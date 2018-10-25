Patrick Daugherty

Week 8 Rankings

Thursday, October 25, 2018


Having seized control of the Colts’ backfield since returning in Week 6, Marlon Mack has a gorgeous draw in a tanking Raiders defense allowing 4.73 yards per carry and 132 rushing yards per game. For his part, Mack has posted a 6.94 YPC over the past two weeks, both ripping long runs and methodically moving the chains. A sizzling 11 of Mack’s 19 Week 7 carries went for five or more yards. With the Colts gaining momentum and the Raiders in complete disarray, Mack has a perfect RB1 storm for Week 8.    


Week 8 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN -
2 Aaron Rodgers at LAR -
3 Jared Goff vs. GB -
4 Ben Roethlisberger vs. CLE -
5 Andrew Luck at OAK -
6 Kirk Cousins vs. NO -
7 Tom Brady at BUF -
8 Jameis Winston at CIN -
9 Deshaun Watson vs. MIA -
10 Cam Newton vs. BAL Questionable (shoulder)
11 Andy Dalton vs. TB -
12 Drew Brees at MIN -
13 Mitchell Trubisky vs. NYJ -
14 Carson Wentz at JAC Questionable (back)
15 Matthew Stafford vs. SEA -
16 Russell Wilson at DET -
17 Baker Mayfield at PIT -
18 Case Keenum at KC -
19 Joe Flacco at CAR -
20 Derek Carr vs. IND -
21 Alex Smith at NYG -
22 C.J. Beathard at ARZ -
23 Eli Manning vs. WAS -
24 Sam Darnold at CHI -
25 Blake Bortles vs. PHI -
26 Josh Rosen vs. SF Questionable (toe)
27 Brock Osweiler at HOU -
28 Derek Anderson vs. NE -
29 Cody Kessler vs. PHI -


QB Notes: Although all five of Patrick Mahomes’ interceptions have come over his past three starts, it’s a period in which he finished as the QB1 by total points. Mahomes has not been held below 300 yards passing since Week 1. He’s a young Aaron Rodgers. … Speaking of Rodgers, his 867 yards over the past two weeks are by far his most ever over a two-game span. Bad game flows and the lack of a running game are to "blame." Both should remain a theme for a road contest where the Packers are heavy 9.5-point underdogs against the Rams. That, of course, is great for fantasy. … Opposing Rodgers will be Jared Goff, who has just three scores over his past three starts. Although Goff will again be missing security blanket Cooper Kupp (knee), he remains impossible to fade in the league’s most unstoppable offense. Some of Todd Gurley’s touchdowns should begin going Goff’s way, and there figures to be a lot of them in a contest with a 56.5 over/under. … Rested coming off the Steelers’ bye, Ben Roethlisberger has a home matchup with a Browns defense that’s been on the field for 34 more plays than any other unit.

Now up to QB10 status by average points, Andrew Luck is the QB6 over the past three weeks and QB4 over the past five. Last week’s Bills pulverizing curtained what could have been a five- or six-score day. Allowing a league-worst 9.0 yards per pass attempt, the Raiders are a delectable matchup. … Kirk Cousins has just three touchdowns and 474 yards over his past two starts. Impenetrable on the ground, the Saints are surrendering the third-most quarterback fantasy points. New addition Eli Apple is not going to turn that around in one week. … If ever there was a “the only risk is this player’s team gets up too big, too quickly” game, it’s Tom Brady against the Bills on Monday Night Football. … Jameis Winston has as many interceptions as passing touchdowns (four) since returning as starter two games ago, though he’s averaged 380 yards in the process. He’s predictably taken to the air raid. The Bengals are quietly coughing up over 300 weekly passing yards.


Playing through rib and lung issues, Deshaun Watson has had the quietest two-start stretch of his career. Both his passing and rushing production have cratered. Allowing 8.3 yards per attempt and 269 weekly passing yards, the Dolphins could help revive Watson on a short week. … No team has permitted fewer quarterback fantasy points than the Ravens, but their 112 QB rushing yards allowed is 13th worst. Cam Newton has posted at least two scores every week since the opener. … Andy Dalton face planted as only Andy Dalton could in last week’s golden matchup with the Chiefs. He gets an immediate do-over in the Bucs, who continue to hemorrhage the most quarterback fantasy points. … Merely the QB9 by average points, Drew Brees is headed on the road to Minnesota. He has just five passing scores in three games away from the Superdome. Of note for Week 8 is Xavier Rhodes’ (ankle) health. … Mitchell “Don’t Call Me Mitch” Trubisky now has three-straight 300-yard games to his name, though last week wasn’t exactly pretty. Trubisky’s “big game” against the Patriots underscores the difference between “real life” and fantasy. Be that as it may, he has a “stay hot” spot in the Jets’ banged up defense.


The Jaguars are once again allowing the league’s fewest passing yards, but as Week 6 Dak Prescott can attest, they have not been the “avoid at all costs” unit they were in 2017. A white-hot Carson Wentz remains in play as an upside QB2. … The QB19 by average points, Matthew Stafford is posting a modest 267/2 on a weekly basis. … Russell Wilson hasn’t attempted more than 26 passes since Week 2. That makes QB1 days hard to come by. The Lions have been stingier through the air than on the ground. … Baker Mayfield has graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 9 overall quarterback but is just the QB27 by average points. His awful supporting cast is to blame. Perhaps he will pop against a Steelers D allowing the fourth-most QB fantasy points. … Case Keenum will be facing the Chiefs’ bottom-three pass defense. So far the only QBs to fail to take advantage of Bob Sutton’s unit are Andy Dalton and … Case Keenum. Keenum produced 245 scoreless yards in Week 4. With both his running game and receiver corps playing well, Keenum deserves a QB2 mulligan.


Joe Flacco has found the middle ground between floor and ceiling essentially every week. He’s a plug-and-play QB2 with little upside. … Derek Carr comes off bye to a team in chaos. His leadership is being questioned, and his weapons traded away. He’s more likely to bust than shock the Week 8 world. … Alex Smith has been simply pathetic, generating eight total scores in six starts. If you’re looking for some reason to play him in two-quarterback leagues, the return of Chris Thompson doesn’t hurt. … A true turnover machine, C.J. Beathard offers enough big-play ability to stay on the radar in two-quarterback formats. … Eli Manning is going to have a hard time building on Week 7’s 399-yard day against the Keepaway Redskins. … Just remember with Blake Bortles: If you get benched once, you will get benched twice. … Byron Leftwich’s promotion to offensive coordinator is the best possible news for Josh Rosen, though Leftwich’s first order of business will likely be sparking David Johnson and the running game. A Bruce Arians disciple, Leftwich could have Rosen whipped into QB2 shape by the end of the year.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Patrick Daugherty


