Week 6: AFC Targets & Touches

Observations: With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Corey Grant (foot, injured reserve) both out, T.J. Yeldon and newly signed Jamaal Charles were the only active running backs for Jacksonville. Yeldon handled eight carries on 31-of-48 (65%) snaps, eventually being removed from the game altogether due to game script. Charles played 17 snaps, but he’s no threat to Yeldon. Note that three of Charles’ five carries came in the fourth quarter with the Jags trailing by 30. Backup TE Niles Paul played just three snaps in place of Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle, injured reserve) before spraining his MCL. As the only remaining receiving tight end on the roster, James O’Shaughnessy stepped in and ran 24 routes on 36-of-48 snaps. Assuming Paul misses time, O’Shaughnessy is an easy season-long streamer and cheap DFS cash game option.

Observations: Marlon Mack returned and rushed for 89 yards on a team-high 12 carries. Nyheim Hines didn’t receive his first touch until the third quarter, and only out-snapped Mack 30-24 due to his team trailing 30-13 in the second half. It’s a small sample, but Hines has now averaged just two targets in two games with Mack and 8.5 without him. Robert Turbin was a non-factor as the team’s backup, handling four carries on 13 snaps. Hines is relevant if Mack re-aggravates his hamstring, but needs to be moved down a tier with the latter back in Indy’s lineup.

Observations: With Will Fuller fully healthy the past two games, Keke Coutee has played 72.5% of Houston’s offensive snaps rather than the 93% mark he accumulated with Fuller in and out in Week 4. Coutee is still a fine WR3/FLEX moving forward given his inevitable involvement in Houston’s thin-sliced target tree. It’s possible he’s trying to gut it out through a tender hamstring, but Fuller’s usage suddenly need be monitored as he’s averaged only 4.5/42/0.5 in two full games with Coutee active. Following another 3.0 YPC outing from Lamar Miller , D’Onta Foreman Watch is officially on. He won’t be back in Week 7, but will undoubtedly return soon and be given an immediate opportunity to instill life into an otherwise lifeless Texans rushing attack. Pick him up where available.

Observations: Denver’s backfield remains a convoluted mess as Royce Freeman led in snaps (25, 38%), Phillip Lindsay led in touches (10), and Devontae Booker continued running the most routes (15) of the trio. Freeman out-carried Lindsay 9-4 but it was only his second time to do so this season (and resulted in a paltry 22 yards). Freeman’s value ultimately takes a massive hit as he’s actually run just seven fewer routes than Lindsay (60-53) on the year, but has seen 13 fewer targets. It’s also become quite clear that Devontae Booker ’s role, albeit a miniscule one, isn’t going away. Lindsay is the one you want given his swiss army knife capabilities.

Observations: With both Rashard Higgins (knee) and backup WR Derrick Willies (shoulder) out, rookie Antonio Callaway saw 10 targets on 72-of-74 offensive snaps. As one of the most inefficient players in the league, though, he’s now hauled in only 11-of-29 targets for 103 yards from Baker Mayfield . It’s still a tremendous spot to re-run him in season-long lineups and DFS tourneys this upcoming weekend against Tampa Bay’s secondary, which has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Same goes for David Njoku , who’s accumulated a team-high 23% target share on the fourth-most routes (121) at his position in Mayfield’s three starts.

Observations: Without Tyler Kroft (foot), C.J. Uzomah expectedly played 56-of-62 (92%) snaps and ran a route on 38 of Andy Dalton ’s 45 dropbacks. He’s a TE1 the rest of the way for his inevitable usage alone. Continue starting Joe Mixon with confidence, as well, as he handled 15-of-17 backfield touches despite inexplicably being forced into a 70-30 timeshare with Mark Walton (42-19).

Observations: Sunday marked only the second time this season that LeSean McCoy handled double-digit carries. He was in on 47-of-62 offensive snaps and has now out-touched Chris Ivory 45-21 in the last two games, including 6-1 inside the red zone. If out for an extended period, Josh Allen ’s (elbow) absence is actually a slight boost to McCoy given that the No. 7 overall pick currently leads the Bills in rushes inside the 10- (5) and five-yard (2) lines. Owners who are extremely desperate in deep 2-QB leagues are better off bypassing Nathan Peterman (61/1/2 Sunday) for Derek Anderson on waivers.

