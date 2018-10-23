Week 7: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Observations: In his final interim start before Carlos Hyde and Leonard Fournette return, T.J. Yeldon handled an expected 12 of Jacksonville’s 14 backfield carries on 56 (82%) snaps. For one week, at least, Yeldon is expected to return to his typical third-down role behind Hyde. When/If Fournette comes back after the bye, Yeldon’s role will likely only decrease further. It’s hard to project his upside without knowing the extent of how much he’ll play, but Hyde has a sneaky-good matchup attacking Philadelphia’s struggling No. 12 rush defense DVOA in Week 8.

Observations: Marlon Mack has completely taken hold of this backfield since returning from injury, out-touching (34-11) and out-snapping (61-47) Nyheim Hines in Indy's last two games. Mack's snap rate (56%) and touches (21) Sunday both qualified as career-highs for the second-year pro, too. Jordan Wilkins showed back up and accounted for six totes on 15 snaps, but no matter. This is clearly Mack’s job to lose moving forward.

Observations: Keke Coutee left early with a hamstring injury, which allowed RB/WR Tyler Ervin (1/19) to step in and run 11 routes behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller . It’s concerning for Coutee (likely out Thursday) because he’s battled hamstring injuries since camp, missing the Texans’ first three games for that very reason. Without Coutee in for the final 45 minutes, though, Fuller recorded 4/45, finishing the day with a total 6/68 on eight targets. Reminder that Fuller averaged 6.5/107/1 in two performances sans Coutee to start the year, too, and just 3.5/41.3 since the rook’s been active. Assuming Hopkins garners Xavien Howard ’s shadow coverage Thursday, Fuller is primed to explode.

Observations: Emmanuel Sanders has shook off Case Keenum ’s poor play and averaged 7.3/96.3/0.7 on 10.3 targets over Denver’s last three games. The same can’t be said for Courtland Sutton and Demaryius Thomas , who’ve run a similar number of routes to one another (92-84) but have both failed to eclipse six targets in any outing in that span. Arguably QB-proof with three targets inside the 10-yard line under his belt since Week 5, Sanders’ floor has suddenly made him a safe weekly WR2.

Observations: Without Rashard Higgins (sprained MCL) for the second consecutive game, Jarvis Landry expectedly led the Browns’ wideouts in snaps (67, 99%) and targets (15). Antonio Callaway (75%, 2), Damion Ratley (59%, 3), and Breshad Perriman (16%, 1) shored up the rest of the Cleveland’s receiver usage. Having now averaged 11.3 targets (and yet to see fewer than 10) in Baker Mayfield ’s four starts, Landry stands alone as the only weekly must-start among Cleveland’s receiver depth. Note that Duke Johnson ’s assumed role didn’t come to fruition in wake of the Hyde trade as he got just one carry and four targets on 51% of snaps. Nick Chubb handled 18-of-19 backfield carries on 45 (66%) snaps and remains the Brownies clear-cut RB1 to lean on moving forward.

Observations: C.J. Uzomah ’s lowly 2/13/1 against the Chiefs may seem discouraging, but he was still in on 57-of-59 offensive snaps and has now quietly run a route on 83.1% (69-of-83) of Andy Dalton ’s dropbacks without Tyler Kroft (foot) in the last two games. He remains a TE1 for his inevitable usage as long as Kroft is sidelined.

Observations: LeSean McCoy played just two snaps before exiting with a head injury Sunday. Chris Ivory was in on 36-of-56 snaps the rest of the way, out-touching third-down back Marcus Murphy 19-9. Excluding the two snaps McCoy was in for, Ivory has now handled 36-of-48 carries on 72.4% of Buffalo’s snaps in the two games the former’s been sidelined. The Patriots impose a game script that might be better suited for pass-catcher Murphy to be involved, but Ivory will undoubtedly receive first crack at keeping the game manageable.

Observations: Only one week after flopping for 2/28 on three targets, John Brown returned to form as Baltimore’s burner with a team-high 134 receiving yards and his fourth score of the season. Willie Snead has crept up in usage of late, running a comparable number of routes to Brown (143-132) since Week 4, but Brown’s 37% share of the team’s air yards (to go along with an 18% target share) in that span make him the wideout to own among Baltimore’s Big Three. Having shadowed Alshon Jeffery just last week, note that the Panthers' No. 1 corner James Bradberry will likely stick to Michael Crabtree , rather than Brown, in Week 8.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (10, 10, 8, 12, 9, 9), John Brown (10, 9, 7, 14, 3, 7), Willie Snead (8, 5, 7, 7, 10, 7), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2, 8, 3), Alex Collins (4, 4, 1, 4, 0, 4)

