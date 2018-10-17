Week 6: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Observations: Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) were both cleared Saturday and started without limitations against the Broncos. Kupp played only 28 snaps, though, before spraining his MCL. With Kupp reportedly expected to miss Week 7 against the 49ers, note that Josh Reynolds ran 21 routes on 46 snaps (62%) in his stead. No team uses 11 personnel (3-WR sets) more than the Rams (95%), instantaneously notching Reynolds as a viable WR3 and cheap DFS cash-game filler in a week sans Davante Adams , Antonio Brown , JuJu Smith-Schuster , and Doug Baldwin (all who are on bye). The Niners currently boast the league’s No. 26 pass defense DVOA, even locking in Cooks, who accrued 50% of the Rams’ air yards despite catching just 2-of-6 targets Sunday, for a bounce-back outing.

Observations: Without Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) again Monday, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (66 snaps, 93%) and Equanimeous St. Brown (35, 49%) started alongside Davante Adams for the second consecutive game. MVS again benefited from his primary slot role, now having seen 18 targets (10 from the slot) in three games without Cobb. Both wideouts should return following Green Bay’s bye. On the other hand, the Packers’ backfield failed to declare a winner as Jamaal Williams led in snaps (27, 38%), Aaron Jones led in touches (9), and Ty Montgomery scored the only touchdown among the trio. Since Jones returned, snaps have been divvied Williams 118, Montgomery 95, Jones 87; touches in that span have been Jones 36, Williams 33, Montgomery 28. There’s clearly no end in sight.

Observations: It’s a small sample, but Dak Prescott has now averaged 8.5 carries — an additional 8.8 fantasy points per game from his rushing statistics alone — in his last two games. Any added layer to this offense would certainly help as targets continue to be scattered between Allen Hurns (next to last in NFL Next Gen Stats’ Average Separation), Cole Beasley (10/120 in the four games prior to exploding for 9/101/2 Sunday), and Michael Gallup (7/109 this season). With Tavon Austin (groin) doubtful for Sunday, note Gallup ran a team-high 29 routes on a season-high 59-of-73 snaps last week.

Observations: Tarik Cohen ’s snap rate the last four games (31.8% > 40.5% > 47.5% > 48.6%) has gradually increased, but his touches in that span (5 > 8 > 20 > 12) still highlight Week 4 as an outlier. 8-12 touches, as he’s accumulated in 3-of-5 performances so far, is what should be expected moving forward. He remains a mismatch nightmare, though, and still nearly mirrored Jordan Howard in snaps (36-34) despite the Bears’ two-score lead in the third quarter Sunday. Howard has at least 11 carries in every game thus far but has run just 10 routes to Cohen’s 21 in his last two. He’s a touchdown-dependant middle-of-the-road RB2 who will lead his team in carries each and every week. Also note that Taylor Gabriel now has just four fewer targets than Allen Robinson (38-34) on the season and five more in Chicago’s last three games (22-17).

Observations: Greg Olsen didn’t lose a step while out, running the fifth-most routes (35) among all tight ends in Week 6. His 98% (59-of-60) snap rate removed Ian Thomas (1, 2%) from the offense entirely. It was still encouraging to see Devin Funchess (5/74/1) accrue team-highs in air yards and targets given his historical negative splits with Olsen on the field, too. If he's still suffering on your roster, C.J. Anderson need be released as he hit rock-bottom with zero touches on a single snap behind Christian McCaffrey 's continued full-time usage Sunday.

Observations: Devonta Freeman will reportedly undergo groin surgery on Thursday, locking in Tevin Coleman and ‘Judge’ Ito Smith into a two-headed role. Two-headed, of course, because that’s what occurred Sunday with Coleman slightly edging out Smith in snaps (38-31) and routes run (20-15). The rook barely out-touched Coleman 13-11. This backfield is a true timeshare moving forward, with both considered viable RB3/FLEX options in season-long leagues. Calvin Ridley (ankle) also mustered just seven snaps before exiting with a bone bruise. The team is “hopeful” he’ll be ready for Monday night, but keep Justin Hardy on standby as a potential pivot. Hardy (3/33) stepped in for Ridley and saw seven targets on 36-of-67 offensive snaps Sunday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2, 7, 3, 8), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3, 4, 6, 6), David Johnson (9, 2, 4, 4, 3, 5), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0, 0, 1, 0), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8, 5, 4, 7), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4, 3, 6, 2)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7, 78, 48, 63), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29, 55, 110, 60), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66, 51, 43, -1), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71, 34, 59, 56), David Johnson (7, 2, 11, 11, -2. -8), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9, 28, 35, 39), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35, 52, 0, 69), David Johnson (30, 3, 30, 41, 16, 15), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90, 28, 85, 77), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8, 22, 23, 5)

