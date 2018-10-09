Waiver Wire: Week 6

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Welcome to the 6th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Week 5 brought concussion concerns for the top offense in the league and injury questions for several young running backs, but the real blow came when Jay Ajayi was placed on injured reserve almost out of nowhere with a torn ACL. Ajayi did miss some snaps on Sunday, but he was able to finish the game. The injury throws a banged-up backfield into complete disarray. Also at running back, Saquon Barkley and Kerryon Johnson appear to be fine after suffering back and ankle injuries, respectively, but Matt Breida is going to miss time with “a mid-ankle sprain.” The Rams moved to 5-0 with a win in Seattle, but they lost both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp to concussions in that contest. Sean McVay sounded hopeful on Monday, but they are at best questionable to face the Broncos.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Giovani Bernard, Rashaad Penny

WR: Chris Hogan, Brandon Marshall



This space has been a haven for zombie performances from Tarik Cohen and Robby Anderson the last two weeks, so perhaps fading me and using this list in a DFS lineup makes sense. As it turns out, it is tough to produce fantasy points playing in a badly-coached offense with no receivers of note. It does not help that Prescott gets the Jaguars this week. Bernard could be kept around as a handcuff, but he is going to miss several games and was not heavily involved before Joe Mixon went down early in the season. It will be tough to keep him on the roster once the big bye weeks hit. Penny did not play a single snap on offense in Week 5. Hogan kept his snaps even with Julian Edelman back, but he once again had a dud. It is not going to be shocking when Hogan randomly has a multi-touchdown game later this season – he does get Kansas City this week – but there is no way to trust him in a starting lineup right now. Marshall played just seven snaps Week 5 and has been supplanted by David Moore in three-wide sets. With the way tight end has gone, it is best to keep any player with a real shot at fantasy value.





Quarterbacks

1. Jameis Winston

2. Baker Mayfield

3. Derek Carr

4. Joe Flacco



Running Backs

1. Alfred Morris

2. Corey Clement

3. Wendell Smallwood

4. Ronald Jones

5. Mike Davis

6. Latavius Murray

7. Kyle Juszczyk

8. D’Onta Foreman



Wide Receivers

1. Geronimo Allison

2. Keke Coutee

3. Robby Anderson

4. Mohamed Sanu

5. Antonio Callaway

6. Chris Godwin

7. Taylor Gabriel

8. Josh Reynolds

9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

10. Cameron Meredith

11. Tre’Quan Smith

12. Courtland Sutton

13. D.J. Moore

14. Christian Kirk

15. Taywan Taylor



Tight Ends

Greg Olsen rostered in 68 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Cameron Brate

2. Jack Doyle

3. C.J. Uzomah

4. Hayden Hurst

5. Niles Paul



Defense/Special Teams

1. Seattle Seahawks

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Indianapolis Colts

Looking Ahead: Washington Redskins



Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein

2. Chris Boswell

3. Ka’imi Fairbairn

Looking Ahead: Adam Vinatieri



QUARTERBACKS

1. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Winston is clearly the top add at quarterback this week. First, he gets a great matchup against a Falcons defense which has given up three touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in a row. Second, he is at the helm of an explosive offense which made Ryan Fitzpatrick the best fantasy quarterback in the league over the first three weeks. Winston also posted great numbers in the 11 games he finished last season, averaging 307 yards with 19 touchdowns.



2. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues

In a weak slate for streaming quarterbacks, Mayfield is interesting both as a possible starter against the Chargers and potentially a multi-week option with the Bucs and Steelers next up on the schedule after this week. His numbers have been inflated by back-to-back overtimes, but Mayfield has played well in each of his starts including in a tough matchup against the Ravens last week.



3. Derek Carr, Raiders – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues

Carr fell back into his single-touchdown ways against the Chargers, but he was not bad in that game and once again got several opportunities to throw close to the end zone. In fact, his 24 attempts inside the 10 lead the NFL after five weeks, but he only has four touchdowns to show for it. Those opportunities mean a touchdown explosion like the one against Cleveland is always a possibility, and he has shown a nice yardage floor so far this year.



4. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues

Flacco is just one of a group which includes Mitchell Trubisky, Eli Manning, Blake Bortles, and perhaps even C.J. Beathard, all desperation options for those hurting at quarterback. Flacco did not get a touchdown last week, but he threw for 298 yards and is averaging 329 over the last four games. The Titans have played better defense as of late, but this is still not a bad matchup.



Watch List: Mitchell Trubisky went off before the bye, but it would be good to see him do it again against a better defense. The matchup with Miami is also not that good…Eli Manning actually made some plays down the field against Carolina and gets a suddenly great matchup with the Eagles, but he flopped in a similarly good spot against the Saints two weeks ago following a similarly good performance against the Texans…Blake Bortles’ history without Leonard Fournette sidelined makes him interesting, but Dallas’ inept offense and play style could limit the volume he needs to be a fantasy factor…It was shocking to see Marcus Mariota face-plant in Buffalo after playing so well against the Eagles. Now he faces a tough Baltimore defense…C.J. Beathard has quietly put together two good fantasy games and is going to be a streaming option at some point this season, but the Packers have equally quietly limited opposing quarterbacks…Case Keenum saved his fantasy day in garbage time, but he was bad against the Jets. He also has three zero passing-touchdown games in five outings this season…After averaging 9.3 yards per attempt the first three games, Ryan Tannehill has averaged 5.2 the last two. Now he faces one of the best defenses in the league…Sam Darnold did throw three touchdowns against the Broncos, but he again failed to top 200 yards and completed just ten passes…Josh Allen’s rushing production makes him at least interesting, but his passing floor is incredibly low…Josh Rosen has 27 and 25 attempts in his two starts.