Observations: Alex Collins (finally) buoyed a game script that fit his style into 19 carries and two scores. He out-snapped (34-28) and out-touched (19-4) Javorius Allen Sunday, with newly promoted UDFA Gus Edwards mopping up the fourth quarter with 10 carries on 14 snaps. Collins remains a low-end RB2 in games that project the Ravens nursing a late lead, which likely won’t be the case in Week 7 against the Saints. Targets among their wideouts were dispersed between Willie Snead (10), Michael Crabtree (9), and John Brown (3), the latter who turned in an extremely disappointing afternoon given his team-high 14 targets and 50% share of air yards just last week. Brown hadn’t seen fewer than 189 air yards or seven targets since Week 1, so consider this outing nothing more than a blip on the radar. He’s a top-shelf WR3 versus New Orleans’ shoddy secondary.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10, 8, 12, 9), John Brown (4, 10, 9, 7, 14, 3), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5, 7, 7, 10), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2, 8, 3), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4, 1, 4, 0), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 2, 1)

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189, 205, 209, 53), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99, 71, 84, 142), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27, 52, 59, 123), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4, 4, 1, -5), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1, 2, 8, 0), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 13, 13)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86, 116, 58, 28), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61, 29, 66, 93), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39, 56, 55, 60), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17, 44, 18), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6, 3, 7, 0), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 7, 0)

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18, 11, 12, 19), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6, 10, 8, 1), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, 0, 4, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1, 2, 0, 3), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88, 2-16, 3-56, 1-17), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13, 6-65-1, 5-64-1, 1-13), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39, 3-58, 1-18), Jimmy Smith (X, X, X, X, 0-0, 2-40)

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5, 6, 5, 6), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1, 7, 4, 8), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X, 6, 3, 5), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4, 3, 2, 2), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3, 6, 1, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4, 0, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50, 97, 88, 89), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11, 77, 49, 78), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29, 16, 45, 42), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1, 24, 10, 14), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X, -3, -6, 4), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10, 0, 0, -1)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17, 38, 20, 35), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29, 8, 0, 20), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29, 34, 11, 43), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18, 40, 12, 20), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X, 13, 23, 21), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70, 0, 0, 4)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X, 5, 24, 16), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10, 5, 4, 4), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20, 6, 14, 6)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 3)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4, 0, 2, 1), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X, 0, 3, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X, X, 1-23, 3-33), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15, 5-89, 0-0, 2-27-1), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24, 7-111, 3-43, 0-0), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-25, 3-23, 1-12)

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8, 8, 10, 12), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7, 15, 7, 9), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X, X, 4, 7), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9, 4, X, X), John Ross (2, 4, 7, 2, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2, 1, 2, 7)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72, 146, 123, 135), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113, 56, 87, 67), John Ross (22, 25, 109, 44, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14, 6, 0, 68), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9, -14, X, X), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X, X, 18, 38)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58, 78, 112, 85), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X, X, 22, 20), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132, 100, 44, 62), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25, 27, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19, 0, 43, 54), John Ross (3, 8, 16, 52, X, X)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X, X, 22, 11), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12, 15, X, X)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2, 3, 2, 1), John Ross (1, 2, 1, 0, X, X), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X, X, 1, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1, 3, 0, 2), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1, X, X)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X, X, 2, 2), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3, 2, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17, 0-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0, 2-52), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37, 4-67)

