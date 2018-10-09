Week 5: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Observations: Falling behind by three scores early certainly helped matters, but OC Nathaniel Hackett expectedly continued his pass-happy ways sans Leonard Fournette , calling the highest pass play rate (80%) of any offense in Week 5. Including his 430-yard four-pick performance Sunday, Blake Bortles has now recorded 26 > 38 > 29 > 45 > 34 > 61 attempts in the six games he’s played without last year’s No. 4 overall pick. Despite the turnovers, Bortles still finished as the QB12 on the week and remains a don't-watch-the-game QB1 without Fournette due in part to his floor-heightening 4.4 carries per game. Consider T.J. Yeldon a strong RB2 without Corey Grant (foot, I.R.) moving forward as the former played a season-high 77-of-83 (93%) snaps with just UDFA Brandon Wilds behind him once Grant exited. The Jaguars will likely go out and sign another back off the street, but note Yeldon totaled the most routes (103) of anyone at his position in the three weeks Fournette was inactive. Without Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle, I.R.) moving forward, Niles Paul is worth a look in season-long formats. The 95th-percentile 4.51-40 SPARQ monster ran four more routes (33-29) than James O’Shaughnessy all the while seeing three more targets (9-6) on the day.

Observations: Following his 15-carry nine-target outing in Thursday’s loss to the Pats, rookie Nyheim Hines is quietly averaging a 63.4% snap rate and 8.5 targets on 34.7 routes in four games without Marlon Mack . Robert Turbin returned and saw just one target on nine snaps, but his presence alone suddenly makes Indy’s backfield a crowded situation again with Mack practicing this week. Hines is still a safe PPR FLEX start when Mack returns. Eric Ebron averaged 4.5 targets and 17 routes with Jack Doyle (hip) in the lineup over the Colts’ first two games, and an increased 12 and 46.3 in his last three. Whenever Doyle returns, Ebron immediately sinks back into a low-end boom-bust TE1. Having run a route on virtually every one of Andrew Luck ’s record-setting dropbacks, though, he’s must-start in every game Doyle sits. Zach Pascal has notably averaged 8.5 targets on 63.3% of snaps in the past two games, but those marks likely plummet once T.Y. Hilton and Doyle return. The Colts have trailed by multiple scores in their last two, inflating passing totals across the board for all involved.

Observations: In his first two career games, rookie Keke Coutee has played 137-of-146 snaps (94%) and totaled 22 targets for an average 21 fantasy points (and 17/160/1). Although he’s benefited from Will Fuller being hobbled, Coutee’s floor as Houston’s No. 3 seems safe given his 25% target share and shallow 5.0 average depth of target. Alfred Blue played nearly every snap and handled all backfield carries for the Texans Sunday night but produced only 2.3 YPC behind Houston’s transparent O-line. Lamar Miller is expected to practice prior and play on Sunday, but with little usage in the passing game, owners are better off running out and nabbing D’Onte Foreman (Achilles’) before he returns in Week 7. As it stands, Foreman will have an immediate opportunity to takeover this starting role.

Observations: Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay essentially mirrored each other in snaps (30-29) and routes run (16-13) Sunday. It was still Lindsay who out-carried his fellow rookie teammate 12-5 on the day, and shored up all five red zone opportunities among Denver’s backfield. Lindsay remains the back to own given his consistent usage and weekly production in Denver’s (lack of) passing game, but this remains a true timeshare even in scoring as both Freeman and Lindsay have the same number of carries inside the 10- (5) and five-yard line (2) this season.

Observations: With Baker Mayfield under center the last two weeks, David Njoku has averaged nine targets on 87% of the team’s snaps. Only five tight ends have run more routes than Njoku (77) in that stint. Although he has yet to record a single red zone look, owners would be wise to try buying him now. Over the next five weeks, Cleveland gets pass-funnels Chargers, Buccaneers, Steelers, Chiefs, and Falcons. Note that Nick Chubb played a season-high 11 snaps Sunday, but still accrued just three carries. Carlos Hyde , who’s handled at least 16 carries in every outing, remains the back to own in Cleveland despite his middling 3.48 YPC.

Observations: Even with fourth-round rookie Mark Walton and recent signee Thomas Rawls active behind him, Joe Mixon handled every running back carry on 47 (78%) snaps in his first game post knee surgery. He more than doubled Walton in routes run (21-9), too. The Bengals have shown every indication that they plan on featuring Mixon as a bell-cow when healthy as he’s now averaged 20 carries on 69.4% of the team’s snaps in three games this season. As initially noted by Rich Hribar , OC Bill Lazor wisely used A.J. Green in the slot on a season-high 44.8% of his snaps Sunday. He’s actually been dispersed there on at least 23% of his snaps since Week 2, averaging a 35.2% snap rate from the slot in that span. Moving forward, that approach should continue mismatching Green on nickel corners, slightly decreasing Tyler Boyd ’s weekly ceiling. Without Tyler Eifert , note that C.J. Uzomah ran 28 routes to Tyler Kroft ’s nine. Uzomah is the weekly play if in need of a tight end.

