Evan Silva

Matchups

print article archives RSS

Silva's Week 8 Matchups

Thursday, October 25, 2018


9:30 AM ET (London Game)

Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville (London)
Team Totals: Eagles 22.5, Jaguars 19.5

A cross-pond flight seems unideal for a team one week removed from benching its turnover-machine quarterback and fighting in the locker room after its third straight loss, but such is the Jaguars’ plight. Not to let Blake Bortles off the hook, but part of the problem is Jacksonville’s inability to protect his backside after losing first-string LT Cam Robinson (ACL) and second-string LT Josh Wells (groin, I.R.), forcing “Josh Walker” to start. A fifth-year UDFA out of Middle Tennessee, Walker has been pulverized for four sacks and 10 hits on 250 career snaps, “good” for a 16-game pace of 16 sacks and 40 hits allowed. Both would have easily been league highs in PFF’s 2017 charts. The Jags have permitted the NFL’s fourth-highest pressure rate (34.5%) over the course of the year. All of this makes Philly’s D/ST an appealing fantasy play. The Eagles lead the league in both QB hit rate (22.2%) and tackles-for-loss percentage (30.8%). As coach Doug Marrone has promised Bortles will be on a “short leash,” he is not playable beyond two-QB leagues. … Living in enemy backfields as their TFL rate suggests, Philadelphia has held running backs to a miniscule 100/387/2 (3.87 YPC) rushing line in seven games. The Eagles have surrendered the NFL’s fourth-most catches (47) and ninth-most receiving yards to Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon’s position, however. Based on script projection and matchup, this game sets up much better for Yeldon than Hyde. Neither is a truly desirable flex option, but Yeldon would be the preferable one.

Bortles’ 2018 target distribution: Donte Moncrief 44; Keelan Cole 42; Yeldon 39; Dede Westbrook 38; James O’Shaughnessy 17; Niles Paul and D.J. Chark 13. … I could write a bunch of words and “list stats” about Jacksonville’s wideout corps, but the truth is there is little separation among the top three. Moncrief does appear to have emerged as the “No. 1,” and also happens to be Week 8’s No. 1 buy-low receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. Weeks 5-7’s No. 1-rated buy lows were Odell Beckham (8/131/1), Tyreek Hill (7/142/3), and Jarvis Landry (10/97/1). We do know for sure Moncrief, Cole, and Westbrook draw plus matchups against a Philly secondary that’s been dusted by Julio Jones (10/169/0), Corey Davis (9/161/1), DeSean Jackson (4/129/1), Adam Thielen (7/116/1), Stefon Diggs (10/91/0), Mike Evans (10/83/1), Taywan Taylor (7/77/0), Devin Funchess (6/62/1), Chris Godwin (5/56/1), and Ryan Grant (3/35/1). In order of probability, I think Moncrief is the best bet, Cole second, and Westbrook third. … Athletic at linebacker and heady at safety, the Eagles have shut down tight ends for years. This season, they’ve allowed the fourth-fewest catches (21) and yards (235) to the position.

A top-13 fantasy producer in four straight starts, Carson Wentz catches Jacksonville’s defense at its low point after DC Todd Wash’s unit coughed up 90 points during a three-game losing streak with a locker room that has flown off the handle emotionally. Jacksonville has far from tanked, however, holding 6-of-7 enemy passers below 250 yards. Wentz hasn’t run much yet this season, but that could change at Wembley; Jacksonville has permitted the NFL’s third-most QB rushing yards (179). Wentz’s matchup is improved by injuries to Jaguars No. 2 CB A.J. Bouye (calf) and Nos. 1 and 2 slot CBs D.J. Hayden (toe) and Tyler Patmon (neck). Bouye will be replaced outside by UDFA rookie Quenton Meeks, who has played two NFL snaps. … The Jags are stronger and healthier up front, where they have held enemy backs to 3.77 yards per carry and just four TDs in seven games. Wendell Smallwood remained Philly’s Week 7 lead runner, logging 11 touches on 52% of the snaps but managing 37 scoreless yards with multiple big plays nullified by penalties, including a massive screen-pass gain that came back on RG Brandon Brooks’ holding flag. Clement (10, 37%) was even less effective, and UDFA power back Josh Adams (4, 12%) was involved just enough to dent his teammates’ usage. Smallwood and Clement are weak flex options.