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15, 10, 10, 9), David Njoku (7, 7, 2, 7, 11, 12), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3, 5, 4, X), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2, 6, 1, 5), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10, 9, 5, 10), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3, 1, 3, 0), Damion Ratley (X, 0, 0, X, X, 8)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127, 83, 99, 69), David Njoku (48, 69, 23, 51, 87, 63), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34, 61, 75, X), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185, 138, 55, 130), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5, 53, 9, 40), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1, -5, 22, 0), Damion Ratley (X, 0, 0, X, X, 108)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103, 34, 69, 11), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32, 61, 66, X), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20, 54, 22, 9), David Njoku (13, 20, 36, 52, 69, 55), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24, 45, 7, 73), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5, 0, 14, 0), Damion Ratley (X, 0, 0, X, X, 82)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23, 22, 17, 14), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2, 2, 5, 2), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3, 2, 1, 2), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, X), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4, 6, 1, 2), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28, 5-60, 2-46-1), T.J. Carrie (0-0, 4-31, 3-41, 6-62, 5-51, 3-28), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-42, 5-51, 1-44), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0, 4-35, 0-0, 0-0)

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8, 7, 14, 10), Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5, 7, 6, 4), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3, 6, 6, 4), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2, 2, 4, 7), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4, 7, 4, 6), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7, 2, 6, 3), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1, 0, 4, 0)

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54, 49, 124, 64), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35, 58, 99, 70), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38, 92, 44, 17), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12, 52, 15, 43), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0, 0, -3, 1), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30, -4, 3, 6)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45, 72, 115), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63, 24, 105, 57), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37, 51, 18, 58), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0, 10, 20, 48), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7, 57, 18, 23), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34, 9, 59, 14), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5, 0, 16, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4, 12, 12, 4), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13, 8, 5, 9), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 3), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0, 3, 3, 1), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3, 2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13, 6-47, 1-12, 2-25), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1, 3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6, 4-12, 0-0, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-1, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0)

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10, 12, 13, 6), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11, 5, 3, 3), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4, 1, 9, 5), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6, 0, 0, 3), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 15, 7, 5), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8, 3)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116, 182, 201, 56), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185, 33, 8, 77), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48, 1, 61, 39), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35, 0, 0, 17), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 51, 60, 27), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8, 23)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86, 169, 151, 63), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101, 49, 15, 33), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44, 12, 65, 0), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41, 0, 0, 25), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 109, 51, 33), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 4, 0, 73, 17)

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10, 14, 0, 15), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5, 6, 10, 2), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4, 13, 20, 7)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1, 0, 4, 1), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1, 2, 3, 1), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2, 4, 0, 1), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2, 1, 5, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 1, 4, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155, 1-8, 4-51), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57, 10-111, 0-0, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1)

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11, 10, 15, 7), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4, 11, 11, 10), T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10, 6, X, X), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4, 7, 9, 5), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5, 11, 9, 3), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2, 1, 2, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X, 2), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 2, 10, 7, 7), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102, 79, 137, 105), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23, 66, 100, 64), T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75, 114, X, X), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36, 60, 92, 44), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6, 41, 14, 6), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4, -5, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X, X, X, -4), Zach Pascal (16, 0, 2, 119, 69, 87), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, -6, 0)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33, 40, 105, 71), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14, 85, 66, 55), T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50, 115, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35, 64, 58, 24), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25, 63, 45, 21), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1, 0, 9, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X, 4), Zach Pascal (18, 0, 3, 56, 12, 35), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0, 3)

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6, 8, 6, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X, X, X, 12), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5, 4, 15, 3), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0, 4)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4, 2, 4, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0, X, X), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X, X, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (X, 0, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X, X, X, 3), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 0), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77, X, 4-74-1), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17, 2-21, 0-0, 4-43), Pierre Desir (0-0, 3-29, 2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1, 6-70), Lenzy Pipkins (X, X, X, X, 5-41, 0-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4, 13, 5, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3, 5, 15, 3), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9, 3, 10, 5), T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7, 3, 10, 5), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1, X, X), Niles Paul (1, 1, 0, 2, 9, 0), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 2), James O’Shaughnessy (2, 1, 1, 3, 6, 4)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31, 46, 186, 49), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56, 8, 113, 49), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27, 53, 50, 63), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11, -3, 29, -5), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1, X, X), Niles Paul (21, 17, 0, 7, 50, 0), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 2), James O’Shaughnessy (6, 13, -6, 5, 58, 55)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40, 15, 70, 41), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31, 130, 55, 38), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16, 109, 76, 0), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46, 48, 69, 29), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5, X, X), Niles Paul (0, 22, 0, 11, 65, 0), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 5), James O’Shaughnessy (0, 17, 0, 28, 27, 29)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7, 18, 10, 8), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11, X, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5, 3, 4, 4), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 5)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Niles Paul (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), James O’Shaughnessy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0, 5, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, 2, X, X), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6, 2-15, 3-59, 1-1), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X, X, X, X), A.J. Bouye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58, 1-6, 4-32, 5-63), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7, 5-49, 3-49, 2-17)

