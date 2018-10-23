John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 7: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 23, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (10, 10, 8, 12, 9, 9), John Brown (10, 9, 7, 14, 3, 7), Willie Snead (8, 5, 7, 7, 10, 7), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2, 8, 3), Alex Collins (4, 4, 1, 4, 0, 4)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (221, 189, 205, 209, 53, 90), Michael Crabtree (90, 99, 71, 84, 142, 121), Willie Snead (62, 27, 52, 59, 123, 57), Javorius Allen (26, 4, 4, 1, -5, -5), Alex Collins (6, 1, 2, 8, 0, 7)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (92, 86, 116, 58, 28, 134), Michael Crabtree (56, 61, 29, 66, 93, 66), Willie Snead (54, 39, 56, 55, 60, 23), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17, 44, 18), Alex Collins (55, 6, 3, 7, 0, 10)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (9, 18, 11, 12, 19, 11), Javorius Allen (6, 6, 10, 8, 1, 3), Lamar Jackson (2, 0, 4, 3, 1, 3)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (1, 1, 2, 0, 3, 1), Lamar Jackson (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 2, 4, 2, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (1-18, 7-88, 2-16, 3-56, 1-17, 2-12), Tavon Young (6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39, 3-58, 1-18, 2-9), Jimmy Smith (X, X, X, 0-0, 2-40, 5-84-1)

 

Observations: Only one week after flopping for 2/28 on three targets, John Brown returned to form as Baltimore’s burner with a team-high 134 receiving yards and his fourth score of the season. Willie Snead has crept up in usage of late, running a comparable number of routes to Brown (143-132) since Week 4, but Brown’s 37% share of the team’s air yards (to go along with an 18% target share) in that span make him the wideout to own among Baltimore’s Big Three. Having shadowed Alshon Jeffery just last week, note that the Panthers' No. 1 corner James Bradberry will likely stick to Michael Crabtree, rather than Brown, in Week 8.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (3, 5, 6, 5, 6, 5), Zay Jones (4, 1, 7, 4, 8, 5), LeSean McCoy (4, X, 6, 3, 5, 0), Andre Holmes (7, 4, 3, 2, 2, 2), Charles Clay (4, 3, 6, 1, 5, 5), Chris Ivory (2, 4, 0, 0, 1, 6)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (34, 50, 97, 88, 89, 81), Zay Jones (73, 11, 77, 49, 78, 34), Andre Holmes (97, 29, 16, 45, 42, 33), Charles Clay (55, -1, 24, 10, 14, 41), LeSean McCoy (-18, X, -3, -6, 4, 0), Chris Ivory (18, 10, 0, 0, -1, 4)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (63, 17, 38, 20, 35, 27), Andre Holmes (19, 29, 8, 0, 20, 13), Kelvin Benjamin (19, 29, 34, 11, 43, 71), Charles Clay (29, 18, 40, 12, 20, 14), LeSean McCoy (29, X, 13, 23, 21, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 70, 0, 0, 4, 21)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (9, X, 5, 24, 16, 2), Josh Allen (8, 10, 5, 4, 4, X), Chris Ivory (2, 20, 6, 14, 6, 16)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 1, 1, 3, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 4, 0, 2, 1, X), LeSean McCoy (0, X, 0, 3, 3, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 3-15, 5-89, 0-0, 2-27-1, 1-8), Phillip Gaines (0-0, X, X, 1-23, 3-33, 0-0), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 3-24, 7-111, 3-43, 0-0, 0-0), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 3-25, 3-23, 1-12, 5-24-1)

 

