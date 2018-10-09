Dose: Brees Takes the Throne

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

There’s no mountain left to climb. Drew Brees is all alone at the top.

It only took him 254 games to reach the summit, but after 18 years—most of them spent with his current team, the New Orleans Saints—Drew Brees can finally call himself the NFL’s all-time passing king. This isn’t the 39-year-old’s first brush with history. Back in 2011, Brees set a single-season record with 5,476 passing yards, though Peyton Manning would later best him by a single yard in 2013. This time Brees returned the favor, topping Manning’s all-time passing yards mark in the course of a decisive 43-19 win over the visiting Redskins on Monday night.

It was a deserved milestone for Brees, who completed 26-of-29 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns, none more breathtaking than the one that finally put him over the top. That came on a 62-yard dime to Tre’Quan Smith with 2:36 to go in the first half. The former Super Bowl MVP entered Monday third on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list behind Brett Favre, who Brees defeated in a memorable NFC title game back in 2009. Their history doesn’t end there, however, as Brees has made a habit of chasing down Favre’s old records. Two weeks ago against Atlanta, the 11-time Pro Bowler one-upped Favre by breaking his all-time completions mark, which had stood for almost 12 years.

After pulling ahead of Favre, Brees wasted no time in taking over Manning’s throne, finishing him off on Smith’s 62-yarder in the second quarter. That happened to be the first touchdown of Smith’s career, which he followed up with another score—this one from 35 yards out—in the second half. The 22-year-old hasn’t garnered much fantasy interest this year—he entered Monday’s action with just one catch—but the third-rounder announced his arrival by contributing a team-high 111 yards in the victory. Smith played sparingly in his first four games this year but with Ted Ginn (knee) sidelined on Monday night, the former UCF Knight logged a season-high 44 snaps. It’s too early to speculate on his fantasy prospects, but being on the receiving end of a record-breaking touchdown definitely isn’t a bad way to raise your profile.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Monday was Brees’ night through and through, but it also marked the return of Mark Ingram, who sat out the Saints’ first four games while serving a PED suspension. Ingram rejoined the Saints as soon as he could, meeting the team at the airport following last week’s win over the Giants. The veteran played with a similar sense of urgency on Monday night, scoring a pair of touchdowns—both of the goal-line variety—in his return. Rather than easing him in after his month-long absence, coach Sean Payton put his running back to work, supplying Ingram with 18 touches, which the 28-year-old was able to turn into 73 yards from scrimmage.

While Ingram slapped on a name tag and reintroduced himself to fantasy owners, Alvin Kamara was reduced to sidekick status, earning just 39 yards on a season-low nine touches. Kamara’s no-show Monday night came on the heels of a masterful 181-yard, three-touchdown explosion against New York in Week 4. It was surprising to see Kamara, the league’s reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, play second fiddle after getting off to such an explosive start this year. Even more puzzling was the fact that Kamara only saw one more carry than teammate Taysom Hill, who the Saints have been employing as a Lamar Jackson-esque hybrid. Game script may have played a role in his relative inactivity—the Saints had no reason to force the issue leading big in the second half. But Kamara’s usage, or lack thereof, could be a concern for fantasy owners when the Saints come out of their bye week.

On the Redskins’ side, there wasn’t much to cheer about on Monday night. Alex Smith played as poorly as he has all year, laying an enormous egg with 275 yards, one rushing touchdown and two turnovers (one interception and a lost fumble) on 23-of-39 passing. Smith has thrown just two touchdown passes over his last three contests and has yet to clear 300 passing yards in any game this year. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins, who the Redskins pushed out the door in favor of Smith this offseason, has shredded opponents to the tune of 11 touchdowns while averaging over 337 passing yards per game. The pass-catching corps in Washington doesn’t compare to the weaponry Cousins has at his disposal in Minnesota, but it’s clear the Redskins downgraded by putting all their eggs in the Alex Smith basket.

Adrian Peterson had revenge on his mind in Week 5 but couldn’t get anything going against his former team, scuffling to just six yards on four carries while adding two catches for an additional 36 yards on three targets. AD took a lick early in the game and briefly left as trainers checked him for a hyperextended knee, though the veteran was able to play through it. Peterson has often drawn criticism for being fragile but this year he’s shown a new measure of toughness, coming back from a sprained ankle without missing time (though the Redskins were on bye last week) and soldiering through his knee issue on Monday night.

Peterson’s fantasy success continues to hinge on game flow—when the Redskins are ahead, he’s gold, but when they’re in catch-up mode, he mostly takes a backseat to pass-catcher Chris Thompson. Speaking of Thompson, the fifth-year back exited Monday’s game with a rib injury he suffered early in the fourth quarter. He didn’t see the field again after that, though neither did the Redskins offense as the Saints maintained possession for the game’s final 10 minutes and 25 seconds.

