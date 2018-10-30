Week 8: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Observations: Even with Carlos Hyde active, T.J. Yeldon started and played 37 snaps to Hyde’s 28. The latter out-carried Yeldon 6-2 on the day but was eventually game-scripted off the field. Both project for diminishing roles behind Leonard Fournette after the bye. The Jaguars’ receiver usage will also be worth monitoring post-bye, as Keelan Cole was replaced by rookie D.J. Chark following his second lost fumble of the year. Chark (4/41) saw just five targets on the day, but notably worked in three-wide sets and ran the third-most routes (41) behind Dede Westbrook (49) and Donte Moncrief (47). Cole finished with 10 routes on 15 snaps.

Observations: Eric Ebron had buoyed Jack Doyle ’s (hip) absence the past five games into elite tight end usage and an ensuing top-three ranking on the year. With Doyle back in the lineup Sunday, though, Ebron’s previous averages of 10 targets and 37.8 routes plummeted to three and 10. Ebron was inevitably in on just 18% of the Colts’ offensive snaps, too, whereas he was previously playing 75% as the team’s interim starter. With Doyle (6/70/1 Sunday) presumably healthy, Ebron need be downgraded to a boom-bust touchdown-dependent TE1 (as opposed to one guaranteed volume). In his last two games, Marlon Mack ranks second among all running backs in carries (44) and fantasy points (59), trailing only Adrian Peterson (50 carries) and Todd Gurley (62 points) in those respective categories. Only one week after posting career-highs in snap rate (56%) and touches (21) against the Bills, Mack outdid himself with career-highs (again) in snap rate (62.8%), carries (25), and total touches (27) versus the Raiders. Running behind an O-line currently ranked top-five in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards metric, Mack’s arguably a borderline RB1 (barring continued injuries) the rest of the way.

Observations: Prior to Houston’s last two games, Lamar Miller was strictly a usage-based RB1 that hadn’t eclipsed 70 yards since Week 2. In his last two, though, he’s handled 40 backfield carries for 233 yards (5.82 YPC) on 63% of Houston’s snaps. His on-field reps likely would have increased had the Texans not led 42-23 late in the fourth quarter Thursday, allowing Alfred Blue to close the game with eight touches on the team’s throwaway drive. Miller’s admittedly benefitted from Houston’s protective approach of late, scaling back Deshaun Watson ’s pass attempts to 25 > 24 > 20 over the last three games to ensure his lungs don’t cave in, but Warren Sharp’s dynamic Strength of Schedule fortuitously indicates Houston faces an easier slate of run defenses to close the year. With no reported return date set for D’Onta Foreman (Achilles’, PUP) yet, Miller’s worth acquiring at cost with the outlook he reaches his ceiling more frequently during the latter half of the season. Raymond Summerlin also explained why you should target rookie Keke Coutee off waivers with Will Fuller (torn ACL) now out for the year.

Observations: Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker worked as Denver’s only two backs sans Royce Freeman (ankle). Lindsay was taken off special teams with the sole purpose of handling more backfield work, and he did so to the tune of 21 touches on 41 (56%) snaps. Booker got 13 touches on 32 (44%) snaps, totaling 18 routes to Lindsay’s 17, as well. Booker admittedly looked spry and did just enough to warrant deep-league PPR FLEX appeal if Freeman remains out, but this is obviously Lindsay’s job to keep. With the trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, owners would also be wise to stash rookie Courtland Sutton where that’s actually still possible. He’s consistently worked ahead of Demaryius Thomas recently but will get the full WR1 treatment if Thomas is expectedly shipped.

Observations: David Njoku ’s zero targets took the cake as Sunday’s most stunning usage note. He was in on 53-of-64 snaps for Cleveland, but inexplicably failed to see a single look. What’s more is that Duke Johnson ’s role has somehow stayed complacent since the Carlos Hyde deal, hitting rock-bottom as he matched his season-low in touches (4) Sunday. Duke’s averaged only 4.5 touches on 43.7% of snaps in two games behind rookie Nick Chubb . If you haven’t dropped him yet, Johnson is worth holding onto for one more week if only to see if his usage increases with new OC Freddie Kitchens at the helm.

Observations: More than anything, this space has become a weekly support group for everyone still trotting out C.J. Uzomah on Sundays. Elite usage was again there as he played 65-of-66 snaps and ran a route on 31 of Andy Dalton ’s 38 dropbacks, but Uzomah saw just four targets and unfortunately hauled in none of them. You’re not going to find a more aggravating TE1 who’s on the field more, as proven by his top-five mark in routes run (126) the past four weeks.

