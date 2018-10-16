John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 6: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 16, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10, 8, 12, 9), John Brown (4, 10, 9, 7, 14, 3), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5, 7, 7, 10), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2, 8, 3), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4, 1, 4, 0), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 2, 1)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189, 205, 209, 53), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99, 71, 84, 142), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27, 52, 59, 123), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4, 4, 1, -5), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1, 2, 8, 0), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 13, 13)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86, 116, 58, 28), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61, 29, 66, 93), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39, 56, 55, 60), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17, 44, 18), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6, 3, 7, 0), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 7, 0)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18, 11, 12, 19), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6, 10, 8, 1), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, 0, 4, 3, 1)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1, 2, 0, 3), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88, 2-16, 3-56, 1-17), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13, 6-65-1, 5-64-1, 1-13), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39, 3-58, 1-18), Jimmy Smith (X, X, X, X, 0-0, 2-40)

 

Observations: Alex Collins (finally) buoyed a game script that fit his style into 19 carries and two scores. He out-snapped (34-28) and out-touched (19-4) Javorius Allen Sunday, with newly promoted UDFA Gus Edwards mopping up the fourth quarter with 10 carries on 14 snaps. Collins remains a low-end RB2 in games that project the Ravens nursing a late lead, which likely won’t be the case in Week 7 against the Saints. Targets among their wideouts were dispersed between Willie Snead (10), Michael Crabtree (9), and John Brown (3), the latter who turned in an extremely disappointing afternoon given his team-high 14 targets and 50% share of air yards just last week. Brown hadn’t seen fewer than 189 air yards or seven targets since Week 1, so consider this outing nothing more than a blip on the radar. He’s a top-shelf WR3 versus New Orleans’ shoddy secondary.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5, 6, 5, 6), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1, 7, 4, 8), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X, 6, 3, 5), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4, 3, 2, 2), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3, 6, 1, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4, 0, 0, 1)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50, 97, 88, 89), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11, 77, 49, 78), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29, 16, 45, 42), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1, 24, 10, 14), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X, -3, -6, 4), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10, 0, 0, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17, 38, 20, 35), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29, 8, 0, 20), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29, 34, 11, 43), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18, 40, 12, 20), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X, 13, 23, 21), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70, 0, 0, 4)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X, 5, 24, 16), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10, 5, 4, 4), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20, 6, 14, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 3)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4, 0, 2, 1), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X, 0, 3, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X, X, 1-23, 3-33), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15, 5-89, 0-0, 2-27-1), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24, 7-111, 3-43, 0-0), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-25, 3-23, 1-12)

 

Observations: Sunday marked only the second time this season that LeSean McCoy handled double-digit carries. He was in on 47-of-62 offensive snaps and has now out-touched Chris Ivory 45-21 in the last two games, including 6-1 inside the red zone. If out for an extended period, Josh Allen’s (elbow) absence is actually a slight boost to McCoy given that the No. 7 overall pick currently leads the Bills in rushes inside the 10- (5) and five-yard (2) lines. Owners who are extremely desperate in deep 2-QB leagues are better off bypassing Nathan Peterman (61/1/2 Sunday) for Derek Anderson on waivers.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8, 8, 10, 12), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7, 15, 7, 9), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X, X, 4, 7), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9, 4, X, X), John Ross (2, 4, 7, 2, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2, 1, 2, 7)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72, 146, 123, 135), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113, 56, 87, 67), John Ross (22, 25, 109, 44, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14, 6, 0, 68), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9, -14, X, X), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X, X, 18, 38)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58, 78, 112, 85), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X, X, 22, 20), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132, 100, 44, 62), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25, 27, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19, 0, 43, 54), John Ross (3, 8, 16, 52, X, X)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X, X, 22, 11), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12, 15, X, X)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2, 3, 2, 1), John Ross (1, 2, 1, 0, X, X), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X, X, 1, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1, 3, 0, 2), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1, X, X)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X, X, 2, 2), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3, 2, X, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17, 0-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0, 2-52), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37, 4-67)

 

Observations: Without Tyler Kroft (foot), C.J. Uzomah expectedly played 56-of-62 (92%) snaps and ran a route on 38 of Andy Dalton’s 45 dropbacks. He’s a TE1 the rest of the way for his inevitable usage alone. Continue starting Joe Mixon with confidence, as well, as he handled 15-of-17 backfield touches despite inexplicably being forced into a 70-30 timeshare with Mark Walton (42-19).  

