Waiver Wire: Week 6

Welcome to the 6th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Week 5 brought concussion concerns for the top offense in the league and injury questions for several young running backs, but the real blow came when Jay Ajayi was placed on injured reserve almost out of nowhere with a torn ACL. Ajayi did miss some snaps on Sunday, but he was able to finish the game. The injury throws a banged-up backfield into complete disarray. Also at running back, Saquon Barkley and Kerryon Johnson appear to be fine after suffering back and ankle injuries, respectively, but Matt Breida is going to miss time with “a mid-ankle sprain.” The Rams moved to 5-0 with a win in Seattle, but they lost both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp to concussions in that contest. Sean McVay sounded hopeful on Monday, but they are at best questionable to face the Broncos.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
QB: Dak Prescott
RB: Giovani Bernard, Rashaad Penny
WR: Chris Hogan, Brandon Marshall
This space has been a haven for zombie performances from Tarik Cohen and Robby Anderson the last two weeks, so perhaps fading me and using this list in a DFS lineup makes sense. As it turns out, it is tough to produce fantasy points playing in a badly-coached offense with no receivers of note. It does not help that Prescott gets the Jaguars this week. Bernard could be kept around as a handcuff, but he is going to miss several games and was not heavily involved before Joe Mixon went down early in the season. It will be tough to keep him on the roster once the big bye weeks hit. Penny did not play a single snap on offense in Week 5. Hogan kept his snaps even with Julian Edelman back, but he once again had a dud. It is not going to be shocking when Hogan randomly has a multi-touchdown game later this season – he does get Kansas City this week – but there is no way to trust him in a starting lineup right now. Marshall played just seven snaps Week 5 and has been supplanted by David Moore in three-wide sets. With the way tight end has gone, it is best to keep any player with a real shot at fantasy value.
Quarterbacks
1. Jameis Winston
2. Baker Mayfield
3. Derek Carr
4. Joe Flacco
Running Backs
1. Alfred Morris
2. Corey Clement
3. Wendell Smallwood
4. Ronald Jones
5. Mike Davis
6. Latavius Murray
7. Kyle Juszczyk
8. D’Onta Foreman
Wide Receivers
1. Geronimo Allison
2. Keke Coutee
3. Robby Anderson
4. Mohamed Sanu
5. Antonio Callaway
6. Chris Godwin
7. Taylor Gabriel
8. Josh Reynolds
9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
10. Cameron Meredith
11. Tre’Quan Smith
12. Courtland Sutton
13. D.J. Moore
14. Christian Kirk
15. Taywan Taylor
Tight Ends
Greg Olsen rostered in 68 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.
1. Cameron Brate
2. Jack Doyle
3. C.J. Uzomah
4. Hayden Hurst
5. Niles Paul
Defense/Special Teams
1. Seattle Seahawks
2. Green Bay Packers
3. Indianapolis Colts
Looking Ahead: Washington Redskins
Kickers
1. Greg Zuerlein
2. Chris Boswell
3. Ka’imi Fairbairn
Looking Ahead: Adam Vinatieri
QUARTERBACKS
1. Jameis Winston, Bucs – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues
Winston is clearly the top add at quarterback this week. First, he gets a great matchup against a Falcons defense which has given up three touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in a row. Second, he is at the helm of an explosive offense which made Ryan Fitzpatrick the best fantasy quarterback in the league over the first three weeks. Winston also posted great numbers in the 11 games he finished last season, averaging 307 yards with 19 touchdowns.
2. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues
In a weak slate for streaming quarterbacks, Mayfield is interesting both as a possible starter against the Chargers and potentially a multi-week option with the Bucs and Steelers next up on the schedule after this week. His numbers have been inflated by back-to-back overtimes, but Mayfield has played well in each of his starts including in a tough matchup against the Ravens last week.
3. Derek Carr, Raiders – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues
Carr fell back into his single-touchdown ways against the Chargers, but he was not bad in that game and once again got several opportunities to throw close to the end zone. In fact, his 24 attempts inside the 10 lead the NFL after five weeks, but he only has four touchdowns to show for it. Those opportunities mean a touchdown explosion like the one against Cleveland is always a possibility, and he has shown a nice yardage floor so far this year.
4. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
Flacco is just one of a group which includes Mitchell Trubisky, Eli Manning, Blake Bortles, and perhaps even C.J. Beathard, all desperation options for those hurting at quarterback. Flacco did not get a touchdown last week, but he threw for 298 yards and is averaging 329 over the last four games. The Titans have played better defense as of late, but this is still not a bad matchup.
