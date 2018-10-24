Week 7: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Observations: Without Cooper Kupp (knee), Robert Woods expectedly ran 61.5% of his routes from the slot, recording his entire receiving line (5/78) from the middle of the field. Josh Reynolds actually played the most snaps (51) among Los Angeles’ wideouts but accrued just one target on 15 routes. Whether Kupp returns against the Packers or not, look for Brandin Cooks to buoy his team-high 224 air yards over the last two games into more than the 117 total receiving yards he’s picked up in that stint. If your team is already locked into a playoff position, I also think it’s time to etch out a roster spot for Malcolm Brown . Having rested his starters throughout the entire preseason, coach Sean McVay will assuredly sit the entire lot again ( Todd Gurley included) if/when the Rams secure the NFC’s top seed. Brown would immediately shore up Gurley’s insane usage, and that alone is worth taking a forward-thinking flier on.

Observations: As discussed last week, Theo Riddick ’s absence left a hefty passing role vacant, but Kerryon Johnson would still need to overcome incompetent coaching and, to a lesser extent, Ameer Abdullah ’s unknown involvement in order to thrive. Abdullah was active Sunday, but he ran just five routes on seven snaps. Johnson inevitably out-touched (21-10) and out-snapped (38-21) incumbent bruiser LeGarrette Blount , posting his second 100-plus yard performance of the season. Blount still punched it in on his only carry inside the five-yard line, but Johnson notably handled three carries inside the 10 (including one shot inside the 5, as well). Whether coach Matt Patricia utilizes Johnson at the same rate once Riddick returns will absolutely be worth monitoring.

Observations: Michael Gallup appeared to be an interesting bench stash following his 3/81/1 outing on 56-of-66 (85%) snaps sans Tavon Austin (groin), but that idea was quickly shot down once the Cowboys traded (entirely too much) for Amari Cooper . With Cole Beasley sticking in the slot for 88.6% of his routes this season, that likely leaves Gallup in a timeshare with Allen Hurns behind Cooper on the outside. That’s obviously terrible news for Cooper, too, who’s historically popped in Pro Football Focus’ predictive Yards Per Route Run metric from the slot (2.75) the past two seasons.

Observations: There’s a noticeable conundrum brewing in Chicago’s backfield, and it’s all come at the expense of Jordan Howard . J-How, for instance, played 68.7% of snaps and averaged 21 touches as an every-down back in the Bears’ first three games. Over his last three (with the team’s bye week tucked in between), Howard’s merely averaged 12.6 touches (including one target per game) on 53.8% of snaps. Meanwhile Tarik Cohen ’s touches have crept to 20 > 12 > 14 on an average 9.7 targets and 22.6 routes in that span. Chicago hosts the Jets as seven-point favorites in Week 8, essentially projecting better game script for Howard, but Cohen’s sudden involvement in what’s shaping up to be a true timeshare is worth monitoring. Keep an eye on slot wideout Anthony Miller , too, as he’s recorded team-highs in air yards on 5.5 targets per game the past two weeks since returning from injury.

Observations: Devin Funchess has played nearly every snap (94.1%) since Greg Olsen returned, running a route on all of Cam Newton ’s passing attempts the past two weeks. He’s quietly seen no fewer than seven targets since Week 2, averaging 8.4 looks in that stretch. If he stumbles against Baltimore’s No. 6 overall pass defense DVOA this upcoming week, check the temperature of his owners before he inevitably explodes against the Bucs’ shoddy secondary in Week 9.

Observations: Since peaking with 150 air yards and 7/146/3 in Week 3, Ridley’s air yards in ensuing performances (81 > 65 > 38 > 30) have plummeted with every outing. He’s averaged a poor 4/45.5/0.5 on the third-most routes for Atlanta in that span, too. He remains a boom-bust WR3 that would be much more useful if Mohamed Sanu ever missed time ahead of him.

Observations: Christian Kirk led the Cardinals in receiving for the third consecutive game Thursday, but did so with a lowly 3/57 line. His team-high 158 air yards and 79% snap rate the past two games are still encouraging. Kirk will likely stick ahead of Chad Williams in Arizona’s pending offensive scheme, but he’s still a shaky start in season-long leagues until we know more about new OC Byron Leftwich ’s play-calling.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (5, 2, 7, 3, 8, 8), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 3, 4, 6, 6, 4), David Johnson (2, 4, 4, 3, 5, 3), Chase Edmonds (5, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Christian Kirk (5, 8, 5, 4, 7, 6), Chad Williams (3, 4, 3, 6, 2, 8)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (50, 7, 78, 48, 63, 36), Ricky Seals-Jones (43, 29, 55, 110, 60, 35), Chad Williams (32, 66, 51, 43, -1, 86), Christian Kirk (21, 71, 34, 59, 56, 102), David Johnson (2, 11, 11, -2. -8, 6), Chase Edmonds (-3, 0, 0, 1, 0, -5)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (28, 9, 28, 35, 39, 40), Chase Edmonds (15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 12), Ricky Seals-Jones (17, 35, 52, 0, 69, 12), David Johnson (3, 30, 41, 16, 15, 31), Christian Kirk (27, 90, 28, 85, 77, 57), Chad Williams (0, 8, 22, 23, 5, 34)

