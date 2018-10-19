Dose: Broncos Destroy Cards

Friday, October 19, 2018

To begin Week Seven, a pair of disappointing teams met up in Arizona as the one-win Cardinals played host to the Broncos, who had lost four straight games. Denver entered the game with the 28thranked defense, while Arizona has not fared much better at 25thoverall. The Cardinals offense ranks dead last and both teams feature coaching staff rumored to be on the hot seat. The seat got a lot hotter for Arizona HC Steve Wilks by the time this game was over.

The home team Cardinals began the first possession with the predictable run up their middle by their wasted superstar RB David Johnson, only to call a timeout before the second-down play. When they returned from the break, rookie QB Josh Rosen had his pass attempt deflected and intercepted for a defensive score and the rout was on. WR Emmanuel Sanders threw for a touchdown pass and caught another, helping the Broncos to a commanding 35-3 halftime lead.

Both teams put things in cruise control and went through the second-half motions as they watched the clock run down for a 45-10 final, leading to rumors and reports that Wilks and his coaching staff could be on the way out. Current Cardinals quarterback coach Byron Leftwich has been mentioned as a possible replacement for OC Mike McCoy. Following the game, Wilks called the performance “embarrassing.”

Broncos QB Case Keenum didn’t have to do much to win this game, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown but he also threw an interception and took a pair of sacks. The performance of Sanders and the Broncos defense masked an average performance from Keenum. Sanders caught six balls for 102 yards and a touchdown and also threw the 28-yard score to rookie WR Courtland Sutton. Sanders and rookie RB Royce Freeman, who rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown, each left the game early with ankle injuries. Rookie RB Phillip Lindsay continued to hold down the Broncos RB1 spot, totaling 96 yards and a touchdown.

Rosen had a night to forget. He threw a trio of interceptions and took six sacks against a ferocious defense led by Von Miller, who guaranteed a butt whooping against the Cardinals and then followed through on his statement. It was another frustrating night for RB Johnson and his fantasy owners. Johnson totaled 70 yards on only three targets and continuous runs up the middle into a stacked box. Rookie WR Christian Kirk led the team in receiving for the third consecutive game, though he only had three grabs for 57 yards. TE Ricky Seals-Jones left the game early with a hand injury and veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald caught his first touchdown of the year for a total stat line of 4/40/1.

Other News

Already ruled out for Week Seven, the latest report from a Dolphins beat writer suggests QB Ryan Tannehill is a long-shot to be ready to play in Week Eight also. The fact that some reports suggest that the coaching staff remains confident Tannehill will play again this season tells us how serious the shoulder injury actually is. QB Brock Osweiler will start the next couple of games, at least.

The Saints placed veteran WR Ted Ginn on the injured reserve with a knee injury. Ginn missed the team’s Week Five game, opening the door for a big role for rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith. Smith caught three passes for 111 yards and two scores in Week Five and is set for a larger role with Ginn on the shelf.





Quick Hits

The Giants signed former first-round WR Corey Coleman to their practice squad. This represents Coleman’s fourth team since training camp began…The Bengals waived rookie WR Auden Tate, their seventh-rounder who had yet to see the field this year. ... Arizona released veteran WR Kendall Wright…The NFL suspended Cowboys WR Terrance Williams three games for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Williams is already on the injured reserve list and can serve his suspension concurrently. ... The Redskins promoted WR Jehu Chesson to the active roster. This is likely related to the status of WR Paul Richardson, who is dealing with a knee injury and required a re-examination on Thursday.

Injury Update

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman underwent successful groin surgery and HC Dan Quinn suggested that Freeman would be a candidate to return from his IR designation. He’s eligible to be back on the field beginning in Week 15. ... Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette missed practice again, signaling the team’s plans to sit him again in Week Seven. Rumors have said Fournette would not play again until Week 10. ... Bengals RB Giovani Bernard missed another practice and is expected to sit out again this week. ... Lions RB Theo Riddick saw out on Thursday, missing his second straight practice. He looks like a long shot to play this week, boosting RB Kerryon Johnson’s opportunity. ... Jets RB Isaiah Crowell (foot) did not practice and is in doubt for Week Seven. ... Giants TE Evan Engram practiced in full and is set to return to the field after missing three games with an ACL injury. ... RB Dalvin Cook did not practice and is in danger of missing another game, leaving Latavius Murray with another start. ... Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (foot) did not practice. There’s little concern that he will miss the game against the Jaguars, though this is worth monitoring as we enter the weekend. ... Falcons WRs Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) each missed Thursday’s practice, leaving their status for Monday Night Football in doubt. ... WR Allen Robinson missed practice with a groin injury, leaving his Week Seven status in doubt. ... Dallas ruled out WR Tavon Austin (groin) for Week Seven. ... A large number of players managed a limited practice on Thursday. Among them were: WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), C.J. Uzomah (shoulder), WR Travis Benjamin (foot), RB Chris Thompson (ribs), TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hip), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder), RB Matt Breida (shoulder/ankle) and TE George Kittle (knee).