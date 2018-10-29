Jameis Winston's Benching

Monday, October 29, 2018

Chris Carson touches ball 27 times as Rashaad Penny plays zero snaps. Things have a way of clarifying during bye weeks. The Seahawks decided to double down on Carson and phase out first-rounder Rashaad Penny . After confusingly handling the ball 11 times in Week 6, Penny did not play a single offensive snap in Detroit. Carson, meanwhile, had his second-biggest workload of 2018. Mike Davis was the featured backup, rushing 10 times while catching a pass. As he has done since the Seahawks’ first spring practice, Carson aced the eye test, looking springy while shedding arm tackles. Surprisingly, Carson’s score was his first of the year. As the lead back for one of the league’s run-heaviest offenses, Carson is about to experience some positive touchdown regression.

Tyreek Hill tweaks groin late in Chiefs’ win over Broncos. Hill departed with roughly two minutes remaining in a non-competitive contest. It’s concerning any time a star player is announced with an injury — Hill was deemed “questionable” — but there was simply no way he was going to return considering the game situation. Afterward, Hill did not seem too bothered as he rocked a sumo wrestler costume. We would tentatively consider Hill on track to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Browns. If coach Andy Reid does not spill the beans in Monday’s presser, our first real clue as to Hill’s status will come with Wednesday’s injury report.

D.J. Moore totals 129 yards on seven touches. The No. 24 overall pick of the draft set new career highs in catches (five), targets (six), receiving yards (90), rushes (two), rushing yards (390), snaps (46) and snap percentage (70.7). He did all this against the Ravens’ genuinely elite defense. The caveat is that Torrey Smith was sidelined with a knee injury, but it is hard to see this genie going back in the bottle. Like the rest of the Panthers’ offense, Moore has gotten better as the year has gone on under new OC Norv Turner . A college compiler who made big noise after the catch, Moore is displaying those same traits in the NFL. He is worth a flier in the 85 percent of Yahoo leagues where he remains unowned.

James Conner stays rolling against the Browns. Conner dismantled Hue Jackson ’s pathetic team for a career-high 212 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. As the Steelers wait for Le'Veon Bell to resume his football career, Conner has now cleared 100 yards on the ground in three-straight contests. Despite a three-game September lull, Conner is averaging 101 yards from scrimmage. That’s not quite Bell-ian, but Conner’s 175 over his past three is. Bell can still miss three more games and avoid his contractual rights tolling to 2019. That means there’s a genuine chance he does not return before Week 11. The Steelers’ next three games are against the Ravens, Panthers and Jaguars. That is not going to be Conner’s best three-game stretch of the season, but as is the case with Bell, Conner has proven to be matchup-proof.

Browns order the world’s most overdue code red, fire 3-36-1 Hue Jackson . In the aftermath of the Browns’ latest soul-crushing loss, there was a moment in Jackson’s post-game press conference where he said he didn’t remember declining to use timeouts that could have gotten the Browns the ball back near the end of the first half. As ESPN’s Field Yates put it on Twitter: Sean McVay can remember every play of his career. Hue Jackson can’t remember the first half. What it really is, of course, is buck passing of the highest order. Although not quite on Jeff Fisher ’s level — no one else is even in the same stratosphere — Jackson was defined by his excuses in Cleveland. He had some good ones. Namely, the roster was young and in constant turnover. But an awful squad never got better, and Jackson could never explain why. It was a miracle Jackson kept his job following his 1-31 2016-17. He finally ran out of water to turn into wine.

Sunday clarified matters once and for all. Fitzpatrick isn’t the Bucs’ quarterback of the future but neither is Winston. He has failed tests both on and off the field and given no indication things will get better. Winston has been given one second chance after another but turned them all over. His draft position can no longer save him, at least not in Tampa.

You know the answer. The Bucs had already been leaning no for some time. Ominously for Winston, they left him off their 2018 stadium mural. They then let Fitzpatrick keep the starting job even though Winston was eligible to return in Week 4. Only a Fitzpatrick face plant against the Bears forced the team’s hand.

For the Bucs, the consequences will reverberate beyond Week 9’s starting quarterback decision. 24-year-old Winston is due no guaranteed money after this season. His 2019 team option is guaranteed for injury only. Between now and next Week 1 would traditionally be when a franchise extends its former first-round quarterback. Are the Bucs really going to do that with a player who has: 1. Been benched for performance. 2. Turned the ball over 70 times in 49 career games. 3. Been suspended for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

54 of Winston’s 1,692 career passes have been intercepted since he first stepped under center in 2015. Only Blake Bortles has been picked more in that timespan. Bortles received his first in-game benching in Week 7. Winston joined him on Sunday, with the pick six serving as coach Dirk Koetter ’s breaking point. Ryan Fitzpatrick was inserted and promptly rallied the Bucs from a 34-16 late third quarter deficit to near victory.

None of the picks were on the receiver. None were on the offensive line. There were no route miscommunications or missed defensive holding calls. They were just bad throws, the kind Winston has made again and again.

Five More Week 8 Storylines





Russell Wilson keeps up balancing act. Wilson attempted 17 passes against the Lions. Three of them ended up in the end zone. That’s crazy, unsustainable efficiency, but crazy, unsustainable efficiency Wilson has maintained all season. Wilson is 26th in raw attempts (182), but his 8.8 touchdown percentage trails only Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Wilson entered 2018 with a career 5.7 mark. He is passing 26 times per week after that number was 30 from 2012-17. Wilson’s 17 throws against the Lions were his fewest since 2014. Wilson is a genuine superstar, while second-year pro David Moore has emerged as a weapon in the red zone. None of that is enough to keep this up. Absent a volume spike, Wilson’s touchdown rate will fade. He’s a risky QB1 despite his sterling “real life” play.