Carries: David Johnson (13, 12, 22, 18, 18, 14), Chase Edmonds (1, 5, 3, 1, 1, 5)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chad Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, 0, 3, 5, 5, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (2-12, 4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42, 1-3), Budda Baker (5-73, 6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55, 3-15), Jamar Taylor (6-155, 3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13, 1-12), Bene Benwikere (3-19, 1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61, 3-42-1)

Observations: Christian Kirk led the Cardinals in receiving for the third consecutive game Thursday, but did so with a lowly 3/57 line. His team-high 158 air yards and 79% snap rate the past two games are still encouraging. Kirk will likely stick ahead of Chad Williams in Arizona’s pending offensive scheme, but he’s still a shaky start in season-long leagues until we know more about new OC Byron Leftwich’s play-calling.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 6, 12, 9, 14, 12), Mohamed Sanu (2, 7, 9, 7, 2, 2), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (5, 4, 2, 12, 10, 4), Tevin Coleman (4, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2), Calvin Ridley (5, 8, 6, 5, 3, 6), Ito Smith (1, 4, 3, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (195, 71, 165, 118, 187, 122), Mohamed Sanu (5, 50, 129, 50, 21, 6), Austin Hooper (38, 18, 20, 86, 62, 59), Calvin Ridley (33, 150, 81, 65, 38, 30), Tevin Coleman (1, -1, 2, 4, 21, 9), Ito Smith (2, 9, 2, 0, -1, 5)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (64, 96, 173, 62, 143, 104), Tevin Coleman (18, 14, 26, 15, 6, 32), Austin Hooper (59, 23, 19, 77, 71, 48), Mohamed Sanu (19, 36, 111, 73, 46, 21), Calvin Ridley (64, 146, 54, 38, 47, 43), Ito Smith (8, 41, 13, 5, -1, 29)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (16, 15, 14, 7, 10, 11), Ito Smith (9, 2, 7, 3, 11, 7)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86, 5-70), Brian Poole (9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1, 1- -8), Robert Alford (3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68, 7-224-1)

Observations: Since peaking with 150 air yards and 7/146/3 in Week 3, Ridley’s air yards in ensuing performances (81 > 65 > 38 > 30) have plummeted with every outing. He’s averaged a poor 4/45.5/0.5 on the third-most routes for Atlanta in that span, too. He remains a boom-bust WR3 that would be much more useful if Mohamed Sanu ever missed time ahead of him.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (15, 2, BYE, 6, 8, 6), Devin Funchess (9, 7, BYE, 7, 8, 11), Torrey Smith (7, 6, BYE, 1, 5, 6), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 7, 5), D.J. Moore (2, 2, BYE, 4, 5, 5)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (81, 120, BYE, 84, 111, 128), Torrey Smith (114, 79, BYE, 26, 40, 56), D.J. Moore (84, 17, BYE, 39, 45, 34), Christian McCaffrey (-8, 1, BYE, -6, 34, -13), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 47, 42)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (102, 10, BYE, 35, 46, 51), Devin Funchess (77, 67, BYE, 53, 74, 62), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 48, 5), Torrey Smith (33, 19, BYE, 0, 43, 61), D.J. Moore (51, 3, BYE, 49, 59, 29)

Carries: Cam Newton (5, 10, BYE, 8, 9, 7), Christian McCaffrey (8, 28, BYE, 17, 8 ,7)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (3, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 2), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, BYE, 1, 1, 0), Greg Olsen (X, X, BYE, X, 0, 1), Torrey Smith (1, 0, BYE, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 4, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Cam Newton (0, 3, BYE, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (5-77, 4-43, BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26, 5-65-1), Donte Jackson (4-33-1, 5-43, BYE, 7-117, 1-6, 1-22), Captain Munnerlyn (2-16, 2-32, BYE, 2-38, 3-15, 5-15)

Observations: Devin Funchess has played nearly every snap (94.1%) since Greg Olsen returned, running a route on all of Cam Newton’s passing attempts the past two weeks. He’s quietly seen no fewer than seven targets since Week 2, averaging 8.4 looks in that stretch. If he stumbles against Baltimore’s No. 6 overall pass defense DVOA this upcoming week, check the temperature of his owners before he inevitably explodes against the Bucs’ shoddy secondary in Week 9.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (14, 7, 4, BYE, 6, 5), Taylor Gabriel (8, 10, 7, BYE, 5, 4), Trey Burton (5, 5, 4, BYE, 4, 11), Jordan Howard (4, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 5, X, BYE, 4, 7), Tarik Cohen (1, 3, 8, BYE, 9, 12)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (129, 97, 64, BYE, 69, 69), Trey Burton (6, 46, 63, BYE, 3, 105), Taylor Gabriel (49, 153, 74, BYE, 90, 31), Jordan Howard (3, 5, -4, BYE, 3, 5), Anthony Miller (12, 35, X, BYE, 99, 124), Tarik Cohen (14, 0, 51, BYE, 55, 52)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (83, 50, 23, BYE, 64, 4), Taylor Gabriel (37, 34, 104, BYE, 110, 26), Jordan Howard (33, 20, 0, BYE, 0, 9), Trey Burton (28, 55, 86, BYE, 23, 126), Tarik Cohen (17, 15, 121, BYE, 90, 69), Anthony Miller (11, 35, X, BYE, 29, 35)