Observations: Monday night was only the third time LeSean McCoy ’s logged a sub-70% snap rate this season, and it coincidently came only 24 hours after he was cleared from the league’s concussion protocol. In those three games, though, he’s averaged 21 touches and ranked top-five among 54 qualifiers with at least 20 routes run in PFF’s telling Yards Per Route Run (2.25) stat. Rather than reacting weekly to Buffalo’s foreseeable game script, it’s best to keep McCoy slotted as an RB3/FLEX if removed from the team’s injury report.

Observations: Javorius Allen has strictly morphed into a receiving back over Baltimore’s last three games, averaging 18 routes and 5.3 targets per in that stint. As shown above, he’s handled a lowly total of four carries in that stretch. Alex Collins ’ role on early-downs and near the goal line has stayed constant, but both backs have been rendered to a singular role since UDFA Gus Edwards was promoted in Week 6. Edwards’ presence hasn’t been too significant, playing only 15 snaps in the last two games, but it’s been just enough to matter since this backfield was already an even split. Collins is still the back to chase, especially since the Ravens are projected to face three rush defenses (at Falcons, at Chiefs, at Chargers) ranked in the bottom-third of Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric during the fantasy playoffs.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (10, 8, 12, 9, 9, 5), John Brown (9, 7, 14, 3, 7, 7), Willie Snead (5, 7, 7, 10, 7, 11), Javorius Allen (7, 4, 2, 8, 3, 5), Alex Collins (4, 1, 4, 0, 4, 2)

Air Yards: John Brown (189, 205, 209, 53, 90, 108), Michael Crabtree (99, 71, 84, 142, 121, 104), Willie Snead (27, 52, 59, 123, 57, 96), Javorius Allen (4, 4, 1, -5, -5, 38), Alex Collins (1, 2, 8, 0, 7, 3)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (86, 116, 58, 28, 134, 28), Michael Crabtree (61, 29, 66, 93, 66, 31), Willie Snead (39, 56, 55, 60, 23, 54), Javorius Allen (36, 19, 17, 44, 18, 18), Alex Collins (6, 3, 7, 0, 10, 14)

Carries: Alex Collins (18, 11, 12, 19, 11, 11), Javorius Allen (6, 10, 8, 1, 3, 0), Lamar Jackson (0, 4, 3, 1, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (1, 2, 0, 3, 1, 2), Lamar Jackson (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (2, 4, 2, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (7-88, 2-16, 3-56, 1-17, 2-12, 1-19), Tavon Young (1-9, 2-39, 3-58, 1-18, 2-9, 1- -2), Jimmy Smith (X, X, 0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1, 5-58)

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 6, 5, 6, 5, 7), Zay Jones (1, 7, 4, 8, 5, 8), LeSean McCoy (X, 6, 3, 5, 0, 8), Andre Holmes (4, 3, 2, 2, 2, 3), Charles Clay (3, 6, 1, 5, 5, 6), Chris Ivory (4, 0, 0, 1, 6, 2)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (50, 97, 88, 89, 81, 131), Zay Jones (11, 77, 49, 78, 34, 81), Andre Holmes (29, 16, 45, 42, 33, 62), Charles Clay (-1, 24, 10, 14, 41, 70), LeSean McCoy (X, -3, -6, 4, 0, 24), Chris Ivory (10, 0, 0, -1, 4, -3)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (17, 38, 20, 35, 27, 55), Andre Holmes (29, 8, 0, 20, 13, 45), Kelvin Benjamin (29, 34, 11, 43, 71, 45), Charles Clay (18, 40, 12, 20, 14, 36), LeSean McCoy (X, 13, 23, 21, 0, 82), Chris Ivory (70, 0, 0, 4, 21, 11)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (X, 5, 24, 16, 2, 12), Josh Allen (10, 5, 4, 4, X, X), Chris Ivory (20, 6, 14, 6, 16, 6)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 1, 1, 3, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (4, 0, 2, 1, X, X), LeSean McCoy (X, 0, 3, 3, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (3-15, 5-89, 0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8, Not Available), Phillip Gaines (X, X, 1-23, 3-33, 0-0, Not Available), Ryan Lewis (3-24, 7-111, 3-43, 0-0, 0-0, Not Available), Taron Johnson (0-0, 3-25, 3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1, Not Available)