Observations: LeSean McCoy played just two snaps before exiting with a head injury Sunday. Chris Ivory was in on 36-of-56 snaps the rest of the way, out-touching third-down back Marcus Murphy 19-9. Excluding the two snaps McCoy was in for, Ivory has now handled 36-of-48 carries on 72.4% of Buffalo’s snaps in the two games the former’s been sidelined. The Patriots impose a game script that might be better suited for pass-catcher Murphy to be involved, but Ivory will undoubtedly receive first crack at keeping the game manageable.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (9, 8, 8, 10, 12, 14), Tyler Boyd (9, 7, 15, 7, 9, 4), Joe Mixon (1, X, X, 4, 7, 5), Giovani Bernard (7, 9, 4, X, X, X), John Ross (4, 7, 2, X, X, 1), C.J. Uzomah (4, 2, 1, 2, 7, 2)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (91, 72, 146, 123, 135, 158), Tyler Boyd (114, 113, 56, 87, 67, 28), John Ross (25, 109, 44, X, X, 47), C.J. Uzomah (10, 14, 6, 0, 68, 12), Giovani Bernard (-12, 9, -14, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (-7, X, X, 18, 38, -21)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (69, 58, 78, 112, 85, 117), Joe Mixon (3, X, X, 22, 20, 1), Tyler Boyd (91, 132, 100, 44, 62, 27), Giovani Bernard (15, 25, 27, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (45, 19, 0, 43, 54, 13), John Ross (8, 16, 52, X, X, 0)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (21, X, X, 22, 11, 13), Giovani Bernard (6, 12, 15, X, X, X)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (3, 2, 3, 2, 1, 1), John Ross (2, 1, 0, X, X, 0), Joe Mixon (1, X, X, 1, 0, 1), Tyler Boyd (1, 1, 3, 0, 2, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, X, X, X)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (4, X, X, 2, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 3, 2, X, X, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17, 0-0, 1-9), Dre Kirkpatrick (3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0, 2-52, 2-63), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37, 4-67, X)

 

Observations: C.J. Uzomah’s lowly 2/13/1 against the Chiefs may seem discouraging, but he was still in on 57-of-59 offensive snaps and has now quietly run a route on 83.1% (69-of-83) of Andy Dalton’s dropbacks without Tyler Kroft (foot) in the last two games. He remains a TE1 for his inevitable usage as long as Kroft is sidelined.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 15, 10, 10, 9, 15), David Njoku (7, 2, 7, 11, 12, 6), Rashard Higgins (8, 3, 5, 4, X, X), Duke Johnson (2, 2, 6, 1, 5, 4), Antonio Callaway (4, 10, 9, 5, 10, 2), Damion Ratley (0, 0, X, X, 8, 3), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (75, 127, 83, 99, 69, 185), David Njoku (69, 23, 51, 87, 63, 56), Rashard Higgins (49, 34, 61, 75, X, X), Antonio Callaway (68, 185, 138, 55, 130, 21), Duke Johnson (-9, 5, 53, 9, 40, 5), Damion Ratley (0, 0, X, X, 108, 13), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 14)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (69, 103, 34, 69, 11, 97), Rashard Higgins (54, 32, 61, 66, X, X), Antonio Callaway (81, 20, 54, 22, 9, 14), David Njoku (20, 36, 52, 69, 55, 52), Duke Johnson (7, 24, 45, 7, 73, 23), Damion Ratley (0, 0, X, X, 82, 23), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

Carries: Nick Chubb (2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 18), Duke Johnson (3, 2, 2, 5, 2, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 1, X, X), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Damion Ratley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28, 5-60, 2-46-1, 4-36), T.J. Carrie (0-0, 4-31, 3-41, 6-62, 5-51, 3-28, 5-58), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 3-42, 5-51, 1-44, X), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0-0, 0-0, 4-35, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0)

 

Observations: Without Rashard Higgins (sprained MCL) for the second consecutive game, Jarvis Landry expectedly led the Browns’ wideouts in snaps (67, 99%) and targets (15). Antonio Callaway (75%, 2), Damion Ratley (59%, 3), and Breshad Perriman (16%, 1) shored up the rest of the Cleveland’s receiver usage. Having now averaged 11.3 targets (and yet to see fewer than 10) in Baker Mayfield’s four starts, Landry stands alone as the only weekly must-start among Cleveland’s receiver depth. Note that Duke Johnson’s assumed role didn’t come to fruition in wake of the Hyde trade as he got just one carry and four targets on 51% of snaps. Nick Chubb handled 18-of-19 backfield carries on 45 (66%) snaps and remains the Brownies clear-cut RB1 to lean on moving forward.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (4, 8, 7, 14, 10, 7), Demaryius Thomas (11, 5, 7, 6, 4, 6), Courtland Sutton (8, 3, 6, 6, 4, 3), Phillip Lindsay (1, 2, 2, 4, 7, 1), Jeff Heuerman (3, 4, 7, 4, 6, X), Devontae Booker (0, 7, 2, 6, 3, 1), Royce Freeman (1, 1, 0, 4, 0, 0)   

 

