Week 5: NFC Targets & Touches

Observations: Brandin Cooks failed to record a single target before a concussion forced him to leave after 28 snaps. Without skipping a beat, Josh Reynolds stepped into Los Angeles’ potent 3-WR set and posted 2/39 on three targets and 18 routes. KhaDarel Hodge (1/14) received full-time reps later once Cooper Kupp exited with a concussion, too. There’s optimism Cooks and Kupp will both be ready to go against Denver Sunday, but Reynolds is worth a speculatory add in deeper leagues just in case. Todd Gurley — monumental Week 6 salary and all — is the outside-the-box pivot you want in DFS if both starting wideouts are ruled out.

Observations: Without Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) Sunday, rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10/7/68/1) and Equanimeous St. Brown (5/3/89) thrived in full-time roles. MVS (team-high 56 routes on 95% of snaps) was ultimately used slightly more than St. Brown (46, 74%) and benefited from two red zone looks. Davante Adams (24% target share) stayed Rodgers’ first look, though, despite battling a calf injury throughout the week. Only five receivers have accrued more air yards than Adams since Week 2. If Allison and Cobb are out again Monday night, Valdes-Scantling would gain WR3 status for the second consecutive week. On the ground, Aaron Jones handled eight first half touches before inexplicably staying glued to the sideline until Green Bay’s final drive. Maybe coach Mike McCarthy would’ve leaned on Jones more had the game not gotten out of hand, but there’s been no evidence or indication of that. Backfield snaps and touches were again dispersed between Jamaal Williams (33, 8), Ty Montgomery (29, 5), and Jones (22, 9). Jones can’t be used as anything more than an RB4 until this committee becomes, at the least, two-headed.

Observations: Even in leading by three scores at one point, rookie Kerryon Johnson split carries down the middle with bruiser LeGarrette Blount Sunday. Johnson has now rushed for 169 more yards than Blount on just three more carries (50-47). The latter also shored up all three of Detroit’s carries inside the five-yard line, putting Johnson’s perceived breakout on the backburner for another week. There’s legitimately no end in sight for this timeshare despite KJ’s oblivious talent/athletic/production edge. Marvin Jones again led the Lions in snaps (58, 94%) and routes run (28) but hauled in just one (touchdown) catch on four targets. Jones still sits second on the team in air yards share (32%) to go along with his consistent WR1 usage, keeping him a confident buy-low candidate (and cheap DFS option).

Observations: Only one week after playing a season-high in snaps (69, 58%), rookie Michael Gallup was in on a season-low 24 snaps (38.7%) Sunday. Given the weekly parity between receiver usage (and the team’s run-first approach), no wideout in this offense is rosterable. Geoff Swaim is suddenly on the streaming radar, though, piecing together a 11/141/1 line on five targets per game in his last three contests. His snap rate (59, 95%) notably peaked in Week 5 against the Texans.

Observations: Over his last three games, Christian McCaffrey has played an absurd 97% of Carolina’s offensive snaps. He’s also out-carried backup C.J. Anderson 53-9 in that span. With no competition for either catches or carries behind him, CMC has essentially become a rich man’s Melvin Gordon . It’s possible hybrid scat-slot receiver Curtis Samuel (12 snaps) vultures shallow looks with an increased workload from McCaffrey in the coming weeks, but the latter’s 25% target share still makes his floor as high and safe as any at his position.

Observations: With Devonta Freeman (knee) back, Atlanta’s backfield snaps and touches were scattered between he (39%, 10), Tevin Coleman (38%, 9) and fourth-round rookie Ito Smith (17%, 4). The fact Smith played at all hints he’ll eat into what was formerly a two-headed monster on limited reps throughout the year. If you have an available roster spot, he’s worth stashing. Calvin Ridley ’s middling usage forced him to finally come crashing back to Earth as he recorded just 4/38 on the fourth-most targets for Atlanta. Still running the third-most routes behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu , Ridley remains a weekly WR3/FLEX option.