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15, 10, 10, 9), David Njoku (7, 7, 2, 7, 11, 12), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3, 5, 4, X), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2, 6, 1, 5), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10, 9, 5, 10), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3, 1, 3, 0), Damion Ratley (X, 0, 0, X, X, 8)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127, 83, 99, 69), David Njoku (48, 69, 23, 51, 87, 63), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34, 61, 75, X), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185, 138, 55, 130), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5, 53, 9, 40), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1, -5, 22, 0), Damion Ratley (X, 0, 0, X, X, 108)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103, 34, 69, 11), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32, 61, 66, X), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20, 54, 22, 9), David Njoku (13, 20, 36, 52, 69, 55), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24, 45, 7, 73), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5, 0, 14, 0), Damion Ratley (X, 0, 0, X, X, 82)

 

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23, 22, 17, 14), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2, 2, 5, 2), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3, 2, 1, 2), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, X), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4, 6, 1, 2), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28, 5-60, 2-46-1), T.J. Carrie (0-0, 4-31, 3-41, 6-62, 5-51, 3-28), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-42, 5-51, 1-44), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0, 4-35, 0-0, 0-0)

 

Observations: With both Rashard Higgins (knee) and backup WR Derrick Willies (shoulder) out, rookie Antonio Callaway saw 10 targets on 72-of-74 offensive snaps. As one of the most inefficient players in the league, though, he’s now hauled in only 11-of-29 targets for 103 yards from Baker Mayfield. It’s still a tremendous spot to re-run him in season-long lineups and DFS tourneys this upcoming weekend against Tampa Bay’s secondary, which has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Same goes for David Njoku, who’s accumulated a team-high 23% target share on the fourth-most routes (121) at his position in Mayfield’s three starts.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8, 7, 14, 10), Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5, 7, 6, 4), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3, 6, 6, 4), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2, 2, 4, 7), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4, 7, 4, 6), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7, 2, 6, 3), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1, 0, 4, 0)   

 

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54, 49, 124, 64), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35, 58, 99, 70), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38, 92, 44, 17), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12, 52, 15, 43), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0, 0, -3, 1), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30, -4, 3, 6)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45, 72, 115), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63, 24, 105, 57), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37, 51, 18, 58), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0, 10, 20, 48), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7, 57, 18, 23), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34, 9, 59, 14), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5, 0, 16, 0)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4, 12, 12, 4), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13, 8, 5, 9), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5, 1, 0, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 3), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0, 3, 3, 1), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3, 2, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13, 6-47, 1-12, 2-25), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1, 3-24, 3-125-2, 3-45), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6, 4-12, 0-0, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-1, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0)

 

Observations: Denver’s backfield remains a convoluted mess as Royce Freeman led in snaps (25, 38%), Phillip Lindsay led in touches (10), and Devontae Booker continued running the most routes (15) of the trio. Freeman out-carried Lindsay 9-4 but it was only his second time to do so this season (and resulted in a paltry 22 yards). Freeman’s value ultimately takes a massive hit as he’s actually run just seven fewer routes than Lindsay (60-53) on the year, but has seen 13 fewer targets. It’s also become quite clear that Devontae Booker’s role, albeit a miniscule one, isn’t going away. Lindsay is the one you want given his swiss army knife capabilities.

 

Houston Texans 

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10, 12, 13, 6), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11, 5, 3, 3), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4, 1, 9, 5), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6, 0, 0, 3), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 15, 7, 5), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8, 3)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116, 182, 201, 56), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185, 33, 8, 77), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48, 1, 61, 39), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35, 0, 0, 17), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 51, 60, 27), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8, 23)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86, 169, 151, 63), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101, 49, 15, 33), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44, 12, 65, 0), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41, 0, 0, 25), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 109, 51, 33), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 4, 0, 73, 17)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10, 14, 0, 15), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5, 6, 10, 2), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4, 13, 20, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1, 0, 4, 1), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1, 2, 3, 1), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 1, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2, 4, 0, 1), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2, 1, 5, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 1, 4, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155, 1-8, 4-51), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57, 10-111, 0-0, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1, 2-43, 2-17-1)

 

