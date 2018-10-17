John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 6: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 17, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2, 7, 3, 8), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3, 4, 6, 6), David Johnson (9, 2, 4, 4, 3, 5), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0, 0, 1, 0), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8, 5, 4, 7), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4, 3, 6, 2)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7, 78, 48, 63), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29, 55, 110, 60), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66, 51, 43, -1), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71, 34, 59, 56), David Johnson (7, 2, 11, 11, -2. -8), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9, 28, 35, 39), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35, 52, 0, 69), David Johnson (30, 3, 30, 41, 16, 15), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90, 28, 85, 77), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8, 22, 23, 5)

 

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12, 22, 18, 18), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5, 3, 1, 1)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chad Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Christian Kirk (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 3, 5, 5)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37, 1-5, 4-35, 4-42), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28, 1-13, 7-103, 6-55), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54, 3-33, 1-17, 1-13), Bene Benwikere (0-0, 3-19, 1-7, 4-38, 4-38, 5-61)

 

Observations: For in-depth analysis beyond the team’s trending targets and touches, you can read Evan Silva’s Thursday Night Football Matchups column here.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6, 12, 9, 14), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7, 9, 7, 2), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4, 2, 12, 10), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3, 3, 2, 2), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8, 6, 5, 3), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4, 3, 1, 2)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71, 165, 118, 187), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50, 129, 50, 21), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18, 20, 86, 62), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150, 81, 65, 38), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1, 2, 4, 21), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9, 2, 0, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96, 173, 62, 143), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14, 26, 15, 6), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23, 19, 77, 71), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36, 111, 73, 46), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146, 54, 38, 47), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41, 13, 5, -1)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15, 14, 7, 10), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2, 7, 3, 11)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0, 5-86), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28, 5-96-1), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1, 5-68)

 

Observations: Devonta Freeman will reportedly undergo groin surgery on Thursday, locking in Tevin Coleman and ‘Judge’ Ito Smith into a two-headed role. Two-headed, of course, because that’s what occurred Sunday with Coleman slightly edging out Smith in snaps (38-31) and routes run (20-15). The rook barely out-touched Coleman 13-11. This backfield is a true timeshare moving forward, with both considered viable RB3/FLEX options in season-long leagues. Calvin Ridley (ankle) also mustered just seven snaps before exiting with a bone bruise. The team is “hopeful” he’ll be ready for Monday night, but keep Justin Hardy on standby as a potential pivot. Hardy (3/33) stepped in for Ridley and saw seven targets on 36-of-67 offensive snaps Sunday.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2, BYE, 6, 8), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7, BYE, 7, 8), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6, BYE, 1, 5), Greg Olsen (2, X, X, BYE, X, 7), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2, BYE, 4, 5), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120, BYE, 84, 111), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79, BYE, 26, 40), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17, BYE, 39, 45), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1, BYE, -6, 34), Greg Olsen (25, X, X, BYE, X, 47), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0, BYE, 0, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10, BYE, 35, 46), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67, BYE, 53, 74), Greg Olsen (33, X, X, BYE, X, 48), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19, BYE, 0, 43), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3, BYE, 49, 59), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24, BYE, 0, 0)

 

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10, BYE, 8, 9), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28, BYE, 17, 8), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2, BYE, 4, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4, BYE, 0, 0), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3, BYE, 0, 1), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43, BYE, 7-114-1, 4-26), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43, BYE, 7-117, 1-6), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32, BYE, 2-38, 3-15)

 

Observations: Greg Olsen didn’t lose a step while out, running the fifth-most routes (35) among all tight ends in Week 6. His 98% (59-of-60) snap rate removed Ian Thomas (1, 2%) from the offense entirely. It was still encouraging to see Devin Funchess (5/74/1) accrue team-highs in air yards and targets given his historical negative splits with Olsen on the field, too. If he's still suffering on your roster, C.J. Anderson need be released as he hit rock-bottom with zero touches on a single snap behind Christian McCaffrey's continued full-time usage Sunday.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7, 4, BYE, 6), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10, 7, BYE, 5), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5, 4, BYE, 4), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2, 1, BYE, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5, X, BYE, 4), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3, 8, BYE, 9)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97, 64, BYE, 69), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46, 63, BYE, 3), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153, 74, BYE, 90), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5, -4, BYE, 3), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35, X, BYE, 99), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0, 51, BYE, 55)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50, 23, BYE, 64), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34, 104, BYE, 110), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20, 0, BYE, 0), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55, 86, BYE, 23), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15, 121, BYE, 90), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35, X, BYE, 29)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24, 11, BYE, 14), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2, 3, BYE, 8), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5, 13, BYE, 5)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3, 1, BYE, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0, X, BYE, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0, 2, BYE, 0), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1, BYE, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 2, BYE, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3, 1, BYE, 3), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3, 0, BYE, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28, X, BYE, 0-0), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15, BYE, 7-147-1), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0, 5-45, BYE, 6-40), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54, 5-71, BYE, 0-0)

 

Observations: Tarik Cohen’s snap rate the last four games (31.8% > 40.5% > 47.5% > 48.6%) has gradually increased, but his touches in that span (5 > 8 > 20 > 12) still highlight Week 4 as an outlier. 8-12 touches, as he’s accumulated in 3-of-5 performances so far, is what should be expected moving forward. He remains a mismatch nightmare, though, and still nearly mirrored Jordan Howard in snaps (36-34) despite the Bears’ two-score lead in the third quarter Sunday. Howard has at least 11 carries in every game thus far but has run just 10 routes to Cohen’s 21 in his last two. He’s a touchdown-dependant middle-of-the-road RB2 who will lead his team in carries each and every week. Also note that Taylor Gabriel now has just four fewer targets than Allen Robinson (38-34) on the season and five more in Chicago’s last three games (22-17).