Observations: Finally healthy for a competitive game, LeSean McCoy was in on 47-of-65 (72.3%) snaps and handled a team-high 24 carries to Chris Ivory ’s 14. McCoy tacked on 10 routes and was the only Bills back to see red zone looks, too. With nine or fewer touches in his previous three games, consider this McCoy’s absolute ceiling for the year. If any league mates are buying this as a sudden resurgence for Buffalo’s offense and, in turn, McCoy’s value, sell high immediately.

Observations: Alex Collins was in on just 27-of-87 (31%) snaps Sunday, his lowest rate of the year. When asked about his workload, coach John Harbaugh responded that "a fresh running back is a good thing." The issue is that Collins has been kept “fresh” in favor of teammate ‘Buck’ Allen, who’s now averaging merely 4.1 yards per touch on 6.8 carries and 22.8 routes per game. Collins is a dicey low-end RB2 until unleashed. Consider John Brown ’s 14-target outing on Sunday his floor as he’s now averaged an absurd 10 targets and 206 air yards over his last four games. Having scored ‘just’ 77 fantasy points despite shoring up 43% of Baltimore’s total air yards so far, Brown is a strong candidate to produce even better results in the coming weeks.

Editor's Note : If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10, 8, 12), John Brown (4, 10, 9, 7, 14), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5, 7, 7), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2, 8), Nick Boyle (6, 4, 1, 5, 2), Mark Andrews (4, 4, 3, 2, 3), Maxx Williams (3, 4, 1, 5, 2), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4, 1, 4), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 2)

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189, 205, 209), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99, 71, 84), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27, 52, 59), Mark Andrews (40, 21, 73, 5, 15), Nick Boyle (18, 46, 1, 16, 8), Maxx Williams (16, 17, 4, 11, 2), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4, 4, 1), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1, 2, 8), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 13)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86, 116, 58), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61, 29, 66), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39, 56, 55), Nick Boyle (40, 26, 2, 36, 10), Maxx Williams (32, 31, 5, 51, 8), Mark Andrews (31, 17, 59, 12, 16), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17, 44), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6, 3, 7), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 7)

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18, 11, 12), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6, 10, 8), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, 0, 4, 3)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Nick Boyle (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Mark Andrews (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1, 3), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1, 2, 0), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2, 4, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88, 2-16, 3-56), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13, 6-65-1, 5-64-1), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39, 3-58), Jimmy Smith (X, X, X, X, 0-0)





Observations: Alex Collins was in on just 27-of-87 (31%) snaps Sunday, his lowest rate of the year. When asked about his workload, coach John Harbaugh responded that "a fresh running back is a good thing." The issue is that Collins has been kept “fresh” in favor of teammate ‘Buck’ Allen, who’s now averaging merely 4.1 yards per touch on 6.8 carries and 22.8 routes per game. Collins is a dicey low-end RB2 until unleashed. Consider John Brown’s 14-target outing on Sunday his floor as he’s now averaged an absurd 10 targets and 206 air yards over his last four games. Having scored ‘just’ 77 fantasy points despite shoring up 43% of Baltimore’s total air yards so far, Brown is a strong candidate to produce even better results in the coming weeks.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5, 6, 5), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1, 7, 4), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X, 6, 3), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4, 3, 2), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3, 6, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50, 97, 88), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11, 77, 49), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29, 16, 45), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1, 24, 10), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X, -3, -6), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17, 38, 20), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29, 8, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29, 34, 11), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18, 40, 12), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X, 13, 23), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70, 0, 0)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X, 5, 24), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10, 5, 4), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20, 6, 14)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X, 0, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31, 6-49, 0-0), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X, X, 1-23), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15, 5-89, 0-0), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24, 7-111, 3-43), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-25, 3-23)

