Silva's Week 7 Matchups

Thursday, October 18, 2018


9:30 AM ET Game (London)

Tennessee vs. LA Chargers
Team Totals: Chargers 26, Titans 19

Fresh off stomping the Browns 38-14 at their place, the 4-2 Chargers return home to face a downward-spiraling Titans team that has dropped two straight and failed to top 20 points in 5-of-6 games. Tennessee has scored 12 points or fewer in three of its last four. The Titans’ inability to put points on the board bodes well for Los Angeles’ chances of controlling this game, setting up Melvin Gordon for yet another box-score bonanza. Mike Vrabel’s defense has coughed up the NFL’s sixth-most rushing yards to enemy backs (607), while Gordon enters Week 7 with nine TDs in six games and 20-plus touches in three straight. Combined with elite volume, Gordon is enjoying a breakout year in efficiency. His per-carry average (5.12) is over a full yard higher than his 2015-2017 career clip (3.80), while PFF has credited Gordon with the NFL’s third-most missed tackles forced (29). … With Gordon in the zone, the Chargers scaled back Austin Ekeler for only seven touches in three of the last four games. Much of Ekeler’s value comes in the passing game, yet Tennessee has permitted the league’s third-fewest receiving yards to backs (137). … As the Titans’ barely-there offense seems unlikely to put up a fight, this is a lowered-ceiling spot for Philip Rivers, who has shown a comfortable floor but finished as a top-ten fantasy QB1 in just 1-of-6 starts. Tennessee is allowing the NFL’s fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Rivers’ Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Keenan Allen 51; Gordon 42; Mike Williams 26; Tyrell Williams 23; Antonio Gates 18; Ekeler 17. … This isn’t a cupcake matchup for Allen; fellow slot WRs Willie Snead (7/60/0), Dede Westbrook (3/31/0), Danny Amendola (4/26/0), and Nelson Agholor (5/22/0) have turned in sluggish results against physical Titans slot CB Logan Ryan. Allen does run 48% of his routes outside and can be deployed similarly to Michael Crabtree, who turned in his season-best game (6/93/1) against this same Tennessee secondary last week. … Tyrell went off on the Browns in Week 6, roughhousing FS Damarious Randall to win a contested 45-yard TD and adding a second-quarter 29-yard score. Unfortunately, Tyrell’s usage was in line with his norms. He saw only four targets and has drawn five or fewer looks in all six games. Williams will continue to be a splash-play-dependent producer on low volume. … Mike has seen fewer than five targets in four of the last five weeks and is in a similar boat to his fellow Williams. Mike ran a season-low 17 routes in last week’s victory. He has settled in as a touchdown-reliant WR4. … Gates hasn’t even flirted with fantasy relevance, while the Titans’ Kevin Byard-keyed secondary has allowed the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.

Tennessee’s offensive line caved in during last week’s shutout home loss as Marcus Mariota absorbed a Ravens franchise-record 11 sacks with just 10 completions on 26 dropbacks in the most-dominant defensive display all year. Mariota deserved blame for many of the takedowns, fearfully gripping the ball in the pocket in a shell-shocked state. Even without Joey Bosa (foot), the Chargers’ pass rush has come alive since DT Corey Liuget returned from suspension with the NFL’s 12th-most sacks (16) and a top-five QB hit rate (18.0%). Just 2-of-6 quarterbacks – Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes -- have recorded top-16 fantasy results against the Chargers. … Derrick Henry has 11 touches or fewer in three straight weeks, while Dion Lewis is coming off a seven-touch game after losing a Week 5 fumble. On a Titans team that ranks bottom three in scoring, neither Henry nor Lewis is a desirable play. Comparatively, Lewis would offer more Week 7 appeal on projected negative script. Lewis has run 204 pass routes versus Henry’s 41, and the Chargers have allowed the league’s third-most receiving yards to running backs (372). … All Tennessee pass catchers are difficult to trust in a passing “attack” that ranks 30th in yards per game (164.2), incapable of supporting more than one producer. Target leader Corey Davis is theoretically that guy, although he has finished below 65 yards in 5-of-6 games and is a boom-bust WR3. With Casey Hayward rounding into form after a slow start, the last three No. 1 receivers to face the Chargers are Pierre Garcon (4/52/0), Jarvis Landry (2/11/0), and Amari Cooper (1/10/0). … Speed-based WRs have given the Bolts more trouble, notably Tyreek Hill (7/169/2), Martavis Bryant (3/91/0), Brandin Cooks (7/90/0), and Damion Ratley (6/82/0). Albeit as a mere dart throw, Taywan Taylor has Tennessee’s top Week 7 pass-catcher matchup after playing a season-high 75% of the snaps in last week’s ugly defeat.

Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 10

1:00 PM ET Games

New England @ Chicago
Team Totals: Patriots 26, Bears 23

Even as the on-field product wasn’t always pretty, Mitchell Trubisky turned in his second-straight top-five QB1 finish in last week’s OT loss to Miami, topping ten yards per attempt with a season-high eight carries. Trubisky should face a tidy pocket versus New England, which ranks dead last in sacks (7) and 25th in QB hit rate (13.2%). The Patriots have allowed top-14 fantasy finishes to four of their last five quarterbacks faced, including top-six weeks to Blake Bortles, Andrew Luck, and Patrick Mahomes. With a dual-threat game to raise his floor and ceiling, Trubisky belongs atop Week 7 streamer lists with legit DFS appeal. Trubisky ranks top five among quarterbacks in rushing yards (164), while the Patriots have allowed the ninth-most quarterback rushing yards (101) in the league. … Tarik Cohen’s role continued to grow after Chicago’s Week 5 bye, logging 12 touches on a season-high 49% playing-time clip at Miami. Jordan Howard set season lows in snaps (51%) and routes run (10) and is steadily being phased out of the passing game. Howard lost a goal-line fumble against the Dolphins, although Cohen lost his own in the fourth quarter. Cohen scored a 21-yard rushing TD and had another would-be score negated by Trey Burton’s pass interference flag. This matchup suits Cohen versus New England’s slow-and-plodding defense, which has coughed up the NFL’s fifth-most receiving yards to running backs (349). Patriots tape shows offenses proactively attacking washed-up WLB Dont’a Hightower in coverage. With 32 touches and 17 targets over his last two games, Cohen has reemerged as an RB2/flex staple. … Howard’s matchup is also favorable – New England has yielded a crisp 123/575/2 (4.67 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs – but Howard has devolved into a touchdown-or-bust flex play as the Bears’ one-dimensional grinder. Howard hasn’t caught a pass since Week 3 and will be taken off the field if Chicago falls behind.

Trubisky’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Allen Robinson 38; Taylor Gabriel 34; Cohen 25; Trey Burton 23; Anthony Miller 15; Howard 13. … Even with Gabriel threatening his place atop Chicago’s passing-game pecking order, Robinson has maintained team highs in targets, Air Yards (453), and red-zone targets (6). Robinson does figure to draw Week 7 shadow coverage from Stephon Gilmore, whom PFF has credited with just 15-of-32 targets (47%) allowed for 165 yards (5.2 YPA). If Robinson can’t play after injuring his groin in Wednesday’s practice, either Josh Bellamy or Kevin White would enter three-receiver sets. … As a versatile speedster coach Matt Nagy has prioritized feeding, Gabriel is a surefire fantasy starter in this plus draw. Gabriel’s four targets inside the ten-yard line lead the Bears, while his 317 Air Yards in Weeks 3, 4, and 6 ranked top 12 in the NFL. (Robinson had 230.) Last week, Gabriel took Dolphins CB Torry McTyer to school so badly McTyer was benched. Whereas some expected Cohen to be ex-Chiefs OC Nagy’s new Tyreek Hill, NFL Films’ Greg Cosell noted that it is Gabriel being deployed more similarly to The Cheetah. … Although Burton has underperformed lofty pre-season expectations, he continues to handle just enough usage for fringe TE1 start-ability. After last week’s diving nine-yard touchdown on a shovel pass, Burton has topped 50 yards and/or hit pay dirt in four straight games. … Back from his shoulder injury in Week 6, rookie slot receiver Miller made his lone catch count for an uncovered 29-yard touchdown. Through four 2018 appearances, Miller’s target counts are 3 – 3 – 5 – 4.

