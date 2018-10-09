John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 5: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 9, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10, 8, 12), John Brown (4, 10, 9, 7, 14), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5, 7, 7), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2, 8), Nick Boyle (6, 4, 1, 5, 2), Mark Andrews (4, 4, 3, 2, 3), Maxx Williams (3, 4, 1, 5, 2), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4, 1, 4), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 2)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189, 205, 209), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99, 71, 84), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27, 52, 59), Mark Andrews (40, 21, 73, 5, 15), Nick Boyle (18, 46, 1, 16, 8), Maxx Williams (16, 17, 4, 11, 2), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4, 4, 1), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1, 2, 8), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 13)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86, 116, 58), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61, 29, 66), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39, 56, 55), Nick Boyle (40, 26, 2, 36, 10), Maxx Williams (32, 31, 5, 51, 8), Mark Andrews (31, 17, 59, 12, 16), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17, 44), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6, 3, 7), Hayden Hurst (X, X, X, X, 7)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18, 11, 12), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6, 10, 8), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, 0, 4, 3)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Nick Boyle (2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Mark Andrews (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1, 3), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1, 2, 0), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2, 4, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88, 2-16, 3-56), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13, 6-65-1, 5-64-1), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39, 3-58), Jimmy Smith (X, X, X, X, 0-0)


Observations: Alex Collins was in on just 27-of-87 (31%) snaps Sunday, his lowest rate of the year. When asked about his workload, coach John Harbaugh responded that "a fresh running back is a good thing." The issue is that Collins has been kept “fresh” in favor of teammate ‘Buck’ Allen, who’s now averaging merely 4.1 yards per touch on 6.8 carries and 22.8 routes per game. Collins is a dicey low-end RB2 until unleashed. Consider John Brown’s 14-target outing on Sunday his floor as he’s now averaged an absurd 10 targets and 206 air yards over his last four games. Having scored ‘just’ 77 fantasy points despite shoring up 43% of Baltimore’s total air yards so far, Brown is a strong candidate to produce even better results in the coming weeks.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5, 6, 5), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1, 7, 4), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X, 6, 3), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4, 3, 2), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3, 6, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4, 0, 0)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50, 97, 88), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11, 77, 49), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29, 16, 45), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1, 24, 10), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X, -3, -6), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10, 0, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17, 38, 20), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29, 8, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29, 34, 11), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18, 40, 12), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X, 13, 23), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70, 0, 0)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X, 5, 24), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10, 5, 4), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20, 6, 14)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X, 0, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31, 6-49, 0-0), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X, X, 1-23), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15, 5-89, 0-0), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24, 7-111, 3-43), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-25, 3-23)

 

Observations: Finally healthy for a competitive game, LeSean McCoy was in on 47-of-65 (72.3%) snaps and handled a team-high 24 carries to Chris Ivory’s 14. McCoy tacked on 10 routes and was the only Bills back to see red zone looks, too. With nine or fewer touches in his previous three games, consider this McCoy’s absolute ceiling for the year. If any league mates are buying this as a sudden resurgence for Buffalo’s offense and, in turn, McCoy’s value, sell high immediately.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8, 8, 10), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7, 15, 7), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X, X, 4), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9, 4, X), John Ross (2, 4, 7, 2, X), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2, 1, 2)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72, 146, 123), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113, 56, 87), John Ross (22, 25, 109, 44, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14, 6, 0), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9, -14, X), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X, X, 18)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58, 78, 112), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X, X, 22), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132, 100, 44), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25, 27, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19, 0, 43), John Ross (3, 8, 16, 52, X)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X, X, 22), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12, 15, X)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2, 3, 2), John Ross (1, 2, 1, 0, X), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X, X, 1), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1, 3, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 0, 0, 1, X), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1, X)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X, X, 2), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3, 2, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1, 2-17), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1, 0-0), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99, 4-37)

 

