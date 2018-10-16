Waiver Wire: Week 7

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Welcome to the 7th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. It was a thankfully quiet week on the injury front, but not everyone was spared. Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper, and Mohamed Sanu went down on Sunday, but all three have a shot to play when their team next hits the field. Cooper Kupp miraculously returned after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury on Sunday, but he might end up having to sit out a few weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder



The run of drop-list members having zombie weeks continued with Dak Prescott putting up a massive score against the Jaguars of all defenses. It has been an odd year. Wilson is certainly not a must-drop, but he is also not a must-hold at this point. He has not attempted more than 26 passes in a game since Week 2, and he is on pace for easily the fewest rushing yards of his career. He has put up respectable numbers the last two games because he has found the end zone three times in each, but his floor when that does not happen will be extremely low unless Seattle suddenly decides to become more pass-happy during the bye. None of the highly-rostered running backs stick out as must cuts, and there is not enough on the wire to create any tough decisions. Henry is an option in shallower leagues, however. He is as script dependent as they come with just six targets all season, has 26 carries total the last three games, and is not getting any scoring chances in a scuffling offense. Perhaps Alfred Morris should be on this list after his only carry Monday night was negated by a penalty, but it is probably best to give it a week to see if the usage was game-plan specific – reporters seemed to suggest it was during the game. Enunwa is expected to miss a few games at least, and his target share has been evaporating. Tight end remains too shallow to cut anyone of note. Cameron Brate is the only real candidate among tight ends rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.





Quarterbacks

1. Baker Mayfield

2. Mitchell Trubisky

3. C.J. Beathard

4. Blake Bortles



Running Backs

1. Latavius Murray

2. Marlon Mack

3. Ito Smith

4. Peyton Barber

5. Mike Davis

6. Frank Gore

7. Nick Chubb

8. D’Onta Foreman



Wide Receivers

1. Marquise Goodwin

2. Taylor Gabriel

3. Keke Coutee

4. Chris Godwin

5. Christian Kirk

6. Antonio Callaway

7. Chester Rogers

8. Jermaine Kearse

9. Albert Wilson

10. Cole Beasley

11. Josh Reynolds

12. Damion Ratley

13. D.J. Moore

14. Cameron Meredith

15. Tre’Quan Smith



Tight Ends

O.J. Howard rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. C.J. Uzomah

2. Ricky Seals-Jones

3. Ben Watson

4. Jack Doyle



Defense/Special Teams

1. Cleveland Browns

2. Detroit Lions

3. Indianapolis Colts

Looking Ahead: Pittsburgh Steelers



Kickers

1. Matt Prater

2. Adam Vinatieri

3. Aldrick Rosas

Looking Ahead: Greg Zuerlein



QUARTERBACKS

1. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

Assuming his ankle is fine, Mayfield will be the class of the streamers this week. His numbers have not looked great in large part because of struggles from his pass-catching corps, but the Bucs have been the perfect panacea for struggling passing games all season. Even with a new coach, that is unlikely to change.



2. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues

Trubisky is one of the quarterbacks the Bucs helped get on the right track, and he kept things going with 316 yards and three touchdowns against the Dolphins, although he was worse than his numbers suggest in that matchup. Even so, he is in a good spot this week against the Patriots, who should force the Bears to throw.



3. C.J. Beathard, 49ers – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues

Beathard opened some eyes on Monday night, but he has quietly played well since taking over as the starter, and he now has multiple touchdowns in every one of those games. This week he faces a Rams teams which both should force him to throw and has struggled to slow down quarterbacks the last several weeks.



4. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues

Bortles has been dreadful the last two weeks, but he returns home for a great matchup against a Texans defense which is good against the run but can be exploited through the air. Bortles is the ultimate risk-reward play, but this is a spot where he can pay off.



Watch List: Eli Manning probably should be an option because of his matchup, but he is impossible to trust right now, especially considering how bad the Eagles had been against the pass before he played them last week…Joe Flacco has taken a step back the last couple weeks, and the Saints have actually played good defense since the Falcons game…Alex Smith has been mostly bad the last couple games, and Dallas’ defense has not been a great matchup for quarterbacks…The Chargers’ defense is coming around, and Marcus Mariota is not…Dak Prescott had a big fantasy day because of his exploits on the ground, but he still threw for just 183 yards, his fourth game with fewer than 185 passing yards this season. It would be good to see it again before buying back in…Case Keenum has two 300-yard, multi-touchdown games in a row, but he has not played well in either of them. Now he faces a tough matchup in Arizona…The matchup with the Lions is certainly not daunting, but it is tough to stomach a lineup led by Brock Osweiler, even coming off a 380-yard, three-touchdown game. The same will be true of Ryan Tannehill if he is able to make it back this week…Sam Darnold has played well two weeks in a row, but using him against the Vikings is still a bridge too far…Josh Rosen finally topped 30 attempts in a game, so that is something.



