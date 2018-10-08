Ryan McDowell

Football Daily Dose

Dose: Week 5 Review

Monday, October 8, 2018


Buffalo- 13

Tennessee- 12

 

A week after leading his Titans to an upset victory over the Eagles, QB Marcus Mariota returned to his struggling ways, throwing for 129 scoreless yards against the Bills defense. Last week’s game now looks like a fluke as the entire Tennessee offense took a step back. There are many thoughts about the Titans backfield entering this Bills matchup. Essentially, if they are ever going to be successful, this is the time. This wasn’t the time. RB Derrick Henry led the way with 56 rushing yards, while RB Dion Lewis totaled 48 yards. WR Corey Davis failed to repeat his breakout performance, catching four passes for 49 yards. 

 

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen had a few moments of promise in this one, including his first-quarter scramble for a touchdown that opened the scoring. In the end though, Allen finished with only 82 passing yards for the game. Surprisingly, Bills veteran RB LeSean McCoy finally showed signs of life. His 108 total yards nearly match his 126 total yards from his first three games combined. McCoy’s 23 receiving yards sadly led the team. Veteran WR Kelvin Benjamin continued to struggle with efficiency. His five targets led the team but he caught just one for 11 yards. He now has eight receptions on the season on a team-high 26 targets. He has the worst catch rate of any receiver in the league with more than 15 targets. 

 

Carolina- 33

New York Giants- 31

 

After the Giants overcame a late 14-point deficit to take the lead, the Panthers and QB Cam Newton had an answer, putting together a last-minute drive, capped by a 63-yard field goal from K Graham Gano. Newton and the Panthers built a solid lead but the Giants made the plays to stay in the game. Newton finished with 237 passing yards along with a pair of interceptions and touchdowns. RB Christian McCaffrey wasn’t used much until the final quarter, finishing with 93 total yards and a touchdown. Rookie WR D.J. Moore came up big when called upon, catching all four of his targets for 49 yards, while sophomore WR Curtis Samuel made his season debut, posting a 2/37/1 line.

 

While Giants veteran QB Eli Manning continued his poor play, his box score ended up in a good place for any fantasy players that actually used him. Manning threw for 326 yards and two scores, along with two interceptions. WR Odell Beckham finally caught a touchdown, his first of the year. He also threw a touchdown, hitting RB Saquon Barkley for a 57-yard score. OBJ finished with an 8/131/1 line on a team-high 14 targets. Once again, Barkley had little room to run, totaling 48 yards on 15 carries. As usual, he made up for this as a receiver, catching all four targets for 81 yards. He’s one of two players to total 100+ yards from scrimmage in all five games this season. Barkley did suffer an injury on his late-game touchdown run but both he and the coaching staff report that he is fine. 

 

Cincinnati- 27

Miami- 17

 

The Bengals spotted Miami a 17-0 lead in Cincy before scoring 27 unanswered points to get the win. Defense was the difference-maker for the Bengals. After a touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton to RB Joe Mixon, the Bengals defense scored the next two touchdowns to tie the game and then take the lead for good. Mixon’s return made a clear impact for the Bengals, especially considering they were without RB Giovani Bernard, TE Tyler Eifert and WR John Ross, all injured last week. Mixon started slowly but finished with 115 total yards. WR A.J. Green quietly led the team with six receptions and 112 yards and breakout WR Tyler Boyd chipped in with a 4/44 line. 

 

The Dolphins only had one drive to gain more than 40 yards as QB Ryan Tannehill found RB Kenyan Drake for a 22-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring. Drake’s usage was different in this game as he led the team in targets (11), receptions (7) and receiving yards (69) but only carried the ball six times compared to 12 totes for veteran RB Frank Gore. WR DeVante Parker once again sat out and WR Albert Wilson’s 5/43 was enough to lead the receiving corps. 

 

Cleveland- 12

Baltimore- 9

 

The Browns played their third overtime game in five weeks and were dangerously close to their second tie of the season. The game was a battle of kickers with just one touchdown, a 19-yard pass from Browns QB Baker Mayfield to WR Rashard Higgins in the first-half. That’s fitting since the game came down to an ugly 37-yard field goal from Browns K Greg Joseph, who missed an earlier attempt that could’ve won the game in regulation. Mayfield finished with a new career-high 342 passing yards, routinely targeting WR Jarvis Landry (5/69) and TE David Njoku (6/69). Rookie WR Antonio Callaway saw his role decreased today, which was expected following his multiple drop game a week ago. Callaway caught three of five targets for 22 yards. He’ll need to work his way out of the doghouse before he’s useful in fantasy leagues again. After his two-touchdown game a week ago, rookie RB Nick Chubb saw just three carries for two yards.