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (9, 8, 8, 10, 12, 14, 7), Tyler Boyd (7, 15, 7, 9, 4, 10), Joe Mixon (X, X, 4, 7, 5, 4), Giovani Bernard (9, 4, X, X, X, X), John Ross (7, 2, X, X, 1, X), C.J. Uzomah (2, 1, 2, 7, 2, 4)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (72, 146, 123, 135, 158, 125), Tyler Boyd (113, 56, 87, 67, 28, 82), John Ross (109, 44, X, X, 47, X), C.J. Uzomah (14, 6, 0, 68, 12, 31), Giovani Bernard (9, -14, X, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (X, X, 18, 38, -21, 2)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (69, 58, 78, 112, 85, 117), Joe Mixon (X, X, 22, 20, 1, 15), Tyler Boyd (132, 100, 44, 62, 27, 138, 76), Giovani Bernard (25, 27, X, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (19, 0, 43, 54, 13, 0), John Ross (16, 52, X, X, 0, X)

Carries: Joe Mixon (X, X, 22, 11, 13, 21), Giovani Bernard (12, 15, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (2, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1), John Ross (1, 0, X, X, 0, X), Joe Mixon (X, X, 1, 0, 1, 1), Tyler Boyd (1, 3, 0, 2, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, X, X, X, X)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (X, X, 2, 2, 1, 3), Giovani Bernard (3, 2, X, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17, 0-0, 1-9, 4-119-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0, 2-52, 2-63, 5-67), Darqueze Dennard (2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37, 4-67, X, X), Darius Phillips (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-1, 3-22, 7-68)

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (15, 10, 10, 9, 15, 12), David Njoku (2, 7, 11, 12, 6, 0), Rashard Higgins (3, 5, 4, X, X, X), Duke Johnson (2, 6, 1, 5, 4, 3), Antonio Callaway (10, 9, 5, 10, 2, 6), Damion Ratley (0, X, X, 8, 3, 4), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (127, 83, 99, 69, 185, 100), David Njoku (23, 51, 87, 63, 56, 0), Rashard Higgins (34, 61, 75, X, X, X), Antonio Callaway (185, 138, 55, 130, 21, 33), Duke Johnson (5, 53, 9, 40, 5, -5), Damion Ratley (0, X, X, 108, 13, 68), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 14, 10)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (103, 34, 69, 11, 97, 39), Rashard Higgins (32, 61, 66, X, X, X), Antonio Callaway (20, 54, 22, 9, 14, 36), David Njoku (36, 52, 69, 55, 52, 0), Duke Johnson (24, 45, 7, 73, 23, 16), Damion Ratley (0, X, X, 82, 23, 21), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 10)

Carries: Nick Chubb (2, 3, 3, 3, 18, 18), Duke Johnson (2, 2, 5, 2, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (3, 2, 1, 2, 4, 2), Antonio Callaway (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 1, X, X, X), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Damion Ratley (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (2-9, 1-28, 5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36, 5-37-1), T.J. Carrie (4-31, 3-41, 6-62, 5-51, 3-28, 5-58, 4-37), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 3-42, 5-51, 1-44, X, X)

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (8, 7, 14, 10, 7, 4), Demaryius Thomas (5, 7, 6, 4, 6, 7), Courtland Sutton (3, 6, 6, 4, 3, 4), Phillip Lindsay (2, 2, 4, 7, 1, 3), Jeff Heuerman (4, 7, 4, 6, X, 5), Devontae Booker (7, 2, 6, 3, 1, 4), Royce Freeman (1, 0, 4, 0, 0, X)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (35, 58, 99, 70, 106, 52), Demaryius Thomas (54, 49, 124, 64, 41, 90), Courtland Sutton (38, 92, 44, 17, 72, 78), Jeff Heuerman (12, 52, 15, 43, X, 62), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, -3, 1, -6, -11), Royce Freeman (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), Devontae Booker (30, -4, 3, 6, -2, -3)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (96, 38, 45, 72, 115, 102, 57), Demaryius Thomas (63, 24, 105, 57, 42, 30), Courtland Sutton (37, 51, 18, 58, 28, 78), Phillip Lindsay (0, 10, 20, 48, 6, 17), Jeff Heuerman (7, 57, 18, 23, X, 4), Devontae Booker (34, 9, 59, 14, -1, 23), Royce Freeman (5, 0, 16, 0, 0, X)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (4, 12, 12, 4, 14, 18), Royce Freeman (13, 8, 5, 9, 13, X), Devontae Booker (5, 1, 0, 2, 0, 9)

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 3, 1, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Jeff Heuerman (2, 1, 1, 3, X, 4), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 3, 3, 1, 2, 2), Royce Freeman (3, 2, 0, 1, 1, X), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 6-47, 1-12, 2-25, 5-44, 1-6), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45, 3-17, 7-111-1), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-12, 0-0, X, X, X), Tramaine Brock (1-1, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-21, 0-0)

