Week 7 Rankings

Deshaun Watson is coming off a disaster start against the Bills, but this is probably too much of a fade against a Jaguars defense that just got dismantled by Dak Prescott . I’m expecting both the Jags and Watson to improve on their uncharacteristic Week 6s, making for a high-end QB2 setup. … Baker Mayfield would be a QB1 for Week 7 if he had any kind of a supporting cast. As it is, he’s still a compelling streamer against a terrifyingly-bad Bucs D that just fired its defensive coordinator. The Bucs are allowing 2.5 more quarterback fantasy points per game than any other team. … The Saints went into their bye fresh off dominating Eli Manning and Alex Smith . Joe Flacco fits that bill for a rested defense. … The matchup could scarcely be better, but start Eli Manning at your own risk. A less-established player probably would have gotten benched in Week 6. Slowly driving Odell Beckham to madness, Manning has a putrid six scores in six games.

There’s nothing fancy about Andy Dalton ’s Week 7 case. If a quarterback is in any way decent, you start them against a Chiefs defense allowing 340 weekly passing yards. … It’s going to be a floor week for Drew Brees against the Ravens’ excellent defense on the road. Brees is averaging 332 yards and two touchdowns. 270/2 is realistic against a unit whose numbers are likely somewhat inflated by an extremely soft slate of opposing passers. … Philip Rivers ’ elite real-life campaign isn’t quite translating to QB1 fantasy value, as he’s the QB17 by average points. The Titans have permitted only seven passing touchdowns in six games. … Matthew Stafford is averaging 277 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers will be attainable on the road in Miami. … I suppose I have to start taking Mitchell Trubisky more seriously. On the one hand, Week 7 opponent New England is allowing the eighth-most quarterback fantasy points. On the other, Bill Belichick is known for discombobulating young signal callers. Trubisky should be able to find the middle ground at home.

Cam Newton ’s fantasy arrow is pointing upward following the healthy, every-snap return of Greg Olsen . Newton is going to take some sacks in Philadelphia, but the Eagles’ secondary woes are well documented. The Birds have also coughed up the 13th-most quarterback rushing yards. … Jameis Winston predictably carved up the Falcons in Week 6. Now he’s headed home to face the Browns, who just got clownsuited by Philip Rivers . OC Todd Monken ’s air raid attack appears poised to make Winston an every-week QB1, though the Browns remain a tougher matchup than meets the eye. Gregg Williams ’ unit is one of just three surrendering a sub-60 percent completion percentage, while opposing QBs have as many interceptions as touchdowns (nine). This is the sort of spot Winston has often face-planted in. … Carson Wentz is 50-of-71 (70.4 percent) for 589 yards (8.29 YPA), five touchdowns and zero picks over his past two starts. The reeling Panthers are an unimposing home matchup. … On paper, the Bills are a daunting home date for dink/dunker Andrew Luck . They are allowing the sixth-fewest weekly passing yards (219) and fourth-fewest quarterback fantasy points. Working in Luck’s favor will be the return of T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and game flow. With Derek Anderson “leading” the opposing attack, General Luck should spend all afternoon on the offensive.

QB Notes: After predictably shredding the Patriots, Patrick Mahomes gets another plus matchup in the Bengals, who are quietly allowing 292 passing yards per game, as well as the seventh-most quarterback fantasy points. Sunday will be just Mahomes’ third home contest. … Matt Ryan has yet to have a bad start in Atlanta, where he’s averaging 355 yards and 9.92 yards per attempt. He has 13 scores in four games. The pathetic Giants have decent rate stats against the pass but will not be slowing Ryan. … The 49ers have allowed the fifth-most aerial scores (14) while picking off only one pass. Even without Cooper Kupp (knee), Jared Goff should have wideouts running free in San Francisco. … Tom Brady has looked older this season but is still coming off back-to-back 340-yard efforts. Julian Edelman ’s return, Josh Gordon ’s ascension and James White ’s steadier role have all made for more consistent Pats passing game production. Even if it takes 40 attempts to get there, Brady should find his numbers against Vic Fangio ’s defense. … Kirk Cousins has only two touchdowns over his past two games but remained excellent in the process. Missing two of their top-three corners, the Jets are a middle-of-the-road matchup.