Carries: Jordan Howard (14, 24, 11, BYE, 14, 12), Mitchell Trubisky (5, 2, 3, BYE, 8, 6), Tarik Cohen (4, 5, 13, BYE, 5, 6)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (0, 3, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (2, 0, X, BYE, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 2, BYE, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Trey Burton (1, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 2), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 2, BYE, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 3, 1, BYE, 3, 3), Tarik Cohen (0, 3, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-36, 3-28, X, BYE, 0-0, 2-54), Kyle Fuller (4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15, BYE, 7-147-1, 4-41), Bryce Callahan (1-2, 0-0, 5-45, BYE, 6-40, 4-41-1)

Observations: There’s a noticeable conundrum brewing in Chicago’s backfield, and it’s all come at the expense of Jordan Howard. J-How, for instance, played 68.7% of snaps and averaged 21 touches as an every-down back in the Bears’ first three games. Over his last three (with the team’s bye week tucked in between), Howard’s merely averaged 12.6 touches (including one target per game) on 53.8% of snaps. Meanwhile Tarik Cohen’s touches have crept to 20 > 12 > 14 on an average 9.7 targets and 22.6 routes in that span. Chicago hosts the Jets as seven-point favorites in Week 8, essentially projecting better game script for Howard, but Cohen’s sudden involvement in what’s shaping up to be a true timeshare is worth monitoring. Keep an eye on slot wideout Anthony Miller, too, as he’s recorded team-highs in air yards on 5.5 targets per game the past two weeks since returning from injury.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (6, 8, 4, 7, 1, 6), Cole Beasley (3, 5, 5, 3, 11, 8), Allen Hurns (2, 4, 5, 3, 5, 6), Geoff Swaim (0, 7, 5, 3, 2, 3), Michael Gallup (2, 4, 5, 3, 2, 5), Tavon Austin (3, 3, 1, 3, 1, X)

Air Yards: Tavon Austin (91, -3, 34, 76, 5, X), Cole Beasley (28, 37, 46, 15, 79, 72), Allen Hurns (7, 35, 37, 71, 75, 66), Michael Gallup (39, 41, 74, 25, 41, 101), Geoff Swaim (0, 32, 36, -1, 19, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (-6, -1, 30, 5, 1, 18)

Receiving Yards: Ezekiel Elliott (9, 11, 88, 30, 11, 9), Tavon Austin (79, 2, 0, 44, 5, X), Cole Beasley (13, 46, 53, 8, 101, 56), Allen Hurns (9, 22, 30, 3, 0, 74), Geoff Swaim (0, 47, 39, 55, 21, 25), Michael Gallup (5, 17, 45, 6, 27, 81)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 16, 25, 20, 24, 15), Dak Prescott (7, 2, 3, 6, 11, 6)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, X), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 0, 3, 3, 2, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60, 1-17, 1-15), Byron Jones (1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74, 0-0, 1-15), Chidobe Awuzie (5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0, 2-36), Jourdan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 1-45-1, 2-20, 3-21, 1-10)

Observations: Michael Gallup appeared to be an interesting bench stash following his 3/81/1 outing on 56-of-66 (85%) snaps sans Tavon Austin (groin), but that idea was quickly shot down once the Cowboys traded (entirely too much) for Amari Cooper. With Cole Beasley sticking in the slot for 88.6% of his routes this season, that likely leaves Gallup in a timeshare with Allen Hurns behind Cooper on the outside. That’s obviously terrible news for Cooper, too, who’s historically popped in Pro Football Focus’ predictive Yards Per Route Run metric from the slot (2.75) the past two seasons.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (14, 8, 8, 7, BYE, 6), Kenny Golladay (10, 7, 4, 9, BYE, 2), Marvin Jones (9, 6, 6, 4, BYE, 4), Theo Riddick (12, 3, 5, 3, BYE, X), Kerryon Johnson (6, 3, 1, 2, BYE, 3)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (213, 49, 53, 82, BYE, 16), Marvin Jones (168, 85, 74, 51, BYE, 44), Golden Tate (103, 43, 64, 58, BYE, 23), Theo Riddick (29, -4, -2, 28, BYE, X), Kerryon Johnson (-4, -5, -4, -2, BYE, -1)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (108, 53, 74, 98, BYE, 37), Golden Tate (113, 69, 132, 42, BYE, 36), Marvin Jones (54, 69, 56, 8, BYE, 29), Kerryon Johnson (23, 9, 1, 15, BYE, 31), Theo Riddick (47, 36, 20, 20, BYE, X)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (8, 16, 9, 12, BYE, 19), LeGarrette Blount (8, 16, 7, 12, BYE, 10), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 3, BYE, X)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (3, 1, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Theo Riddick (2, 0, 0, 0, BYE, X), Kenny Golladay (0, 2, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 2), Kerryon Johnson (0, 1, 2, 0, BYE, 1)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 4, 0, 4, BYE, 3), Kerryon Johnson (0, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 6), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2, BYE, 3-37-1), Nevin Lawson (1-19, 0-0, 2-46, 2-27, BYE, 3-39), Teez Tabor (3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-17, BYE, 5-69-1)

