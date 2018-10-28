Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, October 28, 2018

Sunday Night Football



New Orleans @ Minnesota

Team Totals: Saints 26, Vikings 26



Saints-Vikings offers shootout potential beneath Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium dome in a rematch of last January’s Divisional Round game, played to a 29-24 thrilling finish on Stefon Diggs’ final-snap 61-yard score. As New Orleans has permitted the NFL’s second-highest passer rating (112.2) and third-most yards per attempt (8.7) while ranking bottom ten in sack rate (5.8%) and second to last in QB hit rate (10.6%), Kirk Cousins should experience one of his cleanest pockets all season with breakout potential for Minnesota’s deep passing attack. Cousins has been a high-floor fantasy producer with top-16 results in 5-of-7 starts. This environment and matchup raise his Week 8 ceiling. … Cousins’ arm will be especially leaned upon against a Saints defense that continues to eliminate ground attacks. DC Dennis Allen’s unit has stymied enemy backs for a 104/286/3 (2.87 YPC) rushing line, including last week’s 16/41/0 (2.56 YPC) shutdown of Alex Collins and Javorius Allen in Baltimore. Ultimately, Latavius Murray is a fade-matchup, volume-based RB2 coming off 25- and 17-touch Weeks 6-7 games. Murray logged 67 yards and a touchdown on 21 touches against the Saints in last January’s playoff win.

Cousins’ Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Adam Thielen 89; Stefon Diggs 73; Kyle Rudolph 36; Laquon Treadwell 32; Murray 15; Aldrick Robinson 8. … The Saints shadowed Thielen with Marshon Lattimore last January, holding him to 74 scoreless yards on nine targets. Thielen aligned at outside receiver then more than he does now, however, and he played with multiple transverse process fractures in his back. Now healthy, Thielen is running 61% of his routes inside, where Lattimore plays on just 3% of snaps. Entering with seven straight, Thielen can equal Calvin Johnson's all-time record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games in Week 8. … Diggs is likelier to encounter Lattimore, although Diggs runs 24% of his routes inside and has 31% of his catches in the slot. This game’s high-scoring projection combined with New Orleans’ struggles against vertical passes should keep Diggs locked in as an upside WR2. John Brown deftly exploited those deficiencies (7/134/1) last week. Diggs has double-digit targets in five of his last six games. … Rudolph managed 28 scoreless yards on eight targets in these teams’ playoff meeting and has shown minimal 2018 upside on 5.1 targets per game. Facing a Saints defense that has allowed the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, Rudolph is a touchdown-or-bust option.



Drew Brees particularly starred in January’s Divisional Round amid popular claims he’d lost his fastball after the Saints’ run-heavy 2017 regular season. Facing a Vikings defense that was in stronger condition than it is now, Brees overcame a bumpy start to drop 294 yards and three touchdowns on Mike Zimmer’s team, positioning the Saints for comeback victory before Diggs’ walk-off score. This year, Brees has a perfect 13:0 TD-to-INT ratio with top-15 fantasy finishes in 5-of-6 starts, including three top-three results. Brees also has the NFL’s highest passer rating when blitzed (132.9), which will come in handy against a Minnesota defense that blitzes at a top-ten clip (28%). Although RE Everson Griffen (personal) is due back, the Vikings are likely to be without CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle). Both SLB Anthony Barr (hamstring) and FS Andrew Sendejo (groin) were ruled out. … Whereas Mark Ingram was stymied for 28 scoreless yards on 11 touches in New Orleans’ playoff loss to Minnesota, Alvin Kamara caused Zimmer’s team fits with 105 yards and a score on 15 touches. The Saints returned from their Week 6 bye with Kamara out-snapping (55%, 49%) and out-touching Ingram (19, 14) in last week’s win at Baltimore. Based on last year’s stretch run, this is a likelier workshare than Ingram’s pre-bye backfield domination against Washington. As key injuries threaten Minnesota’s defensive stoutness, Kamara is a confident RB1 and Ingram a viable RB2/flex.



Brees’ Week 7 targets: Michael Thomas 9; Ben Watson and Tre’Quan Smith 6; Dan Arnold 3; Kamara and Ingram 2; Cameron Meredith 0. … Fresh off schooling (7/69/1) Ravens top CB Jimmy Smith in last week’s win, Thomas appears likely to catch the Vikings without their top corner after beating up on them for 7/85/2 last January with Rhodes on the field. Thomas has caught 91.4% of his targets this year. Among wide receivers with 20-plus targets, Taylor Gabriel and Danny Amendola’s catch rates (79%) are tied for a distant second. … Although Watson turned in a year-best 6/43/1 receiving line in Week 7, his usage didn’t shift as a part-time player on 51% of the snaps, running fewer than 20 routes for the third straight game. Zimmer’s defense has been throttled by fellow TEs Zach Ertz (10/110/1), Jimmy Graham (6/95/0), George Kittle (5/90/0), and Chris Herndon (4/42/1), giving Watson matchup-driven streamer playability in a possible shootout. … Through two games in Ted Ginn’s (knee, I.R.) old role, Smith has drawn 3 and 6 targets on 67% and 73% of the snaps. Smith’s route totals are 29 and 23 versus 20 and 11 for Meredith. Fighting for usage scraps with each other, Watson, and situational WR/TE Arnold behind the running backs and Thomas, Smith and Meredith are headed for rocky box-score roads. Smith is clearly the superior WR4/flex dart throw, and Rhodes’ absence would be ill timed for Minnesota after first-round CB Mike Hughes tore his ACL in Week 6.