New England’s offense has kicked into high gear after a slow start with consecutive point totals of 38 (Dolphins), 38 (Colts), and 43 (Chiefs), even as Tom Brady has been more of a floor than ceiling play with top-16 fantasy results in 5-of-6 starts but just one top-seven finish. The Pats visit Soldier Field to face a typically stingy Bears defense that played a whopping 79 snaps in 100-degree Miami heat last week while getting stunningly torched for Brock Osweiler’s career-best game. (Chicago’s defense played 59.8 snaps per game in its first four.) OLB Khalil Mack (ankle) is banged up, giving Brady a chance at a cleaner pocket. Brady’s risk is heightened in a normally difficult draw on the road, but this game’s shootout potential keeps him above the QB1 fringe. … The star of last Sunday night’s 83-point barnburner win over Kansas City, Sony Michel enters Week 7 with touch counts of 25 – 19 – 24 in his last three games. The Bears have stifled enemy backs for a 98/363/0 (3.70 YPC) rushing line, although Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake trampled Vic Fangio’s defense for a 28/158/0 (5.64 YPC) number last week. Still, Michel has earned matchup-agnostic RB2 treatment with bankable workloads and the NFL’s third-most carries inside the ten-yard line (14). … The on-paper matchup isn’t alluring for James White, either; Chicago’s 18 running back receptions allowed are a league low. Still, it’s entirely conceivable the Patriots attack the Bears in a pass-first, ball-out-quick game plan to mitigate the impact of Chicago’s pass rush and stout front. With double-digit touches in four of his last five games, White is a PPR-only flex play this week.

Brady’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: White 51; Rob Gronkowski 35; Phillip Dorsett 29; Chris Hogan 23; Josh Gordon 18; Julian Edelman 16; Cordarrelle Patterson 15; Michel 7. … No tight end to face the Bears has so much as reached 50 yards this season, although Chicago has given up a tight end touchdown in four straight weeks. Fangio used double teams to shut down Jimmy Graham (2/8/0) in Week 1 and may take the same approach against Gronkowski. Gordon’s growing impact does create more problems for Fangio to address. Ultimately, Gronk is a fade-matchup, bet-on-talent TE1 in this tough draw. … Slot WRs Randall Cobb (9/142/1), Tyler Lockett (5/60/1), and Danny Amendola (8/59/0) have given Fangio’s defense the most fits, setting up well for Edelman, who has drawn 9 and 7 targets in two games since coming off suspension. … Outside WRs Albert Wilson (6/155/2), Christian Kirk (7/90/0), Davante Adams (5/88/1), Geronimo Allison (5/69/1), and DeSean Jackson (5/112/0) have also shown the Bears’ secondary to be less than impenetrable. Running 92% of his routes outside, Gordon was elevated to a full-time role in last week’s win over Kansas City with season highs in targets (9) and snaps (81%). Gordon is capable of delivering every-week WR2 production on that kind of usage, regardless of opponents. … Hogan will stay inconsistent as the No. 5 option in New England’s passing game, but he is the clear No. 3 wideout ahead of Dorsett, who ran just three routes against the Chiefs. Hogan ran 32.

Score Prediction: Bears 27, Patriots 24

Buffalo @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Colts 25.5, Bills 18

A top-12 fantasy quarterback in 4-of-6 starts with three straight top-eight finishes, Andrew Luck draws his toughest to-date matchup against a Bills defense that has consecutively rendered Kirk Cousins (QB23), Aaron Rodgers (QB19), Marcus Mariota (QB30), and Deshaun Watson (QB27) box-score busts. Sean McDermott’s defense is assignment sound on the backend with a fierce pass rush, ranking third in the league in sacks (19) and No. 8 in QB hit rate (17.3%). Still the NFL’s highest-volume passer, Luck leads the league in attempts (288) and ranks second to Patrick Mahomes (18) in touchdown throws (16). T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) appears likely to play after LT Anthony Castonzo returned from a months-long hamstring injury in last week’s shootout loss to the Jets. Playing indoors with his supporting cast slowly but surely piecing itself back together, Luck is a fade-matchup, bet-on-volume fantasy play. … The Colts stuck with Marlon Mack as their Week 6 lead runner despite Mack’s first-drive dropped screen pass that was pick sixed by Morris Claiborne. Although Nyheim Hines played more snaps (43%), Mack (35%) injected life into Indy’s rushing attack on physical between-the-tackles runs en route to 93 yards on 13 touches. Robert Turbin lost a second-quarter fumble and suffered a potentially severe shoulder injury. Hines dropped an early end-zone pass on third-and-goal and went on to tally just five touches, Hines’ fewest since Week 3. Mack warrants RB2/flex consideration as a home-favorite lead runner in a game the Colts should control. The Bills have allowed seven all-purpose touchdowns to running backs in six games, although they have limited rushing efficiency by holding enemy backs to 3.83 yards per carry.

