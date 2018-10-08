Dose: Week 5 Review

Monday, October 8, 2018

As was the story with multiple signal callers on Sunday, Broncos QB Case Keenum had a nice fantasy day even though his actual on-field performance wasn’t so great. Keenum threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Veteran WRs Demaryius Thomas (5/105/1) and Emmanuel Sanders on (9/72) led the way, as usual and rookie WR Courtland Sutton caught his first career touchdown. HC Vance Joseph suggested earlier in the week he wanted rookie RB Royce Freeman to touch the ball more. Freeman set a new career-low for carries with five, rushing for 31 yards. Undrafted rookie RB Phillip Lindsay continued to control the backfield, totaling 15 touches for 81 yards.

This might be the most surprising result of the day as the 2-2 Broncos traveled to the 1-3 Jets, who had been so bad since their season-opening win that HC Todd Bowles was on the hot seat. The Broncos were never even in this game. The Jets got off to a 21-10 halftime lead and cruised from there. RB Isaiah Crowell broke the team’s single-game rushing record with a whopping 219 yards on only 15 carries. RB Bilal Powell also had a huge game, rushing for 99 yards. After four weeks of forcing the ball to WR Quincy Enunwa , rookie QB Sam Darnold spread the ball around. WR Robby Anderson matched Enunwa’s team-high five targets, catching three for 123 yards and two scores. Anderson only had 108 yards through the first four games of the season. Darnold finished with 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finally showed some understandable signs of regression, failing to throw a touchdown for the first time this season and tossing a pair of interceptions, also a first this year. He still finished with 313 passing yards and added a rushing touchdown. Mahomes teammates supported him quite nicely, with RB Kareem Hunt totaling 94 yards and a touchdown, TE Travis Kelce catching five passes for a team-best 100 yards and WR Sammy Watkins adding 6/78. WR Tyreek Hill was the main victim of the Jaguars defense, being routinely defended by DB Jalen Ramsey and finishing with four catches for 61 yards.

This game was touted as offense versus defense and by the end of the game, it was clear which side had the advantage. That’s not exactly the entire story though as the Chiefs defense made a major impact themselves. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles committed five turnovers and his team never stood a chance. Bortles did end with a nice fantasy bottom line thanks to his 430 passing yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) but he never gave his team a chance to win. With RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out, RB T.J. Yeldon saw the bulk of the work and his workload become even heavier when backup RB Corey Grant suffered an injury, though to be a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Yeldon finished with 122 total yards and a touchdown. Three players saw double digit targets though none eclipsed 80 yards as Bortles spread the ball around. WR Donte Moncrief led the team in targets, catching just six of 15 looks for 76 yards.

Even though they were playing with a lead the entire game, the Lions still failed to establish the running game. Once again, rookie RB Kerryon Johnson started strong, only to see limited touches for the remainder of the game. He finished with 70 rushing yards on 12 carries. RB LeGarrette Blount also had 12 carries, gaining 22 yards and running for two short scores. WR Kenny Golladay led the way with 98 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. WRs Golden Tate (5/42) and Marvin Jones (1/8/1) finished below expectation.

Rodgers ended with 442 passing yards, his highest total since Week Two of the 2013 season, and three touchdowns. The Packers were without WRs Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion), forcing rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (7/68/1) and Equanimeous St. Brown (3/89) into key roles. WR Davante Adams entered the game with a questionable tag but still posted a dominant 9/140/1 line, locking himself in as a WR1 once again. Adams also scored in his tenth consecutive road game, tying the all-time record.

Entering this game, the storyline centered around the banged-up Packers receiving corps but by the time the game had wrapped, kicking woes had taken over. Packers longtime K Mason Crosby missed four field goals and an extra point, essentially single-handedly costing his team a win. Crosby wasn’t alone in making costly mistakes. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lost two first-half fumbles as the Lions opened up a 24-0 halftime lead. Rodgers and the passing game got going in the second half as the Packers were in comeback mode, though the eight-point deficit does not accurately reflect how dominant the Lions were throughout the game.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco struggled to put together consistent drives, finishing with 298 passing yards but failing to ever find pay dirt. WR Michael Crabtree led the team with six receptions for 66 yards, while WR John Brown , hot as of late, was limited to four receptions for 58 yards. Rookie TE Hayden Hurst made his NFL debut after missing the first month with a foot injury. Hurst caught one ball for seven yards.