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12, 22, 18, 18), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chad Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 3, 5, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13), Bene Benwikere (0-0, 3-19, 1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61)

Observations: For in-depth analysis beyond the team’s trending targets and touches, you can read Evan Silva’s Thursday Night Football Matchups column here.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6, 12, 9, 14), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7, 9, 7, 2), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4, 2, 12, 10), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3, 3, 2, 2), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8, 6, 5, 3), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4, 3, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71, 165, 118, 187), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50, 129, 50, 21), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18, 20, 86, 62), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150, 81, 65, 38), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1, 2, 4, 21), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9, 2, 0, -1)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96, 173, 62, 143), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14, 26, 15, 6), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23, 19, 77, 71), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36, 111, 73, 46), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146, 54, 38, 47), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41, 13, 5, -1)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15, 14, 7, 10), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2, 7, 3, 11)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68)

Observations: Devonta Freeman will reportedly undergo groin surgery on Thursday, locking in Tevin Coleman and ‘Judge’ Ito Smith into a two-headed role. Two-headed, of course, because that’s what occurred Sunday with Coleman slightly edging out Smith in snaps (38-31) and routes run (20-15). The rook barely out-touched Coleman 13-11. This backfield is a true timeshare moving forward, with both considered viable RB3/FLEX options in season-long leagues. Calvin Ridley (ankle) also mustered just seven snaps before exiting with a bone bruise. The team is “hopeful” he’ll be ready for Monday night, but keep Justin Hardy on standby as a potential pivot. Hardy (3/33) stepped in for Ridley and saw seven targets on 36-of-67 offensive snaps Sunday.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2, BYE, 6, 8), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7, BYE, 7, 8), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6, BYE, 1, 5), Greg Olsen (2, X, X, BYE, X, 7), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2, BYE, 4, 5), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120, BYE, 84, 111), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79, BYE, 26, 40), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17, BYE, 39, 45), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1, BYE, -6, 34), Greg Olsen (25, X, X, BYE, X, 47), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0, BYE, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10, BYE, 35, 46), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67, BYE, 53, 74), Greg Olsen (33, X, X, BYE, X, 48), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19, BYE, 0, 43), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3, BYE, 49, 59), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24, BYE, 0, 0)

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10, BYE, 8, 9), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28, BYE, 17, 8), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2, BYE, 4, 0)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4, BYE, 0, 0), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3, BYE, 0, 1), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43, BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43, BYE, 7-117, 1-6), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32, BYE, 2-38, 3-15)

Observations: Greg Olsen didn’t lose a step while out, running the fifth-most routes (35) among all tight ends in Week 6. His 98% (59-of-60) snap rate removed Ian Thomas (1, 2%) from the offense entirely. It was still encouraging to see Devin Funchess (5/74/1) accrue team-highs in air yards and targets given his historical negative splits with Olsen on the field, too. If he's still suffering on your roster, C.J. Anderson need be released as he hit rock-bottom with zero touches on a single snap behind Christian McCaffrey's continued full-time usage Sunday.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7, 4, BYE, 6), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10, 7, BYE, 5), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5, 4, BYE, 4), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2, 1, BYE, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5, X, BYE, 4), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3, 8, BYE, 9)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97, 64, BYE, 69), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46, 63, BYE, 3), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153, 74, BYE, 90), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5, -4, BYE, 3), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35, X, BYE, 99), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0, 51, BYE, 55)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50, 23, BYE, 64), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34, 104, BYE, 110), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20, 0, BYE, 0), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55, 86, BYE, 23), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15, 121, BYE, 90), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35, X, BYE, 29)