Air Yards: John Brown (221, 189, 205, 209, 53, 90), Michael Crabtree (90, 99, 71, 84, 142, 121), Willie Snead (62, 27, 52, 59, 123, 57), Javorius Allen (26, 4, 4, 1, -5, -5), Alex Collins (6, 1, 2, 8, 0, 7)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (92, 86, 116, 58, 28, 134), Michael Crabtree (56, 61, 29, 66, 93, 66), Willie Snead (54, 39, 56, 55, 60, 23), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17, 44, 18), Alex Collins (55, 6, 3, 7, 0, 10)

Carries: Alex Collins (9, 18, 11, 12, 19, 11), Javorius Allen (6, 6, 10, 8, 1, 3), Lamar Jackson (2, 0, 4, 3, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: John Brown (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (1, 1, 2, 0, 3, 1), Lamar Jackson (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (1-18, 7-88, 2-16, 3-56, 1-17, 2-12), Tavon Young (6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39, 3-58, 1-18, 2-9), Jimmy Smith (X, X, X, 0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1)

Observations: Only one week after flopping for 2/28 on three targets, John Brown returned to form as Baltimore’s burner with a team-high 134 receiving yards and his fourth score of the season. Willie Snead has crept up in usage of late, running a comparable number of routes to Brown (143-132) since Week 4, but Brown’s 37% share of the team’s air yards (to go along with an 18% target share) in that span make him the wideout to own among Baltimore’s Big Three. Having shadowed Alshon Jeffery just last week, note that the Panthers' No. 1 corner James Bradberry will likely stick to Michael Crabtree, rather than Brown, in Week 8.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (3, 5, 6, 5, 6, 5), Zay Jones (4, 1, 7, 4, 8, 5), LeSean McCoy (4, X, 6, 3, 5, 0), Andre Holmes (7, 4, 3, 2, 2, 2), Charles Clay (4, 3, 6, 1, 5, 5), Chris Ivory (2, 4, 0, 0, 1, 6)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (34, 50, 97, 88, 89, 81), Zay Jones (73, 11, 77, 49, 78, 34), Andre Holmes (97, 29, 16, 45, 42, 33), Charles Clay (55, -1, 24, 10, 14, 41), LeSean McCoy (-18, X, -3, -6, 4, 0), Chris Ivory (18, 10, 0, 0, -1, 4)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (63, 17, 38, 20, 35, 27), Andre Holmes (19, 29, 8, 0, 20, 13), Kelvin Benjamin (19, 29, 34, 11, 43, 71), Charles Clay (29, 18, 40, 12, 20, 14), LeSean McCoy (29, X, 13, 23, 21, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 70, 0, 0, 4, 21)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (9, X, 5, 24, 16, 2), Josh Allen (8, 10, 5, 4, 4, X), Chris Ivory (2, 20, 6, 14, 6, 16)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 1, 1, 3, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 4, 0, 2, 1, X), LeSean McCoy (0, X, 0, 3, 3, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 3-15, 5-89, 0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8), Phillip Gaines (0-0, X, X, 1-23, 3-33, 0-0), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 3-24, 7-111, 3-43, 0-0, 0-0), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 3-25, 3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1)

Observations: LeSean McCoy played just two snaps before exiting with a head injury Sunday. Chris Ivory was in on 36-of-56 snaps the rest of the way, out-touching third-down back Marcus Murphy 19-9. Excluding the two snaps McCoy was in for, Ivory has now handled 36-of-48 carries on 72.4% of Buffalo’s snaps in the two games the former’s been sidelined. The Patriots impose a game script that might be better suited for pass-catcher Murphy to be involved, but Ivory will undoubtedly receive first crack at keeping the game manageable.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (9, 8, 8, 10, 12, 14), Tyler Boyd (9, 7, 15, 7, 9, 4), Joe Mixon (1, X, X, 4, 7, 5), Giovani Bernard (7, 9, 4, X, X, X), John Ross (4, 7, 2, X, X, 1), C.J. Uzomah (4, 2, 1, 2, 7, 2)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (91, 72, 146, 123, 135, 158), Tyler Boyd (114, 113, 56, 87, 67, 28), John Ross (25, 109, 44, X, X, 47), C.J. Uzomah (10, 14, 6, 0, 68, 12), Giovani Bernard (-12, 9, -14, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (-7, X, X, 18, 38, -21)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (69, 58, 78, 112, 85, 117), Joe Mixon (3, X, X, 22, 20, 1), Tyler Boyd (91, 132, 100, 44, 62, 27), Giovani Bernard (15, 25, 27, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (45, 19, 0, 43, 54, 13), John Ross (8, 16, 52, X, X, 0)

Carries: Joe Mixon (21, X, X, 22, 11, 13), Giovani Bernard (6, 12, 15, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (3, 2, 3, 2, 1, 1), John Ross (2, 1, 0, X, X, 0), Joe Mixon (1, X, X, 1, 0, 1), Tyler Boyd (1, 1, 3, 0, 2, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, X, X, X)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (4, X, X, 2, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 3, 2, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17, 0-0, 1-9), Dre Kirkpatrick (3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0, 2-52, 2-63), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37, 4-67, X)

