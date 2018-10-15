Dose: Week 6 Review

Monday, October 15, 2018

Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield struggled in this one, throwing a pair of interceptions, along with his 238 passing yards and a touchdown. RB Carlos Hyde also never got things going, rushing for only 34 yards on 14 carries. RB Duke Johnson carried only twice but led the team with 36 yards, totaling 109 yards on just six touches. TE David Njoku enjoyed the best game of his career, catching seven passes for 55 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 12 targets. WR Jarvis Landry was a major disappointment, catching only two of nine targets, while rookie WR Antonio Callaway one-upped him, catching two of ten looks for nine yards.

Rivers found WR Tyrell Williams for a pair of deep first half touchdowns to take an early lead and the Chargers then leaned on RB Melvin Gordon and the running game to finish off the Browns. Williams led the team with three receptions for 118 yards and the two scores while Gordon totaled 152 yards and three touchdowns. WR Keenan Allen had another relatively quiet game, catching four passes for 62 yards but he did rush four times for 41 yards.

The Chargers traveled cross country to face an upstart Browns team that many were projecting to win this game. Instead, QB Philip Rivers and his Chargers showed no rust as they wiped out the Browns, who didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

As usual, the Bills offered fantasy players next to nothing. RB LeSean McCoy rushed for 71 yards and gained 94 total yards but no pass-catchers exceeded 50 yards. Allen threw for 84 scoreless yards before exiting the game.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson entered the game with a questionable tag and dealing with a chest injury and it showed as he struggled. Watson finished with 177 passing yards, his fewest since the season-opener, and threw a pair of interceptions along with one touchdown. Each of the Texans offensive stars performed below expectations. RB Lamar Miller returned from his one-week absence to total 71 yards. The team’s trio of WRs DeAndre Hopkins (5/63/1), Will Fuller (2/33) and Keke Coutee (3/33) all had slow games.

What an odd game for the Bills. Buffalo lost rookie QB Josh Allen to an elbow injury in the third quarter and backup QB Nathan Peterman took his place and quickly led a scoring drive to take the lead early in the final quarter. Just when things were looking up for the Bills, Peterman reverted to the player we’ve seen in the past, throwing a pair of interceptions, one of those being returned for what proved to be the game-winning score for Houston.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky passed for 316 yards and three scores, his second straight game with 300+/3 and he spread the ball around. Five Chicago pass-catchers drew at least four targets with WR Taylor Gabriel (5/110) leading the team. RB Tarik Cohen had another huge game, rushing for 31 yards and a score on just five carries while catching seven passes for 90 yards. WR Allen Robinson added five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown while WR Anthony Miller and TE Trey Burton each found the end zone as well. Miller was back after missing one week with a shoulder injury. RB Jordan Howard , who played a minor role in the team’s Week Four win, led the team with 69 rushing yards on 14 carries.

The Dolphins got their running game going as RBs Frank Gore (101) and Kenyan Drake (57) combined for 158 rushing yards. Osweiler set a new career-high with 380 passing yards and three for three touchdowns. Thanks to a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, WR Albert Wilson led the team with a 6/155/2 line while veteran WR Danny Amendola chipped in with 8/59 on 11 targets.

When it was announced just 90 minutes before kickoff that the Dolphins would be without starting QB Ryan Tannehill , instead forced to start backup QB Brock Osweiler , the Bears and their strong defense was immediately viewed as a lock to not only win this game but dominate the Dolphins offense. Games like this are why we keep coming back. The Bears took control after a low-scoring first half, building a two-score lead. Chicago got third quarter touchdowns from TE Trey Burton , WR Allen Robinson and RB Tarik Cohen to get in front of the pesky Dolphins. Miami hung around and eventually forced overtime. Even when they look defeated after a goal line fumble by RB Kenyan Drake , the Dolphins managed to pull it out. A field goal as time expired in the overtime period won the game in one of the big surprises of the season.

For the second consecutive week, rookie WR Christian Kirk led the Cardinals in receiving, catching six balls for 77 yards. He’s forming a clear bond with fellow rookie QB Josh Rosen , who threw for 240 scoreless yards. WR Larry Fitzgerald ’s five receptions for 39 yards represent his best outing since Week One. RB David Johnson continued to be touchdown dependent for his fantasy box scores, totaling only 70 yards, but scoring a short fourth quarter touchdown to pad his stats.