Observations: Finally healthy for a competitive game, LeSean McCoy was in on 47-of-65 (72.3%) snaps and handled a team-high 24 carries to Chris Ivory’s 14. McCoy tacked on 10 routes and was the only Bills back to see red zone looks, too. With nine or fewer touches in his previous three games, consider this McCoy’s absolute ceiling for the year. If any league mates are buying this as a sudden resurgence for Buffalo’s offense and, in turn, McCoy’s value, sell high immediately.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8, 8, 10), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7, 15, 7), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X, X, 4), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9, 4, X), John Ross (2, 4, 7, 2, X), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2, 1, 2)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72, 146, 123), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113, 56, 87), John Ross (22, 25, 109, 44, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14, 6, 0), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9, -14, X), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X, X, 18)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58, 78, 112), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X, X, 22), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132, 100, 44), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25, 27, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19, 0, 43), John Ross (3, 8, 16, 52, X)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X, X, 22), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12, 15, X)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2, 3, 2), John Ross (1, 2, 1, 0, X), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X, X, 1), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1, 3, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 0, 0, 1, X), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1, X)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X, X, 2), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3, 2, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37)

Observations: Even with fourth-round rookie Mark Walton and recent signee Thomas Rawls active behind him, Joe Mixon handled every running back carry on 47 (78%) snaps in his first game post knee surgery. He more than doubled Walton in routes run (21-9), too. The Bengals have shown every indication that they plan on featuring Mixon as a bell-cow when healthy as he’s now averaged 20 carries on 69.4% of the team’s snaps in three games this season. As initially noted by Rich Hribar, OC Bill Lazor wisely used A.J. Green in the slot on a season-high 44.8% of his snaps Sunday. He’s actually been dispersed there on at least 23% of his snaps since Week 2, averaging a 35.2% snap rate from the slot in that span. Moving forward, that approach should continue mismatching Green on nickel corners, slightly decreasing Tyler Boyd’s weekly ceiling. Without Tyler Eifert, note that C.J. Uzomah ran 28 routes to Tyler Kroft’s nine. Uzomah is the weekly play if in need of a tight end.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15, 10, 10), David Njoku (7, 7, 2, 7, 11), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3, 5, 4), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2, 6, 1), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10, 9, 5), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127, 83, 99), David Njoku (48, 69, 23, 51, 87), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34, 61, 75), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185, 138, 55), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5, 53, 9), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1, -5, 22)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103, 34, 69), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32, 61, 66), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20, 54, 22), David Njoku (13, 20, 36, 52, 69), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24, 45, 7), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5, 0, 14)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23, 22, 17), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2, 2, 5), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3, 2, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4, 6, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0, 4-35, 0-0), Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28, 5-60), Terrance Mitchell (5-49, 6-47-1, 2-19, 4-45, X), T.J. Carrie (0-0, 4-31, 3-41, 6-62, 5-51), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-42, 5-51)

Observations: With Baker Mayfield under center the last two weeks, David Njoku has averaged nine targets on 87% of the team’s snaps. Only five tight ends have run more routes than Njoku (77) in that stint. Although he has yet to record a single red zone look, owners would be wise to try buying him now. Over the next five weeks, Cleveland gets pass-funnels Chargers, Buccaneers, Steelers, Chiefs, and Falcons. Note that Nick Chubb played a season-high 11 snaps Sunday, but still accrued just three carries. Carlos Hyde, who’s handled at least 16 carries in every outing, remains the back to own in Cleveland despite his middling 3.48 YPC.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5, 7, 6), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8, 7, 14), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3, 6, 6), Jake Butt (4, 7, 3, X, X), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2, 2, 4), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4, 7, 4), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7, 2, 6), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1, 0, 4)

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54, 49, 124), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38, 92, 44), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35, 58, 99), Jake Butt (44, 42, 11, X, X), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12, 52, 15), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0, 0, -3), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30, -4, 3)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45, 72), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63, 24, 105), Jake Butt (29, 48, 8, X, X), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37, 51, 18), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0, 10, 20), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7, 57, 18), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34, 9, 59), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5, 0, 16)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4, 12, 12), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13, 8, 5), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jake Butt (0, 1, 1, X, X), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 0, 3)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0, 3, 3), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13, 6-47, 1-12), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1, 3-24, 3-125-2), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6, 4-12, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Observations: Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay essentially mirrored each other in snaps (30-29) and routes run (16-13) Sunday. It was still Lindsay who out-carried his fellow rookie teammate 12-5 on the day, and shored up all five red zone opportunities among Denver’s backfield. Lindsay remains the back to own given his consistent usage and weekly production in Denver’s (lack of) passing game, but this remains a true timeshare even in scoring as both Freeman and Lindsay have the same number of carries inside the 10- (5) and five-yard line (2) this season.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10, 12, 13), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11, 5, 3), Bruce Ellington (8, 3, 1, X), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4, 1, 9), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 15, 7), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116, 182, 201), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185, 33), Bruce Ellington (85, 34, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48, 1, 61), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 51, 60), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86, 169, 151), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101, 49, 15), Bruce Ellington (37, 45, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44, 12, 65), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 109, 51), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 4, 0, 73)