Observations: As discussed last week, Theo Riddick’s absence left a hefty passing role vacant, but Kerryon Johnson would still need to overcome incompetent coaching and, to a lesser extent, Ameer Abdullah’s unknown involvement in order to thrive. Abdullah was active Sunday, but he ran just five routes on seven snaps. Johnson inevitably out-touched (21-10) and out-snapped (38-21) incumbent bruiser LeGarrette Blount, posting his second 100-plus yard performance of the season. Blount still punched it in on his only carry inside the five-yard line, but Johnson notably handled three carries inside the 10 (including one shot inside the 5, as well). Whether coach Matt Patricia utilizes Johnson at the same rate once Riddick returns will absolutely be worth monitoring.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14, 12, 16), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11, X, X), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6, 11, 9), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3, 0, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1, 3, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3, 10, 6), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 1)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157, 151, 176), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47, 105, 77), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154, X, X), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X, X, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0, 5, -4), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29, -2, -9), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1, 3, 2), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39, 98, 67), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 84, 19)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81, 140, 132), Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80, X, X), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21, 76, 104), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56, 23, 10), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16, 0, 19, 10), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17, 19, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38, 68, 103), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 89, 19)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11, 6, 6), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5, 4, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11, 7, 8)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X, 3-20-1, 1-17), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34, X, X), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41, 4-99, 0-0)

Observations: Bye.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 11, 5, 7, 10, 7), Brandin Cooks (10, 8, 8, 0, 6, 5), Cooper Kupp (7, 6, 11, 9, 1, X), Todd Gurley (3, 6, 6, 5, 5, 5)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (107, 96, 70, 55, 98, 83), Brandin Cooks (134, 41, 92, 0, 121, 103), Cooper Kupp (6, 39, 74, 114, 0, X), Todd Gurley (2, -1, 3, -11, -1, -10)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (157, 90, 116, 0, 53, 64), Cooper Kupp (63, 71, 162, 90, 0, X), Todd Gurley (31, 51, 73, 36, 17, 23), Robert Woods (81, 104, 101, 92, 109, 78)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 23, 17, 22, 28, 15)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 1, 2, 1, 0, X), Robert Woods (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (1, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2), Brandin Cooks (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (10, 3, 2, 12, 5, 6)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16, 0-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (4-20, 5-63, 3-11, 3-43, 0-0, 2-16-1), Sam Shields (2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2, 0-0, 1-13, 0-0), Troy Hill (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1, 3-29)

Observations: Without Cooper Kupp (knee), Robert Woods expectedly ran 61.5% of his routes from the slot, recording his entire receiving line (5/78) from the middle of the field. Josh Reynolds actually played the most snaps (51) among Los Angeles’ wideouts but accrued just one target on 15 routes. Whether Kupp returns against the Packers or not, look for Brandin Cooks to buoy his team-high 224 air yards over the last two games into more than the 117 total receiving yards he’s picked up in that stint. If your team is already locked into a playoff position, I also think it’s time to etch out a roster spot for Malcolm Brown. Having rested his starters throughout the entire preseason, coach Sean McVay will assuredly sit the entire lot again (Todd Gurley included) if/when the Rams secure the NFC’s top seed. Brown would immediately shore up Gurley’s insane usage, and that alone is worth taking a forward-thinking flier on.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (13, 19, 12, 10, 15, 10), Stefon Diggs (13, 10, 15, 11, 5, 14), Dalvin Cook (5, X, 0, X, X, X), Laquon Treadwell (6, 4, 7, 4, 4, 3), Kyle Rudolph (8, 6, 6, 5, 4, 4), Latavius Murray (0, 7, 2, 2, 2, 2), Aldrick Robinson (X, 1, 2, 1, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (115, 140, 109, 81, 119, 98), Stefon Diggs (159, 119, 74, 71, 32, 134), Laquon Treadwell (45, 20, 44, 18, 14, 8), Kyle Rudolph (26, 60, 34, 15, 16, 44), Dalvin Cook (6, X, 0, X, X, X), Latavius Murray (0, 2, 5, -5, 4, 2), Aldrick Robinson (X, 7, 33, 4, -3, 79)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (131, 105, 135, 116, 123, 110), Stefon Diggs (128, 17, 123, 91, 33, 34), Dalvin Cook (52, X, 0, X, X, X), Kyle Rudolph (72, 48, 57, 41, 37, 16), Laquon Treadwell (23, 33, 47, 21, 38, 11), Latavius Murray (0, 30, 16, 14, 3, 14), Aldrick Robinson (X, 9, 33, 0, 0, 34)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (10, X, 10, X, X, X), Latavius Murray (4, 2, 2, 11, 24, 15)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 1, 3, 2, 2, 2), Stefon Diggs (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2), Kyle Rudolph (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Laquon Treadwell (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Aldrick Robinson (X, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Dalvin Cook (1, X, 1, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (9-70-1, 3-32, 3-42, 5-83, 3-23, 1-25), Mike Hughes (1-9, 3-52-1, 7-56, 6-77-1, 1-8, 0-0), Trae Waynes (6-56, 1-6, 3-102-2, X, 2-12, 1-4), Mackensie Alexander (4-68, 2-20, 4-28, 4-61, 7-77, 2-21)

