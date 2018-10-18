Silva's Week 7 Matchups

9:30 AM ET Game (London)
Tennessee vs. LA Chargers
Team Totals: Chargers 26, Titans 19
Fresh off stomping the Browns 38-14 at their place, the 4-2 Chargers return home to face a downward-spiraling Titans team that has dropped two straight and failed to top 20 points in 5-of-6 games. Tennessee has scored 12 points or fewer in three of its last four. The Titans’ inability to put points on the board bodes well for Los Angeles’ chances of controlling this game, setting up Melvin Gordon for yet another box-score bonanza. Mike Vrabel’s defense has coughed up the NFL’s sixth-most rushing yards to enemy backs (607), while Gordon enters Week 7 with nine TDs in six games and 20-plus touches in three straight. Combined with elite volume, Gordon is enjoying a breakout year in efficiency. His per-carry average (5.12) is over a full yard higher than his 2015-2017 career clip (3.80), while PFF has credited Gordon with the NFL’s third-most missed tackles forced (29). … With Gordon in the zone, the Chargers scaled back Austin Ekeler for only seven touches in three of the last four games. Much of Ekeler’s value comes in the passing game, yet Tennessee has permitted the league’s third-fewest receiving yards to backs (137). … As the Titans’ barely-there offense seems unlikely to put up a fight, this is a lowered-ceiling spot for Philip Rivers, who has shown a comfortable floor but finished as a top-ten fantasy QB1 in just 1-of-6 starts. Tennessee is allowing the NFL’s fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Rivers’ Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Keenan Allen 51; Gordon 42; Mike Williams 26; Tyrell Williams 23; Antonio Gates 18; Ekeler 17. … This isn’t a cupcake matchup for Allen; fellow slot WRs Willie Snead (7/60/0), Dede Westbrook (3/31/0), Danny Amendola (4/26/0), and Nelson Agholor (5/22/0) have turned in sluggish results against physical Titans slot CB Logan Ryan. Allen does run 48% of his routes outside and can be deployed similarly to Michael Crabtree, who turned in his season-best game (6/93/1) against this same Tennessee secondary last week. … Tyrell went off on the Browns in Week 6, roughhousing FS Damarious Randall to win a contested 45-yard TD and adding a second-quarter 29-yard score. Unfortunately, Tyrell’s usage was in line with his norms. He saw only four targets and has drawn five or fewer looks in all six games. Williams will continue to be a splash-play-dependent producer on low volume. … Mike has seen fewer than five targets in four of the last five weeks and is in a similar boat to his fellow Williams. Mike ran a season-low 17 routes in last week’s victory. He has settled in as a touchdown-reliant WR4. … Gates hasn’t even flirted with fantasy relevance, while the Titans’ Kevin Byard-keyed secondary has allowed the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
Tennessee’s offensive line caved in during last week’s shutout home loss as Marcus Mariota absorbed a Ravens franchise-record 11 sacks with just 10 completions on 26 dropbacks in the most-dominant defensive display all year. Mariota deserved blame for many of the takedowns, fearfully gripping the ball in the pocket in a shell-shocked state. Even without Joey Bosa (foot), the Chargers’ pass rush has come alive since DT Corey Liuget returned from suspension with the NFL’s 12th-most sacks (16) and a top-five QB hit rate (18.0%). Just 2-of-6 quarterbacks – Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes -- have recorded top-16 fantasy results against the Chargers. … Derrick Henry has 11 touches or fewer in three straight weeks, while Dion Lewis is coming off a seven-touch game after losing a Week 5 fumble. On a Titans team that ranks bottom three in scoring, neither Henry nor Lewis is a desirable play. Comparatively, Lewis would offer more Week 7 appeal on projected negative script. Lewis has run 204 pass routes versus Henry’s 41, and the Chargers have allowed the league’s third-most receiving yards to running backs (372). … All Tennessee pass catchers are difficult to trust in a passing “attack” that ranks 30th in yards per game (164.2), incapable of supporting more than one producer. Target leader Corey Davis is theoretically that guy, although he has finished below 65 yards in 5-of-6 games and is a boom-bust WR3. With Casey Hayward rounding into form after a slow start, the last three No. 1 receivers to face the Chargers are Pierre Garcon (4/52/0), Jarvis Landry (2/11/0), and Amari Cooper (1/10/0). … Speed-based WRs have given the Bolts more trouble, notably Tyreek Hill (7/169/2), Martavis Bryant (3/91/0), Brandin Cooks (7/90/0), and Damion Ratley (6/82/0). Albeit as a mere dart throw, Taywan Taylor has Tennessee’s top Week 7 pass-catcher matchup after playing a season-high 75% of the snaps in last week’s ugly defeat.
Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 10
1:00 PM ET Games
New England @ Chicago
Team Totals: Patriots 26, Bears 23
Even as the on-field product wasn’t always pretty, Mitchell Trubisky turned in his second-straight top-five QB1 finish in last week’s OT loss to Miami, topping ten yards per attempt with a season-high eight carries. Trubisky should face a tidy pocket versus New England, which ranks dead last in sacks (7) and 25th in QB hit rate (13.2%). The Patriots have allowed top-14 fantasy finishes to four of their last five quarterbacks faced, including top-six weeks to Blake Bortles, Andrew Luck, and Patrick Mahomes. With a dual-threat game to raise his floor and ceiling, Trubisky belongs atop Week 7 streamer lists with legit DFS appeal. Trubisky ranks top five among quarterbacks in rushing yards (164), while the Patriots have allowed the ninth-most quarterback rushing yards (101) in the league. … Tarik Cohen’s role continued to grow after Chicago’s Week 5 bye, logging 12 touches on a season-high 49% playing-time clip at Miami. Jordan Howard set season lows in snaps (51%) and routes run (10) and is steadily being phased out of the passing game. Howard lost a goal-line fumble against the Dolphins, although Cohen lost his own in the fourth quarter. Cohen scored a 21-yard rushing TD and had another would-be score negated by Trey Burton’s pass interference flag. This matchup suits Cohen versus New England’s slow-and-plodding defense, which has coughed up the NFL’s fifth-most receiving yards to running backs (349). Patriots tape shows offenses proactively attacking washed-up WLB Dont’a Hightower in coverage. With 32 touches and 17 targets over his last two games, Cohen has reemerged as an RB2/flex staple. … Howard’s matchup is also favorable – New England has yielded a crisp 123/575/2 (4.67 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs – but Howard has devolved into a touchdown-or-bust flex play as the Bears’ one-dimensional grinder. Howard hasn’t caught a pass since Week 3 and will be taken off the field if Chicago falls behind.
Trubisky’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Allen Robinson 38; Taylor Gabriel 34; Cohen 25; Trey Burton 23; Anthony Miller 15; Howard 13. … Even with Gabriel threatening his place atop Chicago’s passing-game pecking order, Robinson has maintained team highs in targets, Air Yards (453), and red-zone targets (6). Robinson does figure to draw Week 7 shadow coverage from Stephon Gilmore, whom PFF has credited with just 15-of-32 targets (47%) allowed for 165 yards (5.2 YPA). If Robinson can’t play after injuring his groin in Wednesday’s practice, either Josh Bellamy or Kevin White would enter three-receiver sets. … As a versatile speedster coach Matt Nagy has prioritized feeding, Gabriel is a surefire fantasy starter in this plus draw. Gabriel’s four targets inside the ten-yard line lead the Bears, while his 317 Air Yards in Weeks 3, 4, and 6 ranked top 12 in the NFL. (Robinson had 230.) Last week, Gabriel took Dolphins CB Torry McTyer to school so badly McTyer was benched. Whereas some expected Cohen to be ex-Chiefs OC Nagy’s new Tyreek Hill, NFL Films’ Greg Cosell noted that it is Gabriel being deployed more similarly to The Cheetah. … Although Burton has underperformed lofty pre-season expectations, he continues to handle just enough usage for fringe TE1 start-ability. After last week’s diving nine-yard touchdown on a shovel pass, Burton has topped 50 yards and/or hit pay dirt in four straight games. … Back from his shoulder injury in Week 6, rookie slot receiver Miller made his lone catch count for an uncovered 29-yard touchdown. Through four 2018 appearances, Miller’s target counts are 3 – 3 – 5 – 4.
