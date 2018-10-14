Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, October 14, 2018

Sunday Night Football



Kansas City @ New England

Team Totals: Patriots 31, Chiefs 28



As the total on Chiefs-Pats has reached 60 in some shops – highest of an historically-high-scoring 2018 season – this is a game to lean toward in season-long lineup decisions and hammer in DFS. … Tom Brady draws a Chiefs defense that is missing difference-maker OLB Justin Houston (hamstring) and allowing the NFL’s third-most yards per play (6.5). With the sole exception of Case Keenum, 4-of-5 quarterbacks to face Kansas City have generated top-10 fantasy results. Facing the Chiefs also spikes passing-game volume; no NFL team faces more pass attempts per game (47.0). … One conceivable scenario is the Patriots leaning heavily on Sony Michel’s interior running to control the pace of the game and keep Kansas City’s dangerous offense off the field. Michel’s touch counts are 15 > 25 > 19 in the last three weeks, while enemy running backs have rocked Chiefs DC Bob Sutton’s front for an 87/482/4 (5.54 YPC) rushing line. Michel needs more receiving involvement to reach true RB1 status, but he’s earned high-end RB2 treatment as the lead runner on one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. … Week 6 also sets up well for James White, who has led New England in targets in 4-of-5 games and ranks No. 2 among NFL backs in catches (32). The Chiefs have allowed a league-high 454 receiving yards to running backs.

Brady’s Weeks 1-5 target distribution: White 44; Rob Gronkowski 31; Phillip Dorsett 29; Chris Hogan 19; Cordarrelle Patterson 14; Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon 9; Michel 6. … Week 5’s Thursday night game gave Gronk a few extra days to rest his balky ankle. The Chiefs gave up 8/164/1 to Steelers TEs in Week 2, 6/86/0 to 49ers TEs in Week 3, 5/74/0 to Broncos TEs in Week 4, and 10/92/0 to Jaguars TEs last week. In Eric Berry (heel) and Eric Murray (ankle), the Chiefs are missing two of their top-three safeties. … Kansas City has permitted a league-high 27 completions of 20-plus yards, and Houston’s loss will exacerbate those problems. This bodes well for Gordon, who has the Patriots’ highest Average Depth of Target (14.7) with gains of 34, 19, 16, and 13 in two games. Gordon ran only 12 routes in Week 4 and 18 in Week 5, although an extended week after last Thursday night’s win gave OC Josh McDaniels surplus time to increase Gordon’s usage. He’s a high-ceiling if low-floor WR3/flex play in this best-case-scenario draw. Gordon could push for near-full-time work if the thigh injury Hogan suffered in Wednesday's practice keeps him out. Hogan did not practice on Thursday, although he practiced in "limited" fashion on Friday. … Edelman’s usage was exactly what we wanted in his Week 5 debut, running routes on 39-of-44 Brady dropbacks (89%) and catching 7-of-9 targets. He'll be an every-week WR2 in PPR the rest of the way. … Dorsett’s playing time has descended since the Gordon trade (94% > 70% > 61%). He logged season lows in routes (26) and targets (3) in last week’s win over the Colts.



Even as Patrick Mahomes committed his first two turnovers of 2018 and posted his season-worst fantasy result (QB17) in Week 5, Mahomes moved the offense consistently, averaged over 8.0 yards per attempt for the fifth time in six career starts, scored a rushing touchdown for the second straight game, and improved to 6-0 as a starter. Mahomes has shredded teams that struggle to rush the passer, and New England fits the bill with the league’s third-fewest sacks (7) and 13th-lowest QB hit rate (14.1%). The Pats have 29 quarterback hits on the season, but 12 came in Week 1 against Houston’s league-worst pass protection. They’ve barely averaged four hits per game since. … Kareem Hunt’s matchup is similarly strong; New England’s defense has permitted a cool 4.45 yards per carry to running backs. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s fibula fracture is sure to sting, however, and Hunt’s passing-game usage remains a concern with two targets or fewer in 4-of-5 games. Hunt’s workloads have stayed bankable with 18-plus touches in four straight games, but the lack of receiving involvement lowers Hunt’s floor and ceiling.



Mahomes’ Weeks 1-5 target distribution: Travis Kelce 46; Tyreek Hill 39; Sammy Watkins 29; Chris Conley 17; Hunt 9; Demetrius Harris 8. … Kelce leads all NFL tight ends in Air Yards (489) by a 69-yard margin and has the most red-zone targets (7) and targets inside the ten (3) on the Chiefs. After facing no notable tight ends in the first month, the Patriots were obliterated by Colts TEs for a combined 12/149/3 receiving line last Thursday night. … Hill checks in as Week 6’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model after Odell Beckham exploded atop the model last week. TyFreak also has strange home-road splits with 17 of his 24 career touchdowns (71%) occurring at non-Arrowhead venues. Hill’s last ten away-game receiving lines are: 9/54/0 > 5/90/1 > 7/169/2 > 6/185/2 > 7/68/0 > 2/64/1 > 6/125/1 > 4/68/0 > 5/77/1 > 7/133/1. New England’s defense distinctly lacks speed, which sets up beautifully for The Cheetah. … Watkins showed no Week 5 ill effects from his Week 4 hamstring scare, parlaying eight targets into 6/78/0 receiving against the Jaguars on 86% of the snaps. Watkins’ 36 routes run were his second most of 2018. In the highest-totaled game of the season, Watkins should be locked into lineups as a WR3 with WR2 upside. … The thought of giving Conley a DFS-tournament whirl can be fun in theory, but the results generally are not. Conley hasn’t gained 25 receiving yards in a game this year, and he hasn’t reached 60 yards since December of 2016.



Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Chiefs 30

Monday Night Football



San Francisco @ Green Bay

Team Totals: Packers 28, 49ers 18.5



Albeit prompted by a four-score halftime deficit in Detroit, Aaron Rodgers is coming off his season-best fantasy game to face a 49ers defense that gives up easy pass plays running a Seahawks-style system without the proper personnel. DC Robert Saleh’s unit has supported high fantasy floors by coughing up top-14 weeks to 4-of-5 quarterbacks faced and allowing a combined 12:1 TD-to-INT ratio. Rodgers drew a murderer’s row of pass-rush units in his first five starts; the Niners rank 26th in sacks (9) and 25th in QB hit rate (13.5%). Staying true to form, this year’s Packers have dropped back to pass at the NFL’s third-highest clip (71%) after finishing fourth in in dropback rate in 2017, and first in 2016. This is a blowup spot for Rodgers. … Negative game script prevented Aaron Jones from seeing a single second-half carry in last week’s loss. Green Bay projects for positive script on Monday night, enhancing Jones’ breakout potential. San Francisco has played stout run defense, though, limiting enemy backs to a 104/391/4 (3.76 YPC) rushing line. And Jones’ touch counts in three games since returning from suspension are 7 – 11 – 9 on 25% - 38% - 27% playing-time clips. Until we see tangible evidence of change in the Packers’ backfield distribution – coach Mike McCarthy continued to state that is unlikely this week – Jones will remain a boom-bust flex play on low volume. … Jamaal Williams’ touch counts since Jones’ return are 7 – 11 – 8, staying involved because of superior pass-protection skills and not his running ability. … Ty Montgomery’s Weeks 3-5 touch counts were 10 – 7 – 5. Jones is Green Bay’s lone fantasy-viable back.



Davante Adams enters Week 6 ranked No. 8 in the league in red-zone targets (10) with a touchdown in eight of his last nine games. Only six NFL players have more overall targets (55), and only eight have more Air Yards (562). Whereas 49ers LCB Richard Sherman never moves in Saleh’s Cover-3 zone, Adams runs 70% of his routes at other areas of the field. 49ers RCB Ahkello Witherspoon has given up the NFL’s second-most touchdown passes (4), including Christian Kirk’s 75-yard scoring bomb last week. … Much as he did to Rob Gronkowski in Week 3, Lions coach Matt Patricia went to great lengths to stifle Jimmy Graham in Week 5. Detroit stuck long-limbed CB Deshawn Shead on him in man coverage and bullied Graham at the line with multiple defenders on obvious passing downs and in scoring situations. Graham didn’t help himself by dropping a 21-yard TD, but still come away with a usable 6/76/0 receiving line. Saleh’s defense plays straight up without matchup-based scheming, so Graham should face much softer coverage looks. … The Packers’ complementary wideout distribution will come down to health. Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday, boding well for their chances to play. Although Marquez Valdes-Scantling (7/89/1) and Equanimeous St. Brown (3/89/0) capitalized on their increased Week 5 opportunities in Allison and Cobb’s absence, the rookies will be pushed back down the depth chart as soon as the veterans return. Thinking forward, it’s notable that St. Brown passed J’Mon Moore last week after Moore played ahead of St. Brown the week before.



Matriculating the offense in ball-out-quick game plans astutely designed by Kyle Shanahan, C.J. Beathard has earned every-week starter treatment in two-QB leagues with deep streamer upside after logging QB18 (Chargers) and QB5 (Cardinals) fantasy results in Weeks 4-5. Shanahan’s quick-pass attack is designed to compensate for Beathard's sub-par pocket awareness. Two starts in, Beathard’s average of 2.30 seconds to attempt is fastest in the NFL among 35 qualified passers in PFF’s charts. Beathard is still a streamer target for Green Bay's D/ST; the sophomore quarterback has committed 13 turnovers and taken 22 sacks in seven career starts. … Matt Breida (ankle) is not expected to play, forcing Alfred Morris into San Francisco’s lead-back role after Alf logged 21 touches in last week’s loss to Arizona. Although Morris’ pass-catching resume is nonexistent, he drew eight targets from checkdown-specialist Beathard in the last two games and has zero drops this year. 2017 feature back Carlos Hyde was similarly limited in the passing game, yet still set career highs in targets (88) and catches (59) under Shanahan. The Packers have played leaky run defense, yielding a 100/443/4 (4.43 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs. Morris’ biggest Week 6 concern is the possibility San Francisco enters negative script should Rodgers start hot. In that scenario, versatile FB Kyle Juszczyk could end up hogging snaps and catches.



Beathard’s Weeks 4-5 target distribution: Pierre Garcon 19; George Kittle 15; Trent Taylor and Kendrick Bourne 11; Juszczyk 10; Morris 8; Marquise Goodwin and Victor Bolden 4. … Garcon turned in a miserable Week 5, dropping three balls including one that caused a Beathard interception. Garcon’s usage has been there but the production has not. He has yet to reach 60 yards in a game this season and is scoreless in 16 straight. … Kittle has been the biggest beneficiary of the 49ers’ ball-out-quick offense with 11 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown in Beathard’s two starts. Leading the team in red-zone targets (6) and targets inside the ten (3), Kittle has earned every-week TE1 reliability. Green Bay has allowed the NFL’s tenth-most yards to tight ends (308). … Goodwin missed Week 5 with hamstring and quad injuries, forcing more onto Taylor, Bourne, and Bolden’s plates. Goodwin practiced fully this week. Goodwin has played six mostly-full games with Beathard over the past two years. Always a big-play-dependent producer, Goodwin’s stat lines in them are 4/80/0 > 0/0 > 2/68/0 > 1/83/1 > 4/78/0 > 2/24/0.



Score Prediction: Packers 34, 49ers 23