Watch List: Mitchell Trubisky went off before the bye, but it would be good to see him do it again against a better defense. The matchup with Miami is also not that good…Eli Manning actually made some plays down the field against Carolina and gets a suddenly great matchup with the Eagles, but he flopped in a similarly good spot against the Saints two weeks ago following a similarly good performance against the Texans…Blake Bortles’ history without Leonard Fournette sidelined makes him interesting, but Dallas’ inept offense and play style could limit the volume he needs to be a fantasy factor…It was shocking to see Marcus Mariota face-plant in Buffalo after playing so well against the Eagles. Now he faces a tough Baltimore defense…C.J. Beathard has quietly put together two good fantasy games and is going to be a streaming option at some point this season, but the Packers have equally quietly limited opposing quarterbacks…Case Keenum saved his fantasy day in garbage time, but he was bad against the Jets. He also has three zero passing-touchdown games in five outings this season…After averaging 9.3 yards per attempt the first three games, Ryan Tannehill has averaged 5.2 the last two. Now he faces one of the best defenses in the league…Sam Darnold did throw three touchdowns against the Broncos, but he again failed to top 200 yards and completed just ten passes…Josh Allen’s rushing production makes him at least interesting, but his passing floor is incredibly low…Josh Rosen has 27 and 25 attempts in his two starts.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Alfred Morris, 49ers – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues
Morris’ usage was steadily declining heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but that changed in a big way when Matt Breida left with what sounds like a multi-week ankle injury. Morris dominated the work against Arizona after Breida left, notching 16 carries and all five of his targets in the final three quarters. Never known for his receiving ability, he cannot be relied on to consistently produce in the passing game, but he should serve as the clear early-down option as long as Breida is sidelined. That will be enough to make him a weekly RB2.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
2. Corey Clement, Eagles – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues
3. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Jay Ajayi headed to injured reserve, this backfield is a tough one to figure out. In the game Ajayi missed earlier this season, Clement – who looks on track to return after being listed as a full participant during Monday’s practice – easily out-snapped Smallwood and out-touched him 19-to-13. Smallwood did more with less work, however, and converted a short touchdown, although Clement received a carry inside the 10 as well in that game. Both players need to be rostered in all formats and both could return FLEX value as the big bye weeks arrive, but usage puts Clement slightly ahead.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
4. Ronald Jones, Bucs – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
The story on Jones has not changed coming out of the bye. It is possible if not likely he will waste away his rookie year in a committee with Peyton Barber, but he at least has the upside to take the starting job and become a weekly fantasy starter. That is worth stashing in all formats.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
5. Mike Davis, Seahawks – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues
Seattle’s newfound ability to run the football is one of the more surprising developments so far this season, and Davis has been a big part of that. He worked as the clear No. 2 behind Chris Carson against the Rams, but he still saw 12 carries and turned the work into 68 yards. More importantly, he handled three of the four carries inside the 10-yard line and converted a six-yard touchdown in the first quarter. With the Seahawks on pace for more than 450 attempts, it is not unreasonable to think both Carson and Davis can get enough work to be usable options, especially throughout the bye weeks.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
6. Latavius Murray, Vikings – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Dalvin Cook’s availability remains a mystery, but he at least has a chance to play after getting in a limited practice last Friday. If he is not able to get back, Murray would once again get the start, but he has not looked anything like a reliable fantasy option even with Cook on the bench the last several weeks. That could change against a Cardinals defense which invites rushing attempts, but he will be an uneasy start if Cook is unable to play and wire fodder if Cook is able to make it back.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
7. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even though Alfred Morris has eight targets in the last two games, he has never been known for his ability as a pass catcher, and that just happens to be where Juszczyk thrives. He earned six targets against the Cardinals, and it would not be a surprise if he turned into a PPR option while Matt Breida is sidelined.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
8. D’Onta Foreman, Texans – Rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues
Coach Bill O’Brien said Foreman should be able to return when first eligible Week 7, making him worth a stash in deeper leagues. That said, there has to be at least some concern about Foreman’s effectiveness coming off an Achilles’ tear, and it is not a given he will get work behind Lamar Miller. He is just a dart throw.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Alfred Blue might have earned more work with his showing in the passing game against Dallas, but Lamar Miller’s almost certain return this week moves him back to the handcuff group…Jamaal Williams is rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues, and that probably is about the right number for him. Especially after Mike McCarthy talked about the little things on Monday, it seems like Williams will keep getting work, but he does not have the break out appeal of battery mate Aaron Jones. He will be tough to trust in a starting lineup unless injuries strike…Peyton Barber falls in the same boat as Williams. It is possible he keeps the starting job coming out of the bye, but he was not startable in fantasy even before Ronald Jones began stealing carries…Frank Gore rounds out what looks like a very similar trio. It is clear Gore will continue to get carries, but a 10-12 touch back with limited touchdown upside because of his offense is not that appealing. He could serve as a desperation bye-week fill-in, but bench spots should be for players with more long-term upside…Despite some coach-speak, Nick Chubb’s explosion did not lead to more work. He is just a deep bench stash. Duke Johnson got more work than Chubb, but he has topped 50 yards from scrimmage once this season and is averaging two catches a game…With Marlon Mack seemingly on the way back, the Colts’ backfield behind Nyheim Hines looks like a situation to avoid. Jordan Wilkins did look good outside of a fumble against the Patriots, but the touches were just not there for him or Robert Turbin…Chris Ivory would only be an option if something happened to LeSean McCoy and not a very good one even then…C.J. Anderson has touched the ball 17 times in four games…Ty Montgomery had five touches in a perfect gamescript for him.