Observations: Despite opening the game with an impressive lid-lifting 75-yard touchdown catch, Christian Kirk ’s snaps (32, 62.7%) and routes (20) Sunday stayed consistent with his typical usage on the year. You wouldn’t know it from the results, but it’s actually Ricky Seals-Jones who’s led Arizona in targets and air yards share (33%) with Josh Rosen under center. Still, RSJ’s snap rate has taken a massive hit with Jermaine Gresham involved more of late, plummeting from 91.4% in the Cardinals’ first three games to 65.8% in their last two. There’s fortunately hope for David Johnson , though, who’s snap rate has progressively increased (67.9% > 77.8% > 86% > 91.7% > 94.1%) in every game this year. Johnson has quietly handled 90.9% (40-of-44) of the team’s backfield carries in the last two games alone.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2, 7, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3, 4, 6), David Johnson (9, 2, 4, 4, 3), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0, 0, 1), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8, 5, 4), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4, 3, 6)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7, 78, 48), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29, 55, 110), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66, 51, 43), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71, 34, 59), David Johnson (7, 2, 11, 11, -2), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0, 0, 1)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9, 28, 35), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35, 52, 0), David Johnson (30, 3, 30, 41, 16), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90, 28, 85), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8, 22, 23)

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12, 22, 18), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 3, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37, 1-5, 4-35), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28, 1-13, 7-103), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54, 3-33, 1-17), Bene Benwikere (0-0, 3-19, 1-7, 4-38, 4-38)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6, 12, 9), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7, 9, 7), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X, 2), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4, 2, 12), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3, 3, 2), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8, 6, 5), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71, 165, 118), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50, 129, 50), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18, 20, 86), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150, 81, 65), Devonta Freeman (-5, X, X, X, 6), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1, 2, 4), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9, 2, 0)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96, 173, 62), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14, 26, 15), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23, 19, 77), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36, 111, 73), Devonta Freeman (14, X, X, X, 9), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146, 54, 38), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41, 13, 5)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15, 14, 7), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2, 7, 3), Devonta Freeman (6, X, X, X, 8)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Devonta Freeman (1, X, X, X, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2, 0), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3, 1), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2, 0), Devonta Freeman (3, X, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1, 0-0), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1, 3-28), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78, 3-74-1), Isaiah Oliver (0-0, 0-0, 1-19, 2-26-1, 1-9-1)

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2, BYE, 6), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7, BYE, 7), Jarius Wright (5, 7, 1, BYE, 6), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6, BYE, 1), Ian Thomas (2, 3, 5, BYE, 6), Greg Olsen (2, X, X, BYE), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2, BYE, 4), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1, BYE), Curtis Samuel (X, X, X, X, 4)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120, BYE, 84), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79, BYE, 26), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17, BYE, 39), Jarius Wright (8, 56, 6, BYE, 62), Ian Thomas (-8, 24, 16, BYE, 66), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1, BYE, -6), Greg Olsen (25, X, X, BYE, X), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0, BYE, 0), Curtis Samuel (X, X, X, X, 64)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10, BYE, 35), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67, BYE, 53), Greg Olsen (33, X, X, BYE, X), Jarius Wright (23, 62, 7, BYE, 25), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19, BYE, 0), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3, BYE, 49), Ian Thomas (4, 10, 20, BYE, 38), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24, BYE, 0), Curtis Samuel (X, X, X, X, 37)

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10, BYE, 8), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28, BYE, 17), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2, BYE, 4)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1, BYE, 0), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, BYE, 1), Ian Thomas (1, 2, 0, BYE, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4, BYE, 0), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3, BYE, 0), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0, BYE, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43, BYE), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43, BYE), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32, BYE)

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10, 7), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5, 4), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5, X), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3, 8)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97, 64), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46, 63), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153, 74), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5, -4), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35, X), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0, 51)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50, 23), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34, 104), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20, 0), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55, 86), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15, 121), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35, X)

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24, 11), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2, 3), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5, 13)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0, 2), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28, X), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0, 5-45), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54, 5-71)

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8, 4, 7), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5, 5, 3), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2, 0, 4), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4, 5, 3), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7, 5, 3), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4, 5, 3), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20, 0, 34), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3, 34, 76), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37, 46, 15), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35, 37, 71), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41, 74, 25), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32, 36, -1), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1, 30, 5)

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2, 0, 44), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46, 53, 8), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23, 0, 19), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22, 30, 3), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47, 39, 55), Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11, 88, 30), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17, 45, 6)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16, 25, 20), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2, 3, 6), Rod Smith (1, 0, 0, 6, 3)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0, 3, 3), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17, 2-26, 3-60), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10, 0-0, 5-74), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1, 3-34)

