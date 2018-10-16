Waiver Wire: Week 7

Welcome to the 7th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. It was a thankfully quiet week on the injury front, but not everyone was spared. Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper, and Mohamed Sanu went down on Sunday, but all three have a shot to play when their team next hits the field. Cooper Kupp miraculously returned after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury on Sunday, but he might end up having to sit out a few weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
QB: Russell Wilson
RB: Derrick Henry
WR: Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder
The run of drop-list members having zombie weeks continued with Dak Prescott putting up a massive score against the Jaguars of all defenses. It has been an odd year. Wilson is certainly not a must-drop, but he is also not a must-hold at this point. He has not attempted more than 26 passes in a game since Week 2, and he is on pace for easily the fewest rushing yards of his career. He has put up respectable numbers the last two games because he has found the end zone three times in each, but his floor when that does not happen will be extremely low unless Seattle suddenly decides to become more pass-happy during the bye. None of the highly-rostered running backs stick out as must cuts, and there is not enough on the wire to create any tough decisions. Henry is an option in shallower leagues, however. He is as script dependent as they come with just six targets all season, has 26 carries total the last three games, and is not getting any scoring chances in a scuffling offense. Perhaps Alfred Morris should be on this list after his only carry Monday night was negated by a penalty, but it is probably best to give it a week to see if the usage was game-plan specific – reporters seemed to suggest it was during the game. Enunwa is expected to miss a few games at least, and his target share has been evaporating. Tight end remains too shallow to cut anyone of note. Cameron Brate is the only real candidate among tight ends rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Quarterbacks
1. Baker Mayfield
2. Mitchell Trubisky
3. C.J. Beathard
4. Blake Bortles
Running Backs
1. Latavius Murray
2. Marlon Mack
3. Ito Smith
4. Peyton Barber
5. Mike Davis
6. Frank Gore
7. Nick Chubb
8. D’Onta Foreman
Wide Receivers
1. Marquise Goodwin
2. Taylor Gabriel
3. Keke Coutee
4. Chris Godwin
5. Christian Kirk
6. Antonio Callaway
7. Chester Rogers
8. Jermaine Kearse
9. Albert Wilson
10. Cole Beasley
11. Josh Reynolds
12. Damion Ratley
13. D.J. Moore
14. Cameron Meredith
15. Tre’Quan Smith
Tight Ends
O.J. Howard rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.
1. C.J. Uzomah
2. Ricky Seals-Jones
3. Ben Watson
4. Jack Doyle
Defense/Special Teams
1. Cleveland Browns
2. Detroit Lions
3. Indianapolis Colts
Looking Ahead: Pittsburgh Steelers
Kickers
1. Matt Prater
2. Adam Vinatieri
3. Aldrick Rosas
Looking Ahead: Greg Zuerlein
QUARTERBACKS
1. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues
Assuming his ankle is fine, Mayfield will be the class of the streamers this week. His numbers have not looked great in large part because of struggles from his pass-catching corps, but the Bucs have been the perfect panacea for struggling passing games all season. Even with a new coach, that is unlikely to change.
2. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears – Rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
Trubisky is one of the quarterbacks the Bucs helped get on the right track, and he kept things going with 316 yards and three touchdowns against the Dolphins, although he was worse than his numbers suggest in that matchup. Even so, he is in a good spot this week against the Patriots, who should force the Bears to throw.
3. C.J. Beathard, 49ers – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
Beathard opened some eyes on Monday night, but he has quietly played well since taking over as the starter, and he now has multiple touchdowns in every one of those games. This week he faces a Rams teams which both should force him to throw and has struggled to slow down quarterbacks the last several weeks.
4. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues
Bortles has been dreadful the last two weeks, but he returns home for a great matchup against a Texans defense which is good against the run but can be exploited through the air. Bortles is the ultimate risk-reward play, but this is a spot where he can pay off.