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (10, 12, 13, 6, 8, 7), Will Fuller (11, 5, 3, 3, 6, 6), Ryan Griffin (4, 1, 9, 5, X, X), Lamar Miller (6, 0, 0, 3, 3, 2), Keke Coutee (X, 15, 7, 5, 3, X), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 3, 8, 3, 0)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (116, 182, 201, 56, 93, 74), Will Fuller (185, 33, 8, 77, 104, 83), Ryan Griffin (48, 1, 61, 39, X, X), Lamar Miller (35, 0, 0, 17, -11, 3), Keke Coutee (X, 51, 60, 27, 12, X), Alfred Blue (1, 3, 8, 23, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (86, 169, 151, 63, 50, 82), Will Fuller (101, 49, 15, 33, 68, 124), Ryan Griffin (44, 12, 65, 0, X, X), Lamar Miller (41, 0, 0, 25, -1, 0), Keke Coutee (X, 109, 51, 33, 3, X), Alfred Blue (0, 4, 0, 73, 17, 0)

Carries: Lamar Miller (10, 14, 0, 15, 22, 18), Deshaun Watson (5, 6, 10, 2, 7, 1), Alfred Blue (4, 13, 20, 7, 8, 15)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 2), Will Fuller (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 4, 1, X, X), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, 1, 1, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 4, 0, 1, 2, 4), Deshaun Watson (2, 1, 5, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 4, 1, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (4-53, 9-155, 1-8, 4-51, 6-52, 0-0), Kareem Jackson (1-30, 1-13, 1-11, 2-15, 6-51, 5-61), Aaron Colvin (5-57, 10-111, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0), Shareece Wright (2-27, 7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1, X, X)

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (11, 10, 15, 7, 7, 3), Chester Rogers (4, 11, 11, 10, 4, 0), T.Y. Hilton (10, 6, X, X, 4, 5), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 7), Ryan Grant (4, 7, 9, 5, X, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 11, 9, 3, 2, 2), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 2, 3, 4), Zach Pascal (2, 10, 7, 7, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (102, 79, 137, 105, 59, 26), Chester Rogers (23, 66, 100, 64, 25, 0), T.Y. Hilton (75, 114, X, X, 24, 55), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 43), Ryan Grant (36, 60, 92, 44, X, X), Nyheim Hines (-6, 41, 14, 6, -3, -1), Jordan Wilkins (-4, -5, 1, 0, -3, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, -4, -8, 2), Zach Pascal (2, 119, 69, 87, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (33, 40, 105, 71, 31, 37), Chester Rogers (14, 85, 66, 55, 40, 0), T.Y. Hilton (50, 115, X, X, 25, 34), Ryan Grant (35, 64, 58, 24, X, X), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 70), Nyheim Hines (25, 63, 45, 21, -5, 7), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 9, 0, 8, 0), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 4, 33, 17), Zach Pascal (3, 56, 12, 35, 0, -4)

Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 12, 19, 25), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 15, 3, 5, 11), Jordan Wilkins (6, 8, 6, 0, 6, 2)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (4, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1), Chester Rogers (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), T.Y. Hilton (1, 2, 0, X, X, 2, 3), Jack Doyle (X, X, X, X, X, 1), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (2, 0, 1, 0, X, X), Zach Pascal (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, X, X, 3, 5, 5), Nyheim Hines (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 5), Jordan Wilkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (4-52-1, 7-77, X, 4-74-1, 1-13, 1-31-1), Kenny Moore II (3-17, 2-21, 0-0, 4-43, 5-52, 2-17-1), Pierre Desir (2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1, 6-70, 1-14, 3-39)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 13, 5, 5, 4, 6), Donte Moncrief (3, 5, 15, 3, 10, 7), Keelan Cole (9, 3, 10, 5, 7, 3), T.J. Yeldon (7, 3, 10, 5, 7, 9), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 1, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (1, 3, 6, 4, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 2), D.J. Chark (1, 1, 4, 1, 7, 5)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (31, 46, 186, 49, 64, 90), Keelan Cole (56, 8, 113, 49, 72, 22), Dede Westbrook (27, 53, 50, 63, 13, 31), T.J. Yeldon (11, -3, 29, -5, 6, -1), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 1, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (-6, 5, 58, 55, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 4), D.J. Chark (4, 0, 86, 28, 51, 30)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (40, 15, 70, 41, 21, 18), Dede Westbrook (31, 130, 55, 38, 17, 31), Donte Moncrief (16, 109, 76, 0, 76, 54), T.J. Yeldon (46, 48, 69, 29, 40, 83), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 5, X, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (0, 28, 27, 29, X, X), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 6, 68, 0, 31, 41)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (7, 18, 10, 8, 12, 2), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 11, X, X, X), Blake Bortles (5, 3, 4, 4, 6, 8), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 6)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), D.J. Chark (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (X, X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 1), Leonard Fournette (X, X, 2, X, X, X), Blake Bortles (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (1-6, 2-15, 3-59, 1-1, 3-50-1, 3-31), D.J. Hayden (X, X, X, X, X, X), A.J. Bouye (5-58, 1-6, 4-32, 5-63, 6-68, X), Tyler Patmon (1-7, 5-49, 3-49, 2-17, 1-3, X)