Observations: Only one week after playing a season-high in snaps (69, 58%), rookie Michael Gallup was in on a season-low 24 snaps (38.7%) Sunday. Given the weekly parity between receiver usage (and the team’s run-first approach), no wideout in this offense is rosterable. Geoff Swaim is suddenly on the streaming radar, though, piecing together a 11/141/1 line on five targets per game in his last three contests. His snap rate (59, 95%) notably peaked in Week 5 against the Texans.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8, 8, 7), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7, 4, 9), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6, 6, 4), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3, 5, 3), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3, 1, 2), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49, 53, 82), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85, 74, 51), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43, 64, 58), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4, -2, 28), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22, 3, 0), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5, -4, -2)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53, 74, 98), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69, 132, 42), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69, 56, 8), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9, 1, 15), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36, 20, 20), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10, 6, 0)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16, 9, 12), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16, 7, 12), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4, 0, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20, 10-125-2), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28, 6-93, 0-0), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0, 2-46, 2-27), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-17)

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14, 12), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11, X), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6, 11), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3, 0, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1, 3), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3, 10), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157, 151), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47, 105), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154, X), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0, 5), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29, -2), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1, 3), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39, 98), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 84)

Receiving Yards: Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X, X), Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81, 140), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80, X), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21, 76), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56, 23), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16, 0, 19), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17, 19), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38, 68), Equanimeous St. Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 89)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11, 6), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11, 7)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1, 2), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0, X), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X, 3-20-1), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15, 0-0), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34, X), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41, 4-99)

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11, 5, 7), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8, 8, 0), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6, 11, 9), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6, 6, 5)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96, 70, 55), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41, 92, 0), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39, 74, 114), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1, 3, -11)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90, 116, 0), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71, 162, 90), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51, 73, 36), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104, 101, 92)

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23, 17, 22)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1, 2, 1), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1, 3, 2), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3, 2, 12)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12, X, X), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1, 5-83-3), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63, 3-11, 3-43), Sam Shields (0-0, 2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2, 0-0)

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 13, 19, 12, 10), Stefon Diggs (6, 13, 10, 15, 11), Dalvin Cook (7, 5, X, 0, X), Laquon Treadwell (4, 6, 4, 7, 4), Kyle Rudolph (2, 8, 6, 6, 5), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 7, 2, 2), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 1, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (157, 115, 140, 109, 81), Stefon Diggs (77, 159, 119, 74, 71), Laquon Treadwell (12, 45, 20, 44, 18), Kyle Rudolph (16, 26, 60, 34, 15), Dalvin Cook (-16, 6, X, 0, X), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 2, 5, -5), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 7, 33, 4)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (102, 131, 105, 135, 116), Stefon Diggs (43, 128, 17, 123, 91), Dalvin Cook (55, 52, X, 0, X), Kyle Rudolph (11, 72, 48, 57, 41), Laquon Treadwell (18, 23, 33, 47, 21), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 30, 16, 14), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 9, 33, 0)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16, 10, X, 10, X), Latavius Murray (11, 4, 2, 2, 11)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (0, 1, 1, 3, 2), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (2, 1, X, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (0-0, 9-70-1, 3-32, 3-42, 5-83), Mike Hughes (3-59, 1-9, 3-52-1, 7-56, 6-77-1), Trae Waynes (2-21, 6-56, 1-6, 3-102-2, X), Mackensie Alexander (0-0, 4-68, 2-20, 4-28, 4-61)

