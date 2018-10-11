Patrick Daugherty

Rankings

Week 6 Rankings

Thursday, October 11, 2018


Jameis Winston could not have a better setup for his first start of 2018. He returns under center with the Nos. 2 and 6 receivers by average points (Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson in .5 PPR) while another (Chris Godwin) checks in at No. 35. He will be facing the Falcons in the domed-environs of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a matchup with a 57.5 over/under. The Falcons’ injury-ruined defense is allowing 40 points over its past three games. For the season, it is coughing up the third most quarterback fantasy points. Disappointment has been a theme throughout Winston’s four-year career, but it is hard to see how he screws this one up.  


Week 6 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes at NE -
2 Aaron Rodgers vs. SF -
3 Matt Ryan vs. TB -
4 Tom Brady vs. KC -
5 Deshaun Watson vs. BUF Questionable (chest)
6 Jared Goff at DEN -
7 Kirk Cousins vs. ARZ -
8 Jameis Winston at ATL -
9 Cam Newton at WAS -
10 Ben Roethlisberger at CIN -
11 Andy Dalton vs. PIT -
12 Russell Wilson at OAK -
13 Carson Wentz at NYG -
14 Philip Rivers at CLE -
15 Andrew Luck at NYJ -
16 Blake Bortles at DAL -
17 Baker Mayfield vs. LAC -
18 Derek Carr vs. SEA -
19 Joe Flacco at TEN -
20 Alex Smith vs. CAR -
21 Mitchell Trubisky at MIA -
22 C.J. Beathard at GB -
23 Eli Manning vs. PHI -
24 Sam Darnold vs. IND -
25 Case Keenum vs. LAR -
26 Ryan Tannehill vs. CHI -
27 Marcus Mariota vs. BAL -
28 Josh Rosen at MIN -
29 Dak Prescott vs. JAC -
30 Josh Allen at HOU -


QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes has been limited to one passing touchdown over his past two games but has compensated with a pair of ground scores. The sophomore prodigy has cleared 300 yards passing in four-straight starts. … Aaron Rodgers was missing his Nos. 2 and 3 receivers in Week 5 and still generated his most yards (442) since 2013. Now headed back home to face the 49ers’ undermanned defense, Rodgers could be getting back Geronimo Allison (hamstring). … Although his stats didn’t look awful, Matt Ryan was horrendous in Week 5, going belly up in a plus road matchup with the Steelers. He should atone at home against the Bucs, who are allowing a hard-to-fathom 358 weekly passing yards and 9.12 yards per attempt. … Tom Brady’s six interceptions are just two fewer than he threw in all of 2017. He’s tossed two picks in back-to-back games. Nevertheless, Week 5 against the banged up Colts was his best start of the season. Although the Chiefs’ pass defense has overperformed by some measures, it’s still No. 31 by yards allowed. Andy Reid’s unit famously performs better at home than on the road. There’s little standing between Brady and a massive day.


Although battling through a chest injury, Deshaun Watson has vowed to take the field against the Jekyll-and-Hyde Bills. Watson has thrown for at least 375 yards in three-straight games and has yet to post fewer than 36 rushing yards. Regressing or not, he’s an elite option on a weekly basis. … Week 5 was Jared Goff’s worst start and he still threw for 321 yards while posing a 10.03 YPA against the Seahawks. The Broncos’ defense is in full-on collapse. It initially appeared Goff could be missing Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion), but they are both tentatively on track to play. … Kirk Cousins enters Week 6 second in yardage (1,688), fifth in completion percentage (71.2) and seventh in QB rating (105.1). He’s both compiling and posting excellent rate stats. The Redskins chose Alex Smith. … With the majority of his elite fantasy brethren having excellent Week 6 matchups, Cam Newton checks in a little lower than usual. The Redskins, of course, are not a stay-away unit. They invited Drew Brees into their kitchen over and over and over again on Monday Night Football.  


Andy Dalton has completed fewer than 60 percent of his throws in four-straight starts against the Steelers. The Bengals have held up slightly better against the pass than their division rivals so far this season, but I will give Ben Roethlisberger the slight Week 6 rankings advantage. Ben finally got going Antonio Brown going in Week 5 and has produced three scores in three of his past four outings. He usually holds up better than Dalton in what is always a fiercely-contested divisional matchup. … After averaging a career-high 35 attempts per game last season, Russell Wilson has seen that number dip to 28. He is staying afloat in fantasy by virtue of a 7.0 touchdown percentage. He’s in the QB1 mix against a Raiders defense that has just six sacks through five games and is allowing 8.66 yards every time the opposing quarterback attempts a throw. … Carson Wentz has gotten a little bit better each time out, though he’s merely the QB18 by average points. For Week 6, he gets a Giants defense allowing the ninth-fewest quarterback fantasy points on a short week. The G-Men will also be getting back top pass rusher Olivier Vernon (ankle).     


Aside from a curious Week 4 hiccup against the Raiders, the Browns have been stout against the pass. It’s a tough road matchup for Philip Rivers, who despite a dominant “real life” campaign so far checks in as the QB13 by average points. … The Colts’ passing and running games have merged into one, with Andrew Luck attempting a ridiculous 49 throws per game. For Week 6, he will once again be slinging it without T.Y. Hilton or Jack Doyle. Volume goes a long way in this business, but Luck’s lack of weapons and the Jets’ solid pass defense render him a QB2. … As this laugh-out-loud “highlight reel” attests, Blake Bortles was stupendously bad in Week 5 … and the QB3 in fantasy. There’s an element of blind luck there, but Bortles will be throwing it all over the yard for however long Leonard Fournette (hamstring) remains sidelined. The Cowboys have a middle-of-the-road pass defense. … Injuries have played a part, but the Chargers aren’t coming anywhere close to living up to their pre-season reputation on defense. It’s not a scary home matchup for Baker Mayfield, who has been crisp and decisive but hurt by his lack of reliable weapons. Mayfield is getting murdered by his pass catchers’ mistakes. … He hasn’t looked very good while doing it, but Derek Carr is fifth in yardage (1,641).  


Joe Flacco has attempted more than 40 passes in four-straight games for just the second time in his career. We would expect him to remain airborne against the Titans, though Mike Vrabel’s defense is serving up the fifth-fewest quarterback fantasy points. … Alex Smith has five touchdowns through four games. It’s as if 2017 never happened. … To say Mitchell Trubisky got the last laugh on me in Week 4 would be putting it mildly. I said Trubisky was not even a QB2. He proceeded to throw six touchdowns. His 47 fantasy points against the Bucs’ league-worst defense represent 48.4 of his season total. As you can see from his rank, I am not assuming lightning will strike twice. … C.J. Beathard plays like a crash test dummy. He is going to get injured and miss time. Until he does, he will be a plug-and-play QB2 for two-quarterback league desperados. … Eli Manning has been better in fantasy than real life while the Eagles are struggling in the secondary. I still can’t rank him as anything other than a last-gasp QB2. … Were Sam Darnold to replicate last week’s blowup, the Colts’ injury-ravaged defense would not be a bad place to do it. … The weather can still change, but there is more evidence to suggest Marcus Mariota is bad than good.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

    


