Podcast: Week 8 Waivers

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Once again we are here to fix your fantasy roster. Josh and Ray discuss the Amari Cooper deal and what it means for both sides. Then Ray dishes on TreQuan Smith's upside, Ronald Jones' outlook and much more. Thanks for your continued support.