Wentz’s Weeks 3-7 target distribution: Zach Ertz 55; Alshon Jeffery 39; Nelson Agholor 33; Smallwood 18; Goedert 17; Clement 9; Jordan Matthews 9. … Although Jacksonville has allowed the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points to his position, Ertz has asserted himself as the league’s least-coverable tight end with elite route running. Ertz is on pace for 130 catches and 1,413 yards, which would both break Jason Witten (110) and Rob Gronkowski’s (1,327) single-season tight end records. Ertz has 9-plus targets in 7-of-7 games. Jacksonville did yield 5/100/0 receiving to Travis Kelce in Week 5. … Springy and rejuvenated since returning from shoulder surgery, Jeffery he dominated Panthers top CB James Bradberry on 50:50 balls and double moves in Week 7. No. 9 in the NFL in Air Yards over the last month, Jeffery deserves matchup-agnostic WR2 treatment, even in Jalen Ramsey’s shadow. Ramsey ranks a disappointing No. 59 among 112 qualified corners in PFF’s coverage grades. … On paper, Agholor’s matchup is strongest in Philly’s pass-catcher corps versus a Jaguars defense that got burned by fellow slot WR Cole Beasley (9/101/2) in Week 6 and resorted to using rookie SS Ronnie Harrison at slot corner last week with Hayden and Patmon on the shelf. Agholor has cleared 50 yards once in Wentz’s five starts, however, devolving into a leap-of-faith WR3/flex. … Goedert’s usage has been sporadic and unpredictable week to week. He got involved in Week 7, turning a first-quarter screen into a 21-yard gain and catching a goal-line TD. Still a low-floor streamer, Goedert’s target counts in Wentz’s starts are 7 – 2 – 2 – 1 – 5.

Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Jaguars 20

1:00 PM ET Games

NY Jets @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 26.5, Jets 19

Even as Mitchell Trubisky has maintained bad habits of missing high off his back foot and throwing into crowds, Trubisky enters Week 8 with consecutive fantasy results of QB1 – QB5 – QB2 to face a Jets team that hemorrhaged 30-plus points in three of the last four weeks and top-14 fantasy results to Ryan Tannehill, Blake Bortles, Case Keenum, Andrew Luck, and Kirk Cousins in five of the last six. Trubisky partly compensates for his passing shortcomings as a dynamic dual threat, ranking second among quarterbacks in rushing yards (245). His reverse-field eight-yard TD in last week’s loss to New England covered 77 actual yards, and Trubisky’s 39-yard sprint – which nearly went for a second score – covered 65. Todd Bowles’ scheme is vulnerable to QB scrambles because Jets defenders turn their backs in man coverage, while Gang Green struggles to generate pressure with the NFL’s seventh-lowest sack rate (5.0%). In another plus draw, Trubisky has earned locked-in QB1 treatment. … The Jets have sprung major run-defense leaks, permitting a combined 56/301/2 (5.38 YPC) rushing line to Vikings, Broncos, and Colts backs in Weeks 5-7. Jordan Howard has devolved into a touchdown-or-bust RB2/flex play with almost no passing-game role, but this is a good week to play Howard as a home favorite in a favorable matchup. Howard nearly scored twice last week, only to lose the would-be second on an illegal-formation flag. … Tarik Cohen’s Weeks 4-7 touch counts were 20 – 12 – 14 with catch totals of 7 – 7 – 8, emerging as an every-week RB2 with RB1 upside in PPR leagues. Cohen’s 29 targets over the Bears’ last three games lead the team. Cohen was the beneficiary of Howard’s Week 7 nullified score, brushing the pylon for a six-yard receiving TD plays later. Cohen’s 42 snaps against the Patriots were a career high.

Trubisky’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Allen Robinson 43; Taylor Gabriel 38; Cohen 37; Trey Burton 34; Anthony Miller 22; Howard 14; Josh Bellamy 7; Kevin White 2. … Erased (1/4/0) by Stephon Gilmore last week, Robinson was held to 50 yards or fewer for the third time in four games. A-Rob had Gilmore beat on a first-quarter slant, only to drop Trubisky’s third-down pass to force a field goal. With target totals of 4 – 6 – 5 in his last three games, Robinson has regressed into a risky WR3. This is a plus draw, though; Gang Green has permitted an AFC-high 1,403 yards to wide receivers and is without top corner Trumaine Johnson (quad) again. … Gabriel also endured a slow Week 7 (3/26/0) after back-to-back 100-yard games. Gabriel remains a playable WR3/flex, but Chicago’s suddenly deep pass-catcher corps is hurting individual consistency. … Cohen (12) and Burton’s (11) target domination was mainly to blame for A-Rob and Gabriel’s Week 7 backseats. Burton entered the week averaging only five targets per game. With 50-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five straight, Burton is a matchup-agnostic TE1. … After setting season highs in targets (7) and Air Yards (124) versus the Pats, Miller is a WR4 sleeper against the Jets, who have been flamed by fellow slot men Dede Westbrook (9/130/0), Adam Thielen (9/110/1), Jarvis Landry (8/103/0), Golden Tate (7/79/1), Emmanuel Sanders (9/72/0), and Chester Rogers (4/55/1).

