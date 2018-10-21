Week 7 Live Blog

Sunday, October 21, 2018

We've been treated football while eating breakfast with the Chargers and Titans playing in London to kickoff the slate of football games on Sunday. Follow along with the Week Seven Live Blog for all news, scores, big plays, injuries and more.

(1:52PM) INJURY: Bills RB LeSean McCoy has been ruled out of the game. That's a big loss for Buffalo and that means Chris Ivory will handle the bulk of the carries for the rest of the afternoon.

(1:48PM) INJURY: Patriots RB Sony Michel fumbled on New England's 36-yard line and the Bears recovered. Michel then limped off the field. We'll keep you updated on his status.

(1:46PM) TOUCHDOWN: Jets QB Sam Darnold ties things up at 7-7 with 12-yard tochdown throw to TE Chris Herndon. The Jets drove 86 yards on just 6 plays. This was all set up by a 35-yard pass to Trenton Cannon and the a 25-yard pass to Robbie Anderson. Darnold is 7-11 for 91 yards.

(1:44PM) TOUCHDOWN: Eagles QB Carson Wentz finds WR Alshon Jeffery with a 11-yard touchdown.

(1:42PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Colts are on the board with Andrew Luck with a great throw to TE Erik Swoope for a 17-yard touchdown. Colts lead 6-0 after K Adam Vinatieri misses an extra point.

(1:41PM) TOUCHDOWN: DeSean Jackson is able to put the Bucs up 10-2 with a 14-yard touchdown. Bucs lead 6-0 after K Chandler Catanzaro misses the extra point.

(1:39PM) TOUCHDOWN: Mitchell Trubisky scrambles for an 8 yard touchdown run and that puts the Bears up 10-7 in the first quarter.

(1:37PM) Lions RB Kerryon Johnson putting his talent on dispaly with a a great run for 71 yards. That puts him over 100 yards on the day and now has 102 rushing yards.

(1:36PM) Patriots with a big mistake on the ensuing kickoff with Cordarrelle Patterson fumbling and Bears DeAndre Houston-Carson with the recover on New England's 24 yard line.

(1:34PM) Colts RB Marlon Mack off to a strong start with 6 carries for 34 yards (5.7 ypc).

(1:32PM) Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is off to a slow start and has only connected on 1 of his first 5 throws but it was a 22 yard strike to TE Trey Burton. The Bears will need Trubisky be on his game today in order to keep pace with the Patriots offense.

(1:26PM) The Jaguars are able to hault the Texans drive and force them to kick a field goal. Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn nails nails a 48-yard field goal which is his second of the game. The first field goal was good for 44 yards.

(1:23PM) Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins with a beautiful one-handed grab for 31 yards with Jalen Ramsey covering him on the play. That is Hopkins first catch of the afternoon.

(1:17PM) With the Jaguars driving, Blake Bortles misfires to Keelan Cole on 3rd down and forces the Jags to punt. Bortles needs to complete those passes and at least get his team into field goal position.

(1:13PM) SAFETY: The Browns take a 2-0 lead with a great defensive play to tackle Bucs RB Peyton Barber inside the endzone.

(1:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: Lions QB Matthew Stafford rolls out to his right and connects with TE Michael Roberts for a 15-yard touchdown. That is Roberts second touchdown this season.

(1:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: Julian Edelman finds the endzone and the Patriots strike fast and early against the Bears with a 9-yard touchdown thrown by Tom Brady.

(1:07PM) INJURY: Bills RB LeSean McCoy is down with an injury. He was running out of bounds and got hit on the knee. We'll keep an eye on his status.

(1:06PM) TOUCHDOWN: Adam Thielen starts the scoring off this week with a 34-yard reception. He is trying to get 100 receiving yards for a 7th straight week.

(1:04PM) Sony Michel starts things off with an 18 yard run on the first play and 13 yard catch and run on the second play of the game.

(1:02PM) It will be interesting to see how the Bears bounce back from their loss against the Dolphins last week. Bears will start the game on defense. It will be interesting to see how often Khalil Mack will be able to get to Tom Brady today.

(12:50PM) A couple notable inactives today: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, Colts TE Jack Doyle, Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, Lions RB Theo Riddick, Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, Jets WR Quincy Enunwa, and Redskins RB Chris Thompson. Players expected to suit up include Patriots RB Sony Michel, WR Josh Gordon, Jets RB Isaiah Crowell, and Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.

(12:48PM) We had an exciting game in London and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made the gutsy call to go for 2 to end the game as opposed to sending their game possibly into OT. Hopefully we have a couple nail biting endings like that one today.