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24, 11, BYE, 14), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2, 3, BYE, 8), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5, 13, BYE, 5)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3, 1, BYE, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0, X, BYE, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 2, BYE, 2)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3, 1, BYE, 3), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3, 0, BYE, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28, X, BYE, 0-0), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15, BYE, 7-147-1), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0, 5-45, BYE, 6-40), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54, 5-71, BYE, 0-0)

Observations: Tarik Cohen’s snap rate the last four games (31.8% > 40.5% > 47.5% > 48.6%) has gradually increased, but his touches in that span (5 > 8 > 20 > 12) still highlight Week 4 as an outlier. 8-12 touches, as he’s accumulated in 3-of-5 performances so far, is what should be expected moving forward. He remains a mismatch nightmare, though, and still nearly mirrored Jordan Howard in snaps (36-34) despite the Bears’ two-score lead in the third quarter Sunday. Howard has at least 11 carries in every game thus far but has run just 10 routes to Cohen’s 21 in his last two. He’s a touchdown-dependant middle-of-the-road RB2 who will lead his team in carries each and every week. Also note that Taylor Gabriel now has just four fewer targets than Allen Robinson (38-34) on the season and five more in Chicago’s last three games (22-17).

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8, 4, 7, 1), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5, 5, 3, 11), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2, 0, 4, 1), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4, 5, 3), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7, 5, 3, 2), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4, 5, 3, 2), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3, 1, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20, 0, 34, -4), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3, 34, 76, 5), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37, 46, 15, 79), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35, 37, 71, 75), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41, 74, 25, 41), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32, 36, -1, 19), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1, 30, 5, 1)

Receiving Yards: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11, 88, 30, 11), Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2, 0, 44, 5), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46, 53, 8, 101), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23, 0, 19, 1), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22, 30, 3), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47, 39, 55, 21), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17, 45, 6, 27)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16, 25, 20, 24), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2, 3, 6, 11), Rod Smith (1, 0, 0, 6, 3, 5)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0, 3, 3, 2), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60, 1-17), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74, 0-0), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0), Jourdan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-45-1, 2-20, 3-21)

Observations: It’s a small sample, but Dak Prescott has now averaged 8.5 carries — an additional 8.8 fantasy points per game from his rushing statistics alone — in his last two games. Any added layer to this offense would certainly help as targets continue to be scattered between Allen Hurns (next to last in NFL Next Gen Stats’ Average Separation), Cole Beasley (10/120 in the four games prior to exploding for 9/101/2 Sunday), and Michael Gallup (7/109 this season). With Tavon Austin (groin) doubtful for Sunday, note Gallup ran a team-high 29 routes on a season-high 59-of-73 snaps last week.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8, 8, 7), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7, 4, 9), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6, 6, 4), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3, 5, 3), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3, 1, 2), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49, 53, 82), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85, 74, 51), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43, 64, 58), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4, -2, 28), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22, 3, 0), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5, -4, -2)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53, 74, 98), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69, 132, 42), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69, 56, 8), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9, 1, 15), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36, 20, 20), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10, 6, 0)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16, 9, 12), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16, 7, 12), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4, 0, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28, 6-93, 0-0), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0, 2-46, 2-27), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-17)

Observations: Bye.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14, 12, 16), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11, X, X), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6, 11, 9), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3, 0, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1, 3, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3, 10, 6), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 1)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157, 151, 176), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47, 105, 77), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154, X, X), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X, X, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0, 5, -4), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29, -2, -9), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1, 3, 2), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39, 98, 67), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 84, 19)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81, 140, 132), Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80, X, X), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21, 76, 104), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56, 23, 10), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16, 0, 19, 10), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17, 19, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38, 68, 103), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 89, 19)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11, 6, 6), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5, 4, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11, 7, 8)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X, 3-20-1, 1-17), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34, X, X), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41, 4-99, 0-0)

Observations: Without Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) again Monday, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (66 snaps, 93%) and Equanimeous St. Brown (35, 49%) started alongside Davante Adams for the second consecutive game. MVS again benefited from his primary slot role, now having seen 18 targets (10 from the slot) in three games without Cobb. Both wideouts should return following Green Bay’s bye. On the other hand, the Packers’ backfield failed to declare a winner as Jamaal Williams led in snaps (27, 38%), Aaron Jones led in touches (9), and Ty Montgomery scored the only touchdown among the trio. Since Jones returned, snaps have been divvied Williams 118, Montgomery 95, Jones 87; touches in that span have been Jones 36, Williams 33, Montgomery 28. There’s clearly no end in sight.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11, 5, 7, 10), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8, 8, 0, 6), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6, 11, 9, 1), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6, 6, 5, 5)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96, 70, 55, 98), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41, 92, 0, 121), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39, 74, 114, 0), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1, 3, -11, -1)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90, 116, 0, 53), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71, 162, 90, 0), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51, 73, 36, 17), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104, 101, 92, 109)