Score Prediction: Vikings 30, Saints 27

Monday Night Football



New England @ Buffalo

Team Totals: Patriots 29, Bills 15



The Bills are a weekly attack target for D/STs; ex-Rotoworlder Mike Clay noted this week that defenses facing Buffalo have logged top-three fantasy finishes in 5-of-7 weeks. Now quarterbacked by 35-year-old statue Derek Anderson, Buffalo has scored 13 points or fewer in 5-of-7 games. Anderson committed four Week 7 turnovers and should have thrown four picks, yet Colts DL Margus Hunt dropped No. 4. Anderson struggled with back and calf injuries during the practice week. … The subject of trade rumors and concussed last week, LeSean McCoy looks unlikely to face New England. Chris Ivory logged 19 touches off the bench in Week 7 and 23 when McCoy missed Week 3 against the Vikings, giving Ivory volume-driven RB2 appeal versus a soft Pats defense that has yielded a 141/628/2 (4.45 YPC) rushing line and the league’s fourth-most receiving yards (427) to enemy backs. … Anderson’s Week 7 target distribution: Ivory and Marcus Murphy 6; Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones, and Charles Clay 5; Andre Holmes and Jason Croom 2. … Between Carolina and Buffalo, Benjamin’s four career stat lines in Anderson starts are 6/92/1 – 8/104/0 – 5/70/0 – 4/71/0. Unfortunately, Benjamin is sure to draw Stephon Gilmore, who shut down Allen Robinson (1/4/0) last week and has allowed just 6-of-18 (33.3%) targets against him to be complete for 51 scoreless yards (2.83 YPA) in the last month -- true shutdown-cornerback territory. … Jones has fewer than 40 yards in 6-of-7 games. … Clay is scoreless in 18 straight.



Buffalo’s stingy defense is a theoretical obstacle for the white-hot Patriots, having allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest yards per play (5.1) and 22 points or fewer in four of its last five games. Yet Sean McDermott’s defense played at an even higher 2017 level and got pasted twice by Bill Belichick’s team, 23-3 and 37-16. … Tom Brady’s 2017 yardage/touchdown/interception totals versus Buffalo underwhelmed at 258/0/1 and 224/2/1, although this year’s Patriots have flashed signs of becoming an unstoppable force with consecutive point totals of 38 – 38 – 43 – 38. Andrew Luck dropped last week’s QB5 result on these same Bills, who will be without No. 2 pass rusher Trent Murphy (knee). … Sony Michel’s latest knee injury thrusts James White into New England’s feature back role after White set a Week 7 career high in carries (11) on season highs in snaps (70%) and touches (19). Now a team captain and more trusted than ever, White’s draw is mouth watering versus a Bills defense that has allowed nine all-purpose running back TDs in seven games. White leads all non-Saquon Barkley backs in targets (61), catches (45), and receiving yards (380). He also leads the Pats in red-zone targets (11) and targets inside the ten (5). White juked Bears OLB Leonard Floyd out of his jock on one of last week’s two receiving TDs and led New England in targets for the fifth time in seven games. His second TD came on a jet-action pass – really a handoff – from Brady … Kenjon Barner offers desperation dart-throw appeal after logging ten carries in Week 7’s one-score win over Chicago. Barner has 16 rushes on 32 snaps as a Patriot but has not drawn a single target.



Rob Gronkowski is slated to return from back spasms to face his hometown team. Beginning with most recent, the Buffalo native’s seven career stat lines at New Era Field are 9/147/0 - 5/109/1 - 7/113/1 - 7/94/0 - 5/104/1 - 7/109/2 - 4/54/2. … Julian Edelman’s target counts since coming off suspension are 9 – 7 -- 8. In only three games, Edelman already ranks second on the Patriots in red-zone targets (7) and targets inside the ten (4). Edelman is an opponent-agnostic WR2. … Josh Gordon set Week 7 season highs in playing time (95%) and production (4/100/0) in last week’s win over the Bears, while Brady demonstrated trust in Gordon on a contested fourth-down 21-yard gain. Later, Gordon’s big-play ability shined on a 55-yard catch and run. Gordon figures to draw Tre’Davious White’s Week 8 shadow coverage, although fellow No. 1 WRs Adam Thielen (14/105/0), Davante Adams (8/81/0), DeAndre Hopkins (5/63/1), John Brown (3/44/1), and T.Y. Hilton (4/25/2) have all delivered against Buffalo. … Last week was Hogan’s first above five targets (7), yet he’s been targeted in the red zone just twice. Hogan’s probability of more scoring-position usage lessens with Gronkowski back. … Phillip Dorsett ran 3 and 7 routes compared to 32 and 32 for Hogan in Weeks 6-7, while Cordarrelle Patterson’s route counts were 3 and 3. Among New England’s role-player complementary pass catchers, Hogan remains our best bet.



Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Bills 7