Watch List: Eli Manning probably should be an option because of his matchup, but he is impossible to trust right now, especially considering how bad the Eagles had been against the pass before he played them last week…Joe Flacco has taken a step back the last couple weeks, and the Saints have actually played good defense since the Falcons game…Alex Smith has been mostly bad the last couple games, and Dallas’ defense has not been a great matchup for quarterbacks…The Chargers’ defense is coming around, and Marcus Mariota is not…Dak Prescott had a big fantasy day because of his exploits on the ground, but he still threw for just 183 yards, his fourth game with fewer than 185 passing yards this season. It would be good to see it again before buying back in…Case Keenum has two 300-yard, multi-touchdown games in a row, but he has not played well in either of them. Now he faces a tough matchup in Arizona…The matchup with the Lions is certainly not daunting, but it is tough to stomach a lineup led by Brock Osweiler, even coming off a 380-yard, three-touchdown game. The same will be true of Ryan Tannehill if he is able to make it back this week…Sam Darnold has played well two weeks in a row, but using him against the Vikings is still a bridge too far…Josh Rosen finally topped 30 attempts in a game, so that is something.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Latavius Murray, Vikings – Rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
Murray finally broke out with a big game, taking 24 carries 155 yards and finding the end zone against the Cardinals. Dalvin Cook will probably return this week, but that was the expectation last week as well. Murray has to be rostered until Cook is back and has established himself as the clear lead runner.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
2. Marlon Mack, Colts – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues
It turns out Frank Reich was telling the truth when he said Mack would be the No. 1 back when he returned. Mack played just 35 percent of the snaps, but he saw 12-of-23 carries in his first game action since Week 2. He still finished with just 13 touches, and it seems like script could be his enemy. Even so, he will have a great shot to build on his showing against the Bills and Raiders the next two weeks.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
3. Ito Smith, Falcons – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
Devonta Freeman has already been ruled out for Week 7, meaning Tevin Coleman will once again be a starting option against the Giants. Unlike in previous seasons, however, Coleman is having to share the backfield. Smith has 10 and 13 touches in the last two games without Freeman on 43 percent and 46 percent of the snaps. He has also been heavily involved in the red zone recently, scoring three touchdowns in as many games. With the Falcons on bye Week 8, he might only get another game as the No. 2 option, but he will be a FLEX option this week.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
4. Peyton Barber, Bucs – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
There was some hope Ronald Jones would take over the starting job coming out of the bye week, but that did not happen. In fact, Peyton Barber played 62 percent of the snaps on his way to his best game of the season – 82 yards on 13 carries and 24 yards and a touchdown on four catches. The matchup certainly helped, but at worst Barber looks like he will get a starter’s workload moving forward.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
5. Mike Davis, Seahawks – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
Davis’ workload was disappointing in a game the Seahawks dominated, but he lost nine carries to Rashaad Penny, who logged almost all of his work deep into garbage time. Playing as the second option in a run-first attack, Davis should get enough carries to return FLEX value in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
6. Frank Gore, Dolphins – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is not exciting, but Gore now has at least 12 touches in each of his last three games and went for 119 total yards against the Bears. He did not get a touchdown, but he had three rushing attempts inside the 10-yard line against Chicago. The ceiling probably is not there, but Gore has established a usable floor, especially heading into the big bye weeks.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
7. Nick Chubb, Browns – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
Much like last time, Hue Jackson’s promise to get Chubb more touches will probably come to nothing, but it is still worth stashing him where possible to see what happens.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
8. D’Onta Foreman, Texans – Rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues
The fact he is not ready to return this week is a big red flag, especially since he was originally expected back by Week 1. Still, Houston’s running game needs a jolt, and he could provide it if healthy.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Ronald Jones remains a stash if possible, but he was the clear second back against the Falcons…Seven of Rashaad Penny’s nine carries and one of his two targets came on the final drive of the blowout win. It is unlikely those touches mean a changing of the guard is afoot…Giovani Bernard does not appear close to returning, and his role should be small behind workhorse Joe Mixon even when he does…Green Bay’s three-headed backfield is not creating much usable fantasy value, although Ty Montgomery did find the end zone on Monday night…Duke Johnson actually had a good game, but he still touched the ball just six times. It will be tough to sustain redraft fantasy value on that workload…Alfred Blue is just a handcuff at this point, and he might not even be that once D’Onta Foreman returns…Theo Riddick has not touched the ball more than five times since Week 2. LeGarrette Blount will emerge from the bye as a touchdown-or-bust option…Jordan Wilkins disappeared with Marlon Mack back…It is difficult to get too excited about Jamaal Charles’ outlook, especially after hearing optimism about Leonard Fournette’s injury…It does not sound like LeSean McCoy is getting traded, making Chris Ivory just a low-upside handcuff…Jalen Richard remains an option in PPR leagues as the passing-script complement to Marshawn Lynch.
Deep Cuts: Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood should keep the top jobs in Philly’s backfield, but Josh Adams is a name to know in deep leagues…It is likely Chris Thompson returns this week, and Kapri Bibbs did not do enough in his place to get excited about his prospects except in deep leagues…Even with Giovani Bernard on the sidelines, Mark Walton has just four touches total the last two games…Spencer Ware, Rod Smith, Malcolm Brown, Chase Edmonds, and Wayne Gallman are some of the top handcuffs to know.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers – Rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is understandable why Goodwin was dropped following five mostly injured weeks, but he showed on Monday night why he was worth holding. Admittedly in a good spot, Goodwin exploded for two long touchdowns in the first half against the Packers and easily led the team in receiving. Always expected to be the No. 1 option, Goodwin is finally healthy and has a good matchup this week against a banged-up Rams secondary.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
2. Taylor Gabriel, Bears – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even with Anthony Miller back, Gabriel built on his big game before the bye with 110 yards on five catches against the Dolphins despite seeing five targets, tied for his lowest total of the season. A big-play threat with a solid target share, Gabriel will be a starting option most weeks, and he has a great matchup against the Patriots on deck.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
3. Keke Coutee, Texans – Rostered in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues
Coutee only managed five targets against the Bills, but that was as many as any Texan not named DeAndre Hopkins. He has now out-targeted Will Fuller 12-to-six over the last two games. That will not necessarily continue, but Coutee appears to be a big part of an explosive passing attack. Considering what Cole Beasley did on Sunday, he also could be the main outlet for the passing game this week in Jacksonville.