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (9, 6, 5, 13, 7, 12), Travis Kelce (6, 10, 10, 12, 8, 9), Sammy Watkins (5, 7, 8, 1, 8, 4), Chris Conley (1, 2, 3, 6, 5, 1), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 1, 4, 2, 6), Spencer Ware (1, 0, 3, 0, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (156, 92, 129, 91, 108, 177), Travis Kelce (92, 119, 89, 78, 111, 69), Sammy Watkins (27, 87, 63, 9, 39, 22), Chris Conley (15, 12, 38, 46, 46, 17), Spencer Ware (4, 0, 34, 0, 0, 1), Kareem Hunt (0, -4, 2, 1, -1, 35)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (169, 90, 51, 54, 61, 142), Sammy Watkins (21, 100, 55, 0, 78, 18), Chris Conley (15, 17, 13, 13, 21, 19), Travis Kelce (6, 109, 114, 78, 100, 61), Kareem Hunt (0, 5, 0, 54, 7, 105), Spencer Ware (8, 0, 29, 0, 13, 9)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (16, 18, 18, 19, 22, 10), Patrick Mahomes (5, 5, 5, 3, 4, 2), Spencer Ware (3, 1, 1, 2, 1, 2), Tyreek Hill (2, 0, 2, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0, 2, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (1, 0, 2, 1, 2, 1), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 2), Chris Conley (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 3, 3, 5, 1, 3), Patrick Mahomes (2, 0, 2, 2, 2, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-103, 6-47-1, 3-44-1, 1-9, 4-102, 3-37), Orlando Scandrick (3-31-2, 1-0, 3-25, 4-33, 5-68, 5-42), Kendall Fuller (4-49, 6-52-1, 1-5, 6-72, 6-108, 3-66-1)

Observations: In an uptempo shootout, Kareem Hunt was afforded just 10 carries Sunday night. He still averaged a dazzling 8.0 YPC, accounting for 76.9% of Kansas City’s backfield attempts on 31-of-54 snaps. His weekly usage is still soaring, too, as he’s averaged 21 routes and four targets in the Chiefs’ passing game over the last three weeks. He merely averaged 17.6 and one in the team’s first three games. Finally being involved as a receiver out of the backfield, Hunt is arguably top-five at his position moving forward.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (13, 8, 4, 10, 4, 4), Keenan Allen (12, 9, 7, 10, 9, 6), Mike Williams (6, 2, 7, 3, 4, 4), Austin Ekeler (5, 3, 3, 3, 3, 0), Tyrell Williams (5, 3, 3, 5, 3, 4), Travis Benjamin (5, X, X, 1, X, X), Antonio Gates (3, 1, 5, 5, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (107, 41, 68, 77, 54, 42), Mike Williams (88, 27, 121, 65, 77, 37), Tyrell Williams (81, 17, 34, 36, 47, 129), Travis Benjamin (151, X, X, -7, X, X), Austin Ekeler (37, -9, -2, 22, -7, 0), Antonio Gates (27, 5, 45, 36, 14, 12), Melvin Gordon (-12, 1, -5, 19, 2, -1)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (108, 69, 44, 63, 90, 62), Melvin Gordon (102, 38, 4, 55, 62, 18), Austin Ekeler (87, 21, 24, 31, 44, 0), Mike Williams (81, 27, 81, 15, 45, 4), Antonio Gates (16, 0, 45, 27, 19, 5), Tyrell Williams (8, 48, 22, 48, 66, 118), Travis Benjamin (1, X, X, 2, X, X)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (15, 9, 15, 15, 19, 18), Austin Ekeler (5, 11, 4, 8, 6, 7)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (1, 3, 0, 5, 0, 1), Austin Ekeler (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Antonio Gates (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 3, 3, 2, 3, 4), Austin Ekeler (0, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (3-29, 2-13, 7-78, 3-16, 2-9-1, 5-40), Trevor Williams (2-31, 1-3, 3-71-1, 5-59, 4-65, 5-75-1), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-38, 2-73, 4-46-1, 3-29-1, 1-10, 2-9)

