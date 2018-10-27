Weather: Week 8 Forecasts

Saturday, October 27, 2018

The weather certainly made an impact last week with multiple games featuring strong winds. All of those games hit under their projected Vegas total and didn’t have as much fantasy scoring, something I mentioned was likely in this column last week. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning. With the Falcons, Cowboys, Chargers, and Titans all on bye, Week 8 is smaller slate.

Windy Weather Watch





Denver at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): This is the second meeting between these divisional rivals this season. The Chiefs host the Broncos as 10-point favorites and will look to continue their terrific start to the year. Weather could be an issue here as 15 MPH winds and gusts up to 30 MPH are expected. The 15 MPH steady wind is right on the threshold of when it impacts quarterback’s yards per attempt. I would bump down Mahomes and Keenum slightly in rankings and avoid the latter in DFS even with ample negative game script expected. Other than strong winds, 57-degree temperatures and clear skies shouldn’t be an issue.

NY Jets at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): Rookie Sam Darnold and the Jets travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The Windy City will feature 15 MPH sustained winds, something that could play a factor. Mitchell Trubisky is already an inaccurate quarterback and 15+ MPH winds certainly won’t help. Despite turning in three consecutive top-5 fantasy weeks at the position, don’t bank on that type of production this week. His Konami Code rushing floor is always in play and keeps him as a viable option in this spot.

Worry-Free Weather





Philadelphia at Jacksonville (9:30 AM ET, London): The second consecutive international game will be played between the Jaguars and Eagles. Typical English weather will greet both teams with 12 MPH winds, and some light rain expected. There’s nothing to worry about at the moment but be sure to double check the wind speeds prior to game time.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): The Steelers host the Browns as 8-point favorites and will try for the 2-0 season sweep. 44-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and a 9 MPH breeze shouldn’t have an impact on this game. Start all fantasy options as usual.

Washington at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): This NFC East matchup will have some of the better weather of the week with 52-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies in the forecast. 8 MPH winds aren’t anything to worry about at the moment but is something to keep an eye on.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): This matchup features one of the highest totals of the week between two high-scoring offenses against struggling defenses. A slight drizzle of rain is expected with 11 MPH winds, making this a game to check back on prior to kick off.

Baltimore at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): Cam Newton and the Panthers will host the Ravens this week and will look to overcome their elite defense. Weather shouldn’t be a factor with 58-degree temperatures, clear skies, and 9 MPH winds expected.

Indianapolis at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): The Raiders are a train wreck this season and look to be having a fire sale after trading away the supposed “main vein” of their offense, WR Amari Cooper. This week they host the Indianapolis Colts as three-point underdogs with 63-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 6 MPH winds. Start all fantasy options as normal.

Green Bay at LA Rams (4:25 PM ET): Aaron Rodgers is a 10-point underdog for the first time of his career playing on the road against the high-powered Rams. Beautiful Los Angeles weather won’t be an issue with 78-degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies won’t be an issue. Fire up all fantasy relevant players in this one.

New England at Buffalo (8:15 PM ET, Monday): It’s a shame Josh Allen won’t be available to start in this one as this is the type of weather the Bills drafted him to play in. 39-degree temperatures with 11 MPH winds shouldn’t be a big issue for Brady and company in this one. Start fantasy options as normal.

Home Teams are Dome Teams





Three games will be played indoors this week including a rematch of last year’s divisional round game between the Vikings and Saints.

Seattle at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)





San Francisco at Arizona (4:25 PM ET)





New Orleans at Minnesota (8:20 PM ET)