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23, 17, 22, 28)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1, 2, 1, 0), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1, 3, 2, 3), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3, 2, 12, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12, X, X, X), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63, 3-11, 3-43, 0-0), Sam Shields (0-0, 2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2, 0-0, 1-13), Troy Hill (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1)

Observations: Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) were both cleared Saturday and started without limitations against the Broncos. Kupp played only 28 snaps, though, before spraining his MCL. With Kupp reportedly expected to miss Week 7 against the 49ers, note that Josh Reynolds ran 21 routes on 46 snaps (62%) in his stead. No team uses 11 personnel (3-WR sets) more than the Rams (95%), instantaneously notching Reynolds as a viable WR3 and cheap DFS cash-game filler in a week sans Davante Adams, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Doug Baldwin (all who are on bye). The Niners currently boast the league’s No. 26 pass defense DVOA, even locking in Cooks, who accrued 50% of the Rams’ air yards despite catching just 2-of-6 targets Sunday, for a bounce-back outing.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 13, 19, 12, 10, 15), Stefon Diggs (6, 13, 10, 15, 11, 5), Dalvin Cook (7, 5, X, 0, X, X), Laquon Treadwell (4, 6, 4, 7, 4, 4), Kyle Rudolph (2, 8, 6, 6, 5, 4), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 7, 2, 2, 2), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 1, 2, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (157, 115, 140, 109, 81, 119), Stefon Diggs (77, 159, 119, 74, 71, 32), Laquon Treadwell (12, 45, 20, 44, 18, 14), Kyle Rudolph (16, 26, 60, 34, 15, 16), Dalvin Cook (-16, 6, X, 0, X, X), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 2, 5, -5, 4), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 7, 33, 4, -3)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (102, 131, 105, 135, 116, 123), Stefon Diggs (43, 128, 17, 123, 91, 33), Dalvin Cook (55, 52, X, 0, X, X), Kyle Rudolph (11, 72, 48, 57, 41, 37), Laquon Treadwell (18, 23, 33, 47, 21, 38), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 30, 16, 14, 3), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 9, 33, 0, 0)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16, 10, X, 10, X, X), Latavius Murray (11, 4, 2, 2, 11, 24)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (0, 1, 1, 3, 2, 2), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 0, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dalvin Cook (2, 1, X, 1, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (0-0, 9-70-1, 3-32, 3-42, 5-83, 3-23), Mike Hughes (3-59, 1-9, 3-52-1, 7-56, 6-77-1, 1-8), Trae Waynes (2-21, 6-56, 1-6, 3-102-2, X, 2-12), Mackensie Alexander (0-0, 4-68, 2-20, 4-28, 4-61, 7-77)

Observations: Even with Mike Boone and Roc Thomas active behind him, Latavius Murray stepped in for Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and shored up 24-of-27 backfield carries on 58-of-71 (82%) snaps. Game script could not have been more perfect as the Vikings broke away from the Cardinals late in the third quarter and were able to run Murray for seven carries in the final 15 minutes alone. He remains a touchdown-dependant RB2 in weeks that Cook remains out, settling back in as a FLEX option with no involvement in the team’s passing game when Cook plays.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (19, 13, 10, 4, 5), Alvin Kamara (13, 6, 20, 9, 4), Ted Ginn (6, 7, 6, 3, X), Ben Watson (5, 5, 6, 3, 4), Austin Carr (3, 1, 2, 0, 2), Josh Hill (1, 1, 1, 3, 2), Tre'Quan Smith (1, 1, 0, 2, 3), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1, 4, 5), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (153, 82, 65, 26, 42), Ted Ginn (80, 134, 71, 53, X), Alvin Kamara (89, -10, 30, 7, 3), Ben Watson (46, 25, 71, 50, 9), Austin Carr (23, 20, 28, 0, 12), Tre'Quan Smith (20, 18, 0, 21, 42), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 7, 42, 43), Josh Hill (-6, -3, 0, 35, -3), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, -8)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (180, 89, 129, 47, 74), Alvin Kamara (112, 53, 124, 47, 15), Ted Ginn (68, 55, 12, 0, X), Ben Watson (44, 19, 71, 23, 30), Austin Carr (20, 0, 25, 0, 17), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 18, 0, 0, 111), Josh Hill (15, 5, 17, 63, 24), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 11, 32, 71), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 20)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (8, 13, 16, 19, 6), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 16)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (3, 4, 2, 2, 1), Alvin Kamara (5, 0, 7, 3, 1), Ben Watson (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 2, X), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1, 1, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Josh Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4, 4, 8, 5, 0), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (4-115-1, 3-22, 3-38, 5-54, 1-6), Ken Crawley (7-129-2, 3-79-1, 4-87, 5-37-1, 2-13), P.J. Williams (X, 0-0, 7-136-3, 6-28, 1-24)