Deep Cuts: Raheem Mostert played 13 snaps and saw six touches behind Alfred Morris after Matt Breida exited. He was not effective at all, gaining nine yards and losing a fumble, but he could play some snaps…Darren Sproles should be involved once he gets back, but he was listed as a DNP on Monday and seems unlikely to return before Thursday night…Mark Walton played just 12 snaps even with Giovani Bernard out Week 5. He looks like nothing more than a short-term handcuff, albeit for a player coming off a knee injury. Spencer Ware, Rod Smith, Malcolm Brown, Wayne Gallman, and Chase Edmonds are other handcuffs to know. Ito Smith is not exactly a handcuff, but he could come into value if either Devonta Freeman or Tevin Coleman went down…Jalen Richard needs to be rostered in deeper PPR formats, but he is way too game script dependent to be a reliable option in shallower leagues…Devontae Booker is even a step down from Richard…With Dalvin Cook struggling to get healthy, Roc Thomas is a name to know in deep leagues. He played ahead of Mike Boone against the Eagles…Josh Adams played just one snap in Week 5, but he could carve out a bigger role with Jay Ajayi out for the year.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Geronimo Allison, Packers – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Allison appeared close to playing against the Lions, so it would be a surprise if he is not back this week. Marquez Valdes-Scantling showed the kind of upside secondary receivers have in this offense, and it would be a surprise if Allison is not the No. 2 option when he returns this week, assuming Randall Cobb sits out another game. In a great matchup against the 49ers, that will make him a top-30 receiver.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
2. Keke Coutee, Texans – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
Will Fuller might not have been at full strength, but it was promising to see Coutee command seven targets including a goal-line opportunity he converted for his first career touchdown. Even with Fuller healthy, Coutee can be an upside WR3/FLEX play through the bye weeks.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
3. Robby Anderson, Jets – Rostered in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
After failing to top 41 yards in each of his first four games, Anderson exploded for 123 and two long touchdowns against the Broncos on Sunday. Given his history, a game like this was always in the realm of possibilities, but it might not be indicative of what’s to come. Anderson still commanded just five targets, right about where he had been the last three games, and played just 52 percent of the snaps. A run-first approach played a role in those numbers, but it is certainly possible Anderson reverts right back to the fantasy player we saw the first four weeks. His history makes him worth adding in all formats, but do not overspend to get him.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
4. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons – Rostered in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues
Sanu has bolstered his last two performances with uncharacteristic long plays including a 43-yard touchdown last week, and his history tells us that is unlikely to continue. That said, he could certainly keep the good run going this week against a Bucs defense which has gifted fantasy points to receivers all season – six receivers have scored at least 11 standard fantasy points against the Bucs in just four games. Every Falcons pass catcher is in play this week.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
5. Antonio Callaway, Browns – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
Callaway would have been much lower on this list considering how he has played, but that changed with Rashard Higgins set to miss a couple games. Callaway has not done enough with his work, but he is a big-play threat who should be in for a solid target share with Higgins on the sidelines.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
6. Chris Godwin, Bucs – Rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Godwin’s lack of involvement before the bye is a major concern, but he is a talented receiver in a very good passing attack who has a great matchup this week against the Falcons. That at least makes him worth a stash, and he will be a starter in deeper formats.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
7. Taylor Gabriel, Bears – Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues
Gabriel is probably not going to go for 104 yards and two scores again coming out of the bye week, but he was already getting targets before that blowup game. He is worth stashing to see what happens.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
8. Josh Reynolds, Rams – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