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8, 4, 7, 1), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5, 5, 3, 11), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2, 0, 4, 1), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4, 5, 3), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7, 5, 3, 2), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4, 5, 3, 2), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3, 1, 3, 1)   

 

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20, 0, 34, -4), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3, 34, 76, 5), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37, 46, 15, 79), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35, 37, 71, 75), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41, 74, 25, 41), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32, 36, -1, 19), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1, 30, 5, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11, 88, 30, 11), Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2, 0, 44, 5), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46, 53, 8, 101), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23, 0, 19, 1), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22, 30, 3), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47, 39, 55, 21), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17, 45, 6, 27)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16, 25, 20, 24), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2, 3, 6, 11), Rod Smith (1, 0, 0, 6, 3, 5)

 

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0, 3, 3, 2), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60, 1-17), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74, 0-0), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34, 0-0), Jourdan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-45-1, 2-20, 3-21)

 

Observations: It’s a small sample, but Dak Prescott has now averaged 8.5 carries — an additional 8.8 fantasy points per game from his rushing statistics alone — in his last two games. Any added layer to this offense would certainly help as targets continue to be scattered between Allen Hurns (next to last in NFL Next Gen Stats’ Average Separation), Cole Beasley (10/120 in the four games prior to exploding for 9/101/2 Sunday), and Michael Gallup (7/109 this season). With Tavon Austin (groin) doubtful for Sunday, note Gallup ran a team-high 29 routes on a season-high 59-of-73 snaps last week.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8, 8, 7), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7, 4, 9), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6, 6, 4), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3, 5, 3), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3, 1, 2), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3, 2, 0)     

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49, 53, 82), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85, 74, 51), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43, 64, 58), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4, -2, 28), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22, 3, 0), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5, -4, -2)

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53, 74, 98), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69, 132, 42), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69, 56, 8), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9, 1, 15), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36, 20, 20), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10, 6, 0)   

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16, 9, 12), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16, 7, 12), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0, 1, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4, 0, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28, 6-93, 0-0), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0, 2-46, 2-27), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-17)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14, 12, 16), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11, X, X), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6, 11, 9), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3, 0, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1, 3, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3, 10, 6), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 1)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157, 151, 176), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47, 105, 77), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154, X, X), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X, X, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0, 5, -4), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29, -2, -9), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1, 3, 2), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39, 98, 67), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 84, 19)

 

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81, 140, 132), Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X, X, X), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80, X, X), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21, 76, 104), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56, 23, 10), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16, 0, 19, 10), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17, 19, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38, 68, 103), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 89, 19)

 

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11, 6, 6), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5, 4, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11, 7, 8)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1, 2, 4), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0, X, X), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X, X, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3)

 

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X, 3-20-1, 1-17), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0, 4-49-1), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34, X, X), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41, 4-99, 0-0)

 

Observations: Without Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) again Monday, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (66 snaps, 93%) and Equanimeous St. Brown (35, 49%) started alongside Davante Adams for the second consecutive game. MVS again benefited from his primary slot role, now having seen 18 targets (10 from the slot) in three games without Cobb. Both wideouts should return following Green Bay’s bye. On the other hand, the Packers’ backfield failed to declare a winner as Jamaal Williams led in snaps (27, 38%), Aaron Jones led in touches (9), and Ty Montgomery scored the only touchdown among the trio. Since Jones returned, snaps have been divvied Williams 118, Montgomery 95, Jones 87; touches in that span have been Jones 36, Williams 33, Montgomery 28. There’s clearly no end in sight.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11, 5, 7, 10), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8, 8, 0, 6), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6, 11, 9, 1), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6, 6, 5, 5)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96, 70, 55, 98), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41, 92, 0, 121), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39, 74, 114, 0), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1, 3, -11, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90, 116, 0, 53), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71, 162, 90, 0), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51, 73, 36, 17), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104, 101, 92, 109)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23, 17, 22, 28)

 

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1, 2, 1, 0), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1, 3, 2, 3), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3, 2, 12, 5)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12, X, X, X), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3, 2-16), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63, 3-11, 3-43, 0-0), Sam Shields (0-0, 2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2, 0-0, 1-13), Troy Hill (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-5, 8-179-1)

 

Observations: Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) were both cleared Saturday and started without limitations against the Broncos. Kupp played only 28 snaps, though, before spraining his MCL. With Kupp reportedly expected to miss Week 7 against the 49ers, note that Josh Reynolds ran 21 routes on 46 snaps (62%) in his stead. No team uses 11 personnel (3-WR sets) more than the Rams (95%), instantaneously notching Reynolds as a viable WR3 and cheap DFS cash-game filler in a week sans Davante Adams, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Doug Baldwin (all who are on bye). The Niners currently boast the league’s No. 26 pass defense DVOA, even locking in Cooks, who accrued 50% of the Rams’ air yards despite catching just 2-of-6 targets Sunday, for a bounce-back outing.

 


12
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
John Daigle