Observations: C.J. Uzomah’s lowly 2/13/1 against the Chiefs may seem discouraging, but he was still in on 57-of-59 offensive snaps and has now quietly run a route on 83.1% (69-of-83) of Andy Dalton’s dropbacks without Tyler Kroft (foot) in the last two games. He remains a TE1 for his inevitable usage as long as Kroft is sidelined.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 15, 10, 10, 9, 15), David Njoku (7, 2, 7, 11, 12, 6), Rashard Higgins (8, 3, 5, 4, X, X), Duke Johnson (2, 2, 6, 1, 5, 4), Antonio Callaway (4, 10, 9, 5, 10, 2), Damion Ratley (0, 0, X, X, 8, 3), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (75, 127, 83, 99, 69, 185), David Njoku (69, 23, 51, 87, 63, 56), Rashard Higgins (49, 34, 61, 75, X, X), Antonio Callaway (68, 185, 138, 55, 130, 21), Duke Johnson (-9, 5, 53, 9, 40, 5), Damion Ratley (0, 0, X, X, 108, 13), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 14)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (69, 103, 34, 69, 11, 97), Rashard Higgins (54, 32, 61, 66, X, X), Antonio Callaway (81, 20, 54, 22, 9, 14), David Njoku (20, 36, 52, 69, 55, 52), Duke Johnson (7, 24, 45, 7, 73, 23), Damion Ratley (0, 0, X, X, 82, 23), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Nick Chubb (2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 18), Duke Johnson (3, 2, 2, 5, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 1, X, X), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Damion Ratley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28, 5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36), T.J. Carrie (0-0, 4-31, 3-41, 6-62, 5-51, 3-28, 5-58), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 3-42, 5-51, 1-44, X), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0-0, 0-0, 4-35, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0)

Observations: Without Rashard Higgins (sprained MCL) for the second consecutive game, Jarvis Landry expectedly led the Browns’ wideouts in snaps (67, 99%) and targets (15). Antonio Callaway (75%, 2), Damion Ratley (59%, 3), and Breshad Perriman (16%, 1) shored up the rest of the Cleveland’s receiver usage. Having now averaged 11.3 targets (and yet to see fewer than 10) in Baker Mayfield’s four starts, Landry stands alone as the only weekly must-start among Cleveland’s receiver depth. Note that Duke Johnson’s assumed role didn’t come to fruition in wake of the Hyde trade as he got just one carry and four targets on 51% of snaps. Nick Chubb handled 18-of-19 backfield carries on 45 (66%) snaps and remains the Brownies clear-cut RB1 to lean on moving forward.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (4, 8, 7, 14, 10, 7), Demaryius Thomas (11, 5, 7, 6, 4, 6), Courtland Sutton (8, 3, 6, 6, 4, 3), Phillip Lindsay (1, 2, 2, 4, 7, 1), Jeff Heuerman (3, 4, 7, 4, 6, X), Devontae Booker (0, 7, 2, 6, 3, 1), Royce Freeman (1, 1, 0, 4, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (80, 35, 58, 99, 70, 106), Demaryius Thomas (127, 54, 49, 124, 64, 41), Courtland Sutton (125, 38, 92, 44, 17, 72), Jeff Heuerman (8, 12, 52, 15, 43, X), Phillip Lindsay (-2, 0, 0, -3, 1, -6), Royce Freeman (6, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 30, -4, 3, 6, -2)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45, 72, 115, 102), Demaryius Thomas (18, 63, 24, 105, 57, 42), Courtland Sutton (7, 37, 51, 18, 58, 28), Phillip Lindsay (4, 0, 10, 20, 48, 6), Jeff Heuerman (10, 7, 57, 18, 23, X), Devontae Booker (0, 34, 9, 59, 14, -1), Royce Freeman (0, 5, 0, 16, 0, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 4, 12, 12, 4, 14), Royce Freeman (8, 13, 8, 5, 9, 13), Devontae Booker (3, 5, 1, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 0), Demaryius Thomas (3, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 2, 1, 1, 3, X), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (4, 0, 3, 3, 1, 2), Royce Freeman (3, 3, 2, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (5-42-1, 2-13, 6-47, 1-12, 2-25, 5-44), Bradley Roby (7-68, 3-33-1, 3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45, 3-17), Adam Jones (4-58, 1-6, 4-12, 0-0, X, X), Tramaine Brock (4-43, 1-1, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-21)