Observations: Mike Williams has seen four or fewer targets in three consecutive games (and four of his last five). He’s essentially being deployed as a stocky deep threat sprinkled with the occasional target, and it didn’t help matters that he was bodied by Denzel Ward for most of the afternoon. Tyrell Williams (3/118/2) instead led the team in air yards on the outside, even beating Ward for one of his two touchdowns on the day. The Gazelle can’t be considered anything more than a WR4/FLEX moving forward as he has yet to notch more than five targets in any game this season.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (5, 3, 5, 6, 5, 2), Kenyan Drake (5, 4, 4, 2, 11, 6), Albert Wilson (5, 5, 2, 6, 6, 9), Jakeem Grant (7, 4, 3, 2, 1, 4), Danny Amendola (6, 4, 3, 3, 4, 11), Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 3, 2, 5, 2), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 3, 0, 1), DeVante Parker (X, X, 3, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (80, 20, 104, 125, 114, 60), Jakeem Grant (116, 17, 16, 1, 5, 22), Danny Amendola (54, 18, 33, 8, 24, 57), Albert Wilson (32, 66, 13, 82, 5, 54), DeVante Parker (X, X, 74, X, X, 41), Mike Gesicki (14, 0, 19, 12, 53, 14), Kenyan Drake (4, -9, -6, 5, 13, 2), Frank Gore (0, 3, 0, 5, 0, -1)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (106, 17, 61, 40, 17, 35), Jakeem Grant (38, 27, 70, 17, 0, 32), Albert Wilson (31, 37, 74, 19, 43, 155), Danny Amendola (26, 32, 42, 21, 30, 59), DeVante Parker (X, X, 40, X, X, 0), Kenyan Drake (18, 17, 7, 13, 69, 21), Frank Gore (0, 19, 0, 16, 0, 18), Mike Gesicki (11, 0, 31, 9, 26, 11)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (14, 11, 5, 3, 6, 13), Frank Gore (9, 9, 6, 11, 12, 15)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Frank Gore (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (3-14, 4-34, 1-0, 1-4, 5-56, 0-0), Bobby McCain (1-10, 5-63, 6-119, 1-13, X, X), Xavien Howard (1-17, 2-65, 2-69, 3-73-2, 3-49, 2-4), Torry McTyer (0-0, 0-0, 3-34, 0-0, 0-0, 5-126-1)

Observations: Kenyan Drake (barely) out-touched Frank Gore 17-16 but was severely out-gained 119-78 across the board. It’s not all bad news, though, as Drake has quietly averaged an increased 8.5 targets and 27 routes the past two games. He averaged just 3.5 targets and 15.2 routes in Miami’s first four contests. I’m checking the pulse of his owners with low-ball offers (especially following his crushing goal-line fumble) this week in the event he’s suddenly James White-light. Even with DeVante Parker (four snaps) active, Albert Wilson (50, 64%) stayed in 3-WR sets with Danny Amendola (75, 96%) and Kenny Stills (67, 86%). Wilson is currently ranked No. 11 in NFL Next Gen Stats’ Average Separation metric after leading all skill players in the category just last year. If he’s still available on your wire, nab him immediately.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (9, 11, 3, 10, 14, 7), Rob Gronkowski (8, 4, 5, 7, 7, 4), Phillip Dorsett (7, 7, 5, 7, 3, 0), Chris Hogan (6, 5, 4, 1, 4, 4), Sony Michel (X, 2, 3, 0, 1), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 2, 4, 9), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 9, 7)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (151, 34, 43, 8, 36, 70), Rob Gronkowski (107, 45, 76, 82, 70, 56), James White (44, 108, 14, 28, 64, 41), Phillip Dorsett (44, 77, 144, 104, 24, 0), Sony Michel (X, 9, 47, 0, -4, 2), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 17, 71, 90), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 43, 68)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (123, 15, 51, 44, 75, 97), James White (38, 96, 14, 68, 77, 53), Phillip Dorsett (66, 44, 0, 55, 25, 0), Chris Hogan (11, 42, 31, 25, 34, 78), Sony Michel (X, 7, -1, 0, 12), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 32, 50, 42), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 57, 54)