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10, 14, 0), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5, 6, 10), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4, 13, 20)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1, 0, 4), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1, 2, 3), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2, 4, 0), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2, 1, 5), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 1, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155, 1-8), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57, 10-111, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1, 2-43)

Observations: In his first two career games, rookie Keke Coutee has played 137-of-146 snaps (94%) and totaled 22 targets for an average 21 fantasy points (and 17/160/1). Although he’s benefited from Will Fuller being hobbled, Coutee’s floor as Houston’s No. 3 seems safe given his 25% target share and shallow 5.0 average depth of target. Alfred Blue played nearly every snap and handled all backfield carries for the Texans Sunday night but produced only 2.3 YPC behind Houston’s transparent O-line. Lamar Miller is expected to practice prior and play on Sunday, but with little usage in the passing game, owners are better off running out and nabbing D’Onte Foreman (Achilles’) before he returns in Week 7. As it stands, Foreman will have an immediate opportunity to takeover this starting role.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10, 6, X), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4, 7, 9), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5, 11, 9), Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11, 10, 15), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4, 11, 11), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 2, 10, 7), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75, 114, X), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36, 60, 92), Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102, 79, 137), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6, 41, 14), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23, 66, 100), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4, -5, 1), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X, X, X), Zach Pascal (16, 0, 2, 119, 69), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, -6)

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50, 115, X), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35, 64, 58), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X, X, X), Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33, 40, 105), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14, 85, 66), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25, 63, 45), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1, 0, 9), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X), Zach Pascal (18, 0, 3, 56, 12), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0)

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6, 8, 6), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5, 4, 15), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0)

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0, X), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X, X, X), Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4, 2, 4), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77, X), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17, 2-21, 0-0), Pierre Desir (0-0, 3-29, 2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1), Lenzy Pipkins (X, X, X, X, 5-41)

Observations: Following his 15-carry nine-target outing in Thursday’s loss to the Pats, rookie Nyheim Hines is quietly averaging a 63.4% snap rate and 8.5 targets on 34.7 routes in four games without Marlon Mack. Robert Turbin returned and saw just one target on nine snaps, but his presence alone suddenly makes Indy’s backfield a crowded situation again with Mack practicing this week. Hines is still a safe PPR FLEX start when Mack returns. Eric Ebron averaged 4.5 targets and 17 routes with Jack Doyle (hip) in the lineup over the Colts’ first two games, and an increased 12 and 46.3 in his last three. Whenever Doyle returns, Ebron immediately sinks back into a low-end boom-bust TE1. Having run a route on virtually every one of Andrew Luck’s record-setting dropbacks, though, he’s must-start in every game Doyle sits. Zach Pascal has notably averaged 8.5 targets on 63.3% of snaps in the past two games, but those marks likely plummet once T.Y. Hilton and Doyle return. The Colts have trailed by multiple scores in their last two, inflating passing totals across the board for all involved.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4, 13, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3, 5, 15), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9, 3, 10), T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7, 3, 10), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5, 5, 4, 1), Corey Grant (0, 7, 2, 3, 0), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1, X), Niles Paul (1, 1, 0, 2, 9)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31, 46, 186), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56, 8, 113), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27, 53, 50), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30, 22, 27, 3), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11, -3, 29), Corey Grant (0, 8, -1, -10, 0), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1, X), Niles Paul (21, 17, 0, 7, 50)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40, 15, 70), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31, 130, 55), Corey Grant (0, 56, -1, 12, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23, 18, 24, 0), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16, 109, 76), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46, 48, 69), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5, X), Niles Paul (0, 22, 0, 11, 65)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7, 18, 10), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5, 3, 4), Corey Grant (1, 4, 6, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Corey Grant (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Niles Paul (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0, 5, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, 2, X), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6, 2-15, 3-59), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X, X, X), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58, 1-6, 4-32), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7, 5-49, 3-49)