New England’s offense has kicked into high gear after a slow start with consecutive point totals of 38 (Dolphins), 38 (Colts), and 43 (Chiefs), even as Tom Brady has been more of a floor than ceiling play with top-16 fantasy results in 5-of-6 starts but just one top-seven finish. The Pats visit Soldier Field to face a typically stingy Bears defense that played a whopping 79 snaps in 100-degree Miami heat last week while getting stunningly torched for Brock Osweiler’s career-best game. (Chicago’s defense played 59.8 snaps per game in its first four.) OLB Khalil Mack (ankle) is banged up, giving Brady a chance at a cleaner pocket. Brady’s risk is heightened in a normally difficult draw on the road, but this game’s shootout potential keeps him above the QB1 fringe. … The star of last Sunday night’s 83-point barnburner win over Kansas City, Sony Michel enters Week 7 with touch counts of 25 – 19 – 24 in his last three games. The Bears have stifled enemy backs for a 98/363/0 (3.70 YPC) rushing line, although Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake trampled Vic Fangio’s defense for a 28/158/0 (5.64 YPC) number last week. Still, Michel has earned matchup-agnostic RB2 treatment with bankable workloads and the NFL’s third-most carries inside the ten-yard line (14). … The on-paper matchup isn’t alluring for James White, either; Chicago’s 18 running back receptions allowed are a league low. Still, it’s entirely conceivable the Patriots attack the Bears in a pass-first, ball-out-quick game plan to mitigate the impact of Chicago’s pass rush and stout front. With double-digit touches in four of his last five games, White is a PPR-only flex play this week.
Brady’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: White 51; Rob Gronkowski 35; Phillip Dorsett 29; Chris Hogan 23; Josh Gordon 18; Julian Edelman 16; Cordarrelle Patterson 15; Michel 7. … No tight end to face the Bears has so much as reached 50 yards this season, although Chicago has given up a tight end touchdown in four straight weeks. Fangio used double teams to shut down Jimmy Graham (2/8/0) in Week 1 and may take the same approach against Gronkowski. Gordon’s growing impact does create more problems for Fangio to address. Ultimately, Gronk is a fade-matchup, bet-on-talent TE1 in this tough draw. … Slot WRs Randall Cobb (9/142/1), Tyler Lockett (5/60/1), and Danny Amendola (8/59/0) have given Fangio’s defense the most fits, setting up well for Edelman, who has drawn 9 and 7 targets in two games since coming off suspension. … Outside WRs Albert Wilson (6/155/2), Christian Kirk (7/90/0), Davante Adams (5/88/1), Geronimo Allison (5/69/1), and DeSean Jackson (5/112/0) have also shown the Bears’ secondary to be less than impenetrable. Running 92% of his routes outside, Gordon was elevated to a full-time role in last week’s win over Kansas City with season highs in targets (9) and snaps (81%). Gordon is capable of delivering every-week WR2 production on that kind of usage, regardless of opponents. … Hogan will stay inconsistent as the No. 5 option in New England’s passing game, but he is the clear No. 3 wideout ahead of Dorsett, who ran just three routes against the Chiefs. Hogan ran 32.
Score Prediction: Bears 27, Patriots 24
Buffalo @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Colts 25.5, Bills 18
A top-12 fantasy quarterback in 4-of-6 starts with three straight top-eight finishes, Andrew Luck draws his toughest to-date matchup against a Bills defense that has consecutively rendered Kirk Cousins (QB23), Aaron Rodgers (QB19), Marcus Mariota (QB30), and Deshaun Watson (QB27) box-score busts. Sean McDermott’s defense is assignment sound on the backend with a fierce pass rush, ranking third in the league in sacks (19) and No. 8 in QB hit rate (17.3%). Still the NFL’s highest-volume passer, Luck leads the league in attempts (288) and ranks second to Patrick Mahomes (18) in touchdown throws (16). T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) appears likely to play after LT Anthony Castonzo returned from a months-long hamstring injury in last week’s shootout loss to the Jets. Playing indoors with his supporting cast slowly but surely piecing itself back together, Luck is a fade-matchup, bet-on-volume fantasy play. … The Colts stuck with Marlon Mack as their Week 6 lead runner despite Mack’s first-drive dropped screen pass that was pick sixed by Morris Claiborne. Although Nyheim Hines played more snaps (43%), Mack (35%) injected life into Indy’s rushing attack on physical between-the-tackles runs en route to 93 yards on 13 touches. Robert Turbin lost a second-quarter fumble and suffered a potentially severe shoulder injury. Hines dropped an early end-zone pass on third-and-goal and went on to tally just five touches, Hines’ fewest since Week 3. Mack warrants RB2/flex consideration as a home-favorite lead runner in a game the Colts should control. The Bills have allowed seven all-purpose touchdowns to running backs in six games, although they have limited rushing efficiency by holding enemy backs to 3.83 yards per carry.
Hilton resumed practicing this week, and beat writers observed that T.Y. looked like his usual self after a 2 ½-game absence. As a speed-based receiver coming off a multi-week hamstring strain, however, Hilton will be a risky WR2/3 play in his first game back. He is also likely to draw shadow coverage from Bills top CB Tre’Davious White, whom PFF has charged with just 139 yards and one touchdown allowed on 20 targets (6.95 YPA). … As Ryan Grant (ankle) appears unlikely to play and Marcus Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, the Colts’ three-receiver set figures to be rounded out by slot WR Chester Rogers and either struggling Zach Pascal or street free agent Dontrelle Inman. Rogers has drawn double-digit targets in three straight games, even as he dropped a whopping six passes in the last two. Rogers saved his Week 6 fantasy day with what amounted to a garbage-time 17-yard TD. Rogers is simply not a very good player, but sheer volume gives him WR3/flex relevance on the NFL’s pass-heaviest team. .. Eric Ebron was removed from this week’s injury report after nursing several leg ailments last week. Blocking on only 25% of his plays, Ebron ranks third among NFL tight ends in slot routes run (136), third in targets (52), fourth in catches (30), first in red-zone targets (14), and first in touchdowns (6). On such valuable volume, Ebron is a top-five tight end play each week regardless of opponents.
Despite doling out Weeks 4-6 point totals of 37 (Texans), 38 (Patriots), and 42 (Jets), the Colts’ D/ST deserves to be a popular streamer against Buffalo, which has allowed sacks on a league-high 12.4% of its quarterbacks’ dropbacks and will turn to 35-year-old journeyman Derek Anderson after Josh Allen’s worrisome UCL injury. The Colts rank third in the NFL in sacks (19), although they have only two in the last two weeks. They still offer fantasy appeal in a home game against the league’s worst offense. The Bills have scored 13 points or fewer in 4-of-6 games. Signed off the street on October 9, Anderson is a wildly inaccurate 6-foot-6 pocket sloth with more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (17) in the past nine years. … A misfit on Buffalo’s going-nowhere team, LeSean McCoy at least handled robust volume the past two weeks on 26 and 19 touches. Scoreless on the year, McCoy’s lack of production is tied to the expansion-level talent around him, not matchups. Still, this is hardly a cupcake draw on the road against a Colts defense holding enemy backs to 3.76 yards per carry. Ideally, Anderson will get McCoy more involved in the passing game. Indianapolis has yielded the sixth-most receiving yards (342) to running backs.
Anderson’s insertion provides hope for Kelvin Benjamin, who infamously refused to work on pre-game routes with Allen prior to last week’s loss. Benjamin went on to log 46 scoreless yards on six targets against the Texans, losing a 42-yard catch to an illegal formation flag. Anderson and Benjamin spent time together in Carolina, where Anderson made three starts and fed Benjamin enough for stat lines of 6/92/1 – 8/104/0 – 5/70/0. Benjamin has since established himself as one of the NFL’s worst receivers, but his production only has room for improvement from the nightmarish Allen-Nathan Peterman era. … Anderson is at least willing to pull the trigger, giving Charles Clay a shred of box-score optimism against a Colts defense allowing the NFL’s fifth-most yards (455) to tight ends. … Zay Jones is the Bills’ starting wideout opposite Benjamin. Jones caught his third career touchdown across 21 appearances in last week’s loss to the Texans. Jones has been held below 40 yards in 5-of-6 games this year.
Score Prediction: Colts 27, Bills 13
Detroit @ Miami
Team Totals: Lions 25, Dolphins 22
Fresh off his DFS-milly-winning throttling of Chicago, Brock Osweiler draws a Lions team that has held 4-of-5 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB18 or worse, ranks No. 2 in sacks per dropback (10.1%) behind only the Ravens, ranks top 12 in QB hit rate (16.6%), and is getting back top pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) from a four-game absence. Osweiler’s career game came on checkdowns, bubble screens, and run-after-catch touchdowns by Albert Wilson, and likely isn’t repeatable. In a difficult Week 7 draw, Osweiler is still just a two-quarterback-league starter. … Albeit narrowly, Kenyan Drake continued to out-touch (17, 16) and out-snap (62%, 39%) Frank Gore against the Bears while keeping a firm passing-game grip with six targets on 28 routes run to Gore’s one target among 12 routes. Gore isn’t going away, particularly after he totaled 119 yards from scrimmage versus Chicago, including a goosebumps-inducing 32-yard run in overtime to set up Drake’s would-be game-winning goal-line carry. Drake fumbled the ball back to the Bears, only for the Dolphins to go right back to him before winning the game on a field goal. This is a mouth-watering matchup for Miami’s backfield; the Lions have been steamrolled for a 119/712/3 (5.98 YPC) rushing line and over five receptions per game by enemy running backs. Drake remains a viable RB2 play in PPR leagues. Gore is a low-upside but workable non-PPR flex.
