Dose: Week 8 Review

Sunday, October 28, 2018

Philadelphia- 24

Jacksonville- 18

The trip to London was not kind to the Jaguars, as it usually is. First, multiple players were arrested following an issue in a local bar and then the Eagles handed Jacksonville their fourth consecutive loss. The Eagles built a 17-6 lead before the Jags stormed back and put a scare into the defending Super Bowl champs, who blew a huge fourth-quarter lead a week ago.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz threw for 286 yards and three scores, spreading the ball around. WR Jordan Matthews led the team with 93 receiving yards and WR Nelson Agholor’s 3/49 actually represents a bump from his disappointing season average. WR Alshon Jeffery has been on fire lately but only managed four grabs for 35 yards in this one. Only a touchdown catch saved the fantasy day for TE Zach Ertz, who caught four passes for 26 yards. Rookie TE Dallas Goedert also found paydirt for the second straight week, hauling in a 32-yarder late in the first half.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles was better this week though that’s not saying much. Bortles threw for 286 yards and a touchdown and wasn’t benched. Consider that the good news. He also led the team with 43 rushing yards. RB Carlos Hyde made his Jaguars debut, rushing for just 11 yards on six carries. RB T.J. Yeldon did nothing as a rusher but hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards to lead the team. WR Donte Moncrief (4/54) remained the team’s WR1 while rookie D.J. Chark flashed with a 4/41 line.

Washington- 20

New York Giants- 13

Somehow, the tanking Giants made this one close with a late touchdown but failed on the onside kick attempt, allowing the NFC East-leading Redskins to survive. Once again, the Redskins leaned on their running game and veteran RB Adrian Peterson obliged. Peterson rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown thanks to repetitive, punishing runs that clearly wore down the defense. A strong running game is necessary because the Skins have nothing going with QB Alex Smith, who threw for 178 yards and a touchdown. Draft bust WR Josh Doctson led the team with 49 yards on five grabs. TE Jordan Reed drew 12 targets but only came away with a 7/38 line.

WR Odell Beckham caught eight passes for 136 yards, making a pair of highlight-reel grabs among them, and RB Saquon Barkley totaled 111 yards, most of that coming as a receiver. WR Sterling Shepard caught four passes for 34 yards and TE Evan Engram posted a 5/25/1 line. QB Eli Manning’s box score is propped up by volume, throwing for 316 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions.

Pittsburgh- 33

Cleveland- 18

Changes might be on the horizon in Cleveland. At least Browns fans hope that is the case. In this Week One rematch, the Browns defense didn’t really put up a fight and the offense struggled to get anything going. On the other hand, the Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger overcame a sluggish start to take a commanding lead and dominate throughout.

After a pair of three and outs and an interception in the first quarter, Roethlisberger connected with his favorite target, WR Antonio Brown, for a pair of touchdowns before the intermission. Big Ben finished with 257 yards and those two scores, while AB posted a 6/74/2 line. WR Juju Smith-Schuster flopped with four grabs for 33 yards. RB James Conner continues to do his best to make people forget all about holdout RB LeVeon Bell. Conner totaled 212 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his totals against the Browns this season to 404 yards and four scores. Total domination.

The Browns were disappointing in every way and OC Todd Haley could pay for that with his job. Rookie QB Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards and two scores, with WR Jarvis Landry (8/39) serving as his top receiver. Rookie WR Antonio Callaway caught five of six looks for 36 yards and a touchdown. Rookie RB Nick Chubb rushed for 65 yards on 18 carries. RB Duke Johnson suffered an early injury and while he did return to the game, he was largely ineffective. TE David Njoku did not receive an official target. Mayfield did look his way once in the end zone but a penalty wiped out the play.

Seattle- 28

Detroit- 14

The Seahawks traveled to Detroit to face the Lions and trounced the home team, winning by two scores. It was the third consecutive game Seattle QB Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes on fewer than 25 total attempts. The Seahawks took advantage of a Lions turnover and scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, all coming on Wilson passes. That broke the game open and Seattle didn’t look back.