Observations: Even with fourth-round rookie Mark Walton and recent signee Thomas Rawls active behind him, Joe Mixon handled every running back carry on 47 (78%) snaps in his first game post knee surgery. He more than doubled Walton in routes run (21-9), too. The Bengals have shown every indication that they plan on featuring Mixon as a bell-cow when healthy as he’s now averaged 20 carries on 69.4% of the team’s snaps in three games this season. As initially noted by Rich Hribar, OC Bill Lazor wisely used A.J. Green in the slot on a season-high 44.8% of his snaps Sunday. He’s actually been dispersed there on at least 23% of his snaps since Week 2, averaging a 35.2% snap rate from the slot in that span. Moving forward, that approach should continue mismatching Green on nickel corners, slightly decreasing Tyler Boyd’s weekly ceiling. Without Tyler Eifert, note that C.J. Uzomah ran 28 routes to Tyler Kroft’s nine. Uzomah is the weekly play if in need of a tight end.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15, 10, 10), David Njoku (7, 7, 2, 7, 11), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3, 5, 4), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2, 6, 1), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10, 9, 5), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3, 1, 3)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127, 83, 99), David Njoku (48, 69, 23, 51, 87), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34, 61, 75), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185, 138, 55), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5, 53, 9), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1, -5, 22)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103, 34, 69), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32, 61, 66), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20, 54, 22), David Njoku (13, 20, 36, 52, 69), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24, 45, 7), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5, 0, 14)

 

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23, 22, 17), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2, 2, 5), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2, 3, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3, 2, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4, 6, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0, 4-35, 0-0), Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28, 5-60), Terrance Mitchell (5-49, 6-47-1, 2-19, 4-45, X), T.J. Carrie (0-0, 4-31, 3-41, 6-62, 5-51), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-42, 5-51)

 

Observations: With Baker Mayfield under center the last two weeks, David Njoku has averaged nine targets on 87% of the team’s snaps. Only five tight ends have run more routes than Njoku (77) in that stint. Although he has yet to record a single red zone look, owners would be wise to try buying him now. Over the next five weeks, Cleveland gets pass-funnels Chargers, Buccaneers, Steelers, Chiefs, and Falcons. Note that Nick Chubb played a season-high 11 snaps Sunday, but still accrued just three carries. Carlos Hyde, who’s handled at least 16 carries in every outing, remains the back to own in Cleveland despite his middling 3.48 YPC.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5, 7, 6), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8, 7, 14), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3, 6, 6), Jake Butt (4, 7, 3, X, X), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2, 2, 4), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4, 7, 4), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7, 2, 6), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1, 0, 4)   

 

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54, 49, 124), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38, 92, 44), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35, 58, 99), Jake Butt (44, 42, 11, X, X), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12, 52, 15), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0, 0, -3), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30, -4, 3)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45, 72), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63, 24, 105), Jake Butt (29, 48, 8, X, X), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37, 51, 18), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0, 10, 20), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7, 57, 18), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34, 9, 59), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5, 0, 16)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4, 12, 12), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13, 8, 5), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5, 1, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jake Butt (0, 1, 1, X, X), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 0, 3)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0, 3, 3), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13, 6-47, 1-12), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1, 3-24, 3-125-2), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6, 4-12, 0-0), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-1, 0-0, 0-0)

 

Observations: Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay essentially mirrored each other in snaps (30-29) and routes run (16-13) Sunday. It was still Lindsay who out-carried his fellow rookie teammate 12-5 on the day, and shored up all five red zone opportunities among Denver’s backfield. Lindsay remains the back to own given his consistent usage and weekly production in Denver’s (lack of) passing game, but this remains a true timeshare even in scoring as both Freeman and Lindsay have the same number of carries inside the 10- (5) and five-yard line (2) this season.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10, 12, 13), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11, 5, 3), Bruce Ellington (8, 3, 1, X), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4, 1, 9), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 15, 7), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116, 182, 201), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185, 33), Bruce Ellington (85, 34, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48, 1, 61), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 51, 60), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 3, 8)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86, 169, 151), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101, 49, 15), Bruce Ellington (37, 45, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44, 12, 65), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 109, 51), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 4, 0, 73)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10, 14, 0), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5, 6, 10), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4, 13, 20)

 

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1, 0, 4), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1, 2, 3), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2, 4, 0), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2, 1, 5), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 1, 4)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155, 1-8), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57, 10-111, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1, 2-43)

 

Observations: In his first two career games, rookie Keke Coutee has played 137-of-146 snaps (94%) and totaled 22 targets for an average 21 fantasy points (and 17/160/1). Although he’s benefited from Will Fuller being hobbled, Coutee’s floor as Houston’s No. 3 seems safe given his 25% target share and shallow 5.0 average depth of target. Alfred Blue played nearly every snap and handled all backfield carries for the Texans Sunday night but produced only 2.3 YPC behind Houston’s transparent O-line. Lamar Miller is expected to practice prior and play on Sunday, but with little usage in the passing game, owners are better off running out and nabbing D’Onte Foreman (Achilles’) before he returns in Week 7. As it stands, Foreman will have an immediate opportunity to takeover this starting role.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10, 6, X), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4, 7, 9), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5, 11, 9), Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11, 10, 15), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4, 11, 11), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 2, 10, 7), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 1)

