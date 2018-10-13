Weather: Week 6 Forecasts

Saturday, October 13, 2018

We’ve turned the corner on the weather front as temperatures are starting to drop and we finally have some intriguing forecasts. In certain scenarios, it can be a huge edge to pay attention and adjust your fantasy lineups based on the weather. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning.

Winter Watch





LA Rams at Denver (4:05 PM ET): Winter Weather, in October? You read that right, Denver is expected to have small amounts of snow! Most of it is expected to come prior to the game though, leaving the forecast at 24-degree temperatures, 7MPH winds, and cloudy skies. While this may not be ideal weather for either side, it won’t have a significant impact on the game. Start all fantasy options as normal.





Wind Worries





LA Chargers at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): While there are plenty of rainy games and a snowy fixture mixed in, the real issue to watch is wind. This game is expected to have consistent winds of 15 MPH and gusts of higher speeds which is right on the threshold of when it begins to statistically matter. If the wind holds at 15MPH heading into kickoff it may be time to look elsewhere with options like Antonio Callaway. The wind at that speed can be the difference between the ball being under or overthrown and for a player who leads the team in air yards since Week 2, it’s a big deal. There’s still a possibility of the winds cooling off closer to game time which would mean all systems go with 56-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies expected otherwise.





Wet Weather





Seattle at Oakland (1:00 PM ET): While this game is technically a home game for Oakland, they’ll be playing in London. With the location brings on 51-degree temperatures, light rain, and an 8MPH breeze. I couldn’t imagine a more stereotypical day weather-wise in England to kick off the NFL’s international series this season. All fantasy options should be started as usually unless either the rain or wind picks up a lot.

Baltimore at Tennessee (4:25 PM ET): After losing to the Browns, the Ravens are in another tough spot against the Titans as 3-point road favorites. While there will be rain, it should only be a drizzle and won’t impact the game. The 10MPH winds are something more important to watch for because if it rises to 15 MPH it will alter the game. Fire up all fantasy options from this one until further notice.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): Ben Roethlisberger will play in the vaunted 1 PM road game scenario in which he has historically struggled. The weather won’t help much either as 54-degree temperatures with 6MPH winds and a drizzling rain expected. It’s nothing to be too concerned about at the moment but something to monitor nonetheless.





Worry-Free Weather





Carolina at Washington (1:00 PM ET): Cam Newton and the Panthers will enjoy a short road trip to Washington this weekend. Greeting them will be 61-degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and 5 MPH winds.

Indianapolis at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): Andrew Luck leads the league in passing attempts due to their poor defense, offensive line, and lack of a running game. They now travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets and will play in 58-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 4 MPH winds. Fantasy options can be started as usual.

Chicago at Miami (1:00 PM ET): The Bears are back! Fresh off their bye and on a three-game win streak, they now take on the volatile Miami Dolphins. This smells like a potential trap game for me after their dominant performance against Tampa Bay heading into the bye. Weather won’t be a factor in Miami as 87-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected.

Kansas City at New England (8:20 PM ET): With a game total O/U set at 59, this matchup has tons of shootout potential. The Chiefs and Patriots draw chilly 48-degree temperatures with clear skies and 4 MPH winds. Start all players from this game with confidence.

San Francisco at Green Bay (8:15 PM ET, Monday): This would have been such an awesome game if Jimmy Garoppolo was playing. Instead, the 49ers are 10-point underdogs on the road. Weather won’t be an issue here as 39-degree temperatures with clear skies and 8 MPH winds are expected.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams





Four teams will play indoors this week including the divisional matchup between the Buccaneers and Falcons.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)





Arizona at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)





Buffalo at Houston (1:00 PM ET)





Jacksonville at Dallas (4:25 PM ET)