Observations: Emmanuel Sanders has shook off Case Keenum’s poor play and averaged 7.3/96.3/0.7 on 10.3 targets over Denver’s last three games. The same can’t be said for Courtland Sutton and Demaryius Thomas, who’ve run a similar number of routes to one another (92-84) but have both failed to eclipse six targets in any outing in that span. Arguably QB-proof with three targets inside the 10-yard line under his belt since Week 5, Sanders’ floor has suddenly made him a safe weekly WR2.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 10, 12, 13, 6, 8), Will Fuller (9, 11, 5, 3, 3, 6), Ryan Griffin (1, 4, 1, 9, 5, X), Lamar Miller (2, 6, 0, 0, 3, 3), Keke Coutee (X, X, 15, 7, 5, 3), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8, 3)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (249, 116, 182, 201, 56, 93), Will Fuller (133, 185, 33, 8, 77, 104), Ryan Griffin (8, 48, 1, 61, 39, X), Lamar Miller (-5, 35, 0, 0, 17, -11), Keke Coutee (X, X, 51, 60, 27, 12), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 3, 8, 23, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (135, 86, 169, 151, 63, 50), Will Fuller (113, 101, 49, 15, 33, 68), Ryan Griffin (19, 44, 12, 65, 0, X), Lamar Miller (2, 41, 0, 0, 25, -1), Keke Coutee (X, X, 109, 51, 33, 3), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 4, 0, 73, 17)

Carries: Lamar Miller (14, 10, 14, 0, 15, 22), Deshaun Watson (5, 5, 6, 10, 2, 7), Alfred Blue (7, 4, 13, 20, 7, 8)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (0, 1, 0, 4, 1, X), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 1, 2, 3, 1, 2), Will Fuller (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 2, 4, 0, 1, 2), Deshaun Watson (0, 2, 1, 5, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 4, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155, 1-8, 4-51, 6-52), Kareem Jackson (3-32, 1-30, 1-13, 1-11, 2-15, 6-51), Aaron Colvin (3-14, 5-57, 10-111, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1, 0-0)

Observations: Keke Coutee left early with a hamstring injury, which allowed RB/WR Tyler Ervin (1/19) to step in and run 11 routes behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. It’s concerning for Coutee (likely out Thursday) because he’s battled hamstring injuries since camp, missing the Texans’ first three games for that very reason. Without Coutee in for the final 45 minutes, though, Fuller recorded 4/45, finishing the day with a total 6/68 on eight targets. Reminder that Fuller averaged 6.5/107/1 in two performances sans Coutee to start the year, too, and just 3.5/41.3 since the rook’s been active. Assuming Hopkins garners Xavien Howard’s shadow coverage Thursday, Fuller is primed to explode.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (4, 11, 10, 15, 7, 7), Chester Rogers (4, 4, 11, 11, 10, 4), T.Y. Hilton (11, 10, 6, X, X, 4), Jack Doyle (5, X, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (2, 4, 7, 9, 5, X), Nyheim Hines (1, 5, 11, 9, 3, 2), Jordan Wilkins (2, 2, 1, 2, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (2, X, X, X, 2, 3), Zach Pascal (0, 2, 10, 7, 7, 0)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (52, 102, 79, 137, 105, 59), Chester Rogers (3, 23, 66, 100, 64, 25), T.Y. Hilton (72, 75, 114, X, X, 24), Jack Doyle (25, X, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (20, 36, 60, 92, 44, X), Nyheim Hines (-2, -6, 41, 14, 6, -3), Jordan Wilkins (-3, -4, -5, 1, 0, -3), Marlon Mack (-11, X, X, X, -4, -8), Zach Pascal (0, 2, 119, 69, 87, 0)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (26, 33, 40, 105, 71, 31), Chester Rogers (17, 14, 85, 66, 55, 40), T.Y. Hilton (83, 50, 115, X, X, 25), Ryan Grant (30, 35, 64, 58, 24, X), Jack Doyle (20, X, X, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (-2, 25, 63, 45, 21, -5), Jordan Wilkins (3, 1, 0, 9, 0, 8), Marlon Mack (2, X, X, X, 4, 33), Zach Pascal (0, 3, 56, 12, 35, 0)

Carries: Marlon Mack (10, X, X, X, 12, 19), Nyheim Hines (4, 5, 4, 15, 3, 5), Jordan Wilkins (10, 6, 8, 6, 0, 6)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 4, 2, 4, 2, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 0), T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0, X, X, 2), Jack Doyle (1, X, X, X, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, X), Zach Pascal (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (0, X, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (3, X, X, X, 3, 5), Jordan Wilkins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77, X, 4-74-1, 1-13), Kenny Moore II (5-49, 3-17, 2-21, 0-0, 4-43, 5-52), Pierre Desir (3-29, 2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1, 6-70, 1-14)

