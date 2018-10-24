John Daigle

Targets and Touches

print article archives RSS

Week 7: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 24, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (5, 2, 7, 3, 8, 8), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 3, 4, 6, 6, 4), David Johnson (2, 4, 4, 3, 5, 3), Chase Edmonds (5, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Christian Kirk (5, 8, 5, 4, 7, 6), Chad Williams (3, 4, 3, 6, 2, 8)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (50, 7, 78, 48, 63, 36), Ricky Seals-Jones (43, 29, 55, 110, 60, 35), Chad Williams (32, 66, 51, 43, -1, 86), Christian Kirk (21, 71, 34, 59, 56, 102), David Johnson (2, 11, 11, -2. -8, 6), Chase Edmonds (-3, 0, 0, 1, 0, -5)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (28, 9, 28, 35, 39, 40), Chase Edmonds (15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 12), Ricky Seals-Jones (17, 35, 52, 0, 69, 12), David Johnson (3, 30, 41, 16, 15, 31), Christian Kirk (27, 90, 28, 85, 77, 57), Chad Williams (0, 8, 22, 23, 5, 34)

 

Carries: David Johnson (13, 12, 22, 18, 18, 14), Chase Edmonds (1, 5, 3, 1, 1, 5)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chad Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, 0, 3, 5, 5, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (2-12, 4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42, 1-3), Budda Baker (5-73, 6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55, 3-15), Jamar Taylor (6-155, 3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13, 1-12), Bene Benwikere (3-19, 1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61, 3-42-1)

 

Observations: Christian Kirk led the Cardinals in receiving for the third consecutive game Thursday, but did so with a lowly 3/57 line. His team-high 158 air yards and 79% snap rate the past two games are still encouraging. Kirk will likely stick ahead of Chad Williams in Arizona’s pending offensive scheme, but he’s still a shaky start in season-long leagues until we know more about new OC Byron Leftwich’s play-calling.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 6, 12, 9, 14, 12), Mohamed Sanu (2, 7, 9, 7, 2, 2), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (5, 4, 2, 12, 10, 4), Tevin Coleman (4, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2), Calvin Ridley (5, 8, 6, 5, 3, 6), Ito Smith (1, 4, 3, 1, 2, 2)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (195, 71, 165, 118, 187, 122), Mohamed Sanu (5, 50, 129, 50, 21, 6), Austin Hooper (38, 18, 20, 86, 62, 59), Calvin Ridley (33, 150, 81, 65, 38, 30), Tevin Coleman (1, -1, 2, 4, 21, 9), Ito Smith (2, 9, 2, 0, -1, 5)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (64, 96, 173, 62, 143, 104), Tevin Coleman (18, 14, 26, 15, 6, 32), Austin Hooper (59, 23, 19, 77, 71, 48), Mohamed Sanu (19, 36, 111, 73, 46, 21), Calvin Ridley (64, 146, 54, 38, 47, 43), Ito Smith (8, 41, 13, 5, -1, 29)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (16, 15, 14, 7, 10, 11), Ito Smith (9, 2, 7, 3, 11, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86, 5-70), Brian Poole (9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1, 1- -8), Robert Alford (3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68, 7-224-1)

 

Observations: Since peaking with 150 air yards and 7/146/3 in Week 3, Ridley’s air yards in ensuing performances (81 > 65 > 38 > 30) have plummeted with every outing. He’s averaged a poor 4/45.5/0.5 on the third-most routes for Atlanta in that span, too. He remains a boom-bust WR3 that would be much more useful if Mohamed Sanu ever missed time ahead of him.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (15, 2, BYE, 6, 8, 6), Devin Funchess (9, 7, BYE, 7, 8, 11), Torrey Smith (7, 6, BYE, 1, 5, 6), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 7, 5), D.J. Moore (2, 2, BYE, 4, 5, 5)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (81, 120, BYE, 84, 111, 128), Torrey Smith (114, 79, BYE, 26, 40, 56), D.J. Moore (84, 17, BYE, 39, 45, 34), Christian McCaffrey (-8, 1, BYE, -6, 34, -13), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 47, 42)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (102, 10, BYE, 35, 46, 51), Devin Funchess (77, 67, BYE, 53, 74, 62), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 48, 5), Torrey Smith (33, 19, BYE, 0, 43, 61), D.J. Moore (51, 3, BYE, 49, 59, 29)