Observations: Reports surfacing Wednesday morning expect Dalvin Cook to be out through Minnesota’s Week 10 bye. That assumedly leaves Latavius Murray, who’s averaged 16.7 carries on 80% of offensive snaps the last three games, to run roughshod as the Vikes’ primary back. He’s seen no more than two targets in any game in that stint, but his average routes run (22.6) spell elite usage that simply hasn’t been used in check-downs. Murray’s matchups the next two weeks include the Saints’ and Lions’ No. 2 and No. 30 rush defense DVOAs, making him a must-start RB2 in consecutive games.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (13, 10, 4, 5, BYE, 9), Alvin Kamara (6, 20, 9, 4, BYE, 2), Ben Watson (5, 6, 3, 4, BYE, 6), Josh Hill (1, 1, 3, 2, BYE, 0), Tre'Quan Smith (1, 0, 2, 3, BYE, 6), Cameron Meredith (X, 1, 4, 5, BYE, 0), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, 3, BYE, 2)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (82, 65, 26, 42, BYE, 45), Alvin Kamara (-10, 30, 7, 3, BYE, -5), Ben Watson (25, 71, 50, 9, BYE, 36), Tre'Quan Smith (18, 0, 21, 42, BYE, 68), Cameron Meredith (X, 7, 42, 43, BYE, 0), Josh Hill (-3, 0, 35, -3, BYE, 0), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, -8, BYE, 9)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (89, 129, 47, 74, BYE, 69), Alvin Kamara (53, 124, 47, 15, BYE, 11), Ben Watson (19, 71, 23, 30, BYE, 43), Tre'Quan Smith (18, 0, 0, 111, BYE, 44), Josh Hill (5, 17, 63, 24, BYE, 0), Cameron Meredith (X, 11, 32, 71, BYE, 0), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, 20, BYE, 10)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (13, 16, 19, 6, BYE, 17), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, 16, BYE, 12)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (4, 2, 2, 1, BYE, 2), Alvin Kamara (0, 7, 3, 1, BYE, 0), Ben Watson (2, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Cameron Meredith (X, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 1), Josh Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4, 8, 5, 0, BYE, 5), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, 3, BYE, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (3-22, 3-38, 5-54, 1-6, BYE, 3-28-1), Ken Crawley (3-79-1, 4-87, 5-37-1, 2-13, BYE, 8-133), P.J. Williams (0-0, 7-136-3, 6-28, 1-24, BYE, 2-25)

Observations: The team’s bye week wasn’t enough to return Alvin Kamara to a full-time role, as this backfield has now seemingly become a full-on timeshare. Kamara out-carried Mark Ingram 17-12 but received a similar amount of targets (2) and snaps (39-35). Even Ingram’s vulture role inside the 10-yard line has been reduced due to Taysom Hill’s sudden preconceived red zone personnel. Ingram (4) leads both Kamara and Hill (2) in totes inside the five-yard line since returning from suspension, but all have an equal share of red zone carries (5) in New Orleans’ last two games. It’s not all bad news, though, as rookie Tre’Quan Smith usurped Cameron Meredith for the Saints’ No. 2 role, being the only wideout outside of Michael Thomas to run even a single route (21). If that weren’t enough evidence, note Smith out-snapped Meredith 52-18 on the day. His buy-low window has come and gone.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (9, 10, 11, 14, 10, 11), Saquon Barkley (16, 5, 8, 4, 12, 10), Evan Engram (8, 1, X, X, X, 4), Sterling Shepard (5, 7, 10, 7, 7, 8), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 3, 0, 5, 0), Rhett Ellison (2, 3, 5, 3, X, 2)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (132, 74, 79, 196, 68, 150), Sterling Shepard (54, 47, 48, 67, 51, 132), Evan Engram (30, 4, X, X, X, 15), Rhett Ellison (2, 23, 38, 34, X, 9), Wayne Gallman (0, -6, 14, 0, 2, 0), Saquon Barkley (-21, -1, 5, 31, 6, -31)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (51, 109, 60, 131, 44, 143), Sterling Shepard (24, 80, 77, 75, 37, 167), Saquon Barkley (80, 35, 56, 81, 99, 51), Evan Engram (80, 19, X, X, X, 16), Rhett Ellison (5, 39, 29, 17, X, 11), Wayne Gallman (11, 0, 17, 0, 25, 0)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (11, 17, 10, 15, 13, 14), Wayne Gallman (1, 6, 2, 0, 4, 0)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (1, 0, 1, 2, 2, 4), Saquon Barkley (1, 1, 2, 1, 3, 0), Evan Engram (1, 0, X, X, X, 2), Sterling Shepard (1, 2, 3, 0, 3, 3), Rhett Ellison (0, 1, 1, 0, X, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (0, 4, 3, 1, 1, 3), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (7-105-1, 5-62, 5-53, 4-83-2, 4-24-2, 7-113-1), B.W. Webb (2-20, 2-30, 2-30, 2-3, 5-66, 1-36)