Sam Darnold visits Soldier Field with zero top-12 fantasy finishes through seven starts coming off an abysmal Week 7 where the No. 3 overall pick completed just 17-of-42 throws and got no help from his injury-ruined pass-catcher corps, which lost Quincy Enunwa (high ankle sprain) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) and has been forced to play the likes of Charone Peake, Andre Roberts, and practice squad callup Deontay Burnett. And a mid-ankle sprain now threatens to send top WR Robby Anderson to the shelf. This is a great opportunity for the Bears’ fantasy D/ST to get back on track. … Bilal Powell’s neck injury enhances Isaiah Crowell’s workload projection with sixth-round rookie Trenton Cannon in the change-up role. This is a rough road-dog matchup for Crowell, however, after he looked sluggish playing on a balky foot the past two weeks. Chicago’s defense has limited enemy backs to a 123/461/0 (3.75 YPC) rushing line, and the Bears are the NFL’s only team yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As the Jets played from behind last week, Cannon stepped up to lead the team in receiving (4/69/0), even as much of it came in garbage time. A smallish speedster (5’10/185) out of Virginia State, Cannon was the No. 2-rated SPARQ running back in this year’s draft behind Saquon Barkley.

Darnold’s Weeks 1-7 targets: Robby Anderson 36; Jermaine Kearse 29; Chris Herndon 16; Crowell 13; Eric Tomlinson 10; Roberts 8; Neal Sterling and Jordan Leggett 7; Cannon 6. … With Enunwa out and Pryor on waivers, Anderson drew a season-high ten targets and led the NFL in Air Yards (219) in last week’s blowout loss. Darnold narrowly overthrew him on a would-be 81-yard TD after Anderson beat Xavier Rhodes in a wind-affected game. As a low-percentage, high-aDOT deep threat, however, playing on a bum ankle is worrisome for Anderson’s fantasy outlook and could conceivably limit him to decoy usage. … Kearse set season highs in snaps (90%) and routes run (40) against the Vikings, only to be conspicuously ignored by Darnold following a 10-target Week 6. As Kearse ran 73% of his routes inside, this matchup is far from unbeatable; Chicago has coughed up slot-receiver stat lines of 9/142/1 (Randall Cobb), 5/60/1 (Tyler Lockett), 8/59/0 (Danny Amendola), and 5/36/1 (Julian Edelman). Still, last week’s goose egg was a reminder Kearse is a limited talent with a rookie quarterback whose opportunity is his lone true selling point. … Roberts operated as Gang Green’s Week 7 third receiver but only ran 20 routes in a timeshare with Peake and UDFA rookie Deontay Burnett. The Jets signed Rishard Matthews off the street this week. … Herndon caught a 12-yard TD off play action and nearly scored twice against the Vikings, but the would-be second was overturned on replay. Herndon ran just 13 pass routes, rotating with Leggett (15), Sterling (13), and Tomlinson (7). No tight end to face the Bears has reached 50 yards.

Score Prediction: Bears 30, Jets 17

Tampa Bay @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Bengals 29.5, Buccaneers 25

As last week’s 26-23 win over Cleveland was Bucs’ first game of 2018 to not go over the Vegas total – it fell short by barely a point – shootouts should continue to be the expectation for all of Tampa Bay’s opponents. Even after laying his latest primetime egg in last Sunday night’s blowout loss to Kansas City, Andy Dalton enters prime bounce-back position against a Bucs defense that has allowed top-ten fantasy scores to 5-of-6 quarterbacks faced. No NFL team has permitted more points per game (32.7), and no NFC team has yielded more yards per play (6.6). … Tampa Bay’s defensive front seven is coming apart at the seams; MLB Kwon Alexander tore his ACL in Week 7 to join DT Gerald McCoy (calf) and LE Vinny Curry (ankle) on the shelf. The key-personnel losses enhance Joe Mixon’s matchup after severe negative game script limited him to 16 touches in last week’s lopsided defeat at Arrowhead. Mixon still played 77% of Cincinnati’s snaps and ran a season-high 31 pass routes. He’s a shoo-in Week 8 RB1.

