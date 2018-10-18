Patrick Daugherty

Week 7 Rankings

Thursday, October 18, 2018


Robert Woods is averaging six catches for 87 yards. He’s cleared 100 in 3-of-4 games, 90 in four straight and 80 in five straight. He’s done all this with Cooper Kupp in the lineup. Kupp (knee) will be sitting against the 49ers, leaving Woods and Brandin Cooks to soak up looks. With Kupp out, Woods should spend more time in the slot. That means he will be facing off with top 49ers CB K'Waun Williams, though “top” is relative in this instance. Moved around the formation by brilliant coach Sean McVay, Woods should also see plenty of snaps against burnable Jimmie Ward. Already compiling and making big plays, Woods will be a WR1 for however long Kupp is sidelined.     


Week 7 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes vs. CIN -
2 Matt Ryan vs. NYG -
3 Jared Goff at SF -
4 Tom Brady at CHI -
5 Kirk Cousins at NYJ -
6 Cam Newton at PHI -
7 Jameis Winston vs. CLE -
8 Carson Wentz vs. CAR Questionable (back)
9 Andrew Luck vs. BUF -
10 Andy Dalton at KC -
11 Drew Brees at BAL -
12 Philip Rivers vs. TEN -
13 Matthew Stafford at MIA -
14 Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE -
15 Deshaun Watson at JAC -
16 Baker Mayfield at TB Questionable (ankle)
17 Joe Flacco vs. NO -
18 Eli Manning at ATL -
19 Blake Bortles vs. HOU -
20 C.J. Beathard vs. LAR -
21 Dak Prescott at WAS -
22 Alex Smith vs. DAL -
23 Case Keenum at ARZ -
24 Sam Darnold vs. MIN -
25 Marcus Mariota at LAC -
26 Josh Rosen vs. DEN -
27 Brock Osweiler vs. DET -
28 Derek Anderson at IND -


QB Notes: After predictably shredding the Patriots, Patrick Mahomes gets another plus matchup in the Bengals, who are quietly allowing 292 passing yards per game, as well as the seventh-most quarterback fantasy points. Sunday will be just Mahomes’ third home contest. … Matt Ryan has yet to have a bad start in Atlanta, where he’s averaging 355 yards and 9.92 yards per attempt. He has 13 scores in four games. The pathetic Giants have decent rate stats against the pass but will not be slowing Ryan. … The 49ers have allowed the fifth-most aerial scores (14) while picking off only one pass. Even without Cooper Kupp (knee), Jared Goff should have wideouts running free in San Francisco. … Tom Brady has looked older this season but is still coming off back-to-back 340-yard efforts. Julian Edelman’s return, Josh Gordon’s ascension and James White’s steadier role have all made for more consistent Pats passing game production. Even if it takes 40 attempts to get there, Brady should find his numbers against Vic Fangio’s defense. … Kirk Cousins has only two touchdowns over his past two games but remained excellent in the process. Missing two of their top-three corners, the Jets are a middle-of-the-road matchup.  


Cam Newton’s fantasy arrow is pointing upward following the healthy, every-snap return of Greg Olsen. Newton is going to take some sacks in Philadelphia, but the Eagles’ secondary woes are well documented. The Birds have also coughed up the 13th-most quarterback rushing yards. … Jameis Winston predictably carved up the Falcons in Week 6. Now he’s headed home to face the Browns, who just got clownsuited by Philip Rivers. OC Todd Monken’s air raid attack appears poised to make Winston an every-week QB1, though the Browns remain a tougher matchup than meets the eye. Gregg Williams’ unit is one of just three surrendering a sub-60 percent completion percentage, while opposing QBs have as many interceptions as touchdowns (nine). This is the sort of spot Winston has often face-planted in. … Carson Wentz is 50-of-71 (70.4 percent) for 589 yards (8.29 YPA), five touchdowns and zero picks over his past two starts. The reeling Panthers are an unimposing home matchup. … On paper, the Bills are a daunting home date for dink/dunker Andrew Luck. They are allowing the sixth-fewest weekly passing yards (219) and fourth-fewest quarterback fantasy points. Working in Luck’s favor will be the return of T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and game flow. With Derek Anderson “leading” the opposing attack, General Luck should spend all afternoon on the offensive.


There’s nothing fancy about Andy Dalton’s Week 7 case. If a quarterback is in any way decent, you start them against a Chiefs defense allowing 340 weekly passing yards. … It’s going to be a floor week for Drew Brees against the Ravens’ excellent defense on the road. Brees is averaging 332 yards and two touchdowns. 270/2 is realistic against a unit whose numbers are likely somewhat inflated by an extremely soft slate of opposing passers. … Philip Rivers’ elite real-life campaign isn’t quite translating to QB1 fantasy value, as he’s the QB17 by average points. The Titans have permitted only seven passing touchdowns in six games. … Matthew Stafford is averaging 277 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers will be attainable on the road in Miami. … I suppose I have to start taking Mitchell Trubisky more seriously. On the one hand, Week 7 opponent New England is allowing the eighth-most quarterback fantasy points. On the other, Bill Belichick is known for discombobulating young signal callers. Trubisky should be able to find the middle ground at home.


Deshaun Watson is coming off a disaster start against the Bills, but this is probably too much of a fade against a Jaguars defense that just got dismantled by Dak Prescott. I’m expecting both the Jags and Watson to improve on their uncharacteristic Week 6s, making for a high-end QB2 setup. … Baker Mayfield would be a QB1 for Week 7 if he had any kind of a supporting cast. As it is, he’s still a compelling streamer against a terrifyingly-bad Bucs D that just fired its defensive coordinator. The Bucs are allowing 2.5 more quarterback fantasy points per game than any other team. … The Saints went into their bye fresh off dominating Eli Manning and Alex Smith. Joe Flacco fits that bill for a rested defense. … The matchup could scarcely be better, but start Eli Manning at your own risk. A less-established player probably would have gotten benched in Week 6. Slowly driving Odell Beckham to madness, Manning has a putrid six scores in six games.           


Blake Bortles is a Brian Hoyer-ian 48-of-87 (55.1 percent) for 579 yards (6.65 YPA), two touchdowns and five interceptions over his past two starts. He could get a hot streak going for a Texans defense that just erased Josh Allen. … C.J. Beathard was matching Week 6 throws with Aaron Rodgers until a late reversion to the mean for both. An awful Beathard pick set up a game-winning Rodgers drive. The 49ers’ offense could be out of sorts on a short week after their emotional Monday night loss. … Dak Prescott is coming off one of the most surprising performances of the season but will have a low ceiling against a Redskins team that keeps opposing offenses off the field. The ‘Skins are third in time of possession. Alex Smith is the QB26 by average points. #NewAlex stayed in Kansas City. … Case Keenum is at weekly risk of in-game benchings. His play continues to regress. … Although Sam Darnold’s past two starts were excellent, he still generated just 478 yards through the air. … Marcus Mariota has arguably been the worst non-Bills quarterback in football.  