Wilson threw for 248 yards and the trio of touchdowns while RB Chris Carson ran all over the Lions pitiful run defense, totaling 124 yards and a touchdown. TE Ed Dickson made his Seahawks debut after missing time with a groin injury and caught both targets for 54 yards and a score. WRs Tyler Lockett (2/34/1) and Doug Baldwin (2/26) were victims of Wilson’s limited pass volume and spreading the ball around. Six players saw at least two targets but no players drew more than four. WR David Moore led the team with a 4/97/1 line.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, both going to WR Marvin Jones, who finished with 117 yards and seven receptions in the game. Both are new season-high numbers for Jones. WR Golden Tate led the team with 12 targets, catching seven for 50 yards while this year’s breakout star, WR Kenny Golladay caught only one pass for 12 yards. Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson found little running room and even fewer opportunities as his team trailed all day long. He rushed just eight times for 22 yards but did catch six passes for 69 yards.

Kansas City- 30

Denver- 23

This one was just what you would expect…well, mostly. The game got off to a slow start as the Chiefs were held to only three first-quarter points for the second time this season, both accomplished by the Broncos defense. Denver led 7-3 after the first period and the Chiefs had taken a 16-14 lead by the break. Kansas City took command with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns before the Broncos late attempt to get back in the game, which ultimately fell short.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns, his fifth game this season with four or more passing touchdowns and WR Sammy Watkins enjoyed his best game as a Chief. Watkins caught eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. TE Travis Kelce (6/79/1) was next in line while WR Tyreek Hill (3/70) had a down game. Hill also appeared to have suffered a tweaked his groin early in the game and exited in the final period. RB Kareem Hunt totaled 86 yards and a receiving touchdown in which he both hurdled a defender and carried another Bronco to the end zone.

Denver was without RB Royce Freeman, leaving most of the backfield work for RB Phillip Lindsay, who totaled 112 yards and a touchdown. Rookie WR Courtland Sutton led the way with 78 yards on three receptions, while veterans WRs Emmanuel Sanders (4/57) and Demaryius Thomas (3/30) performed below expectation.

Carolina- 36

Baltimore- 21

The league’s top-ranked defense was no match for QB Cam Newton and the Panthers, who put up 36 on the Ravens, taking a commanding lead thanks to a 17-point second-quarter. Newton did it all, as he usually does, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a team-high 52 yards and another score. RB Christian McCaffrey scored twice and totaled 56 yards.

The Panthers were without veteran WR Torrey Smith which opened a role for rookie D.J. Moore and he exploded for 129 total yards on five receptions. TE Greg Olsen hauled in all four of his targets for 56 yards and a score, while WR Devin Funchess was held in check, catching three balls for 27 yards.

The Ravens offense disappointed all around, led by QB Joe Flacco’s 192 passing yards and one touchdown, along with a pair of picks. RB Alex Collins totaled 63 yards and a touchdown while RB Buck Allen posted a 3/18/1 line as a pass-catcher. WR Willie Snead led the team with 54 yards on five receptions but WRs Michael Crabtree (3/31) and John Brown (3/28) flopped. Rookie QB Lamar Jackson saw mop-up duty in the fourth quarter and hit rookie TE Hayden Hurst the first passing/receiving score for each of the Ravens first round draft picks.

Chicago- 24

New York Jets- 10

The Bears were without WR Allen Robinson and LB Khalil Mack and QB Mitch Trubisky’s 300-yard game streak ended after three games but the Bears still came away with a convincing victory over the visiting Jets.

Trubisky threw for 220 yards and two scores and did not throw an interception, which was good news after he threw a pair of picks last week. RB Tarik Cohen took a short pass and broke away for a 70-yard score in the first quarter but only managed 40 more yards the remainder of the game. RB Jordan Howard got a chance to salt the game away in the second half and he did, rushing for 81 total yards and a touchdown. With Robinson (groin) out, WRs Taylor Gabriel (4/52) and Anthony Miller (3/37/1) saw a slight uptick in their usage. TE Trey Burton was a disappointment with three grabs for 18 yards.

