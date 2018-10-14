Ryan McDowell

Sunday Headlines

Week 6 Live Blog

Sunday, October 14, 2018


Welcome to Week Six of the NFL season! Even before our first kickoff, we've had tons of news. Follow along with the Week Six Live Blog for all news, scores, big plays, injuries and more.

 

(1:00PM) The Bears defense and LB Khalil Mack must be licking their chops as they will face Miami QB Brock Osweiler, playing in place of QB Ryan Tannehill

 

(12:48PM) As for today's news, we've had a few surprises. Both Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook are out for Week Six. Other players who will be on the sidelines today: RB Chris Thompson, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Giovani Bernard and WR John Ross.

 

(12:47PM) As we prepare for kickoff, trade rumors are swirling as the Raiders are reportedly shopping disappointing WR Amari Cooper and the Cardinals have considered moving on from CB Patrick Peterson