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (5, 13, 7, 12, 10, 4), Travis Kelce (10, 12, 8, 9, 5, 10), Sammy Watkins (8, 1, 8, 4, 7, 9), Kareem Hunt (1, 4, 2, 6, 6, 6), Spencer Ware (3, 0, 1, 3, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (129, 91, 108, 177, 125, 44), Travis Kelce (89, 78, 111, 69, 30, 99), Sammy Watkins (63, 9, 39, 22, 137, 87), Spencer Ware (34, 0, 0, 1, 14, 0), Kareem Hunt (2, 1, -1, 35, 6, 10)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (51, 54, 61, 142, 68, 70), Sammy Watkins (55, 0, 78, 18, 74, 107), Travis Kelce (114, 78, 100, 61, 95, 79), Kareem Hunt (0, 54, 7, 105, 55, 36), Spencer Ware (29, 0, 13, 9, 30, 0)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (18, 19, 22, 10, 15, 16), Patrick Mahomes (5, 3, 4, 2, 4, 2), Spencer Ware (1, 2, 1, 2, 8, 0)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (0, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (2, 1, 2, 1, 1, 2), Tyreek Hill (0, 2, 1, 2, 2, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 1), Spencer Ware (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (3, 5, 1, 3, 2, 2), Patrick Mahomes (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 1, 1, 4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (3-44-1, 1-9, 4-102, 3-37, 2-33, 2-57), Orlando Scandrick (3-25, 4-33, 5-68, 5-42, 6-69, 0-0), Kendall Fuller (1-5, 6-72, 6-108, 3-66-1, 2-39, 5-54)

Observations: Sammy Watkins’ projectable 8/107/2 one week after posting a team-high 137 air yards stole headlines, but Spencer Ware’s lack of involvement shouldn’t go unnoticed. Ware’s not a player that typically garners discussion, but he had previously been used over Kareem Hunt in Kansas City’s two-minute drill and some third downs. Ware got nine snaps on Sunday, which allowed Hunt to finish with a season-high 27 routes run. If he’s suddenly sticking over Ware in hurry-up situations, Hunt’s ceiling becomes even higher than initially thought.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (8, 4, 10, 4, 4, X), Keenan Allen (9, 7, 10, 9, 6, 5), Mike Williams (2, 7, 3, 4, 4, 3), Austin Ekeler (3, 3, 3, 3, 0, 7), Tyrell Williams (3, 3, 5, 3, 4, 4), Travis Benjamin (X, X, 1, X, X, 1), Antonio Gates (1, 5, 5, 2, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (41, 68, 77, 54, 42, 47), Mike Williams (27, 121, 65, 77, 37, 60), Tyrell Williams (17, 34, 36, 47, 129, 77), Travis Benjamin (X, X, -7, X, X, 13), Austin Ekeler (-9, -2, 22, -7, 0, -11), Antonio Gates (5, 45, 36, 14, 12, 16), Melvin Gordon (1, -5, 19, 2, -1, X)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (69, 44, 63, 90, 62, 72), Melvin Gordon (38, 4, 55, 62, 18, X), Austin Ekeler (21, 24, 31, 44, 0, 26), Mike Williams (27, 81, 15, 45, 4, 55), Antonio Gates (0, 45, 27, 19, 5, 11), Tyrell Williams (48, 22, 48, 66, 118, 118), Travis Benjamin (X, X, 2, X, X, 13)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (9, 15, 15, 19, 18, X), Austin Ekeler (11, 4, 8, 6, 7, 12)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (3, 0, 5, 0, 1, X), Austin Ekeler (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keenan Allen (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 3), Antonio Gates (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (3, 3, 2, 3, 4, X), Austin Ekeler (0, 3, 1, 2, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (2-13, 7-78, 3-16, 2-9-1, 5-40, 5-40), Trevor Williams (1-3, 3-71-1, 5-59, 4-65, 5-75-1, 2-26), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-73, 4-46-1, 3-29-1, 1-10, 2-9, 1-5)