Osweiler’s Week 6 target distribution: Danny Amendola 11; Albert Wilson 9; Drake 6; Jakeem Grant and Nick O’Leary 4; Mike Gesicki and Kenny Stills 2; Gore and DeVante Parker 1. … Another reason Osweiler’s eruption was so unlikely was his 44 pass attempts after Miami’s offense averaged 25.8 pass attempts in the initial five games. This one-week spike in passing volume spiked pass-catcher target volume against the Bears and creates point-chasing concerns in the likely event the Dolphins resume throwing less. … Amendola’s 11 targets were easily his season high, but he still doesn’t have a 60-yard game or a touchdown six weeks in. … Week 6 was Wilson’s first game above six targets this year. He obviously capitalized, turning routine checkdowns into 43- and 75-yard touchdowns in the second half against the Bears. Wilson more than outkicked his opportunity, finishing 57th in the NFL in Week 6 Air Yards. He’s a risky WR3/flex option against Detroit. … Stills was the odd man out in last week’s scoring bonanza and is the likeliest Dolphins pass catcher to draw Darius Slay’s Week 7 shadow coverage. … Grant has finished below 40 receiving yards in 5-of-6 games. … Parker ran four pass routes against the Bears. … O’Leary was promoted from the Dolphins’ practice squad just before last week’s upset win. He was immediately inserted ahead of Gesicki, out-snapping the struggling rookie 67% to 34% and delivering a perfect 4/49/1 receiving line on four targets. Gesicki still ran more routes (20) than O’Leary (18), however, and the Lions have allowed the NFL’s eighth-fewest yards to tight ends (252).
One of fantasy’s biggest quarterback disappointments, Matthew Stafford returns from Detroit’s bye with just one top-12 result across five starts to face a Dolphins defense that has permitted one top-12 QB1 finish through six games. Detroit’s defensive improvement has lessened the burden on Stafford, who averaged just 30.6 pass attempts in three games leading into last week’s open date. On the road in a sub-par matchup, Stafford is more high-end QB2 than surefire fantasy starter at Miami. … Lions coaches stated adamantly they had no intent of turning Kerryon Johnson into a bellcow before the bye, then stayed true to their word by limiting him to 10 (Week 4) and 14 (Week 5) touches on 37% and 47% playing-time clips. Johnson has topped three targets in just 1-of-5 games, while LeGarrette Blount dominates scoring-position work with six carries inside the ten-yard line to Johnson’s two. Johnson would stand to benefit in the passing game should Theo Riddick (knee) not play, however. Beat writers observed Riddick walking with a limp on Thursday. The Dolphins have allowed the NFL’s third-most catches to running backs (43), and WLB Kiko Alonso is an especially beatable coverage liability.
Stafford’s Weeks 1-5 target distribution: Golden Tate 51; Kenny Golladay 41; Marvin Jones 33; Riddick 30; Johnson 15; Luke Willson 7; Blount 3. … This is a reminder that Detroit’s lack of target competition at tight end and No. 4 receiver lock in Tate, Golladay, and Jones as every-week WR2s. … Tate leads the unit in targets, catches (33), and yards (431), and each of the Lions’ top-three wideouts have scored exactly three TDs. As a 73% slot receiver, Tate is likeliest to avoid Fins top CB Xavien Howard, who has played just six slot snaps all year. … Golladay runs the Lions’ second-most slot routes (30%) and leads the team in Air Yards (517). Before Detroit’s Week 6 bye, Golladay came up just short of a monster game against the Packers, losing a 45-yard touchdown on LG Frank Ragnow’s hands-to-the-face penalty and getting tackled inside the five-yard line after a 60-yard catch and run. Blount punched it in plays later. Golladay is quietly emerging as one of the NFL’s best young receivers. … Jones is still right behind Golladay in Air Yards (499) with team highs in end-zone targets (11), red-zone targets (8), and targets inside the ten-yard line (6). Golladay’s emergence has rendered Jones somewhat touchdown dependent, however. Jones has yet to reach 70 yards this season and has caught four passes or fewer in ten straight games.
Score Prediction: Lions 24, Dolphins 20
Minnesota @ NY Jets
Team Totals: Vikings 25, Jets 21.5
Although Sam Darnold has put himself in direct OROY conversation by elevating teammates and making highlight-reel downfield throws, his high-level rookie play has not translated to fantasy success with zero top-12 QB1 finishes six starts in. … While Isaiah Crowell looked sluggish on a bum ankle, Bilal Powell kept the Jets’ Week 6 backfield lead in touches (16 to 15) and snaps (45% to 41%) in what remains a near-even RBBC. Mike Zimmer’s defense has limited enemy backs to a 121/462/1 (3.82 YPC) rushing line and the league’s third-fewest receptions (20), rendering Powell and Crowell low-ceiling flex plays. … Target leader Quincy Enunwa’s high ankle sprain creates a massive void with new slot man Jermaine Kearse as the main beneficiary. Kearse stepped up as Gang Green’s Week 6 leader in targets (10) and receiving (9/94/0) and is an underrated WR3/flex option against the Vikings. Impressive rookie CB Mike Hughes’ ACL tear locks in burnable Mackensie Alexander as Minnesota’s full-time slot corner. Kearse also checks in as Week 7’s No. 5 buy-low receiver in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … Regardless of matchups, Robby Anderson’s outlook is straightforward. His target projection is exactly 5.0 with the majority being big-play chances, but he will bust on low volume if they fail to connect. Last week, Darnold went to Anderson deep down the left sideline, only to underthrow him and get picked. Anderson finished with 39 scoreless yards. … Enunwa’s injury forced Terrelle Pryor back into three-receiver sets against the Colts. Pryor capitalized (5/57/1), hitting pay dirt on a physical seven-yard stop route from the slot. Xavier Rhodes will chase either Anderson or Pryor, but it’s unclear which. Whomever avoids Rhodes will be a sleeper for a big play or two. … Rookie TE Chris Herndon scored a wide-open 32-yard TD on a terrific Week 6 play design by OC Jeremy Bates. Unfortunately, Herndon ran only seven pass routes all game with Neal Sterling back from his concussion. The Jets’ tight end depth chart lacks fantasy appeal.
Although their offense is compensating lately, the Jets’ defense sprung leaks with 30-plus points allowed in two of the last three weeks and top-14 fantasy results to Ryan Tannehill, Blake Bortles, Case Keenum, and Andrew Luck in four of the last five. Gang Green is missing three secondary starters in LCB Trumaine Johnson (quad), slot CB Buster Skrine (concussion), and FS Marcus Maye (thumb), a bad combination with average to below-average pass rush; Todd Bowles’ defense ranks 16th in QB hit rate (15.1%) and 19th in sacks (14). Fifth in the NFL in passing yards (1,921) and eighth in touchdown passes (12), Kirk Cousins is a rock-solid QB1. … The Vikings’ Week 6 plan for Dalvin Cook (hamstring) was to play 20-25 snaps against the Cardinals. Cook failed his pre-game health checkup, however, and Latavius Murray restored order to Minnesota’s rushing attack (24/155/1) with repeated chunk-yardage gains. Even if Cook returns this week, Murray has at very least earned committee usage. Murray will be a strong RB2 play if Cook can’t go. If Cook does, both Vikings backs would devolve into weak flex options against an above-par Jets run defense that has limited enemy backs to 126/517/4 (4.10 YPC) rushing on the year. Cook’s absence from Thursday’s practice bodes poorly for his chances of suiting up.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Adam Thielen 81; Stefon Diggs 60; Kyle Rudolph 31; Laquon Treadwell 29; Murray 13; Cook and C.J. Ham 12; Aldrick Robinson 5. … Neverending 100-yard-game slot machine Thielen deserves to be one of Week 7’s most-popular DFS plays against the Jets’ slot coverage, which has already allowed Dede Westbrook (9/130/0), Jarvis Landry (8/103/0), Golden Tate (7/79/1), Emmanuel Sanders (9/72/0), and Chester Rogers (4/55/1) to eat. … Shut down by Patrick Peterson’s shadow coverage in last week’s victory, Diggs is a prime bounce-back candidate against the Jets’ injury-riddled secondary. Diggs’ last three receiving lines immediately following sub-50-yard games were 11/123/0 – 9/128/2 – 5/60/1. … Particularly with Maye on the shelf, this is an unimposing matchup for Rudolph after Colts tight ends combined for 6/107/2 receiving against the Jets last week. Gang Green’s lack of imposing edge rushers should expand Rudolph’s passing-game freedom. Rudolph was forced to stay in to block more than usual against Philadelphia and Arizona’s superior pass rushes the past two weeks, averaging only 28.0 routes run after Rudolph averaged 44.5 routes in the season’s first month.
Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Jets 21
Carolina @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 25, Panthers 20
Carson Wentz took an exciting Week 6 step in his comeback from last year’s ACL/LCL tear, dicing up the Giants in what amounted to a must-win game for 292 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Philly’s 34-13 statement-making victory. Back to every-week QB1 status, Wentz has turned in three straight top-13 fantasy results to face a Panthers defense that struggles to generate pass rush with the NFL’s eighth-fewest sacks (12) and fifth-lowest QB hit rate (12.8%). It’s a convenient matchup since Wentz has taken a concerning 32 hits through four starts. Since entering the league, Wentz has a 30:9 TD-to-INT ratio at home versus 27:13 on the road. … Although Wendell Smallwood out-snapped him 62% to 38% and out-touched him 19 to 14, Corey Clement was more effective in the run and pass games on Week 6 Thursday Night Football and is coming off a few extra days to rest his previously-troublesome quad. The Panthers’ defense has failed to limit run-game efficiency, surrendering an 88/447/2 (5.08 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs. Clement has also drawn 13 targets over his last three games. Favored at home in a plus draw with a 15-19 touch projection, Clement is a strong RB2/flex play. … Smallwood couldn’t make anything happen on the ground in last week’s win over the Giants and has dropped three passes in the last four games. Still, Smallwood has another shot at 15-plus touches and remains in the flex-play mix.
Wentz’s Weeks 3-6 target distribution: Zach Ertz 44; Alshon Jeffery 29; Nelson Agholor 26; Smallwood 16; Goedert 12; Clement 7; Jordan Matthews 9. … Held scoreless in the first month, Ertz is a testament to positive-touchdown regression with three TDs in his last two games. He has nine targets or more in 6-of-6 weeks and ranks No. 3 among tight ends in Air Yards. In the last month, teams targeting tight ends against Carolina completed 25-of-33 passes (76%) for 279 yards (8.5 YPA) and three touchdowns. … Jeffery’s target counts are 9 – 8 – 12 since returning from shoulder surgery, and he ranks 11th in the NFL in Air Yards (319) with three touchdowns in that span. In shadow CB James Bradberry (6’1/211), the Panthers do have a plus-sized corner to tangle with Alshon (6’3/216). Still, Jeffery’s voluminous usage and touchdown upside make him an every-week WR2. … Agholor’s targets counts are 5 - 12 - 4 - 5 in Wentz’s four starts. Agholor has cleared 50 yards once; last week in fluky fashion with a 32-yard gain on a tip and 58 on a Giants coverage bust. On the bright side, fellow slot WRs Tyler Boyd (6/132/1), Sterling Shepard (4/75/0), and Cole Beasley (7/73/0) have all fared well against Carolina’s slot coverage, while Agholor popped as Week 7’s No. 4 buy-low wideout in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Goedert’s number of routes run have declined in four straight weeks (28 > 22 > 18 > 12) with corresponding target totals of 7 > 2 > 2 > 1. … Matthews’ target totals are 2 > 3 > 1 > 3 in 4 appearances.
A consistent high-floor scorer leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards per game (41.6) with top-16 fantasy results in 5-of-5 starts, Cam Newton continues Carolina’s East Coast road trip against an Eagles defense that leads the NFL in QB hit rate (23.4%) by a nearly 5-percent margin and has shut down Matt Ryan (QB25), Andrew Luck (QB21), and Kirk Cousins (QB22) in its three home games. Throughout his career, Cam has shown a tendency to flatline when defenses fluster him early, a feat of which DC Jim Schwartz’s defense is capable. This is Newton’s riskiest matchup to date. … Although the Eagles have held enemy backs to an inefficient 93/358/2 (3.85 YPC) rushing line, Schwartz’s unit has conceded the NFL’s fourth-most catches (41) to Christian McCaffrey’s position and was shredded by Saquon Barkley for 9/99/0 receiving last week. Even if McCaffrey is not quite as talented as Barkley – few, if any backs are – CMC is a high-floor RB1 in his own right with five-plus catches in 4-of-5 games and 15-plus touches in all five. A true every-down back, McCaffrey played 196-of-198 offensive snaps (99%) in the Panthers’ last three games. C.J. Anderson didn’t even touch the ball in last week’s loss to Washington.
Newton’s Week 6 target distribution: McCaffrey and Devin Funchess 8; Greg Olsen 7; D.J. Moore and Torrey Smith 5; Jarius Wright 3; Chris Manhertz 2; Curtis Samuel 0. … Funchess was a man among boys last week, bodying Skins RCB Quinton Dunbar for a 23-yard score and LCB Josh Norman for a 15-yard gain. Despite Olsen’s return, Funchess should be teed up as a confident WR2 in a more-favorable Week 7 draw. The Eagles have allowed a league-high 95 catches and the NFL’s second-most yards (1,197) to wide receivers. … Olsen’s (foot) Week 6 return went swimmingly, looking spry on seven targets and playing 96% of Carolina’s offensive snaps. Although Philly has permitted the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards to tight ends (230), injuries to FS Rodney McLeod (MCL), fill-in Corey Graham (hamstring), and slot CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) improve Olsen’s matchup in a game where the Panthers will need their passing game to move the ball. Also popping as the No. 1 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model, Olsen should be teed up as a confident TE1. … Moore ran a season-high 20 routes in last week’s loss to Washington, but he is still playing only 45% of Carolina’s snaps and lost two fumbles, which could conceivably threaten his going-forward playing time. … Despite scoring a tackle-busting Week 5 catch-and-run TD, Samuel ran three Week 6 routes and is only worth rostering in Dynasty leagues. Veteran slot man Wright is still playing ahead of both Moore and Samuel. … Smith convincingly retook No. 2 receiver duties against the Redskins, parlaying his five looks into a perfect 5/43/1 stat line, including a five-yard TD. Smith’s 33 routes run were his second most this season. This is a “revenge” game for Smith, who ranks a distant second on the Panthers in Air Yards (282) behind Funchess (473).
Score Prediction: Eagles 30, Panthers 23
Cleveland @ Tampa Bay
Team Totals: Buccaneers 27, Browns 23
Jameis Winston was a predictable Week 6 box-score monster in Atlanta, logging QB1 overall fantasy results in Tampa Bay’s 34-29 shootout loss. Winston fumbled twice and threw two picks and is still in the process of getting comfortable under first-year playcaller Todd Monken, suggesting room for further growth. Over his last six starts, Winston has completed 153-of-224 passes (68.3%) with a sterling 8.83 yards-per-attempt average and 13:7 TD-to-INT ratio, averaging 329.8 passing yards and 19.2 rushing yards per game with an additional score on the ground. This is no cupcake draw, however; Cleveland’s criminally-underrated pass defense has held 5-of-6 quarterbacks faced to fantasy finishes of QB15 or worse, including Philip Rivers (QB20), Ben Roethlisberger (QB21), and Drew Brees (QB15). Winston is a fade-matchup, bet-on-talent play in this potential high-scoring affair. The Browns will be without No. 2 CB E.J. Gaines (concussion), who was filling in for Terrance Mitchell (broken wrist). … Peyton Barber maintained lead-back duties coming off the Bucs’ Week 5 bye, out-touching Ronald Jones 17 to 4 on 62% of Tampa Bay’s offensive snaps, Barber’s most playing time since Week 2. Run defense has been exposed as Cleveland’s defensive weakness, permitting a 157/733/7 (4.67 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs. A secure lead runner favored at home in a plus matchup, Barber is an underrated RB2 play.
Winston’s 2018 target distribution: Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson 12; Adam Humphries 10; Mike Evans 9; Barber 5; Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard 4; Jones 3. … Although Godwin produced the Bucs’ best Week 6 fantasy line (6/56/1) on a team-high nine targets, his usage didn’t budge coming off the bye, playing just over 50% of the snaps and running 26 routes, fourth most among Bucs wideouts behind Evans (44), Humphries (41), and Jackson (29). Goodwin is likely to remain a touchdown-or-bust WR3/flex option each week. He has scored in 4-of-5 weeks but is averaging 49.8 yards per game. … Although D-Jax managed 77 scoreless yards and a deep-ball miscommunication resulted in one of Jameis’ picks, Jackson dominated Air Yards (180) and tied Godwin for the team lead in targets in Winston’s first 2018 start. Last week’s performance should make fantasy leaguers more encouraged to play Jackson, not less. … Evans would seem to be the likeliest candidate to draw red-hot Browns rookie CB Denzel Ward’s shadow coverage after John Brown (5/58/0) and Keenan Allen (4/62/0) drew Ward’s Weeks 5-6 assignments. Evans (6’5/231) does have a massive size advantage on Ward (5’11/183) and is primed to bounce back after consecutive sub-60-yard weeks. Evans is one of season-long fantasy’s top buy-low trade targets on a pass-heavy shootout team that must compensate for the NFL’s worst defense. … Howard made an absurdly-quick recovery from his MCL sprain, approaching his normal workload with 24 routes on 52% of the Bucs’ offensive snaps. Howard’s low weekly target totals (2 – 4 – 8 – 3 – 4) give him a worrisome floor, but his box-score results have become impossible to ignore by averaging 56.8 yards per game, sixth most among NFL tight ends. Howard’s Week 7 matchup is improved by Browns every-down MLB Joe Schobert’s (hamstring) absence. … Brate teased in Week 6 by beating Falcons WLB De’Vondre Campbell for an early 15-yard score, only to go target-less the rest of the way. Brate’s 33% snap rate was his second lowest of the season. He will need a significant Howard injury for fantasy viability.