 

Ravens QB Joe Flacco struggled to put together consistent drives, finishing with 298 passing yards but failing to ever find pay dirt. WR Michael Crabtree led the team with six receptions for 66 yards, while WR John Brown, hot as of late, was limited to four receptions for 58 yards. Rookie TE Hayden Hurst made his NFL debut after missing the first month with a foot injury. Hurst caught one ball for seven yards.

 

Detroit- 31

Green Bay- 23

 

Entering this game, the storyline centered around the banged-up Packers receiving corps but by the time the game had wrapped, kicking woes had taken over. Packers longtime K Mason Crosby missed four field goals and an extra point, essentially single-handedly costing his team a win. Crosby wasn’t alone in making costly mistakes. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lost two first-half fumbles as the Lions opened up a 24-0 halftime lead. Rodgers and the passing game got going in the second half as the Packers were in comeback mode, though the eight-point deficit does not accurately reflect how dominant the Lions were throughout the game. 

 

Rodgers ended with 442 passing yards, his highest total since Week Two of the 2013 season, and three touchdowns. The Packers were without WRs Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion), forcing rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (7/68/1) and Equanimeous St. Brown (3/89) into key roles. WR Davante Adams entered the game with a questionable tag but still posted a dominant 9/140/1 line, locking himself in as a WR1 once again. Adams also scored in his tenth consecutive road game, tying the all-time record. 

 

Even though they were playing with a lead the entire game, the Lions still failed to establish the running game. Once again, rookie RB Kerryon Johnson started strong, only to see limited touches for the remainder of the game. He finished with 70 rushing yards on 12 carries. RB LeGarrette Blount also had 12 carries, gaining 22 yards and running for two short scores. WR Kenny Golladay led the way with 98 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. WRs Golden Tate (5/42) and Marvin Jones (1/8/1) finished below expectation.

 

Kansas City- 30

Jacksonville- 14

 

This game was touted as offense versus defense and by the end of the game, it was clear which side had the advantage. That’s not exactly the entire story though as the Chiefs defense made a major impact themselves. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles committed five turnovers and his team never stood a chance. Bortles did end with a nice fantasy bottom line thanks to his 430 passing yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) but he never gave his team a chance to win. With RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out, RB T.J. Yeldon saw the bulk of the work and his workload become even heavier when backup RB Corey Grant suffered an injury, though to be a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Yeldon finished with 122 total yards and a touchdown. Three players saw double digit targets though none eclipsed 80 yards as Bortles spread the ball around. WR Donte Moncrief led the team in targets, catching just six of 15 looks for 76 yards.

 

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finally showed some understandable signs of regression, failing to throw a touchdown for the first time this season and tossing a pair of interceptions, also a first this year. He still finished with 313 passing yards and added a rushing touchdown. Mahomes teammates supported him quite nicely, with RB Kareem Hunt totaling 94 yards and a touchdown, TE Travis Kelce catching five passes for a team-best 100 yards and WR Sammy Watkins adding 6/78. WR Tyreek Hill was the main victim of the Jaguars defense, being routinely defended by DB Jalen Ramsey and finishing with four catches for 61 yards.

 

New York Jets- 34

Denver- 16

 

This might be the most surprising result of the day as the 2-2 Broncos traveled to the 1-3 Jets, who had been so bad since their season-opening win that HC Todd Bowles was on the hot seat. The Broncos were never even in this game. The Jets got off to a 21-10 halftime lead and cruised from there. RB Isaiah Crowell broke the team’s single-game rushing record with a whopping 219 yards on only 15 carries. RB Bilal Powell also had a huge game, rushing for 99 yards. After four weeks of forcing the ball to WR Quincy Enunwa, rookie QB Sam Darnold spread the ball around. WR Robby Anderson matched Enunwa’s team-high five targets, catching three for 123 yards and two scores. Anderson only had 108 yards through the first four games of the season. Darnold finished with 198 yards and three touchdowns.

 

As was the story with multiple signal callers on Sunday, Broncos QB Case Keenum had a nice fantasy day even though his actual on-field performance wasn’t so great. Keenum threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran WRs Demaryius Thomas (5/105/1) and Emmanuel Sanderson (9/72) led the way, as usual and rookie WR Courtland Sutton caught his first career touchdown. HC Vance Joseph suggested earlier in the week he wanted rookie RB Royce Freeman to touch the ball more. Freeman set a new career-low for carries with five, rushing for 31 yards. Undrafted rookie RB Phillip Lindsay continued to control the backfield, totaling 15 touches for 81 yards.

 


Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
Email :Ryan McDowell