Observations: With the Vikings nursing a lead throughout the afternoon, Latavius Murray stepped in for Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and received 11 carries on a season-high 46 (74%) snaps. Leading the backfield in a 75-25 timeshare is much closer to Murray’s projection sans Cook than what his outing against Buffalo (57.6% snap rate) showed. Roc Thomas (23%) and Mike Boone (2%) were involved sparingly. Aldrick Robinson finally inched closer to overtaking Laquon Treadwell for the team’s third wideout, running a season-high 11 routes on 15 (24%) snaps. Treadwell ran 16 routes on 30 snaps, his lowest marks of the year. We’re still likely two weeks away from ‘Lord Aldrick’ winning this job outright, though his increase in reps and consistent red zone usage remains encouraging.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (19, 13, 10, 4, 5), Alvin Kamara (13, 6, 20, 9, 4), Ted Ginn (6, 7, 6, 3, X), Ben Watson (5, 5, 6, 3, 4), Austin Carr (3, 1, 2, 0, 2), Josh Hill (1, 1, 1, 3, 2), Tre'Quan Smith (1, 1, 0, 2, 3), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1, 4, 5), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (153, 82, 65, 26, 42), Ted Ginn (80, 134, 71, 53, X), Alvin Kamara (89, -10, 30, 7, 3), Ben Watson (46, 25, 71, 50, 9), Austin Carr (23, 20, 28, 0, 12), Tre'Quan Smith (20, 18, 0, 21, 42), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 7, 42, 43), Josh Hill (-6, -3, 0, 35, -3), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, -8)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (180, 89, 129, 47, 74), Alvin Kamara (112, 53, 124, 47, 15), Ted Ginn (68, 55, 12, 0, X), Ben Watson (44, 19, 71, 23, 30), Austin Carr (20, 0, 25, 0, 17), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 18, 0, 0, 111), Josh Hill (15, 5, 17, 63, 24), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 11, 32, 71), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 20)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (8, 13, 16, 19, 6), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 16)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (3, 4, 2, 2, 1), Alvin Kamara (5, 0, 7, 3, 1), Ben Watson (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 2, X), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1, 1, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Josh Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4, 4, 8, 5, 0), Mark Ingram (X, X, X, X, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (4-115-1, 3-22, 3-38, 5-54, 1-6), Ken Crawley (7-129-2, 3-79-1, 4-87, 5-37-1, 2-13), P.J. Williams (X, 0-0, 7-136-3, 6-28, 1-24)

Observations: Monday night was our first look at New Orleans’ tandem backfield and it was Mark Ingram who punched first, out-touching Alvin Kamara 9-6 in the first half (when the game was still competitive) and 3-0 inside the five-yard line. Ingram eventually finished with more snaps (36-31) and touches (18-9) on the day. With the Saints’ bye week on the horizon, Ingram fresh off a four-game suspension, and, perhaps most important, Kamara limited throughout the week with a knee injury, it wasn’t shocking to see coach Sean Payton tap the brakes on Kamara’s 81.9% snap rate through the first four games and let Ingram run wild. Now faced with a decision during the bye week, Kamara owners should at least be listening to packaged deals that entail a hefty return. I wouldn’t be looking to sell, per say, as Kamara projects for something closer to a 65-35 timeshare over the course of the season, but I wouldn’t stubbornly hold at all costs, either. On the other end of the spectrum, I’m taking advantage of ‘island-game bias’ and (respectfully) low-balling the Kamara owner. WIthout Ted Ginn (knee), explosive third-round rookie Tre’Quan Smith (3/111/2) ran a season-high 28 routes on 44-of-66 (67%) offensive snaps. Cameron Meredith (19, 45%) and Austin Carr (5, 21%) were involved to a much lesser extent. Smith is the player to keep in mind if Ginn were to miss any further action.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (15, 9, 10, 11, 14), Saquon Barkley (6, 16, 5, 8, 4), Evan Engram (5, 8, 1, X, X), Sterling Shepard (7, 5, 7, 10, 7), Wayne Gallman (2, 1, 1, 3, 0), Rhett Ellison (1, 2, 3, 5, 3)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (146, 132, 74, 79, 196), Sterling Shepard (70, 54, 47, 48, 67), Evan Engram (20, 30, 4, X, X), Rhett Ellison (16, 2, 23, 38, 34), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, -6, 14, 0), Saquon Barkley (-8, -21, -1, 5, 31)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (111, 51, 109, 60, 131), Sterling Shepard (48, 24, 80, 77, 75), Saquon Barkley (22, 80, 35, 56, 81), Evan Engram (18, 80, 19, X, X), Rhett Ellison (16, 5, 39, 29, 17), Wayne Gallman (9, 11, 0, 17, 0)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (18, 11, 17, 10, 15), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 6, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 1, 0, 1, 2), Saquon Barkley (0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Evan Engram (0, 1, 0, X, X), Sterling Shepard (0, 1, 2, 3, 0), Rhett Eillison (0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 0, 4, 3, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (1-6, 1-9, X, X, 6-69), Janoris Jenkins (2-48, 7-105-1, 5-62, 5-53, 4-83-2), B.W. Webb (2-17, 2-20, 2-30, 2-30, 2-3) Donte Deayon (0-0, 0-0, 3-50, 1-1, 0-0)

