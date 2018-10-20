Weather: Week 7 Forecasts

Saturday, October 20, 2018

The weather is finally taking a turn for the worse as rain, snow, and high wind speeds are on the horizon. It isn’t wise to ignore the weather and is good to be informed on what matters. Heavy rain or snow can make a big difference in both the running and passing games while quarterbacks’ yards per attempt start to decrease with wind speeds eclipsing 15 MPH. All of these factors can make a huge impact on your fantasy decisions. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning. Let’s see what Week 7 brings us.

Wind Warning





Carolina at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): The Panthers travel to Philly and not only face the Eagles stout run defense but must deal with 15MPH sustained winds with even stronger gusts. This will slightly impact both quarterback’s ability to throw the ball deep but shouldn’t alter their ability to make short or mid-range throws. Other than the wind 49-degree temperatures and cloudy skies are expected. The wind is certainly something to pay attention to, but with these quarterbacks it’s highly unlikely I’m benching either in fantasy leagues.

Minnesota at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): This could be the most heavily impacted game on the slate as 18MPH sustained winds with gusts up to 25 MPH are expected to occur. Beyond the wind, 48-degree temperatures and cloudy skies are forecasted. With the Vikings being one of the pass-heaviest teams in the NFL so far and Dalvin Cook sidelined, this could present problems. The Vikings have been able to dink-and-dunk their way down the field, but the weather may make it more predictable for the Jets defense. This is shaping up to be a bad spot for both offenses as deep passes likely won’t be all that accurate. I would consider benching Kirk Cousins for another top 10 option and wouldn’t play Sam Darnold. Beyond Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, I’m looking elsewhere for pass-catchers in this one.

Houston at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): Blake Bortles, 15MPH sustained winds, and some rain? Yuck. Houston’s defense has been fairly generous to opposing quarterbacks this year but that won’t influence me to even touch Bortles in this one. On the other side of the ball, Deshaun Watson becomes an interesting fade as well. With wind speeds approaching dangerous territory and Watson a vertical-reliant quarterback, this may not be one of his best outings. Depending on your other options, I think benching both players is very much within reason. Other than the winds the forecast calls for warm 69-degree temperatures and clear skies.

New Orleans at Baltimore (4:05 PM ET): Drew Brees not only has to play outdoors on the road against one of the best secondaries in the NFL, there will also be 16 MPH winds. This is shaping up to be a really tough spot for Brees to succeed as he has historically struggled in road outdoor games, throwing for over 300 yards in just 1-of-7 outings last season. If you have another top-10 option I don’t think it’s outrageous to consider benching him. On the other side of the ball, Joe Flacco has been talked about as a popular streaming option this week but probably shouldn’t be depended on. Besides the wind, 52-degree temperatures with cloudy skies are expected.

Dallas at Washington (4:25 PM ET): Two of the slowest-paced teams in the NFL meet in this divisional matchup. 15 MPH winds with occasional gusts could influence both squads to become even more run-heavy. You shouldn’t be starting too many options from either teams’ passing game, and I would look elsewhere if you are. 51-degree temperatures and cloudy skies are expected otherwise.

Worry-Free Weather





Tennessee at LA Chargers (9:30 AM, London): The second game of the NFL’s international series kicks off this week in London. The Chargers take on the lifeless Titans in a match up that may not end up being close. Weather won’t make an impact as 51-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and a slight breeze is expected.

Cincinnati at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): The Bengals travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs with the highest projected game total of the week. While the weather isn’t expected to be all that warm (46 degrees), it won’t be anything to worry about. A mild 9 MPH breeze and clear skies are also expected.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): Baker Mayfield will travel to Tampa Bay in hopes of a bounce back game after last week’s debacle. Both teams will enjoy 79-degree temperatures and a mild 8 MPH breeze. Wind speeds could worsen, and if that becomes the case this game will be one to watch.

Detroit at Miami (1:00 PM ET): After last week’s upset of the Chicago Bears at home, the Dolphins will look for a repeat against another NFC North foe. 86-degree temperatures with clear skies and 9 MPH winds are expected in this one. All fantasy options should be started as normal.

New England at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): Coming off a heart-breaking overtime loss to the Dolphins, the Bears now host the red-hot Patriots. Weather shouldn’t be a factor in the windy city with 43-degree temperatures, 9 MPH winds, and clear skies expected.

LA Rams at San Francisco (8:20 PM ET): C.J. Beathard looks like a new player compared to last season. Maybe it’s more time in Shanahan’s scheme or just personal improvement, either way he is playing much better. They will now host the Rams in beautiful California weather with 75-degree temperatures and clear skies. All fantasy options should be started in this one.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams





Only two teams play indoors this week including what’s expected to be a shootout in Atlanta.

Buffalo at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)





NY Giants at Atlanta (8:15 PM, Monday)