), Aaron Jones (1, 1, 3, 1, BYE, 2), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 5, 1, BYE, 2)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (55, 157, 151, 176, BYE, 112), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 39, 98, 67, BYE, 38), Jimmy Graham (36, 47, 105, 77, BYE, 53), Geronimo Allison (69, 154, X, X, BYE, 7), Randall Cobb (108, X, X, X, BYE, 22), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 5, -4, BYE, 1), Aaron Jones (0, -1, 3, 2, BYE, -3), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 84, 19, BYE, 22)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (52, 81, 140, 132, BYE, 133), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (37, 38, 68, 103, BYE, 45), Geronimo Allison (76, 80, X, X, BYE, 14), Jimmy Graham (45, 21, 76, 104, BYE, 21), Randall Cobb (23, X, X, X, BYE, 40), Jamaal Williams (16, 0, 19, 10, BYE, 0), Aaron Jones (5, 17, 19, 0, BYE, 0), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 89, 19, BYE, 31)

Carries: Aaron Jones (6, 11, 7, 8, BYE, 12), Jamaal Williams (5, 11, 6, 6, BYE, 4)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 1, 2, 4, BYE, 0), Geronimo Allison (1, 0, X, X, BYE, 0), Randall Cobb (2, X, X, X, BYE, 0), Jimmy Graham (1, 2, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 2, 3, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 2, 0, 3, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (X, X, 3-20-1, 1-17, BYE, 3-53), Tramon Williams (2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1, BYE, 2-49-1), Jaire Alexander (1-9, 1-34, X, X, BYE, 4-80), Josh Jackson (2-56, 4-41, 4-99, 0-0, BYE, 0-0)

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (11, 5, 7, 10, 7, 7), Brandin Cooks (8, 8, 0, 6, 5, 8), Cooper Kupp (6, 11, 9, 1, X, X), Todd Gurley (6, 6, 5, 5, 5, 7)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (96, 70, 55, 98, 83, 94), Brandin Cooks (41, 92, 0, 121, 103, 173), Cooper Kupp (39, 74, 114, 0, X, X), Todd Gurley (-1, 3, -11, -1, -10, 36)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (90, 116, 0, 53, 64, 74), Cooper Kupp (71, 162, 90, 0, X, X), Todd Gurley (51, 73, 36, 17, 23, 81), Robert Woods (104, 101, 92, 109, 78, 70)

Carries: Todd Gurley (23, 17, 22, 28, 15, 25)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 2, 1, 0, X, X), Robert Woods (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (1, 3, 2, 3, 2, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 2, 12, 5, 6, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16, 0-0, 7-149), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 3-11, 3-43, 0-0, 2-16-1, 3-13), Troy Hill (0-0, 0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1, 3-29, 3-72-1)

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (19, 12, 10, 15, 10, 7), Stefon Diggs (10, 15, 11, 5, 14, 11), Dalvin Cook (X, 0, X, X, X, X), Laquon Treadwell (4, 7, 4, 4, 3, 5), Kyle Rudolph (6, 6, 5, 4, 4, 7), Latavius Murray (7, 2, 2, 2, 2, 6), Aldrick Robinson (1, 2, 1, 0, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (140, 109, 81, 119, 98, 77), Stefon Diggs (119, 74, 71, 32, 134, 67), Laquon Treadwell (20, 44, 18, 14, 8, 49), Kyle Rudolph (60, 34, 15, 16, 44, 40), Dalvin Cook (X, 0, X, X, X, X), Latavius Murray (2, 5, -5, 4, 2, 13), Aldrick Robinson (7, 33, 4, -3, 79, 12)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (105, 135, 116, 123, 110, 103), Stefon Diggs (17, 123, 91, 33, 34, 119), Dalvin Cook (X, 0, X, X, X, X), Kyle Rudolph (48, 57, 41, 37, 16, 39), Laquon Treadwell (33, 47, 21, 38, 11, 25), Latavius Murray (30, 16, 14, 3, 14, 39), Aldrick Robinson (9, 33, 0, 0, 34, 19)

Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 2, 11, 24, 15, 13), Dalvin Cook (X, 10, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 3, 2, 2, 2, 2), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 2), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 3), Laquon Treadwell (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Aldrick Robinson (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 2), Dalvin Cook (X, 1, X, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (3-32, 3-42, 5-83, 3-23, 1-25, X), Mike Hughes (3-52-1, 7-56, 6-77-1, 1-8, 0-0, 0-0), Trae Waynes (1-6, 3-102-2, X, 2-12, 1-4, 4-37), Mackensie Alexander (2-20, 4-28, 4-61, 7-77, 2-21, 0-0), Holton Hill (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-19, 1-6)

Observations: Even in negative game script, Latavius Murray played 61-of-73 (84%) offensive snaps Sunday. Only Saquon Barkley (50) and James White (46) ran more routes than Murray (36) among all running backs in Week 8, too. Dalvin Cook (hamstring) isn't expected to return this week, notching Murray as an elite RB2 against a Lions run defense that struggled even with NT Damon Harrison on the field for 39 snaps. As Minnesota’s interim starter, Murray's averaged 15.8/80.5/1 and run the fifth-most routes (104) at his position in Minnesota's last four games.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (10, 4, 5, BYE, 9, 6), Alvin Kamara (20, 9, 4, BYE, 2, 8), Ben Watson (6, 3, 4, BYE, 6, 0), Josh Hill (1, 3, 2, BYE, 0, 0), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 2, 3, BYE, 6, 4), Mark Ingram (X, X, 3, BYE, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (65, 26, 42, BYE, 45, 85), Alvin Kamara (30, 7, 3, BYE, -5, -10), Ben Watson (71, 50, 9, BYE, 36, 0), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 21, 42, BYE, 68, 20), Josh Hill (0, 35, -3, BYE, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (X, X, -8, BYE, 9, -2)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (129, 47, 74, BYE, 69, 81), Alvin Kamara (124, 47, 15, BYE, 11, 31), Ben Watson (71, 23, 30, BYE, 43, 0), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 0, 111, BYE, 44, 18), Josh Hill (17, 63, 24, BYE, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (X, X, 20, BYE, 10, 29)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (16, 19, 6, BYE, 17, 13), Mark Ingram (X, X, 16, BYE, 12, 13)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (4, 2, 2, 1, BYE, 2), Alvin Kamara1 (7, 3, 1, BYE, 0, 2), Ben Watson (2, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 1), Josh Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara1 (8, 5, 0, BYE, 5, 3), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, 3, BYE, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (3-38, 5-54, 1-6, BYE, 3-28-1, 4-52), Eli Apple (X, X, X, X, X, 8-79), P.J. Williams (7-136-3, 6-28, 1-24, BYE, 2-25, 8-114-2)

