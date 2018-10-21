Dose: Week 7 Review

Sunday, October 21, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers- 20

Tennessee- 19

The early morning contest in London between the surging Chargers and flailing Titans was much closer than expected. The Chargers were without RB Melvin Gordon, the league’s third-leading rusher who is dealing with a bum hamstring. While his injury is not considered serious at this time, the Chargers admitted they were being cautious with Gordon as the team heads into a bye week. With Gordon out, RB Austin Ekeler led the way, playing over 95% of the team’s offensive snaps but managing just 68 yards.

It was QB Philip Rivers and the passing game that shouldered the load. Rivers connected on deep touchdown passes, early in the first half to WR Tyrell Williams (75 yards) and early in the second half to WR Mike Williams (55 yards) to give the Chargers a 10-point lead in the third period. The Titans inched their way back thanks to a scoring run from RB Derrick Henry, who had his best game of the season before QB Marcus Mariota found TE Luke Stocker for a late touchdown. While an extra point would’ve tied it, the Titans went for two points and the win, but Mariota’s pass was tipped and sailed high, ensuring the Chargers win.

Rivers finished with 306 yards and the two scores, while Tyrell Williams led the team with a 4/118/1 line. WR Keenan Allen caught all five of his targets for 72 yards, while WR Mike Williams caught just one pass, the 55-yard score.

Mariota played much better and his numbers showed it, throwing for 237 yards and a score. WR Tajae Sharpe was his leading target, catching seven of nine looks for 101 yards. RBs Dion Lewis and Henry were very involved in the passing game as well. Lewis totaled 155 yards on the day while Henry had 65 yards and a score. WR Corey Davis once again flopped, catching three of seven targets for only ten yards.

New England- 38

Chicago- 31

The Patriots entered the game without star TE Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) and left it without starting RB Sony Michel, who suffered a potentially serious knee injury in the first half. Even without a pair of key players, the Patriots held off QB Mitch Trubisky and the Bears by the skin of their teeth. With seconds left and trailing by seven points, Trubisky unloaded a Hail Mary and it was brought down by WR Kevin White just outside of the end zone. He was met by multiple Patriots defenders, including WR Josh Gordon, and couldn’t get over the goal line. The game was a back and forth score-fest all day until New England took what appeared to be a commanding 14-point fourth quarter lead, only to get a scare in the final seconds.

Brady ended with 277 passing yards and three scores, while the backfield duties were shared once Michel left with that knee injury. Michel did finish with 35 yards before exiting and RB James White totaled 97 yards and two receiving touchdowns. RB Kenjon Barner took Michel’s place and posted 36 yards. He’s the most likely candidate to see increased playing time if Michel misses action. As many expected, WR Josh Gordon led the way with Gronk out of the lineup, catching four balls for 100 yards. WR Chris Hogan also showed signs of life with a 6/63 line and WR Julian Edelman saved his fantasy day with a touchdown after only five receptions for 36 yards.

Trubisky had another huge statistical day as the Bears were forced to throw the ball to keep up with the Pats. Trubisky threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns and also led the team with 81 yards rushing and a score on the ground. RB Jordan Howard had another quiet rushing day, carrying 12 times for 39 yards but he did get a touchdown to boost the bottom line. RB Tarik Cohen drew a team-high 12 targets, catching eight for 69 yards and a score. TE Trey Burton had a career-best game, catching nine passes for 126 yards and a score. WRs Allen Robinson (1/4) and Taylor Gabriel (3/26) were both major disappointments though Robinson can at least blame his injured groin, which kept him on the sidelines for large chunks of the afternoon.

Indianapolis- 37

Buffalo- 5

The Bills played their first full game without rookie starting QB Josh Allen and they made the Colts look like Super Bowl contenders. QB Andrew Luck and RB Marlon Mack were both dominant while the Bills lost their only real offensive playmaker, RB LeSean McCoy, early in the game to a head injury.