4. Chris Godwin, Bucs – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues
Godwin bounced back from his surprisingly down Week 4 with nine more targets against the Falcons and his fourth touchdown of the season. He is still sharing snaps with DeSean Jackson while Adam Humphries dominates looks in the slot, but he has as much upside as anyone.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
5. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is tough to get excited about any receiver in Arizona’s offense, but it has to be noted Kirk has out-produced Larry Fitzgerald, who is squarely in the drop list conversation, handily over the last four games. He has also out-targeted the veteran in every game during that run except last week’s loss to the Vikings – he had seven to Fitzgerald’s eight. Kirk could turn out to be Arizona’s No. 1 option this season, and he needs to be rostered in most leagues.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
6. Antonio Callaway, Browns – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues
I want to quit Callaway in the worst way, but it is tough to completely cut bait on a guy with 34 targets in the last four games and playing in a decimated receiver corps. He also has the best possible matchup this week against the Bucs. At some point, he is going to catch one of the long touchdowns he flubs seemingly every week, and this is easily his best opportunity. That said, I completely understand anyone who wants off this train.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
7. Chester Rogers, Colts – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Colts are somehow even more banged up than before at receiver after losing Ryan Grant to injury on Sunday. Assuming T.Y. Hilton does not return, Rogers will once again be a good bet for double-digit targets against the Bills.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
8. Jermaine Kearse, Jets – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Quincy Enunwa out at least a few weeks, Jermaine Kearse looks like the best bet to lead the Jets in targets. He had 10 of those against the Colts, and while the matchups the next two weeks against the Vikings and Bears are not great, it would not be surprising to see him average eight to ten targets a game over the next couple weeks. That is valuable.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
9. Albert Wilson, Dolphins – Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues
Like the last time it happened, it is important not to overreact to Wilson’s big plays, but this situation is a bit different. This time, Wilson played 64 percent of the snaps and was second on the team with nine targets against the Bears. With DeVante Parker unable to get healthy – he played four snaps in this game – Wilson should be at worst the No. 3 option in the passing game, and he obviously has some big-play upside. That might not matter if the Dolphins revert back to their low-attempt ways this week against the Lions, but he is worth adding to see what happens.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
10. Cole Beasley, Cowboys – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
The most likely outcome is Cole Beasley reverting back to the 50-yard receiver we have come to know, but it is at least notable Dallas’ best offensive game this season came using Beasley as the clear No. 1 option in the passing attack. He had 11 targets against the Jaguars. No other receiver had more than five, and Allen Hurns did not catch any of those five looks. Even with Dallas likely to remain a low-ceiling passing attack, Beasley could return fantasy value if the Cowboys commit to him as the No. 1 option. Only time will tell if they do.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
11. Josh Reynolds, Rams – Rostered in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is the same situation for Reynolds as last week except Cooper Kupp is fully expected to sit out at least one game. That game is a great matchup against the 49ers, and Reynolds should work as the No. 3 option. That gives him value in deep leagues.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
12. Damion Ratley, Browns – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
With the Browns extremely banged up at receiver, Ratley played 88 percent of the snaps against the Chargers, turning eight targets into six catches for 82 yards. That was still fewer opportunities than Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, but that kind of work against the Bucs could be enough for another surprising fantasy day.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
13. D.J. Moore, Panthers – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
Moore continues to play fewer snaps than Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright, but the coaching staff showed a lot of faith in their rookie by continuing to get him the ball despite two first-half fumbles. Moore now has four catches in back to back games since the bye. He remains a high-upside stash.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
14. Cameron Meredith, Saints – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
15. Tre’Quan Smith, Saints – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues
Ted Ginn is the better option this week, but both of these guys are the upside stashes. Like last week, Meredith is my preferred option because I think he has a better chance to return value even with Ginn healthy and active.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Ted Ginn should return this week and will certainly be ranked ahead of the Saints on the stash list, but the matchup against Baltimore leaves a lot to be desired…Jacksonville’s receivers are in a good spot this week at home against the Texans, but picking the correct one week-to-week is nearly impossible. Keelan Cole is the best bet with Dede Westbrook just behind him. Donte Moncrief is a tier below…With the Packers on bye, Geronimo Allison is probably rostered in as many leagues as he should be, especially with Randall Cobb likely to return as well following the off week. Marques Valdez-Scantling is in an even worse spot with both Allison and Cobb likely to return…Apparently unable to score touchdowns, Pierre Garcon is Julio Jones without the yards…Paul Richardson is the best fantasy bet among Washington’s receivers, and he is not a great one…The Dolphins finally were forced to throw, and Danny Amendola turned eight catches into 59 yards. That is good for PPR, but it does not move the needle much in standard…Like Amendola, Willie Snead’s ceiling appears to be right around 60 yards. Unlike Amendola, he has continually gotten close to it this season…Tyrell Williams scored two long touchdowns against the Browns, but he still managed just four targets…Anthony Miller, Michael Gallup, and Taywan Taylor remain interesting bench stashes, but the targets have not really been there.