Observations: Marlon Mack has completely taken hold of this backfield since returning from injury, out-touching (34-11) and out-snapping (61-47) Nyheim Hines in Indy's last two games. Mack's snap rate (56%) and touches (21) Sunday both qualified as career-highs for the second-year pro, too. Jordan Wilkins showed back up and accounted for six totes on 15 snaps, but no matter. This is clearly Mack’s job to lose moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 4, 13, 5, 5, 4), Donte Moncrief (10, 3, 5, 15, 3, 10), Keelan Cole (8, 9, 3, 10, 5, 7), T.J. Yeldon (5, 7, 3, 10, 5, 7), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (1, 1, 3, 6, 4, X)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (120, 31, 46, 186, 49, 64), Keelan Cole (89, 56, 8, 113, 49, 72), Dede Westbrook (17, 27, 53, 50, 63, 13), T.J. Yeldon (13, 11, -3, 29, -5, 6), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (13, -6, 5, 58, 55, X)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (116, 40, 15, 70, 41, 21), Dede Westbrook (76, 31, 130, 55, 38, 17), Donte Moncrief (34, 16, 109, 76, 0, 76), T.J. Yeldon (13, 46, 48, 69, 29, 40), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (17, 0, 28, 27, 29, X)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (10, 7, 18, 10, 8, 12), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11, X, X), Blake Bortles (6, 5, 3, 4, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Donte Moncrief (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (3, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, 2, X, X), Blake Bortles (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (8-95, 1-6, 2-15, 3-59, 1-1, 3-50-1), D.J. Hayden (7-62-1, X, X, X, X, X), A.J. Bouye (3-22, 5-58, 1-6, 4-32, 5-63, 6-68), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 1-7, 5-49, 3-49, 2-17, 1-3)

Observations: In his final interim start before Carlos Hyde and Leonard Fournette return, T.J. Yeldon handled an expected 12 of Jacksonville’s 14 backfield carries on 56 (82%) snaps. For one week, at least, Yeldon is expected to return to his typical third-down role behind Hyde. When/If Fournette comes back after the bye, Yeldon’s role will likely only decrease further. It’s hard to project his upside without knowing the extent of how much he’ll play, but Hyde has a sneaky-good matchup attacking Philadelphia’s struggling No. 12 rush defense DVOA in Week 8.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (6, 5, 13, 7, 12, 10), Travis Kelce (10, 10, 12, 8, 9, 5), Sammy Watkins (7, 8, 1, 8, 4, 7), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 4, 2, 6, 6), Spencer Ware (0, 3, 0, 1, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (92, 129, 91, 108, 177, 125), Travis Kelce (119, 89, 78, 111, 69, 30), Sammy Watkins (87, 63, 9, 39, 22, 137), Spencer Ware (0, 34, 0, 0, 1, 14), Kareem Hunt (-4, 2, 1, -1, 35, 6)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (90, 51, 54, 61, 142, 68), Sammy Watkins (100, 55, 0, 78, 18, 74), Travis Kelce (109, 114, 78, 100, 61, 95), Kareem Hunt (5, 0, 54, 7, 105, 55), Spencer Ware (0, 29, 0, 13, 9, 30)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (18, 18, 19, 22, 10, 15), Patrick Mahomes (5, 5, 3, 4, 2, 4), Spencer Ware (1, 1, 2, 1, 2, 8), Tyreek Hill (0, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (3, 0, 2, 1, 2, 1), Sammy Watkins (0, 2, 1, 2, 1, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 2, 1, 2, 2), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 4), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (3, 3, 5, 1, 3, 2), Patrick Mahomes (0, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (6-47-1, 3-44-1, 1-9, 4-102, 3-37, 2-33), Orlando Scandrick (1-0, 3-25, 4-33, 5-68, 5-42, 6-69), Kendall Fuller (6-52-1, 1-5, 6-72, 6-108, 3-66-1, 2-39)

Observations: It’s been discussed in this space before, but Kareem Hunt’s 22.5/4.5 routes/targets per game the last four weeks have essentially sky-rocketed him to a top-five value in re-draft leagues. Only Tarik Cohen (4.18) and Melvin Gordon (2.50) rank higher than Hunt (2.48) in PFF’s predictive Yards Per Route Run metric among 32 qualifiers with at least 50 routes run at hs position since Week 4. Hold tight.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (8, 4, 10, 4, 4, X), Keenan Allen (9, 7, 10, 9, 6, 5), Mike Williams (2, 7, 3, 4, 4, 3), Austin Ekeler (3, 3, 3, 3, 0, 7), Tyrell Williams (3, 3, 5, 3, 4, 4), Travis Benjamin (X, X, 1, X, X, 1), Antonio Gates (1, 5, 5, 2, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (41, 68, 77, 54, 42, 47), Mike Williams (27, 121, 65, 77, 37, 60), Tyrell Williams (17, 34, 36, 47, 129, 77), Travis Benjamin (X, X, -7, X, X, 13), Austin Ekeler (-9, -2, 22, -7, 0, -11), Antonio Gates (5, 45, 36, 14, 12, 16), Melvin Gordon (1, -5, 19, 2, -1, X)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (69, 44, 63, 90, 62, 72), Melvin Gordon (38, 4, 55, 62, 18, X), Austin Ekeler (21, 24, 31, 44, 0, 26), Mike Williams (27, 81, 15, 45, 4, 55), Antonio Gates (0, 45, 27, 19, 5, 11), Tyrell Williams (48, 22, 48, 66, 118, 118), Travis Benjamin (X, X, 2, X, X, 13)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (9, 15, 15, 19, 18, X), Austin Ekeler (11, 4, 8, 6, 7, 12)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (3, 0, 5, 0, 1, X), Austin Ekeler (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keenan Allen (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 3), Antonio Gates (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (3, 3, 2, 3, 4, X), Austin Ekeler (0, 3, 1, 2, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (2-13, 7-78, 3-16, 2-9-1, 5-40, 5-40), Trevor Williams (1-3, 3-71-1, 5-59, 4-65, 5-75-1, 2-26), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-73, 4-46-1, 3-29-1, 1-10, 2-9, 1-5)

