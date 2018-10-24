Dose: More Trouble in Oakland?

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Cowboys earlier this week, almost two months after trading fellow Pro Bowler and All-Pro Khalil Mack to the Bears. Coach Jon Gruden now has five first-round picks to work with over the next two years, but the trades might be costing him his locker room.



The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports a number of veteran players have questioned Gruden’s “accountability” following the trades. "When what you say and what you do are two different things, there is a problem," one player told Tafur. Gruden allegedly told the players Cooper would not be traded, and then he was flipped to the Cowboys after the bye. Cooper was pulled off the practice field with no explanation on Monday. Gruden didn't tell the players why, and also talked to the media about the trade before addressing the team. The rest of the players learned of the deal via their phones and social media. "Of course I’m concerned about the locker room," veteran TE Lee Smith said. Another player added, "I think many of us realize we won’t be here next year. We are just waiting to see if we will be here next week." The Gruden tenure is off to a roaring start. This is what happens when you pull a Neanderthal coach out of the broadcast booth, give him all of the power, hand him a 10-year, $100 million contract, and say “do what you want” after 10 years away from the game.



The Raiders may also not be done stripping the roster of talent. According to Tafur, “everyone is available,” and that includes veterans like LG Kelechi Osemele. Osemele is one of the best guards in football and is still just 29. He has the third-highest cap number on the team. The tanking Raiders have already unloaded Mack and Cooper, so why stop there? Owner Mark Davis is one of the poorest owners in the league, relatively speaking, so we're sure he'd be okay unloading more money off the books for a team that is going nowhere. Derek Carr and RG Gabe Jackson have the two highest cap charges on the club. Surely none, outside of possibly Carr since he has the most to lose monetarily, want any part of this tear-down and subsequent rebuild.





Cornerbacks On the Move?



The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, October 30 at 4 PM ET. With Amari Cooper getting dealt from Oakland to Dallas on Monday, it seemed to spark the market a bit.



On Tuesday, cornerbacks were the subject of rumors. Patrick Peterson’s by far the biggest name available. Last week, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Arizona is “open” to dealing the All-Pro cornerback. But since then, owner Michael Bidwill and coach Steve Wilks have said they’re not trading the 28-year-old. Just on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Peterson “wants out” of Arizona and has requested a trade. Peterson is doing the 1-6 Cardinals zero good and would probably further aid the rebuild by bringing in multiple draft picks and/or young players. Peterson’s cousin and current CBS Sports employee Bryant McFadden, a former NFL corner in his own right, reports the Patriots, Eagles, and Saints have shown interest in Peterson, with the Saints being Peterson’s preferred destination. Peterson played his college ball at LSU, and his wife is from the area. On Tuesday, the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported the Jets made a call to the Cardinals on Peterson, but it would take a “miracle” to get him. There’s a connection there as coach Todd Bowles was Peterson’s defensive coordinator in Arizona before taking the Jets job. Peterson is going to be a hot name over the next six days and could be dealt in the offseason if not this week.



Peterson isn’t the only cornerback involved in trade chatter. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports teams are “sniffing around” on Janoris Jenkins of the Giants and the Raiders’ Gareon Conley. Jenkins was a shutdown cover man when the Giants went to the playoffs in 2016, but his last year and a half have been pretty subpar. Perhaps the Giants’ win-loss record is playing a part in Jenkins possibly not being energized, but he turns 30 next week and has been burned for multiple touchdowns this year. Conley is a 23-year-old 2017 first-rounder at No. 24 overall who has battled multiple injuries since entering the league while falling out of favor, much like every other Reggie McKenzie player, under new coach Jon Gruden. Conley is no longer starting for Oakland. The Raiders would likely take whatever they can get for Conley, with his contract being the biggest hurdle in trade talks.



We did have one actual cornerback deal swung on Tuesday. The tanking Giants traded 2016 first-rounder Eli Apple to the Saints for a 2019 fourth-rounder and 2020 seventh-rounder. Apple is just 23 and has enjoyed a nice bounce-back year after being dragged through the dirt via the media last season. Apple has great size at 6’1/203 and joins fellow former college teammates from Ohio State, CB Marshon Lattimore and S Vonn Bell, in the New Orleans secondary. It’s a good change of scenery, and one that could spark Apple’s play even further to get that talent out of him.



Receives Banged Up and On the Move



John Ross initially injured his groin a couple weeks back against the Falcons while scoring a long touchdown. He missed a pair of games before returning last Sunday night against the Chiefs only to re-injure the groin. Ross is expected to again be sidelined “a few weeks.” It’s been the story of his career to this point. The former No. 9 overall pick can’t stay healthy and has just seven career catches. C.J. Uzomah will remain the No. 4 option behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon.



Albert Wilson injured his hip last week against the Lions. The good news is he doesn’t need surgery, but the bad news is he’s heading to injured reserve, knocking Wilson out for at least eight games. Wilson won’t be back at the earliest until Week 16. His fantasy season is over. With Wilson and Kenny Stills out this Thursday night, it’ll be Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, and DeVante Parker against the Texans. Big-play threat Grant is an intriguing name to watch moving forward.



The Jets had one of the worst collective receiver performances of the season last week against the Vikings. With Terrelle Pryor injured and subsequently released and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) out, the Jets rolled with Charone Peake and Andre Roberts behind Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse. Peake dropped a ball that turned into an interception, and Roberts ran a lazy route that led to another pick. By no means was Sam Darnold good, but he needed more help. In comes veteran Rishard Matthews, who was released by the Titans last month. He could play heavy snaps fairly early.



Quarterback & Running Back Slants



Coach Pat Shurmur said he has no plans to bench Eli Manning. … Eagles re-signed 2016 draft pick RB Donnel Pumphrey to their practice squad. … Broncos sophomore QB Chad Kelly was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing Tuesday morning after ending up in a stranger’s residence. GM John Elway said releasing Kelly is on the table. … Jets sophomore RB Elijah McGuire (foot, I.R.) returned to practice last week. He can’t be activated until Week 9 at the earliest. … Coach Bill O’Brien said RB Tyler Ervin may get more work out of the slot moving forward.



Wide Receiver & Tight End Slants



Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. He was never a fantasy option. … Bengals placed TE Mason Schreck on injured reserve with a knee injury. He’s the third Bengals tight to get hurt the last few weeks. … Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) practiced on Tuesday and look poised to return for Sunday’s showdown with the Rams.