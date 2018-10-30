Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wire: Week 9

Tuesday, October 30, 2018


Welcome to the 9th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. It was not a terrible week for injuries, but there was one major blow. Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL on Thursday night which will keep him out the rest of the season. Keke Coutee is the obvious replacement, but he is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own. Tyreek Hill also went down with a groin strain which puts his Week 9 status in question, and Ronald Jones is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: Jameis Winston
RB: Duke Johnson, Corey Clement, Javorius Allen
WR: Keelan Cole, Martavis Bryant, Nelson Agholor

There is a reasonable chance Winston returns to the starting lineup, perhaps as soon as Week 10, but that does not mean he needs to be held in shallow leagues given the current quarterback climate. Clement played just 21 percent of the snaps against the Jaguars and has not done anything the last two games. With Josh Adams taking on a bigger role, Clement could disappear from the rotation. Javorius Allen scored a touchdown against the Panthers, but he has just four carries and 13 touches total the last three games. Cole fumbled his second catch against the Eagles, the latest in a long run of mistakes, and appeared to be benched. He played just 15 snaps while rising rookie D.J. Chark saw 48. Agholor had an okay game against the Jaguars on the back of one long play, but he has topped 50 receiving yards just once since Week 2 and has not scored over that span.

Quarterbacks
1. Ryan Fitzpatrick
2. C.J. Beathard
3. Derek Carr
4. Dak Prescott

Running Backs
1. Peyton Barber
2. Ito Smith
3. Josh Adams
4. Elijah McGuire
5. Devontae Booker
6. Wendell Smallwood
7. Nyheim Hines

Wide Receivers
1. Keke Coutee
2. DeVante Parker
3. D.J. Moore
4. Tre’Quan Smith
5. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
6. Courtland Sutton
7. Tyrell Williams
8. Christian Kirk
9. Anthony Miller
10. David Moore
11. Kendrick Bourne

Tight Ends
1. Vance McDonald
2. Jack Doyle
3. Chris Herndon

Defense/Special Teams
1. Carolina
2. Kansas City
3. Dallas
Looking Ahead: Green Bay

Kickers
1. Matt Bryant
2. Robbie Gould
3. Mason Crosby
Looking Ahead: Josh Lambo

QUARTERBACKS
1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bucs – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
The magic is back. Who knows how long Fitzpatrick will keep the starting job, but he will be a high-end fantasy option while he has it. Tampa Bay is averaging the second-most quarterback points per game this season, just .8 points per game behind Kanas City. Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston have combined to score at least 20 fantasy points in every game except Week 4. An in-game benching is really the only concern.

2. C.J. Beathard, 49ers – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
The wheels have come off a bit for Beathard the last two games, but that was against the Rams and Cardinals, two teams who can get after the quarterback. That will not be an issue when he faces the Raiders on Thursday night. Oakland has given up multiple scores to all but one quarterback they have faced this season.

3. Derek Carr, Raiders – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues
Considering the defenses involved, Thursday’s game could turn into a shootout. Based on what he was able to do against the Colts’ equally porous defense even with Amari Cooper gone, Carr would seem to be up to the challenge. The concern is Carr’s touchdowns have come in bunches despite consistent usage near the goal line, but the 49ers have given up the second-most passing touchdowns this season.  

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
Prescott is a viable streamer based on how much damage he has done on the ground the last two games and the added upside of Amari Cooper. That said, the Titans are not a great matchup, and it is difficult to trust someone who has demonstrated so little through the air to this point. He is an option, but there are better ones.

Watch List: Hopefully the coaching change helps, but Baker Mayfield has played poorly as of late, and the Chiefs have been solid against the pass for several weeks…Alex Smith has a great matchup against the Falcons, but he has not thrown for 200 yards since Week 5 and is really hurting for weapons in the passing game…Joe Flacco did throw for 363 yards and two scores in Pittsburgh Week 4, but the Steelers are better on defense now while Flacco has struggled since that game…Marcus Mariota is in a very similar position as Prescott except he does not have the added hope of a brand new receiver…Case Keenum no longer has the specter of a benching hanging over him, but he remains a lackluster fantasy option outside of good matchups…Sam Darnold had one of his better games the last time he played the Dolphins, but he has not been good enough and does not have enough healthy weapons to trust…The tea leaves suggest Ryan Tannehill will sit again, leaving Brock Osweiler to start another game. Despite a pretty good matchup, he is only an option in two-quarterback leagues…It still remains likely Joe Flacco finishes out the season, but it is not crazy to think the Ravens would look at a change if their recent slide continues. Now might be the time to pick up Lamar Jackson in deep leagues.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Raymond Summerlin


