Week 8 Live Blog

Sunday, October 28, 2018


The Week Eight Sunday slate is underway after the Eagles defeated the Jaguars as QB Carson Wentz tossed three touchdowns. The rest of the day's action includes some potential high-scoring games that should light up fantasy scoreboards.

 

(1:10PM) INJURY: Good news for Browns fans! RB Duke Johnson is back on the field after his earlier injury. 

 

(1:07PM) INJURY: Browns RB Duke Johnson suffered an injury on his second reception of the day. Some are calling it a back injury and he needed help leaving the field. 

 

(1:05PM) INJURY: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd gained 22 yards on his first reception of the day as Cincinnati rips Tampa Bay but he was slow to get up. He was able to leave the field on his own.

 

(1:04PM) Bengals RB Joe Mixon is off to a fast start, gaining 24 yards on his first two touches against the weak Bucs defense. 

 

(12:48PM) Inactive reports have been released, revealing WR Allen Robinson, WR Jamison Crowder and WR Robby Anderson are out. RB Chris Thompson and WR Paul Richardson return to the Redskins lineup. 



