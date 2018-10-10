John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 5: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 10, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2, 7, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3, 4, 6), David Johnson (9, 2, 4, 4, 3), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0, 0, 1), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8, 5, 4), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4, 3, 6)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7, 78, 48), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29, 55, 110), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66, 51, 43), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71, 34, 59), David Johnson (7, 2, 11, 11, -2), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0, 0, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9, 28, 35), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35, 52, 0), David Johnson (30, 3, 30, 41, 16), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90, 28, 85), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8, 22, 23)

 

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12, 22, 18), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5, 3, 1)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 3, 5)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37, 1-5, 4-35), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28, 1-13, 7-103), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54, 3-33, 1-17), Bene Benwikere (0-0, 3-19, 1-7, 4-38, 4-38)

 

Observations: Despite opening the game with an impressive lid-lifting 75-yard touchdown catch, Christian Kirk’s snaps (32, 62.7%) and routes (20) Sunday stayed consistent with his typical usage on the year. You wouldn’t know it from the results, but it’s actually Ricky Seals-Jones who’s led Arizona in targets and air yards share (33%) with Josh Rosen under center. Still, RSJ’s snap rate has taken a massive hit with Jermaine Gresham involved more of late, plummeting from 91.4% in the Cardinals’ first three games to 65.8% in their last two. There’s fortunately hope for David Johnson, though, who’s snap rate has progressively increased (67.9% > 77.8% > 86% > 91.7% > 94.1%) in every game this year. Johnson has quietly handled 90.9% (40-of-44) of the team’s backfield carries in the last two games alone.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6, 12, 9), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7, 9, 7), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4, 2, 12), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3, 3, 2), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8, 6, 5), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4, 3, 1)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71, 165, 118), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50, 129, 50), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18, 20, 86), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150, 81, 65), Devonta Freeman (-5, X, X, X, 6), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1, 2, 4), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9, 2, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96, 173, 62), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14, 26, 15), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23, 19, 77), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36, 111, 73), Devonta Freeman (14, X, X, X, 9), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146, 54, 38), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41, 13, 5)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15, 14, 7), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2, 7, 3), Devonta Freeman (6, X, X, X, 8)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Devonta Freeman (1, X, X, X, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0), Devonta Freeman (3, X, X, X, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1), Isaiah Oliver (0-0, 0-0, 1-19, 2-26-1, 1-9-1)

 

Observations: With Devonta Freeman (knee) back, Atlanta’s backfield snaps and touches were scattered between he (39%, 10), Tevin Coleman (38%, 9) and fourth-round rookie Ito Smith (17%, 4). The fact Smith played at all hints he’ll eat into what was formerly a two-headed monster on limited reps throughout the year. If you have an available roster spot, he’s worth stashing. Calvin Ridley’s middling usage forced him to finally come crashing back to Earth as he recorded just 4/38 on the fourth-most targets for Atlanta. Still running the third-most routes behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, Ridley remains a weekly WR3/FLEX option.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2, BYE, 6), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7, BYE, 7), Jarius Wright (5, 7, 1, BYE, 6), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6, BYE, 1), Ian Thomas (2, 3, 5, BYE, 6), Greg Olsen (2, X, X, BYE), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2, BYE, 4), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1, BYE), Curtis Samuel (X, X, X, X, 4)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120, BYE, 84), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79, BYE, 26), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17, BYE, 39), Jarius Wright (8, 56, 6, BYE, 62), Ian Thomas (-8, 24, 16, BYE, 66), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1, BYE, -6), Greg Olsen (25, X, X, BYE, X), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0, BYE, 0), Curtis Samuel (X, X, X, X, 64)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10, BYE, 35), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67, BYE, 53), Greg Olsen (33, X, X, BYE, X), Jarius Wright (23, 62, 7, BYE, 25), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19, BYE, 0), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3, BYE, 49), Ian Thomas (4, 10, 20, BYE, 38), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24, BYE, 0), Curtis Samuel (X, X, X, X, 37)

 

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10, BYE, 8), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28, BYE, 17), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2, BYE, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1, BYE, 0), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Ian Thomas (1, 2, 0, BYE, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4, BYE, 0), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3, BYE, 0), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43, BYE), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43, BYE), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32, BYE)

 

Observations: Over his last three games, Christian McCaffrey has played an absurd 97% of Carolina’s offensive snaps. He’s also out-carried backup C.J. Anderson 53-9 in that span. With no competition for either catches or carries behind him, CMC has essentially become a rich man’s Melvin Gordon. It’s possible hybrid scat-slot receiver Curtis Samuel (12 snaps) vultures shallow looks with an increased workload from McCaffrey in the coming weeks, but the latter’s 25% target share still makes his floor as high and safe as any at his position.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10, 7), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5, 4), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5, X), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3, 8)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97, 64), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46, 63), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153, 74), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5, -4), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35, X), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0, 51)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50, 23), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34, 104), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20, 0), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55, 86), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15, 121), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35, X)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24, 11), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2, 3), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5, 13)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0, 2), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28, X), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0, 5-45), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54, 5-71)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8, 4, 7), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5, 5, 3), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2, 0, 4), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4, 5, 3), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7, 5, 3), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4, 5, 3), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3, 1, 3)   