Observations: Bye.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (5, 6, 5, 2, 3, X), Kenyan Drake (4, 2, 11, 6, 8, 2), Albert Wilson (2, 6, 6, 9, 3, X), Jakeem Grant (3, 2, 1, 4, 2, 8), Danny Amendola (3, 3, 4, 11, 7, 6), Mike Gesicki (3, 2, 5, 2, 3, 5), Frank Gore (0, 3, 0, 1, 1, 2), DeVante Parker (3, X, X, 1, X, 9), Nick O’Leary (X, X, 0, 4, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (104, 125, 114, 60, 55, X), Jakeem Grant (16, 1, 5, 22, 31, 48), Danny Amendola (33, 8, 24, 57, 72, 74), Albert Wilson (13, 82, 5, 54, 21, X), DeVante Parker (74, X, X, 41, X, 136), Mike Gesicki (19, 12, 53, 14, 20, 42), Kenyan Drake (-6, 5, 13, 2, 75, 26), Frank Gore (0, 5, 0, -1, 4, -3), Nick O’Leary (X, X, 0, 6, 24, 22)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (61, 40, 17, 35, 5, X), Jakeem Grant (70, 17, 0, 32, 32, 36), Albert Wilson (74, 19, 43, 155, 32, X), Danny Amendola (42, 21, 30, 59, 84, 43), DeVante Parker (40, X, X, 0, X, 134), Kenyan Drake (7, 13, 69, 21, 15, 37), Frank Gore (0, 16, 0, 18, 4, 5), Mike Gesicki (31, 9, 26, 11, 44, 14), Nick O’Leary (X, X, 0, 49, 23, 0)

Carries: Frank Gore (6, 11, 12, 15, 10, 12), Kenyan Drake (5, 3, 6, 13, 6, 12)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), Kenny Stills (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, X), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Jakeem Grant (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 2, 0, 3, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (1-0, 1-4, 5-56, 0-0, 1-5, 1-6), Bobby McCain (6-119, 1-13, X, X, 4-41, 4-57-1), Xavien Howard (2-69, 3-73-2, 3-49, 2-4, 3-32, 3-23-1), Torry McTyer (3-34, 0-0, 0-0, 5-126-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Observations: Thin at receiver without Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip, injured reserve) Thursday, DeVante Parker was thrust into the lineup and got a season-high nine targets (and 6/134) on 100% of Miami’s offensive snaps. Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, and Parker were the only wideouts to run even a single route for the Dolphins, too. Stills isn’t expected to miss an extended period, but if he’s out again Sunday, note that Amendola has the easier matchup in the slot opposite Buster Skrine/Parry Nickerson/Darry Roberts. He’s still only topped 90 yards once since 2016. If Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) suits up, though, it’s likely Kenyan Drake who’ll continue to benefit as a receiver. Drake was Tannehill’s favorite target prior to injury, seeing a team-high 25 targets in their stint together, and has quietly run the sixth-most routes (101) among all running backs over the last four games.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (3, 10, 14, 7, 10, 13), Rob Gronkowski (5, 7, 7, 4, X, 8), Chris Hogan (4, 1, 4, 4, 7, 2), Sony Michel (3, 0, 1, 1, 1, X), Josh Gordon (X, 2, 4, 9, 7, 6), Julian Edelman (X, X, 9, 7, 8, 10)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (43, 8, 36, 70, 40, 34), Rob Gronkowski (76, 82, 70, 56, X, 121), James White (14, 28, 64, 41, 22, 23), Sony Michel (47, 0, -4, 2, 0, X), Josh Gordon (X, 17, 71, 90, 96, 84), Julian Edelman (X, X, 43, 68, 53, 80)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (51, 44, 75, 97, X, 43), James White (14, 68, 77, 53, 57, 79), Chris Hogan (31, 25, 34, 78, 63, 49), Sony Michel (-1, 0, 12, 0, 13, X), Josh Gordon (X, 32, 50, 42, 100, 42), Julian Edelman (X, X, 57, 54, 36, 104)

Carries: Sony Michel (14, 25, 18, 24, 4, X), James White (4, 8, 2, 6, 11, 8)

RZ Targets: James White (1, 2, 4, 0, 2, 1), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 1, 0, 0, X, 1), Josh Gordon (X, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Julian Edelman (X, X, 1, 3, 3, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (3, 6, 4, 4, 0, X), James White (0, 3, 2, 1, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (2-37-2, 2-13, 1-12, 2-18, 1-8, Not Available), Eric Rowe (X, X, X, X, 1-16, Not Available), Jonathan Jones (4-63, 6-33, 6-54, 1-6, 5-67-1, Not Available), Jason McCourty (4-21, 2-20, 4-44, 5-112-1, 3-73, Not Available)