Hilton resumed practicing this week, and beat writers observed that T.Y. looked like his usual self after a 2 ½-game absence. As a speed-based receiver coming off a multi-week hamstring strain, however, Hilton will be a risky WR2/3 play in his first game back. He is also likely to draw shadow coverage from Bills top CB Tre’Davious White, whom PFF has charged with just 139 yards and one touchdown allowed on 20 targets (6.95 YPA). … As Ryan Grant (ankle) appears unlikely to play and Marcus Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, the Colts’ three-receiver set figures to be rounded out by slot WR Chester Rogers and either struggling Zach Pascal or street free agent Dontrelle Inman. Rogers has drawn double-digit targets in three straight games, even as he dropped a whopping six passes in the last two. Rogers saved his Week 6 fantasy day with what amounted to a garbage-time 17-yard TD. Rogers is simply not a very good player, but sheer volume gives him WR3/flex relevance on the NFL’s pass-heaviest team. .. Eric Ebron was removed from this week’s injury report after nursing several leg ailments last week. Blocking on only 25% of his plays, Ebron ranks third among NFL tight ends in slot routes run (136), third in targets (52), fourth in catches (30), first in red-zone targets (14), and first in touchdowns (6). On such valuable volume, Ebron is a top-five tight end play each week regardless of opponents.

Despite doling out Weeks 4-6 point totals of 37 (Texans), 38 (Patriots), and 42 (Jets), the Colts’ D/ST deserves to be a popular streamer against Buffalo, which has allowed sacks on a league-high 12.4% of its quarterbacks’ dropbacks and will turn to 35-year-old journeyman Derek Anderson after Josh Allen’s worrisome UCL injury. The Colts rank third in the NFL in sacks (19), although they have only two in the last two weeks. They still offer fantasy appeal in a home game against the league’s worst offense. The Bills have scored 13 points or fewer in 4-of-6 games. Signed off the street on October 9, Anderson is a wildly inaccurate 6-foot-6 pocket sloth with more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (17) in the past nine years. … A misfit on Buffalo’s going-nowhere team, LeSean McCoy at least handled robust volume the past two weeks on 26 and 19 touches. Scoreless on the year, McCoy’s lack of production is tied to the expansion-level talent around him, not matchups. Still, this is hardly a cupcake draw on the road against a Colts defense holding enemy backs to 3.76 yards per carry. Ideally, Anderson will get McCoy more involved in the passing game. Indianapolis has yielded the sixth-most receiving yards (342) to running backs.

Anderson’s insertion provides hope for Kelvin Benjamin, who infamously refused to work on pre-game routes with Allen prior to last week’s loss. Benjamin went on to log 46 scoreless yards on six targets against the Texans, losing a 42-yard catch to an illegal formation flag. Anderson and Benjamin spent time together in Carolina, where Anderson made three starts and fed Benjamin enough for stat lines of 6/92/1 – 8/104/0 – 5/70/0. Benjamin has since established himself as one of the NFL’s worst receivers, but his production only has room for improvement from the nightmarish Allen-Nathan Peterman era. … Anderson is at least willing to pull the trigger, giving Charles Clay a shred of box-score optimism against a Colts defense allowing the NFL’s fifth-most yards (455) to tight ends. … Zay Jones is the Bills’ starting wideout opposite Benjamin. Jones caught his third career touchdown across 21 appearances in last week’s loss to the Texans. Jones has been held below 40 yards in 5-of-6 games this year.

Score Prediction: Colts 27, Bills 13


Evan Silva
Email :Evan Silva


