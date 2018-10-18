Dose: Bills Starting Anderson

Thursday, October 18, 2018

We’re nearly halfway done with the regular season as Week 7 approaches, a scary thought for many looking to turn their fantasy seasons around. If you need some crucial advice this early in the week, look no further than Rich Hribar’s Week 7 Worksheet that’s packed with stats and interesting fantasy tidbits.

Thursday Night Football





The Broncos travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals as one-point road favorites after a deceivingly close 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Denver’s defense has been ripped to shreds by opposing running backs the past three weeks allowing 7.61 yards per carry and back-to-back 200-yard rushing games. David Johnson is a legitimate candidate to make it a third as one of the league's most talented backs. A key matchup to watch on the other side of the ball will the Cardinals' ability to rush the passer. They currently are top-10 in Football Outsiders’ adjusted sack rate and more pressure to Case Keenum could bring out the “Swag Kelly” chants. At this point it only seems like a matter of time until they make the switch to former college standout Chad Kelly. For more in-depth analysis on this game make sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column.

Derek Anderson named the Week 7 starter against the Colts





The Peterman pick-six party is over, a disappointing development for the Colts defense this week. It isn’t all bad for them as Derek Anderson was signed fresh off the couch a little less than a week and a half ago and will now be thrusted into the starting role. Anderson’s last extended period of action was in 2016 where he had a 2/5 TD/INT ratio. The 35-year old journeyman has shown periodic flashes of competence throughout his career but those have been few and far between. With one of the league's worst offensive lines and pass-catching groups in Buffalo, it seems highly unlikely Anderson will come in and have immediate success. He isn’t even worth a look in deep one quarterback leagues but may be worth consideration as a low-end streamer in 2QB leagues. The Bills quarterback play has already been so bad this season the change doesn’t really impact any of the receivers or running backs’ outlooks.

Cooper Kupp out for Week 7 against the 49ers





Despite being a slot receiver, Kupp’s expected absence is very notable in the Rams juggernaut offense. After he got injured in last week’s game against the Broncos, Robert Woods slid into the slot while Josh Reynolds saw an increase in playing time. This is the trio of receivers I would expect to play in 11 personnel, something the Rams have lined up in on a whopping 95 percent of their plays. This is 32 percent higher than the league average and 18 percent higher than the second closest, Green Bay (77 percent). Despite the rotation of the Rams offense changing up a bit, I don’t expect this to affect their ability to put points on the board. HC Sean McVay is proving to be extremely good at scheming and putting his players in a position to succeed. Reynolds becomes an interesting dart-throw in DFS while Cooks and Woods are borderline WR1s against the 49ers.

T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) to return in Week 7





Hilton has missed the past two weeks but was able to practice fully on Wednesday. He will likely return this week and match up against Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. This is good timing as Andrew Luck’s air yards per attempt has increased in every game since Week 2. He is finally starting to feel comfortable pushing the ball down field, great news for Hilton and his potential fantasy value. While this matchup may not prove to be the most fruitful, Hilton should be a target hog going forward.

Quick Hits





T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle) did not practice Wednesday. This is a new injury for Yeldon and Leonard Fournette sat out practice as well. If both sit, Jamaal Charles and David Williams would assume bigger roles. ... ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports the league has opened an investigation into how the Dolphins handled Ryan Tannehill's shoulder injury. The Dolphins labeled Tannehill as a possible starter despite seemingly knowing he wouldn’t be available for last week’s game against the Bears. This also coincides that the Dolphins named Brock Osweiler the Week 7 starter against the Lions early in the week. ... Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Raheem Mostert over Alfred Morris "isn't permanent." Morris apparently wasn’t stylistically a good fit that week for the 49ers but could be in the game plan going forward. ... ESPN's Seth Wickersham reports the Chargers' viability in Los Angeles will be a "major discussion topic among NFL owners and executives at this week’s league meetings." The Chargers have had essentially no home field advantage at the moment and the NFL clearly tried to overstep their growth by going from zero to two teams in one city in the same year. It makes more sense for the Chargers to relocate back to San Diego. ... Bears OLB Khalil Mack (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday. Mack was banged up last week and is resting. His availability will be key to the Bears potential upset of the Patriots. ... Sean Lee (hamstring) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. This is the first time he has participated since getting banged up in Week 3. It seems likely he will continue to sit through the upcoming Week 8 bye and return in Week 9. ... Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is practicing in full for Week 7 against the Jets. This looks like the week Cook returns. His workload will now be a major question heading into Sunday. He could be started in fantasy leagues but not with much confidence. ... Carson Wentz (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Wentz will be good to go for Sunday. ... Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion) is practicing in full for Week 7 against the Ravens. Lattimore left the game in Week 5 with a concussion but has healed up throughout the bye week. He will likely match up against Ravens WR John Brown this week. ... Isaiah Crowell (foot) didn’t practice Wednesday. This could be a new injury but he played through an ankle injury last week and is expected to give it a go against the Colts this week. ... Jets WRs Robby Anderson (hamstring, Quincy Enunwa (ankle), and Terrelle Pryor (groin) did not practice Wednesday. This could be really bad for the Jets if their top three receivers are unable to play. Jermaine Kearse would slide in as their No. 1 option, not someone you should have much confidence in. ... Matt Breida (ankle, shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Breida played last week after entering the week banged up and questionable. He should be good to go in this one as well. ... Theo Riddick (knee) didn't practice Wednesday. This is concerning since Detroit is coming off their bye as most players can heal in that timespan. Riddick’s status will impact Kerryon’s usage in the passing game. ... Cardinals RG Justin Pugh (hand) is questionable for Week 7 against the Broncos. If Pugh has to wear a cast it could be a big deal for the Cardinals already shaky offensive line. ... Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) was removed from the Week 7 injury report. Maybe Fitzgerald can finally get going after struggling mightily through six games this year. ... Giovani Bernard (knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. Bernard is probably going to sit this week as well, allowing Joe Mixon and Mark Walton to share the workload in a juicy matchup against the Chiefs. ... DeVante Parker (quad) is practicing in full for Week 7. Not that it really matters if he’s healthy or not, he won’t see much of the ball thrown his way. ... Head coach Doug Pederson said LT Jason Peters (biceps) will practice Wednesday and "definitely can play" through the injury. Peters looks good to go for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.