Baker Mayfield enters the first leg of four straight league-basement defenses with a Tampa Bay team that has allowed NFL highs in points per game (34.0) and yards per play (6.9) and was so bad in the first five weeks coach Dirk Koetter was forced to fire DC Mike Smith. He was replaced by LBs coach Mark Duffner, who came up under Smith with the Jaguars and figures to only make minor tweaks to Tampa’s broken defense, which will be without DT Gerald McCoy (shin, calf) and LE Vinny Curry (ankle). Although Mayfield has yet to exceed QB15 fantasy results in three starts, he is a viable matchup-based streamer in the third-highest-totaled game on Sunday’s slate. Of the five quarterbacks to face Tampa Bay, only Nick Foles failed to log top-10 results. … Carlos Hyde has entered worrisome territory with severe Weeks 5-6 playing-time reductions (35%, 43%) while getting outplayed by Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb. Duke Johnson somehow still hasn’t touched the ball more than six times in a 2018 game, but he turned last week’s six touches into 109 total yards and has out-snapped (51%, 47%) Hyde in consecutive weeks. Chubb is still playing single-digit snaps per game despite averaging 10.8 (!!!) yards per carry, and 7.3 YPC even if you arbitrarily leave out Chubb’s longest run (63-yard TD). Tampa Bay’s defensive strength has continued to be versus the run, holding enemy backs to a 96/333/5 (3.47 YPC) rushing line. Hyde is a low-floor, touchdown-dependent RB2/flex. Johnson is a low-floor, PPR-specific flex option. If the Browns are smart – no comment – they will use Johnson to exploit Tampa Bay’s inability to defend wheel routes. Bears coach Matt Nagy tormented the Bucs on wheel routes in Mitchell Trubisky’s six-touchdown explosion, and Tevin Coleman scored his Week 6 receiving TD on a six-yard wheel versus Tampa Bay.
Mayfield’s 2018 target distribution: Jarvis Landry 38; David Njoku 32; Antonio Callaway 29; Johnson 14; Rashard Higgins 12; Damion Ratley 8; Hyde 5. … Interior WRs have had their way with the Bucs, most notably Michael Thomas (16/180/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/116/0), Nelson Agholor (8/88/1), and Mohamed Sanu (2/46/1). Even as Landry has been painfully inefficient in Mayfield starts – averaging a Kevin Benjaminian 3.93 yards per target – sheer volume has kept Landry as an every-week must-play entering this get-right matchup. Mayfield called Landry “the best receiver in the league” and promised to feed him this week, while Landry conveniently stands out as Week 7’s No. 2 buy-low wideout in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … Despite playing a season-high 97% of the Browns’ Week 6 snaps, Callaway was a trainwreck again with a dropped 40-yard touchdown bomb on an absolute dime throw from Mayfield, and nine pathetic yards on ten targets amid Casey Hayward’s shadow coverage. Volume and matchup are again on Callaway’s side at Tampa Bay, even if betting on him requires continual leaps of faith. … Sixth-round rookie Ratley is a Week 7 sleeper after leading Cleveland in Week 6 receiving (6/82/0) despite a dropped TD of his own. Ratley played 88% of the Browns’ downs and should remain a near-every-down player with Higgins (MCL) out at least one more game. The Bucs have allowed ten TDs in just five games to opposing wide receivers. … This is a true eruption spot for Njoku, who led the Browns in catches in Mayfield’s first start, led the team in targets in Mayfield’s second start, and paced the Browns in catches and targets in Mayfield’s third start. Fellow tight ends Vance McDonald (4/112/1), Zach Ertz (11/94/0), Trey Burton (2/86/1), and Austin Hooper (9/71/1) have all teed off on the Bucs.
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Browns 27
Houston @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Jaguars 23.5, Texans 18.5
A predictable dud in last week’s blowout road loss against a severely underrated Dallas defense, Blake Bortles returns home in prime bounce-back position versus the Texans, who faced a cupcake Weeks 1-6 schedule of passing offenses but still yielded the NFL’s sixth-most touchdown passes (13) and eighth-highest completion rate (66.7%) with a disappointing pass rush that ranks 17th in sacks (15) and 16th in QB hit rate (15.1%). Bortles has been an entirely boom-bust streamer with three top-ten fantasy results and three of QB20 or worse, but this is one of the best matchups he’ll draw all year. … The Jaguars will need to lean on Bortles especially heavily because the Texans are eliminating running games, having held enemy backs to a 141/488/1 (3.46 YPC) rushing line with the NFL’s seventh-most tackles for loss (37). T.J. Yeldon is a fade-matchup, bet-on-usage RB2 option after out-touching Jamaal Charles 11 to 6 and outgaining him 70 to 10 as Charles was dropped immediately whenever he got the ball in his Week 6 Jaguars debut. Yeldon’s touch count was lowered by Jacksonville’s anemic 48 offensive plays, which will inevitably regress to the mean after Doug Marrone’s club averaged 70 plays per game in Weeks 1-5.
Bortles’ Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Donte Moncrief 40; Keelan Cole 39; Dede Westbrook 38; Yeldon 37; James O’Shaughnessy 17; Niles Paul 13; D.J. Chark 11; Charles 2. … Although no aspect of Houston’s secondary is worrisome, Jaguars wideouts are always hard to trust because target allotment is so even at the top and Bortles’ wildness compounds their inconsistency. Moncrief has a commanding team lead in Air Yards (531) but has been highly inefficient with a painful 45% catch rate and just 2-of-6 games above 35 yards. Moncrief went catch-less on three targets last week. … Cole’s roller-coaster target totals are 3 – 10 – 3 in the last three games. He is a volatile WR3/flex option. … Westbrook leads the team in catches (27) and receiving yards (387) and has at least flirted with consistency, scoring a touchdown and/or topping 50 yards in 5-of-6 games. A high-percentage slot receiver with big-play ability, Westbrook is usually my preferred play from the group. The Texans are still missing stud slot corner Aaron Colvin (ankle). … Enemy tight ends have caught 29-of-37 (78%) targets for 371 yards (10.0 YPA) and three touchdowns against Houston. With Paul (MCL) sidelined indefinitely, O’Shaughnessy was looking like a Week 7 sleeper after playing a season-high 75% of Jacksonville’s Week 6 offensive snaps and running routes on 24 of Bortles’ 29 dropbacks. Unfortunately, O’Shaughnessy missed practice with a hip injury this week. The Jaguars’ only healthy tight ends are “David Grinnage” and Blake Bell.
After last week’s colossal letdown in Dallas, the Jaguars’ defense catches a get-right matchup back home versus Houston, which has permitted the NFL’s second-most sacks (25) and a league-high 70 QB hits. Not only does Deshaun Watson hold the NFL’s longest active streak of games with an interception (8), he’s committed 13 turnovers in that span and took 15 sacks over the last three weeks. Independently, reasons to maintain optimism about Watson as a season-long QB1 and contrarian DFS-tournament play are his four top-ten fantasy results in the last five weeks and Jacksonville’s allowance of an AFC-high 166 quarterback rushing yards. Watson’s 203 rushing yards are second most at his position. The Jaguars gave up 70 combined points over their last two games. … Another reason is Watson will be forced to do the offense’s heavy lifting against a Jaguars defense that shuts down ground games, holding enemy backs to a 133/486/3 (3.65 YPC) rushing line and the league’s eighth-fewest receiving yards (203). Lamar Miller remained his ineffective self in last week’s return from a chest injury, averaging fewer than 4.0 yards per carry for the third straight game and falling to 35th among 37 qualified backs in Football Outsiders’ rushing Success Rate. (Alfred Blue is a barely-better 33rd.) Miller is a low-floor flex option.