Deep Cuts: Justin Hardy should be the next up if either Calvin Ridley or Mohamed Sanu cannot return this week…I will continue to doubt David Moore’s fantasy upside as the No. 3 receiver in a run-first scheme, but three touchdowns in two games makes him worth a look…Courtland Sutton remains a hold where possible, but his snap share slipped last week…Zach Pascal has 10, seven, and seven targets the last three games. He has not done much with them, but he will keep getting work if T.Y. Hilton is unable to return…Even when John Ross gets back, he will be the distant No. 3 receiver…Terrelle Pryor commanded six targets against the Colts and now hads touchdowns in back-to-back games...Washington’s injuries at receiver have opened up an opportunity for Maurice Harris.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Tyler Kroft out, Uzomah operated as the clear lead tight end, turning seven targets into six catches for 54 yards. Now he gets an even better matchup against the Chiefs.
2. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals – Rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues
Seals-Jones now has six targets in back-to-back games, and he actually did something with them against the Vikings, catching five passes for 69 yards. Denver has also given up some good games to tight ends this season despite facing a pretty easy schedule.
3. Ben Watson, Saints – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Watson has not done much, combining for just 53 yards in his last two games, and the Ravens are not a good matchup. There is really nothing else on the wire, however, and he is at least attached to a good offense.
4. Jack Doyle, Colts – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
Nothing has changed for Doyle. There is no clear timetable for his return, but tight end is too bad for him to be on the wire.
Watch List: Geoff Swain has shown a usable floor the last four games, averaging 40 yards with last week’s 21-yard effort as the low mark…It does not look like it is going to happen anytime soon for Hayden Hurst, who did not see a snap bump in his second game…Dallas Goedert has five targets in three games since his explosion in Week 3…He did not catch any of them, but Ryan Griffin saw five targets a week after commanding nine. There could be something here, but the matchup with the Jaguars is not ideal…Vernon Davis has two solid fantasy days in his last three games, but he is not getting enough targets to be a real option…Jeff Heuerman does have 17 targets the last three games, but he has not done much with them…With Niles Paul joining Austin Seferian-Jenkins on the sidelines, James O’Shaughnessy is the next man up at tight end…He only got two targets, but Chris Herndon went for 56 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps that earns the rookie more work.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Cleveland Browns – Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues
This might not look like a good matchup because of how many points the Bucs can score, but they also give up sacks and turnovers, 11 in just five games so far this season. The Browns lead the league with 16 takeaways.
2. Detroit Lions – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Lions do not have a great defense and the Dolphins are coming off a big offensive performance in a tougher matchup, but banking on Miami’s offense falling back to earth, especially if Brock Osweiler gets another start, seems like the right call.
3. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Colts' defense might actually be good, but they are so banged up it is tough to know. Even so, they managed two sacks and two takeaways last week despite giving up 42 points, and they get to face the Bills and perhaps Nathan Peterman at home.
Looking Ahead: The Steelers have turned up the pressure the last couple games, and they get a home date with the Browns coming out of the bye week.
KICKERS
1. Matt Prater, Lions – Rostered in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
Prater has not been quite as reliable a fantasy option this season, but he does have multiple kicks in four-of-five games and multiple extra points in every game.
2. Adam Vinatieri, Colts – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
Vinatieri has multiple attempts in all but one game this season and has a nice extra-point floor in a good offense. He gets the Bills at home this week.
3. Aldrick Rosas, Giants – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even with the offense scuffling, Rosas has been a consistently good fantasy option all season, attempting multiple kicks in all but one game. Now he gets a great matchup with the Falcons, assuming he is healthy.
Looking Ahead: It is possible Greg Zuerlein returns this week, and he seems like a good bet for Week 8 at worst. He will be an elite option as soon as he returns. Prater will also be in a good spot at home against the Seahawks in Week 8.