Observations: It took 132 air yards -- nearly double the mark of his previous season-high (74) -- for Sterling Shepard to finally turn in a terrific outing (8/167) alongside Evan Engram in 2018. Shepard had averaged a decreased 4.7/50.7 on 58.3 air yards in the three prior games he played with Engram on the year. He’ll stay a dicey WR3 in Week 8 against Washington’s stout secondary, which has allowed the sixth-fewest receptions (77) to opposing wideouts on the year.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (13, 10, 14, 11, 9, 11), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, 9, 8, 12, 10), Nelson Agholor (12, 5, 12, 4, 5, 7), Dallas Goedert (0, 7, 2, 2, 1, 5), Corey Clement (6, 4, X, X, 2), Wendell Smallwood (1, 5, 5, 4, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (80, 84, 81, 67, 54, 152), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, 98, 112, 109, 123), Nelson Agholor (109, 49, 117, 33, 61, 8), Dallas Goedert (0, 51, 4, 11, 5, 29), Wendell Smallwood (7, 23, 3, 22, -3, -5), Corey Clement (13, 23, X, X, -13, -3)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (94, 73, 112, 110, 43, 138), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, 105, 39, 74, 88), Nelson Agholor (88, 24, 22, 45, 91, 20), Corey Clement (55, 19, X, X, X, 16), Dallas Goedert (0, 73, 13, 16, 7, 43), Wendell Smallwood (2, 35, 15, 44, 0, 5)

Carries: Corey Clement (6, 16, X, X, 11, 8), Wendell Smallwood (7, 10, 5, 3, 18, 9), Josh Adams (X, 6, 0, 1, 0, 4)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (3, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zach Ertz (2, 2, 2, 1, 4, 1), Dallas Goedert (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 1, 3, 1, 0), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, 2, 2, 3, 2), Corey Clement (0, 0, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Corey Clement (2, 4, X, X, 3, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 3, 0, 0, 5, 1), Josh Adams (X, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-13, 4-21, 4-40-1, 5-53, 2-20, X), Jalen Mills (7-80-1, 3-8, 6-112, 5-109, 1-39, 6-92), Ronald Darby (10-103, 6-65-1, 5-42, 7-39-1, 1-0, 4-40-1)

Observations: Jordan Matthews was a wooden duck for 29 snaps Sunday, failing to run a single route in his limited action. Instead it was Dallas Goedert (4/43/1) who was primarily utilized as an inline receiver on 37 (55%) snaps, even lining up in the slot (7) and out wide (5) at times. Alshon Jeffery again dominated his coverage, smashing Panthers' top corner James Bradberry for 5/65/1 en route to a 7/88/1 afternoon. Philadelphia has averaged 7.8 YPA passing from 12 personnel, which they've used on a league-high 38% of offensive snaps, perhaps subtedly coaxing coach Doug Pederson into dispersing Goedert more moving forward. His snaps and routes need be monitored for a possible increase in usage this week.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (4, 7, 8, 7, 6, 8), Pierre Garcon (4, 4, 7, 12, 6, 1), Trent Taylor (2, 4, 3, 8, X, 3), Kyle Juszczyk (4, 4, 3, 7, 3, 3), Matt Breida (2, 4, 3, 3, 1, 0), Marquise Goodwin (X, 4, 4, X, 5, 5), Alfred Morris (2, 0, 3, 5, 0, 1), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 4)