Observations: Mike Williams continued his boom-bust style of play in London, coincidently booming for a 55-yard touchdown (his only catch of the day) on three targets. Williams has averaged just 3.5 targets over the Chargers’ last four games, making it near-impossible to project when he’ll deliver. Same goes for Tyrell Williams, whose total 7/236/3 the last two weeks have come on a comparable number of routes (23.5) and targets (4) to that of his per game averages (28.7, 3.9). ‘The Gazelle’ gets the nod as a WR3/FLEX over Williams since he’s consistently received run as Los Angeles’ true No. 2 wideout.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (3, 5, 6, 5, 2, 3), Kenyan Drake (4, 4, 2, 11, 6, 8), Albert Wilson (5, 2, 6, 6, 9, 3), Jakeem Grant (4, 3, 2, 1, 4, 2), Danny Amendola (4, 3, 3, 4, 11, 7), Mike Gesicki (0, 3, 2, 5, 2, 3), Frank Gore (1, 0, 3, 0, 1, 1), DeVante Parker (X, 3, X, X, 1, X), Nick O’Leary (X, X, X, 0, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (20, 104, 125, 114, 60, 55), Jakeem Grant (17, 16, 1, 5, 22, 31), Danny Amendola (18, 33, 8, 24, 57, 72), Albert Wilson (66, 13, 82, 5, 54, 21), DeVante Parker (X, 74, X, X, 41, X), Mike Gesicki (0, 19, 12, 53, 14, 20), Kenyan Drake (-9, -6, 5, 13, 2, 75), Frank Gore (3, 0, 5, 0, -1, 4), Nick O’Leary (X, X, X, 0, 6, 24)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (17, 61, 40, 17, 35, 5), Jakeem Grant (27, 70, 17, 0, 32, 32), Albert Wilson (37, 74, 19, 43, 155, 32), Danny Amendola (32, 42, 21, 30, 59, 84), DeVante Parker (X, 40, X, X, 0, X), Kenyan Drake (17, 7, 13, 69, 21, 15), Frank Gore (19, 0, 16, 0, 18, 4), Mike Gesicki (0, 31, 9, 26, 11, 44), Nick O’Leary (X, X, X, 0, 49, 23)

Carries: Frank Gore (9, 6, 11, 12, 15, 10), Kenyan Drake (11, 5, 3, 6, 13, 6)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jakeem Grant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 2, 0, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (4-34, 1-0, 1-4, 5-56, 0-0, 1-5), Bobby McCain (5-63, 6-119, 1-13, X, X, 4-41), Xavien Howard (2-65, 2-69, 3-73-2, 3-49, 2-4, 3-32), Torry McTyer (0-0, 3-34, 0-0, 0-0, 5-126-1, 0-0)

Observations: Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) have both already been ruled out for Thursday (and could miss extended time beyond that). For this week, DeVante Parker (healthy scratched Sunday), Jakeem Grant, and Danny Amendola will be utilized in Miami’s 3-WR sets. Both Parker and Grant are WR4-fliers if dealing with injuries or byes on your roster, but Miami’s thinned-out receiving corps could actually mean an upstick in usage for Kenyan Drake. Drake accrued a season-high 75 air yards -- an insane mark for his position -- Sunday and trails only Amendola in targets (18-14) with Brock Osweiler under center. He’s averaged 27 routes per game in his last three, amassing the sixth-most routes among running backs in that span. Consider him a sneaky RB3/FLEX against the Texans' secondary, which has allowed a league-high four receiving touchdowns to opposing runners.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (11, 3, 10, 14, 7, 10), Rob Gronkowski (4, 5, 7, 7, 4, X), Chris Hogan (5, 4, 1, 4, 4, 7), Sony Michel (2, 3, 0, 1, 1, 1), Josh Gordon (X, X, 2, 4, 9, 7), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, 9, 7, 8)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (34, 43, 8, 36, 70, 40), Rob Gronkowski (45, 76, 82, 70, 56, X), James White (108, 14, 28, 64, 41, 22), Sony Michel (9, 47, 0, -4, 2, 0), Josh Gordon (X, X, 17, 71, 90, 96), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, 43, 68, 53)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (15, 51, 44, 75, 97, X), James White (96, 14, 68, 77, 53, 57), Chris Hogan (42, 31, 25, 34, 78, 63), Sony Michel (7, -1, 0, 12, 0, 13), Josh Gordon (X, X, 32, 50, 42, 100), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, 57, 54, 36)