Dalton’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: A.J. Green 69; Tyler Boyd 56; Mixon 24; Giovani Bernard 21; C.J. Uzomah 19; John Ross 16. … Green has drawn season highs in targets in three straight games (10 – 12 – 14) since Tyler Eifert went on I.R., clearing 85 yards and/or scoring a touchdown in 6-of-7 games this year. In the midst of his most-consistent season, Green now draws a Bucs secondary yielding NFC highs in catches (16.7) and touchdowns (1.83) per game to wide receivers. Only the Eagles allow more yards per game (193.5) to Green’s position. … Running 71% of his routes inside, Boyd also draws a slump-busting matchup after last week’s disappearance at Arrowhead. Michael Thomas (16/180/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/116/0), Jarvis Landry (10/97/1). Nelson Agholor (8/88/1), and Mohamed Sanu (2/46/1) have ripped up Tampa Bay’s slot coverage. … The recipient of Dalton’s lone Week 7 touchdown pass, Uzomah played a season-high 97% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps. The Bucs’ clocks have been cleaned by fellow TEs Vance McDonald (4/112/1), Zach Ertz (11/94/0), Trey Burton (2/86/1), Austin Hooper (9/71/1), and David Njoku (4/52/1). … Ross returned from his two-week groin injury in Kansas City to play just 49% of Cincinnati’s snaps and go catch-less on one target. He aggravated the injury and will miss more time.

Jameis Winston overcame two telegraphed picks and a lost fumble for his second straight top-five QB1 finish in last week’s overtime win over Cleveland by throwing for 365 yards and leading the Bucs in rushing (10/55/1). Although the run-game production isn’t sustainable, Winston is a willing scrambler facing a Bengals defense that has surrendered the NFL’s tenth-most quarterback rushing yards (123) while supporting high weekly passing-game floors with top-12 fantasy results allowed to 6-of-7 signal callers faced. Winston’s pocket should be cleaner than usual; Cincinnati ranks 27th in sack rate (4.9%) and 22nd in QB hit rate (14.7%). … Peyton Barber dropped a Week 7 pass and managed 11 touches on a season-low 39% playing-time clip, exiting with a second-half ankle injury just before Ronald Jones punched in a two-yard score. Jacquizz Rodgers dominated backfield snaps in overtime. Barber’s health can’t be taken for granted, but he appears on track to play against a leaky Bengals defense that’s been rocked for 5.08 yards per carry and nine running back touchdowns in seven games. Cincinnati is also missing WLB Vontaze Burfict (hip). Still a road underdog with uncertain health, Barber is a risky RB2/flex.

Winston’s 2018 target distribution: Mike Evans 20; Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries 18; DeSean Jackson 17; O.J. Howard 13; Cameron Brate 8; Barber 7; Jones 4. … Although the depth of Tampa Bay’s pass-catcher corps threatens their reliability each week, this matchup is entirely unimposing against a Bengals secondary that has permitted an NFL-high 195 completions. … Positive-TD regression should soon reach Evans, who leads the Bucs in receiving yards (165) in Winston’s two starts but hasn’t hit pay dirt since Week 3. … Only five NFL teams have allowed more catches (100) to wide receivers than Cincinnati (100), and only four have allowed more yards (1,266). D-Jax saved a quiet Week 7 receiving day with a 14-yard end-around score. Jackson’s 258 Air Yards lead the team in Winston’s starts. … Held under 60 yards in 5-of-6 games, Godwin remains a touchdown-reliant commodity with a team-high eight targets inside the ten. … Albeit with overtime assistance, Howard set Week 7 career highs in snaps (63), routes run (38), and targets (9) against the Browns. Missing underrated SLB Nick Vigil (MCL), the Bengals got torched for 14 catches by Steelers tight ends in Week 6, then 6/112/1 receiving on seven targets by Chiefs tight ends last week. Despite an early bye, Howard ranks seventh among NFL tight ends in yards (351). … Slot man Humphries and No. 2 TE Brate are useful to the Bucs, but neither is a fantasy option. Humphries has one TD over his last 25 appearances. Brate hasn’t reached 35 yards in a 2018 game.

Score Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Bengals 27


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Matchups Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 8
    Player News: Week 8
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Carson, Boyd
    DFS Analysis: Carson, Boyd
  •  
    NASCAR Fantasy: Martinsville
    NASCAR Fantasy: Martinsville
  •  
    Dose: Jets Lose Powell
    Dose: Jets Lose Powell
  •  
    Dose: Peterson Wants Trade
    Dose: Peterson Wants Trade
  •  
    Nicole: Trade Targets
    Nicole: Trade Targets
  •  
    Dose: Cooper traded to DAL
    Dose: Cooper traded to DAL
  •  
    Dose: Mack runs wild
    Dose: Mack runs wild

 