Observations: Mark Ingram dominated New Orleans’ backfield usage in his debut on Monday night in Week 5 for a variety of reasons. Over the last two weeks (post-bye), though, Alvin Kamara’s slightly distanced himself with 77 snaps and 28 routes to Ingram’s 58 and 21. Kamara’s unsurprisingly doubled Ingram in targets (10 to 5) in that span, simultaneously handling 30 carries to the bruiser’s 25, too. The scales are tipping to a 60-40 timeshare in favor of Kamara, as expected. Michael Thomas hasn’t eclipsed 90 receiving yards since Week 3, but will likely garner Marcus Peters’ coverage Sunday. Peters has allowed 7-103-1 > 5-83-3 > 2-16 > 0-0 > 7-149 since being forced to defend opposing teams’ best receiver sans Aqib Talib, making Thomas one of Sunday’s most likely bounceback candidates.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (10, 11, 14, 10, 11, 11), Saquon Barkley (5, 8, 4, 12, 10, 10), Evan Engram (1, X, X, X, 4, 9), Sterling Shepard (7, 10, 7, 7, 8, 8), Wayne Gallman (1, 3, 0, 5, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (74, 79, 196, 68, 150, 131), Sterling Shepard (47, 48, 67, 51, 132, 93), Evan Engram (4, X, X, X, 15, 22), Wayne Gallman (-6, 14, 0, 2, 0, 0), Saquon Barkley (-1, 5, 31, 6, -31, 16)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (109, 60, 131, 44, 143, 136), Sterling Shepard (80, 77, 75, 37, 167, 34), Saquon Barkley (35, 56, 81, 99, 51, 73), Evan Engram (19, X, X, X, 16, 25), Wayne Gallman (0, 17, 0, 25, 0, 0)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (17, 10, 15, 13, 14, 13), Wayne Gallman (6, 2, 0, 4, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (0, 1, 2, 2, 4, 1), Saquon Barkley (1, 2, 1, 3, 0, 2), Evan Engram (0, X, X, X, 2, 1), Sterling Shepard (2, 3, 0, 3, 3, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (4, 3, 1, 1, 3, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (5-62, 5-53, 4-83-2, 4-24-2, 7-113-1, 3-25), B.W. Webb (2-30, 2-30, 2-3, 5-66, 1-36, 1-9), Grant Haley (X, X, X, X, X, 2-16)

Observations: Evan Engram (knee) was unleashed in his second game back, running 50 routes on 62-of-70 (89%) offensive snaps. His nine targets were not only encouraging, but a season-high, as well. As expected, though, the Giants were constantly pummeled up the middle of the field without NT Damon Harrison, allowing 149 rushing yards (5.73 YPC) to Adrian Peterson and Washington’s run-first approach. Their front-seven should be targeted after the bye, starting with Matt Breida and the Niners’ rushing attack in Week 10.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (10, 14, 11, 9, 11, 6), Alshon Jeffery (X, 9, 8, 12, 10, 5), Nelson Agholor (5, 12, 4, 5, 7, 6), Dallas Goedert (7, 2, 2, 1, 5, 1), Corey Clement (4, X, X, 2, 1), Wendell Smallwood (5, 5, 4, 2, 2, 3), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (84, 81, 67, 54, 152, 33), Alshon Jeffery (X, 98, 112, 109, 123, 35), Nelson Agholor (49, 117, 33, 61, 8, 70), Dallas Goedert (51, 4, 11, 5, 29, 23), Wendell Smallwood (23, 3, 22, -3, -5, -9), Corey Clement (23, X, X, -13, -3, -6), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, -4)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (73, 112, 110, 43, 138, 26), Alshon Jeffery (X, 105, 39, 74, 88, 35), Nelson Agholor (24, 22, 45, 91, 20, 49), Corey Clement (19, X, X, X, 16, -1), Dallas Goedert (73, 13, 16, 7, 43, 32), Wendell Smallwood (35, 15, 44, 0, 5, 42), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Wendell Smallwood (10, 5, 3, 18, 9, 8), Josh Adams (6, 0, 1, 0, 4, 9), Corey Clement (16, X, X, 11, 8, 4)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Zach Ertz (2, 2, 1, 4, 1, 1), Dallas Goedert (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Alshon Jeffery (X, 2, 2, 3, 2, 0), Corey Clement (0, X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Corey Clement (4, X, X, 3, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (3, 0, 0, 5, 1, 0), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (4-21, 4-40-1, 5-53, 2-20, X, X), Jalen Mills (3-8, 6-112, 5-109, 1-39, 6-92, 0-0), Ronald Darby (6-65-1, 5-42, 7-39-1, 1-0, 4-40-1, 2-7), Dexter McDougle (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-9, 6-77)