The Browns played their third overtime game in five weeks and were dangerously close to their second tie of the season. The game was a battle of kickers with just one touchdown, a 19-yard pass from Browns QB Baker Mayfield to WR Rashard Higgins in the first-half. That’s fitting since the game came down to an ugly 37-yard field goal from Browns K Greg Joseph , who missed an earlier attempt that could’ve won the game in regulation. Mayfield finished with a new career-high 342 passing yards, routinely targeting WR Jarvis Landry (5/69) and TE David Njoku (6/69). Rookie WR Antonio Callaway saw his role decreased today, which was expected following his multiple drop game a week ago. Callaway caught three of five targets for 22 yards. He’ll need to work his way out of the doghouse before he’s useful in fantasy leagues again. After his two-touchdown game a week ago, rookie RB Nick Chubb saw just three carries for two yards.

The Dolphins only had one drive to gain more than 40 yards as QB Ryan Tannehill found RB Kenyan Drake for a 22-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring. Drake’s usage was different in this game as he led the team in targets (11), receptions (7) and receiving yards (69) but only carried the ball six times compared to 12 totes for veteran RB Frank Gore . WR DeVante Parker once again sat out and WR Albert Wilson ’s 5/43 was enough to lead the receiving corps.

The Bengals spotted Miami a 17-0 lead in Cincy before scoring 27 unanswered points to get the win. Defense was the difference-maker for the Bengals. After a touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton to RB Joe Mixon , the Bengals defense scored the next two touchdowns to tie the game and then take the lead for good. Mixon’s return made a clear impact for the Bengals, especially considering they were without RB Giovani Bernard , TE Tyler Eifert and WR John Ross , all injured last week. Mixon started slowly but finished with 115 total yards. WR A.J. Green quietly led the team with six receptions and 112 yards and breakout WR Tyler Boyd chipped in with a 4/44 line.

While Giants veteran QB Eli Manning continued his poor play, his box score ended up in a good place for any fantasy players that actually used him. Manning threw for 326 yards and two scores, along with two interceptions. WR Odell Beckham finally caught a touchdown, his first of the year. He also threw a touchdown, hitting RB Saquon Barkley for a 57-yard score. OBJ finished with an 8/131/1 line on a team-high 14 targets. Once again, Barkley had little room to run, totaling 48 yards on 15 carries. As usual, he made up for this as a receiver, catching all four targets for 81 yards. He’s one of two players to total 100+ yards from scrimmage in all five games this season. Barkley did suffer an injury on his late-game touchdown run but both he and the coaching staff report that he is fine.

After the Giants overcame a late 14-point deficit to take the lead, the Panthers and QB Cam Newton had an answer, putting together a last-minute drive, capped by a 63-yard field goal from K Graham Gano . Newton and the Panthers built a solid lead but the Giants made the plays to stay in the game. Newton finished with 237 passing yards along with a pair of interceptions and touchdowns. RB Christian McCaffrey wasn’t used much until the final quarter, finishing with 93 total yards and a touchdown. Rookie WR D.J. Moore came up big when called upon, catching all four of his targets for 49 yards, while sophomore WR Curtis Samuel made his season debut, posting a 2/37/1 line.

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen had a few moments of promise in this one, including his first-quarter scramble for a touchdown that opened the scoring. In the end though, Allen finished with only 82 passing yards for the game. Surprisingly, Bills veteran RB LeSean McCoy finally showed signs of life. His 108 total yards nearly match his 126 total yards from his first three games combined. McCoy’s 23 receiving yards sadly led the team. Veteran WR Kelvin Benjamin continued to struggle with efficiency. His five targets led the team but he caught just one for 11 yards. He now has eight receptions on the season on a team-high 26 targets. He has the worst catch rate of any receiver in the league with more than 15 targets.