Observations: Bye.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (15, 9, 10, 11, 14, 10), Saquon Barkley (6, 16, 5, 8, 4, 12), Evan Engram (5, 8, 1, X, X, X), Sterling Shepard (7, 5, 7, 10, 7, 7), Wayne Gallman (2, 1, 1, 3, 0, 5), Rhett Ellison (1, 2, 3, 5, 3, X)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (146, 132, 74, 79, 196, 68), Sterling Shepard (70, 54, 47, 48, 67, 51), Evan Engram (20, 30, 4, X, X, X), Rhett Ellison (16, 2, 23, 38, 34, X), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, -6, 14, 0, 2), Saquon Barkley (-8, -21, -1, 5, 31, 6)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (111, 51, 109, 60, 131, 44), Sterling Shepard (48, 24, 80, 77, 75, 37), Saquon Barkley (22, 80, 35, 56, 81, 99), Evan Engram (18, 80, 19, X, X, X), Rhett Ellison (16, 5, 39, 29, 17, X), Wayne Gallman (9, 11, 0, 17, 0, 25)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (18, 11, 17, 10, 15, 13), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 6, 2, 0, 4)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 2), Saquon Barkley (0, 1, 1, 2, 1, 3), Evan Engram (0, 1, 0, X, X, X), Sterling Shepard (0, 1, 2, 3, 0, 3), Rhett Eillison (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, X), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 0, 4, 3, 1, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (1-6, 1-9, X, X, 6-69, 7-111), Janoris Jenkins (2-48, 7-105-1, 5-62, 5-53, 4-83-2, 4-24-2), B.W. Webb (2-17, 2-20, 2-30, 2-30, 2-3, 5-66)

Observations: Unable to attack Philadelphia’s secondary with noodle-armed Eli Manning under center, Saquon Barkley accounted 229 total yards — 53.5% of New York’s offensive production Thursday. He now boasts the second-highest target share (22%) on the team with a more-than-safe 0.5 aDOT allowing for easy catches and, in turn, an increased weekly floor. If that weren’t enough, Barkley suddenly finds himself in an eruption spot against the Falcons’ injury-riddled defense, which has allowed a top-two mark in receptions (53), receiving yards (425), and receiving touchdowns (2) through the air to opposing running backs.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Nelson Agholor (10, 12, 5, 12, 4, 5), Zach Ertz (10, 13, 10, 14, 11, 9), Darren Sproles (7, X, X, X, X, X), Dallas Goedert (3, 0, 7, 2, 2, 1), Corey Clement (0, 6, 4, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, X, 4, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 5, 5, 4, 2), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 2, 3, 1, 3), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 9, 8, 12)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (58, 109, 49, 117, 33, 61), Zach Ertz (78, 80, 84, 81, 67, 54), Dallas Goedert (38, 0, 51, 4, 11, 5), Darren Sproles (-3, X, X, X, X, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 23, 3, 22, -3), Corey Clement (0, 13, 23, X, X, -13), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 4, 53, 4, 29), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 98, 112, 109)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (48, 94, 73, 112, 110, 43), Nelson Agholor (33, 88, 24, 22, 45, 91), Corey Clement (0, 55, 19, X, X, X), Darren Sproles (22, X, X, X, X, X), Dallas Goedert (4, 0, 73, 13, 16, 7), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, 35, 15, 44, 0), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 21, 56, 4, 26), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 105, 39, 74)