Watson’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 63; Will Fuller 31; Keke Coutee 27; Ryan Griffin 25; Blue 15; Miller 13; Jordan Akins 11. … Hopkins overcame the Jaguars’ shutdown perimeter corners twice last year (7/55/1 – 4/80/1), then beat Bills top CB Tre’Davious White’s shadow coverage last week (5/63/1). Hopkins’ first-quarter 13-yard score was a perfect example of his matchup-proof-ness, winning with pure strength amid White’s hip-pocket coverage. … Fuller essentially spent the last two weeks running wind sprints. He played 85% of Houston’s Week 6 offensive snaps but operated as a decoy, going catch-less for three quarters and drawing three targets for the second straight game. As this week’s matchup is even tougher and Fuller’s hamstring is still bothering him, it would make sense to downgrade Fuller into low-end WR3/flex territory until he re-proves himself. … Running 74% of his routes inside, Coutee easily has Houston’s top Week 7 pass-catcher draw against a Jacksonville defense that got burnt to a crisp by Cole Beasley (9/101/2) last week and showed at least some prior slot vulnerability against Quincy Enunwa (4/66/0), Sterling Shepard (5/48/0), and Chris Hogan (3/42/2). … Catch-less in Week 6, Griffin has drawn five targets or fewer in 5-of-6 games and ran a season-low 24 routes against the Bills. The Jaguars have allowed the NFL’s eighth-fewest catches to tight ends (23).
Score Prediction: Jaguars 27, Texans 24
4:05 PM ET Game
New Orleans @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 26.5, Saints 24
Joe Flacco is worth serious Week 7 streamer consideration against the Saints, who allowed Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Eli Manning, Matt Ryan, and Alex Smith to complete 123-of-173 passes (71%) for 1,519 yards (8.8 YPA) and an 11:2 TD-to-INT ratio in Weeks 1-5. New Orleans ranks 24th in the NFL in sacks (12) and 29th in QB hit rate (11.9%). Flacco’s nonexistent mobility and hit-or-miss vertical passing always threaten his floor and ceiling, but this on-paper matchup couldn’t get better. … More reason to give Flacco thought is New Orleans’ allowance of the NFL’s third-most yards per pass attempt (8.7) combined with an anemic 88/245/3 (2.78 YPC) rushing line allowed to enemy backs. Alex Collins finally asserted himself as Baltimore’s feature back with 19 touches and two TDs last week, although he averaged fewer than three yards per carry and only barely out-snapped (45%) Javorius Allen (37%). With ten carries – almost all in garbage time – UDFA rookie Gus Edwards put a dent into Baltimore’s backfield usage. Allen paid the Week 6 price for Week 5’s second-half lost fumble, handling a season-low four touches. Against a low-key stingy Saints run defense, Collins is Baltimore’s sole playable back as a high-variance RB2.
Flacco’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Michael Crabtree 55; John Brown 47; Willie Snead 43; Allen 30; Nick Boyle 22; Mark Andrews 20; Collins and Maxx Williams 14; Chris Moore 10; Hayden Hurst 3. … After leading the NFL in drops (8) in Weeks 1-5, Crabtree reached 70 yards for the first time in 14 games in last week’s drubbing of Tennessee. Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged after the victory the Ravens made a concerted effort to get Crabtree first-drive targets to raise his confidence. (It worked.) Crabtree enters Week 7 ranked 11th in the league in targets facing one of the NFL’s leakiest secondaries. He’s back in the WR3/flex discussion. … The Saints have allowed the league’s fifth-most 20-plus-yard completions per game (4.2), boding well for Brown to rebound from last week’s three-target clunker. Baltimore’s 21-0 demolition of Tennessee reduced Flacco’s need to target Brown downfield. This game should be more competitive. … Snead is scoreless since Week 1 and hasn’t exceeded 60 yards yet this year, but he has been a high-floor PPR-specific WR4/flex on target counts of 8 > 5 > 7 > 7 > 10 in the last five games. … First-round TE Hurst has turned Baltimore’s tight end rotation into a four-man quagmire. Fellow rookie Mark Andrews led the corps in Week 5 (3) and Week 6 (4) targets but is continually out-snapped by Boyle. Hurst has played 24% of the snaps in back-to-back games. Williams still plays rotationally but has run single-digit routes in consecutive weeks. Ravens tight ends are best off avoided.
The Saints return from their bye for a worst-case-scenario matchup in Baltimore, whose defense is on white-hot fire after piling up a franchise-record 11 sacks in last week’s shutout of the Titans. The Ravens have surrendered just six touchdown passes in six games while holding 5-of-6 opponents to 14 points or fewer, and allowing just 12 points in their last 11 quarters. 1-of-6 quarterbacks to face the Ravens has logged top-12 fantasy results. Fading Drew Brees never feels comfortable, but I would struggle to rank him as a QB1 this week. … The lopsided nature of New Orleans’ pre-bye blowout win over Washington affected the Saints’ backfield distribution. Alvin Kamara could have used the breather and Mark Ingram needed to shake off rust, yet concern remains warranted after Ingram out-touched Kamara 18 to 9 with two first-half goal-line touchdowns. This week’s matchup favors neither; DC Wink Martindale’s defense has limited enemy runners to a 112/401/1 (3.58 YPC) rushing line and the league’s third-fewest receiving yards (137). Regardless, I’m confidently playing Ingram and Kamara in season-long leagues.
Brees’ Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Kamara 51; Michael Thomas 49; Ted Ginn and Ben Watson 22; Cameron Meredith 10; Josh Hill 8; Tre’Quan Smith and Austin Carr 7; Ingram 3. … Thomas should be viewed as an opponent-agnostic WR1, but his matchup is undeniably difficult. The Ravens have allowed the NFL’s second-fewest yards per game to wideout units (135.8) while checking Jarvis Landry (5/69/0), Demaryius Thomas (5/63/0), Antonio Brown (5/62/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (4/60/0), Emmanuel Sanders (5/38/0), and Corey Davis (1/24/0) in the last month. … Ginn’s (knee) placement on I.R. makes Smith and Meredith must-adds in all leagues. Whereas Meredith is more of a physical slot receiver, vertical playmaker Smith is the Ginn’s best one-for-one replacement with 4.49 wheels and a team-high 16.8-yard Average Depth of Target. When Ginn sat out Week 5, Smith logged season highs in snaps (67%) and routes (29) and caught all three of his targets for 111 yards, including a wide-open 62-yard touchdown bomb and a 35-yard score in the third quarter against Washington. … Meredith ran fewer Week 5 routes (20) than Smith but flashed high-volume ability with five catches for 71 yards on five targets. Although this is a worrisome matchup for all passing-game members, it will give us a better idea of usage expectations going forward. … Teams targeting tight ends against the Ravens in Weeks 4-6 completed 17-of-22 passes (77%) for 225 yards (10.2 YPA). Watson’s routes run were on a downward trend (37 > 27 > 32 > 16 > 12) entering last week’s bye, however, with Hill pushing for a timeshare.
Score Prediction: Ravens 28, Saints 24
4:25 PM ET Games
Dallas @ Washington
Team Totals: Redskins 22, Cowboys 20
Although the Redskins rebounded from Week 5’s Superdome embarrassment for a Week 6 win, Alex Smith played a humdrum game-managing role on a season-low 4.5 yards per attempt versus Carolina. Smith has failed to log top-12 fantasy results in 5-of-5 starts, while just 1-of-6 quarterbacks to face Dallas has logged a top-12 score. With DT David Irving back from suspension, the Cowboys’ pass rush was predictably lethal in last week’s domination of the Jaguars, improving to No. 5 in the NFL in sacks (18) and No. 2 in QB hit rate (18.7%). … Adrian Peterson shook off shoulder, knee, and ankle injuries for last week’s 17-carry, 97-yard workmanlike effort. His Week 7 matchup is daunting against a Cowboys defense that has held enemy backs to a 118/392/3 (3.32 YPC) rushing line and gets back difference-maker WLB Sean Lee (hamstring). Working in Peterson’s favor is the likelihood Washington experiences positive-to-balanced script as two-point home favorites. Rarely used in the passing game with obvious carry-volume and touchdown dependencies, Peterson remains a boom-bust RB2 option each week. … Chris Thompson is tentatively due back from his rib and knee injuries after Week 6 fill-in Kapri Bibbs was a three-touch non-factor against Carolina. When healthy, Thompson has led the Skins in targets in 3-of-4 games, while Dallas has permitted the NFL’s fourth-most running back receptions (41). If he gets the green light, Thompson will be an immediately playable flex in PPR leagues. The Cowboys’ ability to bring heavy doses of pressure increase the probability of Smith checkdowns to his dynamic receiving back.
Smith’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Thompson and Jordan Reed 31; Paul Richardson 24; Jamison Crowder 20; Josh Doctson 19; Maurice Harris 12; Peterson and Vernon Davis 10. … Although Reed’s 36 scoreless yards were a Week 6 disappointment, he was a smart-process play with team and season highs in targets (9) on 31 routes, Reed's second most this year. Reed is Week 7’s No. 3 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. The Cowboys have allowed the NFL’s sixth-most catches to tight ends (34). … Thompson, Crowder (foot), and Richardson’s (knee, shoulder) injuries offer more reason to keep the faith in Reed. Coach Jay Gruden called Richardson “iffy” after he went for a knee evaluation on Thursday. Crowder is expected to miss multiple weeks. … Harris replaced Crowder in the slot last week but drew just four targets on Smith’s 36 attempts. … Davis wound up leading the team in receiving (3/48/1), although he saw only three targets and was left uncovered by the Panthers on his 22-yard score. … Doctson is a bust.