Carries: Sony Michel (10, 14, 25, 18, 24, 4), James White (4, 4, 8, 2, 6, 11), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 3, 0, 3, 10)

RZ Targets: James White (0, 1, 2, 4, 0, 2), Chris Hogan (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, X), Josh Gordon (X, X, 1, 0, 1, 1), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, 1, 3, 3)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (2, 3, 6, 4, 4, 0), James White (0, 0, 3, 2, 1, 1), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-36-1, 2-37-2, 2-13, 1-12, 2-18, 1-8), Eric Rowe (3-68-1, X, X, X, X, 1-16), Jonathan Jones (4-82-1, 4-63, 6-33, 6-54, 1-6, 5-67-1), Jason McCourty (3-31, 4-21, 2-20, 4-44, 5-112-1, 3-73)

Observations: Josh Gordon’s role has increased in every game with the Patriots, peaking Sunday with his 37 routes on 95.3% of offensive snaps. As initially noted by Adam Levitan, Gordon leads the Pats with 17 targets on 124-of-142 (87%) snaps in the last two weeks alone. It’s hard to gauge his worth in season-long leagues given that it can all be taken away in one fell swoop, but Gordon has returned to WR1 relevancy as long as he’s active moving forward. Kenjon Barner is suddenly relevant with Sony Michel (knee) considered week-to-week, too, having quietly handled 10 carries against the Bears. Having said that, James White is still the elite back to chase as he simply had his usage upped to a season-high 19 touches on 70% of snaps without Michel available to ice the game.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (11, 8, 8, 5, 1, X), Bilal Powell (6, 1, 7, 0, 1, 1), Robby Anderson (5, 4, 6, 5, 5, 10), Isaiah Crowell (3, 3, 1, 1, 2, 3), Jermaine Kearse (2, 6, 5, 4, 10, 2), Chris Herndon (4, 2, 1, 0, 2, 7)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (119, 20, 44, 51, -1, X), Robby Anderson (41, 48, 62, 93, 77, 66), Bilal Powell (33, 9, 33, 0, 3, 5), Isaiah Crowell (4, 18, -5, 4, 1, 2), Jermaine Kearse (-1, 48, 88, 48, 49, 24), Chris Herndon (62, -9, 17, 0, 41, 75)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (92, 57, 66, 0, 9, X), Bilal Powell (74, 0, 26, 0, 0, 5), Robby Anderson (27, 22, 18, 123, 39, 44), Isaiah Crowell (4, 17, 3, 12, 12, 21), Jermaine Kearse (-1, 35, 23, 14, 94, 0), Chris Herndon (30, -1, 18, 0, 56, 42)

Carries: Bilal Powell (5, 14, 8, 20, 16, 5), Isaiah Crowell (12, 16, 4, 15, 13, 11)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, X), Jermaine Kearse (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Herndon (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 5, 0, 3, 4, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 2, 2, 2, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (1-13, 2-9, 3-25, 4-47, 3-61-1, 4-55-1), Trumaine Johnson (2-19, 3-27, 4-92-1, X, X, X), Buster Skrine (3-51-1, 0-0, 7-87, 2-12, X, X), Darryl Roberts (0-0, 1-2, 1-7-1, 6-61-1, 2-22, 11-88-1), Parry Nickerson (0-0, 3-36, 0-0, 7-95, 8-74-2, 7-72)

Observations: Without Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (released) available, Jermaine Kearse played 64-of-71 snaps (including 40 from the slot), as expected. What wasn’t expected was his goose egg on just two targets. Kearse still ran 40 routes to Robby Anderson’s 41, but it was the latter who was honed in on for a team-high 10 targets. Anderson has averaged an increased 78.6 air yards per game in his last three performances, an encouraging mark with only Kearse and newly signed Rishard Matthews behind him. Kearse is still rosterable for another week, but Anderson clearly needs to be regarded higher moving forward.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (12, 4, 6, 13, 6, 2), Jalen Richard (11, 0, 7, 5, 6, 8), Jordy Nelson (4, 4, 8, 8, 4, 3), Seth Roberts (2, 3, 0, 3, 7, 6), Martavis Bryant (X, 5, 5, 7, 3, 3), Doug Martin (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (103, 23, 8, 105, 39, 0), Jordy Nelson (23, 42, 75, 80, 22, 25), Seth Roberts (10, 27, 0, 23, 91, 7), Jalen Richard (32, 0, 15, -6, -2, -6), Martavis Bryant (X, 9, 65, 122, 64, 47), Doug Martin (-10, 0, 0, 0, 3, 8)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (180, 49, 31, 110, 20, 10), Jalen Richard (55, 0, 59, 38, 53, 48), Jordy Nelson (23, 30, 173, 48, 43, 6), Seth Roberts (11, 43, 0, 12, 41, 31), Martavis Bryant (X, 36, 30, 51, 91, 18), Doug Martin (-3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 8)