Observations: Falling behind by three scores early certainly helped matters, but OC Nathaniel Hackett expectedly continued his pass-happy ways sans Leonard Fournette, calling the highest pass play rate (80%) of any offense in Week 5. Including his 430-yard four-pick performance Sunday, Blake Bortles has now recorded 26 > 38 > 29 > 45 > 34 > 61 attempts in the six games he’s played without last year’s No. 4 overall pick. Despite the turnovers, Bortles still finished as the QB12 on the week and remains a don't-watch-the-game QB1 without Fournette due in part to his floor-heightening 4.4 carries per game. Consider T.J. Yeldon a strong RB2 without Corey Grant (foot, I.R.) moving forward as the former played a season-high 77-of-83 (93%) snaps with just UDFA Brandon Wilds behind him once Grant exited. The Jaguars will likely go out and sign another back off the street, but note Yeldon totaled the most routes (103) of anyone at his position in the three weeks Fournette was inactive. Without Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle, I.R.) moving forward, Niles Paul is worth a look in season-long formats. The 95th-percentile 4.51-40 SPARQ monster ran four more routes (33-29) than James O’Shaughnessy all the while seeing three more targets (9-6) on the day.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (9, 6, 5, 13, 7), Travis Kelce (6, 10, 10, 12, 8), Sammy Watkins (5, 7, 8, 1, 8), Chris Conley (1, 2, 3, 6, 5), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 1, 4, 2), Spencer Ware (1, 0, 3, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (156, 92, 129, 91, 108), Travis Kelce (92, 119, 89, 78, 111), Sammy Watkins (27, 87, 63, 9, 39), Chris Conley (15, 12, 38, 46, 46), Spencer Ware (4, 0, 34, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, -4, 2, 1, -1)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (169, 90, 51, 54, 61), Sammy Watkins (21, 100, 55, 0, 78), Chris Conley (15, 17, 13, 13, 21), Travis Kelce (6, 109, 114, 78, 100), Kareem Hunt (0, 5, 0, 54, 7), Spencer Ware (8, 0, 29, 0, 13)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (16, 18, 18, 19, 22), Patrick Mahomes (5, 5, 5, 3, 4), Spencer Ware (3, 1, 1, 2, 1), Tyreek Hill (2, 0, 2, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0, 2, 1), Sammy Watkins (1, 0, 2, 1, 2), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Chris Conley (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 3, 3, 5, 1), Patrick Mahomes (2, 0, 2, 2, 2), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-103, 6-47-1, 3-44-1, 1-9, 4-102), Orlando Scandrick (3-31-2, 1-0, 3-25, 4-33, 5-68), Kendall Fuller (4-49, 6-52-1, 1-5, 6-72, 6-108)

Observations: With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) healthy, Chris Conley’s snap rate returned to its typical sub-60% mark. Watkins played his usual 60-of-70 (86%) rate, running seven more routes than Conley (35-28) on the day. Kareem Hunt is currently tied with Ezekiel Elliott for the third-most carries (93) in the league, and remains the only Chiefs running back to have handled any amount of totes inside the 10- (11) and five-yard (6) line this season. He’s seen just eight total targets this year, but has quietly stayed a weekly RB1 given his average 19.2 carries and 19.3 fantasy points since Week 2.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (13, 8, 4, 10, 4), Keenan Allen (12, 9, 7, 10, 9), Mike Williams (6, 2, 7, 3, 4), Austin Ekeler (5, 3, 3, 3, 3), Tyrell Williams (5, 3, 3, 5, 3), Travis Benjamin (5, X, X, 1, X), Virgil Green (2, 5, 1, 2, 1), Antonio Gates (3, 1, 5, 5, 2)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (107, 41, 68, 77, 54), Mike Williams (88, 27, 121, 65, 77), Tyrell Williams (81, 17, 34, 36, 47), Travis Benjamin (151, X, X, -7, X), Austin Ekeler (37, -9, -2, 22, -7), Antonio Gates (27, 5, 45, 36, 14), Virgil Green (17, 30, 0, 3, -2), Melvin Gordon (-12, 1, -5, 19, 2)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (108, 69, 44, 63, 90), Melvin Gordon (102, 38, 4, 55, 62), Austin Ekeler (87, 21, 24, 31, 44), Mike Williams (81, 27, 81, 15, 45), Virgil Green (21, 68, 6, 9, 13), Antonio Gates (16, 0, 45, 27, 19), Tyrell Williams (8, 48, 22, 48, 66), Travis Benjamin (1, X, X, 2, X)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (15, 9, 15, 15, 19), Austin Ekeler (5, 11, 4, 8, 6)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (1, 3, 0, 5, 0), Austin Ekeler (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Tyrell Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Antonio Gates (0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Virgil Green (0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 3, 3, 2, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 3, 1, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (3-29, 2-13, 7-78, 3-16, 2-9-1), Trevor Williams (2-31, 1-3, 3-71-1, 5-59, 4-65), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-38, 2-73, 4-46-1, 3-29-1, 1-10)