Observations: Just when you thought Saquon Barkley couldn’t be any more involved, Wayne Gallman failed to record a single carry or target on eight snaps behind the No. 2 overall pick. Instead, Barkley handled every backfield carry and running back route (23) in Sunday’s heartbreaking loss. Thursday presents a tougher task against the Eagles’ stout No. 6 rush defense DVOA, but Barkley remains a matchup-proof RB1 given his standalone usage. Evan Engram (knee) could be limited if cleared prior to kick-off, but Sterling Shepard’s involvement need be monitored, anyhow. He was the odd man out in New York’s offense to start the year, finishing as the WR47 and WR83 with all of Odell Beckham, Barkley, and Engram being fed to start the season. If that trend continues with Engram back in the lineup, it might be time to start weighing offers.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Nelson Agholor (10, 12, 5, 12, 4), Zach Ertz (10, 13, 10, 14, 11), Darren Sproles (7, X, X, X, X), Dallas Goedert (3, 0, 7, 2, 2), Corey Clement (0, 6, 4, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, X, 4, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 5, 5, 4), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 2, 3, 1), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 9, 8)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (58, 109, 49, 117, 33), Zach Ertz (78, 80, 84, 81, 67), Dallas Goedert (38, 0, 51, 4, 11), Darren Sproles (-3, X, X, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, -5, X, 5, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 23, 3, 22), Corey Clement (0, 13, 23, X, X), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 4, 53, 4), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 98, 112)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (48, 94, 73, 112, 110), Nelson Agholor (33, 88, 24, 22, 45), Corey Clement (0, 55, 19, X, X), Darren Sproles (22, X, X, X, X), Dallas Goedert (4, 0, 73, 13, 16), Jay Ajayi (0, 4, X, 11, 5), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, 35, 15, 44), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 21, 56, 4), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 105, 39)

Carries: Jay Ajayi (15, 7, X, 15, 8), Corey Clement (5, 6, 16, X, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 10, 5, 3), Darren Sproles (5, X, X, X, X), Josh Adams (X, X, 6, 0, 1), Carson Wentz (X, X, 3, 2, 5)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (0, 3, 1, 2, 0), Zach Ertz (1, 2, 2, 2, 1), Darren Sproles (1, X, X, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, X, 1, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 1, 3), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (2, 4, X, 2, 3), Darren Sproles (2, X, X, X, X), Corey Clement (2, 2, 4, X, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Carson Wentz (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-5, 2-13, 4-21, 4-40-1, 5-53), Jalen Mills (4-76, 7-80-1, 3-8, 6-112, 5-109), Ronald Darby (4-77, 10-103, 6-65-1, 5-42, 7-39-1)

Observations: With Jay Ajayi (torn ACL, I.R.) now out for the year, some machination of Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, and Darren Sproles will be asked to carry the load for Philadelphia (barring a trade). Clement has been inactive the past two games, but most recently split time with Smallwood (with Sproles and Ajayi both ruled out) in Week 3. Clement out-snapped (45-29) and out-touched (19-13) Smallwood in that contest, additionally running 25 routes to Smallwood’s 16. There’s no denying Smallwood has outright performed better, though, accruing 246 yards and two scores on just 35 touches (7.02 yards per touch). I’m comfortable blowing 50-60 percent of FAAB on Smallwood as a short-term win with the outlook he’ll continue out-producing Clement in a 60-40 timeshare long-term. Both are viable RB2/FLEX plays as early as this week versus New York. Betting on 35-year-old Sproles to recover from a nagging hamstring that’s kept him out the last four games isn’t advised.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (9, 4, 7, 8, 7), Pierre Garcon (7, 4, 4, 7, 12), Dante Pettis (6, 2, 0, 0), Trent Taylor (6, 2, 4, 3, 8), Kyle Juszczyk (2, 4, 4, 3, 7), Matt Breida (2, 4, 3, 3, 1), Kendrick Bourne (1, 2, 2, 4, 7), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 4, 4, X), Alfred Morris (0, 2, 0, 3, 5)