 

Carries: Cam Newton (5, 10, BYE, 8, 9, 7), Christian McCaffrey (8, 28, BYE, 17, 8 ,7)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (3, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 2), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, BYE, 1, 1, 0), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 0, 1), Torrey Smith (1, 0, BYE, 0, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 4, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Cam Newton (0, 3, BYE, 0, 1, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (5-77, 4-43, BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26, 5-65-1), Donte Jackson (4-33-1, 5-43, BYE, 7-117, 1-6, 1-22), Captain Munnerlyn (2-16, 2-32, BYE, 2-38, 3-15, 5-15)

 

Observations: Devin Funchess has played nearly every snap (94.1%) since Greg Olsen returned, running a route on all of Cam Newton’s passing attempts the past two weeks. He’s quietly seen no fewer than seven targets since Week 2, averaging 8.4 looks in that stretch. If he stumbles against Baltimore’s No. 6 overall pass defense DVOA this upcoming week, check the temperature of his owners before he inevitably explodes against the Bucs’ shoddy secondary in Week 9.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (14, 7, 4, BYE, 6, 5), Taylor Gabriel (8, 10, 7, BYE, 5, 4), Trey Burton (5, 5, 4, BYE, 4, 11), Jordan Howard (4, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 5, X, BYE, 4, 7), Tarik Cohen (1, 3, 8, BYE, 9, 12)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (129, 97, 64, BYE, 69, 69), Trey Burton (6, 46, 63, BYE, 3, 105), Taylor Gabriel (49, 153, 74, BYE, 90, 31), Jordan Howard (3, 5, -4, BYE, 3, 5), Anthony Miller (12, 35, X, BYE, 99, 124), Tarik Cohen (14, 0, 51, BYE, 55, 52)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (83, 50, 23, BYE, 64, 4), Taylor Gabriel (37, 34, 104, BYE, 110, 26), Jordan Howard (33, 20, 0, BYE, 0, 9), Trey Burton (28, 55, 86, BYE, 23, 126), Tarik Cohen (17, 15, 121, BYE, 90, 69), Anthony Miller (11, 35, X, BYE, 29, 35)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (14, 24, 11, BYE, 14, 12), Mitchell Trubisky (5, 2, 3, BYE, 8, 6), Tarik Cohen (4, 5, 13, BYE, 5, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (0, 3, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (2, 0, X, BYE, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 2, BYE, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Trey Burton (1, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 2), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 2, BYE, 2, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 3, 1, BYE, 3, 3), Tarik Cohen (0, 3, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-36, 3-28, X, BYE, 0-0, 2-54), Kyle Fuller (4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15, BYE, 7-147-1, 4-41), Bryce Callahan (1-2, 0-0, 5-45, BYE, 6-40, 4-41-1)

 

Observations: There’s a noticeable conundrum brewing in Chicago’s backfield, and it’s all come at the expense of Jordan Howard. J-How, for instance, played 68.7% of snaps and averaged 21 touches as an every-down back in the Bears’ first three games. Over his last three (with the team’s bye week tucked in between), Howard’s merely averaged 12.6 touches (including one target per game) on 53.8% of snaps. Meanwhile Tarik Cohen’s touches have crept to 20 > 12 > 14 on an average 9.7 targets and 22.6 routes in that span. Chicago hosts the Jets as seven-point favorites in Week 8, essentially projecting better game script for Howard, but Cohen’s sudden involvement in what’s shaping up to be a true timeshare is worth monitoring. Keep an eye on slot wideout Anthony Miller, too, as he’s recorded team-highs in air yards on 5.5 targets per game the past two weeks since returning from injury.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (6, 8, 4, 7, 1, 6), Cole Beasley (3, 5, 5, 3, 11, 8), Allen Hurns (2, 4, 5, 3, 5, 6), Geoff Swaim (0, 7, 5, 3, 2, 3), Michael Gallup (2, 4, 5, 3, 2, 5), Tavon Austin (3, 3, 1, 3, 1, X)   