Observations: Although Austin Ekeler stretched a botched-screen into a 44-yard touchdown reception, Melvin Gordon again out-touched the former 23-7. Gordon also ran 16 routes to Ekeler’s 11, putting him up 111-59 on the year. With Todd Gurley-light red zone usage and an increased floor due to 22.2 routes per game, Gordon has essentially become a weekly matchup-proof RB1. Ekeler still has standalone value as a weekly RB3/FLEX.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (5, 3, 5, 6, 5), Kenyan Drake (5, 4, 4, 2, 11), Albert Wilson (5, 5, 2, 6, 6), Jakeem Grant (7, 4, 3, 2, 1), Danny Amendola (6, 4, 3, 3, 4), Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 3, 2, 5), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 3, 0), DeVante Parker (X, X, 3, X, X)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (80, 20, 104, 125, 114), Jakeem Grant (116, 17, 16, 1, 5), Danny Amendola (54, 18, 33, 8, 24), Albert Wilson (32, 66, 13, 82, 5), DeVante Parker (X, X, 74, X, X), Mike Gesicki (14, 0, 19, 12, 53), Kenyan Drake (4, -9, -6, 5, 13), Frank Gore (0, 3, 0, 5, 0)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (106, 17, 61, 40, 17), Jakeem Grant (38, 27, 70, 17, 0), Albert Wilson (31, 37, 74, 19, 43), Danny Amendola (26, 32, 42, 21, 30), DeVante Parker (X, X, 40, X, X), Kenyan Drake (18, 17, 7, 13, 69), Frank Gore (0, 19, 0, 16, 0), Mike Gesicki (11, 0, 31, 9, 26)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (14, 11, 5, 3, 6), Frank Gore (9, 9, 6, 11, 12), Ryan Tannehill (4, 8, 3, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Frank Gore (2, 0, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (3-14, 4-34, 1-0, 1-4, 5-56), Bobby McCain (1-10, 5-63, 6-119, 1-13, X), Xavien Howard (1-17, 2-65, 2-69, 3-73-2, 3-49)

Observations: Kenyan Drake recorded his best results of the year against the Bengals, finishing with 24.5 fantasy points on a season-high 11 targets (7/69/1). His 27 routes were a season-high, too. He was still out-carried 12-6 by Frank Gore on 41 (64.1%) snaps. Drake has played at least 60% of Miami’s snaps in four-of-five games this season and averaged 13.5 fantasy points in those contests. His teetering RB3 status is salvageable if that aforementioned involvement continues.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (9, 11, 3, 10, 14), Rob Gronkowski (8, 4, 5, 7, 7), Phillip Dorsett (7, 7, 5, 7, 3), Chris Hogan (6, 5, 4, 1, 4), Rex Burkhead (3, 0, 3, X, X), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 7, 1, 5, 2), Sony Michel (X, 2, 3, 0, 1), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 2, 4), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 9)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (151, 34, 43, 8, 36), Rob Gronkowski (107, 45, 76, 82, 70), James White (44, 108, 14, 28, 64), Phillip Dorsett (44, 77, 144, 104, 24), Rex Burkhead (25, 0, 8, X), Sony Michel (X, 9, 47, 0, -4), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, -7, 12, 34, -3), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 17, 71), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 43)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (123, 15, 51, 44, 75), James White (38, 96, 14, 68, 77), Phillip Dorsett (66, 44, 0, 55, 25), Chris Hogan (11, 42, 31, 25, 34), Sony Michel (X, 7, -1, 0, 12), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, -8, 12, 54, 11), Rex Burkhead (5, 0, 26, X), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 32, 50), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 57)

Carries: Rex Burkhead (18, 6, 0, X, X), Sony Michel (X, 10, 14, 25, 18), James White (5, 4, 4, 8, 2)

RZ Targets: Phillip Dorsett (2, 2, 0, 1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 1, 0, 1, 1), James White (2, 0, 1, 2, 4), Rex Burkhead (2, 0, 1, X, X), Chris Hogan (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 1, 0), Julian Edelman (X, X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (X, 2, 3, 6, 4), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), James White (1, 0, 0, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-50, 4-36-1, 2-37-2, 2-13, 1-12), Eric Rowe (4-22-1, 3-68-1, X, X, X), Jonathan Jones (2-23, 4-82-1, 4-63, 6-33, 6-54), Jason McCourty (0-0, 3-31, 4-21, 2-20, 4-44)