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (80, 35, 58, 99, 70, 106), Demaryius Thomas (127, 54, 49, 124, 64, 41), Courtland Sutton (125, 38, 92, 44, 17, 72), Jeff Heuerman (8, 12, 52, 15, 43, X), Phillip Lindsay (-2, 0, 0, -3, 1, -6), Royce Freeman (6, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 30, -4, 3, 6, -2)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45, 72, 115, 102), Demaryius Thomas (18, 63, 24, 105, 57, 42), Courtland Sutton (7, 37, 51, 18, 58, 28), Phillip Lindsay (4, 0, 10, 20, 48, 6), Jeff Heuerman (10, 7, 57, 18, 23, X), Devontae Booker (0, 34, 9, 59, 14, -1), Royce Freeman (0, 5, 0, 16, 0, 0)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 4, 12, 12, 4, 14), Royce Freeman (8, 13, 8, 5, 9, 13), Devontae Booker (3, 5, 1, 0, 2, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 0), Demaryius Thomas (3, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 2, 1, 1, 3, X), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (4, 0, 3, 3, 1, 2), Royce Freeman (3, 3, 2, 0, 1, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (5-42-1, 2-13, 6-47, 1-12, 2-25, 5-44), Bradley Roby (7-68, 3-33-1, 3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45, 3-17), Adam Jones (4-58, 1-6, 4-12, 0-0, X, X), Tramaine Brock (4-43, 1-1, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-21)

 

Observations: Emmanuel Sanders has shook off Case Keenum’s poor play and averaged 7.3/96.3/0.7 on 10.3 targets over Denver’s last three games. The same can’t be said for Courtland Sutton and Demaryius Thomas, who’ve run a similar number of routes to one another (92-84) but have both failed to eclipse six targets in any outing in that span. Arguably QB-proof with three targets inside the 10-yard line under his belt since Week 5, Sanders’ floor has suddenly made him a safe weekly WR2.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 10, 12, 13, 6, 8), Will Fuller (9, 11, 5, 3, 3, 6), Ryan Griffin (1, 4, 1, 9, 5, X), Lamar Miller (2, 6, 0, 0, 3, 3), Keke Coutee (X, X, 15, 7, 5, 3), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8, 3)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (249, 116, 182, 201, 56, 93), Will Fuller (133, 185, 33, 8, 77, 104), Ryan Griffin (8, 48, 1, 61, 39, X), Lamar Miller (-5, 35, 0, 0, 17, -11), Keke Coutee (X, X, 51, 60, 27, 12), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 3, 8, 23, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (135, 86, 169, 151, 63, 50), Will Fuller (113, 101, 49, 15, 33, 68), Ryan Griffin (19, 44, 12, 65, 0, X), Lamar Miller (2, 41, 0, 0, 25, -1), Keke Coutee (X, X, 109, 51, 33, 3), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 4, 0, 73, 17)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (14, 10, 14, 0, 15, 22), Deshaun Watson (5, 5, 6, 10, 2, 7), Alfred Blue (7, 4, 13, 20, 7, 8)

 

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (0, 1, 0, 4, 1, X), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 1, 2, 3, 1, 2), Will Fuller (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, 1, 1, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 2, 4, 0, 1, 2), Deshaun Watson (0, 2, 1, 5, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 4, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155, 1-8, 4-51, 6-52), Kareem Jackson (3-32, 1-30, 1-13, 1-11, 2-15, 6-51), Aaron Colvin (3-14, 5-57, 10-111, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1, 0-0)

 

Observations: Keke Coutee left early with a hamstring injury, which allowed RB/WR Tyler Ervin (1/19) to step in and run 11 routes behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. It’s concerning for Coutee (likely out Thursday) because he’s battled hamstring injuries since camp, missing the Texans’ first three games for that very reason. Without Coutee in for the final 45 minutes, though, Fuller recorded 4/45, finishing the day with a total 6/68 on eight targets. Reminder that Fuller averaged 6.5/107/1 in two performances sans Coutee to start the year, too, and just 3.5/41.3 since the rook’s been active. Assuming Hopkins garners Xavien Howard’s shadow coverage Thursday, Fuller is primed to explode.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (4, 11, 10, 15, 7, 7), Chester Rogers (4, 4, 11, 11, 10, 4), T.Y. Hilton (11, 10, 6, X, X, 4), Jack Doyle (5, X, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (2, 4, 7, 9, 5, X), Nyheim Hines (1, 5, 11, 9, 3, 2), Jordan Wilkins (2, 2, 1, 2, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (2, X, X, X, 2, 3), Zach Pascal (0, 2, 10, 7, 7, 0)