A week after leading his Titans to an upset victory over the Eagles, QB Marcus Mariota returned to his struggling ways, throwing for 129 scoreless yards against the Bills defense. Last week’s game now looks like a fluke as the entire Tennessee offense took a step back. There are many thoughts about the Titans backfield entering this Bills matchup. Essentially, if they are ever going to be successful, this is the time. This wasn’t the time. RB Derrick Henry led the way with 56 rushing yards, while RB Dion Lewis totaled 48 yards. WR Corey Davis failed to repeat his breakout performance, catching four passes for 49 yards.

This matchup of two high-scoring offenses and injury-riddled defenses had all the makings of a shootout but only the Steelers did their part. At the half, the game was a 13-10 game, a huge disappointment to fantasy players. The Steelers got things going after the break, thanks to a pair of touchdown strikes from QB Ben Roethlisberger to WR Antonio Brown. Pittsburgh outscored the Falcons 28-7 in the second-half and that was all she wrote. Big Ben ended with 250 yards and three scores, while AB enjoyed his best game of the year, catching six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. In the midst of more Le’Veon Bell rumors, RB James Conner had another impressive performance, totaling 185 yards and two touchdowns, doing most of his damage in the first-quarter. WR Juju Smith-Schuster didn’t see much volume but made it count. He caught all four of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Amazingly, Falcons WR Julio Jones didn’t catch a pass until the fourth-quarter. He did tear it up in garbage time to finish with a respectable five catches for 62 yards. Rookie WR Calvin Ridley saw his touchdown streak end with a 4/38 line while veteran WR Mohamed Sanu stayed hot, catching four balls for 73 yards and a touchdown. TE Austin Hooper led the team with nine receptions and 77 yards on 12 targets, all team-high marks. RB Devonta Freeman returned after missing three game with an injured knee and totaled 41 yards on 10 touches. Fellow RB Tevin Coleman predictably saw his role diminish, posting 30 yards in the game.

Los Angeles Chargers- 26

Oakland- 10

This is another game that was not nearly as close as the score indicates. The Raiders reverted to their terrible offense that we’ve seen previously this season, failing to get the running game going and ignoring WR Amari Cooper, who was targeted one time in the game. QB Derek Carr finished with 268 yards and one touchdown, which came late when the game was virtually decided. Veteran RB Marshawn Lynch rushed for just 31 yards and WR Martavis Bryant, who is expected to be handed down a long-term suspension any time, led the team with 91 receiving yards. TE Jared Cook cooled down with four grabs for 20 yards and Cooper caught his only opportunity for ten yards.

The Chargers looked like they could do anything they wanted against the Raiders pitiful defense. QB Philip Rivers spread the ball around and finished with 339 passing yards and two touchdowns. He got WR Keenan Allen (8/90) back on track and got both RBs Melvin Gordon (4/62) and Austin Ekeler (1/44/1) involved in the passing game. Gordon also rushed 19 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona- 28

San Francisco- 18

The Cardinals became the final team in the league this season to win a game, using a balance of passing, running the ball and strong defense to seal the victory. Rookie QB Josh Rosen found WR Christian Kirk for a 75-yard touchdown on the team’s first play from scrimmage and never looked back. The Cardinals defense caused five turnovers, cementing the win. Rosen finished with just 170 passing yards and the touchdown, while RB David Johnson scored twice despite gaining only 71 total yards. Kirk led the team with a 3/85/1 stat line. Veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald played with nagging injuries and caught two passes for 35 yards.