Observations: Julian Edelman finished second on the team in targets and routes (38) in his first game back. Remaining routes among Patriots wideouts were dispersed between Chris Hogan (43), Phillip Dorsett (25), Josh Gordon (18), and Cordarrelle Patterson (6). With Gordon’s 18 snaps only expected to increase in the coming weeks, Hogan (11/143/2 through five games) is painstakingly droppable if a roster spot is needed. Typically shored up by three separate backs, the Pats have leaned heavily on Sony Michel (average 19/86.7/0.7 as a starter the last three games) for their rushing production and James White (team-high 26% target share) through the air. Both can reasonably be started on the same team every week, and even stacked with Tom Brady in DFS. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Michel’s YPC have only increased since initially being active (3.4 > 3.6 > 4.5 > 5.4). That trend has a strong chance to continue in Week 6 against the Chiefs’ disturbingly poor dead-last rush defense DVOA.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (10, 11, 8, 8, 5), Terrelle Pryor (3, 8, 3, 1, 1), Bilal Powell (2, 6, 1, 7, 0), Robby Anderson (1, 5, 4, 6, 5), Isaiah Crowell (0, 3, 3, 1, 1), Jermaine Kearse (X, 2, 6, 5, 4)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (60, 119, 20, 44, 51), Terrelle Pryor (42, 116, 42, 14, 20), Robby Anderson (41, 48, 62, 93, 77), Bilal Powell (7, 33, 9, 33, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 18, -5, 4), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 48, 88, 48)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (63, 92, 57, 66, 0), Terrelle Pryor (49, 84, 25, 0, 20), Bilal Powell (5, 74, 0, 26, 0), Robby Anderson (41, 27, 22, 18, 123), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 17, 3, 12), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 35, 23, 14)

Carries: Bilal Powell (12, 5, 14, 8, 20), Isaiah Crowell (10, 12, 16, 4, 15)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (4, 1, 0, 2, 1), Terrelle Pryor (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 0, 5, 0, 3), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (2-31, 1-13, 2-9, 3-25, 4-47), Trumaine Johnson (3-53, 2-19, 3-27, 4-92-1, X), Buster Skrine (6-68, 3-51-1, 0-0, 7-87, 2-12), Darryl Roberts (2-26, 0-0, 1-2, 1-7-1, 6-61-1)

Observations: Robby Anderson burned Broncos CB Bradley Roby for 123 yards and two lid-lifting touchdowns on Sunday. It’s great for his owners that Anderson finally showed life, but it was clearly an outlier performance that occurred on just 18 routes and a season-low 51.6% snap rate. His 39% share of air yards were encouraging, but you’re still selling high everywhere if someone’s buying. Bilal Powell actually out-snapped Isaiah Crowell 34-25, but it was the latter who exploded for an impressive 15/219/1 on five fewer carries (20-15). Given his red zone usage and continued involvement in New York’s passing game (including nine routes on Sunday), Crowell arguably has the higher weekly floor of the two.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (12, 4, 6, 13, 6), Amari Cooper (3, 10, 5, 12, 1), Jalen Richard (11, 0, 7, 5, 6), Jordy Nelson (4, 4, 8, 8, 4), Seth Roberts (2, 3, 0, 3, 7), Martavis Bryant (X, 5, 5, 7, 3), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 3, 5, 2), Doug Martin (2, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (103, 23, 8, 105, 39), Amari Cooper (20, 81, 77, 137, 8), Jordy Nelson (23, 42, 75, 80, 22), Seth Roberts (10, 27, 0, 23, 91), Jalen Richard (32, 0, 15, -6, -2), Martavis Bryant (X, 9, 65, 122, 64), Marshawn Lynch (-2, 0, 53, 8, 2), Doug Martin (-10, 0, 0, 0, 3)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (180, 49, 31, 110, 20), Amari Cooper (9, 116, 17, 128, 10), Jalen Richard (55, 0, 59, 38, 53), Jordy Nelson (23, 30, 173, 48, 43), Seth Roberts (11, 43, 0, 12, 41), Martavis Bryant (X, 36, 30, 51, 91), Marshawn Lynch (8, 3, 22, 27, 10), Doug Martin (-3, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Marshawn Lynch (11, 18, 19, 20, 9), Doug Martin (4, 7, 9, 5, 2), Jalen Richard (5, 2, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Marshawn Lynch (1, 2, 1, 1, 0), Jordy Nelson (1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Jared Cook (0, 1, 5, 2, 3), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Martavis Bryant (X, 1, 1, 1, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 4, 0)

RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 2, 5, 2, 2), Doug Martin (0, 1, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Gereon Conley (2-53, 4-41, 2-57, 1-19, 1-48), Leon Hall (4-48, 3-27, 2-17, 2-74, 3-61), Rashaan Melvin (2-30, 4-56, 0-0, 7-85-1, 2-43)