Observations: Josh Gordon was reportedly expected to miss a quarter for disciplinary reasons, so of course he started and played on 64-of-76 (84%) offensive snaps. The most encouraging takeaway was still Rob Gronkowski’s downfield usage, which resulted in the hobbled tight end accruing the most air yards at his position in Week 8. His 35% share of the team’s air yards was also a season-high. If there were ever a time to buy him low, it’s obviously after an eight-target outing in which he was peppered downfield but mustered just 43 yards. With only two active running backs, Kenjon Barner’s 10 carries from last week quickly became a thing of the past and were replaced by WR Cordarrelle Patterson’s 10 carries. (Yes, you read that correctly.) If Sony Michel misses any further action, it’s clearly James White-or-bust when pinpointing a Patriots back to target.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (8, 8, 5, 1, X, X), Robby Anderson (4, 6, 5, 5, 10, X), Isaiah Crowell (3, 1, 1, 2, 3, 1), Jermaine Kearse (6, 5, 4, 10, 2, 10), Chris Herndon (2, 1, 0, 2, 7, 2), Trenton Cannon (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 4), Deontay Burnett (X, X, X, X, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (20, 44, 51, -1, X, X), Robby Anderson (48, 62, 93, 77, 66, X), Isaiah Crowell (-5, 4, 1, 2, -3, 1), Jermaine Kearse (48, 88, 48, 49, 24, 88), Chris Herndon (-9, 17, 0, 41, 75, 25), Trenton Cannon (0, 0, 0, 0, 32, 24), Deontay Burnett (X, X, X, X, 7, 51)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (57, 66, 0, 9, X, X), Robby Anderson (22, 18, 123, 39, 44, X), Isaiah Crowell (17, 3, 12, 12, 21, 13), Jermaine Kearse (35, 23, 14, 94, 0, 30), Chris Herndon (-1, 18, 0, 56, 42, 16), Trenton Cannon (0, 0, 0, 0, 69, 12), Deontay Burnett (X, X, X, X, 9, 61)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (16, 4, 15, 13, 11, 13), Trenton Cannon (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 6)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (0, 2, 1, 0, X, X), Jermaine Kearse (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Chris Herndon (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (5, 0, 3, 4, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (2-9, 3-25, 4-47, 3-61-1, 4-55-1, 3-35), Trumaine Johnson (3-27, 4-92-1, X, X, X, X), Buster Skrine (0-0, 7-87, 2-12, X, X, 2-18-1), Darryl Roberts (1-2, 1-7-1, 6-61-1, 2-22, 11-88-1, 3-38), Parry Nickerson (3-36, 0-0, 7-95, 8-74-2, 7-72, 0-0)

Observations: Without Robby Anderson (ankle) and Quincy Enunwa (ankle), there was legitimate reason to run it back with Jermaine Kearse in season-long and/or DFS on Sunday. And over the last two weeks, Kearse has actually run a route on 71 of Sam Darnold’s 80 dropbacks. Unfortunately, that abundant usage has amounted to just 3/30 on 12 targets. Deontay Burnett (4/61) got four targets on the second-most routes (27) for New York, but he’s only viable in deeper leagues if he sticks once Anderson returns. Elijah McGuire (foot) still needs to be scooped off waivers as he’ll likely replace third-down back Trenton Cannon in Bilal Powell’s former role if the second-year pro returns when eligible this week.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (4, 6, 13, 6, 2, 5), Jalen Richard (0, 7, 5, 6, 8, 8), Jordy Nelson (4, 8, 8, 4, 3, 4), Seth Roberts (3, 0, 3, 7, 6, 4), Martavis Bryant (5, 5, 7, 3, 3, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, X, X, X, X, 4), Doug Martin (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (23, 8, 105, 39, 0, 61), Jordy Nelson (42, 75, 80, 22, 25, 58), Seth Roberts (27, 0, 23, 91, 7, 36), Jalen Richard (0, 15, -6, -2, -6, 8), Martavis Bryant (9, 65, 122, 64, 47, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, X, X, X, X, 31), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 3, 8, 7)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (49, 31, 110, 20, 10, 74), Jalen Richard (0, 59, 38, 53, 48, 50), Jordy Nelson (30, 173, 48, 43, 6, 14), Seth Roberts (43, 0, 12, 41, 31, 42), Martavis Bryant (36, 30, 51, 91, 18, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, X, X, X, X, 39), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 8, 17)

Carries: Doug Martin (7, 9, 5, 2, 0, 13), Jalen Richard (2, 0, 1, 1, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Jared Cook (1, 5, 2, 3, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Brandon LaFell (0, X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Doug Martin (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Leon Hall (3-27, 2-17, 2-74, 3-61, 3-13, 1-0), Rashaan Melvin (4-56, 0-0, 7-85-1, 2-43, 1-10-1, X), Daryl Worley (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 4-17, 4-100, 4-42), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (0-0, 0-0, 2-20, 1-8, 3-14, 0-0)