Carries: Sony Michel (X, 10, 14, 25, 18, 24), James White (5, 4, 4, 8, 2, 6)

RZ Targets: Phillip Dorsett (2, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), James White (2, 0, 1, 2, 4, 0), Chris Hogan (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 1, 0, 1), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 1, 3)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (X, 2, 3, 6, 4, 4), James White (1, 0, 0, 3, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-50, 4-36-1, 2-37-2, 2-13, 1-12, 2-18), Eric Rowe (4-22-1, 3-68-1, X, X, X, X), Jonathan Jones (2-23, 4-82-1, 4-63, 6-33, 6-54, 1-6), Jason McCourty (0-0, 3-31, 4-21, 2-20, 4-44, 5-112-1)

Observations: With Josh Gordon in on a season-high 63-of-78 (80.8%) snaps, Phillip Dorsett’s role shrunk to three measly snaps with no routes run. He’s droppable (as he was weeks ago) if he’s still on your roster. Gordon (36 routes), Julian Edelman (36) and Chris Hogan (30) shored up all usage among New England’s wideouts, even seeing Cordarrelle Patterson have his role diminished to six empty snaps. Consider Hogan back on the radar as a sneaky WR4 bye-week filler as his 70 air yards against the Chiefs was his highest mark since Week 1. James White still accrued a 20% target share on 33 snaps despite an increased involvement from New England’s wideouts. He remains a confident RB2 averaging 49.8 air yards per game, an elite amount at his position.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (10, 11, 8, 8, 5, 1), Terrelle Pryor (3, 8, 3, 1, 1, 6), Bilal Powell (2, 6, 1, 7, 0, 1), Robby Anderson (1, 5, 4, 6, 5, 5), Isaiah Crowell (0, 3, 3, 1, 1, 2), Jermaine Kearse (X, 2, 6, 5, 4, 10)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (60, 119, 20, 44, 51, -1), Terrelle Pryor (42, 116, 42, 14, 20, 38), Robby Anderson (41, 48, 62, 93, 77, 66), Bilal Powell (7, 33, 9, 33, 0, 3), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 18, -5, 4, 1), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 48, 88, 48, 49)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (63, 92, 57, 66, 0, 9), Terrelle Pryor (49, 84, 25, 0, 20, 57), Bilal Powell (5, 74, 0, 26, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (41, 27, 22, 18, 123, 39), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 17, 3, 12, 12), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 35, 23, 14, 94)

Carries: Bilal Powell (12, 5, 14, 8, 20, 16), Isaiah Crowell (10, 12, 16, 4, 15, 13)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (4, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 0, 5, 0, 3, 4), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (2-31, 1-13, 2-9, 3-25, 4-47, 3-61-1), Trumaine Johnson (3-53, 2-19, 3-27, 4-92-1, X, X), Buster Skrine (6-68, 3-51-1, 0-0, 7-87, 2-12, X), Darryl Roberts (2-26, 0-0, 1-2, 1-7-1, 6-61-1, 2-22), Parry Nickerson (0-0, 0-0, 3-36, 0-0, 7-95, 8-74-2)