Carries: Corey Clement (5, 6, 16, X, X, 11), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 10, 5, 3, 18), Darren Sproles (5, X, X, X, X, X), Carson Wentz (X, X, 3, 2, 5, 2)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (0, 3, 1, 2, 0, 0), Zach Ertz (1, 2, 2, 2, 1, 4), Darren Sproles (1, X, X, X, X, X), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 1, 3, 1), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 2, 2, 3), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, X, X, 1),

RZ Carries: Darren Sproles (2, X, X, X, X, X), Corey Clement (2, 2, 4, X, X, 3), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 5), Carson Wentz (X, X, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-5, 2-13, 4-21, 4-40-1, 5-53, 2-20), Jalen Mills (4-76, 7-80-1, 3-8, 6-112, 5-109, 1-39), Ronald Darby (4-77, 10-103, 6-65-1, 5-42, 7-39-1, 1-0)

Observations: Corey Clement’s reported “pitch count” Thursday evening still resulted in him handling 14 touches on 26 (37%) snaps. Wendell Smallwood got the start and amassed 19 touches on 44 (62%) snaps additionally running 23 routes to Clement’s 13. The latter honestly looked like the more explosive back between the two, but both are obviously safe in their roles and still viable RB3/FLEX options sans Jay Ajayi the rest of the year.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (9, 4, 7, 8, 7, 6), Pierre Garcon (7, 4, 4, 7, 12, 6), Trent Taylor (6, 2, 4, 3, 8, X), Kyle Juszczyk (2, 4, 4, 3, 7, 3), Matt Breida (2, 4, 3, 3, 1, 0), Kendrick Bourne (1, 2, 2, 4, 7, 3), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 4, 4, X, 5), Alfred Morris (0, 2, 0, 3, 5, 0)

Air Yards: George Kittle (118, 26, 51, 62, 21, 8), Pierre Garcon (118, 48, 68, 64, 95, 10), Trent Taylor (36, 2, 27, 16, 43, X), Kyle Juszczyk (33, 4, 24, 2, 40, 0), Kendrick Bourne (8, 5, 21, 23, 21, 18), Matt Breida (5, 23, 13, 0, -1, 18), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 65, 16, X, 123), Alfred Morris (0, 9, 0, -18, 6)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (90, 22, 79, 125, 83, 30), Kyle Juszczyk (56, 13, 38, 15, 75, 30), Trent Taylor (28, 0, 24, 12, 61, X), Pierre Garcon (21, 57, 11, 52, 47, 37), Matt Breida (5, 21, 27, 32, 5, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 32, 0, 4, 30, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 4, 27, 34, 33, 22), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 30, 24, X, 126)

Carries: Alfred Morris (12, 14, 14, 4, 18, 0), Matt Breida (11, 11, 10, 9, 8, 14), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 1, 0, 5, 12)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), George Kittle (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Trent Taylor (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, X), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 1, 0, X, 0)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (5, 2, 1, 1, 3, 0), Matt Breida (0, 4, 1, 2, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (1-18, 0-0, 0-0, X, 0-0, 1-10), Ahkello Witherspoon (1-22-1, 8-99-2, 2-24, 5-39-1, 3-31, 0-0), K’Waun Williams (3-62, 5-73, 1-10, 3-26, 1-20, 1-13), Jimmie Ward (1-15, 1-21, 4-55-2, 2-7, 0-0, 4-122)