For the first time all season, Luck attempted fewer than 30 passes, which makes sense given Mack’s return to full health. Luck threw for only 156 yards but tossed four touchdowns while Mack totaled 158 yards and two scores. He’s nearly made rookie RB Nyheim Hines a non-factor. The Colts also had WR T.Y. Hilton back and he looked fully healed from the hamstring injury that cost him multiple games. Hilton caught all four of his targets for 25 yards and two touchdowns. TE Eric Ebron cooled off, catching three passes for 31 yards.

With Allen out, the Bills started veteran QB Derek Anderson and that predictably did not go well. Anderson threw for 175 scoreless yards, tossing three picks to the Colts defenses. With McCoy out of the game after just two carries, veteran RB Chris Ivory led the team with 81 rushing yards. Many noted the potential connection between Anderson and WR Kelvin Benjamin, former teammates with the Carolina Panthers. Benjamin did lead the team with 71 yards on four receptions. No other Bills pass-catcher broke 30 yards.

Houston- 20

Jacksonville- 7

This battle of AFC South foes was an ugly game featuring a pair of struggling signal callers. Houston QB Deshaun Watson is dealing with a rib injury and partially collapsed lung, which led to him making the trip to Jacksonville by bus rather than flying, yet he still suited up to play. Watson threw for only 139 yards and a touchdown on the day. That, along with the Texans defense and a surprisingly productive day from RB Lamar Miller was more than enough to defeat the Jaguars. After committing multiple turnovers and throwing for just 61 yards in more than a half, the Jags benched QB Blake Bortles, replacing him with QB Cody Kessler. It was too little, too late as the Texans finished off the game with a 20-7 win.

Miller rushed 22 times for 100 yards, his first 100-yard game since Week 14 of 2016. WR Will Fuller led the way with 68 yards on six catches and WR DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown among his three grabs for 50 yards. Rookie WR Keke Coutee aggravated his hamstring injury that delayed his NFL debut and is already looking unlikely to play in Week Eight.

Kessler finished with 156 yards and a touchdown in less than one half of work, while Bortles actually led the team in rushing with 30 yards. RB T.J. Yeldon totaled 68 yards and a touchdown. Newly acquired RB Carlos Hyde was inactive, as expected. He’ll make his debut in Week Eight in London. WR Donte Moncrief led the Jags in receiving, catching seven passes for 76 yards.

Detroit- 32

Miami- 21

This game was not as close as the score appeared as the Lions came into Miami and claimed their first road victory of the season. When pass-catching RB Theo Riddick was ruled out on Saturday, fantasy players hoped that would mean more work for talented rookie RB Kerryon Johnson. Indeed, he saw a season-high 19 carries and totaled 179 yards for the game. Maybe this will convince HC Matt Patricia to rely more on the rookie back.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, both going to TE Michael Roberts. The Lions talented WR trio all performed below expectation, though WR Kenny Golladay (2/37) had a touchdown catch overturned by penalty. WR Golden Tate (4/36) and WR Marvin Jones (3/29) were fantasy duds.

RB Kenyan Drake broke a long 54-yard run for the Dolphins and finished with 87 total yards and a touchdown. WR Danny Amendola led the team with a 6/84/1 line but the Dolphins lost playmaker WR Albert Wilson to a hip injury in the first half. Based on comments from Wilson’s agent, this could be a serious injury. Speaking of agents, WR DaVante Parker’s rep blasted the Dolphins and HC Adam Gase following the game after his client was a healthy scratch. We could be seeing Parker’s time as a Dolphin ending. WR Kenny Stills caught just one pass, a five-yard touchdown, and limped off the field at the end of the game.

Minnesota- 37

New York Jets- 17

The Vikings offense just keeps rolling and they piled on 17 fourth-quarter points against the Jets to pull away in a game that was closer than the final score indicates. The Vikes were without RB Dalvin Cook once again but his backup RB Latavius Murray had another strong performance, totaling 83 yards and two scores. QB Kirk Cousins tossed a pair of touchdowns along with 241 yards. WR Adam Thielen continued his 100-yard game streak, stretching it to seven games by catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. His running mate, WR Stefon Diggs had a game to forget, catching eight of 14 targets for only 33 yards.

Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold had a rough game, throwing three interceptions to just one touchdown, along with his 206 yards. The Jets played without injured WR Quincy Enunwa and surprisingly released WR Terrelle Pryor over the weekend. Many fantasy players pegged WR Jermaine Kearse as the likely go-to option but he only saw two targets and failed to catch either. WR Robby Anderson drew ten targets but caught just three for 44 yards. Rookie RB Trenton Cannon actually led the team with 69 receiving yards on four receptions. TE Chris Herndon had his second consecutive strong game, catching a touchdown among his four receptions for 42 yards. The Jets lost RB Bilal Powell to a neck injury but RB Isaiah Crowell still managed only 29 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Carolina- 21

Philadelphia- 17

Entering the fourth quarter, the hometown Eagles led the Panthers 17-0 and were cruising to their fourth win of the year…and then it happened. The Panthers scored a trio of final period touchdowns to stun the defending Super Bowl champs, leaving the Eagles below .500 nearing the halfway point of the season.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz had another big performance, throwing for 310 yards and two scores. His top targets were the usual…TE Zach Ertz caught nine passes for 138 yards while WR Alshon Jeffery had seven grabs for 88 yards and a score. Wentz also got rookie TE Dallas Goedert involved once again, posting a stat line of 4/43/1. WR Nelson Agholor flopped, catching six passes for 20 yards. There was no running game to speak of, which was part of the reason the Panthers were able to mount a comeback. RB Wendell Smallwood led the team with just 32 rushing yards.

Panthers QB Cam Newton led the team with 49 rushing yards and passed for 269 yards and two scores. WR Devin Funchess enjoyed a solid performance, recording six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. RB Christian McCaffrey was slow to get started but finished with 80 total yards. TE Greg Olsen caught only two passes for five yards but among those was the game-winner, a one-yard touchdown catch.

Tampa Bay- 26

Cleveland- 23

For the fourth time this season, the Browns played an overtime game but came out on the losing end, their 24thstraight loss on the road. The Bucs are among the worst defenses in the league and played without a couple of key defenders and that still wasn’t enough to get the Browns offense and struggling rookie QB Baker Mayfield going.

Down 23-9 entering the final quarter, the Browns scored a pair of touchdowns to send it to overtime but both teams exchanged poor offensive efforts before Tampa kicked a 59-yard field goal to steal the win. Mayfield threw for only 215 yards, along with a pair of touchdowns. Following the trade of RB Carlos Hyde, rookie RB Nick Chubb led the way, carrying 18 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Mayfield added 43 rushing yards. WR Jarvis Landry broke out of his cold streak, catching ten balls for 97 yards and a touchdown, while TE David Njoku posted a 4/52/1 line. Rumors are swirling that Browns HC Hue Jackson is on thin ice.

QB Jameis Winston failed to throw a touchdown pass but did run for one among his team-high 55 rushing yards. The Bucs also got rushing touchdowns from rookie RB Ronald Jones and WR DeSean Jackson. WR Mike Evans bounced back from his quiet Week Six game, catching seven passes for 107 yards. TE O.J. Howard (5/67) and WR Chris Godwin (5/59) chipped in with solid performances, as well.

Washington- 20

Dallas- 17

After a late rally, the Dallas Cowboys seemed content to settle for a potential game-tying field goal and that ultimately cost them the game. Dallas struggled for most of the game but put together an impressive drive in the final minutes before a rare penalty pushed them back and led to the missed field goal.

It was an ugly game for the Redskins offense as well as they leaned on veteran RB Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 99 yards on 24 carries. QB Alex Smith threw for only 178 yards and a touchdown as the Redskins were once again missing multiple pass-catchers due to injury. TE Jordan Reed led the team in receiving but that only took a pair of catches for 43 yards. RB Kapri Bibbs matched that total and also had a receiving touchdown.