Carries: Doug Martin (4, 7, 9, 5, 2, 0), Jalen Richard (5, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Jared Cook (0, 1, 5, 2, 3, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Martavis Bryant (X, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Doug Martin (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Leon Hall (4-48, 3-27, 2-17, 2-74, 3-61, 3-13), Rashaan Melvin (2-30, 4-56, 0-0, 7-85-1, 2-43, 1-10-1), Daryl Worley (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 4-17, 4-100), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-20, 1-8, 3-14)

Observations: The Raiders were on bye last week, but you can read more on the Amari Cooper deal in Roto Pat's Morning After.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (16, 18, 9, 11, 13, 6), JuJu Smith-Schuster (8, 20, 11, 11, 4, 10), James Conner (6, 5, 6, 7, 4, 7), Jesse James (5, 5, 1, 1, 2, 7), Vance McDonald (X, 5, 5, 5, 2, 8)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (164, 192, 84, 107, 126, 64), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41, 104, 75, 131, 31, 159), Jesse James (68, 72, 3, 18, 14, 22), Vance McDonald (X, 33, 45, 15, 11, 20), James Conner (-6, -3, 7, 20, -2, -8)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (119, 120, 116, 60, 34, 111), Antonio Brown (93, 67, 50, 62, 101, 105), Jesse James (60, 138, 7, 23, 20, 26), James Conner (57, 48, 34, 25, 75, 18), Vance McDonald (X, 26, 112, 62, 6, 68)

Carries: James Conner (31, 8, 15, 9, 21, 19)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 8, 2, 3, 2, 1), Antonio Brown (2, 2, 0, 1, 4, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), James Conner (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2, 2, 0, 2, 5, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (2-55-1, 3-70-1, 0-0, 7-85-1, 1-5, 7-61), Mike Hilton (4-60, 2-27, 4-55, 0-0, 3-12, 2-7), Joe Haden (1-33, X, 3-23-1, 4-49, 6-69, 4-39), Artie Burns (1-4, 4-85-2, 5-115-1, 2-16, 3-41, 2-20-1), Coty Sensabaugh (0-0, 1-8, 6-87-1, 1-5, 1-7, 1-13)

Observations: Bye.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (7, 4, 15, 6, 4, 7), Dion Lewis (1, 3, 9, 4, 2, 6), Jonnu Smith (2, 2, 2, 2, 1, 3), Tajae Sharpe (2, 1, 3, 4, 2, 9), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 2), Taywan Taylor (4, 5, 9, 5, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (66, 73, 213, 37, 64, 18), Tajae Sharpe (30, 26, 34, 56, 29, 88), Taywan Taylor (9, 32, 130, 41, 60, 27), Jonnu Smith (-5, 7, 24, 17, 5, 12), Derrick Henry (-3, -2, -12, 4, 3, 11), Dion Lewis (-3, -9, 8, -5, -6, -7)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (55, 34, 161, 49, 24, 10), Dion Lewis (1, 14, 66, 14, 5, 64), Taywan Taylor (32, 30, 77, 30, 13, 8), Tajae Sharpe (14, 0, 27, 30, 33, 101), Jonnu Smith (0, 9, 0, 0, 12, 11), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 7, 0, 5, 32)

Carries: Dion Lewis (14, 9, 4, 12, 5, 13), Derrick Henry (18, 18, 8, 11, 7, 12), Marcus Mariota (X, 7, 10, 2, 2, 7)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 3), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2), Taywan Taylor (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 3), Derrick Henry (1, 4, 3, 0, 0, 3), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (4-36, 0-0, 3-43, 2-19, 5-57, 4-67), Malcolm Butler (8-163-2, 3-21, 7-119-1, 2-8, 6-75-1, 2-30), Logan Ryan (3-52, 2-20, 3-25, 1-11, 2-8, 4-106-1)

Observations: Corey Davis saw seven targets Sunday, but that volume inexplicably led to just three catches for an underwhelming 10 yards. The only projectable note on Tennessee’s offense at this point is the club’s 3-WR set, which has led to Davis (58), Tajae Sharpe (55), and second-year pro Taywan Taylor (53) running a near-identical amount of routes the past two weeks. Sharpe led the trio in targets and yards Sunday, but those marks tend to change weekly. Davis remains the only weekly starter among this group, though his floor isn’t nearly as safe as other legitimate WR2’s around the league.