Waiver Wire: Week 8

Monday, October 22, 2018

Welcome to the 8th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. It was a tough injury week for running backs, even those who did not have a game. Marshawn Lynch was sent to injured reserve with a groin injury, Melvin Gordon did not play in London because of a hamstring issue, Sony Michel picked up a knee injury, LeSean McCoy left early with a concussion, Royce Freeman injured his ankle, Bilal Powell suffered a neck injury, and Peyton Barber appeared to pick up an ankle issue. All of that is without mentioning the Amari Cooper trade or both Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills going down for the Dolphins and Keke Coutee aggravating his hamstring injury. It is shaping up as an odd week on the wire.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Alex Smith

RB: Devonta Freeman, Marshawn Lynch

WR: Corey Davis, Nelson Agholor, Kenny Stills

TE: Cameron Brate



Smith is for some reason still rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues. He does get the Giants, Falcons, and Buccaneers the next three weeks, but he is dealing with a banged-up receiver corps and has not shown many signs of life to this point this season. He is currently the QB26 in per-game scoring. Teams with an open IR spot can stash Freeman and Lynch, but it does not make sense to keep them around if that is not an option. Freeman is not eligible to return until Week 15 at the earliest, and it is not a given he will be back then. Lynch will have to wait one more week than Freeman, and it seems even more unlikely he will return this season. While the offense had been holding him back, Davis only has himself to blame for the poor showing in London. He remains a hold in deeper leagues just based on volume, but he is a cut candidate for teams in need of space. Agholor has averaged 40 scoreless yards the last five games and that is with some uncharacteristic big plays thrown into the mix against the Giants. Stills was already on the brink of drop-ability, and now he is out at least one game. With O.J. Howard back healthy, Brate returns to the touchdown-or-bust bin.





Quarterbacks

1. Baker Mayfield

2. Joe Flacco

3. Case Keenum



Running Backs

1. Jalen Richard

2. Doug Martin

3. Raheem Mostert

4. Ronald Jones

5. Nyheim Hines

6. Chris Ivory

7. Mike Davis

8. Trenton Cannon

9. Kenjon Barner

10. Kapri Bibbs



Wide Receivers

1. Tre’Quan Smith

2. Randall Cobb

3. Robby Anderson

4. Geronimo Allison

5. Chris Godwin

6. Christian Kirk

7. Danny Amendola

8. Tyrell Williams

9. Martavis Bryant

10. Courtland Sutton



Tight Ends

1. Vance McDonald

2. C.J. Uzomah

3. Ben Watson

4. Chris Herndon

5. Ed Dickson



Defense/Special Teams

1. New England

2. Arizona

3. Pittsburgh

Looking Ahead: Carolina



Kickers

1. Mason Crosby

2. Dan Bailey

3. Ka’imi Fairbairn

Looking Ahead: Robbie Gould



QUARTERBACKS

1. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is an ugly week for streaming quarterbacks, which is bad news with both Matt Ryan and Philip Rivers on bye. Even coming off a disappointing performance in Tampa, Mayfield looks like the best of the bad options because at least he has some theoretical upside. Flacco offers the better floor for the more risk-averse.



2. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

In this bad a week, it could make sense to just take the floor option. Flacco has been a middling fantasy option for the last five weeks, and the Panthers have been allowing that kind of game to opposing quarterbacks.



3. Case Keenum, Broncos – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues

Keenum is a bottom-of-the-barrel type option, but he does get to face the Chiefs in a game where he almost certainly will be forced to throw – the Broncos are 10-point underdogs. Kansas City’s pass defense has actually been pretty good this season, but they have given up big games because they face so many attempts. The same thing could happen here.



Watch List: Derek Carr probably would have been an option, but Marshawn Lynch’s injury and the Amari Cooper trade creates too much uncertainty against a Colts defense which has played well when healthy this season…Eli Manning had a good fantasy day on Monday night, but he will face a tougher test against a Washington defense which has limited passing aside from their trip to New Orleans…Blake Bortles has a pretty good matchup against the Eagles in London, but it is impossible to trust him both because of his play and the risk of an in-game benching…C.J. Beathard had his first bad game against the Rams, and now he has to travel to face Arizona’s underrated defense, although it has to be noted he threw for 349 yards and two scores against them in Week 5…Sam Darnold took a big step back against the Vikings, and now he has to travel to Chicago…Brock Osweiler is going to get another start and has played shockingly well. If the Dolphins were not so banged up at receiver and this game was in Miami, he might be worth a look…Josh Rosen has a good matchup this week against the 49ers, but he threw for just 170 yards and one score against them in Week 5.