QB Kirk Cousins passed for 233 yards and a touchdown but the real story of the Vikings day and season was WR Adam Thielen . Thielen continued his record-setting streak of 100-yard games to begin a season, making it six for six with an 11/123/1 line. Thielen is now on pace for 216 targets and 154 receptions, which would both set new all-time marks, along with 1,898 receiving yards, good enough for second all-time. With Thielen and the running game dominating the action, WR Stefon Diggs played a minor role, catching three passes for 33 yards. TE Kyle Rudolph added four grabs for 37 yards.

The Vikings’ running game has struggled all season, entering Week Six ranked 31 st in the league in rushing, averaging just 66 yards per game. With RB Dalvin Cook out of the lineup once again, veteran RB Latavius Murray matched that average by halftime and finished with a career-high 155 rushing yards.

The Colts were again missing WR T.Y. Hilton and TE Jack Doyle with injuries but they did get RB Marlon Mack back in the lineup. Mack totaled 93 yards but limited the touches for rookie RB Nyheim Hines , who had flourished in Mack’s absence. Hines dropped an end zone target in the second quarter and played sparingly after that, totaling 35 yards on five touches. TE Eric Ebron led the team in receiving again, catching four balls for 71 yards including an 18-yard score. The Colts also lost RB Robert Turbin (shoulder) and WR Ryan Grant (ankle) during the game with neither returning to the field.

While Darnold played well, the win was the result of a balanced effort. The Jets kicked seven field goals and the defense picked off Colts QB Andrew Luck three times. RB Isaiah Crowell was banged up and questionable for the game and continued his every other week production pattern, rushing for 40 yards on 13 carries. The Jets lost WR Quincy Enunwa to an ankle injury but got production from WR Jermaine Kearse (9/94) and WR Terrelle Pryor (5/57/1) in his place.

Rookie QB Sam Darnold threw for over 200 yards for just the second time this year, finishing with 280 yards and two scores, leading the Jets to their second straight win. This is the first winning streak the team has put together in over a year. The Jets threatened to build a big lead multiple times but the Colts were able to hang around

There is little to be excited about for the Raiders. Not only did Cooper leave before recording a reception but QB Derek Carr also is dealing with an arm injury, though it is not expected to be serious. RB Marshawn Lynch struggled in this revenge game, rushing for 45 yards as game script wiped out the running game. TE Jared Cook also flopped with two catches for 10 yards while RB Jalen Richard led the team in receiving with a 7/48 line. Things look bleak for the Raiders.

For the second consecutive week, Seattle QB Russell Wilson threw for modest yardage (222) but three touchdowns as his team cruised. The Seahawks continued using a backfield committee with RB Chris Carson leading the way with only 59 yards. Rookie RB Rashaad Penny totaled 70 yards a week after failing to even play a snap. Veteran RB Mike Davis ’s usage took a step back, rushing six times for 21 yards. Veteran WR Doug Baldwin also bounced back from limited Week Five usage to lead the team with six receptions and 91 yards on a team-high eight targets. No other Seattle pass-catcher drew more than four looks from Wilson. WRs Tyler Lockett (3/13/1) and David Moore (2/47/1) stayed hot with return trips to the end zone.

The Seahawks and Raiders traveled to London to play the NFL’s first game across the pond of the season, though the Raiders didn’t actually show up. Pre-game reports suggested Oakland was shopping WR Amari Cooper and multiple key defenders were available in trade and then Cooper took a nasty hit that left him concussed and out of the game. This game was not even competitive and only a late field goal helped the Raiders avoid being shut out.

After a frustrating first half, the Panthers heated up after intermission though it wasn’t quite enough. QB Cam Newton threw for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also led the team in rushing with 43 yards on nine carries. RB Christian McCaffrey ’s target share was back as he tied for the team lead with eight. He caught seven of those for 46 yards and added only 20 rushing yards as the Panthers trailed from the start. TE Greg Olsen returned from a foot injury to catch four passes for 48 yards, while WR Devin Funchess led the way with a 5/74/1 line. Moore caught four balls for 59 yards, his best output as a pro but also lost a pair of fumbles.

Even playing at home, this appeared to be a rough spot for Washington, who played without WR Jamison Crowder and RB Chris Thompson . Redskins QB Alex Smith played an efficient game, throwing for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This is Smith’s lowest yardage total of the season. RB Adrian Peterson continues to play well when the Skins are winning, rushing for 97 scoreless yards. The tight ends led the way for Washington as TE Vernon Davis caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, while TE Jordan Reed caught five of his team-high nine targets for 36 yards.

The Redskins got out to an early 14-0 first quarter lead and then held off a strong comeback attempt to defeat the Carolina Panthers. Carolina often struggled to hang onto the ball and CB Josh Norman , in the ultimate revenge game, intercepted QB Cam Newton and forced a fumble by WR D.J. Moore .