Observations: Quincy Enunwa played only 15 snaps before exiting the game with a high-ankle sprain. Assuming Enunwa misses time, Jermaine Kearse, the Jets’ full-time slot receiver, should be highly prioritized on waiver wires. He’s averaged a 79.2% slot rate the last three games, hauling in 6-of-9 slot targets the past two with Enunwa ailing. The slot, of course, is where Enunwa received 22 of his team-high 34 targets during the Jets’ first four contest. At the least, Kearse should morph into a high-floor WR3/FLEX option in the interim. Isaiah Crowell expectedly came crashing back to Earth, receiving 15 touches to Bilal Powell's 16. Powell slightly out-snapped Crowell 32-29 despite the situation being better game script for the latter. This backfield is still an even split.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (12, 4, 6, 13, 6, 2), Amari Cooper (3, 10, 5, 12, 1, 1), Jalen Richard (11, 0, 7, 5, 6, 8), Jordy Nelson (4, 4, 8, 8, 4, 3), Seth Roberts (2, 3, 0, 3, 7, 6), Martavis Bryant (X, 5, 5, 7, 3, 3), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 3, 5, 2, 5), Doug Martin (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (103, 23, 8, 105, 39, 0), Amari Cooper (20, 81, 77, 137, 8, 14), Jordy Nelson (23, 42, 75, 80, 22, 25), Seth Roberts (10, 27, 0, 23, 91, 7), Jalen Richard (32, 0, 15, -6, -2, -6), Martavis Bryant (X, 9, 65, 122, 64, 47), Marshawn Lynch (-2, 0, 53, 8, 2, -7), Doug Martin (-10, 0, 0, 0, 3, 8)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (180, 49, 31, 110, 20, 10), Amari Cooper (9, 116, 17, 128, 10, 0), Jalen Richard (55, 0, 59, 38, 53, 48), Jordy Nelson (23, 30, 173, 48, 43, 6), Seth Roberts (11, 43, 0, 12, 41, 31), Martavis Bryant (X, 36, 30, 51, 91, 18), Marshawn Lynch (8, 3, 22, 27, 10, 14), Doug Martin (-3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 8)

Carries: Marshawn Lynch (11, 18, 19, 20, 9, 13), Doug Martin (4, 7, 9, 5, 2, 0), Jalen Richard (5, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Marshawn Lynch (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jordy Nelson (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Jared Cook (0, 1, 5, 2, 3, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Martavis Bryant (X, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 2, 5, 2, 2, 0), Doug Martin (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Leon Hall (4-48, 3-27, 2-17, 2-74, 3-61, 3-13), Rashaan Melvin (2-30, 4-56, 0-0, 7-85-1, 2-43, 1-10-1), Daryl Worley (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 4-17, 4-100), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 2-20, 1-8, 3-14)

Observations: Doug Martin’s average snap rate the last three weeks (9.5%) has stayed depleted in favor of Jalen Richard’s (43.8%) given Oakland’s weekly come-from-behind script. Richard is more than viable as a PPR RB3/FLEX play as he’s averaged 6.5 targets in his last four games. Most of his targets (22-of-26) have resulted in catches/points, too, given his lowly 0.9 aDOT on the year. Marshawn Lynch has handled 22-of-27 backfield carries for the Raiders the past two weeks, but it’s resulted in an average 7.5 fantasy points and 3.45 YPC. He remains a usage-based touchdown-dependant RB3.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (16, 18, 9, 11, 13, 6), JuJu Smith-Schuster (8, 20, 11, 11, 4, 10), James Conner (6, 5, 6, 7, 4, 7), Jesse James (5, 5, 1, 1, 2, 7), Vance McDonald (X, 5, 5, 5, 2, 8)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (164, 192, 84, 107, 126, 64), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41, 104, 75, 131, 31, 159), Jesse James (68, 72, 3, 18, 14, 22), Vance McDonald (X, 33, 45, 15, 11, 20), James Conner (-6, -3, 7, 20, -2, -8)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (119, 120, 116, 60, 34, 111), Antonio Brown (93, 67, 50, 62, 101, 105), Jesse James (60, 138, 7, 23, 20, 26), James Conner (57, 48, 34, 25, 75, 18), Vance McDonald (X, 26, 112, 62, 6, 68)