David Moore keeps making big plays for the Seahawks. Moore did the dirty work for Wilson in Detroit, continually abusing Teez Tabor for jump ball wins, two of which went for touchdowns. Moore now has four scores in three games. Are we witnessing the emergence of a new star? Not exactly. For all his touchdown theatrics, Moore still has only 11 total targets during his three-game scoring binge. He is averaging a sparkling 20.1 yards per catch, meaning he’s not just scoring but also ripping chunk gains. It just won’t matter if, like Wilson, he does not experience a volume spike. Efficiency can only take you so far in fantasy at the receiver position. Moore is a plug-and-play option if you’re low on bodies in a week with six teams on bye, but there is as good of a chance Moore gets you a zero as a score.





Marquez Valdes-Scantling stays involved despite the return of Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb. MVS’ five targets tied Cobb for the second most on the team, while he played Allison to a snap standstill (31-30) and out-targeted him 5-1. MVS actually out-snapped Cobb 31-24. With Cobb, the Packers were likely just easing a veteran back into the lineup after a long stint on the injured list, but MVS’ L.A. usage cannot be ignored. He earned a role in the offense during his teammates’ marathon absences. He used it to produce a 40-yard touchdown against the Rams. Beating press coverage, MVS found the inside on a go route. There will be weeks where MVS struggles for production, but he needs to be owned in fantasy leagues as Aaron Rodgers sorts out his new targets totem pole.





Matt Breida moves beyond nine injury lives. Supposedly limited as he played through an ankle issue, Breida ended up out-touching his backfield mates 16-10 in the 49ers’ dispiriting loss to the Cardinals. Despite being genuinely questionable almost every week, Breida has yet to miss a game. Not even Raheem Mostert’s surprising Week 6 involvement has managed to put a dent in Breida’s standing. That will be put to the test in Week 9 with the 49ers playing on Thursday Night Football. Breida got ready for Week 7 on a short week after appearing on Monday Night Football, but the Thursday game is a different beast. If Breida can’t go, Mostert and Alfred Morris will draw lots on the ground.





David Njoku posts doughnut against Steelers. After previously drawing at least six targets and totaling 50 yards in each of Baker Mayfield’s first four starts, Njoku never saw the ball in Pittsburgh. It was probably an overdue letdown for a mistake-prone player in a struggling offense. Fantasy owners will have no choice but to shake it off in Week 9 against the Chiefs. In addition to allowing 305 passing yards and 26 points per game, the Chiefs are serving up the seventh-most weekly tight end fantasy points. Andy Reid’s defense has been gutted for 596 yards up the seam. Only the Bengals have surrendered more. Njoku will bounce back.





Questions





1. Did the Panthers really let Mike Shula coordinate Cam Newton’s offense for five seasons?





2. Does Mike McCarthy love Jamaal Williams because he reminds him of himself?





3. Remember when the Cleveland Browns had too many weapons?





Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)





QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick (@CAR), Derek Carr (@SF), Baker Mayfield (vs. KC), Alex Smith (vs. ATL)

RB: Peyton Barber, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Elijah McGuire, Devontae Booker

WR: Keke Coutee, Christian Kirk, Courtland Sutton, D.J. Moore, Mohamed Sanu, Antonio Callaway, DeVante Parker, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE: Vance McDonald, Jack Doyle, Chris Herndon, Ed Dickson, Hayden Hurst, Jeff Heuerman

DEF: Cowboys (vs. TEN), Bills (vs. CHI), Chiefs (@CLE)





Stats of the Week





Kenny Golladay has just three catches — and three targets — over his past two games. It wasn’t to blame on Sunday as Matthew Stafford attempted 40 passes, but the Lions’ run game emphasis is cramping Babytron’s style.





Returning from a five-game absence, Jack Doyle out-snapped Eric Ebron 57-17. Ebron still managed 3/37/1, but Doyle’s usage means Ebron’s TE1 days could be numbered.





As Rotoworld’s John Daigle points out, Marlon Mack’s usage once again trended up. Producing massive stats on his increased snaps, Mack has solidified himself as an RB1.





Via PFF’s Austin Gayle, the Raiders have 44 fewer quarterback pressures than any other team. Legitimately stunning.





Via The Ringer’s Riley McAtee: Hue Jackson’s .205 “winning” percentage is the second worst in the history of the NFL, and the worst since the AFL/NFL merger.





Adam Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time leading scorer at the age of 45.





Awards Section





Week 8 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Deshaun Watson, RB James Conner, RB Adrian Peterson, WR Mike Evans, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Tyler Boyd, TE Travis Kelce





The Why Have You Forsaken Me Award: Todd Gurley (correctly) passing up a 21-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the Rams’ win over the Packers.





Haunting Andy Dalton Screengrab of the Week: This, from Twitter user Igwah.





Paint Job of the Week: You could barely notice the extremely noticeable USC logo underneath the Rams’ throwback helmet.





Tweet of the Week, from Arif Hasan: Jameis Winston has a special relationship with linebackers that goes all the way back to his days in college.