Observations: With Will Fuller fully healthy the past two games, Keke Coutee has played 72.5% of Houston’s offensive snaps rather than the 93% mark he accumulated with Fuller in and out in Week 4. Coutee is still a fine WR3/FLEX moving forward given his inevitable involvement in Houston’s thin-sliced target tree. It’s possible he’s trying to gut it out through a tender hamstring, but Fuller’s usage suddenly need be monitored as he’s averaged only 4.5/42/0.5 in two full games with Coutee active. Following another 3.0 YPC outing from Lamar Miller, D’Onta Foreman Watch is officially on. He won’t be back in Week 7, but will undoubtedly return soon and be given an immediate opportunity to instill life into an otherwise lifeless Texans rushing attack. Pick him up where available.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11, 10, 15, 7), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4, 11, 11, 10), T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10, 6, X, X), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4, 7, 9, 5), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5, 11, 9, 3), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2, 1, 2, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X, 2), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 2, 10, 7, 7), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 1, 1)

 

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102, 79, 137, 105), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23, 66, 100, 64), T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75, 114, X, X), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36, 60, 92, 44), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6, 41, 14, 6), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4, -5, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X, X, X, -4), Zach Pascal (16, 0, 2, 119, 69, 87), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, -6, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33, 40, 105, 71), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14, 85, 66, 55), T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50, 115, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35, 64, 58, 24), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25, 63, 45, 21), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1, 0, 9, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X, 4), Zach Pascal (18, 0, 3, 56, 12, 35), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0, 3)

 

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6, 8, 6, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X, X, X, 12), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5, 4, 15, 3), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4, 2, 4, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0, X, X), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X, X, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (X, 0, X, X, X, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X, X, X, 3), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 0), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77, X, 4-74-1), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17, 2-21, 0-0, 4-43), Pierre Desir (0-0, 3-29, 2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1, 6-70), Lenzy Pipkins (X, X, X, X, 5-41, 0-0)

 

Observations: Marlon Mack returned and rushed for 89 yards on a team-high 12 carries. Nyheim Hines didn’t receive his first touch until the third quarter, and only out-snapped Mack 30-24 due to his team trailing 30-13 in the second half. It’s a small sample, but Hines has now averaged just two targets in two games with Mack and 8.5 without him. Robert Turbin was a non-factor as the team’s backup, handling four carries on 13 snaps. Hines is relevant if Mack re-aggravates his hamstring, but needs to be moved down a tier with the latter back in Indy’s lineup.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4, 13, 5, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3, 5, 15, 3), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9, 3, 10, 5), T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7, 3, 10, 5), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1, X, X), Niles Paul (1, 1, 0, 2, 9, 0), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 2), James O’Shaughnessy (2, 1, 1, 3, 6, 4)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31, 46, 186, 49), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56, 8, 113, 49), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27, 53, 50, 63), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11, -3, 29, -5), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1, X, X), Niles Paul (21, 17, 0, 7, 50, 0), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 2), James O’Shaughnessy (6, 13, -6, 5, 58, 55)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40, 15, 70, 41), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31, 130, 55, 38), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16, 109, 76, 0), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46, 48, 69, 29), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5, X, X), Niles Paul (0, 22, 0, 11, 65, 0), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 5), James O’Shaughnessy (0, 17, 0, 28, 27, 29)

 

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7, 18, 10, 8), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11, X, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5, 3, 4, 4), Jamaal Charles (X, X, X, X, X, 5)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Niles Paul (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), James O’Shaughnessy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0, 5, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, 2, X, X), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6, 2-15, 3-59, 1-1), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X, X, X, X), A.J. Bouye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58, 1-6, 4-32, 5-63), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7, 5-49, 3-49, 2-17)

 

Observations: With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Corey Grant (foot, injured reserve) both out, T.J. Yeldon and newly signed Jamaal Charles were the only active running backs for Jacksonville. Yeldon handled eight carries on 31-of-48 (65%) snaps, eventually being removed from the game altogether due to game script. Charles played 17 snaps, but he’s no threat to Yeldon. Note that three of Charles’ five carries came in the fourth quarter with the Jags trailing by 30. Backup TE Niles Paul played just three snaps in place of Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle, injured reserve) before spraining his MCL. As the only remaining receiving tight end on the roster, James O’Shaughnessy stepped in and ran 24 routes on 36-of-48 snaps. Assuming Paul misses time, O’Shaughnessy is an easy season-long streamer and cheap DFS cash game option.

 


12
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