Observations: The Niners washed their hands of Alfred Morris Monday night, running him out against the Packers for just one comical snap. His only carry of the night was negated by penalty. Instead, UDFA Raheem Mostert mixed-in behind Matt Breida (playing through an ankle injury), handling 12 carries to Breida’s 14. Both were actually out-snapped by FB Kyle Jusczcyk (39, 68%), who was the only player in San Francisco’s backfield to run even a single route. With Breida still securing a team-high in carries despite playing through his ‘questionable’ tag, there’s no need to splurge FAAB on Mostert. The former remains the better athlete of the two and, barring health, should continue to lead this backfield in overall touches in something closer to a 70-30 split. Feel free to grab Mostert if only for the appeal of his 4.42 40-time in deeper leagues that don’t require sacrificing an important piece of your roster.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Brandon Marshall (6, 7, 6, 3, 1, 1), Chris Carson (5, 1, 2, X, 1, 0), Rashaad Penny (5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Tyler Lockett (4, 8, 6, 6, 5, 4), Nick Vannett (2, 5, 5, 2, 4, X), Doug Baldwin (1, X, X, 7, 1, 8), Mike Davis (0, 1, 1, 4, 2, 3), David Moore (1, 0, 0, 2, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (37, 134, 55, 39, 101, 4), Brandon Marshall (83, 57, 67, 18, 30, 8), Nick Vannett (24, 22, 48, 2, 24, X), Rashaad Penny (7, 5, 0, 0, 0, -4), Chris Carson (-1, 2, -2, X, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (7, X, X, 66, 1, 126), Mike Davis (0, -6, 1, -6, 0, 3), David Moore (14, 0, 0, 15, 33, 72)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (59, 80, 77, 53, 98, 13), Brandon Marshall (46, 52, 30, 5, 0, 11), Rashaad Penny (35, 0, 0, 0, 0, 27), Chris Carson (28, 0, 22, X, 11, 0), Nick Vannett (11, 23, 27, 6, 43, X), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 41, 1, 91), Mike Davis (0, -1, 7, 23, 7, 5), David Moore (0, 0, 0, 39, 38, 47)

Carries: Chris Carson (7, 6, 32, X, 19, 14), Rashaad Penny (7, 10, 3, 9, 0, 9), Russell Wilson (2, 3, 2, 4, 0, 6), Mike Davis (0, 3, 0, 21, 12, 6)

RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, X), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 1, 0, 1), David Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Chris Carson (0, 0, 0, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (0, 0, 3, X, 1, 4), Rashaad Penny (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 5, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (7-124-1, 0-0, 4-58, 2-7, 0-0, 2-5), Shaquill Griffin (5-43-1, 7-55, 2-20, 3-48, 6-107, 2-8), Justin Coleman (0-0, 1-13, 2-15, 2-14, 6-70-1, 7-42)

Observations: On the surface it may seem as if Rashaad Penny re-entered the running for reps among Seattle’s backfield, but note that seven of his nine carries came in the fourth quarter with the Hawks leading 27-3. Exclude that final 15 minutes altogether and Penny’s only handled three touches in the last seven quarters for Seattle. It was more shocking to see Mike Davis accrue just seven touches to Chris Carson’s team-high 14, as the latter actually didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter Sunday. In a closer game script, Carson projects to handle a large majority of carries — as he’s done by averaging 21.6 attempts in his last three — with Davis (13 routes Sunday) sprinkled in on passing downs. Penny is droppable in all formats (or, at least in deeper leagues, should only be used if either of the two ahead of him miss time).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (8, 12, 11, 9, BYE, 5), Chris Godwin (4, 6, 10, 2, BYE, 9), DeSean Jackson (5, 4, 5, 8, BYE, 9), Adam Humphries (6, 2, 5, 7, BYE, 4), O.J. Howard (2, 4, 8, 3, BYE, 4), Cameron Brate (2, 0, 4, 4, BYE, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 2, 2, 2, BYE, 4), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 2, BYE, 3)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (107, 108, 234, 88, BYE, 64), DeSean Jackson (117, 87, 49, 81, BYE, 180), Chris Godwin (73, 75, 90, 73, BYE, 100), O.J. Howard (36, 47, 75, 36, BYE, 43), Adam Humphries (92, 0, 27, 0, BYE, 44), Cameron Brate (12, 0, 39, 12, BYE, 14), Peyton Barber (0, 13, 9, 0, BYE, 8), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, -7, BYE, 0)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (147, 83, 137, 59, BYE, 58), DeSean Jackson (146, 129, 37, 112, BYE, 77), O.J. Howard (54, 96, 72, 0, BYE, 62), Chris Godwin (41, 56, 74, 22, BYE, 56), Adam Humphries (27, 8, 30, 36, BYE, 82), Peyton Barber (0, 7, 0, 6, BYE, 24), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 34, 29, BYE, 15), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, -1, BYE, 16)