Reynolds could end up being this week’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling with both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp sidelined by concussions. With both of them out in the second half against the Seahawks, Reynolds came out firing with a 22-yard catch, a 17-yard grab the next play, and a 10-yard run the play after that. Those were his only three touches, but Reynolds is a talented receiver who could have a big role in one of the best passing attacks in the league. That is worth stashing and seeing.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
Valdes-Scantling repaid the faith of those who took the leap last week, notching 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. It would be a surprise if Geronimo Allison is not back this week, but MVS would be right back in the starting conversation if Allison is forced to sit.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
10. Cameron Meredith, Saints – Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
11. Tre’Quan Smith, Saints – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
Smith put up a big performance including a record-setting catch on Monday night, and that is sure to earn him a lot of love on the wire. While that is understandable, there are a couple reasons to avoid going all in. First, Ted Ginn did not play on Monday night, and he will likely be back when the Saints return from their bye in Week 7. Second, Meredith also had a good game, has been getting more opportunities the last several weeks – he had five targets to three for Smith against Washington – and is less likely to be pushed out by Ginn’s return. Both are just upside stashes.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
12. Courtland Sutton, Broncos – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
Demaryius Thomas had a good box-score game because he caught a 42-yard touchdown deep into garbage time, but he played 12 fewer snaps than Sutton and finished with the same number of targets despite Sutton missing a few snaps with a leg injury. Sutton has to do more with his opportunities, but it remains possible he jumps Thomas in the pecking order.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
13. D.J. Moore, Panthers – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues
Moore’s snap share did not increase coming out of the bye, but he did get five opportunities and had a spectacular run on a reverse in which he took a big hit and kept on moving. At some point, the Panthers have to realize Moore should be playing more snaps than Jarius Wright and Torrey Smith, right?
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
14. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kirk flashed his upside with a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the 49ers, but he saw just three more targets the rest of the game as Josh Rosen was limited to 25 attempts. This offense will have to show more before he is a starting option, but Kirk remains stash-worthy in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
15. Taywan Taylor, Titans – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues
Taylor took a step back along with the rest of the offense against Buffalo, and it is concerning his snap share dipped below Tajae Sharpe’s. Even so, he is a talented receiver getting opportunities. That is worth stashing.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant would once again be options if T.Y. Hilton is forced to miss another game…Pierre Garcon received 12 targets against the Cardinals and should be the No. 1 receiver as long as Marquise Goodwin is out, but he has shown zero upside during his time in San Francisco…Kelvin Benjamin has yet to top 35 yards this season…Even if DeVante Parker gets traded, there is not enough volume to support the likes of Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant behind Kenny Stills, who has opportunity questions of his own. Wilson is the most interesting of the non-Stills group…Donte Moncrief is the No. 2 receiver in Jacksonville and has 185 yards and a touchdown the last two games. It is tough to trust any Jacksonville pass catcher with the up-and-down nature of their attack, but there are worse desperation options during the bye weeks…Dallas’ receiver corps remains a situation to avoid…Tyrell Williams is a big-play depended dart throw every week…Phillip Dorsett has taken the biggest hit to his snap share since Josh Gordon joined, and that trend is unlikely to reverse…With Josh Doctson out, Paul Richardson was the No. 1 receiver on Monday night. He made a couple plays including a great leaping grab, but he ended up leaving with an injury. With the passing game sputtering, it is tough to trust any Washington receiver…Willie Snead appears to be good for around five catches and 55 yards every week.