Ezekiel Elliott visits the nation’s capital after toting touch counts of 29 – 27 – 25 in Weeks 4-6, including pounding Jacksonville’s typically-shutdown run defense for 24/106/1 (4.42 YPC) rushing last week. After positive game script played a role in limiting Elliott to one Week 6 target, he draws a softer receiving matchup at Washington, which coughs up 6.8 running back catches per game. … In a strange, volatility-filled week overall, Dak Prescott turned in his season-best fantasy result (QB2) in Dallas’ JerryWorld drubbing of Jacksonville. This is a road-game letdown spot for Dak, who finished QB18 or worse in 4-of-5 games prior to Week 6 and has still thrown for fewer than 200 yards in 10 of his last 16 starts (62.5%) with a 13:13 TD-to-INT ratio in that span. … Is Cole Beasley’s Week 6 eruption worth chasing? Probably not. Fellow slot WRs Randall Cobb (4/22/0), Chester Rogers (3/17/0), and Jarius Wright (1/3/0) have all performed below expectation against Washington’s Kendall Fuller-keyed slot coverage. The touchdowns were Beasley’s first and second in 14 games, including one that came on a Jaguars coverage bust. In his post-game presser, Prescott made it clear Beasley’s expanded role was matchup driven against Jaguars fill-in slot CB Tyler Patmon, who has spent time with Dallas before. … Whereas Beasley absurdly drew 11 Week 6 targets – he saw five or fewer in each of the previous five games --- no other Cowboys pass catcher topped five targets against the Jaguars. Allen Hurns was targeted five times but caught none and has 84 yards on 22 targets (3.81 YPA) this year. Michael Gallup lost a 17-yard TD to replay review versus Jacksonville. Gallup remains scoreless on the year and has been held below 50 yards in 6-of-6 games.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 24, Redskins 21
LA Rams @ San Francisco
Team Totals: Rams 31, 49ers 21
Rams-49ers offers shootout potential with C.J. Beathard showing a consistent ability to move the 49ers’ offense against a disappointing Rams defense that allowed 27.3 points per game in the last three weeks. A justifiable 14- or 16-league streamer and tempting DFS-tournament play, Beathard’s fantasy results are QB18 (Chargers), QB5 (Cardinals), and QB17 (Packers) in three starts, while DC Wade Phillips’ defense permitted a 10:1 TD-to-INT ratio to enemy passers in the last month. Beathard adds value with his legs, averaging 21.1 rushing yards with four rushing TDs in eight career starts. … In a show of extreme toughness, 195-pound Matt Breida powered through myriad injuries to pace San Francisco’s backfield in Week 6 touches (14) and snaps (47%), delivering RB2 production even as Raheem Mostert excelled in a shockingly big role. Alfred Morris was curiously phased out after logging 21 touches the week before. Breida is the clear lead back here regardless, and his Week 7 draw is sweet against a Rams defense that has been shredded for a 113/531/3 (4.70 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s fourth-most receptions (41) by enemy backs. … Mostert’s prominent Week 6 role was particularly surprising because he lost a fumble the week before and was highly ineffective otherwise. Nevertheless, he should be added in 12- and 14-team season-long leagues with Breida posing an ongoing injury risk and Morris’ role in increasing doubt.
Beathard’s Weeks 4-6 target distribution: Pierre Garcon 25; George Kittle 21; Kendrick Bourne 14; Kyle Juszczyk 13; Marquise Goodwin 9; Morris 8; Breida 4; Mostert 1. … Despite his target volume, Garcon’s box-score results in Beathard’s starts are 4/52/0 – 5/47/0 – 4/37/0. Garcon is scoreless in his last 17 games and hasn’t cleared 60 yards yet this year. … Even as Case Keenum among others have missed repeated opportunities, game tape shows tight ends getting open against the Rams, who have yielded the NFL’s eighth-most yards (401) to the position. This is a rebound spot for Kittle, who played a season-high 93% of the 49ers’ Week 6 offensive snaps amid concerns he wouldn’t play at all. Kittle is an obvious every-week TE1; only Zach Ertz (480) and Travis Kelce (468) have more yards (429) among tight ends. … Back from multiple soft-tissue injuries in last Monday night’s loss to the Packers, Goodwin starred on 4/126/2 receiving with only five targets. Goodwin did play a year-high 96% of San Francisco’s offensive snaps, indicating he has reached near-full health. Struggling to get their pass rush home with liabilities at outside corner, the Rams have yielded the NFL’s eighth-most 20-plus-yard completions (22) and a league-high seven catches of 40-plus yards. This is all squarely in a healthy Goodwin’s wheelhouse.
After back-to-back quiet weeks, this is a blowup spot for Jared Goff against a 49ers pass defense that has been shredded for top-14 fantasy quarterback results in 5-of-6 games with no finish allowed below QB17. 25th in sacks (12) and 21st in QB hit rate (13.7%), the Niners struggle to rush the passer and have coughed up a combined 14:1 TD-to-INT ratio to enemy quarterbacks. … Volume is most critical at the running back position in fantasy football, and voluminous usage renders a select group of players matchup proof. No player is more matchup proof than league rushing and touchdown leader Todd Gurley, who has absurdly scored 17 TDs in his last eight games while leading all NFL backs in carries inside the ten-yard line by an 11-attempt margin. The 49ers do deserve credit for fixing their 2018 run defense, holding enemy backs to a combined 122/473/5 (3.88 YPC) rushing line but permitting the NFL’s seventh-most catches (40) and tenth-most receiving yards (305) to the position.
Goff’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Robert Woods 51; Cooper Kupp 42; Brandin Cooks 39; Gurley 30; Gerald Everett 12; Tyler Higbee 9; Josh Reynolds 6. … Woods is a lock-button play against the 49ers, who have failed to slow slot WRs Golden Tate (7/109/0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3/103/0), Adam Thielen (6/102/0), and Keenan Allen (7/63/0). Woods ran a season-high 50% of his routes in the slot after Kupp’s (MCL) Week 6 exit. … In DFS, this is a week to consider fading pop-sleeper Reynolds and invest in Cooks, who runs over 80% of his routes away from 49ers LCB Richard Sherman’s side of the field. Sherman has dominated at left corner, and offenses have stopped throwing at him altogether. Reynolds didn’t help himself by allowing Goff’s lone Week 6 interception to bounce off his facemask. Just as the Packers did last week with rookie WR Equanimeous St. Brown, look for coach Sean McVay to have Reynolds occupy Sherman’s coverage on his side while the rest of the offense eats. … There has been some speculation Everett could take on a bigger role in Kupp’s absence, but the second-year tight end has run only nine slot routes all year, fewer than Higbee (13). Everett has drawn four targets or fewer in 6-of-6 games.
Score Prediction: Rams 34, 49ers 28
Sunday Night Football
Cincinnati @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 32, Bengals 26.5
Bengals-Chiefs projects as a Week 7 barnburner between teams that rank second (KC) and sixth (CIN) in scoring. Following his first NFL loss, Patrick Mahomes returns to Arrowhead with top-12 fantasy results in 5-of-6 games, including three top-five finishes. Mahomes has averaged over 8.0 yards per attempt six times in seven career starts. Cincinnati’s defense has buoyed fantasy floors -- 5-of-6 QBs to face Marvin Lewis’ club have logged top-15 results – while Mahomes’ individual ceiling is as lofty as any signal caller’s in football. Mahomes’ Week 7 pocket should be relatively clean against a disappointing Bengals defense that ranks 19th in QB hit rate (14.7%) and 21st in sacks (13). … Bengals MLB Vontaze Burfict’s return has made little difference. Gashed by James Conner last week, Cincinnati has yielded a 127/615/2 (4.84 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s tenth-most receiving yards (305) to enemy backs. The Bengals’ run defense has been crippled by the losses of DT Ryan Glasgow (ACL) and WLB Nick Vigil (MCL). Kareem Hunt’s early-season passing-game absence was concerning for his floor and ceiling, but he has 12 targets over the last three weeks, clearing 50 receiving yards twice. No. 2 back Spencer Ware is not threatening on weekly touch counts of 4 – 1 – 3 – 2 – 2 – 4. Favored at home in a plus draw, Hunt is an elite RB1 play.