The Jets were missing several key members of their offense, including RB Bilal Powell and WRs Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. Rookie QB Sam Darnold set a new career-low with 153 yards while veteran RB Isaiah Crowell managed a measly 25 rushing yards on 13 carries. Rookie WR Deontay Burnett, a college teammate of Darnold at USC, led the team in receiving with 61 yards on four catches. WR Jermaine Kearse wasn’t quite as bad as his Week Seven goose egg but he did catch just three of his ten looks for 30 yards. Rookie TE Chris Herndon stretched his touchdown streak to three games, catching one pass for 16 yards.

Cincinnati- 37

Tampa Bay- 34

The battle of two of the league’s top-scoring teams was a roller coaster ride for fans and players. The first three quarters of the game was filled with huge plays from Bengals RB Joe Mixon and WR Tyler Boyd, along with four interceptions by Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston, including one that resulted in a Bengals touchdown. That made the score 34-16 in favor of Cincinnati at the end of the third period. At that point, the Bucs needed a little magic and got it in the form of backup QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who led a massive comeback to tie the game with just over a minute left. That was just enough time for QB Andy Dalton and the Bengals, who drove for a game-winning field goal to steal the win.

Dalton finished with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns but slowed during the second-half. Mixon totaled 138 yards and two touchdowns, marking his top all-time fantasy production in a single game. Boyd also had a career-day with nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown, continuing the trend of slot receivers tearing up the Bucs defense. WR A.J. Green caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown but suffered a late-game toe injury that might be a concern moving forward.

The Buccaneers now face an all-out quarterback controversy. Winston took over the starting job after Fitzpatrick struggled in Week Four despite some all-time numbers from the veteran in the first three games. While Winston has been pleasing to fantasy players with garbage time production, he’s made numerous mistakes and turnovers in his three starts. Tampa Bay is the top-scoring offense in the league and fantasy players should continue to use the starting quarterback, regardless of who that might be. This is a situation to monitor over the next week.

Winston finished with 276 passing yards, one interception and four picks, while Fitzpatrick threw for 194 yards and two scores. WR Mike Evans caught six of 13 targets for 179 yards and a touchdown, a 72-yarder from Fitzpatrick. WR DeSean Jackson posted 3/68/1 with most of that coming on a 60-yard score from Winston. TE O.J. Howard caught all four of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown, while slot WR Adam Humphries posted 7/76. WR Chris Godwin was a dud, catching only two of seven targets for 32 yards. RB Peyton Barber rushed for 85 yards while rookie RB Ronald Jones left the game with a hamstring injury.

Arizona- 18

San Francisco- 15

What began as a nearly unwatchable game lacking any offense turned into an exciting comeback victory for the rejuvenated Cardinals offense. Following last week’s loss, Arizona fired OC Mike McCoy, replacing him with QB coach Byron Leftwich, who reportedly planned to emulate the offense of former HC Bruce Arians. That would mean good things for RB David Johnson and basically all key players on the Cards roster.

There were mixed results overall but veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald was certainly more of a factor. He drew a season-high 12 targets, catching eight for 102 yards and a touchdown. That marks Fitz’s first game exceeding 80 yards this season. Rookie WR Christian Kirk caught three passes for 42 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute remaining. RB David Johnson totaled 100 yards despite leaving the game briefly in the final quarter to be checked for a concussion. He was able to return to the field.

There was little to get excited about when it comes to the 49ers offense. QB C.J. Beathard threw for 190 yards and a score while the Niners were led in receiving by WR Kendrick Bourne, with a 7/7/1 line. TE George Kittle caught five passes for 57 yards and WR Marquise Goodwin caught only one pass, making it count for a 55-yard score. RB Matt Breida wasn’t expected to play in this one but suited up and led the team with 42 rushing yards. This is becoming an every week occurrence. It seems that the tougher than nails back left this game without worsening his ankle injury.

Los Angeles Rams- 29

Green Bay- 27

The Rams and Packers game was billed as the must-see game of the Sunday afternoon slate and it did not disappoint. Although both offenses started slowly, as shown by the 10-8 halftime score, things picked up after intermission. The two high-scoring offenses combined for 38 second-half points and the game came down to the final seconds. After kicking a field goal to take the lead with under three minutes remaining, the Packers turned the ball over on the kickoff return and the Rams managed to run the clock out as RB Todd Gurley gave himself up on what could’ve been an easy touchdown run.