Carries: James Conner (31, 8, 15, 9, 21, 19)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 8, 2, 3, 2, 1), Antonio Brown (2, 2, 0, 1, 4, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), James Conner (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2, 2, 0, 2, 5, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (2-55-1, 3-70-1, 0-0, 7-85-1, 1-5, 7-61), Mike Hilton (4-60, 2-27, 4-55, 0-0, 3-12, 2-7), Joe Haden (1-33, X, 3-23-1, 4-49, 6-69, 4-39), Artie Burns (1-4, 4-85-2, 5-115-1, 2-16, 3-41, 2-20-1), Coty Sensabaugh (0-0, 1-8, 6-87-1, 1-5, 1-7, 1-13)

Observations: James Conner is quietly receiving Todd Gurley-like usage, having handled a whopping 91.1% of PIttsburgh’s backfield carries (103-of-113) all the while running the most routes among running backs (188) this season. Only the Redskins (73%) and Rams (71%) have run the ball at a higher clip inside the five-yard line than the Steelers (71%), too. There’s no need to shop or consider sitting him until Le’Veon Bell returns (and probably not then, either). Vance McDonald ran eight more routes than Jesse James (34-26) on equivalent snaps (51), but accrued just one more target than the latter Sunday. McDonald is an extremely appealing buy-low option during the bye week since he profiles as Pittsburgh’s pass-catching tight end in shootouts and has still run 140 routes to James’ 97 since returning in Week 2.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (14, 7, 4, 15, 6, 4), Dion Lewis (8, 1, 3, 9, 4, 2), Jonnu Smith (4, 2, 2, 2, 2, 1), Tajae Sharpe (3, 2, 1, 3, 4, 2), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Taywan Taylor (1, 4, 5, 9, 5, 2)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (113, 66, 73, 213, 37, 64), Tajae Sharpe (31, 30, 26, 34, 56, 29), Taywan Taylor (28, 9, 32, 130, 41, 60), Jonnu Smith (27, -5, 7, 24, 17, 5), Derrick Henry (-4, -3, -2, -12, 4, 3), Dion Lewis (-5, -3, -9, 8, -5, -6)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (62, 55, 34, 161, 49, 24), Dion Lewis (35, 1, 14, 66, 14, 5), Taywan Taylor (0, 32, 30, 77, 30, 13), Tajae Sharpe (17, 14, 0, 27, 30, 33), Jonnu Smith (12, 0, 9, 0, 0, 12), Derrick Henry (5, 0, 0, 7, 0, 5)

Carries: Dion Lewis (16, 14, 9, 4, 12, 5), Derrick Henry (10, 18, 18, 8, 11, 7), Marcus Mariota (3, X, 7, 10, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (3, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Taywan Taylor (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 4, 3, 0, 0), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (7-66-1, 4-36, 0-0, 3-43, 2-19, 5-57), Malcolm Butler (3-94-1, 8-163-2, 3-21, 7-119-1, 2-8, 6-75-1), Logan Ryan (2-7, 3-52, 2-20, 3-25, 1-11, 2-8)

Observations: Corey Davis’ weekly targets on the surface may not seem like much, but his weekly target shares (35% > 35% > 17% > 35% > 23% > 27%) still spell a weekly WR2 that’s currently sinking with the ship. Marcus Mariota has failed to throw for more than 130 yards in three of his last four games, and the Titans’ O remains as conservative as any, running on first down in the first half at the second-highest rate (59%). Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor joined Davis in running 24 routes in catch-up mode Sunday, but Sharpe still started and out-snapped Taylor 35-33 on the day. If there’s anything to take away from this offense, note that backup TE Anthony Firkser came from nowhere to play 15-of-44 (34%) offensive snaps, essentially eating into Jonnu Smith’s workload (25, 57%) on Sunday. Firkser, a UDFA who averaged 15.6 yards per catch at Harvard, ensuingly ran 12 routes to Smith’s 11 and needs to be kept in mind for season-long leagues in the event his snap rate increases next week.