The 49ers injuries woes continue to mount as RB Matt Breida, who entered the game with a questionable tag, suffered an ankle injury that is expected to cost him up to a month of action. The Niners will apparently lean on veteran RB Alfred Morris, who carried 18 times for 61 yards. With WR Marquise Goodwin out and WR Pierre Garcon leaving the game early, Beathard looked to his TE George Kittle seven times, resulting in five receptions for 83 yards. Morris actually matched a career-high with five targets, showing the team may have to use him in the passing game with so many injuries.

Minnesota- 23

Philadelphia- 21

The Vikings controlled this rematch of the NFC title game from the beginning, leading 17-3 at the half. The Eagles got a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to close the gap but an onside kick attempt failed and the Vikings held on for the huge win. QB Kirk Cousins threw for 301 yards and a touchdown, favoring his top two receivers. WR Adam Thielen saw ten targets, catching seven passes for 116 yards and a score, while WR Stefon Diggs caught ten passes for the second consecutive game, good for 91 yards. RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring) missed the game so veteran RB Latavius Murray led the way with 42 rushing yards on 11 carries. The Vikes used undrafted rookie RB Roc Thomas early in the game before he committed a turnover before being bailed out by a penalty.

The Eagles offense was ineffective overall, especially the run game. Veteran RB Jay Ajayi ran eight times for 29 yards but lost a fumble in the red zone, shifting the game. TE Zach Ertz remained the safest option for both QB Carson Wentz and fantasy players. Ertz caught ten of 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown, much of that production coming in the fourth-quarter comeback effort. WRs Nelson Agholor (4/45) and Alshon Jeffery (2/39) flopped as Wentz threw for 311 yards and two scores.

Los Angeles Rams- 33

Seattle- 31

The most entertaining game of the day came ever so close to resulting in the Rams first loss of the season but as the top teams often do, QB Jared Goff and company found a way to win. The two teams traded scores all game long with ties scores coming at 7, 17 and 24 points before the Rams missed an extra point that would’ve knotted the score at 31.

Goff threw for 321 yards and one touchdown and RB Todd Gurley scored a hat trick of touchdowns along with his 113 total yards. The Rams have been heavily relying on their trio of receivers so much that no other wideout on the team had recorded a catch in the game and only WR Josh Reynolds had drawn a target in the season’s opening month. That changed as the Rams lost both WRs Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp to in-game concussions. Reynolds caught a pair of passes for 39 yards and also ran for 10 more. Both Cooks and Kupp are in danger of missing Week Six’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson threw for 198 yards and three scores, two of those going to young WR David Moore (3/38/2). Surprisingly, veteran WR Doug Baldwin managed just one catch for one yard. WR Tyler Lockett led the team with a 3/98/1 line. HC Pete Carroll promised a three-man backfield committee but only two of those backs saw work. RB Chris Carson returned to the lineup for his second consecutive 100-yard performance, totaling 127 yards. Last week’s workhorse RB Mike Davis saw 14 touches for 75 yards. Seattle’s first-round RB Rashaad Penny didn’t touch the ball.

Houston- 19

Dallas- 16

This battle of Texas matched a pair of frustrating offenses and became another back and forth affair. Each offense traded field goals, mixed in with a passing score for each and this game ended in overtime.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards and a touchdown to rookie WR Keke Coutee (6/51/1) and also chipped in 40 rushing yards. WR DeAndre Hopkins stepped up when his team needed him the most, gaining 49 yards on a slant in overtime, twice spinning out of the grasp of defenders. Hopkins finished with 151 yards on nine receptions. RB Lamar Miller missed the game but RB Alfred Blue was an admirable fill in, totaling 119 yards and catching all eight of his targets. WR Will Fuller had a quiet game, catching two passes for 15 yards. This was the first game Fuller has played with Watson and failed to score a touchdown.

The Cowboys entire offense is RB Ezekiel Elliott and when he is held down, his team usually loses. Zeke rushed for 54 yards and caught seven passes for 30 yards. TE Geoff Swaim continues his mini-breakout, leading the team with 55 yards on three catches. As usual, the receiving corps was miserable for QB Dak Prescott, who finished with 208 passing yards, one touchdown and two picks.