 

Air Yards: Tavon Austin (91, -3, 34, 76, 5, X), Cole Beasley (28, 37, 46, 15, 79, 72), Allen Hurns (7, 35, 37, 71, 75, 66), Michael Gallup (39, 41, 74, 25, 41, 101), Geoff Swaim (0, 32, 36, -1, 19, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (-6, -1, 30, 5, 1, 18)

 

Receiving Yards: Ezekiel Elliott (9, 11, 88, 30, 11, 9), Tavon Austin (79, 2, 0, 44, 5, X), Cole Beasley (13, 46, 53, 8, 101, 56), Allen Hurns (9, 22, 30, 3, 0, 74), Geoff Swaim (0, 47, 39, 55, 21, 25), Michael Gallup (5, 17, 45, 6, 27, 81)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 16, 25, 20, 24, 15), Dak Prescott (7, 2, 3, 6, 11, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, X), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 0, 3, 3, 2, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60, 1-17, 1-15), Byron Jones (1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74, 0-0, 1-15), Chidobe Awuzie (5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0, 2-36), Jourdan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 1-45-1, 2-20, 3-21, 1-10)

 

Observations: Michael Gallup appeared to be an interesting bench stash following his 3/81/1 outing on 56-of-66 (85%) snaps sans Tavon Austin (groin), but that idea was quickly shot down once the Cowboys traded (entirely too much) for Amari Cooper. With Cole Beasley sticking in the slot for 88.6% of his routes this season, that likely leaves Gallup in a timeshare with Allen Hurns behind Cooper on the outside. That’s obviously terrible news for Cooper, too, who’s historically popped in Pro Football Focus’ predictive Yards Per Route Run metric from the slot (2.75) the past two seasons.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (14, 8, 8, 7, BYE, 6), Kenny Golladay (10, 7, 4, 9, BYE, 2), Marvin Jones (9, 6, 6, 4, BYE, 4), Theo Riddick (12, 3, 5, 3, BYE, X), Kerryon Johnson (6, 3, 1, 2, BYE, 3)    

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (213, 49, 53, 82, BYE, 16), Marvin Jones (168, 85, 74, 51, BYE, 44), Golden Tate (103, 43, 64, 58, BYE, 23), Theo Riddick (29, -4, -2, 28, BYE, X), Kerryon Johnson (-4, -5, -4, -2, BYE, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (108, 53, 74, 98, BYE, 37), Golden Tate (113, 69, 132, 42, BYE, 36), Marvin Jones (54, 69, 56, 8, BYE, 29), Kerryon Johnson (23, 9, 1, 15, BYE, 31), Theo Riddick (47, 36, 20, 20, BYE, X)  

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (8, 16, 9, 12, BYE, 19), LeGarrette Blount (8, 16, 7, 12, BYE, 10), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 3, BYE, X)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (3, 1, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Theo Riddick (2, 0, 0, 0, BYE, X), Kenny Golladay (0, 2, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 2), Kerryon Johnson (0, 1, 2, 0, BYE, 1)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 4, 0, 4, BYE, 3), Kerryon Johnson (0, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 6), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, X)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2, BYE, 3-37-1), Nevin Lawson (1-19, 0-0, 2-46, 2-27, BYE, 3-39), Teez Tabor (3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-17, BYE, 5-69-1)

 