Robert Woods is averaging six catches for 87 yards. He’s cleared 100 in 3-of-4 games, 90 in four straight and 80 in five straight. He’s done all this with Cooper Kupp in the lineup. Kupp (knee) will be sitting against the 49ers, leaving Woods and Brandin Cooks to soak up looks. With Kupp out, Woods should spend more time in the slot. That means he will be facing off with top 49ers CB K'Waun Williams , though “top” is relative in this instance. Moved around the formation by brilliant coach Sean McVay , Woods should also see plenty of snaps against burnable Jimmie Ward . Already compiling and making big plays, Woods will be a WR1 for however long Kupp is sidelined.

Week 7 Quarterbacks





Blake Bortles is a Brian Hoyer-ian 48-of-87 (55.1 percent) for 579 yards (6.65 YPA), two touchdowns and five interceptions over his past two starts. He could get a hot streak going for a Texans defense that just erased Josh Allen. … C.J. Beathard was matching Week 6 throws with Aaron Rodgers until a late reversion to the mean for both. An awful Beathard pick set up a game-winning Rodgers drive. The 49ers’ offense could be out of sorts on a short week after their emotional Monday night loss. … Dak Prescott is coming off one of the most surprising performances of the season but will have a low ceiling against a Redskins team that keeps opposing offenses off the field. The ‘Skins are third in time of possession. … Alex Smith is the QB26 by average points. #NewAlex stayed in Kansas City. … Case Keenum is at weekly risk of in-game benchings. His play continues to regress. … Although Sam Darnold’s past two starts were excellent, he still generated just 478 yards through the air. … Marcus Mariota has arguably been the worst non-Bills quarterback in football.





Week 7 Running Backs





RB Notes: Todd Gurley is on pace for 29 touchdowns, which would be the second-most all time. … Saquon Barkley gets the Week 7 nod over Melvin Gordon because of his matchup. The Falcons are allowing “just” the sixth-most running back fantasy points, but as you are probably aware of, they are getting smashed for a biblical amount of backfield receptions. 53 in six games, to be exact. Even on the dysfunctional Giants, Barkley’s season low for yards from scrimmage is 100. … As for Gordon, he’s coming off his best rushing effort of the year (132). The Titans have permitted only three ground scores but are getting hit for a weekly 123 yards. … Ezekiel Elliott’s only Week 7 concern is the Redskins’ aforementioned ball-control ways. Jay Gruden’s defense is allowing over four yards per carry but just 90 yards per game. Who can sustain better will be the key to Cowboys/Redskins. … Kareem Hunt caught five passes for 105 yards in Week 6, but he did not increase his number of routes. If the Chiefs let him, Hunt should be able to do damage through the air against a Bengals D that’s been stung for the ninth-most RB receptions (38). Marvin Lewis’ team is also allowing 4.62 yards per carry.





Opposing Hunt will be Joe Mixon, who is averaging 21 touches. Only the Cardinals are serving up more running back fantasy points than the Chiefs. … Before you say David Johnson is too high, there’s a case to be made that he should be even higher against the Broncos. Forced to play on a short week, Vance Joseph’s team is the first in NFL history to allow back-to-back individual 200-yard rushing performances. Johnson is more than capable of having a Todd Gurley game. Once again playing every snap, it’s only a matter of time before Johnson has a 100-yard/5.0-YPC effort. He will never have a better opportunity than the Broncos. … At least for one week, I was direly wrong about Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram. Ingram out-touched Kamara 16-9 against the Redskins. Coach Sean Payton blamed the fact that the Saints kept scoring too quickly. That shouldn’t be a problem against the Ravens’ feisty defense. Week 7 will be a better indicator of how Payton views his backfield. I’m still expecting Kamara to come out on top. He’s a mid-range RB1, Ingram a mid-range RB2 against a defense giving up just 83 weekly rushing yards.





