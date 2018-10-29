Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Jameis Winston's Benching

Monday, October 29, 2018


Jameis Winston did the same thing on Sunday. He did not get a different result. Winston entered Week 8 having thrown two interceptions in each of his first three 2018 appearances. He upped the ante against the Bengals, tossing four, the fourth of which was housed for a touchdown.


None of the picks were on the receiver. None were on the offensive line. There were no route miscommunications or missed defensive holding calls. They were just bad throws, the kind Winston has made again and again.


54 of Winston’s 1,692 career passes have been intercepted since he first stepped under center in 2015. Only Blake Bortles has been picked more in that timespan. Bortles received his first in-game benching in Week 7. Winston joined him on Sunday, with the pick six serving as coach Dirk Koetter’s breaking point. Ryan Fitzpatrick was inserted and promptly rallied the Bucs from a 34-16 late third quarter deficit to near victory.


For the Bucs, the consequences will reverberate beyond Week 9’s starting quarterback decision. 24-year-old Winston is due no guaranteed money after this season. His 2019 team option is guaranteed for injury only. Between now and next Week 1 would traditionally be when a franchise extends its former first-round quarterback. Are the Bucs really going to do that with a player who has: 1. Been benched for performance. 2. Turned the ball over 70 times in 49 career games. 3. Been suspended for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.


You know the answer. The Bucs had already been leaning no for some time. Ominously for Winston, they left him off their 2018 stadium mural. They then let Fitzpatrick keep the starting job even though Winston was eligible to return in Week 4. Only a Fitzpatrick face plant against the Bears forced the team’s hand.


Sunday clarified matters once and for all. Fitzpatrick isn’t the Bucs’ quarterback of the future but neither is Winston. He has failed tests both on and off the field and given no indication things will get better. Winston has been given one second chance after another but turned them all over. His draft position can no longer save him, at least not in Tampa.


Five Week 8 Storylines


Browns order the world’s most overdue code red, fire 3-36-1 Hue Jackson. In the aftermath of the Browns’ latest soul-crushing loss, there was a moment in Jackson’s post-game press conference where he said he didn’t remember declining to use timeouts that could have gotten the Browns the ball back near the end of the first half. As ESPN’s Field Yates put it on Twitter: Sean McVay can remember every play of his career. Hue Jackson can’t remember the first half. What it really is, of course, is buck passing of the highest order. Although not quite on Jeff Fisher’s level — no one else is even in the same stratosphere — Jackson was defined by his excuses in Cleveland. He had some good ones. Namely, the roster was young and in constant turnover. But an awful squad never got better, and Jackson could never explain why. It was a miracle Jackson kept his job following his 1-31 2016-17. He finally ran out of water to turn into wine.   


James Conner stays rolling against the Browns. Conner dismantled Hue Jackson’s pathetic team for a career-high 212 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. As the Steelers wait for Le'Veon Bell to resume his football career, Conner has now cleared 100 yards on the ground in three-straight contests. Despite a three-game September lull, Conner is averaging 101 yards from scrimmage. That’s not quite Bell-ian, but Conner’s 175 over his past three is. Bell can still miss three more games and avoid his contractual rights tolling to 2019. That means there’s a genuine chance he does not return before Week 11. The Steelers’ next three games are against the Ravens, Panthers and Jaguars. That is not going to be Conner’s best three-game stretch of the season, but as is the case with Bell, Conner has proven to be matchup-proof.    


D.J. Moore totals 129 yards on seven touches. The No. 24 overall pick of the draft set new career highs in catches (five), targets (six), receiving yards (90), rushes (two), rushing yards (390), snaps (46) and snap percentage (70.7). He did all this against the Ravens’ genuinely elite defense. The caveat is that Torrey Smith was sidelined with a knee injury, but it is hard to see this genie going back in the bottle. Like the rest of the Panthers’ offense, Moore has gotten better as the year has gone on under new OC Norv Turner. A college compiler who made big noise after the catch, Moore is displaying those same traits in the NFL. He is worth a flier in the 85 percent of Yahoo leagues where he remains unowned.   


Tyreek Hill tweaks groin late in Chiefs’ win over Broncos. Hill departed with roughly two minutes remaining in a non-competitive contest. It’s concerning any time a star player is announced with an injury — Hill was deemed “questionable” — but there was simply no way he was going to return considering the game situation. Afterward, Hill did not seem too bothered as he rocked a sumo wrestler costume. We would tentatively consider Hill on track to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Browns. If coach Andy Reid does not spill the beans in Monday’s presser, our first real clue as to Hill’s status will come with Wednesday’s injury report.   


Chris Carson touches ball 27 times as Rashaad Penny plays zero snaps. Things have a way of clarifying during bye weeks. The Seahawks decided to double down on Carson and phase out first-rounder Rashaad Penny. After confusingly handling the ball 11 times in Week 6, Penny did not play a single offensive snap in Detroit. Carson, meanwhile, had his second-biggest workload of 2018. Mike Davis was the featured backup, rushing 10 times while catching a pass. As he has done since the Seahawks’ first spring practice, Carson aced the eye test, looking springy while shedding arm tackles. Surprisingly, Carson’s score was his first of the year. As the lead back for one of the league’s run-heaviest offenses, Carson is about to experience some positive touchdown regression.  