Deep Cuts: Martavis Bryant had a big game, but he saw just three targets and played just 25 percent of the snaps…David Moore has supplanted Brandon Marshall as the No. 3 receiver. That might not result in consistent opportunities in a run-heavy offense, but it did earn him two touchdowns against the Rams…If T.Y. Hilton sits again, Zach Pascal will be the same kind of desperation heave he was last week…With Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis sidelined, Victor Bolden, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, and Richie James all saw expanded roles…James Washington remains a high-upside stash in deep leagues…Terrelle Pryor rose from the dead with a great touchdown catch against the Broncos. He and Jermaine Kearse should battle it out for the No. 3 job all season…With Rashard Higgins out a few weeks, Derrick Willies and Rod Streater could see some targets…Lost in Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s big game was Equanimeous St. Brown putting up good numbers of his own, finishing with three catches for 89 yards. He appears clearly ahead of J’Mon Moore on the depth chart…DJ Chark caught two long passes against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, he is buried on the depth chart…It remains unclear why Torrey Smith continues to play ahead of the Panthers’ talented young receivers, but perhaps Curtis Samuel applied some pressure with a great touchdown against the Giants.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Cameron Brate, Bucs – Rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
It would be a surprise if O.J. Howard, who did not practice Monday, is able to play this week, leaving Brate as the No. 1 tight end in a great matchup against Atlanta’s injury-decimated defense in a game with a 57.5-point total. Brate has scored a touchdown in back-to-back appearances.
2. Jack Doyle, Colts – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is not clear if Doyle will return this week – it is not a good sign he failed to practice on Monday – so he is not an add for teams looking for a starter. He does have the best rest-of-season outlook of anyone on the wire, however, and is worth a stash at a barren position.
3. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals – Rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues
I guessed wrong on Tyler Kroft last week, who is now sidelined with a foot injury. Uzomah only drew two targets against the Dolphins, but he should be the clear No. 1 tight end in a good matchup with the Steelers.
4. Hayden Hurst, Ravens – Rostered in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is too early to give up on Hurst taking over the lead job, but 21 snaps, fewer than Nick Boyle, Mark Andrews, and Maxx Williams, is not a good start. It is possible if not likely the Ravens were just easing him in, but he is just a bench stash right now.
5. Niles Paul, Jaguars – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Austin Seferian-Jenkins on injured reserve, Paul looks like Jacksonville’s No. 1 tight end for at least the next eight weeks, although it has to be noted James O'Shaughnessy played a similar number of snaps and saw six targets of his own against the Chiefs. That said, Paul was more productive, turning nine targets into seven catches for 65 yards, and had a flirtation with fantasy value way back in 2014. He is the best of the desperation options this week.
Watch List: Geoff Swaim would be a streaming option if he did not draw the Jaguars this week…Ricky Seals-Jones did see six targets against the 49ers, but his snap share has been depressed since Jermaine Gresham returned to the lineup, and the offense has yet to really take off. It is worth noting the Vikings have been kind to opposing tight ends this year…Antonio Gates has settled in as a touchdown-or-bust option. Virgil Green happened to get that touchdown in Week 5…Dallas Goedert has four targets in two games since Alshon Jeffery returned…Rhett Ellison could get one more start, but he has just 46 yards in the last two games…Mike Gesicki saw a season-high five targets against the Bengals, but he remains just a Dynasty stash…Nick Vannett set a season-high with 43 yards against the Rams. He will get one more start before Ed Dickson returns…It was disappointing Jeff Heuerman saw just four targets in a game Case Keenum attempted 51 passes…Rams tight ends can usually be avoided, but perhaps Gerald Everett or Tyler Higbee will get more work with the questions at receiver…Ryan Griffin had four catches all season before breaking out with six against the Cowboys.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Seattle Seahawks – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Seattle has not consistently gotten pressure, but they have forced turnovers in every game, notching at least two takeaways in all but one contest. Derek Carr leads the league with eight interceptions.
2. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues
C.J. Beathard has not played poorly, but he has thrown four interceptions in two games while the 49ers have seven turnovers over that span.
3. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Colts have given up points, but they are also getting sacks and forcing turnovers. They should be able to keep doing the latter with a little less of the former against the Jets.
Looking Ahead: Washington was smacked around by Drew Brees on Monday night, but they had been playing good defense and should have much more success against the Cowboys in Week 7.
KICKERS
1. Greg Zuerlein, Rams – Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
It seems like Zuerlein has a good chance to return this week. If not, Cairo Santos would be a great option.
2. Chris Boswell, Steelers – Rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues
Boswell has been shaky this season, missing at least one kick or extra point in all but one game, but this offense should create opportunities for him in Cincinnati.
3. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans – Rostered in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues
It makes sense to keep riding the hot leg, and Fairbairn now has 12 attempts in the last three games. He will have a good shot to keep that going at home against Buffalo this week.
Looking Ahead: Adam Vinatieri should be a good option most weeks as long as Andrew Luck is healthy, but he will be in an especially good spot at home against Buffalo in Week 7.