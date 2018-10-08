Dynasty First Down: Week Five

Monday, October 8, 2018

The Indianapolis Colts backfield has been a mystery since the team parted with veteran RB Frank Gore during the offseason. They were surprisingly inactive during free agency and then spent two late picks on rookie RBs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Hines, while a talented player, was immediately viewed as an odd fit with second-year RB Marlon Mack, who possesses a similar skill set. Throughout the preseason and into the regular season, Mack has battled multiple injuries, opening the door to the rookies for extended playing time. While Wilkins has struggled, Hines has flourished, especially over the past two weeks. Hines has finished as the RB7 and RB16, primarily accruing his points as a receiver out of the backfield. Hines is fourth in the league among running backs with 29 receptions and his dynasty ADP is on the rise. Over the past month, he’s claimed the RB40 spot, up from RB53 last month. After playing 42% of the snaps in the first two games of the season, Hines has logged just under 70% of the snaps over the past three games. Mack has missed four of the team’s first five games though he is reportedly trending towards playing next week. In his one healthy game, Hines saw just one target though, in the other four, he’s averaging 8.5 targets per game. While Hines’ dynasty value is on the rise, that could change depending on how the Colts manage their backfield touches with Mack back in action.