 

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (52, 102, 79, 137, 105, 59), Chester Rogers (3, 23, 66, 100, 64, 25), T.Y. Hilton (72, 75, 114, X, X, 24), Jack Doyle (25, X, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (20, 36, 60, 92, 44, X), Nyheim Hines (-2, -6, 41, 14, 6, -3), Jordan Wilkins (-3, -4, -5, 1, 0, -3), Marlon Mack (-11, X, X, X, -4, -8), Zach Pascal (0, 2, 119, 69, 87, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (26, 33, 40, 105, 71, 31), Chester Rogers (17, 14, 85, 66, 55, 40), T.Y. Hilton (83, 50, 115, X, X, 25), Ryan Grant (30, 35, 64, 58, 24, X), Jack Doyle (20, X, X, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (-2, 25, 63, 45, 21, -5), Jordan Wilkins (3, 1, 0, 9, 0, 8), Marlon Mack (2, X, X, X, 4, 33), Zach Pascal (0, 3, 56, 12, 35, 0)

 

Carries: Marlon Mack (10, X, X, X, 12, 19), Nyheim Hines (4, 5, 4, 15, 3, 5), Jordan Wilkins (10, 6, 8, 6, 0, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 4, 2, 4, 2, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 0), T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0, X, X, 2), Jack Doyle (1, X, X, X, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, X), Zach Pascal (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (0, X, X, X, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (3, X, X, X, 3, 5), Jordan Wilkins (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77, X, 4-74-1, 1-13), Kenny Moore II (5-49, 3-17, 2-21, 0-0, 4-43, 5-52), Pierre Desir (3-29, 2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1, 6-70, 1-14)

 

Observations: Marlon Mack has completely taken hold of this backfield since returning from injury, out-touching (34-11) and out-snapping (61-47) Nyheim Hines in Indy's last two games. Mack's snap rate (56%) and touches (21) Sunday both qualified as career-highs for the second-year pro, too. Jordan Wilkins showed back up and accounted for six totes on 15 snaps, but no matter. This is clearly Mack’s job to lose moving forward.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 4, 13, 5, 5, 4), Donte Moncrief (10, 3, 5, 15, 3, 10), Keelan Cole (8, 9, 3, 10, 5, 7), T.J. Yeldon (5, 7, 3, 10, 5, 7), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (1, 1, 3, 6, 4, X)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (120, 31, 46, 186, 49, 64), Keelan Cole (89, 56, 8, 113, 49, 72), Dede Westbrook (17, 27, 53, 50, 63, 13), T.J. Yeldon (13, 11, -3, 29, -5, 6), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (13, -6, 5, 58, 55, X)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (116, 40, 15, 70, 41, 21), Dede Westbrook (76, 31, 130, 55, 38, 17), Donte Moncrief (34, 16, 109, 76, 0, 76), T.J. Yeldon (13, 46, 48, 69, 29, 40), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5, X, X), James O’Shaughnessy (17, 0, 28, 27, 29, X)

 

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (10, 7, 18, 10, 8, 12), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11, X, X), Blake Bortles (6, 5, 3, 4, 4, 6)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Donte Moncrief (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (3, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, 2, X, X), Blake Bortles (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (8-95, 1-6, 2-15, 3-59, 1-1, 3-50-1), D.J. Hayden (7-62-1, X, X, X, X, X), A.J. Bouye (3-22, 5-58, 1-6, 4-32, 5-63, 6-68), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 1-7, 5-49, 3-49, 2-17, 1-3)

 

Observations: In his final interim start before Carlos Hyde and Leonard Fournette return, T.J. Yeldon handled an expected 12 of Jacksonville’s 14 backfield carries on 56 (82%) snaps. For one week, at least, Yeldon is expected to return to his typical third-down role behind Hyde. When/If Fournette comes back after the bye, Yeldon’s role will likely only decrease further. It’s hard to project his upside without knowing the extent of how much he’ll play, but Hyde has a sneaky-good matchup attacking Philadelphia’s struggling No. 12 rush defense DVOA in Week 8.

 


12
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