Air Yards: George Kittle (118, 26, 51, 62, 21), Pierre Garcon (118, 48, 68, 64, 95), Dante Pettis (115, 32, 0, 0, 0), Trent Taylor (36, 2, 27, 16, 43), Kyle Juszczyk (33, 4, 24, 2, 40), Kendrick Bourne (8, 5, 21, 23, 21), Matt Breida (5, 23, 13, 0, -1), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 65, 16, X), Alfred Morris (0, 9, 0, -18, 6)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (90, 22, 79, 125, 83), Dante Pettis (61, 35, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (56, 13, 38, 15, 75), Trent Taylor (28, 0, 24, 12, 61), Pierre Garcon (21, 57, 11, 52, 47), Matt Breida (5, 21, 27, 32, 5), Alfred Morris (0, 32, 0, 4, 30), Kendrick Bourne (0, 4, 27, 34, 33), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 30, 24, X)

Carries: Alfred Morris (12, 14, 14, 4, 18), Matt Breida (11, 11, 10, 9, 8)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (2, 0, 0, 1, 0), George Kittle (0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Trent Taylor (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Kendrick Bourne (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 1, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (5, 2, 1, 1, 3), Matt Breida (0, 4, 1, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (1-18, 0-0, 0-0, X, 0-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (1-22-1, 8-99-2, 2-24, 5-39-1, 3-31), K’Waun Williams (3-62, 5-73, 1-10, 3-26, 1-20), Jimmie Ward (1-15, 1-21, 4-55-2, 2-7, 0-0)

Observations: Matt Breida (ankle) is already considered doubtful for the Niners’ Monday night game against the Packers. Alfred Morris (season-high 18 carries Sunday) should handle a majority of the team’s early-down work with Kyle Juszczyk (6/75 on 31 routes) receiving consistent usage out of the backfield. Juszczyk has the higher floor given his pass-catching chops and is a viable PPR FLEX in Green Bay (assuming Breida is ruled out). George Kittle has not only kept his head above water with backup C.J. Beathard under center, he’s thrived with an average 5.5/104/0.5 on 7.5 targets the past two games. Averaging 40.5 routes on 41.5 air yards in that span, Kittle should only be benched for Zach Ertz or Travis Kelce at this time.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Brandon Marshall (6, 7, 6, 3, 1), Will Dissly (5, 5, 3, 1, X), Chris Carson (5, 1, 2, X, 1), Rashaad Penny (5, 2, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (4, 8, 6, 6, 5), Nick Vannett (2, 5, 5, 2, 4), Doug Baldwin (1, X, X, 7, 1), Mike Davis (0, 1, 1, 4, 2), David Moore (1, 0, 0, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (37, 134, 55, 39, 101), Brandon Marshall (83, 57, 67, 18, 30), Will Dissly (82, 52, 5, 2, X), Nick Vannett (24, 22, 48, 2, 24), Rashaad Penny (7, 5, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (-1, 2, -2, X, 1), Doug Baldwin (7, X, X, 66, 1), Mike Davis (0, -6, 1, -6, 0), David Moore (14, 0, 0, 15, 33)

Receiving Yards: Will Dissly (105, 42, 4, 5, X), Tyler Lockett (59, 80, 77, 53, 98), Brandon Marshall (46, 52, 30, 5, 0), Rashaad Penny (35, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (28, 0, 22, X, 11), Nick Vannett (11, 23, 27, 6, 43), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 41, 1), Mike Davis (0, -1, 7, 23, 7), David Moore (0, 0, 0, 39, 38)

Carries: Chris Carson (7, 6, 32, X, 19), Rashaad Penny (7, 10, 3, 9, 0), Russell Wilson (2, 3, 2, 4, 0), Mike Davis (0, 3, 0, 21, 12)

RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Will Dissly (1, 1, 0, 0, X), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 1, 0), David Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Carson (0, 0, 0, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (0, 0, 3, X, 1), Rashaad Penny (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 5, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (7-124-1, 0-0, 4-58, 2-7, 0-0), Shaquill Griffin (5-43-1, 7-55, 2-20, 3-48, 6-107), Justin Coleman (0-0, 1-13, 2-15, 2-14, 6-70-1)