The Saints’ defense played with a renewed vigor on Monday, getting to Smith for three sacks, resulting in a loss of 31 yards. One of those take-downs was recorded by Cameron Jordan, who achieved All-Pro status for the first time last year. That gives Jordan five sacks for the season, good for fifth in the league behind DeMarcus Lawrence, Geno Atkins and the two Watt siblings. After yielding an embarrassing 36.3 points per game over their first three contests, the Saints have been downright stingy over the past two weeks, allowing 18 to the Giants in Week 4 and 19 to Washington on Monday night. The Saints took a hit quite literally when stud corner Marshon Lattimore left with a concussion in the first quarter (he injured himself colliding with teammate A.J. Klein), though the Redskins couldn’t take advantage of his absence.

The Saints have to be pleased with their 4-1 start, but they won’t have time to rest on their laurels with upcoming matchups against the Ravens, Vikings (who ended their season in heartbreaking fashion last year) and the undefeated Rams. Brees will have another milestone to look forward to when the Saints return from their bye week as the next touchdown pass he throws will be the 500th of his career. That threshold has only been reached by three other quarterbacks: Manning, Favre and Tom Brady.

Quick Hits: Jay Ajayi will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL on Thursday. Obviously the injury will end his season. With Corey Clement (quad) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) also injured, Wendell Smallwood could see an expanded role Thursday against the Giants … According to Giants coach Pat Shurmur, Evan Engram has a “shot” to suit up Thursday against the Eagles. The tight end hasn’t played since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 3 … The Giants are expected to release Ereck Flowers if they are unable to trade him by 4 PM ET on Tuesday. Among the biggest draft busts in recent memory, the 2015 first-rounder was benched for Chad Wheeler prior to Week 3 … The Cardinals continued their obsession with slot receivers (they already have Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk) by signing former first-round pick Kendall Wright. The 28-year-old went to training camp with Minnesota this summer but didn’t survive final cuts … Matt Breida’s MRI revealed a mid-ankle sprain. It’s not the worst news the Niners could have gotten, though the second-year back is still a long shot to play against the Packers this week. Veteran Alfred Morris will assume workhorse duties if Breida sits, though Morris could cede some passing-down work to fullback Kyle Juszczyk … The Packers are sticking with long-time kicker Mason Crosby despite a disastrous game Sunday in Detroit. The 12-year vet missed four field goal tries and an extra point in the loss … The Broncos have parted ways with former All-Pro punter Marquette King, who was released with an injury settlement on Monday. With King out of the equation, Colby Wadman will serve as the Broncos’ primary punter going forward … Darius Leonard is expected back for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets. Even after missing last week’s game in New England, the rookie linebacker still leads the NFL in tackles with 54 … According to beat writer Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers could opt to use Le’Veon Bell in a committee role upon his return. Bell is reportedly worried about being overused ahead of his impending free agency in 2019. James Conner has impressed during Bell’s holdout, compiling 581 yards (342 rushing, 239 receiving) with five touchdowns including two in last week’s win over the Falcons … Leonard Fournette is expected to miss Week 6 as he continues his recovery from a strained hamstring. With Fournette headed for another absence and Corey Grant now out with a Lisfranc injury, it looks like it’s going to be the T.J. Yeldon show Sunday at Dallas … In addition to Grant, the Jaguars have also placed Austin Seferian-Jenkins on injured reserve. The tight end appeared to aggravate a core muscle injury in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City. Niles Paul will take over tight end duties in ASJ’s absence … Greg Olsen remains on track to return Sunday against Washington after sitting out the past three games with a foot injury that will eventually require surgery. Rookie Ian Thomas had been filling in at tight end for Carolina … Packers coach Mike McCarthy won’t commit to giving Aaron Jones more work despite the running back’s impressive start. Jones has run circles around Jamaal Williams this year, averaging a robust 6.1 yards per carry compared to only 3.7 for Williams. However, the Packers remain skeptical of Jones’ blocking, preferring to use Williams in pass protection … Texans coach Bill O’Brien is confident Lamar Miller will return to action in Week 6. Miller dressed against Dallas on Sunday night but never saw the field. He’s been dealing with a chest injury … Michael Lombardi of The Athletic hears the Dolphins are shopping wide receiver DeVante Parker. The former first-round pick has been an injury-prone underachiever throughout his Dolphins tenure … Despite having the bye week to heal up, O.J. Howard was a spectator when the Bucs returned to practice on Monday. The second-year tight end is dealing with a sprained MCL, which is typically a two-to-four-week injury. Cameron Brate would fill in if Howard can’t get the green light Sunday against Atlanta … Marlon Mack participated in Monday’s practice. The second-year back is hoping to return this week after missing four of the Colts’ first five games with a nagging hamstring injury.