Observations: Wendell Smallwood unsurprisingly led Philadelphia’s backfield with 10 touches on 31 snaps. What was surprising was Josh Adams’ work (18 snaps, 29%) ahead of Corey Clement (13, 21%). Clement’s five touches actually matched his season-low. It’s plausible Darren Sproles returns after the bye and diminishes Clement’s role in this offense completely. Same goes for Jordan Matthews, who’s fully expected to lose his 20.3 routes per game to Golden Tate. Tate was in the slot on only 19.3% of his routes in his final season with the Seahawks, so it’s not a guarantee Philadelphia utilizes him like Detroit did in the slot. If he sticks in the middle of the field, though, Nelson Agholor needs to be downgraded, too. This move ultimately bumps Tate down to a WR3 given the numerous mouths to feed in Philly.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (7, 8, 7, 6, 8, 8), Pierre Garcon (4, 7, 12, 6, 1, X), Matt Breida (4, 3, 3, 1, 0, 0), Kendrick Bourne (2, 4, 7, 3, 1, 10), Trent Taylor (4, 3, 8, X, 3, 2), Kyle Juszczyk (4, 3, 7, 3, 3, 1), Marquise Goodwin (4, 4, X, 5, 5, 4), Alfred Morris (0, 3, 5, 0, 1, 0), Raheem Mostert (1, 0, 1, 0, 4, 1)

Air Yards: George Kittle (51, 62, 21, 8, 73, 29), Marquise Goodwin (65, 16, X, 123, 80, 73), Pierre Garcon (68, 64, 95, 10, 5, X), Kendrick Bourne (21, 23, 21, 18, 28, 84), Trent Taylor (27, 16, 43, X, 21, 25), Kyle Juszczyk (4, 24, 2, 40, 0, 0), Matt Breida (13, 0, -1, 18, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, -18, 6, 2, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (-3, 0, -5, 0, 11, 15)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (79, 125, 83, 30, 98, 57), Marquise Goodwin (30, 24, X, 126, 24, 55), Pierre Garcon (11, 52, 47, 37, 5, X), Kendrick Bourne (27, 34, 33, 22, 0, 71), Kyle Juszczyk (38, 15, 75, 30, 18, 0), Trent Taylor (24, 12, 61, X, 6, 7), Matt Breida (21, 27, 32, 5, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 4, 30, 0, 5, 0), Raheem Mostert (8, 0, -2, 0, 19, 0)

Carries: Matt Breida (10, 9, 8, 14, 5, 16), Alfred Morris (14, 4, 18, 0, 9, 6), Raheem Mostert (1, 0, 5, 12, 7, 2)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, X), George Kittle (0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 1), Trent Taylor (0, 0, 1, X, 1, 0), Matt Breida (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Marquise Goodwin (1, 0, X, 0, 1, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Matt Breida (1, 2, 1, 1, 3, 2), Alfred Morris (1, 1, 3, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (0-0, X, 0-0, 1-10, X, 4-81), Ahkello Witherspoon (2-24, 5-39-1, 3-31, 0-0, 2-42-1, 5-26), K’Waun Williams (1-10, 3-26, 1-20, 1-13, 3-20, 1-11), Jimmie Ward (4-55-2, 2-7, 0-0, 4-122, X, 1-20)

