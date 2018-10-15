Ryan McDowell

Dynasty First Down

Dynasty First Down: Week Six

Monday, October 15, 2018


Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more.

 

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

 

 

Risers:


Eric Ebron, TE IND

 

Currently ranked as the TE2 in fantasy leagues entering Monday Night Football, Colts TE Eric Ebron has been one of the pleasant surprises this season. The former first-round pick of the Lions always flashed glimpses of his ability and upside while with Detroit but struggled with consistency. Although he was close, he never cracked the ranks of a TE1, finishing the past three seasons as the TE13, TE14 and TE13. A change of scenery is apparently just what Ebron needed as his offseason move to Indianapolis has done wonders. Ebron has weekly ranks of TE4, TE11, TE21, TE6, TE1 and TE4, pending MNF. It is an amazing turnaround for a player many dynasty owners had already given up on. Admittedly, Ebron is taking full advantage of his situation with TE Jack Doyle and WR T.Y. Hilton missing multiple games already this season. Regardless, his performance has been impressive. Ebron currently leads the Colts in receiving yards (326), Air Yards (525) and touchdowns (six). As a result of his early-season performance, his dynasty ADP is also on the rise. He jumped from TE20 in the preseason to TE13 in just one month, with an overall rank of 135. 