 

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20, 0, 34), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3, 34, 76), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37, 46, 15), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35, 37, 71), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41, 74, 25), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32, 36, -1), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1, 30, 5)

 

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2, 0, 44), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46, 53, 8), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23, 0, 19), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22, 30, 3), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47, 39, 55), Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11, 88, 30), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17, 45, 6)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16, 25, 20), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2, 3, 6), Rod Smith (1, 0, 0, 6, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0, 3, 3), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34)

 

Observations: Only one week after playing a season-high in snaps (69, 58%), rookie Michael Gallup was in on a season-low 24 snaps (38.7%) Sunday. Given the weekly parity between receiver usage (and the team’s run-first approach), no wideout in this offense is rosterable. Geoff Swaim is suddenly on the streaming radar, though, piecing together a 11/141/1 line on five targets per game in his last three contests. His snap rate (59, 95%) notably peaked in Week 5 against the Texans.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8, 8, 7), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7, 4, 9), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6, 6, 4), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3, 5, 3), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3, 1, 2), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3, 2, 0)     

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49, 53, 82), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85, 74, 51), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43, 64, 58), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4, -2, 28), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22, 3, 0), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5, -4, -2)

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53, 74, 98), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69, 132, 42), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69, 56, 8), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9, 1, 15), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36, 20, 20), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10, 6, 0)   

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16, 9, 12), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16, 7, 12), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0, 1, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4, 0, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28, 6-93, 0-0), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0, 2-46, 2-27), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-17)

 

Observations: Even in leading by three scores at one point, rookie Kerryon Johnson split carries down the middle with bruiser LeGarrette Blount Sunday. Johnson has now rushed for 169 more yards than Blount on just three more carries (50-47). The latter also shored up all three of Detroit’s carries inside the five-yard line, putting Johnson’s perceived breakout on the backburner for another week. There’s legitimately no end in sight for this timeshare despite KJ’s oblivious talent/athletic/production edge. Marvin Jones again led the Lions in snaps (58, 94%) and routes run (28) but hauled in just one (touchdown) catch on four targets. Jones still sits second on the team in air yards share (32%) to go along with his consistent WR1 usage, keeping him a confident buy-low candidate (and cheap DFS option).

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14, 12), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11, X), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6, 11), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3, 0, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1, 3), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3, 10), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157, 151), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47, 105), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154, X), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0, 5), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29, -2), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1, 3), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39, 98), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 84)

 

Receiving Yards: Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X, X), Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81, 140), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80, X), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21, 76), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56, 23), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16, 0, 19), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17, 19), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38, 68), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 89)

 

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11, 6), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1, 2), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0, X), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X, 3-20-1), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34, X), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41, 4-99)

 

Observations: Without Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) Sunday, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10/7/68/1) and Equanimeous St. Brown (5/3/89) thrived in full-time roles. MVS (team-high 56 routes on 95% of snaps) was ultimately used slightly more than St. Brown (46, 74%) and benefited from two red zone looks. Davante Adams (24% target share) stayed Rodgers’ first look, though, despite battling a calf injury throughout the week. Only five receivers have accrued more air yards than Adams since Week 2. If Allison and Cobb are out again Monday night, Valdes-Scantling would gain WR3 status for the second consecutive week. On the ground, Aaron Jones handled eight first half touches before inexplicably staying glued to the sideline until Green Bay’s final drive. Maybe coach Mike McCarthy would’ve leaned on Jones more had the game not gotten out of hand, but there’s been no evidence or indication of that. Backfield snaps and touches were again dispersed between Jamaal Williams (33, 8), Ty Montgomery (29, 5), and Jones (22, 9). Jones can’t be used as anything more than an RB4 until this committee becomes, at the least, two-headed.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11, 5, 7), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8, 8, 0), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6, 11, 9), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6, 6, 5)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96, 70, 55), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41, 92, 0), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39, 74, 114), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1, 3, -11)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90, 116, 0), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71, 162, 90), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51, 73, 36), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104, 101, 92)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23, 17, 22)

 

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1, 2, 1), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1, 3, 2), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3, 2, 12)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12, X, X), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63, 3-11, 3-43), Sam Shields (0-0, 2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2, 0-0)

 

Observations: Brandin Cooks failed to record a single target before a concussion forced him to leave after 28 snaps. Without skipping a beat, Josh Reynolds stepped into Los Angeles’ potent 3-WR set and posted 2/39 on three targets and 18 routes. KhaDarel Hodge (1/14) received full-time reps later once Cooper Kupp exited with a concussion, too. There’s optimism Cooks and Kupp will both be ready to go against Denver Sunday, but Reynolds is worth a speculatory add in deeper leagues just in case. Todd Gurley — monumental Week 6 salary and all — is the outside-the-box pivot you want in DFS if both starting wideouts are ruled out.

 


You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


