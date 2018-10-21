Matchups: Giants at Falcons

Sunday, October 21, 2018

Monday Night Football



NY Giants @ Atlanta

Team Totals: Falcons 30, Giants 24



Giants-Falcons is Week 7’s second-highest-totaled game and a probable smash spot for Matt Ryan, who should have a squeaky-clean pocket against a New York defense that ranks dead last in sacks (7) and 25th in QB hit rate (12.9%). Sold an early-season bill of goods by first-year DC James Bettcher, the G-Men gave up 33 (Saints), 33 (Panthers), and 34 (Eagles) points in Weeks 4-6, even as those teams combined to settle for 11 field goals. Whereas Ryan has taken ten sacks in two road games, he has absorbed just seven combined sacks across four games in Atlanta. The Falcons have topped 30 points in four of the last five weeks and must continue to score at a blistering pace due to myriad defensive losses. … With Devonta Freeman (groin) on I.R., most signs point to Atlanta’s backfield devolving into a near-even RBBC between Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith. In last week’s shootout win over Tampa Bay, Smith out-touched Coleman 13 to 11 while Coleman logged a 57% snap rate to Smith’s 46%. Although the committee usage lowers each running back’s floor and ceiling, both are viable RB2/flex options against a Giants team that has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in 5-of-6 games and eight all-purpose touchdowns to enemy backs.



Ryan’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Julio Jones 69; Austin Hooper 37; Mohamed Sanu 33; Calvin Ridley 29; Coleman 16; Smith 11; Justin Hardy 8. … When Julio draws Janoris Jenkins in man coverage, perhaps he’ll finally taste the sweetness of pay dirt. Julio is scoreless on the year, while Jenkins has surrendered five TDs in six games, including four in the last two. In Weeks 2-6, the Giants gave up wide receiver lines of 5/101/1 (Will Fuller), 3/91/0 (Nelson Agholor), 6/86/0 (DeAndre Hopkins), 2/79/1 (Tavon Austin), and 8/74/2 (Alshon Jeffery). … Sanu (hip) and Ridley’s (ankle) injuries raise the fantasy appeal of Hooper, who is in the midst of a true third-year breakout. Not only is Hooper second on the team in targets, he leads Atlanta in red-zone targets (6) and targets inside the ten (4). He’s No. 11 among tight ends in overall targets and No. 3 in missed tackles forced (PFF). In the last month, opponents completed 20-of-27 passes (74%) for 289 yards (10.7 YPA) with three TDs when targeting tight ends against the Giants. Hooper is a locked-in fantasy TE1. … Sanu and Ridley are still both tentatively expected to play in this plus draw with high-scoring potential. Although his touchdown binge has grinded to a screeching halt, Ridley ranks second on the team in Air Yards (387) and red-zone targets (5) and belongs in the WR3 discussion each week. With 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four straight games, Sanu has earned similar treatment in an offense with elevated scoring requirements due to its nonexistent defense.





Following Week 6’s abysmal Thursday night showing, a national audience will again be subject to the painful limitations Eli Manning inflicts on the Giants’ offense. Of Eli’s 24 completions against the Eagles, 14 occurred on throws behind or within one yard of the line of scrimmage. Only two came on passes traveling ten or more yards in the air. Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s defense does pose a theoretical get-right matchup, having allowed 29-plus points in four straight games while ranking bottom five in sacks (10) and dead last in QB hit rate (9.6%). Eli remains a risky streamer based on the little he individually has left. This game’s high total and Manning’s supporting cast are the reasons he’s in the discussion at all. … This is an eruption spot for Saquon Barkley, who entered Week 7 with league highs in targets, catches (40), and receiving yards (373) among running backs to face an Atlanta defense that has hemorrhaged a league-high 53 catches and NFC-high 425 receiving yards to the position. In a game where projected negative script enhances his target upside, Saquon is going to blow this baby up.



Eli’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Odell Beckham 69; Barkley 51; Sterling Shepard 43; Rhett Ellison 14; Evan Engram 13; Gallman 12. … Even on up-and-down box-score results, Beckham warrants elite every-week WR1 treatment with the NFL’s eighth-most Air Yards facing an in-flux Falcons secondary that has been burned for the league’s sixth-most catches (86), eighth-most yards (1,094), and an NFL-high 11 TDs by enemy wide receivers. … Shepard has 75-plus yards in three of his last four games and leads the team in both red-zone targets (9) and targets inside the ten (4). Fellow slot WRs Tyler Boyd (11/100/0), Adam Humphries (3/82/0), Jarius Wright (5/62/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (4/34/1), and Nelson Agholor (8/33/0) have all delivered fantasy-useful results and/or produced above expectation against Atlanta. … Engram’s (MCL) return will add another dimension to Pat Shurmur’s offense after “Scott Simonson” ran the third most pass routes among NFL tight ends in Week 6. Expected to return immediately as a full-time player, Engram can also be immediately reinserted as a locked-in TE1. In their last five games, offenses targeting tight ends against the Falcons have completed 21-of-23 passes (91%) for 249 yards (10.8 YPA) and three touchdowns, last week’s perfect 6/82/2 receiving line on six targets by the Bucs’ tight ends last week.



Score Prediction: Falcons 30, Giants 20