Rams QB Jared Goff enjoyed his fifth multiple touchdown game of the year, tossing three scores along with 295 yards. RB Todd Gurley led the team in both rushing (114 yards) and receiving (6/81/1) and iced the game with a 17-yard run, allowing the Rams to kill the clock. The Rams were once again without WR Cooper Kupp and WRs Brandin Cooks (3/74) and Robert Woods (5/70) both performed below expectation. WR Josh Reynolds surprised with a pair of touchdowns on three total receptions, gaining 42 yards.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers totaled 286 passing yards and just one touchdown, hitting rookie WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 40-yarder. As usual, WR Davante Adams led the team with five grabs and 133 yards but many were interested to see how the Packers used their other wideouts now that everyone was healthy. The rookie MVS finished with 2/45/1 while WR Randall Cobb caught four balls for 40 yards. Equanimeous St. Brown caught both of his targets for 31 yards while WR Geronimo Allison caught his lone opportunity for 14 yards/ TE Jimmy Graham was a bust, catching just one of his four targets for 21 yards. He nearly had a touchdown but it was overturned. RB Aaron Jones had one of his best games of the year, rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown but was still limited to just 12 carries.

Indianapolis- 42

Oakland- 28

Quarterback Andrew Luck threw three touchdowns, all the tight ends, and RB Marlon Mack had his second consecutive huge game as the Colts scored 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away from the home team Raiders. Luck threw for 239 yards and his three passing scores went to three different tight ends, Alie Moe-Cox, Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle, who played his first game since Week Two. Doyle led the team with six catches for 70 yards, while journeyman WR Dontrelle Inman surprised with a 6/52 line. Ebron continued his step backward with 3/37, being bailed out with the touchdown. WR T.Y. Hilton caught only one of his five targets for 34 yards.

After playing sparingly a week ago, rookie RB Nyheim Hines totaled 85 yards on only 13 touches. The story of the day for the Colts was the performance of Mack, who set a new career-high with 132 rushing yards and scored twice. The Indianapolis offensive line is playing great football and Mack is benefitting. He looks like a locked-in fantasy starter for the rest of the season.

Raiders QB Derek Carr, fresh off a vote of confidence from HC Jon Gruden prior to the game, threw for three touchdowns and 244 yards, and also scored his first career rushing touchdown. As expected, the Raiders offense looked quite different missing RB Marshawn Lynch (IR) and WR Amari Cooper (Cowboys). Veteran RB Doug Martin led the team in rushing with 72 yards, while TE Jared Cook caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. RB Jalen Richard caught all eight of his targets for 50 yards and looks like he will be a useful fantasy option in PPR leagues. WRs Brandon LaFell (3/39/1) and Seth Roberts (2/42/1) caught touchdowns while WRs Jordy Nelson (1/14) and Martavis Bryant were surprisingly shut down. Bryant didn’t even see a target.

New Orleans- 30

Minnesota- 20

One of the most anticipated games of the week paired two NFC powers on the Sunday night stage. Even the home crowd couldn’t save the Vikings as the Saints won the game in a surprising way. The Saints got long field goals, a pick-six and some huge timely plays from backup QB Taysom Hill on a night that QB Drew Brees stat line was a bit disappointing. Part of that was by design though as the Saints leaned on their running game and the large majority of Brees’ pass attempts with within ten yards of the line of scrimmage.

Brees finished with just 120 passing yards while RB Alvin Kamara totaled 76 yards and two touchdowns. RB Mark Ingram managed 92 scoreless yards. WR Michael Thomas led the team with 81 yards on five receptions, 44 of those yards coming on a big pass play from Hill.

As always, the Vikings put up some huge numbers though it wasn’t quite enough. QB Kirk Cousins threw for 359 yards and two scores, along with a costly interception that was returned for a Saints touchdown. RB Latavius Murray totaled 95 yards and a touchdown. WR Stefon Diggs (10/119/1) led the way for the pass-catchers but WR Adam Thielen continued his amazing streak, catching all seven of his targets for 103 yards, his seventh consecutive 100-game of the year. This was also the fifth straight game in which Thielen scored a touchdown.