Carries: Peyton Barber (19, 16, 8, 7, BYE, 13), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 10, BYE, 1), Jameis Winston (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 5)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (0, 1, 5, 0, BYE, 2), Mike Evans (0, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 1), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1, 1, BYE, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 0, 1, BYE, 2)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 1, 1, 1, BYE, 4), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 1, BYE, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (5-85-1, 5-59, 4-31, 0-0, BYE, 0-0), Ryan Smith (3-29-1, 1-2, 0-0, 1-3-1, BYE, 8-101-1), M.J. Stewart (3-29-1, 10-89-1, 5-38, 5-102-3, BYE, 2-46-1), Brent Grimes (X, X, 5-101-1, 2-15, BYE, 6-80)

Observations: Rookie Ronald Jones was active for the first time prior to Tampa Bay’s bye and handled a team-high 10 carries. A majority of those touches occurred in the second half with his team already trailing 35-3, but it was possible coach Dirk Koetter was laying the groundwork to instill Jones over starter Peyton Barber upon return. That wasn’t the case, as Barber dominated the Bucs’ backfield snaps (41-12) and touches (17-4) over Jones. Tampa Bay is currently No. 31 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards metric, still rendering Barber to a matchup-based RB3. O.J. Howard wasn’t limited at all despite coming back from a sprained MCL, running 23 routes to Cameron Brates’ 17. Howard out-snapped Brate 34-22, too. The former is a mid-tier TE1 moving forward with Brate considered just a fill-in with limited red zone usage until Howard misses time.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (7, 14, 2, BYE, 8, X), Paul Richardson (6, 6, 2, BYE, 5, 5), Jordan Reed (5, 8, 7, BYE, 2, 9), Jamison Crowder (4, 4, 4, BYE, 8, X), Adrian Peterson (3, 3, 0, BYE, 3, 1), Josh Doctson (3, 7, 3, BYE, X, 6), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 2, BYE, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (20, 104, 70, BYE, 59, 39), Jordan Reed (28, 46, 60, BYE, 40, 55), Josh Doctson (7, 81, 35, BYE, X, 79), Jamison Crowder (22, 44, 16, BYE, 102, X), Chris Thompson (11, 37, -7, BYE, 12, X), Vernon Davis (6, 6, 28, BYE, 33, 46), Adrian Peterson (2, -3, 0, BYE, 6, 1)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (63, 92, 0, BYE, 45, X), Jordan Reed (48, 55, 65, BYE, 21, 36), Adrian Peterson (70, 30, 0, BYE, 36, 0), Paul Richardson (22, 63, 46, BYE, 50, 31), Josh Doctson (11, 37, 0, BYE, X, 20), Jamison Crowder (32, 8, 39, BYE, 55, X), Vernon Davis (9, 7, 70, BYE, 15, 48)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26, 11, 19, BYE, 4, 17), Alex Smith (8, 4, 7, BYE, 2, 6), Chris Thompson (5, 4, 6, BYE, 8, X)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (2, 1, 0, BYE, 1, X), Jordan Reed (2, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 2, BYE, 1, X), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 1, BYE, X, 1), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (7, 1, 4, BYE, 1, 4), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (1-4, 4-47, 4-37, BYE, 2-63-2, 4-44), Quinton Dunbar (2-10, 3-52, 4-40-1, BYE, 5-48, 7-89-2), Fabian Moreau (0-0, 3-21, 3-14, BYE, 4-32, 3-32)

Observations: Whether it's been burner Josh Doctson or slot wideout Jamison Crowder who's missed time, Maurice Harris has been the primary beneficiary to step in as Washington's clear-cut No. 3. He amassed just three targets Sunday, but has now totaled 12 on 93 snaps with 65 routes run in the last two weeks in the Redskins' ailing receiver corps. Given his low volume but high on-field usage, he's strictly a six-team bye-week filler or stone minimum DFS cash game flier in weeks Washington's missing one of their three starting wideouts. Note that Adrian Peterson played through a lingering shoulder issue but still received his typical workload (37 snaps, 53%) without Chris Thompson (knee, ribs) in the lineup. Instead, third-down back Kapri Bibbs ran a backfield-high 19 routes on 26 snaps ahead of Samaje Perine (8, 11%). Bibbs is only worth considering in any format if both Thompson and Perine are out.