Air Yards: George Kittle (26, 51, 62, 21, 8, 73), Pierre Garcon (48, 68, 64, 95, 10, 5), Trent Taylor (2, 27, 16, 43, X, 21), Kyle Juszczyk (33, 4, 24, 2, 40, 0), Matt Breida (23, 13, 0, -1, 18, 0), Marquise Goodwin (X, 65, 16, X, 123, 80), Alfred Morris (9, 0, -18, 6, 2), Raheem Mostert (0, -3, 0, -5, 0, 11)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (22, 79, 125, 83, 30, 98), Kyle Juszczyk (13, 38, 15, 75, 30, 18), Trent Taylor (0, 24, 12, 61, X, 6), Pierre Garcon (57, 11, 52, 47, 37, 5), Matt Breida (5, 21, 27, 32, 5, 0), Alfred Morris (32, 0, 4, 30, 0, 5), Marquise Goodwin (X, 30, 24, X, 126, 24), Raheem Mostert (0, 8, 0, -2, 0, 19)

Carries: Alfred Morris (14, 14, 4, 18, 0, 9), Matt Breida (11, 10, 9, 8, 14, 5), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 0, 5, 12, 7)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), George Kittle (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Trent Taylor (0, 0, 0, 1, X, 1), Matt Breida (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (X, 1, 0, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (2, 1, 1, 3, 0, 1), Matt Breida (4, 1, 2, 1, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (0-0, 0-0, X, 0-0, 1-10, X), Ahkello Witherspoon (8-99-2, 2-24, 5-39-1, 3-31, 0-0, 2-42-1), K’Waun Williams (5-73, 1-10, 3-26, 1-20, 1-13, 3-20), Jimmie Ward (1-21, 4-55-2, 2-7, 0-0, 4-122, X)

Observations: Matt Breida mustered through five snaps before re-aggravating his ailing ankle. Former preseason standout Raheem Mostert ensuingly got seven carries and four targets on 23 snaps. Alfred Morris, who didn’t receive a single carry in Week 6, got a team-high nine carries on 20 snaps. If Breida were to (finally) rest and allow his ankle to completely heal, Mostert remains the back to target given his increased usage (and sheer athleticism) in San Francisco’s passing game. He’s notably doubled Morris in routes run (18-9) the past two weeks, too. Much like Detroit’s backfield situation, though, it’s probable Morris frustratingly vultures Mostert on any goal-line opportunities.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Brandon Marshall (6, 7, 6, 3, 1, 1), Chris Carson (5, 1, 2, X, 1, 0), Rashaad Penny (5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Tyler Lockett (4, 8, 6, 6, 5, 4), Nick Vannett (2, 5, 5, 2, 4, X), Doug Baldwin (1, X, X, 7, 1, 8), Mike Davis (0, 1, 1, 4, 2, 3), David Moore (1, 0, 0, 2, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (37, 134, 55, 39, 101, 4), Brandon Marshall (83, 57, 67, 18, 30, 8), Nick Vannett (24, 22, 48, 2, 24, X), Rashaad Penny (7, 5, 0, 0, 0, -4), Chris Carson (-1, 2, -2, X, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (7, X, X, 66, 1, 126), Mike Davis (0, -6, 1, -6, 0, 3), David Moore (14, 0, 0, 15, 33, 72)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (59, 80, 77, 53, 98, 13), Brandon Marshall (46, 52, 30, 5, 0, 11), Rashaad Penny (35, 0, 0, 0, 0, 27), Chris Carson (28, 0, 22, X, 11, 0), Nick Vannett (11, 23, 27, 6, 43, X), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 41, 1, 91), Mike Davis (0, -1, 7, 23, 7, 5), David Moore (0, 0, 0, 39, 38, 47)

Carries: Chris Carson (7, 6, 32, X, 19, 14), Rashaad Penny (7, 10, 3, 9, 0, 9), Russell Wilson (2, 3, 2, 4, 0, 6), Mike Davis (0, 3, 0, 21, 12, 6)

RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, X), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 1, 0, 1), David Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Chris Carson (0, 0, 0, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (0, 0, 3, X, 1, 4), Rashaad Penny (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 5, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (7-124-1, 0-0, 4-58, 2-7, 0-0, 2-5), Shaquill Griffin (5-43-1, 7-55, 2-20, 3-48, 6-107, 2-8), Justin Coleman (0-0, 1-13, 2-15, 2-14, 6-70-1, 7-42)

Observations: Bye.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (12, 11, 9, BYE, 5, 11), Chris Godwin (6, 10, 2, BYE, 9, 6), DeSean Jackson (4, 5, 8, BYE, 9, 5), Adam Humphries (2, 5, 7, BYE, 4, 8), O.J. Howard (4, 8, 3, BYE, 4, 9), Cameron Brate (0, 4, 4, BYE, 1, 4), Peyton Barber (2, 2, 2, BYE, 4, 2), Ronald Jones (X, X, 2, BYE, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (108, 234, 88, BYE, 64, 168), DeSean Jackson (87, 49, 81, BYE, 180, 78), Chris Godwin (75, 90, 73, BYE, 100, 56), O.J. Howard (47, 75, 36, BYE, 43, 100), Adam Humphries (0, 27, 0, BYE, 44, 96), Cameron Brate (0, 39, 12, BYE, 14, 30), Peyton Barber (13, 9, 0, BYE, 8, 5), Ronald Jones (X, X, -7, BYE, 0, 3)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (83, 137, 59, BYE, 58, 107), DeSean Jackson (129, 37, 112, BYE, 77, 25), O.J. Howard (96, 72, 0, BYE, 62, 67), Chris Godwin (56, 74, 22, BYE, 56, 59), Adam Humphries (8, 30, 36, BYE, 82, 37), Peyton Barber (7, 0, 6, BYE, 24, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 34, 29, BYE, 15, 23), Ronald Jones (X, X, -1, BYE, 16, 15)