Observations: Matt Breida (ankle) was reportedly “limited” Sunday then out-touched all of Alfred Morris, Raheem Mostert, and Kyle Juszczyk by a combined 16-10. Even ailing, Breida out-snapped Mostert (the team’s supposed No. 2) 31-12. Mostert got two carries. Breida will be a dicey RB3 Thursday against the Raiders given the short turnaround for his ankle and possible surrounding cast. As it stands, preseason stand-up (because he’s a joke) Nick Mullens is on track to start under center for C.J. Beathard (wrist), who missed practice Tuesday. Mullens tossed three picks and lost two fumbles in 93 preseason snaps.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (X, 7, 1, 8, BYE, 3), Tyler Lockett (6, 6, 5, 4, BYE, 2), David Moore (0, 2, 4, 3, BYE, 4), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, X, X, 2), Chris Carson (2, X, 1, 0, BYE, 2), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Mike Davis (1, 4, 2, 3, BYE, 1)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (134, 55, 39, 101, 4, BYE, 31), Doug Baldwin (X, X, 66, 1, 126, BYE, 23), David Moore (0, 0, 15, 33, 72, BYE, 86), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, X, X, 23), Rashaad Penny (5, 0, 0, 0, -4, BYE, 0), Chris Carson (2, -2, X, 1, 0, BYE, 12), Mike Davis (-6, 1, -6, 0, 3, BYE, 2)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (77, 53, 98, 13, BYE, 34), Doug Baldwin (X, 41, 1, 91, BYE, 26), David Moore (0, 39, 38, 47, BYE, 97), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, X, X, 54), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 0, 27, BYE, 0), Chris Carson (22, X, 11, 0, BYE, 19), Mike Davis (7, 23, 7, 5, BYE, 2)

Carries: Chris Carson (32, X, 19, 14, BYE, 25), Mike Davis (0, 21, 12, 6, BYE, 10), Rashaad Penny (3, 9, 0, 9, BYE, 0), Russell Wilson (2, 4, 0, 6, BYE, 2)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 3, BYE, 0), Doug Baldwin (X, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 1), David Moore (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Chris Carson (0, X, 1, 0, BYE, 1), Ed Dickson (X, X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (3, X, 1, 4, BYE, 4), Mike Davis (0, 5, 3, 0, BYE, 2), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (4-58, 2-7, 0-0, 2-5, BYE, 5-57), Shaquill Griffin (2-20, 3-48, 6-107, 2-8, BYE, 2-19), Justin Coleman (2-15, 2-14, 6-70-1, 7-42, BYE, 5-45)

Observations: Chris Carson worked primarily as the Hawks’ lead back Sunday, handling a whopping 27 touches on 42 snaps. Since he returned from injury in Week 5, Carson’s quietly out-snapped (104-69) and out-carried (61-32) Mike Davis by a wide margin in Seattle’s last three games. Rashaad Penny, on the other hand, was basically drafted at No. 27 overall because the Seahawks had an extra locker to fill. The rookie didn’t play a single snap on Sunday. Ed Dickson (2/54/1) played only 20 snaps but immediately gave Russell Wilson an option the team hadn’t had since WIll Dissly played. Dickson’s already a low-end TE1 moving forward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (11, 9, BYE, 5, 11, 13), Chris Godwin (10, 2, BYE, 9, 6, 7), DeSean Jackson (5, 8, BYE, 9, 5, 8), Adam Humphries (5, 7, BYE, 4, 8, 10), O.J. Howard (8, 3, BYE, 4, 9, 4), Cameron Brate (4, 4, BYE, 1, 4, 2), Peyton Barber (2, 2, BYE, 4, 2, 0), Ronald Jones (X, 2, BYE, 3, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (234, 88, BYE, 64, 168, 212), DeSean Jackson (49, 81, BYE, 180, 78, 183), Chris Godwin (90, 73, BYE, 100, 56, 88), O.J. Howard (75, 36, BYE, 43, 100, 54), Adam Humphries (27, 0, BYE, 44, 96, 85), Cameron Brate (39, 12, BYE, 14, 30, 20), Peyton Barber (9, 0, BYE, 8, 5, 0), Ronald Jones (X, -7, BYE, 0, 3, -5)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (137, 59, BYE, 58, 107, 179), DeSean Jackson (37, 112, BYE, 77, 25, 68), O.J. Howard (72, 0, BYE, 62, 67, 68), Chris Godwin (74, 22, BYE, 56, 59, 32), Adam Humphries (30, 36, BYE, 82, 37, 76), Peyton Barber (0, 6, BYE, 24, 0, 0), Cameron Brate (34, 29, BYE, 15, 23, 13), Ronald Jones (X, -1, BYE, 16, 15, 4)