It was a disappointing Week 6 for Christian McCaffrey. The Eagles, who have allowed the fourth-most running back receptions at 41, offer an immediate bounce-back opportunity. The Birds are less forgiving on the ground, where their 80 yards per game are second best. … Sony Michel has run for at least 98 yards in three-straight games. That will be put to the test against a Bears D permitting the second-fewest RB fantasy points. They have yet to concede a rushing score. Michel has four in three games. … LeSean McCoy has found volume in back-to-back games. Amazingly, 35-year-old Derek Anderson — who has made four starts since 2010 — might be the best quarterback he’s played with this season. Average on the ground, the Colts have coughed up a ton of RB receptions. … With Carlos Hyde coming off his worst game of the season, Browns coach Hue Jackson once again called for Nick Chubb to be more involved. The Bucs are much tougher on the ground than through the air. Hyde’s concerns are mounting. Only the fact that there should be no shortage of drives to finish in a game with a 49.5 over/under keeps Hyde this high. … James White has at least 77 yards in three-straight games. Week 7 seems like a classic time for the Patriots to counteract pressure with short passing. In other words, a James Game.





Like the rest of the Jags, T.J. Yeldon gets a mulligan on Week 6. That’s if he can play. Yeldon is listed with foot and ankle issues. Leonard Fournette (hamstring) appears poised to miss another contest. Jamaal Charles and “David Williams” are the next men up. … The latest chapter of the Dalvin Cook saga looks like it might finally be ending, as he’s practicing in full for Week 7. The Jets are not a stay-away matchup. ... Will the Lions finally commit to Kerryon Johnson coming off their bye? If they do, the Dolphins are softer on the ground than through the air. … Playing through a variety of injuries, Adrian Peterson had a no-bull impressive game against the Panthers. Nevertheless, his Week 7 outlook is risky. The Cowboys have been stout against the rush, and might finally be getting back MLB Sean Lee (hamstring). Chris Thompson (ribs) is tentatively on track to return. … Tevin Coleman out-snapped Ito Smith just 38-31 in Week 6. Smith out-touched Coleman 13-11. Neither player was effective against the pinball Bucs. Coleman still seems to maintain a slight edge. Playing at home as 5.5-point favorites against the terrible Giants, game flow should benefit the Falcons’ running game.





Phillip Lindsay had his first true dud in Week 6, though it came with a season-high six receptions. Allowing the most running back fantasy points and over 150 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals are a gorgeous short-week bounce-back opportunity. … Jordan Howard out-touched Tarik Cohen in Week 6 but once again got out-gained. Cohen appears poised to win the Week 7 yardage battle. The Pats’ unathletic linebacker core has been getting ripped by shifty RBs like Nyheim Hines and Kareem Hunt. We have a tendency not to trust “space” backs, but Cohen deserves the Week 7 rankings edge. … The Eagles still weren’t convinced Corey Clement was healthy heading into Week 6, so they rationed his snaps/touches. He passed the test, out-playing Wendell Smallwood, as usual. With 10 days to heal up, Clement should take the lead against the Panthers. … Alex Collins might have finally slayed Javorius Allen in Week 6. Unfortunately for Week 7, the Saints’ defense has been legitimately elite on the ground. ... Peyton Barber re-emerged in Week 6. Ronald Jones once again feels light years from happening. … Marlon Mack led the Colts’ Week 6 backfield in surprisingly decisive fashion. Nyheim Hines remains on the PPR FLEX radar, but Mack will lead in touches. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan claims Raheem Mostert hasn’t passed Alfred Morris for good. We’ll let Week 6 actions speak louder than words.





