Dynasty First Down: Week Eight

Monday, October 29, 2018

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:





D.J. Moore, WR CAR

The Panthers were missing veteran WR Torrey Smith in their game against the typically tough Ravens defense this week and were “forced” to turn to rookie WR D.J. Moore, who has played sparingly through the first half of the season. Moore entered the game with a 9% target share for the season and only 19 receptions for 191 yards. That quickly changed as Moore was the top receiver for QB Cam Newton, catching five balls for 90 yards, each new season (and career) bests. As a first-round pick in the NFL and the majority of dynasty rookie drafts, a player like Moore doesn’t have to do much to quickly gain dynasty value. That’s what has happened after his huge game against the league’s top defense. Moore set new season-highs in snaps (70%), targets (7) and routes run (26), per Pro Football Focus. Moore’s dynasty ADP has held fairly steady throughout the offseason and now into the regular season with a current rank of WR34 and an overall ADP of 65. If Moore is able to maintain this role even when Smith returns, which is not a given based on all we’ve seen this season, his value will quickly climb even higher.