Carries: Peyton Barber (8, 7, BYE, 13, 11, 19), Ronald Jones (X, 10, BYE, 1, 6, 2)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (5, 0, BYE, 2, 0, 1), Mike Evans (1, 0, BYE, 1, 1, 4), Cameron Brate (1, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (1, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (1, 0, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Adam Humphries (1, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 2), Ronald Jones (X, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 1, BYE, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (1, 1, BYE, 4, 0, 1), Ronald Jones (X, 1, BYE, 0, 4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (4-31, 0-0, BYE, 0-0, 1-6, 2-32), M.J. Stewart (5-38, 5-102-3, BYE, 2-46-1, 4-24, 5-77), Brent Grimes (5-101-1, 2-15, BYE, 6-80, 2-26, 2-19)

Observations: Ronald Jones (hamstring) exited mid-second quarter and will reportedly miss “a few weeks.” Peyton Barber got 19-of-22 backfield touches on 43 snaps. With Ryan Fitzpatrick back under center, reminder Barber’s production was solely touchdown-dependent in Tampa Bay’s first three games since the Bucs had no interest in checking down. He still averaged 14.3 carries in those outings, but rushed for a total of 124 yards (2.88 YPC). Chris Godwin quietly played a season-high 71.6% of snaps Sunday, and again becomes an intriguing FLEX play hauling in passes from Fitzmagic. Godwin recorded six red zone targets, including five inside the 10-yard line, in three games with Fitzpatrick, whereas he’s seen just one target inside the 10 since Jameis Winston took over. Godwin (24) was also second on the team in looks from Fitzpatrick, trailing only Mike Evans (37).

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (2, BYE, 8, X, X, 3), Paul Richardson (2, BYE, 5, 5, X, 5), Jordan Reed (7, BYE, 2, 9, 4, 12), Jamison Crowder (4, BYE, 8, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (0, BYE, 3, 1, 2, 1), Josh Doctson (3, BYE, X, 6, 6, 5)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (70, BYE, 59, 39, X, 93), Jordan Reed (60, BYE, 40, 55, 37, 71), Josh Doctson (35, BYE, X, 79, 131, 35), Jamison Crowder (16, BYE, 102, X, X, X), Chris Thompson (-7, BYE, 12, X, X, 4), Adrian Peterson (0, BYE, 6, 1, 1, 2)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (0, BYE, 45, X, X, 9), Jordan Reed (65, BYE, 21, 36, 43, 38), Adrian Peterson (0, BYE, 36, 0, 8, 7), Paul Richardson (46, BYE, 50, 31, X, 34), Josh Doctson (0, BYE, X, 20, 42, 49), Jamison Crowder (39, BYE, 55, X, X, X)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (19, BYE, 4, 17, 24, 26), Alex Smith (7, BYE, 2, 6, 4, 3), Chris Thompson (6, BYE, 8, X, X, 3)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (0, BYE, 1, X, X, 0), Jordan Reed (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jamison Crowder (2, BYE, 1, X, X, X), Josh Doctson (1, BYE, X, 1, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (0, BYE, 0, 1, X, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (4, BYE, 1, 4, 2, 2), Chris Thompson (1, BYE, 1, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (4-37, BYE, 2-63-2, 4-44, 5-63, 3-26), Greg Stroman (X, BYE, 2-43-1, X, 4-69-1, 4-78), Fabian Moreau (3-14, BYE, 4-32, 3-32, 3-45, 4-39)

Observations: As noted in this space last week, Jordan Reed’s on-field usage has skyrocketed of late. Even in a script that allowed Adrian Peterson to manhandle 24-plus carries for the second straight game, Reed saw 12 targets and a 38% target share, both season-highs. He’s now run a route on 51 of Alex Smith's 62 dropbacks the past two weeks. Hang tight. It’s coming.