Week 7 Receivers





WR Notes: The league’s leading receiver, Adam Thielen has nine more targets than any other player. He has a mouthwatering matchup for Week 7 against the Jets’ leaky interior defense. … Janoris Jenkins’ shadow has been a cool place to be this season. Regardless of Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu’s (hip) health, Julio Jones is going to rip the Giants to shreds. Thoughts and prayers he somehow scores a touchdown. … If Odell Beckham can stay sane against the Falcons, he has a beautiful matchup. Eli Manning is currently the tell-tale heart under Beckham’s floorboard. … Coming off his two best games of the season, A.J. Green is all but guaranteed to make it three against the Chiefs, who are allowing 340 weekly passing yards. … Tyreek Hill is now the WR1 by average points in standard. Hill is made for roto-style leagues, not head to head, but has another juicy matchup after last week’s Pats showdown. The Bengals are quietly surrendering the league’s fifth-most passing yards. … Cooled from his sizzling start, Michael Thomas might spend one more week in the sin bin against the Ravens’ loaded defense. He’s still a WR1 because of his projected target share and upside.





Coming off a rare quiet game by his standards, DeAndre Hopkins might not find the jumper cables as he’s subjected to Jalen Ramsey Island. … Slumping since the FitzMagic died, Mike Evans could see a heavy dose of Denzel Ward against the Browns. Ultimately, Evans cannot be faded with the Monken air raid conducting indiscriminate area bombing. … Brandin Cooks was quiet in his Week 6 return from concussion. It had as much to do with the Rams doing whatever they wanted on the ground against the Broncos as anything else. With Cooper Kupp (knee) sidelined, Cooks will hit his floor. Any time you hit your floor, you have a great shot at reaching your ceiling. … Averaging a weekly 6/76, Tyler Boyd should flirt with WR1 value against the Chiefs’ nonexistent pass defense. … The Titans are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards, but Logan Ryan is not a stay-away adversary in the slot for Keenan Allen. A little over half of Allen’s snaps are coming in the middle of the field. … If T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) indeed returns, it will be to shadow coverage from Buffalo’s Tre'Davious White.





Jarvis Landry has not been on the same page with Baker Mayfield, catching just 11-of-30 targets for 114 yards across the rookie’s three starts. He needs to get going against the Bucs’ league-worst defense. M.J. Stewart has been getting absolutely mauled in the slot. … Stefon Diggs went into hibernation against the Cardinals. He’s going to come out of his den against a Jets D missing two of its top-three corners. … Alshon Jeffery has been a target monster since his Week 4 return, rendering Nelson Agholor a non-factor. The Panthers have been completely ordinary against the pass in 2018. … Kenny Golladay is averaging a weekly 5/86. He’s 12th in yards per game. The target share will occasionally disappoint, but Golladay will not be leaving the top 20 going forward. … One of the reasons Golladay can’t quite vacuum up looks is Golden Tate, who has an excellent matchup against the Dolphins. As The Lord shares in his Worksheet, no team is allowing more yards after the catch than Miami. … 31-year-old Emmanuel Sanders is 14th in targets (54).





Julian Edelman has posted target totals of nine and seven since his return. A weekly eight would lock him in as a WR2. … Michael Crabtree has out-caught and out-gained John Brown each of the past two weeks. Crabtree’s more consistent underneath usage is currently taking the day over Brown’s volatile down-field looks. Brown always offers higher upside, but Crabtree’s floor gives him the fantasy edge for the moment. … DeSean Jackson is looking like he might be Jameis Winston-proof. This is a different Bucs offense. … At least for one week, the Panthers were big enough for the two of Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen. The tight end has traditionally taken a bite out of Funchess’ fantasy production. Maybe it’s still coming, but Funchess’ Week 7 matchup is too good in the Eagles’ struggling secondary. … Sterling Shepard has seen at least seven targets in 5-of-6 games. If someone other than Eli Manning were delivering the ball, he might be a legitimate WR2. … It just isn’t happening for Allen Robinson with Mitchell Trubisky, who prefers short, gadget-type looks to Taylor Gabriel and Tarik Cohen. Robinson has yet to even have a 90-yard contest.