Mahomes’ Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Travis Kelce 55; Tyreek Hill 51; Sammy Watkins 33; Chris Conley 18; Hunt 15; Ware and Demetrius Harris 8. … Coverage struggles at linebacker are nothing new for Cincinnati, which conceded a whopping 14 catches to Steelers tight ends last week and has given up the NFL’s seventh-most yards (409) to tight ends this year. This is an obvious bounce-back spot for Kelce after last week’s scoreless 61-yard mediocrity. … The Bengals are a plus matchup for Hill, having given up wideout lines of 9/173/0 (Julio Jones), 7/111/0 (JuJu Smith-Schuster), 6/111/0 (Mohamed Sanu), 5/105/1 (Antonio Brown), 4/92/1 (John Brown), 4/67/1 (Devin Funchess), 8/59/0 (Ryan Grant), 4/54/2 (Calvin Ridley), and 5/46/1 (T.Y. Hilton). Hill’s home-road splits remain spooky – he’s somehow scored 20-of-27 career touchdowns (74.1%) away from Arrowhead, but we can’t overthink the NFL’s most-explosive player in Week 7’s highest-totaled game. … Only five NFL teams have allowed more catches to wide receivers than Cincinnati (86), and only six have allowed more yards (1,105). This week, the Bengals appear likely to be without slot CB Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) and SS Shawn Williams (concussion). Whereas Tyreek has saved his best for the road, Watkins’ highest-targeted weeks have come in the Chiefs’ two home games with 5/55/1 and 6/78/0 box-score results.
This is an exciting matchup for every Bengal against a Chiefs defense surrendering the NFL’s sixth-most points per game (28.7) and on pace to allow the most yards in league history. With the sole exception of Case Keenum, 5-of-6 quarterbacks to face Kansas City have logged top-12 fantasy results, including Blake Bortles, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger’s top-four finishes. Enemy passers average a league-high 45.0 attempts per game against the Chiefs, while DC Bob Sutton’s Justin-Houston-less (hamstring) defense struggles to generate pressure with the NFL’s eighth-lowest QB hit rate (13.2%). Andy Dalton is a shoo-in QB1. … Getting banged up during the game and negative script culminated in Joe Mixon’s season-low 15 touches in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, although Mixon compensated by hitting pay dirt for the third time in four 2018 appearances and matched his career high with seven targets. This is an obvious bounce-back spot; Kansas City has been creamed for a combined 120/643/6 (5.36 YPC) rushing line and an NFL-high 510 receiving yards by enemy backs. Mixon is still averaging 21 touches per game.
Dalton’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: A.J. Green 55; Tyler Boyd 52; Giovani Bernard 21; Mixon 19; C.J. Uzomah 17; John Ross 15; Mark Walton 7. … Green drew back-to-back season highs in targets (10, 12) in the Bengals’ first two post-Tyler Eifert games, but he left yards on the field with two drops in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. Green has still cleared 85 yards and/or scored a touchdown in 5-of-6 games, while the Chiefs have permitted the NFL’s most 20-plus-yard completions (31) and fourth-most catches to enemy wide receivers (84). … Boyd has drawn seven or more targets in five straight games, and his seven red-zone targets are sixth most among NFL slot receivers. Boyd scored twice in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh and would have painted the box score even more had he not lost a 39-yard reception to a holding flag on LT Cordy Glenn. Kansas City has been up and down in slot coverage, where Boyd runs 70% of his routes. They got burnt up by Keenan Allen (8/108/1) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (13/121/1) early in the year, then put relative clamps on Dede Westbrook (3/55/0), Julian Edelman (4/54/1), and Emmanuel Sanders (5/45/0) in recent weeks. … Uzomah saw elite TE1 usage in the Bengals’ first post-Tyler Kroft game, running a whopping 41 pass routes – fourth most among tight ends – and catching 6-of-7 targets with the fourth-most Air Yards in the league (68) at his position. Decimated by injuries at safety, Kansas City gave up 8/164/1 to Steelers TEs in Week 2, 6/86/0 to 49ers TEs in Week 3, 5/74/0 to Broncos TEs in Week 4, 10/92/0 to Jaguars TEs in Week 5, and 3/97/0 on four targets to Rob Gronkowski last week.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bengals 27
Monday Night Football
NY Giants @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 30, Giants 24
Giants-Falcons is Week 7’s second-highest-totaled game and a probable smash spot for Matt Ryan, who should have a squeaky-clean pocket against a New York defense that ranks dead last in sacks (7) and 25th in QB hit rate (12.9%). Sold an early-season bill of goods by first-year DC James Bettcher, the G-Men gave up 33 (Saints), 33 (Panthers), and 34 (Eagles) points in Weeks 4-6, even as those teams combined to settle for 11 field goals. Whereas Ryan has taken ten sacks in two road games, he has absorbed just seven combined sacks across four games in Atlanta. The Falcons have topped 30 points in four of the last five weeks and must continue to score at a blistering pace due to myriad defensive losses. … With Devonta Freeman (groin) on I.R., most signs point to Atlanta’s backfield devolving into a near-even RBBC between Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith. In last week’s shootout win over Tampa Bay, Smith out-touched Coleman 13 to 11 while Coleman logged a 57% snap rate to Smith’s 46%. Although the committee usage lowers each running back’s floor and ceiling, both are viable RB2/flex options against a Giants team that has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in 5-of-6 games and eight all-purpose touchdowns to enemy backs.
Ryan’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Julio Jones 69; Austin Hooper 37; Mohamed Sanu 33; Calvin Ridley 29; Coleman 16; Smith 11; Justin Hardy 8. … When Julio draws Janoris Jenkins in man coverage, perhaps he’ll finally taste the sweetness of pay dirt. Julio is scoreless on the year, while Jenkins has surrendered five TDs in six games, including four in the last two. In Weeks 2-6, the Giants gave up wide receiver lines of 5/101/1 (Will Fuller), 3/91/0 (Nelson Agholor), 6/86/0 (DeAndre Hopkins), 2/79/1 (Tavon Austin), and 8/74/2 (Alshon Jeffery). … Sanu (hip) and Ridley’s (ankle) injuries raise the fantasy appeal of Hooper, who is in the midst of a true third-year breakout. Not only is Hooper second on the team in targets, he leads Atlanta in red-zone targets (6) and targets inside the ten (4). He’s No. 11 among tight ends in overall targets and No. 3 in missed tackles forced (PFF). In the last month, opponents completed 20-of-27 passes (74%) for 289 yards (10.7 YPA) with three TDs when targeting tight ends against the Giants. Hooper is a locked-in fantasy TE1. … Sanu and Ridley are still both tentatively expected to play in this plus draw with high-scoring potential. Although his touchdown binge has grinded to a screeching halt, Ridley ranks second on the team in Air Yards (387) and red-zone targets (5) and belongs in the WR3 discussion each week. With 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four straight games, Sanu has earned similar treatment in an offense with elevated scoring requirements due to its nonexistent defense.
Following Week 6’s abysmal Thursday night showing, a national audience will again be subject to the painful limitations Eli Manning inflicts on the Giants’ offense. Of Eli’s 24 completions against the Eagles, 14 occurred on throws behind or within one yard of the line of scrimmage. Only two came on passes traveling ten or more yards in the air. Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s defense does pose a theoretical get-right matchup, having allowed 29-plus points in four straight games while ranking bottom five in sacks (10) and dead last in QB hit rate (9.6%). Eli remains a risky streamer based on the little he individually has left. This game’s high total and Manning’s supporting cast are the reasons he’s in the discussion at all. … This is an eruption spot for Saquon Barkley, who entered Week 7 with league highs in targets, catches (40), and receiving yards (373) among running backs to face an Atlanta defense that has hemorrhaged a league-high 53 catches and NFC-high 425 receiving yards to the position. In a game where projected negative script enhances his target upside, Saquon is going to blow this baby up.
Eli’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Odell Beckham 69; Barkley 51; Sterling Shepard 43; Rhett Ellison 14; Evan Engram 13; Gallman 12. … Even on up-and-down box-score results, Beckham warrants elite every-week WR1 treatment with the NFL’s eighth-most Air Yards facing an in-flux Falcons secondary that has been burned for the league’s sixth-most catches (86), eighth-most yards (1,094), and an NFL-high 11 TDs by enemy wide receivers. … Shepard has 75-plus yards in three of his last four games and leads the team in both red-zone targets (9) and targets inside the ten (4). Fellow slot WRs Tyler Boyd (11/100/0), Adam Humphries (3/82/0), Jarius Wright (5/62/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (4/34/1), and Nelson Agholor (8/33/0) have all delivered fantasy-useful results and/or produced above expectation against Atlanta. … Engram’s (MCL) return will add another dimension to Pat Shurmur’s offense after “Scott Simonson” ran the third most pass routes among NFL tight ends in Week 6. Expected to return immediately as a full-time player, Engram can also be immediately reinserted as a locked-in TE1. In their last five games, offenses targeting tight ends against the Falcons have completed 21-of-23 passes (91%) for 249 yards (10.8 YPA) and three touchdowns, last week’s perfect 6/82/2 receiving line on six targets by the Bucs’ tight ends last week.
Score Prediction: Falcons 30, Giants 20