Observations: Amari Cooper led the Raiders in routes (36) Sunday but still saw only one target for a total of 10 yards. His overall usage was poor, too, as he failed to play a single snap from the slot. Cooper is the definition of boom-bust, scoring less than four fantasy points in three games this season and 24-plus in the other two. Jared Cook continued his monstrous red zone usage, increasing his league-high targets inside the 10-yard line to nine. Despite recording a miniscule 20-yards on the day, Cook is still a strong weekly TE1 due solely to his potential ceiling.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (16, 18, 9, 11, 13), JuJu Smith-Schuster (8, 20, 11, 11, 4), James Conner (6, 5, 6, 7, 4), Jesse James (5, 5, 1, 1, 2), James Washington (0, 5, 2, 4, 2), Vance McDonald (X, 5, 5, 5, 2), Ryan Switzer (1, 2, 3, 7, 1)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (164, 192, 84, 107, 126), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41, 104, 75, 131, 31), James Washington (0, 127, 25, 39, 46), Jesse James (68, 72, 3, 18, 14), Vance McDonald (X, 33, 45, 15, 11), Ryan Switzer (4, 11, 5, 17, 2), James Conner (-6, -3, 7, 20, -2)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (119, 120, 116, 60, 34), Antonio Brown (93, 67, 50, 62, 101), Jesse James (60, 138, 7, 23, 20), James Conner (57, 48, 34, 25, 75), Vance McDonald (X, 26, 112, 62, 6), James Washington (0, 14, 25, 10, 0), Ryan Switzer (0, 14, 9, 32, 5)

Carries: James Conner (31, 8, 15, 9, 21)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 8, 2, 3, 2), Antonio Brown (2, 2, 0, 1, 4), James Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Vance McDonald (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), James Conner (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2, 2, 0, 2, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (2-55-1, 3-70-1, 0-0, 7-85-1, 1-5), Mike Hilton (4-60, 2-27, 4-55, 0-0, 3-12), Joe Haden (1-33, X, 3-23-1, 4-49, 6-69), Artie Burns (1-4, 4-85-2, 5-115-1, 2-16, 3-41), Coty Sensabaugh (0-0, 1-8, 6-87-1, 1-5, 1-7)

Observations: The perceived demise of Antonio Brown was obviously false as the Steelers’ No. 1 wideout finally had results (6-101-2) to show for his 53 targets and 38% air yards share through Pittsburgh’s first four games. Brown again soaked up usage Sunday, finishing with a team-high 45% target share and nearly triple the amount of air yards compared to the next closest Steeler. Vance McDonald, however, surprisingly ran just four more routes (19-15) than Jesse James Sunday. Profiling as the better pass-catching tight end between the two, McDonald should stay a TE1 and continue to dominate in routes on a sub-60% snap rate moving forward.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (14, 7, 4, 15, 6), Dion Lewis (8, 1, 3, 9, 4), Jonnu Smith (4, 2, 2, 2, 2), Tajae Sharpe (3, 2, 1, 3, 4), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Taywan Taylor (1, 4, 5, 9, 5)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (113, 66, 73, 213, 37), Tajae Sharpe (31, 30, 26, 34, 56), Taywan Taylor (28, 9, 32, 130, 41), Jonnu Smith (27, -5, 7, 24, 17), Derrick Henry (-4, -3, -2, -12, 4), Dion Lewis (-5, -3, -9, 8, -5)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (62, 55, 34, 161, 49), Dion Lewis (35, 1, 14, 66, 14), Taywan Taylor (0, 32, 30, 77, 30), Tajae Sharpe (17, 14, 0, 27, 30), Jonnu Smith (12, 0, 9, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (5, 0, 0, 7, 0)

Carries: Dion Lewis (16, 14, 9, 4, 12), Derrick Henry (10, 18, 18, 8, 11), Marcus Mariota (3, X, 7, 10, 2)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (3, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tajae Sharpe (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Taywan Taylor (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2, 1, 0, 0, 3), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 4, 3, 0), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree Jackson (7-66-1, 4-36, 0-0, 3-43, 2-19), Malcolm Butler (3-94-1, 8-163-2, 3-21, 7-119-1, 2-8), Logan Ryan (2-7, 3-52, 2-20, 3-25, 1-11)

Observations: As noted last week, second-year pro Taywan Taylor had seen his snap rate (13% > 40.7% > 51.6% > 63.4%) and routes run (5 > 8 > 16 > 34) progressively increase in every game heading into Week 5. That was apparently his peak as Taylor was out-snapped (33-25) and ran six fewer routes (21-15) than incumbent No. 2 Tajae Sharp against the Bills. Note that Taylor still saw five targets to Sharp’s four on the day. Assuming a sub-40% snap rate as Taylor’s median rather than the mid-60% initially expected, he should stay a low-end WR3/FLEX during the bye weeks. Dion Lewis out-snapped Derrick Henry 34-21 Sunday and now has a 195-126 grasp on their season totals. Averaging only one target per game while splitting carries inside the 10-yard line (3) with Lewis, Henry is droppable in season-long leagues if needed to fill a bye-week vacancy.