Carries: Peyton Barber (16, 8, 7, BYE, 13, 11), Ronald Jones (X, X, 10, BYE, 1, 6), Jameis Winston (X, X, 1, BYE, 5, 10)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (1, 5, 0, BYE, 2, 0), Mike Evans (1, 1, 0, BYE, 1, 1), Cameron Brate (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 1, 0, BYE, 1, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Ronald Jones (X, X, 1, BYE, 1, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 1, BYE, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (1, 1, 1, BYE, 4, 0), Ronald Jones (X, X, 1, BYE, 0, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (5-59, 4-31, 0-0, BYE, 0-0, 1-6), Ryan Smith (1-2, 0-0, 1-3-1, BYE, 8-101-1, 1-7), M.J. Stewart (10-89-1, 5-38, 5-102-3, BYE, 2-46-1, 4-24), Brent Grimes (X, 5-101-1, 2-15, BYE, 6-80, 2-26)

Observations: Only one week after Peyton Barber out-touched Ronald Jones 41-12, the Bucs’ backfield had little separation at all. Barber got 11 touches and ran 16 routes on 37 snaps. Jones got seven touches and ran 15 routes on 29 snaps, with third-down back Jacquizz Rodgers even getting in the mix with four touches on 30 snaps. Barber has hauled in more than one catch just once this year, and that (not so coincidentally) occurred against the Falcons’ sieve-less defense against running backs. With added competition and having little to no involvement in Tampa’s passing-game, Barber can be downgraded solely to a borderline matchup-based RB3/FLEX in plus matchups. O.J. Howard should be upgraded, though, after quietly recording season-highs in targets (9), air yards (100), and routes run (37) in only his second game post-sprained MCL. He faces a Bengals defense that's allowed the most receptions to tight ends (48) this Sunday.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (14, 2, BYE, 8, X, X), Paul Richardson (6, 2, BYE, 5, 5, X), Jordan Reed (8, 7, BYE, 2, 9, 4), Jamison Crowder (4, 4, BYE, 8, X, X), Adrian Peterson (3, 0, BYE, 3, 1, 2), Josh Doctson (7, 3, BYE, X, 6, 6)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (104, 70, BYE, 59, 39, X), Jordan Reed (46, 60, BYE, 40, 55, 37), Josh Doctson (81, 35, BYE, X, 79, 131), Jamison Crowder (44, 16, BYE, 102, X, X), Chris Thompson (37, -7, BYE, 12, X, X), Adrian Peterson (-3, 0, BYE, 6, 1, 1)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (92, 0, BYE, 45, X, X), Jordan Reed (55, 65, BYE, 21, 36, 43), Adrian Peterson (30, 0, BYE, 36, 0, 8), Paul Richardson (63, 46, BYE, 50, 31, X), Josh Doctson (37, 0, BYE, X, 20, 42), Jamison Crowder (8, 39, BYE, 55, X, X)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (11, 19, BYE, 4, 17, 24), Alex Smith (4, 7, BYE, 2, 6, 4), Chris Thompson (4, 6, BYE, 8, X, X)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (1, 0, BYE, 1, X, X), Jordan Reed (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1), Jamison Crowder (0, 2, BYE, 1, X, X), Josh Doctson (1, 1, BYE, X, 1, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, X), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 4, BYE, 1, 4, 2), Chris Thompson (1, 1, BYE, 1, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (4-47, 4-37, BYE, 2-63-2, 4-44, 5-63), Quinton Dunbar (3-52, 4-40-1, BYE, 5-48, 7-89-2, 0-0), Fabian Moreau (3-21, 3-14, BYE, 4-32, 3-32, 3-45)

Observations: Short their top-three receivers (Chris Thompson, Paul Richardson, Jamison Crowder) Sunday, the Redskins finally dispersed Jordan Reed in an every-down passing role. He quietly ran a route on 25 of Alex Smith's 26 dropbacks, finishing with 2/43 on four targets. Backup Vernon Davis, who’s been more efficient on fewer targets than Reed in recent weeks, didn't run a single route, staying in to block on 21-of-27 snaps. The results weren’t ideal, but better days are ahead for Reed if his on-field usage grows (or even maintains) from here. Note that he faces a tanking Giants defense sans No. 2 CB Eli Apple and interior run-stuffer Damon Harrison, both who were recently shipped elsewhere, in Week 8.