 

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75, 114, X), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36, 60, 92), Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102, 79, 137), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6, 41, 14), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23, 66, 100), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4, -5, 1), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X, X, X), Zach Pascal (16, 0, 2, 119, 69), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, -6)

 

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50, 115, X), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35, 64, 58), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X, X, X), Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33, 40, 105), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14, 85, 66), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25, 63, 45), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1, 0, 9), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X, X), Zach Pascal (18, 0, 3, 56, 12), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0)

 

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6, 8, 6), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5, 4, 15), Robert Turbin (X, X, X, X, 0)

 

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0, X), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X, X, X), Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4, 2, 4), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77, X), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17, 2-21, 0-0), Pierre Desir (0-0, 3-29, 2-20, 3-73, 4-39-1), Lenzy Pipkins (X, X, X, X, 5-41)

 

Observations: Following his 15-carry nine-target outing in Thursday’s loss to the Pats, rookie Nyheim Hines is quietly averaging a 63.4% snap rate and 8.5 targets on 34.7 routes in four games without Marlon Mack. Robert Turbin returned and saw just one target on nine snaps, but his presence alone suddenly makes Indy’s backfield a crowded situation again with Mack practicing this week. Hines is still a safe PPR FLEX start when Mack returns. Eric Ebron averaged 4.5 targets and 17 routes with Jack Doyle (hip) in the lineup over the Colts’ first two games, and an increased 12 and 46.3 in his last three. Whenever Doyle returns, Ebron immediately sinks back into a low-end boom-bust TE1. Having run a route on virtually every one of Andrew Luck’s record-setting dropbacks, though, he’s must-start in every game Doyle sits. Zach Pascal has notably averaged 8.5 targets on 63.3% of snaps in the past two games, but those marks likely plummet once T.Y. Hilton and Doyle return. The Colts have trailed by multiple scores in their last two, inflating passing totals across the board for all involved.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4, 13, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3, 5, 15), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9, 3, 10), T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7, 3, 10), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5, 5, 4, 1), Corey Grant (0, 7, 2, 3, 0), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1, X), Niles Paul (1, 1, 0, 2, 9)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31, 46, 186), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56, 8, 113), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27, 53, 50), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30, 22, 27, 3), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11, -3, 29), Corey Grant (0, 8, -1, -10, 0), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1, X), Niles Paul (21, 17, 0, 7, 50)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40, 15, 70), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31, 130, 55), Corey Grant (0, 56, -1, 12, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23, 18, 24, 0), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16, 109, 76), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46, 48, 69), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5, X), Niles Paul (0, 22, 0, 11, 65)

 

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7, 18, 10), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5, 3, 4), Corey Grant (1, 4, 6, 1, 1)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Corey Grant (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Niles Paul (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0, 5, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, X, 2, X), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6, 2-15, 3-59), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X, X, X), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58, 1-6, 4-32), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7, 5-49, 3-49)

 

Observations: Falling behind by three scores early certainly helped matters, but OC Nathaniel Hackett expectedly continued his pass-happy ways sans Leonard Fournette, calling the highest pass play rate (80%) of any offense in Week 5. Including his 430-yard four-pick performance Sunday, Blake Bortles has now recorded 26 > 38 > 29 > 45 > 34 > 61 attempts in the six games he’s played without last year’s No. 4 overall pick. Despite the turnovers, Bortles still finished as the QB12 on the week and remains a don't-watch-the-game QB1 without Fournette due in part to his floor-heightening 4.4 carries per game. Consider T.J. Yeldon a strong RB2 without Corey Grant (foot, I.R.) moving forward as the former played a season-high 77-of-83 (93%) snaps with just UDFA Brandon Wilds behind him once Grant exited. The Jaguars will likely go out and sign another back off the street, but note Yeldon totaled the most routes (103) of anyone at his position in the three weeks Fournette was inactive. Without Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle, I.R.) moving forward, Niles Paul is worth a look in season-long formats. The 95th-percentile 4.51-40 SPARQ monster ran four more routes (33-29) than James O’Shaughnessy all the while seeing three more targets (9-6) on the day.

 


You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