Observations: In Oakland’s first game without Amari Cooper, 31-year-old Brandon LaFell ran a team-high 28 routes. Jordy Nelson (27) and Seth Roberts (19) worked in three-wide sets alongside LaFell. The surprise of the afternoon was Martavis Bryant’s goose egg on seven snaps and five routes — this only three days after OC Greg Olson called Bryant “explosive.” Roberts has clicked with Derek Carr where it counts, scoring on 10-of-34 (29.4%) red zone targets since 2015, and should be stashed solely because he’s Oakland’s only logical deep threat (without Bryant on the field). Despite unwarranted speculation, there was no real role change for Jalen Richard in wake of Marshawn Lynch’s injury. Doug Martin led the backfield with 15 touches on 28 snaps. Richard got two carries and eight targets on 15 routes, all similar marks to his per game averages. He remains a better play in games that Oakland projects for early negative game script.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (18, 9, 11, 13, 6, 8), JuJu Smith-Schuster (20, 11, 11, 4, 10, 6), James Conner (5, 6, 7, 4, 7, 6), Jesse James (5, 1, 1, 2, 7, 3), Vance McDonald (5, 5, 5, 2, 8, 3)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (192, 84, 107, 126, 64, 113), JuJu Smith-Schuster (104, 75, 131, 31, 159, 58), Jesse James (72, 3, 18, 14, 22, 6), Vance McDonald (33, 45, 15, 11, 20, 28), James Conner (-3, 7, 20, -2, -8, -1)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (120, 116, 60, 34, 111, 33), Antonio Brown (67, 50, 62, 101, 105, 74), Jesse James (138, 7, 23, 20, 26, 9), James Conner (48, 34, 25, 75, 18, 66), Vance McDonald (26, 112, 62, 6, 68, 47)

Carries: James Conner (8, 15, 9, 21, 19, 24)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (8, 2, 3, 2, 1, 1), Antonio Brown (2, 0, 1, 4, 0, 1), Vance McDonald (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), James Conner (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2, 0, 2, 5, 4, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (3-70-1, 0-0, 7-85-1, 1-5, 7-61, 0-0), Mike Hilton (2-27, 4-55, 0-0, 3-12, 2-7, 2-10), Joe Haden (X, 3-23-1, 4-49, 6-69, 4-39, 5-43), Artie Burns (4-85-2, 5-115-1, 2-16, 3-41, 2-20-1, 0-0), Coty Sensabaugh (1-8, 6-87-1, 1-5, 1-7, 1-13, 1-1-1)

Observations: Per Adam Levitan, Jesse James inexplicably out-snapped teammate Vance McDonald 40-27 Sunday. Having said that, it’s still notable McDonald mirrored James in routes run (18), amassing 3/47 on similar targets. McDonald remains Pittsburgh’s best option at that position in the passing game, but James refuses to go away.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (7, 4, 15, 6, 4, 7), Dion Lewis (1, 3, 9, 4, 2, 6), Jonnu Smith (2, 2, 2, 2, 1, 3), Tajae Sharpe (2, 1, 3, 4, 2, 9), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 2), Taywan Taylor (4, 5, 9, 5, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (66, 73, 213, 37, 64, 18), Tajae Sharpe (30, 26, 34, 56, 29, 88), Taywan Taylor (9, 32, 130, 41, 60, 27), Jonnu Smith (-5, 7, 24, 17, 5, 12), Derrick Henry (-3, -2, -12, 4, 3, 11), Dion Lewis (-3, -9, 8, -5, -6, -7)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (55, 34, 161, 49, 24, 10), Dion Lewis (1, 14, 66, 14, 5, 64), Taywan Taylor (32, 30, 77, 30, 13, 8), Tajae Sharpe (14, 0, 27, 30, 33, 101), Jonnu Smith (0, 9, 0, 0, 12, 11), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 7, 0, 5, 32)

Carries: Dion Lewis (14, 9, 4, 12, 5, 13), Derrick Henry (18, 18, 8, 11, 7, 12), Marcus Mariota (X, 7, 10, 2, 2, 7)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 3), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2), Taywan Taylor (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 3), Derrick Henry (1, 4, 3, 0, 0, 3), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (4-36, 0-0, 3-43, 2-19, 5-57, 4-67), Malcolm Butler (8-163-2, 3-21, 7-119-1, 2-8, 6-75-1, 2-30), Logan Ryan (3-52, 2-20, 3-25, 1-11, 2-8, 4-106-1)

Observations: Bye.