Observations: Brandon Marshall’s involvement has completely flatlined since Doug Baldwin returned, having run progressively fewer routes (9 > 3) on decreasing snaps (24 > 7) the last two games. Sneaky 95th-percentile SPARQ athlete David Moore has instead been used over Marshall in 3-WR sets, playing 58.4% of offensive snaps in that span. Only two teams have called a higher run play rate than the Seahawks (47%) this season, leaving Moore as an otherwise attractive flier stuck on a sluggish ground-and-pound offense. Despite taking a run-first approach, though, Seattle’s essentially reverted No. 27 overall pick Rashaad Penny into the team’s nonexistent third back behind Chris Carson (35 snaps Sunday) and Mike Davis (25). Carson out-touched Davis 20-14 on Sunday, but it was Davis who shored up three carries to Carson’s one inside the 10-yard line. Penny recorded just one snap ... on special teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (8, 12, 11, 9), Chris Godwin (4, 6, 10, 2), DeSean Jackson (5, 4, 5, 8), Adam Humphries (6, 2, 5, 7), O.J. Howard (2, 4, 8, 3), Cameron Brate (2, 0, 4, 4), Peyton Barber (0, 2, 2, 2), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 2)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (107, 108, 234, 88), DeSean Jackson (117, 87, 49, 81), Chris Godwin (73, 75, 90, 73), O.J. Howard (36, 47, 75, 36), Adam Humphries (92, 0, 27, 0), Cameron Brate (12, 0, 39, 12), Peyton Barber (0, 13, 9, 0)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (147, 83, 137, 59), DeSean Jackson (146, 129, 37, 112), O.J. Howard (54, 96, 72, 0), Chris Godwin (41, 56, 74, 22), Adam Humphries (27, 8, 30, 36), Peyton Barber (0, 7, 0, 6), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 34, 29), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, -1)

Carries: Peyton Barber (19, 16, 8, 7), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 10), Jameis Winston (X, X, X, 1)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (0, 1, 5, 0), Mike Evans (0, 1, 1, 0), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 1, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 1, 0), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 1, 1, 1), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (5-85-1, 5-59, 4-31, 0-0), Ryan Smith (3-29-1, 1-2, 0-0, 1-3-1), M.J. Stewart (3-29-1, 10-89-1, 5-38, 5-102-3), Brent Grimes (X, X, 5-101-1, 2-15)

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (7, 14, 2, BYE, 8), Paul Richardson (6, 6, 2, BYE, 5), Jordan Reed (5, 8, 7, BYE, 2), Jamison Crowder (4, 4, 4, BYE, 8), Adrian Peterson (3, 3, 0, BYE, 3), Josh Doctson (3, 7, 3, BYE, X), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 2, BYE, 3)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (20, 104, 70, BYE, 59), Jordan Reed (28, 46, 60, BYE, 40), Josh Doctson (7, 81, 35, BYE, X), Jamison Crowder (22, 44, 16, BYE, 102), Chris Thompson (11, 37, -7, BYE, 12), Vernon Davis (6, 6, 28, BYE, 33), Adrian Peterson (2, -3, 0, BYE, 6)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (63, 92, 0, BYE, 45), Jordan Reed (48, 55, 65, BYE, 21), Adrian Peterson (70, 30, 0, BYE, 36), Paul Richardson (22, 63, 46, BYE, 50), Josh Doctson (11, 37, 0, BYE, X), Jamison Crowder (32, 8, 39, BYE, 55), Vernon Davis (9, 7, 70, BYE, 15)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26, 11, 19, BYE, 4), Alex Smith (8, 4, 7, BYE, 2), Chris Thompson (5, 4, 6, BYE, 8)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (2, 1, 0, BYE, 1), Jordan Reed (2, 0, 0, BYE), Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 2, BYE, 1), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 1, BYE)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (7, 1, 4, BYE, 1), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 1, BYE, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (1-4, 4-47, 4-37, BYE, 2-63-2), Quinton Dunbar (2-10, 3-52, 4-40-1, BYE, 5-48), Fabian Moreau (0-0, 3-21, 3-14, BYE, 4-32)

Observations: Adrian Peterson handled just four carries on 13 snaps before negative game-script and a shoulder injury forced him to leave. Chris Thompson finished the game as Washington’s leader in both rushing attempts and catches. Peterson reportedly won’t miss any time. Josh Docton’s (heel) absence allowed backup Maurice Harris to step into a full-time role on the outside, running as many routes as Jamison Crowder (37) on 80% of the team’s snaps. Harris is strictly a thin-slate usage-based DFS flier if Doctson were out again. Jordan Reed has actually averaged a 64.7% snap rate in his last two games despite subpar results (9/5/86/0). He’s still run 45 routes to ageless wonder Vernon Davis’ 25 in that stint, and remains worth starting each and every week if only due to the landscape at his position. His ceiling is still lower than initially expected, though, as his 4.7 targets and 25 routes per game are still marginally lower than his impressive 2016 averages (7, 29).