Dynasty First Down: Week Seven

Monday, October 22, 2018

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday.

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Fallers:

Matt Breida, RB SF

The unfortunate season-ending injury to 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon was just what second-year RB Matt Breida needed. After being stuck behind RB Carlos Hyde as a rookie, Breida appeared to be doomed to another reserve role when the Niners signed McKinnon away from the Vikings. Once McKinnon went down, attention turned to Breida and veteran RB Alfred Morris. Breida has four top 24 fantasy finishes through the first seven weeks, which is obviously a good sign. What should have dynasty players concerned is Breida’s lengthy injury history. In the 49ers preseason opener, Breida suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for the remainder of the exhibition season. In Week Three, Breida went down with what looked like a season-ending knee injury only to return later in the contest. The bum knee earned him a questionable tag for the next two weeks but he still suited up. In Week Five, Breida suffered an ankle injury that put him out of the game early but he was able to practice and was active for Week Six and Seven but reaggravated the ankle injury against the Rams and played just five snaps. Breida has shown some upside but simply can’t be trusted on a weekly basis until he can prove he’s fully healthy.