Dallas rookie WR Michael Gallup enjoyed a breakout game, potentially offering an answer for the team’s pass-catching woes. Along with his first career touchdown, a 49-yarder, Gallup totaled three catches for 81 yards. QB Dak Prescott made multiple errors, which cost his team, but his fantasy stat line was impressive. He threw for 273 yards and a touchdown and led the team with 33 rushing yards and another score. RB Ezekiel Elliott was shut down by the Skins defense, rushing 15 times for only 33 yards.

Los Angeles Rams- 39

San Francisco- 10

The league’s only remaining undefeated team put on a dominant performance against the 49ers as the Rams and RB Todd Gurley made things look easy. The 49ers didn’t help themselves, committing four turnovers on the day.

Rams QB Jared Goff was able to take things easy, throwing for 202 yards and two scores as Gurley did most of the work. Gurley scored three touchdowns for the third time this season. Gurley totaled just 86 yards as the Rams cruised to victory. WR Robert Woods led the way with 78 scoreless yards on five grabs and WR Brandin Cooks posted a 4/64/1 line.

49ers QB C.J. Beathard passed for 170 yards and a touchdown but threw a pair of interceptions. The Niners played without starting RB Matt Breida for much of the game as he aggravated his ankle injury. TE George Kittle had another big game, catching five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, which needed to go to a review to be confirmed. No other 49ers pass-catcher exceeded 25 yards.

New Orleans- 24

Baltimore- 23

The Saints high-powered offense faced their toughest test of the year and came out on top, just barely. First, New Orleans needed 17 fourth-quarter points to even put themselves in position to win the game after trailing 17-7 to start the final period. That is even more impressive after you learn the Ravens had only allowed 12 points second-half points all season and zero touchdowns. After the Saints took the lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Drew Brees to WR Michael Thomas, the Saints added a field goal before QB Joe Flacco put together a long drive that would give his team a chance to tie the game. Flacco found WR John Brown for a 14-yard score and Baltimore only need an extra point from the league’s best K Justin Tucker, who had not missed an extra point in his college or professional career. Of course, he missed it wide right and the Saints held on for the win.

As he often does, Brees was held below his average output when playing outdoors, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. RB Alvin Kamara totaled 75 yards and a touchdown while RB Mark Ingram posted 42 yards on 14 touches. WR Michael Thomas was back on track after a couple of slow games, catching seven passes for 69 yards and that crucial score. With WR Ted Ginn on the IR, rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith played a big role, catching three balls for 44 yards.

Flacco ended the game with 279 passing yards and two touchdowns, looking early and often to Brown, who caught all seven targets for 134 yards and a touchdown. WR Michael Crabtree posted a 5/66 line and rookie QB Lamar Jackson scored his first career touchdown on a short run in the first half.

Kansas City- 45

Cincinnati- 10

This Sunday night affair matched two of the league’s highest scoring teams but it quickly became one-sided. The Chiefs were nearly perfect in every way as they led 24-7 at the break and piled on three more touchdowns after intermission. QB Patrick Mahomes stayed hot, throwing for four touchdowns and 358 yards, along with one interception. RB Kareem Hunt continued to be more involved in the passing game after a slow start to the season, totaling 141 yards and two receiving scores. Hunt was one of four pass-catchers with 50+ yards though none exceeded 100 yards. TE Travis Kelce (5/95), WR Sammy Watkins (4/74) and WR Tyreek Hill (7/68/1) all had big days for the home team.

The Bengals got a second-quarter touchdown from QB Andy Dalton to TE C.J. Uzomah to cut the lead to 14-7 but they wouldn’t get any closer. Dalton finished with 148 passing yards and a score against one of the league’s most forgiving defenses. RB Joe Mixontotaled just 51 yards and WR Tyler Boyd caught three passes for 27 yards. WR A.J. Green was the only Bengal to perform at or above expectation, catching seven balls for 117 yards.