The Patriots talked the talk with Josh Gordon last week then walked the walk. As FantasyInsiders’ Ben Gretch points out, Gordon ran routes on 95 percent of Tom Brady’s dropbacks last week, compared to just 41 percent in Week 5. He also led the Pats in targets. If you’ve waited this long, it might finally be about to pay off. … Corey Davis is always a pop-off threat, but downside weeks are much more likely for as long as Marcus Mariota remains in his stupor. … Sammy Watkins is averaging three receptions over his past three games after that number was five in Weeks 1-3. Best of luck. … Christian Kirk has cleared 75 yards in 3-of-4 games. That includes two Josh Rosen starts. He’s rapidly trending toward every-week WR3 status. Denver’s Bradley Roby will help out on Thursday night … I don’t have a good method for ranking Dede Westbrook, Donte Moncrief and Keelan Cole. It’s fraught with recency bias. In terms of something resembling consistency, it’s been Westbrook, Cole, Moncrief. … If Robby Anderson (hamstring) can go, he might not necessarily take advantage of Quincy Enunwa’s leftover targets. Minnesota’s Xavier Rhodes showed signs of life last Sunday. … Even with T.Y. Hilton expected to come back, Chester Rogers might be the favorite to lead the Colts’ receiver corps in Week 7 targets. … Albert Wilson remains a gadget player catching passes from Brock Osweiler.





Week 7 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Travis Kelce has cleared 60 yards every game since his one-catch, six-yard Week 1, averaging 6/92 in the process. The Bengals have coughed up the second-most tight end receptions. … The leader in tight end yardage, Zach Ertz has yet to catch fewer than five balls. He’s been held under 50 yards twice and under 40 yards zero times. … With all the hand-wringing over his status, you might not have noticed Rob Gronkowski has 172 yards over his past two games. The Bears’ elite defense has quietly permitted the 10th-most tight end fantasy points. … Eric Ebron is the TE1 by average points. That’s what six touchdowns will do for you. He’s averaging over 10 targets per game since Jack Doyle was injured in Week 2. There’s been little sign Doyle (hip) will be back any time soon. Even once Doyle returns, Ebron will maintain mid-range TE1 status.





Pro Football Focus’ top-rated tight end, George Kittle is third in seam yardage. For Week 7 he gets a Rams defense that’s allowed the eighth-most yards up the seam. … Despite some mistakes, David Njoku has hit 50 yards in all three of Baker Mayfield’s three starts. He’s eclipsed 10 targets each of the past two weeks. If you catch any amount of passes, matchups don’t get much better than the Bucs. … Greg Olsen surprisingly played 59-of-60 snaps in his Week 6 return. More importantly, he escaped without setbacks. Olsen is going to be a critical part of the Panthers’ offense for however long he can stay on the field. … Out of nowhere, Austin Hooper has gone 9/70 in back-to-back games. He had previously never had a nine-reception outing. With Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) both banged up, Hooper is a safe TE1 for Week 7. … Mitchell Trubisky is playing better and the Patriots are an excellent matchup, but Trey Burton is averaging just five weekly targets. Only four of those looks have come in the red zone. That’s fringe TE1 usage.





O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate’s usage was more or less the same in Jameis Winston’s first start under center. There will be big-play opportunities against a Browns defense missing its top-two middle linebackers. … C.J. Uzomah’s seven Week 6 targets were the second most of his career. He’s firmly on the TE1 radar for what should be a high-scoring affair with the Chiefs. … Ricky Seals-Jones has cleared 50 yards in 2-of-3 Josh Rosen starts. Gotta start somewhere. … Jeff Heuerman is averaging four targets over his past four games. That’s enough to make you an every-week TE2 in 2018. … Ben Watson is averaging 37 yards. Again, that’s enough to make you an every-week TE2 in 2018. … Vernon Davis has 48 yards in 2-of-3 games. He still gets big-play shots. … With Cooper Kupp (knee) sidelined, Gerald Everett should see a ton of snaps against a 49ers defense allowing the fourth-most tight end fantasy points.





Week 7 Kickers





Week 7 Defense/Special Teams