Observations: As discussed last week, Theo Riddick’s absence left a hefty passing role vacant, but Kerryon Johnson would still need to overcome incompetent coaching and, to a lesser extent, Ameer Abdullah’s unknown involvement in order to thrive. Abdullah was active Sunday, but he ran just five routes on seven snaps. Johnson inevitably out-touched (21-10) and out-snapped (38-21) incumbent bruiser LeGarrette Blount, posting his second 100-plus yard performance of the season. Blount still punched it in on his only carry inside the five-yard line, but Johnson notably handled three carries inside the 10 (including one shot inside the 5, as well). Whether coach Matt Patricia utilizes Johnson at the same rate once Riddick returns will absolutely be worth monitoring.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14, 12, 16), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11, X, X), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6, 11, 9), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3, 0, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1, 3, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3, 10, 6), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 1)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157, 151, 176), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47, 105, 77), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154, X, X), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X, X, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0, 5, -4), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29, -2, -9), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1, 3, 2), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39, 98, 67), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 84, 19)

 

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81, 140, 132), Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80, X, X), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21, 76, 104), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56, 23, 10), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16, 0, 19, 10), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17, 19, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38, 68, 103), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 89, 19)

 

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11, 6, 6), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5, 4, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11, 7, 8)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3)

 

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X, 3-20-1, 1-17), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34, X, X), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41, 4-99, 0-0)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 11, 5, 7, 10, 7), Brandin Cooks (10, 8, 8, 0, 6, 5), Cooper Kupp (7, 6, 11, 9, 1, X), Todd Gurley (3, 6, 6, 5, 5, 5)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (107, 96, 70, 55, 98, 83), Brandin Cooks (134, 41, 92, 0, 121, 103), Cooper Kupp (6, 39, 74, 114, 0, X), Todd Gurley (2, -1, 3, -11, -1, -10)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (157, 90, 116, 0, 53, 64), Cooper Kupp (63, 71, 162, 90, 0, X), Todd Gurley (31, 51, 73, 36, 17, 23), Robert Woods (81, 104, 101, 92, 109, 78)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 23, 17, 22, 28, 15)

 

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 1, 2, 1, 0, X), Robert Woods (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (1, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2), Brandin Cooks (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (10, 3, 2, 12, 5, 6)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16, 0-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (4-20, 5-63, 3-11, 3-43, 0-0, 2-16-1), Sam Shields (2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2, 0-0, 1-13, 0-0), Troy Hill (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1, 3-29)

 

Observations: Without Cooper Kupp (knee), Robert Woods expectedly ran 61.5% of his routes from the slot, recording his entire receiving line (5/78) from the middle of the field. Josh Reynolds actually played the most snaps (51) among Los Angeles’ wideouts but accrued just one target on 15 routes. Whether Kupp returns against the Packers or not, look for Brandin Cooks to buoy his team-high 224 air yards over the last two games into more than the 117 total receiving yards he’s picked up in that stint. If your team is already locked into a playoff position, I also think it’s time to etch out a roster spot for Malcolm Brown. Having rested his starters throughout the entire preseason, coach Sean McVay will assuredly sit the entire lot again (Todd Gurley included) if/when the Rams secure the NFC’s top seed. Brown would immediately shore up Gurley’s insane usage, and that alone is worth taking a forward-thinking flier on.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Targets and Touches Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


John Daigle Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Peterson Wants Trade
    Dose: Peterson Wants Trade
  •  
    Nicole: Trade Targets
    Nicole: Trade Targets
  •  
    Dose: Cooper traded to DAL
    Dose: Cooper traded to DAL
  •  
    Dose: Mack runs wild
    Dose: Mack runs wild
  •  
    Player News: Week 7
    Player News: Week 7
  •  
    Matchups: Week 7
    Matchups: Week 7
  •  
    Dose: Broncos Destroy Cards
    Dose: Broncos Destroy Cards
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Hopkins, Mixon
    DFS Analysis: Hopkins, Mixon

 